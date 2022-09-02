Gisele & Tom Brady had ‘heated arguments’ about his return to football

Earlier this week, we discussed Tom Brady’s late return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ preseason training camp. He missed eleven days while the rest of the team was working. What was interesting about Brady’s absence is that it was announced ahead of time, yet no explanation was given before or after the absence. I mean, it’s his business, and if he wants to keep it private, that’s his right. Still, he was notably cryptic about the absence, which led to rampant speculation about whether he was letting some cosmetic work “settle” or whether his marriage is on the rocks. I kind of thought the cosmetic-work-settling story was a good theory, because Brady looks very different these days. But it looks like Tampa gossips have settled on marriage trouble.
There’s trouble in Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen paradise, multiple sources tell Page Six exclusively. The model has left their family compound in Tampa, Fla., for Costa Rica following a series of heated arguments over Brady’s shock decision to un-retire from the NFL, while he has remained behind for team training.
“Tom and Gisele are in a fight right now,” a source tells Page Six, adding that this has happened before with the couple, but they have always reunited in the past.
The news comes after the Buccaneers quarterback, 45, missed 11 days of training in August. When quizzed about his disappearance, the sports star said: “It’s all personal … everyone’s got different situations they’re dealing with. We all have really unique challenges to our life. I’m 45 years old, man. There’s a lot of s–t going on.”
Reps for both Brady and Bündchen, 42 — who share children Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 9, plus Jack, the athlete’s 15-year-old son with ex Bridget Moynahan — declined to comment.
A second source says, “There’s been trouble in the marriage over his decision to un-retire. Gisele has always been the one with the kids. They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind.”
Adds an insider: “They have a fiery relationship. Gisele is a bit hot-headed — she has that Brazilian heat!”
As Brady did a quick about-face on his retirement, after promising to spend more time with Bündchen and the kids, she has also been working again and is currently starring in a new Burberry campaign.
“It’s almost like Gisele was like, ‘Well, if you’re going to keep playing, so will I,’” said the second source. “She’s resentful that Tom is still the football superstar.”
Um, y’all know I’m not a Gisele Defender usually, but it’s sexist as hell to suggest that Gisele is resentful of Tom’s career – she was the highest-paid model in the world for more than a decade. She can still book jobs whenever she wants. She chooses to do fewer modeling jobs so she can focus on their family. She thought Tom would finally prioritize their family too, and possibly be around more so that she could work more. Instead, he plowed back into professional football. He’s 45 years old and Gisele has even said that he has had “concussions pretty much every year” (which means that the NFL has covered it up). Could it be that Gisele isn’t actually “resentful” but very worried that her husband is doing permanent damage to his aging body and mind? Honestly, Team Gisele. I hope she has a nice vacation in Costa Rica.
They have now become twins.
Was waiting for someone else to say this first, they look like siblings!!!
Exactly! My first thought too!
Gisele has always had a masculine face, but this is ridiculous!!
sure, they have the same plastic surgeon. 😉
just to clarify a couple of things…the reason he was MIA from practice was because he was in Costa Rica too. some sports reporting page says: the vaca was to a VERY exclusive and expensive resort in Costa Rica. it had been planned and paid for WELL in advance and Giz assumed (as did Tom, initially) that he would be retired so there would be no conflict with him having to be at practice. AND, allegedly, this resort has some sort of babysitting/nanny service so a LOT of the vaca was supposed to be the two of them being alone and “reconnecting”.
but yes, there IS apparently a lot of tension due to his UNretirement, and it was a bit of an ultimatum, as in “you WILL go on this vaca we planned A YEAR AGO, or I’m out, that’ll be it. I already reluctantly ‘agreed’ to you going back to play again but I’ll be DAMNED if you miss this vacation because of football, too.” I think she’s ready for him to concentrate on family instead of football, and I also think she’s VERY worried about his health, whether his brain or other parts of his body.
But here’s the thing…he doesn’t know anything BUT football. he unretired because the idea of not doing it every day was scary to him, he’s not really good at much else and he realized he’d have to fill his day with something else. and since he’s pretty much a one-trick pony, the idea of NOT doing the only thing he knows turned him back to it.
