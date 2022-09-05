The Sussexes will have ‘the strictest of security measures’ in the UK

In case anyone is wondering about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s schedule, literally every British outlet is obsessively covering every little detail of their movements, complete with a hysterical addendum in every story, “this comes amidst the Duchess’s The Cut profile, where she slapped the Queen!” It’s… a lot. Anyway, Meghan and Harry will be in Manchester today and Meghan is due to give the keynote speech at One Young World at around 6 pm GMT, meaning 1 pm EST. I would imagine that Meghan and Harry will be seen in Manchester well before her speech, although I also expect security around them to be tight. Apparently, the One Young World organizers have brought in private security, and I’ve seen reports that Harry also hired some private security, or the Sussexes are simply bringing their own (unarmed) security.
Youth charities have implemented the strictest of security measures to allow the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to visit safely on Monday, with the couple expected to miss seeing their own family in favour of a post-royal tour.
Organisers of the One Young World conference in Manchester and the WellChild Awards in London are operating under a “ring of steel” as the Sussexes attend, amid a row about the couple’s personal security arrangements.
The Duke, who has successfully applied for a judicial review of a decision to provide Met Police security for his family only on a case-by-case basis, was previously said to have been chased by photographers following a Covid-secure version of the children’s charity awards in 2021. While they have not suggested any blame on the part of organisers or guests, the incident has been used to argue that the Duke and his family should receive permanent royal protection when they visit Britain.
This year, event organisers are operating under the strictest levels of secrecy, with venue details released only to accredited guests and confirmed photographers. At the One Young World conference, which takes place in the 2,300-seat Bridgewater Hall in Manchester, staff will clear the surrounding area 90 minutes before the opening ceremony takes place, ejecting any unauthorised bystanders.
If the Sussexes were at Frogmore Cottage Saturday and Sunday, that means they probably did have royal protection while inside the Royal Windsor compound. Then their private security picks up the slack in Manchester and beyond. Anyway, gotta love how much the British media loves gaslighting Harry and Meghan about the very real security issues they face everywhere.
The Sun has photos of the Sussexes leaving Windsor – go here to see.
I so dont get this Unarmerd security rules for VERY high profile individuals who could face VERY real and unhinged danger.
While I support gun regulation wholeheartedly, to hamstring high profile/high risk individuals by denying them police protection AND the ability to provide their own armed protection (appropriately licensed), is an invitation to the crazies to come for them. I hope the OYW and Sussex private security gives them the protection they need!
Exactly @c-shell, god help The BRF and their media attack mouthpieces that speak for them as “sources close to” and spread hate while endangering the Sussex’s and those around them because if anything happens to them or to people in the charities they help, the Monarchy will be done and it will become an international incident. They think the British turning on them after they chased Princess Diana to her death was bad, wait until it is the world turning on them. There security, no matter what level they have with them should never be a topic discussion in tabloids with a racist agenda.
@Noki – You took the words right off my keyboard!
I honestly don’t understand why H&M are not being allowed official security. Don’t these people understand; if ANYTHING happens to either of them whilst in the UK the whole world will hold the BRF and the establishment accountable? Do these people not realise by totally ignoring the security issues surrounding H&M they have shown themselves up to petty minded, and totally unprofessional?
I am so bliddy angry about this that I can hardly put forward a cohesive argument as to why this is so wrong.
It is all very strange. The Sussexes have offered to pay for security and yet their offer was rejected. Prince Charles and other royals are always having discussions about their security arrangements. Only recently they complained about a plan to switch around their security officers. I cannot believe that Charles hands are completely tied over the matter of security for the Sussexes, he has influence.
The Queen provided her own security to look after the Sussexes during the Jubilee.
@ Laura D, I am in agreement. They are too utterly incompetent to understand what hell they will face should harm come to Harry and Meghan. They are so far up their own arses to see the potential fall out. Prime example was Diana. There are still conspiracies facing the BRF over her death 25 years later.
@PrincessK – As a British taxpayer I don’t really have an issue with them getting RPO protect on the few occasions they are likely to be in the UK, they have shown that their trips are both brief and irregular.
While I appreciate the offer to pay the UK back, I don’t think he should – we pay for the whole family and sometimes the extended family of married ins (you know who I’m talking about). By allowing him to effectively pay for police protection its basically opening a can of worms where you will get anyone with money thinking they can pay for armed police protection just because they can and think they are entitled to – turning our tax payer funded police force into armed private security. As I said below, in the UK its only specialised parts of the police force that are allowed to carry guns – private security firms/individuals are not (there are exceptions around embassies and missions for other countries).
In the UK only specialized police are allowed to carry guns – private security are NOT allowed to carry guns hence why their private security is unarmed. This is part of our gun control laws esp around the kind of weapons police carry.
Sharing intelligence AND having armed protection is part of the reason why Harry is fighting to get police protection when he and his family are in the UK.
I am not surprised that the BM only play up the gun part of the security issue.
Yes it is true only police can gave guns, but the BM and the police know full well that the biggest danger comes from an uncontrolled crowd situation.
