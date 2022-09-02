Bethenny Frankel: Duchess Meghan is ‘like a Housewife’ who ‘can’t stop talking’

Bethenny Frankel is one of hundreds of high-profile white women to use their public platforms to talk sh-t about the Duchess of Sussex. Bethenny has always talked sh-t about Meghan online and in interviews, and I really have no idea why Frankel has this one-sided grudge. Bethenny seems especially irritated that Meghan had a big royal wedding, and Bethenny is especially mad that Meghan can talk freely whenever she wants. Granted, Bethenny has a history of saying racist crap in general, independent of Meghan. But her grudge against Meghan as a person is reminiscent of someone like Piers Morgan or one of the Daily Mail columnists. Bethenny freaked out last year before, during and after the Sussexes’ Oprah interview, then gave a half-assed apology about it. Now that Meghan’s The Cut profile is out, Bethenny once again has an issue with Meghan… speaking. “Meghan using her voice” is very disagreeable to Bethenny.
Bethenny Frankel is giving Meghan Markle some royal advice. During Thursday’s episode of Frankel’s podcast, “Just B with Bethenny Frankel,” the former “Housewife” called out the Duchess of Sussex for continuing to talk about her past issues with the royal family and told her to simply “let it go.”
“She’s very much like a Housewife in that she can’t stop talking about the very thing that she wants to be irrelevant,” Frankel, 51, said. “[It’s like] when you … want to separate from the Housewives. ‘It was toxic, I don’t want to be part of the drama,’ or whatever the housewife says. [But] then … for the next five years, always talking about the very thing you’re trying to extricate yourself from.”
Frankel continued, “When you leave the royal family, leave the royal family. You learned something, you said it, we heard you. … and [still] in every single interview you do you’re talking about the royal family. Let it go Elsa. Move forward. Create change in the future.”
Frankel did give kudos to the former actress for speaking up about her experiences, “It is good for people to know that racism exists everywhere, but that’s not something we’re surprised by. Like, if you tell me that racism exists in the royal family, I’m not bowled over with shock.”
“…And [still] in every single interview you do you’re talking about the royal family…” All two interviews? That’s all Meghan has done, two interviews. One with Oprah, one with The Cut. She also spoke to NPR when her children’s book came out but she didn’t talk about the royals whatsoever, so not “every single interview” huh? Since this week was the anniversary of Princess Diana’s death, let me say that there were tons of women who hated the fact that Diana spoke to Martin Bashir and Andrew Morton too. They hated that Diana used her voice and tried to tell her own story. That’s all this is. With Meghan, there’s the added dimension of wanting a Black woman to be silent and compliant in the face of a torrent of racist abuse too.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Backgrid.
I am so glad Meghan is ignoring this non-entity….
Just another never been trying to become someone by using Meghan name.
This from someone who never stopped talking about her ex husband? Met the clout chaser in real life. Was meant to be the highlight of the event. Under whelming does not even begin to describe her. I can confidently say that she is what some of her exes have said she is.
WORD.
The minute she dated Meghan’s ex-husband she lost credibility. Bethany you STFU
I don’t think they ever “dated”. I mean she tried, but the guy was only interested in a professional relationship and nothing more.
Bethenny dated Meghan’s ex-husband? Huh. Somehow I never knew that.
I enjoy how she criticizes Meghan for never shutting up about the BRF while using herself, a person who doesn’t want to be known for being a “Housewife,” by…talking about her time on the Housewives. Tbh I think it’s cute that Bethenny thinks that she’ll ever be known as anything BUT a “Housewife.”
Also, I had no idea she had a podcast until now, and I imagine there are lots of other people who didn’t, either, so she got the name of it out there and likely gained some new Meghan-hating subscribers. Bethenny should really send Meghan a thank-you note!
Just add her vapid ass to the long list of people profiting off of Meghan’s epic popularity by trashing her. Sigh.
There are a lot of middle age white women in the USA and UK that are so upset Harry married Meghan. What gives here?
I know. Did she think she would be a contender? Because the answer would be an absolute NO.
BF doesn’t know Meghan and she just needs to keep Meghan’s name out of her mouth.
Kaiser stated that she doesn’t know the reason for Bethany Frankel’s one-sided grudge against Meghan is. Well, my guess is that it’s possible that B. Frankel realizes that no matter how much money she makes, or how many surgeries she gets, this is the best she’s ever going to look. But she really shows signs of obsession because she’s always talking about Meghan and going after the ex-husband (out of all the men in the world) is next level fixation. I suspect that she wanted marital gossip.
