Timothee Chalamet: ‘It’s hard to be alive now. I think societal collapse is in the air’

Here are photos of Timothee Chalamet at the Venice Film Festival on Friday. He was in Venice to promote and premiere Bones & All, his latest film with director Luca Guadagnino. Timmy plays a bisexual cannibal. As one does. Timmy brought his cool-kid look to the photocall, wearing camo shorts, a knit cardigan and some very expensive-looking boots. Then the premiere happened and people were agog! Timothee wore a custom Haider Ackermann backless ensemble. It looks like silk shantung? It’s stunning and I love his style, but after someone cracked a “It’s giving Grace Adler Designs” joke, I can’t unsee that. He walked the carpet with his costar Taylor Russell, who wore Balenciaga.
I didn’t realize that Bones & All is set in the 1980s, in “Reagan’s America,” so that means the movie won’t have anything about social media or what have you. I should note, Timothee Chalamet was born in December 1995, seven years after the Reagan administration. But Timmy has grown up in the world of social media and he has some strong thoughts about it:
On Friday morning, Timothée Chalamet blasted the social media world we are living in at the Venice press conference for Luca Guadagino’s “Bones and All” in which he and co-star Taylor Russell play cannibal lovers on a road trip across America. Taking his cue from the fact that the story is set in the ’80s, when social media did not exist, Chalamet went on an anti-social media tirade.
“To be young now, and to be young whenever—I can only speak for my generation—is to be intensely judged,” said Chalamet. “I can’t imagine what it is to grow up with the onslaught of social media, and it was a relief to play characters who are wrestling with an internal dilemma absent the ability to go on Reddit, or Twitter, Instagram or TikTok and figure out where they fit in. I’m not casting judgement. You can find your tribe there.” But “I think it’s hard to be alive now. I think societal collapse is in the air. That’s why hopefully this movie will matter.”
“I think it’s hard to be alive now. I think societal collapse is in the air.” I think… it can genuinely feel like that if you’re young and chronically online. That’s why it’s good to put down your phones and go touch some grass, literally and figuratively. I’m not one of those “online doesn’t exist, it has nothing to do with the real world” people – online abuse is awful, and there are some seriously deranged freaks on the internet and on social media, people who can do very real harm to kids and adults. But do I think it’s a bit melodramatic to say “societal collapse is in the air”? Yes.
Please do be quiet Timothy ski chalet, you EXTREMELY privileged rich whyte man. You are your ilk are the only ones who will actually be fine in a “societal collapse”
“Please do be quiet”, why?? Taking away his right to express himself ? He has a right to tell us how he feels, like all of us do. You infantize him by saying ” hush, hush, now”.
I agree. Just because he is a white male doesn’t mean he doesn’t have the right to speak. He can feel anxiety, stress, doom, just like the rest of us.
So he doesn’t have a right to speak? Ridiculous.
Eastern European here. Every day I’m expecting nuclear disaster at a stones throw away, my country is being overrun by Russians and yet, nobody I know thinks like French rich boy. We can’t afford this navel-gazey, bullshit nihilism. We have to convince ourselves that life can be good again. So this kind of a comment infuriates me. Yes it’s his opinion but what are you doing about it, rich boy? Stop reading Sartre like a 13year old tween, open your wallet and help alleviate the “societal collapse”. Twat.
@Anna –
I agree that there’s some privilege that could be acknowledged and then wielded for good. He’s also not *technically* French, he’s from NYC with a French father and an American mother – and our 13 year old/tween population is definitely not reading Sartre. But I do hope that you and your loved ones stay safe.
I am here for your comment, Anna! I’m in the US, not in the kind of danger you face. Please keep safe. We have our share of problems, but I also roll my eyes at this kind of talk. Especially from a kid like Chalamet. His words together with his oh-so-edgy Red Carpet looks just make it all seem so performative.
