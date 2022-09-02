The British media is completely panicked about the Sussexes’ visit next week

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are due to arrive on British soil in a matter of days, people! I would not be surprised if the Daily Mail put a clock on their front page, ticking down the minutes until Harry and Meghan’s arrival in Manchester. The papers were all geared up for wall-to-wall Sussex content during the Jubbly, and H&M’s lowkey energy really upset them. They had predicted that M&H would strut into Buckingham Palace with a full Netflix crew and thrust Lilibet into the Queen’s hands whilst slapping a corgi. None of that happened. So try, try again. The papers are trying to scandalize their readership in advance of what sounds like a very pleasant, breezy and charity-focused visit from Harry and Meg. Please enjoy:
Meghan and Harry are expected to jet into Britain on Sunday as the ructions continue over the Duchess of Sussex’s transatlantic ‘truth bombs’ in the US media and on her Archetypes Spotify podcast. The couple are returning to the UK for the first time since the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in early June with Meghan declaring this week that she has upset the Royal Family’s dynamic ‘just by existing’ and experts claimed there is a ‘cold war’ between the Windsors and the Sussexes.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to be in Europe for around six days next week with two confirmed engagements in the UK and one in Germany to promote the next Invictus Games. It remains unclear if they will visit the Queen at Balmoral amid concerns about her health, an ongoing row about their security with the Home Office and Meghan’s barrage of apparent swipes at the royals in the US media, claiming she and Harry had been treated differently and warned she could ‘say anything’.
Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams has said that their tie-up with the streaming giant could explain the visit. He said: ‘Their poll ratings have been terrible for a long time, there is a deep rift with the Royal Family which won’t heal soon. I am puzzled why they are coming’.
PR guru and brand expert Mark Borkowski said he expects Meghan to use the trip to gain publicity. He told MailOnline: ‘This remains a Cold War between houses still in conflict. To those outside looking in, it appears that Meghan is constantly looking to intersect the news agenda’. He said that a portrait of Meghan that was remarkably similar to one of Harry’s mother was ‘was perfectly timed at a time the world was remembering Diana’ on the 25th anniversary of her death this week.
Mr Borkowski said: ‘It appears she [Meghan] is a modern celebrity that is defined by her media profile. This is a pedantic explanation to suggest that the visit will be one that will be in the full glare of the media, she will be using every occasion to regenerate her narrative. It’s a new form of photosynthesis – converting media energy to extract the nutrients for continued brand fame’.
[From The Daily Mail]
“I am puzzled why they are coming” – because they’re doing appearances on behalf of One Young World, Invictus Games and WellChild. It’s not a f–king riddle. They announced their visit in advance and explained their itinerary, and Salt Island is still banging their heads against their padded cell, crying “why are they coming???” Again, what this has always been about and what this is still about is CONTROL. The Windsors don’t control the Sussexes. The British media doesn’t control the Sussexes. The Sussexes can come and go as they please. They don’t need the media’s permission. They don’t need the Queen’s permission. All of this conspiratorial bullsh-t about Netflix cameras and “needing” an association with Salt Island is all just a cover for the fact that the British media is entirely out of the loop and they have no way to force their way into the Sussex loop.
PS… I would love it if Meghan made some appearances at the British charities she worked with before, like Mayhew or Smart Works. I bet security will be an issue though, so we shouldn’t get our hopes up.
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Photos courtesy of Instar, Avalon Red, Cover Images, Getty.
-
-
NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE – London, UK -20220603-
Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen, marking the monarch’s 70 year Platinum Jubilee, at St Paul`s Cathedral
-PICTURED: Meghan Markle Duchess of Sussex
-PHOTO by: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
-51631525.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive for a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service.,Image: 696613844, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Matt Dunham / Avalon
-
-
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive for the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, London, on day two of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II. The National Service marks The Queen’s 70 years of service to the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth. Public service is at the heart of the event and over 400 recipients of Honours in the New Year or Birthday Honours lists have been invited in recognition of their contribution to public life. Drawn from all four nations of the United Kingdom, they include NHS and key workers, teaching staff, public servants, and representatives from the Armed Forces, charities, social enterprises and voluntary groups.,Image: 696614021, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Kirsty O’Connor / Avalon
-
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive for a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service.,Image: 696621832, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Matt Dunham / Avalon
-
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave after a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service.,Image: 696642820, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Matt Dunham / Avalon
-
-
03/06/2022. London, United Kingdom. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle , the Duke and Duchess of Sussex leaving a Service of Thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St.Paul’s Cathedral in London, on day two of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.,Image: 696677182, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Stephen Lock / Avalon
-
-
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrive for the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on June 03, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.,Image: 696678462, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: ARTHUR EDWARDS / Avalon
-
-
NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE – London, UK -20220603-
Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen, marking the monarch’s 70 year Platinum Jubilee, at St Paul`s Cathedral
-PICTURED: Prince Harry Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle Duchess of Sussex
-PHOTO by: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
-51631272.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
Featuring: Prince Harry Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle Duchess of Sussex
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 03 Jun 2022
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
-
-
North America Rights Only, London, England – 20220603- National Service of Thanksgiving On Day Two Of The Platinum Jubilee Celebrations
-PICTURED: Meghan Duchess of Sussex
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-67260363
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
Their “ratings” are low and they have “lost” the Americans and they are “irrelevant” but we care so greatly that we cover them non-stop and analyze their every move and word and cry because they are using “netflix” and private cameras and not ours? And there are people stupid enough to believe this?
