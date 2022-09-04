The Duke & Duchess of Sussex flew commercial, arrived in the UK on Saturday

While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are due in Manchester on Monday, they reportedly arrived in England on Saturday morning, then went straight to Frogmore Cottage in Windsor. That’s surprising, but I guess they took the overnight flight to Heathrow on Friday and they wanted to rest up a little before the appearance on Monday at One Young World. According to the British outlets, they flew commercial and the kids are not with them. The Mail did a big piece about how Prince William and Kate will not try to meet up with them, even though the Cambridges have now moved into Adelaide Cottage, just a short distance from Frogmore.
There are ‘no plans’ for them to meet with William and Kate despite staying just a few hundred feet away from them. They had been expected to arrive as soon as today and and use their Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage, as a base, but their arrival date and time had not been confirmed.
Following the breakdown of relationships between the Sussexes and the rest of the royal family, it is understood that there are ‘no plans’ for them to make the short 380ft trip to Adelaide Cottage for the brothers to reunite. Royal sources suggest there are fears the couple may bring a film crew along to the UK as part of their rumoured $100million Netflix deal.
‘Trust, particularly at the moment, is a big issue,’ a well-placed source said. Another said: ‘I really can’t see any progress [in repairing their relationship] until the documentary and book have come out and they see what he has to say. The family have everything to lose and nothing to gain. William is deeply hurt and believes his brother has crossed a line.’
They will head to Manchester on Monday for the One Young World summit, an event which brings together young leaders from more than 190 countries. Meghan, a counsellor for the organisation, will give the keynote address at the opening ceremony.
There are no public plans for the couple on Wednesday, meaning any potential meeting with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge could be held on that day. William and Kate will be at Windsor all week as George, Charlotte and Louis attend their new school after the family moved into Adelaide Cottage this week. The family will live on the Queen’s Berkshire estate during term-time.
Harry and Meghan have literally made no moves to speak to or see the Cambridges, so it’s pretty rich for William and Kate to act like they’re dictating the estrangement. They are not. Harry said “space” and he meant that sh-t. That being said, I definitely wonder if Keen Peacemaker Kate will try something. She’s probably desperate to see Harry.
Right now kate is hiding in the flower bushes with her binoculars trying to see what Meghan is wearing and why Harry can’t seem yo keep his hands off her
I can actually envision her doing this but to stalk harry and see if she can steal him away from his wife.
No khate was driving around Windsor yesterday, I kid you not.
Don’t know what is happening to her face, but looks like she had a rough summer.
@jan: yes i saw those pictures. They dropped around the same time as the news of harry and meghan arriving in the uk. And personally i think she looked better than she had in a long time.
Do u have a link to the image?
@digital unicorn: the original pictures were published by the daily mail but the sun has them too https://www.thesun.co.uk/fabulous/19696422/kate-middleton-drive-new-home-windsor/amp/
@Chloe, The Sun must have touched them up a bit, because I saw them yesterday and agree with Jan.
Thanks @chloe. Yeah i agree with the others she looks rough and it looks like she’s wearing big blue again.
I wonder if she still smokes? Apparently there is some sort of protocol about royals eating carbs but Saint Khate made an exception for Charlotte. Basically its cause TQ doesn’t like potatoes, pasta or rice and as such its not served when the family are eating at hers.
https://www.express.co.uk/life-style/food/1663932/kate-middleton-banned-carbohydrates-princess-charlotte-pasta-royal-rules-food
So I saw pics of her driving with her hair pushed off her face no makeup and they appeared very untouched. Then later, with the same headline, there were diff pics of her driving and smiling and wearing makeup. I’m thinking the second set of pics with the smiling and the makeup might have been past pics that replaced the actual ones. Or she literally did her hair and went and drove around again for the pics.
It looks like her tan has been topped up,i dont know if its spray tan or sun bed? Or is that too common? I am sure some of the royals smoke like chimneys but they certainly go out of their way to never be seen doing so.
Jais- yeah there were old pics with the kids in the back sear and she was all done up. Those might be what Chloe was commenting on? She looks fine there.