I said when he announced his retirement that he was going to come back in the end. He just cannot quit football to the point where I don’t think he feels like he has an identity without it. He’s insanely competitive and addicted to winning.
Dang, thanks for this info! This really makes sense IMO. I was really confused why he retired but then went back since they have so much money and why not just enjoy being a dad and living a good life?! Why risk your body and do all that but this makes sense.
But Brady isn’t going to leave football when he retires. He signed a 10 year, $375 million deal to be an analyst for FOX games on TV, so it’s not like he’s going to quit the workouts (gotta look good for TV ), film study and regular travel during football season.
@Dutch, I don’t doubt he’ll go that route…but will he enjoy it like he does playing? I really doubt it. I think he’d be happier coaching than doing analysis, but who knows. I think he wants to be IN the game, not talking about it.
LMAOOOO just came here to say they look related.
Gisele is a bit hot-headed — she has that Brazilian heat!” Really? Let’s not talk about Tom’s sideline tantrums during games when things do go his way. I can imagine that he can be that way in real life too. He’s the only male in his family of a bunch of sisters and the youngest.
So while I think Gisele is definitely annoyed with her husbands back and forth retirement antics, I kind of think this is to actually take away from the work he’s had done. Cause the chatter is loud about that face of his and how ‘odd’ it looks now. I don’t know, they are both very privileged high achieving people who are also about ego and image. I think they’ll end up staying together and making it work.
They both seem like unpleasant people.
Good news – they found each other. Bad news – they found each other.
That line actually comes across as kinda racist. The “firely Latina” stereotype is so played out.
+1. Totally racist stereotype. Not that I like either of them, but enough with the racism.
Yes so racist! They managed a nice dose of sexism and racism in this short little story. I don’t even like her and I think this story is insulting.
ah yes, the fiery latina stereotype is still alive in the year 2022.
Agree. Such a ridiculous comment and once again, a woman is taking the blame for whatever marital bump in the road they’ve hit because she’s a “hot-headed Brazilian”. Although her nationality is Brazilian, her ethnicity is actually 6th generation German. Furthermore, she’s parlayed her smarts and beauty into a HUGE career that involves much more than just walking runways. She speaks Portuguese, English, Italian, Spanish and some French. She’s involved in numerous charities, and her Ipanema Sandals company is one of the biggest selling retailers in Brazil. So no, stop with the “tempermental brasileira” trope and maybe blame Brady for his single-minded obsession with football and possibly damaging his brain as a result. His family deserves more.
Tom grew up in an upper middle-class suburban household, went to a private high school, then on to a university where he probably had an athletic scholarship. (He was also a very good baseball player.)
Giselle grew up with 4 sisters in a 2 bedroom house. She worked hard starting at a young age for any “privilege” she has now. Nothing was handed to her.
I really dislike that dismissive “She’s Brazilian!” foolishness, as well.
Tom Brady is likely already exhibiting his own early stages of CTE – I’d be willing to be Gisele and their kids have seen it and rather than staying home and learning how to show up for his family (maybe getting some therapy to smooth the transition), Tom made the (likely unilateral) decision to sign up to go get hit in the head some more.
It’s dumb as hell – almost like he’s been hit in the head a bunch of times or something.
She’ll put him in a nice nursing home.
[Non-sports person here] Why is Tom Brady getting concussions every year? Does he get hit that much? I would think he isn’t getting hit in the head as much as other positions/players might be (but I guess it only takes once).
Quarterbacks get sacked or hit when they run. Brett Favre is a walking advertisement for CTE. Tom has always had better protection than other quarterbacks so gets sacked a lot less, and he is not a runner. That’s why he’s still physically able to play at 45. I don’t remember him sitting any games out for concussions, but I guess they could have been mild ones that were never announced and he cleared concussion protocols.
He’s a quarterback, so he gets sacked. Looking at his long career, he has had a high of 44 sacks one year, and a low of 16. Last year, he was sacked 21 times. He gets sacked less in Tampa Bay because they play a different kind of offense, but he takes hits – hard ones.