One word: Jealous
Bethanny is enjoying some renewed good will because of her TikTok. But she’s overestimated how far that will take her.
Sorry Betheny, I remembered again why I disliked you so much on the show (a show and network I no longer watch btw—somehow after the pandemic I just couldn’t bother with Bravo anymore). Bye.
Who is she again?
There seems to be a group of people that have a difficult time sitting on the sidelines and mind their own business when it comes to Meghan…The British Press, Baldy/Mumbles, Middle Age White women in the UK/USA (aka Karen) and salty old ass white men in the UK. Let’s be clear: EVERYTHING Meghan does has NOTHING to do with YOU!
Wow LOL Bethenny comes across as SO jealous. It is so funny. She has no self-awareness.
Whine more haters!!!!!
Perhaps if Ms Frankel was not in denial of the inexorable, ruthless passing of time and accepted to age gracefully, she wouldn’t be so bitterly envious of Meghan’s youth, natural tan, dark hair, and princely marriage. But instead, Bethany Frankel has chosen to age bitchfully: the level of tackiness in her looks and demeanor, combined with the overall vulgarity of her persona and venimous rhetoric, are beyond repair.
Since when does the decision to shut the conversation on racism rest with the oppressor or unsympathetic party?
Her personality and voice are like nails on a chalkboard. Nothings changed it seems…
And her sad knees too, oops.
@Ducheese, I hadn’t noticed them, but scrolled back up when I saw your comment, and YIKES
LOL…that’s what I noticed too..her knees. And then I thought to myself “Bad, Shirleygail, bad”…and made no comment because I’m trying to disabuse my brain of the idea it’s okay to put women’s body parts down. But when you said it, my brain said hahahahaha and so I’m going with it! Because we all need a little more laughter in our lives (or at least, I do!). So thanks for the laugh, @Duchcheese!
Her knees are fine–she’s 51. Plenty of shit to say about her personality….no need to criticize her appearance.
There you are, @Duchleese, stay away from such remarks about a woman who sells jeans to women from a company named “Skinny Girl.”
As I recall, the last time BF was in the media, it was for posting a photo of herself in her 10 yr old daughter’s t-shirt. She was bragging about how it fit her (the mother) and apparently thought that others should see that too.
forget the knees, that outfit is hideous!
I remember the thing about the daughter’s tshirt. she’s bonkers.
Everything about her is toxic. She built a brand and could have been an example of a businesswoman (albeit one who preyed on women’s body insecurities to make a buck) but instead devolved into such a mean, empty person. Everytime she opens her mouth now poison seems to spill out.
Yeah, I don’t understand this vitriol towards Meghan from Bethenny. They have similar charitable interests that even cross paths when you look at Bethenny’s work with disaster relief and Meghan’s partnering with World Central Kitchen.
It just looks like sour grapes that she doesn’t have the media reach that Meghan has. Maybe instead of criticizing Meghan as a former housewife who can’t shut up about it (hello…..you left RHONY how many times, and crawled back when you needed the attention?), you could try partnering with Archewell in the areas that overlap with BStrong?
Clearly that’s not going to happen now, since Bethenny can’t shut up about Meghan, but it’s such an obvious similarity between them, I don’t understand how Bethenny thinks this is helping her cause at all, or who she thinks cares about her opinion of Meghan.
Lol @Watson. ‘Nails on chalkboard’ works. I was thinking rusted out squealing brakes. So, I listened to her podcast-wanted to know if the duplicitous NYP/Page Six were making ish up. Seems to be one of the few times Page Six quoted things somewhat accurately-a bit out of order. Recognize her name. Never watched the show. LOL. Frankel criticized Meghan’s voice. Meghan has an excellent speaking voice and has had one years before meeting Harry. It’s not a new thing. It’s easily seen when she was interviewed for the dish soap commercial story. She was well spoken for an eleven year old.
Bethenny claimed that most of what she knew about Meghan was from HEADLINES. Yikes..nothing says you have a low charged battery brain by only reading headlines.imo Is she only reading tabloid headlines? Apparently in her bubble world she didn’t see Meghan’s Vanity Fair cover-ever? She didn’t say that, it’s a curiosity to me. Considering in April 2018, this interview came up (it brings up what other people posted about BF/TE).
https://www.etonline.com/bethenny-frankel-says-she-once-went-on-a-date-with-meghan-markles-ex-husband-trevor-engelson-99971
BF claimed that a ‘very A-list celebrity asked her to take down a negative tweet because she didn’t know what M & H were going through and she said she did but didn’t know at that time about their 500 hundred thousand millions of contracts (exaggerating the #). Lol, pretty sure no A list celebrity gave two shits about what she had to say. It would have to be a tweet (IF that happened) before Sept. 19/20, 2020 when the very publicized deals were announced. I will still take the stand that no very A list celebrity contacted her to take it down. Frankel’s opinion would be side eyed.