Why yes Equality, there are people stupid enough to believe anything that the British tabloids tell them. It’s rather scary how many people have zero reading comprehension or critical thinking abilities.
On a side note, I think in this day and age that critical thinking and media (and social media) literacy needs to be taught in schools. Isn’t that one of the issues that Archewell is supporting?
I remember being taught critical thinking in school, but one of the greatest lessons I ever had was listening to rapper KRS One who came to my university to speak. He told us to always to consider the source of everything you read because most sources have their own agendas. Lesson learned!
I agree with you both, so much.
The lack of critical thinking when it comes to Meghan vs. Cannot astounds me. Only one of them consistently works hard for their charities, only one of them raises millions for said charities, only one of them uses their incredible media reach to improve the lives of others.
The other refuses to work. It’s just that simple.
Only one of them is supposed to be a queen consort. Good luck with all of that, England.
It must be willful avoidance on their part. I mean even Sesame Street teaches critical thinking skills, (one of these things is not like the others), so how are some people so bad at it?
OMG, Snuffles, KRS-One? At my college we were always quoting that Sublime song — “in school they never taught bout hamburgers or steak, Elijah Mohammed or the welfare state, but I know, and I know because of KRS-One.” I’m so in awe that he came to speak to you!
Yes some of them are …. A lot of folks on salty island have a crab like mentality and are very racist with a sprinkle (or a lot of) a few more isms in there!
When watching the treatment of Meghan, I can’t imagine what’s like to live with all my media being Faux News like…. It will drive me insane! They have so many problems to focus on, yet Princess Meghan is on their TV very single day and very few say anything….
Maybe stupid, but maybe they just don’t care all that much to spend time doing their own research on a subject that doesn’t really affect them. This is a traumatic/dramatic story for Meghan, Harry and the RF, but not so much for the rest of the planet. So, if their eyes see “Meghan Sucks” every day in the papers, they’ll just shrug and think, “ok, I guess Meghan sucks.”
The way the British Media covers the Sussex’s you would think that NOTHING else is going on in their country. Just Meghan Meghan Meghan and more Meghan.
Yes@Equality!! I really hope they pull another move like the Jubbly. Fly into the UK unseen and arrive & leave their charity events via a underground garage. Release any photos through the charity’s social media after it’s done and STARVE the British Media.
Lol then when they get to Germany do interviews and be public.
My believe is that they won’t stay at Frogmore Cottage this time, but in Germany most of the time, and that they will do the daytrips to Manchester and London from Germany.
The Invictus event seems to be a multiday event in a big stadium, with meetings with the organizers and presentation from the participating countries.
And also, Meghan said in the The Cut interview that she took her stuff out of the house, so maybe it’s not that liveable currently.
This obsession with “ratings” (and I assume he’s referring to those asinine “YouGov” polls?) is so Trumpian. It’s a bizarre fixation, especially since whatever figures he’s talking about are utterly meaningless.
He’s 100% referring to YouGov polls, and aren’t those the ones run by Camilla’s nephew? Gee, what a coincidence.
Hee. Guess those Spotify ratings don’t count for nuthin’, eh? 🤣🤣
Wow, the British press really can’t decide on a narrative, first it’s “go away, go back to America”, then it’s “ don’t leave, you must come back” and now it’s “why are you coming, we don’t want you “.
IMO the RF leaked the Canada location to press. They wanted the Sussexes back with their tails between their legs. That would have been on RF terms. Constant leaks, access to the children so that (unfavourable) comparisons could be made with the Cambridge kids and their marriage would have failed, sending Meghan back to US, hopefully with her children. Harry would have been required to look after Kate when Willie went on the wander.
“Their poll ratings have been terrible for a long time”
Yet, her podcast is #1 in the UK. I think your “polls” are off.
“I am puzzled why they are coming’.”
For their charities you knob.
“PR guru and brand expert Mark Borkowski said he expects Meghan to use the trip to gain publicity.”
Yes. FOR THEIR CHARITIES!! That’s how this shit works. And, yes, it does help their brand – AS PHILANTHROPISTS. This will enable them to continue and expand their philanthropy. Do you have a problem with them helping people? Or are you just mad it’s not helping the royal family or helping the media line their pockets?
right, this whole focus on “omg they’re just promoting themselves” or “its just about publicity for them”…..I mean, yes? They’re promoting their work and trying to bring publicity to their charities. Sorry they’re better at that than the working royals.
We can’t really blame them for assuming the Sussexes are only really promoting themselves or looking for personal publicity – since that’s exactly what Will and Kate have always done.
@windyriver When they never point out that the “working” royals are self-promoting, then, yes, you can blame them.