Regarding his absence, it is obvious from looking at photos that he has had work done on his eyes between last season and this season. Don’t know how recent the work is, but I can’t imagine he wouldn’t get that stuff done in the offseason. The absence has to be family-related.
Quarterback pretty much gets hit on every play.
he doesn’t get hit that much relatively bc the refs protect him in a way they don’t protect other QBs, but even so, a hard knock to the ground from JJ Watt could still be bad for his head, even in a helmet.
This over-protection of the QB is a fairly recent thing. Remember Brady has been playing NFL football since 2001.
@SarahLee I know, and I stand by what I said. I watch a lot of football lol.
QB’s get hit a lot. Brady has had better line protection for much of his career but not all of it(see the 18-1 season where the O-line wasn’t that good and he was smoked by the Giants D-Line and took a ton of hits in the Superbowl or the 2014-2015 Patriots who had a weak O-line and then Brady took a record amount of hits (at the time) in the AFC championship game against the Broncos excellent D-Line).
While Brady does get a bit more calls and protection that other QB’s, the league in general has moved over the last decade to change rules to favour the Offense and so the say the star QB’s get calls others won’t. Brady most of all after Peyton Manning’s retirement.
I’d argue the real protection against hits Brady has is his ability to change plays at the line of scrimmage which allows him more freedom in conducting the offense to better protect himself. He also is one of the few QB’s that will just throw the ball away or out of bounds to avoid a dangerous hit instead of trying to force a play.
That being said, before rules massively started to change around 2008-2009 and more recently over the last 5 or 6 seasons, the Brady has taken a ton or hits simply by virtue of the duration of his career and starting so many games when you account for regular seasons and playoffs. No player would have played in more games over the last two decades.
If I was Giselle, I would be really upset to, especially after begging him to retire for YEARS. And he absolutely has let a few comments slip over the last few years about how worried she has been about his head injuries. At his supposed last game of the season last year, they cut to the owners box and Giselle looked happy- like positively beaming. I cannot imagine feeling that relief and then having to deal with him deciding to un-retire.
I mean, fair or not, Brady is 45 and the oldest active player in the NFL. I don’t think it’s a terrible thing if he gets protected a little bit. Dude is probably already half brain-dead from all dem hits.
I’m another non-sports follower wondering the same thing. Has anyone studied the occurrence of CTE by player position? Is the safest position the kicker?
If he promised her he would finally retire and put other priorities first and he couldnt even do that for more than a few weeks,i would also be mad.
He “retired” for 40 days!
What an arse.
100%. I would be livid. They have more money than anyone could ever need – his return is all about him. He put his ego above his family and she has every right to be angry.
And it so much more than even “I’m working at this very time consuming but lucrative job that will limit my family time for another year.” It’s his health for the rest of his life. It’s jeopardizing his mental, emotional, and physical wellbeing, impacting his wife and children, for purely selfish reasons.
He’s not saving the world, he’s not serving anyone, he’s playing a game. I get it that he has no idea how not be NFL Quarterback Tom Brady, but get some therapy and a hobby, man.
Hope those Super Bowl rings keep you warm at night because you’re about to end up alone, broken, and with mashed potatoes for brains.
I hear Leo is available….
More likely that Leo will be dating Giselle’s daughter in 10 years.
@kitten. Good call
Omg😂
I think promises were made before and during the brief retirement, to concentrate on family and his health. That he had apparently broken that promise would be a source of friction for any marriage.
Julia 💯! Any woman would be mad at this 40 day retirement BS. One of his children is 15 the others aren’t far behind. They will be adults soon and on their own. He will have missed enormous chunks of their childhood for a game (not defending the country or something like that.). They act like she is unreasonable for getting mad about him changing their family’s entire lifestyle again for his ego!
I like how the bit about the yearly Concussions isn’t even a discussion point in the article. And instead blames their fights on her hot Brazilian temper. Wtf?
He’s so unpleasant to look at, listen to, & sports people get paid way too much money.
Obviously he’s missing something in his life, with all this retire/unretire nonsense.