At no time has Meghan stated that she wished the BRF to be irrelevant. Irrelevant is huge talking point with the BM in regards to the Sussexes. Bethenny must have a special decoder ring.
In BF’s podcast she claims to ask a friend why they hate Meghan. The explanation: “she’s gone long and hard on the BRF”..no chickie, she hasn’t. Now, if the “friend” or Bethenny needs clarification, check out the headlines of the BM for the last six years. Meghan hasn’t said too much at all. The BM’s repetition of all things Meghan isn’t “proof” of Meghan talking all the timel The BRF/BM have gone long and hard on a WOC that married their prince.
There’s really nothing a white woman can hate more than a Black woman living her best life.
Her jealousy and envy oozes from every pore. You have to see her in real life to see why.
Bethany has no friends or family, trying to be relevant, and clinging to her 15 minutes. So a typical white woman who hates that Meghan is everything she isn’t even with her advantage of family money and white privilege.
Kudos for speaking up, now shut up? When has Bethenny shut up about Housewives? I must have missed that. She doesn’t shut up about anything, especially other people’s business. And Meghan didn’t mention the RF on Ellen either, did she?
Seriously, has she ever stopped talking about Jill Zarin?
Or that she was raised by wolves?
Guess what, Bethenney. Meghan is free to talk about her issues from now until eternity. She doesn’t need approval from anyone to talk. Worry about you, boo.
Right, plus it’s not like the way Meghan has been treated is something that happened once years ago and is over. It’s not like those people grew up and finally read the room. And most of the ones doing it have been either around her age or older, so nobody can say she’s lowering herself in any way. Their racist and misogynistic treatment of her continues to this day. As long as they keep it up, the onus is not on her to stop talking about the behaviors and experiences.
Exactly. Exactly. Exactly. If Meghan wants to talk about her OWN LIFE EXPERIENCES she can. People can easily tune out if they please.
I can’t stand these *white* people constantly berating and wagging their finger at a Black woman talking about her experiences. Especially experiences related to her own life, racism and trauma.
It’s really just another example of a person shushing a woman of color. Yet she, and so many others, are deeply unaware of how racist their nitpicking and silencing is. In fact, they double-down and INSIST they are right. It is so gross and so disheartening.
Bethenny has a lot of bitter, unhappy energy. I admire how she made a success out of herself but resents others so fast and easily. She needs to stop clout-chasing Meghan.
Meghan’s timing between the Oprah interview and her latest now is what makes it seem like, “She’s still beating this dead horse?” When public figures do a tell-all much-awaited interview like they did with Oprah, that’s usually when they say all they will say about the topic, hence, giving that outlet the exclusive. Any follow-ups would soon follow, not this long gap but still on the same topics but teasing, as she did in The Cut, there may be more or not. She isn’t sure. That just drags it out forever so each mention feeds this narrative.
But in the meantime, the RF and the BM have NEVER shut up about Meghan. But she should shut up and NEVER defend herself?
It’s her story, she can say what she wants when she wants. She’s given two interviews a year and a half apart and in that time frame, the royal family and the press has continued to obsess over her, smear and trash her in the press. My guess is if they had just shut up after the Oprah interview, she wouldn’t have mentioned the Firm at all to the Cut.
Whatever, Bethenny.
It’s not beating a dead horse when the Rota sand the royals are still attacking her.
This is weird. Are people supposed to talk about their life stories only once and then never again?
I agree. Now to be clear, Meghan can do as she pleases and can talk as she wants. I am here for it. But I wish her messaging was tighter. If The Cut article was meant to be promo for the podcast, then that needed to be a stronger focus. If it was meant to be a wide-ranging “her life now” profile, it missed on that too. Now that could be a result of the reporter or the editing. But it also may be a sign that Meghan may not have been clear about the story she wanted to told. All that said, it’s clear we are watching them figure it out as they go.
Telling a woman to stay quiet is always a good look! Yay feminism!