Fair point, Anna. I grew up in the 80s – we were afraid of nuclear apocalypse, but societal collapse not so much. Timmeeee would be better served encouraging his fellow USians to vote for the people who are best placed to avoid such societal collapse.
And this is what he’s talking about, such harsh criticism online for an opinion.
I agree with him. Some want a civil war in America, Putin being a Jackass with the threat of nuclear war, climate change, clean water and access to it – all major issues today makes one very pessimistic.
Your pessimism is a choice, nothing and no one is making you be pessimistic.
Statistically this is like the easiest time to be alive by virtually every metric. Ground yourself.
Pessimism is definitely a choice. I’m not talking about depression by the way which I don’t think this child has. He’s just being a profound thinker and I’ll bet you money that he’s read sartre by the way. He has that wanky look.
Pessimism- these days especially- is irresponsible and it’s even more irresponsible to share it publicly and perpetuate it. Public figures should know better. If we all “felt pessimistic” what would the world come to? If everybody thinks the society is collapsing anyway, who’s going to do anything about it?
I don’t even think he actually thinks that way. Here in Europe it’s fashionable to be an edge lord like him and spout edgy shit like that to appear deep and insightful, yet people who put on that act are the ones who will do nothing.
Privileged people need to stfu about how the world is collapsing. No it isn’t. Its still fixable. Cities are bombed and people next day clear the rubble, share their food with each other and start rebuilding. It’s BECAUSE the world is in a precarious state that it’s absolute IRRESPOSIBLE to spread nihilism.
You are actually (by your harsh words and attitude) making his point for him. I would not want to be young and being judged on social media today. He is correct in that in the 80s (I grew up in the 80s), there was zero social media, so the game was played differently. If you ever saw the movie “Heathers” there was judgment – but it was a ground game – high school was a very judgy, mean place. We’ve taken that aesthetic and now the world judges via social media, and it really IS affecting us as a society (look at what it is doing in a far as suicide and depression rates, disordered eating due to unrealistic body standards due to altering photos, etc.). Just because he is white and male does not automatically discredit him. If we’re all trying to get the world to a better place, there’s no reason to disqualify what he is trying to communicate.
Maybe he cares about the rest of society?
I don’t think it’s melodramatic because being online, watching the news…it DOES feel like that. It’s easy to get there.
And one thing the last few years has shown me is that we are much closer to the edge than I ever thought we were.
And by societal collapse I don’t mean Mad Max. I mean most people will trudge on but everything will be worse and more difficult and a lot of people will get hurt or worse. It’s devastating because we know it doesn’t need to be like that.
I mean…Jackson Mississippi doesn’t have water!!! People don’t realize what that means and how close anyone’s town/city could be to it, and what that means for daily life. To them, it probably feels like society has collapsed because nobody seems to care or be doing anything.
I agree, coming at it from a different angle to his comments but given how many people here in the uk are already struggling to eat and are facing utter disaster when our energy bills go up by 80% at the end of the month never mind a lack of functioning government. When NHS staff are being given food back details by their government funded workplaces you can start to feel that we’re teetering on the brink. I won’t even start on what’s happening in other countries. I think a lot of us felt/hoped we’d get through the pandemic in 12-18 months then things would pick up and they just haven’t.
I agree. If you are a news watcher like I am, you know what’s really going on in the world. Look at what just happened in Pakistan. Do people think that can’t happen here? Yes it can, and at some point it will. It feels like there is nothing good going on in the world and it just seems like a really scary place. Those that are unaware are willfully living in ignorance.
Have to agree with @Shazbot— and I’m older than Timothee. It’s extra-depressing, imo, because the people responsible for most of these horrors will walk away from all of it completely unscathed. It’s breathtakingly unjust.
There are countless people who should be in prison right now but are not and never will be.
In many cases, people are rewarded (all of 45’s staffers who made $ from writing “tell-alls,” or people like DiSantis rising in the political ranks, even though he’s a freaking Covid denier).