@equality – Of course! Assume you know what I said was sarcastic…
Fitzwilliams last week unexpectedly made a legitimate comment recognizing Meghan’s podcast was a big success. I was curious to see if that indicated any change in his usual slant on H&M. But – “I am puzzled why they are coming”, apparently with a side of “Netflix tie-in”. That would be a nope.
The Sussexes tend to promote finished work products. The Cambridges promote that they are thinking of doing something but it’s never actually done. That’s the difference. Also North America doesn’t have any real interest in the white royals. It was Diana and then sometimes the queen mostly because she’s very old.
I don’t know why they think any famous person (except politicians) would care about their poll ratings? As long as enough people are interested in you to support your projects why would it matter? Lots of celebs are unpopular with some of the general public but score well with certain demographics.
Because the royal family lives off the largesse of the British public. When the public turns on a leader, or a dictator, or a monarch, it usually ends in very ugly fashion. I’m not suggesting Charles would have his head on a spike on London Bridge, but they could easily be run out of the country. That’s why polling matters to these people. Instead of complaining about the Sussex family, other Royals should be carefully studying their playbook.
What they don’t understand, however, is that H&M have a global audience. They don’t care about their poll numbers in Britain. They care about their brand around the world. Salty Isle is just a tiny speck in the ocean. Harry will always be a prince, even if they strip his title. He will always be Diana’s son. The things that make him interesting to the world, along with his personal charisma, are things they can’t take from him. That’s why H&M have been successful. If Beatrice tried this, it would fail.
If you want to zero in on a very clear and specific example of how pointless and irrelevant all this noise and chest beating is I would use H&M’s poll ratings. They are no longer working members of the family and receive no public money, why are they still on the polling list at all? Oh wait…
I’d laugh harder at this little alternate universe but if recent years have taught us anything it’s that fringe lunacy can go mainstream.
” they could easily be run out of the country.” I wonder if Germany would take them back?
@ Lady D 😂😂😂
Thank you. Real info to offset the absurd. The BM is out of powder so they keep shooting blanks into the sky for noise.
LOL, the facts about this Sussex visit are basic, clear, have been laid out by the Sussex team well in advance, and yet we get this mind boggling stuff every damned day, pondering what in the world business the Sussexes have coming to the UK (where they have charitable and familial obligations or ties). “BUT WHY??!!” 🤦♀️
Riddle me this, name literally ANY other newspaper that has EVER written an article questioning the motives of a private citizen wanting to visit their country.
Not panicked, just looking forward to stirring things as ever.
This. The only panic is if nothing happens.
That’s why there is legit panic. They have no access, no leaks, and no idea what H&M will be doing. Next, without pictures to sell, they can’t make money, even their anti-sussex click batr is drying up bc they’ve saturated the market. Majority of the rota followers are paid bots so they’re not making the impact they once were. I can’t wait for H&M to legit burn this system down.
What has ratings got to do with anything? Are we now at the stage where we cannot make a move because of ratings . 19million listeners does not indicate low ratings especially if you are only polling your readers and calling it done
I hope while Meghan is in the UK she lines up Dr. Shola to come on the podcast and talk about the “angry threatening Black woman” archetype. Seriously, they are so afraid, it’s embarrassing.
Also, I thought the Sussexes were old news and the rota was going to be writing more about the Cambridges? No?
@ Jay, I would love to see Meghan line up a podcast with Dr. Shola as she would probably love an opportunity to be featured as well!! The exposure that she would be able to capture would far exceed anything within the BRF.
And yes, where are those deep dive and up-to-the minute publications of the Lambrigdes? I thought that they were the future of the Monarchy with their brilliant campaigns of Early Years and the answer to climate change with EarthSh!t???
I will be doing my happy dance if she does the “White Lady Tears” archetype
A pity it has always to be Dr Sola we need more eloquent women black and white in the U.K. who know how to speak out and tell the truth. They are out there.
Interestingly one of the best people to speak the truth about Meghan is James O’Brien a white journalist.
These people are so desperate. I get that the RRs are in a position of reporting on the royal family and they want to make money and generate clicks and all that and for them, the Cambridges don’t cut it. I also get that someone like Russell Myers isn’t going to write a story about the soaring cost of energy and the economy etc, bc that’s not his gig, right?
That said……there are royal scandals RIGHT THERE they can write about. They are perfectly free to ignore the Sussexes. Write about Kate and William’s fourth house and the reasons for it, write about Andrew, write about Edward (I’m sure there is some grifting there somewhere), write about William using his position to silence the press….there is a lot they write about the royals without touching the Sussexes.
But they’re cowards who have marching orders from above so the Sussexes it is.
This stuff is just nuts!
I think it’s more than marching orders – it’s their job. It’s their job to run interference for the RF; it’s not their job to investigate them.
I’m with Becks. They had no problem trashing Charles & Diana for years on end, and they were amping up their attacks on the Cambridges RIGHT up until Meghan came along. So I also don’t understand why they don’t write more critically about *any* other family members anymore besides the Sussexes?
William has the super injunction, but that’s limited in scope, so there’s plenty more that’s fair game. They’d make a lot more money if they pivoted toward covering the Cambridges crumbling marriage instead of retreading this same repetitive crap about the Sussexes every damn day.