@UNCDANCER – to me, the article was “My day with Meghan,” more about the author’s view of Meghan. I don’t think think there needed to be any pointed promotion for the podcast, just, “I’m Meghan, I’m here, this is my voice.”
Ok so if Meghan had given more interviews sooner everyone would be happy? But because she barely talks about what happened she should shut up? Well I’m sure she will be happy to do that as soon as the rota and the rest of the Unroyals and tabloids do the same. Also Bethenny can FO all the way to the moon. After how many years of whining about her awful childhood and her awful marriage and god knows what else she’s a fine one to try and tell someone to shut up.
@Eurydice: That’s a fair call, but I would say “I’m Meghan, I’m here, this is my voice” is better content for a personal blog. Profiles are written with a point of view. And when you are a public figure it helps to know very clearly what you want that POV to be. Like I said they are still figuring it out.
It’s been 2 goddamn interviews and a podcast. Make it make sense. Bethenny’s been on reality tv for years with a talk show, her own series and her own podcast – this B can’t shut the F up.
@UNCDANCER – 2 interviews and a podcast is what Meghan’s done. Is saying absolutely nothing a solution that’s being proposed?
@UNCDANCER – I don’t think Meghan has to figure out her POV – we are the ones who have to get to know her. The Oprah interview was about what happened to her, not who she is. The podcasts so far have been her reactions within a conversation, but the very subjects are her POV. We’ve heard her words in speeches and announcements with regard to certain charities, about women, about children. Those are all her POV. And with the profile, we’ve got the outsider’s POV into her current life. Despite the constant tabloid drumbeat, it’s early days for Meghan’s voice. She’ll tell us more if we feel like listening.
To be clear, Meghan is allowed to say and do whatever she wants. One interview or a 100, it’s good with me.
I work in public relations and before that a working journalist in major daily newspapers in the US. The thing I tell every executive I counsel is you need to be clear about what you want the reader/listener to take away from your media engagement. That point of view informs how you answer questions, the things you talk about. I think The Cut piece needed a stronger POV. I didn’t know if it was a warning shot across the bow, a reflection on her life in the before or after times or promo for the podcast.
But again she should talk as much or as little as she wants. I’ll read and listen to it all … and yes, occasionally critique.
Someone here said it best yesterday but, to paraphrase, there is a certain type of woman who is always after Meghan about what she says, when she says it, and how she says it. And the point of all their unrequested advice is that Meghan should speak less.
@UNCDANCER how can you state that you are a journalist and yet blame Meghan for the POV of The Cut profile? Don’t discount that there was a writer who had an experience with Meghan and wrote the article from her own subjective perspective.
Perhaps you just don’t like the version of herself that Meghan put across that day? Meghan has a lot of sides to her–she’s smart and she’s goofy, she’s compassionate, she’s empathetic, she’s dramatic, she’s healing from a horrible experience, she’s dealing with being the target of a lot of rabid haters. She isn’t one thing and she isn’t a public relations disaster that needs to send a clear message to the public or else her stock will tank and the almighty dollar will suffer. Seems to me the multi-faceted version of Meghan is what has millions of people tuning in to her podcast.
UNCDANCER, I think she did get out exactly what she wanted her message to be. When you’ve been dehumanized by the media as she has been, I think letting people know who you really are is very important. For those who haven’t followed everything that’s has happened, people know that Meghan married Harry. They know that Harry, Meghan and Archie left the UK and were no longer working members of The Firm. They may know about appearances regarding their humanitarian and philanthropic activities. They don’t know who she is. I think she has been very thoughtful how and where she gets that out. People will see her as a mother–she’s definitely a hands on Mom. I was surprised that the author saw the kids and interacted with them. They simply had a conversation during which she made it clear that her restraint from speaking out about the mistreatment she endured is HER decision. She did double duty with this profile. I believe she chose profile over interview purposefully. We get a glimpse of who Meghan is through the eyes of the author. Meghan shot across the bow that the continuing hate, smearing and racism has not gone unnoticed; she will only take so much. Oh, yes, I think this profile is exactly what she wanted it to be. You need to remember that she has a publicist. They ain’t no dummies.
I love hearing about Meghan’s life. I believe The Cut article was not well written. For anyone who’s complaining about Meghan griping about RF, I’d suggest they stop listening to / reading her stories so they can take their own advice and stop griping about her.
Bethany was born rich with influential parents. She didn’t make something out of herself, she was born on 3rd base and ran to home. Like seriously.