Some are given a slap on the wrist (the members of Congress who were caught insider trading), or promoted (Brett is a literal CRIMINAL yet was still named to the SCOTUS).
In many cases, the perpetrators are so wealthy that all of their misdeeds simply won’t affect them: Zuckerberg’s role in *knowingly* allowing fb to disseminate misinformation, possibly resulting in T**** being elected? Whatever, he can retire from public life and go live on one of his many compounds. He has more money than he could spend in 100 lifetimes.
Same for Jack Dorsey; he let 45 run rampant on Twitter for YEARS because it was “good for business,” then finally kicked him off after it was far too late and all of the damage was already done. Then he sold it and walked away with zero consequences. And is apparently worth $4.5 BILLION dollars.
These are just the ones I can think of off the top of my head, but I’m sure there are hundreds more, lower-profile examples. So I’m sorry, but I have zero faith in things improving when there are never any ramifications for people who do whateverTF they want.
(ETA: the situation in Jackson is unconscionable. Speaking of which, does FLINT even have clean water yet!??)
@Lorelei — I agree with you but you are talking about the end results and those profiting from it
What about the people who are being misinformed or disinformed? we all have free will right? what is it about them that make them so easily misinformed?
I am one of those who thought the internet would revolutionized the world; info is at the fingertips of everybody, I do mean everybody with access to WIFI; yet the reverse is happening! people believe influencers while people like Dr Fauci with expertise is doubted
I asked again the question: why? it ends being about racism and a society that is becoming more and more diverse. There are a lot of white people who always thought being white and having a high school diploma were enough to aspire to the middle class….unfortunately, that’s not true anymore! so those people revert to racism and they need someone to blame!
I know my point of view is biased by the US but it would be great to have a debate on this topic….this is where I hope the debate can do: yes the platforms are to blame but what about the people even believing any nonsense written on those platforms?
@VS- same I’m a xennial and I just think back to when we first started using the internet and how amazing it seemed and now I long for the days when we didn’t have it. People are getting more and more isolated which in turn gets them more entrenched in their ideas and they can literally just spend their days alone and online in an echo chamber and the human ego is very susceptible to that. My husband and I were literally just talking about this last night and how people, especially on the right, have just dug in their heels and nothing you can say will change their views no matter how many facts you bring to them. They cannot and will not ever admit that they have been had. And if they ever feel in doubt they just go online to their trusty echo chamber that will reenforce their crazy conspiracy theories. They will literally take some random middled aged man from Ohio’s word for fact on tik tok over legitimate experts if he is saying what they want to hear, it’s insane.
Good example here, I actually just watched a tik tok of this flat earther arguing about how a bowling ball will fall to earth slower than a tennis ball and this is somehow proof of flat earth. The guy told him that’s not true and they fall at the same rate, which I thought we all learned and did experiments on in school, and he even did the experiment. He then asked the guy what his excuse would be when it’s demonstrated to him that in fact they fall at the same rate and the guy said he would say it was fake! He said if he was proven wrong he would say it was fake! And like i said above it’s because in his mind he cannot be wrong. I mean, we are talking about people believing in a flat freakin earth in the year 2022, never in my life did I think we would be going backwards like we have in the last 6 or so years.
“The western United States is, famously, in the grips of its worst megadrought in a millennium. “
“I think we’re talking about managed depletion. Because it’s impossible to keep growing the food that we grow in California. It’s agriculture that uses most of the groundwater. The math just isn’t there to have sustainable groundwater management. If you think of sustainability as input equals output — don’t withdraw more than is being replenished on an annual basis — that’s impossible in most of California.“
Jay Famiglietti, the executive director of the Global Institute for Water Security at the University of Saskatchewan
Also, look up Las Vegas, New Mexico.