He sounds like a lot to deal with, & none of it pleasant. She can do better, I’ve never got why she settled for him. He’s gross.
She’s his mirror image. They are about themselves and their “perfect” lives. She has said some dumb sh*t in the past and is completely full of herself. She’s just as gross.
Team Gisele too if this is true. She put her career on the back burner to raise kids and support him. He couldn’t even stay retired from football for over a month. I didn’t know that she said he has had concussions almost every year. How scary. I couldn’t let kids play football or be married to a football player knowing what everyone now knows about CTE.
She’s taking care of their kids and home alone most of the time, I suppose. Even with help, she has to think and plan everything. And quite possibly, she just misses having him at home and kids having time their dad. At this point I would be wondering if he even knows how to spend time with his family. I really don’t like Giselle, but here I feel for her.
Yeah, I dislike me some Gisele. Not an ounce of me gives a fig about this woman and her abundant, undeserved privilege. But this is some sexist sh*t right here. She is not resentful of his career, she’s resentful of how selfish he is, how self-absorbed, how fame whorish and superior he acts. She’s become a Giants fan.
LOL at your last line. My favorite headline from Tom’s fake retirement was from a NYC news station that said something like “Tom Brady, QB who lost to the giants twice in the superbowl, retires”.
💯 I remember when Tom described in an article about his life that he pouts of his wife gives the kids too much attention. She is not my favorite person, but dude he seems like a brat to be married too. This article is so sexist and racist it is wild.
If he promised her a major life decision that impacts the whole family then I’d be mad too. He is fortunate enough to retire early (in pretty good health) and time with the family is precious. Concussions can affect his senior years, why so stubborn? There are other hobbies or passions he can pursue to have an active life.
So he has willingly gone back to get injured some more and back tracked on promises to his wife and kids but she’s the issue? Nah I would be permanently out of that relationship, she has taken a backseat in her very successful career to support his choices, the end result here is that he wants all the glory of being the big sporting hero, he will risk seriously long term injury and she will be expected to continue to carry the majority of the home labour load eventually having to manage his decline in health when the worst happens.
She probably already has to take care of him. CTE gives 40 year old men 80 year old brains. I remember he said once that he didn’t really know how to be a parent. I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s already her 4th child.
I think both can be true; marriage on the rocks and plastic surgery.
Part of me wonders if Tom had one of those “jaw bone chin enhancements” at some point because early on in his career he was a bit doughy and had a much rounder face. Then he became
More chiseled and now maybe he had that “jaw bone chin thing” removed which makes him look a lot more gaunt since he isn’t as doughy as he used to be. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
To be able to get up and go to Costa Rica for space, that would be amazing.
CTE is no joke and neither is TB not being able to stay retired. Money can’t buy you a new brain.
With the number of years he has been playing, it is likely already too late to avoid CTE. Maybe he is the one who is moody.
I was kind of leaning towards “Tom is an adult and can make choices about his life, just like Giselle can make choices about hers. They should take each other’s advice and input, but no one is anyone’s boss in a relationship”
But then, the medical implications of Tom’s particular career … Giselle has every right to be concerned and upset when he said he would stop doing what we increasingly understand is a dangerous long term career.
Also, and just with my very limited knowledge, maybe Tom might be kind of lost without football? Like, he has done it for so long, was so huge was a player, and it is such a regular routine of staying in shape,practice, etc, maybe he realized that he just genuinely doesn’t know what to do with himself if he isn’t a football player.
+1 to your point about Tom not coping with retirement. I’m watching my dad who always took so much pride in his work STRUGGLE with retirement (at age 71!). I don’t think society talks enough about the difficulty of major life transitions… and men typically don’t know how to process difficult emotions (thanks, patriarchy). That being said, you don’t go back on a promise to your partner and family without major discussion, so I empathize with Giselle here.
Tb could also stay VERY involved in the game without playing. He could be a commentator, an offensive coach, a consultant and I’m sure a billion other things. His job is all-consuming during the season and he strikes me as the type of guy who makes it all-consuming during the off-season as well.
And who knows, maybe Giselle doesn’t want to live in Tampa. They were very settled in the Boston area. Moving must be tough on all of them, with super famous parents.