The others? They’re not good. Her forehead looks like a fivehead and she looks dry skinned and jowly. I don’t care how Kate looks and don’t think it’s right to judge, but it just perplexes me to see her looking so rough. She hardly works, she has nannies and servants to assist with all her household and childcare tasks, and she is rich and privileged. I’m just curious what she does all day, because these pictures do not show a woman with time and money for self-care. Which is not Kate at all.
Yep, saw those pics and my immediate thought was why is so small behind that wheel? She’s a tall person so should be high in that car seat, not struggling to see over the steering wheel…..?? Bizarre….
Catherine’s facial expression driving around Windsor hoping to run into Harry, hug him, and get a whiff of his skin, reminds me of the start of 1985 Lifetime Movies where the crazy mom lurks by the sports field to figure out the best way to murder her daughter’s scholarship or cheer leading rival.
Lately, kate has also been desperate to hug Roger Federer and many more.
@Rapunzel, I LOL,’d when I saw your fivehead comment because I have been wondering what the heck is up with Kate’s forehead! I saw the original untouched photos and she did look pretty haggard. Moreover, her hairline seems to have receded drastically in the last few years. I first noticed it in the photo taken of her at Sarah Everhard’s memorial. There was just something off about her hairline, I was wondering if she had shaved her hairline in some weird quest for perfection. Anyway, I don’t think her hairline was like that when she was younger. Does continual use of hair extensions cause that? Or, was her forehead always that huge?
@Over It, Have you just started middle school? Your comment is vulgar.
Not only is she wearing big blue, but is it on her middle finger?
the picture I seen is showing the right hand on the steering wheel, with ‘big blue’. could be some other gaudy ring…..js
Their constant harping on Netflix film crews is just silly and stupid. And who was papped in her car driving around Windsor this weekend? Maybe Keen was hoping to see or be seen by Harry LOL, like an old school drive by of your ex-boyfriend’s house.
It’s cute how the BM think that William is the aggrieved party in this mess. Or that he’s even on the Windsor grounds. Also, 380 FEET?! There is no way that’s true.
C-shell, that image of Kkkeen circling Frogmore Cottage hoping to “accidentally” run into Harry is hilarious. I definitely wouldn’t put that past her so she could leak 1001 Keen Peacemaker articles. Vile woman. Go lie in the bed you made and leave the Sussexes alone.
I think girlfriend was angling for a cameo on the show.
On her own, I wouldn’t put it past Keen to drop by with a performative “gift” ( like how she gets “caught” shopping for books just like us or laying flowers at that memorial) and then immediately getting on the hotline to Wooten to bolster her “keen peacemaker” credentials BUT I don’t see her doing that without a full wiglet and makeup. Plus, that would contradict KP’s “William the Wronged” narrative.
I’ve always thought a reason why things got so tense between W&K after the Oprah interview is that Kate might have sent that apology note/flowers against William’s wishes. I think she sent those to appease an angry Harry even though William was against admitting any wrong doing and told her not to. So when the Oprah interview came out, he was pissed to learn she admitted any culpability and hurt his “victim of the awful Sussexes” storyline. So Jay, I agree with your take.
This would be especially possible if, as some have theorized, Kate never admitted to William that she made Meg cry.
I snorted at yet another reference to the Netflix cameras & gazillion-dollar deal. And since the brothers & wives weren’t popping in to see each other when all lived at KP, this is a stupid story line to pursue. But when has stupid stopped these rota writers?
They want to imply that W&K would be secretly filmed when the reality is that they would be required to sign a release if they appeared in anything.
The constant chatter about Netflix is like a broken record.
Presumably Netflix like the free publicity.
The fact is that people who pretend to hate the Sussexes can’t wait for a film about them to be released. The Cambridges are just too boring or can’t be commented on for fear of breaching injunctions.
It must be true, the DM sent people to measure it accurately, haha.
The rota don’t seem to understand that Netflix is not a news channel with cameras at the ready. They acquire productions ready made. And while there might be cameras for the Invictus event, since there is a documentary being made about Invictus, they aren’t going to hang out at frogmore.
And ironically they never criticized the white duchess recording her three piano notes for self promotion to the point that the children’s choir was overshadowed.