Just did. That’s scary! Massive wildfire followed by monsoon rains, water filtration system overrun. As for California agriculture, I read about this last fall: https://www.latimes.com/environment/story/2021-10-30/california-water-crisis-state-intervenes-to-help-town
I used to drive by Tooleville on the way to work. We’re killing ourselves.
I was born the same year as him. Is it melodramatic? Yes. Do I feel the same? Yes.
I’m a year younger than Timothee and I feel the same way. Our generation is facing downward mobility on multiple fronts and there will be many awful downstream consequences (e.g., the far-right is only going to get worse)
Grace Adler was an interior designer, not a fashion designer and who cares because he looks amazing!
He might be melodramatic but as a firmly middle aged person it can sure seem like that. The entire city of Jackson has to boil their water and sometimes even that isn’t enough for it to be usable. The power grids are failing in many states. The flooding is so severe in the middle south that people lose their homes on a yearly basis. Let’s not get into the severe draughts in the west. That doesn’t even touch the political turmoil happening for the last decade. It’s a lot and if you are young it can seem like the world as you know it is ending. Let’s hope it’s not.
It looks like something Grace Adler would have worn, is the point.
Love all the looks. Including Taylor’s green Balenciaga. Like some others here I can see people feeling pessimistic about the times we’re living in, Covid and disasters and hatred and violence.
I love when people have fun with their fashion, on the red carpet or anywhere else.
As someone who works with students, digital natives i.e. younger millennials and Gen Z are one of the most self-aware generation that has ever come up. They know climate change is real, they know that they can’t afford to ever own a home unless they had family help (over 50% of grads move back home or were fortunate enough to major in something that makes bank), they refuse to work more than what they have to (quiet quitting) b/c rent is so insane they can’t even afford to live on their own and more importantly they know what’s coming – the Water Wars (which has been predicted by political scientists and environmental scientists for a while) and famine as a result of climate change.
Elder millennial here and I‘ve taken a page out of that Gen Z playbook. I worked hard but at my company there is nowhere for me to go so I do my job and I do it well, I make good money but I would have to break my back in order to buy real estate for example. I‘m not doing that. Life is short and I want to live it. I‘m grateful for living in a wealthy country in the EU even if shit is about to get harder. I‘ll deal. And try to not f*ck up the environment too much. But my mother warned us decades ago that we most likely wouldn’t be able to keep our parents‘ standard of living. So if the boomers pulled up the ladder, why even play their game?
I grew up in the 80s and absolutely romanticize the era. And while I’m incredibly grateful social media didn’t exist then because my teen drama didn’t need a larger audience, I recognize that pre social media many youth had no way to find their community. LGBTQ youth often thought they were completely alone in the world.
Not a fan of the look although the colour suits him.
As for his comments, I kind of agree and I was born in the late 80s. We were the last generation to grow up without SM, though it started to creep in towards my late teens.
Perhaps not total collapse yet, but certainly erosion. Social media is an accelerant, like gasoline, on the dumpster fire we can and are making of real life social issue. We see it with the gradual erosion of womens’ rights, with ideologues and rabid tribalism, with the ubiquitous sexualisation of everything, with the rise in online consumerism and the effect on the environment, with violent threats made good, with the rise of incel culture and other extremism, thought-policing and criticism of any decent towards the flavour du jour, with conspiracies and dismissal of expert and scientific facts, etc.
All of these things exited independent of SM, but I do believe SM accelerated and exacerbated many if not all of these things.
I agree with going outside to touch some grass though at regular intervals for everyone.
Evolution can look like societal collapse when you’re in the middle of it.
I like that perspective. It’s hard to view the imminent water crises as evolution but if it pushes society to a more sustainable existence and equitable global division of resources, that would be evolution.