Because what are the royals going to do about it? “Boycott” the ROTA? They can’t! They need the press more than the press needs them. They need photographers to show up at their engagements, because photo ops are the *entire point* of their engagements. They need fawning idiots like Becky English to write about Kate’s Early Years “Institute” as if it’s a real thing (same for Earthshot).
They have too much dirt on William; they know he won’t start taking the Fail to court like his brother because they have decades of receipts documenting his bad behavior; essentially, they have his balls in a vice and he knows it.
If you look back at the headlines in 2015 and 2016 all the way up until November, when it became public that Harry was dating Meghan, the Cambridges’ press was awful and getting worse.
So yeah, I don’t understand what changed and why the press is now terrified to touch the Cambridges. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
@ Lorelei, yes, it is quite convenient for the Lambrigdes isn’t it? My how the might have fallen on deaf ears and blatant disregard for their responsibilities regarding their patronages as well as their refusal to do any actual work. There is a literal treasure trove of damning information with regards to Prince of Pegging but they have sunk their teat into the Sussexes.
They are apparently bigly mad that they had been cut from having their invisible contact rejected by Harry and Meghan during their royal years, only to be completely severed once they were fully cut off. No leaks, no secret information as well as no exclusives…
@Lorelei – maybe it’s part of The Queen: Death Watch. William is getting very close to being somewhat, almost, kind of important. The BM will have to reset and digest and figure out how far they can go. So, H&M are handy fodder in the meantime.
I know I mentioned this a few days ago, but last week or the week before someone linked to an old CB post from the India/Bhutan tour and I ended up reading 4-5 old CB posts from that tour. they were getting DESTROYED by the british press. Camilla Tominey was making fun of Kate’s accent and how you can’t understand her, Jan Moir was ripping them apart, etc. I mean it wasn’t international bad press like after the Caribbean tour, but it was still pretty brutal.
At some point soon, I think we’re going to see more of that. The RRs make a lot of money off the Sussexes, yes. but I feel like with the success of the podcast and what I’m sure will be a huge success in Harry’s memoir, a lot of people are tuning them out. Even Richard Fitzwilliams had to admit that the podcast was a huge success.
The RRs can turn on the royal family when it suits them (I mean we saw them all turn on H&M), and if I were W&K I’d be worried.
That was me, Becks, and the entirety of the first half of 2016 reads exactly the same for the Cambridges. The switch only flipped to adoration when Meghan arrived. It’s every single article about the Cambridges, they were getting slammed constantly. It makes perusing CB from that time very amusing.
Now, crickets.
@Eurydice William is almost to the position that PC was already in when he got phone tapped and exposed for a cad with Di. If PC wasn’t too important to be outed as a “tampon”, PW certainly isn’t.
Once the tabloids turned on Harry and Meghan, there was no going back. The racists and super-royalists are the ones who are the most rabid haters of the Sussexes, and they turned it into a game of Cambridges vs. Sussexes. If the tabloids start going after the white members of the royal family, it would be a betrayal to their readership. They made their bed with the wrong crowd, and now they’re stuck with them.
Probably some revenge on H&M too for bringing lawsuits and not playing the game.
The obliviousness of royal commentators, the delusional belief that the royal family is still supremely relevant…for some reason, I’m still taken aback by it every time. They actually believe their own bullshit, don’t they? They think that the Queen, like Victoria before her, is still seen as the grandmother to an empire that no longer exists (and that shrinks still further with every catastrophic royal tour). They think that only working members of the RF can make any REAL contributions towards charitable causes, and that those who benefit from the royals’ meagre efforts should grovel at their feet and thank them for deigning to acknowledge the peasants. They don’t realize that, to the vast majority of people, the RF is just the same tabloid fodder that they accuse Harry and Meghan of being. The major difference is that H&M have at least earned some respect by more or less making their own way, rather than acting entitled and living off taxpayers’ dime.
This is what’s most hilarious to me…the Brits sense of self-importance in the world. They’re truly delusional to think anyone cares what’s going on on those islands.
The way Camilla T goes on about how much Americans love and respect the Queen? Uhhh no, she reminds most people of a grandmother so they hold some warm thoughts for her in that sense, but that’s about it.
@Shazbot, the self-importance is staggering. I’m still dying over a comment someone (I *think* it was Eurydice?) posted here the other day — that people on Twitter were saying Meghan should be focusing on things like the sewage in the Thames on her podcast to “call attention to the important issues” or whatever…these people are so self-absorbed and clueless! They really believe that EVERYTHING revolves around them and their little island!! It’s hysterical.
The British don’t realize how they don’t matter on the world stage anymore. As a Canadian it’s funny to see because Canadians live next to the US and we know we don’t have the cultural power that Americans do. But the British still think they are the empire from the age of victoria. That stopped prior to WWII.
Nic919, it’s interesting that the US and Canada have a good relationship. If we expunge Trump from the record, we’ve gotten together well and I have no doubt we will in future unless DeSantis gets in office. I can only hope that if that happens the West Coast states petition Canada to become part of their country. (I can only hope!)