To sorry not yo
Seriously, do these people know how paranoid (and ridiculous) they sound when they repeatedly use their fear of Netflix cameras as a reason for not wanting to meet with the Sussexes? Has anyone told Pop and the “Peacemaker” they can meet up with their in-laws without cameras being there? He is after all the FFK and I’m sure has a lot of say of whether cameras can run in his presence.
The truth (IMHO) is Pop and the “Peacemaker” haven’t the guts to own their smear campaign towards H&M, and will do (and say) absolutely anything to avoid meeting them face to face.
PS: Welcome Home Harry. Lovely to see you again Meghan. <3
The thing is that nobody has to tell W&K that this is possible. H&M have met with the Queen and C&C without any cameras or announcements. And any press about it has come from the RF side.
@Eurydice
Exactly. That’s why it’s ridiculous for KP to keep regurgitating this idiotic excuse for not meeting H&M.
Laura D- California is Harry’s home now. Not England. Saying, “welcome home” is just perpetuating the idea that Harry really belongs to Britain. His home is where his kids are: Montecito.
@Rapunzel
Yes California is his home but, there are still a lot of us over here who still believe Harry has the right to call the UK home. My comment wasn’t a slight on the US but, a reminder to those who wish to ostracise him from the land of his birth where he is still (and always will be) a Prince of the Realm.
100%
@ Rapunzel, I lived in a different state for over 15 years, and I did consider that my home, but every time we came back to visit I always said I was going “back home” because that’s where I grew up and most of my family was. When people talk about their hometown, it’s the place they grew up and have most of their memories of, but that doesn’t imply where they currently live isn’t also their home.
Interesting ‘home’ conversation. Not sure if it’s closer to Thomas Wolfe’s book ‘You Can’t Go Home Again,’ or the Lifetime movie ‘You Can Never Go Home Again.’
“William is deeply hurt and believes his brother has crossed a line.”
Eh, who crossed the line??
Wasn’t it William’s staff who ran to Times with tales of bully, Saudi earrings, and the release of confidential emails from Jason Knauf etc
@Noor … Yep, don’t know why they keep putting the ‘must beg forgiveness with an olive branch’ task on Harry and Meghan, especially now that both live in Windsor.
It was William and Kate’s choice to move to Windsor where Harry and Meghan live. I don’t think they wanted to move there for the Queen or the children either. I think they wanted to move there for the intrigue and added publicity of the sort they’re getting now–the victim narrative, because those crud and rude Sussexes are only 380 feet away and won’t even consider crawling over on their bellies to make amends.
Kate will continue to do daily drive-by’s and word will leak that Meghan was mean to her and she drove home crying and now William is incandescent with rage and wants Harry and Meghan to move out of Windsor.
This is more projection because going back to what Kevin Maguire said a few years back, the family aka William, crossed a line where things could not be unsaid and that if the public knew what the family had done they would understand why Harry and Meghan left. But legal reasons prevent the, them from saying more. And piers Morgan barely let Maguire say this before he was interrupted.
The press knows what William did to them and instead pretend it’s Harry who needs to ask forgiveness. One day the media won’t care and will report the actual story and that day is coming much sooner than they realize.
We all know Will doesn’t live at Adelaide Cottage.
I mean as the news of harry and meghan arriving in the UK dropped, another article dropped with pap pics of kate driving towards adelaide cottage. Alone. The timing seemed intentional.
But still, in those pictures it seemed like her engagement ring was back on her finger so maybe they aren’t separated after all.
That cursed ring is like The Heart if the Ocean from Titanic – dupes everywhere.
They are not separated. It’s all rumours
They have lived apart for extended periods for the past 20 years, esp the past 10 years post wedding. That is the deal with this business arrangement; he gets to live as a single man and apart from her whenever he wants. They were separate for long periods of time during COVID for two years, they’re continuing that now.
@Jean – and how would you know? All signs point to them living apart. Not officially separated but there’s no way 5 royals would willingly cram into a 4 bedroom cottage. With no round the clock live-in help. No. Way. I’ve no doubt William is holed up in Windsor Castle and Kate wearing her ring is merely performative to throw the tabloids off the scent.