You need the police for their intelligence, but you REALLY need actual police officers for crowd control. Only police can tell a crowd to “move back a little”
The only reason we have that beautiful picture of them in the rain under the umbrella is because the police were there to enforce that the crowd stay some distance from them.
Who would be in that crowd? The BM and the paparazzi they pay for.
Now you see why they are always on about the guns?
A team of the best security people on the planet are helpless against 40 – 80 swarming paparazzi, they don’t have the authority to make them step back. The chaos of that scene alone makes it an insecure situation.
Yeah but keep making it all about the guns
Really good point. This part is never touched upon by the BM.
The DM has unblurred pictures of the lead car officers, and shots of the dog vans and loading area of the venue. It’s practically an open invitation to those wishing the couple harm.
They are giving a play by play of their movements, their security and even showing pictures, this has to be unethical. They are practically screaming for the crazies to come and try their best target.
More content for the BM. If anything occurs they could just shed some crocodile tears like they did with Diana and then gaslight the public into thinking Harry and Meghan brought it on themselves. After a day or two of that they’ll start using them for content again and whitewashing everything negative which was said about them before using them, once more, to prop up that archaic institution.
Lather. Rinse. Repeat.
Except this won’t work bc of social media and the history. Everyone will believe the RF killed Diana and her son. They will be destroyed internationally and the lawsuits agsinst all of the tabloids will bankrupt them. I hope the men in grey read this and understand that H&M dying will bring down the house Windsor and them. They won’t be able to capitalize bc of the high profile people who love and know H&M.
I have no time for The Shun but, at least they pixelated the faces of the security officers. The Fail really is doing its utmost to create a tragic news story. They may as well hand every white supremacist, Daily Fail commentator, Terrorist and the like, a gun and tell them to get on with it. Despicable reporting!
Dog Vans? I never even knew they had those for security. It makes sense. Not in a Selma Alabama kind of way, but in a “can be trained to sniff out danger” kind of way.
I wonder what sorts of scents they are trained on.
You go Boy! Where are the unstable Daily Mail readers? Over there? Good Boy!
I once met 3 fire rescue dogs at a gas station when we had bad fires here. Each dog had his own car with his portrait and name painted on it. They were sheriff dogs from a county up north and had come down to help.
I asked if I could say hi to them through the window. They were each sitting in the back seat of their special sheriff cruiser. Those dogs, they were so serious about their jobs I might as well have been a speck of dust, they took no notice of me.
Such good doggos!
Dogs are used in sniffing out bombs and drug seeking. Search and rescue dogs are used to search for missing people and cadaver dogs used to pick up the scent of human remains. I would think in this particular scenario, the former would be used in the likelihood if someone deranged planted a bomb at the venue.
Adding, dogs are also used in K-9 units which can be the case here as well.
A few months ago the prime minister of Japan was assassinated by a man using a gun, in a country with next to no gun violence. A few days ago a man held a gun to the face of the Argentinian Vice President and almost killed her. This is the world we live in now and those in the UK deciding Harry’s security need to put aside their petty childish nonsense and provide the Sussexes with security.
The British press are pissed off about this visit and I love it.
They are @ Amy Bee! I only clicked on the article that Kaiser offered but they are unhinged and quite off of their rockers. Their claims that there will only be peace with Peegington after Harry’s book comes out is utter rubbish. With the ending line of being boo-ed at the Thanksgiving service as well.
Though I do appreciate that the organizations that will be hosting Meghan today and Harry’s subsequent trip for the Well Child’s award are tacking action for the heightened security measures on their own. They understand the need for security for the Sussexes but not RAVEC apparently. My eyes are permanently rolled back into my head….
The Sun were hoping for ” Sussexes public boos” at ths OYW summit, LOL🤣🤣, no chance you pathetic losers. Every one of them BM is delusional. Even at the thanksgiving, the only person that was booed was Bojo, the Sussexes were never booed, it was all made up to fit the BM narrative. Even that ITV royal commentator guy, whatever his face is, acknowledged that when the Sussexes entered all he heard was loud bells, nothing else. He said it was hard to hear if there were or weren’t any Sussex boos but that the Bojo boos were very loud and could be heard well above the loud bells. All the clips of “loud boos for the Sussexes at thanksgiving” were all doctored to appear like they were booed.
I bet you Tom Sykes at the DB is sh!tt!ng bricks right now, LOL🤣🤣. He was hoping ALL local media would ignore the Sussexes and ALL focus on the Cambridges and their kids, LOL🤣. The BM can’t help themselves, the rest of the bunch of the “working royals” are as dull as dishwater. The only people that sell papers are the Sussexes, LOL. The obsession of the BM is hilarious to me. And yet they continue to harp on how irrelevant the Sussexes are, jeez🙄🙄🙄
Hate myself for clicking on those pictures link but how gorgeous do they look?!!
Moi aussi! Gorgeous, relaxed and happy. Take that, Saltines!
I love them both
There are negative comments about William in the articles of the dm which is good imo
I took a brief look but didn’t see any. Oh well!!
Off topic….but how have I seen theses photos of Meghan at the Jubbly church service and never before noticed that she was wearing her gloves when exiting the church?? I’m Loving this look with the gloves on!!