Perhaps the UK needs to step back and realize that instead of being the powerful force in Europe, which I don’t believe, that they’re simply another country there and should be working to have good relationships with all of their neighbors in the EU. They’ve shot their own foot with Brexit. I was pretty puzzled by the whole vote. Then I realized that Murdoch, et al, sold the idea that the Empire still exists and is powerful.
Until someone says the important parts out loud, I don’t think they’ll ever move from their Empire mentality.
If your state joined Canada, you would be part of the empire and singing God Save the Queen.
equality, I’d join the republican movement as will most if not all of the people from the West Coast states. I promise you I’d never sing God Save the Queen!
Their entire cultural psyche is built upon their once great colonial empire. I’m not British but I’m sure it’s taught in schools. These people are still salty that America kicked them to the curb.
If they lose their empire, they don’t know who they are apparently.
It’s also amazing how they don’t cover all the genocides they started in their various former colonies.
For cryin’ out loud—their empire been done and gone for a century or more. Diana’s fame was 25 years ago, yet these folks still haven’t learned to or wanted to find new things to stand for, as she did. One can see where Kate gets her “wait, listen, and learn” crap from—that’s apparently SOP over there.
Harry is the patron of WellChild and their annual awards show is this week. If Harry didn’t go the British press would lose their minds if Harry missed it. This is strictly a charity visit NOT a royal visit. Royals do not own doing charity work.
@ Ginger, that is what is stuck in their crawl. When Harry countered his grandmother that “service is universal” you could hear the outrage from across the pond. It was if Harry had physically slapped his grandmother back into the Stone Age with his “brazen and disrespectful” comment.
It’s blatantly clear that the BRF have given the RR’s, as well as these so-called royal experts to push their narrative of needing the taxpayers to fund their lavish lifestyles. Having the curtain pulled back to justify their lifestyles paid by the taxpayers, all while Harry and Meghan are self employed, are the clear threat to the royal family.
According to Tom Sykes this morning, the charities explanation itself is an affront. M&H are encroaching on the royals’ territory with charity appearances anywhere in GB. I kid you not! He makes it sound like only card carrying members of the Firm are allowed to do charitable appearances there. Maybe Parliament passed a secret law or something. But they’re big mad about it.
It’s an especially weird thing to say since Meghan has been doing these sort of events with One Young World since 2014. When did it become something only royals can do? These people have lost all critical thinking skills!
We’ll literally when was the last royal charity visit that got any attention? Kate’s sailing thing?
The royals are doing a shit job and they all know it, and now H&M waltz in and make it more obvious
I would say because they survive off the general apathy of the public as royals. There are of course tons of UK celebrities that already support charities visibly, so that’s not the real issue. The issue is that there has never been anyone so high-profile related to the RF and so visibly raising money and bringing attention to issues, that aren’t taking taxpayer money. Even people who don’t pay attention to the royal going’s on, will have to notice that all the things we’re told only the royals can do, this couple is doing all without taking our money. They can use the media to not report on their philanthropy elsewhere, but its hard to hide it in the UK. With all the cost of living issues, anger about Brexit, heating costs issues, etc. going on right now, a huge Batman-esque light on someone else not taking your money and doing all the things you are supposed to be doing is probably terrifying. To the royals and all those ( courtiers, experts, rota) that live off their teat.
I think it is exactly this. H&M don’t cost British taxpayers a thing. Yet, here they come doing good works. And it makes the Firm look bad as the so-called working royals sit around most of the time in their huge taxpayer funded palaces, castles, mansions, cottages, apartments, and forts with only an occasional public foray to briefly give lip service to various non-profits.
Exactly. And it makes the Cambridges in particular look SO BAD because they’ve done no actual work for months (I’m excluding attending sporting events, concerts, etc.).
They must be livid that the Cambridges give them absolutely *nothing* to work with.
@ dee (2), I made the same comment after yours, sorry that I didn’t read all of them, but your comment is much more eloquent and spot on than mine was.
It’s clear that Harry and Meghan are rattling the foundation of the BRF grifters. We have PC accepting suitcases filled with millions of pounds “donated” by unsavory characters. All while the laziest royals, W&K, as blatant hypocrites with regards to their “charities”, the need for a fourth “cottage” and the accounting of Earsh!t, which is very suspicious….
@Dee(2) all direct hits. Instead of keeping their heads down while Universal credit gets cut and everthing goes up, the clout chasing Cambridge brain trust keep reminding people they are all on the public purse.
“Oh England is a pleasant place for them that’s rich and high,
But England is a cruel place for such poor folks as I.”
I have been meaning to ask how does this work now with the Sussex UK trips if its not a royal event are the Rotas banned?
I’m thinking the charity invites specific journalists or photographers. Knowing the Sussexes don’t work with rota, I’d imagine its decided beforehand which press is invited, and it’s unlikely anyone form the rota. However, that’s just my guess.
YUP. The Sussexes are under no obligation to invite any press to any of their events, including the rota. It’s why for some events the only pictures released are pictures taken by someone at the charity on behalf of the charity. Now for other, bigger events, they clearly invite the press (like things related to Invictus) but they do not have to invite the Mail, the Sun, etc.