Bethany, shut up you dried up beef jerky. When us black people want your white racist opinion, we won’t ask because we already know your racist .
Dried up beef jerky 🤣😭😹😼 you’ve made my morning!
Thank you!!!! I couldn’t have said it better.
Brava @ Over It!!!! Dried up beef jerky…..HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!
@carrie I’m sure Meghan has A LOT more to say and the Oprah interview was just the tip of the iceberg. Just the dumb Jason Knauff bullying allegation/court witness incident alone is enough to fill a book.
There was a part of me that did feel like maybe she would just live life and pretend the royals never existed but evidently, the Sussexes continue to experience a lot of things privately. It’s ongoing and I think it’s 100% fine to put that entitled family with a history of muzzling women on high alert. The point is that the abuse isn’t over and isn’t contained within those two years; a family that will never apologize for its colonist past will not change their future behavior; unless THEY change, why should she play nice with them?
LOLOLOL. Stay mad Bethenny. You’re just pissed that her podcast is more popular than yours.
Exactly. If the tribe of “Unsupportive Women” needed a mascot Bethenny would be a great candidate. She and Megyn Kelly could fight over it.
Add Meghan McCain to the list. All 3 have the same thing in common……desperately trying to become relevant
If Meghan doesn’t tell her own story, other people will do it for her. They will get it all wrong and twist everything to suit their personal agendas while they profit off of her.
They are mad because they know when Meghan (and Harry) speak, less and less people will listen to and buy their bullshit.
Like Meghan said, if they had stopped smearing her, she would have stayed silent, but they didn’t, so they gave her no choice.
And I’m sure that if Bethenny were getting smeared daily by the press she would be running her mouth overtime to defend herself. That’s what annoys me about people who think Meghan should just silently take abuse. I bet none of them would.
She’ll be defending herself over this comment in a couple of days.
@ Snuffles, well said!! Meghan’s choices to speak about her time with The Firm has taken the power from the haters and they don’t like it one bit! They want her to remain silent so that they can write her story for her.
As for Meghan, I personally am impressed that she hasn’t dropped all of her receipts as I do not think I could be as gracious. Her ability to forgive is an excellent choice to make for her well-being. Meghan is a strong woman that has proven no one can keep her down, even the Royal family.
It’s not clear to me that she’s forgiven her in-laws. I think she’s acting in the best interests of her peace of mind and of her family. She and Harry are still treading carefully and more and more I think that’s down to security concerns. They must know by now not to expect anything better of the royal family.
Frankel is as close to a zero as they come. She will ride any coattail for relevance. What she thinks feels or says matters little because her audience are bots and trolls. If you are looking for a hater look her up. If you want substantive content, hard pass.
The problem is the brf, bm, rr, and people such as herself, the carnival of so called royal experts, won’t leave meghan alone. That is why she will have to reply to the bs flowing from old salty. However looking at Bethenny I understand why she would have a problem with madame duchess of sussex. I am sure she does not know meghan, and probably never met her. Sad, just sad.
Bethany tried to date Meghan’s ex husband. He friend zoned her after the first date. He was still hung up on Meghan and that’s why she hates her.
Oh, that would be the bee in her bonnet!
I’ll bet she tried to pump him for dirt on Meghan and he refused to play that game.
Boo hoo Bethany. Cry more about Meghan but it doesn’t change the fact that she can speak whenever she wants about whatever she wants, same as you.
HER RACISM IS SHOWING.
Lmao. Poor B. Hypocrisy runs deep with this one. Who can’t stop talking again?
Right?! Literally no one asked for Frankel’s opinion on this. Also, Meghan’s name has been in the press for years without a peep from her.
“ Bethenny Frankel is giving Meghan Markle some royal advice.”
Tawdry, irritating, irrelevant Housewife says what??!!
Right! I was today years old when I learned who Bethenny’s father is and that they were estranged for a long time-apparently shortly before his death they may have come to some meeting of minds/reconciliation. BF may have gotten the real housewive job because of her affiliation to Kathy Hilton – I’m sure she worked her father’s name to her advantage in New York/East Coast.
https://www.seattletimes.com/sports/other-sports/obituary-horse-trainer-bobby-frankel-set-a-record-by-winning-5-eclipse-awards/
Bethenny has attributed her drug/alcohol issues to her parent’s-don’t know the exact dynamics. My understanding is she’s discussed it publicly a number of times. Guess Bethenny finds talking about immediate/blood relatives being okay? over in-laws? Eff off to her for thinking Meghan should remain being silenced.