The water crisis itself isn’t evolution, but the way society chooses to deal with it is. Some historians have said that we haven’t yet digested WWI, which certainly seems to be the case in Europe, plus digesting WWll, and the Cold War. In the US, we haven’t gotten over the Civil War, either. Add to that all the different voices being recognized in the social and political arena, plus the discussions about what does gender/family/work/happiness/education/etc., mean going forward. The internet, with social media, marketing and competing interests, bombards everyone as if every issue is immediate and of equal importance. It’s like indigestion of the soul.
I like him. I’m old enough to be mom, so I can’t speak for his generation. But growing up in the 80s and 90s was awesome. Before mass shootings. Before texting. I remember when beepers were a huge thing and then they became something we all made fun of. I was hoping texting would become like that but it never did. I have a few friends that still call on the telephone and I love those friends. I am so tired of receiving text messages that are 3 pages long. FFS just call me – the time it took to type this. I don’t get it.
As for SM, I am on it less and less. Those posts of “today I married my best friend” and the guy is a complete drunkard who hits on everyone in his wife’s orbit. The posturing on SM is truly nauseating. Celebs and their “brand” always pushing diets, their makeup line, and products on us. All the ads. I’m over it.
I’m really lucky that I don’t have that teenager who is addicted to SM and their phone. But their whole generation missed out – on penpals. On phone calls. On having privacy and not having their every F*** up on video or online. Ages 3-8 were hell because I refused to give this kid a phone or an iPad and trust me some of those days were hellah long – how many board games and rounds of hide and seek can you play on a frigging rainy day. But today I have a teen that looks people in the eye, can hold a conversation, knows how to apologize, knows how to put their phone down, and loves to read a good book. I cannot tell you the degree to which this kid stands out for this very reason among their peers who don’t read, don’t interact at the dinner table, have very poor attention spans etc.
The other issue is how these screens affect our brains long term. And now some schools are getting rid of textbooks – so you’re looking at a screen the whole effing day, then going home to play on your phone and look at SM. It’s out of control and we need a reset. I agree with him. I really feel for this generation that, in addition to shooting drills and the stress of knowing you can be killed at school has had their whole life documented online by either their parents or their peers. The oversharing. The “stomach bug hit our house” and toddlers pictured on the toilet posts. That shit is forever (no pun intended). No wonder they are overwhelmingly depressed.
I am early Gen-X, so I grew up in the 70’s and 80’s. And the reality is, every generation has a group of ‘the world/my world is heading toward collapse.’
And for all the rose-colored nostalgia for the 80’s I also remember thinking that Reagan was going to destroy the economy and get us nuked.
This generation doesn’t have that, but they have things we didn’t worry about, the mass shootings, the realization that the climate is FUBARed, etc.
I don’t have a rose colored view of the 80s but the music and gender-neutral fashions (eye liner and big hair for all) really suited me. While I am amazed by the current progress in expressions of gender identity, the 80s saw people living in code (like Elton John’s love song to Nikita, a man but a name that passed as feminine in less informed time). There was something exciting, thrilling about decoding and feeling in on a secret. People shouldn’t have to live in code and hide who they truly are, but I don’t think I can express how interesting it felt to be constantly peeling back those layers. So I romanticize that.
I think social media has amplified the thoughts that this generation and have previous generations have had.
Unless you make a conscious choice to disengage from your phone, we’re constantly bombarded by articles telling us how the world is falling apart.
In general, all kinds of media are not that helpful if you look at it too much. I think it might have been easier to practice some form self-regulation with consuming too much media when we didn’t have a smartphone in our hands. Don’t even get me started on everyone yelling at each other on Twitter….
OMG, yes, every generation has its trauma. I’m a boomer (apologies! apparently we f*cked up everything) & we had ‘duck & cover’ drills in grade school. You know, to protect us from the nukes heading our way from…Russia? North Korea? Cuba? Nobody explained it to us, we just did it. Oh, right, commies? Weren’t they the big worry in the 60s? Does that make it better than now? Worse? Would having social media have ramped up the fear? If your only source of info is the CBS Evening News with Walter Cronkite & your daily local paper, is that enough? If this is what Timothy feels at this age, this is what he feels at this age.