It’s part of why they’re so mad and, dare I say, salty. They’ve lost all access to the Sussexes and are beholden to what they can get from other sources/news outlets for events like these. I think there were stories around the last IG about how some of the tabloids were trying to get press credentials and weren’t allowed.
@Becks: You’re absolutely right. At the Windrush statue event that William and Kate went to some months ago, the regular press were not invited to cover it. The reason given was that since the royals were there only the royal rota could cover the event.
@ Becks1, oh, the poor dears….forced out into the cold only to be replaced and rejected from the invitations as the sole reporters…..bless their black hearts.
And this is why the firm and the British media have all gone bat shit crazy these last couple of weeks. It’s that Harry and Meghan are the news. They are it. Peggy and buttons will be like the country manner ghost In Kate birthday portraits, no one will care or notice they are around and this scares the shit out of the firm and the British media.
They are afraid and feel that Prince Harry and Meghan are encroaching on their royal turf. Basically William and Kate disappear after the Jubilee and was on an extended summer holiday whilst the Sussex have been extremely busy, productive and visible during this period in USA and now in UK and Europe.
They are big freaked about it, but looking forward to all the articles they will be able to write. The DailyFail had an article the other day with H&M’s potential flight plans!?! They may say their poll numbers are down, but their heatscore is on fire.
Oh God yes, the Daily Fail hacks will be sharpening their knives in ready for next week and there will be an onslaught of predictable articles., which l will not be reading.
They’re putting out a decoy Queen whom Harry and Meghan will be diverted to as they do a wellness check on her, and they are squirreling away the real Queen into a dungeon despite her mobility issues where she’ll be left lying in her own filth among the rats and urine, just to make sure Harry and Meghan don’t ever get another moment in the presence of the actual living Queen. They’d rather kill old Lizzie and set fire to the entire institution than allow a single moment of goodwill or reconciliation to come H&M’s way.
The press and Palace thought Meghan and Harry would’ve remained silent after they left that’s why they’re in a panic. I hope Harry and Meghan continue to talk because they’re still getting smeared by the Royal Family and the media.
They were clearly lulled into a false sense of security by the pandemic stopping travel and H&M taking time to heal themselves and work out how they wanted to do things in the future. Now that they’re up and running it’s WILD and I’m loving it, people get to see H&M on their own terms (because let’s be honest, them not being active and visible didn’t stop the stories being written).
The media are rubbing their hands with glee at the thought of the Sussexes in the UK. It gives them stories for weeks. It’s the royal family who are likely panicking.
It’s supremely ironic to me that Will-di Amin’s jealousy forced them to leave–he wanted all the attention on himself. But all the attention remains on Harry and Meghan. In fact, it’s becomes a frenzy. Apparently, there are no other members of the royal family besides Harry and Meghan. No one can pull the attention of the media like they can. I don’t care what lies that lying liar ratchet spewed when she claimed people would start focusing on the Cambridges. First of all, the cambridges continue to be MIA. Secondly, they don’t get the engagement the Sussexes get.
Had Meghan and Harry been supported by the family, then it’s likely the media attention on them would have calmed down by now as they had settled into their roles. They would be working on behalf of the queen, likely doing the foreign royal tours that the Cambridges don’t seem to want to do, and aren’t really good at anyway. They could have coasted on the Sussex coattails for years, taking most of the credit for their work (which would have sucked for Meghan and Harry, and maybe even caused the strain that those bargain-bin Machiavellis among the courtiers were hoping to foment).
But just as Kenobi told Vader before their final duel in A New Hope: “Strike me down and I’ll become more powerful than ever.” The Sussexes have a compelling story. They’re David against Goliath, Romeo and Juliet as a romance instead of a tragedy. Their presence will overpower the royals into the forseeable future–exactly what they wanted to avoid.
It’s supremely awesome to see the royals getting exactly what they deserve. The incandescence at Haus Cambridge must be glowing like the sun. I can picture JegsnPegs whining “Meghan, Meghan, Meghan” just like Jan whining “Marsha Marsha Marsha” on the Brady Bunch. The Cambridges have become the middle children of the royal family.
Lanne I’ve thoroughly enjoyed your comment
Same.
It’s rare that we see people getting their comeuppances this speedily!
As did I!!! You have certainly captured the entire behind-the-scenes panic that has been created within the BRF, but especially Bullyiam. I adore your summation at Haus Cambridge!!
May the Lambridges take their comeuppance again and again….
Same, and extra props for the on point Star Wars reference!
And extra extra props for the Brady Bunch reference, lanne. Well said!
@Lanne I throughly enjoyed reading your comment. It is eloquently put together.
Happy the Sussexes have each other to pull strength from. Going into the lions deal for their charity work is ballsy. So happy they are able to walk in there with their heads held high just as they did for the Jubby mess. As with then, they will ignore the noise while completing their task. Once again this couple is showing the gutter UK media how it is done. This is Harry’s country of birth and he has every right to come and go as he please. Wishing them a safe journey there and back.
