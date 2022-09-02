“US Open commentators mistook Dionne Warwick for Gladys Knight” links
  • September 02, 2022

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

This was such an embarrassment – US Open commentators Mary Carillo & Chanda Rubin misidentified Dionne Warwick as Gladys Knight. [Dlisted]
Brendan Fraser’s comeback will happen this year! [LaineyGossip]
I love all of the Leo DiCaprio jokes, honestly. [OMG Blog]
Yep, the Dobbs decision changed the entire midterm election. [Jezebel]
OMG, I love Regina Hall’s suit. [Go Fug Yourself]
Jared Kushner topped the New York Times’ nonfiction bestseller list, but it looks like he’s gaming the system and ordering books en masse. [Gawker]
Apparently, Harry Styles is barely in Don’t Worry Darling? [Just Jared]
Three more SNL cast members departed ahead of the new season. [Pajiba]
4Chan a–holes invaded The Trevor Project. [Buzzfeed]
What is this absolutely hellish mess? [Towleroad]
A doctor told a My 600 Lb Life star that there was “no hope” for him. [Starcasm]
Delilah Hamlin is trying, bless her heart. [Egotastic]

23 Responses to ““US Open commentators mistook Dionne Warwick for Gladys Knight” links”

  1. Nev says:
    September 2, 2022 at 12:32 pm

    She was just enjoying herself and then to be insulted in this way. UGHHHHHH.

  2. poppedbubble says:
    September 2, 2022 at 12:40 pm

    Of course they did.

  3. Mel says:
    September 2, 2022 at 12:47 pm

    Well what did you expect? We all look alike…….

  4. Becks1 says:
    September 2, 2022 at 12:50 pm

    And didn’t they mistake Laverne Cox for Beyonce earlier this week?

    come on people, do better.

    • whatWHAT? says:
      September 2, 2022 at 1:48 pm

      to be fair, apparently a LOT of people did. when I first read that headline I was like “come ON, really?”

      and then I saw her with her mask on (which she was wearing in the stands) and, at first glance, she DID look like she could have been Beyonce when she had the mask on. once the mask is off it’s quite obvious it was Ms. Cox, though.

  5. bettyrose says:
    September 2, 2022 at 12:59 pm

    That scene in HoTD was so hard to watch. I was cringing for that poor actress having to say those lines and how did her parents explain it to her? And yet the meme is increasingly accurate.

    • SAS says:
      September 3, 2022 at 1:01 am

      Which article is that in BettyRose? I think I’ve decided to just read recaps etc of HOTD rather than get fully immersed this time around!

      • Bettyrose says:
        September 3, 2022 at 9:24 am

        Oh, sorry for random reference. It’s a Leo meme. Timely and appropriate. About a potential 12 year old bride. Not sure how much you want in the way of spoilers. It’s just one scene and fully clothed (one must specify in GoT world) but a very young actress had to say seductive words and it was gross.

  6. MsIam says:
    September 2, 2022 at 1:37 pm

    Come through Auntie Dionne with the epic clapback! I’m dead!

  7. Normades says:
    September 2, 2022 at 2:00 pm

    Regarding SNL: Not surprised about Aristotle, kinda surprised about Melissa but totally surprised about Alex Moffat.

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      September 2, 2022 at 2:26 pm

      I’m bummed about Melissa because I really liked her on the show, but she really was totally underused.

    • Zoochy says:
      September 2, 2022 at 2:48 pm

      All three are a bummer though! Colin Jost should have left like three seasons ago.

      • bettyrose says:
        September 2, 2022 at 5:05 pm

        Colin Jost is apparently a talented writer? IDK. As a cast member, he has one value: His face when when they make jokes about Scarlett Johansson. Otherwise, I can’t even fathom what anyone saw in him in the first place.

  8. JRenee says:
    September 2, 2022 at 4:16 pm

    Gladys Knight was there but seated separately and yet I wouldn’t have gotten them mixed up like this…
    Anyway Dionne is a hoot on Twitter.

  9. SIde Eye says:
    September 2, 2022 at 5:03 pm

    What a great response from her!