@Bettyrose I can totally relate to everything you just said! I agree with all of you – every generation has had its trauma. Only this generation’s is compounded by SM and 24 hour news networks. And they have to disengage from it for their own mental health. When I was younger we had the shooting at Polytechnique in my country. It was awful and so traumatic. I can’t imaging experiencing that weekly – and that is what these kids go through. They are in real danger just going to school. Add to it, the cost of everything keeps going up but wages and salaries don’t. Billionaires hoard all the money and resources. There were very few billionaires when I was a kid (disclaimer I am one who believes billionaires should not even exist) and now everyone’s goal is to have a billion dollars to get on some crappy list with everyone else hoarding all the resources. It’s frankly terrifying. I understand the loss of hope his generation feels. I try not to think about our current state too much but the birth rate isn’t declining here by chance.
From a mental health perspective, I don’t think he’s really wrong.
People seem unhappier these days. You can see it on people’s faces.
I completely agree with him 🤷♂️☹️
I don’t think he’s particularly wrong about the direction of the world as climate change really enters full swing. We’re going to see a mass refugee situation unlike anything we’ve seen before, and it will absolutely destabilize a lot of democracies. I’ll be genuinely surprised if the United States makes it through the next decade with a backslide into fascism.
This being said, I do think Gen Z feels alone because, in part…they act like they are. There’s a hefty segment of that generation that is unbelievably myopic when it comes to rights issues. There’s a lot of them on the left that take up a very “my way or the highway” ideology toward proper progression forward, and there isn’t a lot of respect for those who came before who helped pave the way. You’re seeing a lot of that clash in the LGBT+ community, and I’m sure it’s playing out in ethnic/racial enclaves as well. Most of them mean well and have good hearts, but you can definitely tell the difference between the ones who learned their social progressive morals from online versus those from real life experience.
I have a Gen Z kid and some of her friends seem to think this way. I try to check her when I’m afraid she’s sliding into that way of framing things. For example, she says some are wondering why, after Biden was elected, things didn’t immediately get better. Why was Roe still overturned?! (their words, not hers). OK, they need to check how SCOTUS works. If they want to keep their rights, they need to vote. Every time. Stop acting like it doesn’t matter.
Like Anna said, that’s nihilism, and we can’t afford that.
I was a kid in the 70s and 80s and I remember a great sense of unease, of loss and decline. Carter was ineffectual, Reagan seemed dangerous. There was an energy crisis, gas lines, the Iran hostage situation. The Cold War was still happening. Nuclear weapons felt like an immediate threat. Then there was the AIDS epidemic, with no cure in sight.
It was not such an innocent or easy time. Yes, we had more freedom as kids. We rode our bikes around until dark, without helmets, and didn’t have to take standardized tests every time we turned around. But our future didn’t seem all that certain either.
I agree with him on a lot of what he says here.
I wish the people with huge wealth would wake up and actually help others with there money.
Think of the things that could be put right for the greater good, if the Gates, Musk, Bezos et al got organized and actually started fixing things. They have the money, the engineers, the resources to do it.
Maybe it’s not a collapse, but concentrated effort is definitely being made to move society backward, both in people’s online and offline behaviors. It’s not even just the fact that lgbtq youth are being gaslit by violently manipulative elders who want them to think any adult who stands up for them or acknowledges them is a groomer or pimp exploiting them. It’s the attack on reproductive rights and how unsafe it is for abused women to say anything about it.
He isn’t wrong that societal collapse is in the air. Look at what’s happening to the climate: Pakistan underwater, European heat wave, forest fires. Look at what’s happening politically: the risk of nuclear war is back, fascism is on the rise. Capitalism is in its final stages.
Young people today don’t want to have children because they’re afraid there is no future. Timothy can come from a place of privilege and still see the signs. Young people have so much anxiety about the future, even without social media. Life is getting harder and harder.