I think she’s wearing Big Blue in those pics for the exact purpose that is it serving now — making us wonder “are they or aren’t they?” in regards to whether they are separated. Harry and Meg are in town and she needs to have her “look at meeeeeee” moment too. And I’m with @Jaded — why on earth would they willingly go from the expansiveness of Anmer Hall to what (for them) is the equivalent of a 4 BR shack? To put the kids in a new school where there was absolutely no good reason for them to switch to?? The math ain’t mathing, as the kids say.
That’s true, but I imagine Will is staying someone on the Windsor estate so that he can be seen at the first day of school dropoff shitshow.
@gabby: i think he might be staying in Windsor Castle. This way he has his place and she has hers but they are still in the same place if you know what i mean.
@Jean.
Their marriage ended a long time ago. If they occupy the same house now, it’s only as room mates. The gullible public will begin to believe that marriage is over only if and when the actual divorce proceedings begin.
But the marriage, as in honoring the vows made at the time of the ceremony bk in ’11, in re: “love/honor/cherish (or ‘obey’ which is wht those 2 chose to say bk then); and: “for better, for worse/for richer, for poorer; in sickness & in health; to love and to cherish, till death us do part……is ovah!
If they want to invite a Netflix crew or anybody else to Frogmore they’re certainly entitled to and frankly they should. I’d be interested to see what Harry & Meghan did to the place.
Considering they repaid every penny of it, they certainly have the right to!
7William and Kate were the ones who broke the between them and Harry so it’s a bit rich for the Cambridges to be having trust issues. Kate is so desperate it wouldn’t surprise me if she does over by Frogmore and then leaks it to the press. I also want to see if the press will ignore Harry and Meghan while they’re in the UK. Given they’re irrelevant the press should not be doing any reports on them this week.
I’m watching for this too. Tom Sykes at TDB said the local media will focus on the Cambs and their kids and ignore the Sussexes. I’m really waiting to see this but, if these articles are any indication? Sykes might be in for a very rude awakening. If the BM have everything down right to the Sussexes’ commercial flight, when they arrived in the UK, where they went from the airport etc etc, I think the BM doth protest way too much, they are more obsessed with the Sussexes than they care to admit. Let’s wait and see.
You forget that Tom Sykes said that the BM would focus more (or exclusively) on the Cambridges instead of the Sussexes WHILE HE WAS WRITING ABOUT and focusing on the Sussexes though. I think it’s a game of self-delusion they play.
380 feet, let’s put that into perspective: 380 feet translates to 115 meters or 126 yards. Just a bit longer than the length of a Football (Soccer) Pitch, which is about 344 feet or the size of an NFL football field. That’s the size of my little neighborhood.
It’s a 100-meter dash, so you can get there in less than 10 (okay, let’s face it, 15) seconds if you run. Methinks their math is off.
I am curious to know who exactly took the task to count the exact feet between the 2 homes, my goodness the BM is obsessed.
I thought the numbers sounded way off, so I looked it up on my own. According to Google Maps, which has both marked, it’s a 2067 ft as the bird flies. It’s less than 1000 ft to Frogmore House from Frogmore Cottage though.
Something interesting though, it’s 700 ft from Adelaide Cottage to “Golf Cottage” – QVictoria’s Servant’s Quarters. So while the adjoining servant’s quarters for Adelaide might be inhabitable, Golf cottage certainly isn’t – there are cars in the drive of the Satellite photo.
Something about the tone of this article feels deflated to me. As if the Fail knows they’ve lost and they’re (slightly) trying to play nice. Even the same old ‘Netflix cameras’ lies and pretending that Sir Peggington is the victim sound sort of half-hearted. However, I’ve only read the part of the article posted here so maybe it does then bang on incessantly with more lies and attacks against the Sussexes. And maybe (probably!) the Fail will go off the rails once Harry and Meghan start making appearances.
My sentiments exactly!
Deflated and performative usage of the usual soundbites or in this case, the usual catchphrases: bulliam ‘hurt’; ‘Netflix cameras’; whether or not the couples will ‘meet/interact’…….its all sounds so boringly pedantic.