She didn’t talk about the Royal Family when she went on Ellen either, much to the press’ disappointment. I’m glad that Meghan is talking because the press and Palace took advantage of her enforced silence to smear her and Harry and they thought they had intimidated her into remaining silent. The Palace has never stopped smearing them and this Meghan fighting back against them. I’ll all for it.
She should follow her own advice and ”just let it go. . . ”
Ah I wondered what her problem was , she dated Meghan ‘s Ex ,so why doesn’t she just go and sit in a corner. When you date some one new they always diss there ex so you can’t keep sthum based on what ever Trevor told you. But check this out you aren’t with him either
Maybe he didn’t diss Meghan and that is her problem. Perhaps he compared her unfavorably to Meghan.
Just say it’s personal, Bethenny.
She went out with Trevor *once*, and apparently hoped for something… more.
Just had a good laugh this morning imagining Bethenny trying to get something done at KP with Burger King and his staff.
Jealousy will kill these people
Wow! Projection is real with these folks trying to get on the Meghan fame train. Two interviews in six years is talking too much for a black woman of substance.
Bethany has had a problem with Meghan since Bethany dated Meghan ex husband she has been bitter and hateful racist towards Meghan. Bethany was desperately to marry Trevor but he wouldn’t marry her Bethany has blamed Meghan for that for years. Bethany is will always be a hateful racist disgusting woman who can’t stand when other people are more successful than her . Meghan got the life that Bethany think only belongs to white woman .
That man allegedly went on one date with her and knew to bench her afterwards.
I say allegedly because Bethenny comes from the Piers Morgan school of imaginary relationships.
“The Piers Morgan School of Imaginary Relationships” lmfao!
‘The Piers Morgan School of Imaginary Relationships’
DEAD!
Self-exhumation
DIED LAUGHING all over again
LMAO! Perfect comment, I can’t stop laughing.
@HarleyB, now I’m hysterical over YOUR comment! 😂 Definitely stealing that
I love this comment! Ha!
It was *one* date and was probably something business-related, not a romance. She may have had some crazed fantasy of nabbing Meghan’s ex-husband but it was a pipe dream — ironically from someone who resembles a pipe cleaner.
So we are going to ignore the fact that Bethenny dated Meghan’s first husband and he friend zoned her after 1 date. Probably realised how obnoxious you are.
She seems jealous about her success. Bethenny has been trying to clout chase of Meghan for years now. She went after the Kardashians last week and nobody cared. Let’s not act like she has any right considering she spent all her years on that show talking about her family, divorce etc for years and crying damn near every episode. She’ll go back to being the irrelevant has been she’s been for years now. Not even housewives fans care about her like that. Meghan and Harry succeeding in life and making people feel uncomfortable with their racism and misogyny is sending people over the edge. Thanks Bethenny for your unwanted dig, it’ll benefit Meghan but not you, lol. Except for the Anti Meghan crowd, who still won’t listen to your podcast 😂
She is talking about the Kardashians.
Funny how Meghan does 2 interviews that bookends 18 months and everybody is raging and says shut up. Harry does at least 7 different type of interviews in that time and it’s called sad and disappointing.
Bethany has a bitter grudge against Meghan because she used to date Meghan’s ex husband. That’s it y’all! Let’s ignore her just like how we ignore Piers Moron.
I don’t really follow the housewife stuff. I know of Lisa Rinna because she was on Days of our lives a while back, but that’s about it. Is Bethany the one who ended up in jail?
Hi Nic: no, that was Teresa Giudice, of the Real Housewives of New Jersey.
This woman’s position within the celebrity ecosystem is that of some never photographed sea creature that lives 200,000 miles below sea level. We only know about the creature because a camera tumbled off a scientist’s deep sea submarine and captured a glimpse of it.
I just spat out my coffee reading your comment! – Hilarious!
@QueenMeghansHand, omfg I am dying at this comment, DYING 😭
This woman is an idiot and has been one for forever. She was always toxic in that reality show and continues to be. A pathetic mean girl who thinks her sassy personality is a perfect cover for who she truly is. She build her business based on people’s insecurities : skinny this , skinny that etc. it’s also rich that she is also talking crap about the Kardashians when she is the same or worse.
