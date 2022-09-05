The Sussexes will have ‘the strictest of security measures’ in the UK

In case anyone is wondering about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s schedule, literally every British outlet is obsessively covering every little detail of their movements, complete with a hysterical addendum in every story, “this comes amidst the Duchess’s The Cut profile, where she slapped the Queen!” It’s… a lot. Anyway, Meghan and Harry will be in Manchester today and Meghan is due to give the keynote speech at One Young World at around 6 pm GMT, meaning 1 pm EST. I would imagine that Meghan and Harry will be seen in Manchester well before her speech, although I also expect security around them to be tight. Apparently, the One Young World organizers have brought in private security, and I’ve seen reports that Harry also hired some private security, or the Sussexes are simply bringing their own (unarmed) security.

Youth charities have implemented the strictest of security measures to allow the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to visit safely on Monday, with the couple expected to miss seeing their own family in favour of a post-royal tour. Organisers of the One Young World conference in Manchester and the WellChild Awards in London are operating under a “ring of steel” as the Sussexes attend, amid a row about the couple’s personal security arrangements. The Duke, who has successfully applied for a judicial review of a decision to provide Met Police security for his family only on a case-by-case basis, was previously said to have been chased by photographers following a Covid-secure version of the children’s charity awards in 2021. While they have not suggested any blame on the part of organisers or guests, the incident has been used to argue that the Duke and his family should receive permanent royal protection when they visit Britain. This year, event organisers are operating under the strictest levels of secrecy, with venue details released only to accredited guests and confirmed photographers. At the One Young World conference, which takes place in the 2,300-seat Bridgewater Hall in Manchester, staff will clear the surrounding area 90 minutes before the opening ceremony takes place, ejecting any unauthorised bystanders.

[From The Telegraph]

If the Sussexes were at Frogmore Cottage Saturday and Sunday, that means they probably did have royal protection while inside the Royal Windsor compound. Then their private security picks up the slack in Manchester and beyond. Anyway, gotta love how much the British media loves gaslighting Harry and Meghan about the very real security issues they face everywhere.