So cringy and pathetic. lmao
At this point I can’t wait for the Netflix thing to air just so we can finally stop hearing the bitching about “the Netflix cameras!!” every day from these people.
As soon as that happens, they will begin predicting when their next Netflix tell-all will be. They are never going to stop with the Netflix bs.
This is exactly what I’m getting as well.
It’s unfortunate that the only “serious” articles about the Cambridges sounding like important diplomats are in relation to their own family. Like, these people could not be more of a joke. Meanwhile, H&M are unbothered engaging in actual events where they can give keynotes and lead delegations.
I truly hope that H&M avoid Frogmore and Windsor altogether. Stay at a nice hotel in Manchester for the first part. A secret flat or hotel in London for the second part. They may be less motivated to renew that Frogmore lease next spring now that the Windsor estate has been compromised.
Tin Hat Theory: If we think that someone had entered Frogmore Cottage while HM were away, maybe listening devices were installed. Nothing would surprise me. The RF are desperate for anything at this point.
Then I hope they have to listen to passionate lovemaking and cutesy couple talk
I would imagine that their private security would sweep for bugs.
Duplicate sorry – ARGH where’s my coffeee?
I thought they would arrive a few days early. I wouldn’t be surprised if they pop over to Balmoral on a day trip and visit the Queen and we hear about it after the fact.
Praying they have safe, uneventful trip!
They’ve probably already been to Balmoral and are back in London ahead of their events tomorrow – we won’t hear anything about it till they are back on the plan to the US.
It’s about 45mins/1hr on a plane from London to Aberdeen.
Would they have to catch a plane to get to balmoral? It’d be far yeah? Feel like EY is prob guarding the castle against the interloping Sussexes.
Edit-thanks DU!
Does Edward Young spend the summer in Balmoral with the Queen? Since it’s vacation time, I doubt his presence is needed.
@snuffles The queen checks her red boxes every day over the year except Easter Sunday and New Year’s Day. With some of the governmental changes I would guess he’s up there at least a good part of the time.
This is a business trip, stated repeatedly what their plans are and where they’ll be. Why the tabloids insist on making this about Harry’s family is just innuendo and ” what if “for click bait. More vicious smearing.
I typed this while you were also commenting @snuffles. Wasn’t calling you vicious!
I know. No worries. 😋
Do they have business in London? Is there a reason they didn’t fly into Manchester?only because London/Windsor is crawling with potentially awkward encounters. I’m
We don’t know for sure. If I was them, I would secretly pop into Balmoral to visit the Queen. Go to Manchester and stay in a hotel. Then travel to Germany. Then travel to London same day for Well Child Awards and catch a late flight back to the US. Avoid staying in Frogmore Cottage all together.
I was hoping the Sussexes wouldn’t stay at Frogmore. Who knows, maybe they aren’t. It just feels like that place is being spied on and its not safe. And I wish the media would find another tune to sing besides “Brothers Reconciliation”. It is almost three years since the Sussexes left, enough already. Peg is not the victim in all of this, he’s the bully.
That’s a good point. We don’t really know they’re at Frogmore. The plan was for it to be their home in Britain but Britain is no longer their home. They didn’t bring the kids. This is an in and out business trip. They’re probably in a London hotel convenient to the charities/diplomatic organizations they need to meet with.
I personally doubt they are at Frogmore since they still have no security. Remember when Harry went back for the funeral and for the farkakta? The DF kept reporting how he had checked into a hotel etc etc. Turned out he was at Frogmore, had been at Frogmore quarantining for days and no one was sure exactly where he was. Me thinks the BM have no idea exactly where the Sussexes are. It’s too risky for anyone to know of their whereabouts at this point because they would blast it all over the internet which would put the Sussexes’ lives at risk.
I thought FC had security since it’s on the Windsor grounds.
Given the security concerns, they probably need to stay on royal grounds.
Telegraph headline is now reporting they will be “protected by ring of steel” during UK visit due to “personal protection row” with UK BRF-gov. “Youth charities have implemented the strictest of security measures…” is as far as I got w-o paying to read the Camela Toooomany rag.