What the hell is the problem with Harry paying for their security privately? Andrew used to pay for B & E’s security, the Q pays for Andrew’s security so security services can be paid for, so why won’t they let Harry pay? On the other hand, if I was Harry I don’t know if I would trust any “official” British security to really protect Meghan from harm. I just don’t think that any of them would “take a bullet” for her.
It’s a conundrum, Harla. When we see how the Met officers talked about Meghan in their chats, I wouldn’t trust them either. Still, Harry can make a point, if he succeeds with the judicial review. I wonder if he’d be allowed to vet and approve/disapprove any RPOs assigned to their detail …
@CShell – re your comments about what the Met officers said about Meghan – I missed that – what happened there?
@MtlExPat — this sums it up https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-london-62016109
@c-shell – thanks – wow, that’s awful.
The institution is corrupt to its core. Security should be a given because of Harry’s birth into this family. Using security as an element of control says all you need to know about those folks. Along with their abusive behavior towards this couple they will be served by karma on an epic scale. The gutter press detailing their movements is asinine. I hope this couple enjoys each other with this little break from their kids and have a very successful trip.
@ C-Shell, thanks for the link. It is utterly disgusting and vile. Why would Harry and Meghan trust anyone within the Met? Now I understand why…..
And no one reported them either which clearly indicates that they either felt the same or are using the same tactic of “protecting their own”.
It was Edward Young, TQ’s private secretary (and also a member of Ravec) who did not pass on Harry’s original request to Home Office, Ravec and the Met for security as his own team can’t carry weapons. He loathes H&M and tried to stonewall the request but Harry got his lawyers to demand a judicial review into the reasons why he was turned down. Edward Young was hired by none other than Charles to replace Christopher Geidt who got booted from the position so we all know EY and Charles were working in cahoots to deny H&M necessary security even though they offered to pay for it.
The queen is not paying for Andrew’s security, that honor still rest with the British taxpayers.
Not sure how it works in the UK, but in the US, a high-profile event like this would have police protection.
I guess technically it is not a high profile event? It’s a charity thing like there are many around the world, they often entertain high profile people but the event itself is not that big a deal.
I had not heard of One Yound World independently.
The Manchester police are not providing security. If an incident occurs do the cops respond? I think Manchester PD should be active because if God forbid something happens the cops will become the scapegoats.
Don’t agree with the majority of his commentary, however, Robert Jobsen is one of the few royal reporters who has said that Harry and Meghan should get security. His argument was that if Britain is going to have a monarchy then it should pay for their security. Which is what it should be. If you’re going to photograph Harry from the time he was a young child and splash his life across the papers and create a public interest in him bc he was born into the monarchy that the public still supports(yes, not all) then he should get security. Will never understand the cruelty that he is having to fight for it. He has offered to pay for it and still no. It’s simply barbaric.
Am British and think that he and his family should get police protection whenever they are in the UK as he is still in the immediate line of succession as the 2nd child of the future King. We are paying for the whole family and that does include some grand children. We even pay for the Middleton’s to get RPO protection just because Buttons can’t sh!t on her own without Mummy telling her how to wipe. Lets not forget how they were used to ‘protect’ her sister at her book launch – am sure the press have ALL the receipts on how Button’s family gets royal protection.
Some moron carrying a gun recently tried to enter the US Open (they think he was anti vaccine/bc Novak didn’t play but who knows). I know other countries have stricter gun laws. But venues in general are becoming more dangerous/more targeted and the need for high profile individuals to have armed security has never been clearer. I’m glad Prince Harry is putting them on blast and more celebrities and high profile individuals should be supporting him unless they know this issue only pertains to the Sussexes. The lack of support from the BRF makes them look bad. With all their money and ill gotten gains, the BRF still can’t seem to buy a clue.
Interesting to see that H’s former RPO is back working for him in that role. I’d love to know if the man still works for the MET and how this arrangement came about for today.
Sure, it says that the charity and H both hired private security. It’s quite possible that this is a “side” job for the RPO. It’s also possible that this individual no longer is an RPO and works for a private security firm. He probably makes more money.
Ugh, I hate myself, I clicked on the link to see the pictures. The press basically is taunting Harry and Meghan by leaking these details.
One of their former royal security was int front seat of that photo innthr Sun woth Harry smiling. He was with them in CA and was always with them before they left the senior roles so who knows. God keep them safe.
After what happened to Shinzo Abe, and that man pointing a gun in the face of the Argentinian Vice President Kirchner just last week, it’s ridiculous, dangerous and downright negligent to even act like their security is debatable.
Kaiser, you were correct. Even though the photo only shows them in the car, I assume they were leaving Windsor.
I thought my eyes were fooling me when I saw Harry’s former RPO with them today, but they weren’t. A valid law enforcement officer knows that Harry is entitled to security due to his birthright. Is it possible Charles is secretly contributing to pay for their safety in the UK? Just a moment of fantasy! Charles is pathetic, and William is a cold-blooded bully.
So the contents of Harry’s memoir are a determining factor in the conflict resolution between the brothers? What is it that William is afraid Harry will reveal; infidelity, sexual preference, bipolar behavior, etc.? What is the big secret?