Can someone make a chart that shows by time, # articles by dm and comments by ppl like frankel or piers, and plot against how many times meghan has spoken? Like the leo / girlfriend age chart. To show the absurdity of these accusations
Sure. Except for the excess public drinking and drug use, forcing her kids’ every day life be on camera for public consumption and profit, all the trash talk about her ex spouse, friends, and family, all of the arrests, etc, etc. Besides all of that and her work for female empowerment, paid parental leave, and anti-racism she’s just like a Housewife that won’t stop talking. I totally see the similarities…
She basically says it’s great that Meghan shared what she shared but now shut up. She’s such a jealous hypocrite. She really does have entitlement issues and is jealous of Meghan. How dare Meghan have a podcast that talks about real issues women face, real issues that BLACK women face and take over the top spot? She’s such a pick me. She always has been and always will be.
This is rich coming from a woman who literally pissed in a bucket on camera right before she walked down the aisle for her trainwreck of a marriage and was fine with BRAVO airing it.
Ewwwww. So gross.
The Ex Reality Show HouseWife is bitter cause her own podcast didn’t crack the top 100! Also she went on one diner date with Princess Meghan, and didn’t get a call back! She is just jealous!! 😂😂😂
True dat
Correct me if I’m wrong but she’s done 2 big interviews. It’s the royals and the british press that can’t stop talking about her. Bethenny is an annoying individual so take whatever she says with a grain of salt. You, as a white person, can’t tell a black person, mixed person or other person of color to stop talking about their lived experiences of racism, especially when it’s happening on such a major, global stage.
LMFAO at a white woman telling a black woman how often she can talk about the racism she’s experienced. 😡🤬 Also, Meghan has given two interviews like 18 months apart. How insidious are the daily toxic British press stories about Meghan, Jesus Christ.
Bethany Frankel, the woman who never stops talking and is as blunt as a hammer accuses the duchess of talking too much?
Empty barrels make a whole lot of noise. I wish this soulless harpy would shut up. I feel so bad for what she did to Jason Hoppy, she ruined his life with her made up credentials and brand new identity she foisted upon him. GO AWAY! No amount of vanity charity projects could ever make this woman like-able.
I wish Bethenny Frankel would stop talking. I’d rather see her in pajamas made for a three year old girl (everyone remembers she did this) than hear her say shit like this. Eat a cookie, bitch.
That post was so disturbing and definitely the point where I realized the depth of her eating issues. I wish I was capable of feeling bad for her because NONE of that was normal.
Grasping for attention, woman who is sad to be out of the limelight writes her own headline, projects onto the DoS.
So weird how obsessed she is with MM. Not healthy at all and reeks of jelly h8terness.
It costs nothing to be kind, or simply say “I’m not involved in that situation, I don’t need to speak on it publicly”, especially when you are someone high profile with a lot to lose when you put your foot in your mouth.
WHO ASKED FOR THIS OPINION?
Oh right, nobody asked. Jealous podcaster is jealous. As close as she seems to Andy Cohen, I bet Andy holds Meghan higher than high on his list of dream guests and it irks Bethany. She needs to go back to aiding Ukrainian refugees, that was the only time she was doing a good thing.
Classic white supremacy stance. Stop speaking, people of color. GFY Bethenny
She needs to go back to reviewing makeup. Her social/cultural commentary is not “on the level,” to borrow her words. She sells the same brand of rapid-fire “I’m smarter than everyone else so I’m the boss” judgment that Donald Trump was selling on The Apprentice.
Also, she’s only 51? I’m almost 50 and most of my friends are 50+ and she looks older than all of them.
Who is this person again and why should anyone care about what she has to say?
So says one of the thirstiest, look at MEEEEEEE Housewives ever.
Take your own advice and STFU.
Bethenny is a non-MFing factor using Meghan’s name for relevancy.
Imagine having so little going on in your life (as a supposed “celebrity” ) that this is how you choose to try to make yourself relevant? Not by discussing anything you’ve done, but by weighing in a “feud” that has literally nothing to do with you. I mean is ANYONE talking about Bethenny Frankel otherwise? Even the other NY Housewives don’t bother anymore….
@Harpersays, I salute your response. Meghan has a lot of sides. Everyone that meets her observes a specific side or two, but not all of them. It’s what makes her unique and fascinating. Her multi-faceted skills and life experiences are why the Tig was successful. Her strength and determination are why her reach is global. She’s told us often that her faith is more significant than her fears. Any person outside her personal space only shares their experience from their perspective, which is the side of Meghan they sought and saw. The Used-To-Be-United Kingdom is falling apart because the obsession is reckless, and the reality is that they screwed themselves.
This cup of Karma is delicious!