Will is no victim his father and grandmother should have pointed out will is not in charge
If Kate does try to bring by a “peace offering” the Sussexes security team had better do a thorough sweep for recording devices…
And given how much the keens seem to be apart this past summer, I think we probably don’t need to worry about Harry running into William. If it’s true that Kate’s in Windsor, driving in slow circles around the estate and hoping to catch a glimpse of Harry on his morning jog, you can bet your bottom dollar that William is somewhere else.
🙄
The BM not obsessed with the Sussexes? Look at what the Fail put under its Harry and Meghan section:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11178041/Bed-Bath-exec-52-identified-man-jumped-death-18th-floor-NYC-tower.html
Earlier today, the top headline on the Fail, in ginormous letters, read
“BRACE FOR IMPACT!” so I thought it meant a big storm was coming or something, but no, it was about the Windsors prepraring for more “truth bombs.” As if the Sussexes are going to be talking about them at any of the engagements they’re even there for 🙄
William is deeply hurt. Oh boohoo. What a complete man-baby the royal press has created. Meanwhile, Rose was Instagramming from Italy. School doesn’t start till later this week; I’m sure Burger King has been soaking up his free time anywhere but Windsor.
I was in the comments on another US gossip site and it was 100% negative on H & M. They think the royals are shunning them because they don’t want to be involved with their Netflix projects and they go so far as to claim Meghan was miked up at the Jubilee! Under her collar. I was blown away and deflated to see this on a US site. Is it like that on a lot of pages?
It is. But comments sections are the battle field for the angry and disenfranchised, a group who’ve felt especially empowered by Rump and Brexit. They rail against anything that challenges the status quo. They’re also out there calling Netflix “woke” for not having 100% of their programming catering to white male fantasies. The comment section is not a scientific sampling of western society. It’s heavily skewed to a particular population. (Or so I’m telling myself to continue living on this planet.)
I keep telling myself that they are a small but loud group who will eventually fade away. Everywhere I go in my province now I see trucks wearing or waving the Canadian flag. It’s being used as a symbol for the idiotic “freedom fighters” who want to save all Canadians from foreigners and keep our rights to ourselves only. I hate that they have corrupted our flag. Also, far too early on a Sunday to get political. Hope you both have a great day in the sunshine.
@LadyD – I want to believe that! I thought they were fading away during the Obama administration. I was shocked by Brexit, but even on this site as Brits were like “It could happen in the U.S.” I was like, nah. Obama, right? We know what kind of country we want to be. I’m just saying I was a fool. I know that now. I had the privilege to not see the truth and I embraced it. I do read the comments sections sometimes now just to see what the worst of our culture is saying. And it’s truly truly awful. But it’s also a strong reminder that we fight by improving education, economic opportunities, and perhaps most of all ending voter suppression. Angry white men are not the majority, even when you add in their female counterparts. But the system is still rigged in their favor.
It’s like that everywhere Qtpi, along with the love for Trump. Truly don’t understand the attraction. It’s not like they adore William and would cry or die for him, he’s just a cudgel to beat Harry with.
Trump supporters baffle me, they need to go down with him. Trump and William are a pair of convenient beacons to stress and control the the crowds they made angry.
I think some of those sites include bots plus the comments sound scripted
On the off chance you aren’t a troll? The Fail itself proved the majority of Meghan haters early on were eight women using dozens of names, talking to themselves. Bouzy proved the recent trolls were multiple names from the same 80 people, again talking to themselves. So no, the ‘hate’ for Meghan and Harry isn’t widespread, it is deep in that small handful of extremists.
Lol @notasugarhere. I didn’t read it as an innocent observation or question either. The mention of it being a ‘US’ gossip site seems convenient with the BM’s recent popularity “polls”. It’s not as if other countries don’t/can’t comment on US sites and vice versa. Or trolls/bots. But, yea, just in case, some thinking challenged people were “convinced” (not very creatively either) that a loose piece of Meghan’s hair was a wire.lol
Apparently, dropping to to sixth in world economy(Go India!) isn’t as importaint for the BM to report on as much as the whereabouts of two people they claim are irrelevant.