I’ve heard solid rumors that he has a network ready to pay him more as a commentator than he would make as a QB. Would he be good at it? Doesn’t matter, as he would get a 5 year deal at that salary. So, Giselle has a good argument for him to “retire” and be able to spend a little less time getting tackled and a little more time with this family.
“maybe Tom might be kind of lost without football? Like, he has done it for so long, was so huge was a player, and it is such a regular routine of staying in shape,practice, etc, maybe he realized that he just genuinely doesn’t know what to do with himself if he isn’t a football player.”
yup, made the same point above. I agree completely. and he doesn’t WANT to do commentating or analysis or coaching because then he’s not THE STAR and he doesn’t get THE GLORY that comes with being a winning QB.
Clearly the best part is when Brady’s source ignored Brady’s own possible contributions to his marital issues and instead figured what people wanted to hear was some sexist and xenophobic stereotyping. Party like it’s 2005, Tom!
I’m sticking with plastic surgery but trying to hide it. Sure looks like it. Also predict they’ll stay together to keep the popular fantasy couple facade alive.
I don’t blame her for being mad. If she thought they had an agreement about his career, and that meant he was retiring, and then he decides not to retire? I’d be ticked too, especially given the physical nature of his job and how time consuming it is. For Giselle, she can pick and choose her modeling jobs and has been able to for quite some time obviously. For Tom, if he’s working, he has to work for 5 months at a very physical dangerous job. My guess is that he’s pretty much a nonentity in their house for the majority for football season.
I think its perfectly okay for her to be ticked that she thought those days were behind them and then Tom was like “haha, fooled you, I’m back!”
I kind of admire how unabashed Brady is with his cosmetic procedures. He lays low for only a few months and comes back with a new, more taut face!
But dude: was it really worth it to DEFINITELY loose your wife to play one more season where you MAY win the Super Bowl?
If he was father/husband of the year he wouldn’t have dumped Moynahan the way he did. Gisele got what she signed up for.
He & Moynahan split before he dated Giselle. After the split, BM discovered her pregnancy. What is someone supposed to do? Reconcile with someone you’ve already decided you don’t want to be with? No.
There’s a theory among people who knew them that BM maneuvered the unprotected “break up sex” in order to get Tom to the altar. She campaigned hard to reunite. They’d been on the rocks for a while before their split.
Tom has always spent time with his son even when Jack was a baby & he pays generous support money. Do you really believe that anyone should return to an unwanted ex and another 20 years of unhappiness for the sake of a pregnancy? Neither Tom nor Giselle has ever said or done anything against Moynahan, who unlike them was very snarky in the past.
Omg first of all that is so sexist believing that she “trapped him” through a maneuver?! Also, this is a completely whitewashed version of events a la Camilla & Charles.
They had broken up as a couple BEFORE they knew she was pregnant and before he started dating Giselle. He did the best thing he could have done: helped coparent his child responsibly. People should not get married to someone they don’t want to be in a relationship with!
I’m always gonna be on the side of the person mad about their loved one continuing to play football, especially if they don’t need to for any financial reason. It’s utterly horrifying, what it does to a person’s body and mind over time.
He looks weird and different, and is his hair dyed a darker color too? Very odd. I’m leaning with she doesn’t want him to be any more brain-injured. I can’t understand for the life of me why after all of the evidence in recent years about the danger of this sport, so many people continue to play and/or allow/encourage their kids to play.
Hmmm… and Leo is single suddenly. Probably a coincidence but my spidey senses are tingling
Lol
You joke. Giselle is 2 things Leo doesn’t want – old and a mother. Leo doesn’t want marriage or kids.
Tom Brady has always been a very selfish and self-centered person. This is very common with the very top sports superstars. Look at Michael Jordan, Christian Ronaldo, and Tiger Woods and you see the same thing. I do not know if it also applies to female superstars but I see a little of it in Lyndsey Vonn. Not so much the Williams sisters. It may be a man thing. But Brady is old and at one point he will take a hit and it will leave him walking with a limp or brain damage forever. It is just an inevitable thing in my opinion. He should get out now and enjoy his family while he still has it.