For the record I’m quoting to the Daily Mail in my comment above, NOT Kaiser
In regards to their security during this trip, I think they’d love to visit mayhew and smartworks but can they? Ugh, makes me angry for them. There’s been weird pics popping up from tourists, I think, who are taking upclose pics of frogmore cottage, closer than people have been able to get in the past. What’s up with that? Seems like a security issue but clearly it’s being allowed…
I hope they stay at a hotel. I would not trust that Frogmore isn’t bugged or surveilled, and I wouldn’t put it past this family to have some sort of “accidental” lapse in security.
That is why I am glad that they also have their US security.
You KNOW they have the best of the bad ass private security people that the US has to offer.
You know they had people like Tyler Perry and Oprah advising them on selecting their security.
They need the UK security, but no way they would rely 100% on them
you mean like that suspicious fire in the baby’s room?
This morning for the first time I saw what I’m assuming to be the front facade of Frogmore Cottage on Twitter. @Jais I do think something’s going on with that; it’s a threat from Burger King that we have our cameras poised on you now, so don’t think I won’t take some pics of you through the window and sell it to the Fail in exchange for them not mentioning that Adelaide is Kate’s separation cottage.
Harper, well, two can play that game. If Burger King can do that, so can Harry. I think it’s past time for Burger King to look further than the end of his nose before he does these asinine things.
The BM and rota rats are not only mad about being iced out from these events, but also US media will get dibs on Sussex stories and exclusive interviews. Journalists that are POC are getting the royal tea, access to Monteceito, and see the kids. You know the BM would demand pictures of the children as part of the interview. US media doesn’t have to stoop to harassment and sniping via resentful relatives. The BM is also mad the podcast’s success proves a great majority of people in the world don’t believe what they say about Harry and Meghan.
The Royal Reporters are in a tailspin they have spent a years gaslighting the public into believe their false narratives about the Sussex’s . The royal reporter had even convinced themselves that every negative thing they said about Meghan and Harry is true . That they would be unsuccessfully Harry would leave Meghan and Archie and come back to the royal family go back to being the three wheel to his 40 year old brother and His wife. None what they thought would happen has happened the royal reporter boldly claimed that Meghan would never step foot in England again and this going to be her third time there since her and Harry left . The Royal Reporters are a joke instead of focusing on the actually royals they rather spend their time obsessing over a couple who moved away .
I’m sorry but aren’t people allowed to travel wherever they want whenever they want? For people who aren’t interested, they sure waste a lot of time talking and writing about them.
One thing I learned living in the UK is that Brit’s relish and live in the past – there is this fascination and obsession with preserving the past there which in some contexts can be quite interesting (everything is a heritage building worthy of preserving for example), while Americans (and everyone else) look to the future and let the past go (for the most part). This is why the british media could not see the power and opportunity in front of Meghan and Harry. They were obsessed with looking back at the limitations of the life of Wallis Simpson and Edward (???can’t be bothered to look his name up). They were dependent on crown money, lived in isolation, only returned back to the UK once or twice and truly lived miserably in obscurity- this is what they expected of Meghan and Harry. They have no imagination. No ability to truly see the potential because Britains as a whole don’t look forward. Everything Meghan and Harry do will be a revelation to these idiots.
💯
THIS 👆👆👆👆👆👆 @Kay12!!!!!
I think Harry was mindful of the Edward and Wallis story and was determined House Sussex was not going out like that.
aquarius64, yep, I would bet Harry took that and Margaret’s fate to heart bigtime.
Anything to avoid reporting on the real state of affairs.
This reflects the publisher’s anger that he and others like him cannot commercialize the images of the Sussex family.
Threats, ultimatums, and collusion with endless unsubstantiated speculations and reports did not give them the brass ring, another cash cow like the late Princess Diana.
Princess Diana cannot be duplicated, and her son want no part of a toxic relationship with the press.
So they serve the usual metaphorical gallon of vinegar on a small serving of chips.
I’m still favouring the idea that H&M are going to fly to Manchester, do the OYW thing, fly immediately to Germany, and only come back to attend the Well Child awards, going home soon afterwards. Considering the security issue, it’s probably the best solution to spend the shortest time possible in the UK.
I admit that I would prefer if they do that because imagine how unhinged the BM would react if they found out about it.
Current blaring top headline on the Fail:
“REVEALED: Spotify declared Archetypes ‘top podcast’ in rankings – but actual episode listening figures put her at 12th and 25th and far lower globally – so is she REALLY worth $25M deal?”
They’re now calling Spotify liars. And will probably eventually say Meghan made them lie.
They are trying to strip her of any success.
Spotify is available in 178 countries. It’s possible that the GLOBAL ranking might be somewhere between 12th to 25th. Still doesn’t change the fact that Archetypes is #1 in the biggest markets.
Spotify has 4 million podcasts
SOURCE
https://www.forbes.com/sites/marisadellatto/2022/06/08/spotify-brought-in-215-million-on-podcasts-after-investing-1-billion-but-says-its-still-in-investment-mode/amp/
Ranking 12th to 25th out of 4 million is AMAZING! They are playing fast and loose with numbers to make things look bad because they assume most won’t use critical thinking skills to do the math. Like yesterday when they were saying “only” 25% of the US are interested in Harry and Meghan. That’s over 80 million people! More than the entire UK population!