These trolls have nothing else to do so they literally go on every page that mentions Harry and Meghan to insult them but as you can see with Spotify that’s not majority. It’s a small group of people who are literally OBSESSED!!
I feel like people don’t understand this. They are the same ones who jump all over anything Kamala or Hilary (much less now) or run to support Trump.
Ultimately it doesn’t matter..Harry and Meghan will continue to be successful as long as these people keep paying attention to what they are doing..fans or haters.
This has been going on for months it is propaganda Netflix is not a camera company
I’m sorry, I don’t believe they’re at Frogmore. Manchester is approximately five hours from London, and heaven forbid they take a helicopter on Monday. I would imagine as a guest of OYW, they would accept hotel accommodations closer to the venue. They know the area is swarming with journalists and photographers thirsting for the opportunity. Tomorrow they will invade Manchester, and Tuesday, they will overrun Germany. The thirst for an “irrelevant” couple that “no one likes” is unbelievable.
I agree. They’re not there now. MAYBE they will stay overnight for the Well Child awards on the 8th, but it doesn’t make logistical sense for them to be there now.
Frogmore cottage is in Windsor, 325 km (202 miles) from Manchester, normal traffic 3 hr drive.
Desperate to see Harry.
You shady Kaiser. What a READ.
I really hope the Netflix doc comes out soon and they don’t discuss the royal family once in it Give them no time, not one mention. That would really make heads explode.
Id love if it Just focused on their work with some bites of their life. Hahahaha
Snarkle, that’s what I keep thinking–the brf aren’t part of anything they’re doing. I believe THAT would hurt the bm and the members of the brf. H&M should show them all how irrelevant they are.
The fundamental issue is that M&H and K&W/royal family need the other in order to remain relevant.
M&H are -respectively- a moderately successful actress and an unremarkable man who happened to be born into royalty. I think not many people will care about them anymore once they stop mentioning their relationship (or lack of) with the royal family to anyone who listens.
K&W are both unremarkable people who would probably want nothing more than live a nice middle class life with responsibilities. But they need to make everyone believe they are everything H&M are not in order to survive: serving & representing the British people and not their own interests (total BS of course).
That’s really the only thing we can be sure of.
PetitPixi, I have to ask: Were you able to type that without laughing?
If Kant wanted to live a middle class life, she wouldn’t have chased a Prince for 10 years. The last thing she wants is that. She wants that title, money and power that is part of being in the brf. I don’t see Wont giving up any of his privilege and entitlement. Seriously?
You need to pay more attention and stop reading the bm and believing them. Really pay attention to what Meghan and Harry say. The only reason Meghan said anything in the Cut profile is because the brf and bm are continuing their racist smear campaign. She’s letting them know that they’re not the only ones who can talk. She can cut through their disinformation and tell the truth. Now that people globally have seen the brf/bm in action and read for themselves how completely bonkers they are with all of their unnamed sources, who do you think they will believe? The disinformation by the brf/bm or what is said out loud by the person who it happened to?
You can believe if you want that H&M are moderately successful. It doesn’t change the facts. I would have described W&K as mediocre at best.
I think H is a remarkable man for founding Sentebale and for borrowing US DoD Warrior Games concept to take it to an international stage with Invictus Games. I think, PetitPixi, your comment sounds like a troll, albeit with plausible deniability due to K&W reference
ROTFALOL. Trolls can’t help themselves now, can they???? LOL, Cambridge fans/sycophants are exactly like the BM, they keep protesting how they don’t care about the Sussexes yet keep constantly inserting themselves in Sussex business, LOL, heads will continue to explode….
Harry and Meghan are true pathfinder and very proactive and forward thinking I admire them so much
You think Harry is unremarkable but tell that to the veterans that said Invictus saved their life and then get back to me, ok?
Other royals could only wish they had that level of admiration and respect.
1) The success of Meghan’s podcast and the latest Invictus Games (both of which have nothing to do with the royals) alone blows your idiotic claim out of the water.