In that film clip, he looks as pretty as a girl – with emphasis on the “girl” because he was already a great-looking man.
Their daughter is a gorgeous baby Gisele.
Yeah I’d be concerned if my husband was getting all these cosmetic procedures.
Noki, exactly. I’d be mad as hell that he went back on his word and is playing football again. Hell, he’s 45. Past time to retire. He has nothing more to prove and he could do plenty that’s charity-related or be a commentator on football or both.
I don’t buy it. First of all, 45 is very young to retire so even if he wasn’t playing football, he’d be doing something else. There is more to this story, especially after all these years.
45 is actually quite old to retire in the NFL where the average retirement age is between, believe it or not, 27 and 34. Football is a brutal game on a body, as we’ve seen from CTE. esp for a quarterback (even one as well protected as TB). Imagine you are standing relatively still about to throw a ball and a 6 foot 2 inch guy weighing in at at least 250 pounds throws himself, full body weight, on you. Now do that at least once a week for 18 weeks (not counting preseason or post season) for 20 years. Right now, TB is the oldest football player currently playing at 45, the oldest ever to play was 48 when he retired.
I know about football, I just mean he wouldn’t retire in general.
Team G! She is looking into the future with the kids.
She is trying to preserve his health and mind. Concussions and brain injuries take a hell of a toll on NFL players as they age.
Brady needs to get out of playing NFL.
TB only wants to keep playing because of his ego!
Between them they have more wealth than they can spend in 2 lifetimes.
Be smart, save your health, marriage and family, Brady.
Definitely not jealous of his career, but she may be resentful of the fact that she’s having to put her career aside while Tommy plays football to take care of the kids? Like, maybe it was his turn and she was going to work some and now he’s like “nah”. Either way, Team Gisele as well
My thought as well. With the retirement promise came the “I’ll spend more time at home so you can do the work you love”. Promise broken. I’ll bet it’s not the first time but might be the last.
This is not an agreement that he agreed to take out the trash going forward! This was an agreement THEY made as a COUPLE! I think Giselle thought he was totally on board & I think IMO, Tom was in talks to un-retire first & then told her, because he knew that she would be upset! I would be super pissed, too!!! He knew she would be upset & did it anyway!!!
Steve Young, who I loved, retired from the San Franciso 49ers because he had alot of concussions & knew it was probably time to retire because one more bad concussion could potentially cause brain damage. Tom Brady is 45 years old, not 25, no matter how in shape on the outside, he looks…
The average NFL career is 3 years and most stars retire in their late thirties. Tom playing at his age is really admirable and exceptional : he is so dedicated to his craft. Seeing where he was drafted and what he was able to accomplish is crazy but athletes like him, or MJ or Kobe have a special mindset to do this. At least athletes like Lebron, KD and Steph are diversifying with other projects and the transition will be easier hopefully🤞. Good luck to them because going with all of this publicly when you have kids, it’s not easy.
Anyone else getting Kevin bacon vibes from his face in the video of him talking?
My brother played tackle for six years and had coaches that said if you hit someone and don’t get a headache, then you are doing it wrong. From about aged 40 he has had blackouts with resulting injuries. The family opinion is he can’t help himself, but he seems to go from anger, confusion, forgetfulness and depression. It is hard on the former player and those that love them. I am sure Giselle fears his condition worsening and I think why she openly talks about his repeated head injuries.
I would think anyone who loves someone who plays professional football would be extremely worried about the increasing risk of CTE.
If he can retire, he should, and the earlier, the better. They’re not hurting for money.
Team Giselle totally, and the saddest comment was she will put him in a nice nursing home… Live to work or work to live, it makes a big difference in your true happiness. My dad told me: even the President of the United States is replaceable at his (her) job, but at home you are IRREPLACEABLE to your loved ones.
Totally agree Nikki and I love your dad’s comment so much!
Tom is going to be a sports commentator for Fox next year. Fox was currently taping the next season of The masked Singer. I think all of this is hoopla to distract that he was going to be on that show, and was taping during the preseason.