No matter how they try to spin this, Harry and Meghan are killing it and the numbers prove it. And the numbers and all that sweet, sweet money they bring in is the ONLY thing these businesses care about. Not the UK tabloids increasingly ludicrous smears.
Wanted to add that there are multiple ways to look at the charts
https://newsroom.spotify.com/2021-04-14/5-fast-facts-about-spotifys-new-podcast-charts/
“Top Podcasts” is where you’ll find the overall most popular shows—ones fans have been listening to for some time, and rising newcomers. It’s determined by a combination of overall follower counts and the number of recent unique listeners.
“Top Episodes” is where you’ll find of-the-moment trends in what people are listening to today. This chart is determined exclusively by the number of unique listeners on that day, providing a look into what’s buzzworthy at the moment.
You’re making too much sense for the Rota, Snuffles.
“It’s possible that the GLOBAL ranking might be somewhere between 12th to 25th.” No they were clearly meaning US or UK (I don’t know, I just read headlines on Twitter and don’t click on the Fail.
But as you said, overall rankings are not the same as episode rankings. And it’s nothing but semantics made to diss Meghan.
But the Rota better be careful. Big companies like Spotify will not like being called liars. They will clap back.
Thank you! I was thinking the same thing— that considering how many podcasts there are, her numbers are still amazing— but four MILLION! I didn’t expect it to be that high. So yeah, even if she’s #25, that’s freaking beyond impressive.
How many people listen to Russell Meyers’s podcast, or Chris Ship’s? L-O-L
Lol, is she really worth the deal? Why do you care DM? Are the royals really worth the deal is the question you should be asking, because taxpayer money is actually spent there. It’s funny, but really isn’t the way that they need this woman to fail, I mean to be an abject failure. It reminds me of that meme of that senior picture quote that says, ” It’s not enough that I succeed, others must fail”. That’s what they want for them, but Meghan specifically, total unequivocable failure. It’s pathological.
They’re so worried about Spotify and Netflix’s money, lol. I’m sure Spotify is perfectly happy with the results of Archetypes.
All the publicity she has generated for Spotify since the podcast launched I’m sure they are more than happy!
English is my first language but man it’s a challenge to make my way through some of these quotes. Sometimes after multiple read throughs I still don’t know what they’re saying
Welcome, @one of the marys, we’re a huge club and growing daily.
one of the marys, yeah, boy. Comprehending these folks is like trying to read with rancid bubble gum being poured into your frontal lobes.
I can’t believe they used the term “cold war” to describe what’s going on between the Sussexes and Cambridges. It’s not. The definition of a cold war is “a state of political hostility between COUNTRIES characterized by spying, threats, propaganda, and other measures short of open warfare. EG, the state of political hostility that existed between the Soviet bloc countries and the US-led Western powers from 1945 to 1990.”
What’s happening is Peggy and Stick actively leaked, lied and consorted with the tabloids to ruin Meghan because they’re useless, jealous racists. Consequently Harry and Meghan gave them the middle finger and a clear FU and departed Saltlandia.
How long do y’all think it will be before Kate launches a podcast? Her lackeys will do all the interviews and she’ll just record the questions at home so they can edit them in. All about the early years, of course. She can interview Pippa!
You can’t subtitle a podcast though….
🤣
The Royal Reporters are so desperately At this point that the possibility of the Sussex’s and the Cambridge’s being In walking distance of each other. Has send them into a tizzy Kate couldn’t keep her eyes off Meghan and Harry at the jubilee her true personality shine through and it’s wasn’t not pretty her face was fully of hatred and jealousy. The Cambridge’s are a bunch of cowardly people who hide behind the royal reporters to do their dirty work there will no be showdown or the brothers secretly meeting each other while Kate grins like a manic fool playing the dutifully peace maker . This is a fever dream the Sussex has move on and keeping the Cambridge’s at distance.
Side note, if Meghan decides to go through with her Instagram I do think it would be a nice F you if she debuted it while they were overseas on this visit. She has always been very personal with her social media but if she take Angie’s style of Instagram i think she will be fine.
The UK is about to get a new prime minister-you would think this would be of more importance to the populace because this will affect their lives on a daily basis-heating fuel is very high and will be going higher this winter-the press needs to start talking to the people about what this means and what the government is doing about it-the press in the UK keeps their people deaf, dumb, and blind everyday-this trip of the Sussexes is about charities and invictus games-this has nothing to do with the serious problems plaguing the UK-the UK honestly lives in the past too much and use the royals as distractions-the UK press do not respect the British people or care about their well-being.
blunt talker, I’ve seen a couple of articles about people who are going to quit paying energy bills I think beginning October. They are trying to make it a large movement and I hope they succeed. As I understand it, energy prices in October will be triple what they were. I can’t imagine how terrible it’s going to get. I hope you get a PM who tries to do something about the companies raking in the profits.