2) If you seriously think that William and Kate want “a normal middle class life”, you’re truly delusional. Kate, the woman who has done everything in her power to distance herself from her middle class roots, wants a normal middle class life. William, a spoiled brat who uses helicopters daily instead of using a car like actual normal people, wants a normal middle class life. LOL.
Meghan was also a successful blogger and occasional free-lance writer, model, philanthropist and activist. She already had attention at the UN and One Young World before marriage. People on TikTok have become wildly successful with less of a background but with charisma and personality. PH, I think, is more beloved because of the Diana connection (another one the royals rejected) than because of any connection to the boring RF. Unsuccessful for him equals founding global charity initiatives and using his birth status for good. I wish more people were that unremarkable. The world would be a far better place.
@PetitPixi it sounds like you were born yesterday. This idea of relevancy is such a weird talking point I just assume it’s made by someone who only started paying attention to Harry after Meghan arrived. Harry has been famous since he was in utero. As Diana’s son, he always has had and always will have a media spotlight on him. If you are wishing that Harry will go away, just save your breath. It ain’t going to happen in his lifetime. His bold move to break out from the royals has given him legend status. You will be hearing about him for years and years.
My God, they are both totally gorgeous, relaxed and ready to succeed. I’ve never seen them look better.
Harry and Meghan have each had relationships with the respective charities they will be speaking with and highlighting this week – going back years to even before they met each other. It makes me even more interested in the upcoming events this week. Can’t wait – plus Mindy Kaling!
It depends on what you mean by relevant. I think H&M are content to live comfortably, doing good with Archewell, Invictus, Travelyst, and their other endeavors. While the royal connection is largely responsible for their international profile – Harry was born royal, and their is no escaping his birthright, the royal part play a decreasing role in his identity. In other words H & M have established a brand that is only tangential to being royal. W & K on the other hand entire identity and lifestyle is contingent on them being royal.
@Kyle O
Perfect explanation!
++ Excellent @Kyle O. It’s also important to mention The Global Citizen events in May & September of 2021 that Harry/Harry & Meghan spoke at. They were applauded for what they had to say and because they are Harry & Meghan. Those two events had little to do with the BRF considering most of them (the Queen too) were breaking Covid protocols and not wearing masks on a regular basis. The applause/cheers of Harry’s ‘my wife’ comment was epic.
So, no, H & M’s relevancy isn’t dependent on the BRF. H & M’s relationship garnered renewed interest in the BRF globally. Finally it looked like they were modernized. Alas, that wasn’t the case. Certain members of the BRF were turning Benjamin Moore’s 2036-20 with the Sussexes charisma and global popularity.
modernizing not modernized
“Following the breakdown of relationships between the Sussexes and the rest of the royal family”
The media keeps pushing this point of view but people know the estrangement is between the brothers. I guess it helps William if it looks like Harry fell out with everyone
And yes, Harry crossed a line. He’s not willing to put up with your nonsense anymore William. That doesn’t make you the victim
Harry and Meghan were invited to see the queen and on one visit they brought the children and h and m are close with Eugenie and Jack
A DM story full of its usual hot air quoting various unnamed sources. Has there been an independent report that the Sussexes are actually at Frogmore? I would have thought it would be more convenient to stay in Manchester and then fly to Dusseldorf the next day. “Royal sources suggest there are fears the couple may bring a film crew to the UK as part of their rumored $100 million Netflix deal”. Even if it were true why is it any concern to the RF? they are independent now. I noticed the DM said “rumored $100 million” that is exactly what it is , rumored, the $100 million is a pure Tabloid invention. “Trust is a big issue” quite right the Sussexes have absolutely no trust in any member of the RF, and neither should they.
Yep. Guesses Gone Wild. They may or may have not arrived – they don’t know for sure. “Royal sources” have been suggesting at, lol, Netflix film crews coming with them-like said previously-that’s not how it works with Netflix. Yes, yes, yes to your last sentence on trust. The Sussexes haven’t been operating in a machiavellain manner, the Others have.
All I want to hear and see that they had a safe , productive. and positive experience with the events they are working with-nothing else matters to me about what the royal family is doing, reunions maybes, or unnamed sources talking bullshit to get in the tabloids-God take care of the entire Sussex family.