As a 35 year old, I’m very afraid about the world my daughter will grow up in.
In my opinion, the social collapse or this generation’s pesimism, whatever you want to call it, comes from social media putting on blast all the atrocieties the “big countries” are doing around the world, from wars to famines, climate change and over consuption of slave-made items, etc. People from those countries are finally able to see for themselves the impact their actions (and votes!) have and not what their governmets and traditional media want them to believe. And that makes them uncomfortable.
Now, on a superficial note, there were so many funny jokes about Timothee’s look, my favourite Twit had a picture of him wearing sunglasses with his hands behind his back and says: “a 65 year old woman in coral gables entering the surprise birthday party she planned for herself”. It’s so accurate!!!
Just watching the 24 hour news networks makes me feel like societal collapse is in the air.
You look at old clips of Walter Cronkite, and the news was just as terrible but I assume his delivery didn’t make people lose their minds.
I feel that societal collapse can’t really be ruled out at this point. 🤷♀️
The hype around this guy is just too much..
And why is he’s talking about societal collapse like it’s going to affect him?
Please,check out all the pictures from his trip to Venice and tell me he’s not just another very rich and very privileged young, white male, who the industry flock around and hype up to take people’s money.
Tell me he is some profound and otherworldy soul while he sits and sips champagne with designers in clothes more expensive than people’s houses and worry about “other perceive and judge” his fragile little ego.
And that he’s suffering GREATLY under the harsh opinion of others online, while he hires a team to protect him and spin media stories about him, so he seems like he’s greater and cooler than he is.
How tortured and challenging it must be to have lots of people working for you, making millions saying other people’s words on camera, while you travel, party and have luxuries most people don’t even know exist. Poor guy. Awful living condition.
Please! Timmy’s emotionally a little boy who has GREAT publisists and the right connections. The hype around him is so overstated and frankly, inappropriate.
The world doesn’t need another pretty boy shocking them with bare chests and backs. It needs leaders and doers. And it needs for people like Timmy to check themselves and sit the fuck down.
I say that after seeing several photos of him flaunting and acting too cool for school, and then whimpering about this shit. So inappropriate and hypocritical. There’s a lack of self awareness and privilege that’s just astonishing to me.
Florence Pugh is the same way. Working their asses off for attention and then crying about it after. Why do you have publisists and teams working for you to become more famous while you also talk about how terrible the attention is. Like everyone MUST love you and only say nice things. Ugh. Lame.
I think TC is more overhyped than Florence Pugh. I haven’t seen him in a lot of things, but I watched “Little Women” and “The King” and I don’t get the fuss. He’s a good actor and he’s pretty, but that’s about it.
I think Florence has proven to be a little prickly in interviews and such, especially in terms of how she reacted to criticism of her relationship with Zach Braff. I also didn’t think she was any better in “Little Women” than he was, yet she got an Oscar nom. But she has charisma and seems to be a hard worker, so I picture her evolving as an actor and maybe growing in strength. With him, I’m not so sure.
In general, I agree with your assessment though. He’s privileged and lucky and likes to play Edge Lord, and I’m just not impressed. I’m all for people wearing what makes them comfortable and having fun with fashion, but his runway game is a little much for me. And I don’t care for what I see as nihilistic navel-gazing. Talk about the problems in the world, absolutely. Use your platform. But don’t just give a dismal assessment and then say “Woe Is Me.” Come on.
He’s so adorable. I also think we’re on our way to some sort of collapse, we’re in a tailspin for certain
But then he had to add that in the middle of the tailspin, he hopes his movie will “matter.” Matter as more than a few hours entertainment or distraction? Oh Timothee you sweet sweet so young man.
PS I wish his camo shorts had been a camo kilt.
Beautiful Taylor Russell in Balenciaga; love the green but that’s all I can say in defense of this dress.