Harry and Meaghan didn’t leave RF. They stopped being working royals. Witness Jubbly week.
She is a never has been 1 trick pony for me. There are a special type of people that find any opportunity to make money off the lowest type of trash. She’s one of them, and still irrelevant!
Megan saying some pretty clueless things lately, she needs better PR prep. I was kinda cringing reading her statements
Now Bethany mess Frankie needs to have 1000 seats because she can’t talk.. Period.
So what has she said that is clueless or cringe-worthy?
I’m not going to comment on most of Bethenny’s attention seeking nonsense, but I did find it interesting that she ended it by saying that she agrees that there is racism in the royal family. I hope all the royal reporters who amplify Bethenny’s comments leave in that part.
Black excellence and gorgeous Black women are such a trigger for these mediocre badly aging joker smile Walmart faces. Sigh…
Go put on your kid’s 4T pajamas and shut your trap trick.
The irony. I have secondhand embarrassment! 🥴
I’ve been looking around my apartment for the last few minutes trying to find who the phuk asked her. Bethany-shut it.
Sounds like someone is projecting and is jealous of a gorgeous Black Woman, who is intelligent, married to a very handsome influential Prince. I get you Bethenny, any woman would want to be in the Duchess shoes.
Bethenny is cosplaying the Duchess of Sussex, and no one is noticing. Poor Bethenny, I hope someone notice soon so you can be quiet and keep your opinion to yourself. Is this your way of getting noticed by mentioning Meghan’s name like the British Tabloids. Other than this, no one would know you were alive.
Lump Meghan Kelly in with this awful woman.Alot of vitriol coming out of her mouth about Meghan Markle as well.Yes you are correct,she can say whatever she wants.If they are so bothered by it they don’t have to listen
But Bethenny Frankel raised more than 20 million to Ukraine relief very quickly, so she can dislike whoever she wants. I see that was not covered here, but this is. Come on, let’s do better. So she is not exactly deep sea plankton y’all. You can still disagree with her but a few months ago she achieved something major and impressive.
Is that you bethenny?
Ok Bethany 🙄
What does that mean? It is true
So has Meghan. What is your point? Maybe tell yourself this: You can disagree with Meghan but remember what she’s achieved for others and don’t leave it out in your podcast whining.
Cool story bro – Bethenny’s also did amazing work in Puerto Rico before that. So what, she gets to be a complete shit heel to the Duchess, a woman she’s never met, Meghan is not the ex Countess or the princess if you know what I mean.
If this was a storyline on rhony, Bethenny would be looked at like how Dorinda acted at that Puerto Rico dinner with all the academics concerning education. I’ve watched Bethenny for years – she’s does amazing charity work and is also racist and transphobic. You gonna say one cancels the other 🤨
Anybody can dislike anyone. That doesn’t mean you get to tell the other person to shut up about HER OWN life or make nasty comments about somebody who has done nothing to you. She could have spent the time talking about whatever she has done instead of bad-mouthing someone else.
The mistress of the plantation has spoken(bf)-I hope she knows jumping on Meghan about how much she talk about her own experiences-something she wished she had done-dried beef jerky is the exact description of her -skulls and bones is another name when I look at her-another American woman telling another American woman to shut up-Meghan is living rent free in your head miss frankel.
What annoys me is a NON stop critical coverage from EVERYBODY else telling you what and who Meghan is or was and making megabucks on their OUTSIDER prespective and yet Meghan can’t tell her own life story?! How does that make any sense? I am looking forward to Harry’s autobiography with keen anticipation even more now!
O, wad some Power the giftie gie us. To see oursels as others see us!
Hello pot, the kettle is on line two. Has she talked about ANYTHING other than Housewives and her divorce? Ok – maybe a little bit about her charity, but it was only to brag about what SHE did.
Get over yourself and go away please. Surely there is some product left out there that you can slap the word skinny on to try to shame women about their bodies and make a buck!
Bethenny is totally projecting upon Harry and Meghan’s relationship. Bethenny, like Harry, entered into a whirlwind romance with someone from a different walk of life (i.e., purposefully conceived a baby with Joe Shmoe Jason Hoppy after just a few months of dating) and unsurprisingly, it turned out that Jason Hoppy was mostly into her fame and money. And now, Bethenny’s narcissistic ass can’t wrap her head around the fact that that’s not what happened to Harry with Meghan.
Please. This woman does not know the meaning of the word, nor how to spell it. She’s absolutely out of line here, considering her own behavior.