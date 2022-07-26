“Adele finally rescheduled her Las Vegas residency for November-March” links

Adele finally rescheduled her Las Vegas residency. [LaineyGossip]
Tom Cruise went to dinner with Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez. [JustJared]
People talk about their most toxic teachers. [OMG Blog]
Kathryn Newton’s Prada is painfully early ‘00s. [RCFA]
Donald Glover is seriously pulling off shorty-shorts.[Dlisted]
Look what the fug dragged in: these Gucci bags are terrible. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Ryan Gosling’s comedy chops are squandered in The Gray Man? [Pajiba]
Phillipa Soo looks adorable in this outfit. [GFY]
Tenoch Huerta talks about being cast in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. [Buzzfeed]
Joni Mitchell returned to the Newport Folk Festival. [Towleroad]
Hailey Bieber talks about the making of Rhode. [Egotastic]
Love Kathryn Newton and hello sparkly 90s Prada!
Let’s see if the shows actually happen. I’m thinking she’s gonna get up in her feels again and there’ll be a cancellation. Hopefully people can get their money back, this time. Not giving people the option of refund (or cancelling altogether, if your contract didn’t allow for refunds) was sheisty.
She handled it really terribly. I like her music but wouldn’t say I was a die hard fan, and this has really soured me on her. I didn’t even have tickets that were impacted, it was just so unprofessional it left a bad taste.
I thought Adele couldn’t really sing live anymore, something about her voice? And other performers have said, even with the best of voices, the Las Vegas air does a lot of damage. But I wouldn’t pay that kind of money to watch *anyone* so I guess I’m not their market demographic.
Yeah… no. Covid’s not over. Throw airborne Monkeypox on top of it. Everything’s going to keep getting cancelled until everyone starts wearing masks and staying home. And until government’s actually start taking the dual pandemic seriously.
Agree..I don’t see Adele actually doing any of these shows. Buy tickets at your own risk.
Helloooo Donald Glover…he looks great!
Donald Glover needs to pose for a sculpture and that sculpture needs to be put in the Louvre. Good lord..
I’m here for Joni Mitchell!
Yes! I just listened to the clip of her singing Summertime!!! Yay, Joni!!
If you get into the comments and mentions of Adele’s announcements, there are a lot of angry people. If you had tickets before, they rescheduled for you without input. A lot of people stuck holding $3k tickets for Christmas Eve and day after Thanksgiving that they can’t use.
This was such a mess all around.
What?!? That’s crazy!
I had tickets for Gaga in Vegas a couple years ago, and the show was cancelled because she was ill. I was refunded the money right away. Adele’s team holding onto the funds and not refunding people was REALLY terrible (especially at the tix high prices, holding money = interest that was made by company that sat on money for almost a year), but then automatically rescheduling ticket date without asking for preference is truly sh*tty. Wow, this was so poorly handled. Bad management decisions going on there.
Non-appearance insurance covers cancelled dates when people are sick or things go wrong. Because she pulled out for creative differences, I bet the cancellations weren’t covered by insurance, so production had to eat a lot of expenses for cancelled dates. They should NOT have paid for it on the backs of ticket holders!
I found the Joni Mitchell Newport Folk Festival clips on NPR yesterday. She’s still got it. She’s still Joni.
Agreed. I didn’t know they didn’t issue refunds, smh
Five Nights At Freddy’s is a horror game that has a lot of screens and is always updated by the developer with many new levels. fnaf 1 has a very interesting gameplay, you have to memorize all the information you discover and win.