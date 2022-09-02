Gisele & Tom Brady had ‘heated arguments’ about his return to football

Earlier this week, we discussed Tom Brady’s late return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ preseason training camp. He missed eleven days while the rest of the team was working. What was interesting about Brady’s absence is that it was announced ahead of time, yet no explanation was given before or after the absence. I mean, it’s his business, and if he wants to keep it private, that’s his right. Still, he was notably cryptic about the absence, which led to rampant speculation about whether he was letting some cosmetic work “settle” or whether his marriage is on the rocks. I kind of thought the cosmetic-work-settling story was a good theory, because Brady looks very different these days. But it looks like Tampa gossips have settled on marriage trouble.

There’s trouble in Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen paradise, multiple sources tell Page Six exclusively. The model has left their family compound in Tampa, Fla., for Costa Rica following a series of heated arguments over Brady’s shock decision to un-retire from the NFL, while he has remained behind for team training. “Tom and Gisele are in a fight right now,” a source tells Page Six, adding that this has happened before with the couple, but they have always reunited in the past. The news comes after the Buccaneers quarterback, 45, missed 11 days of training in August. When quizzed about his disappearance, the sports star said: “It’s all personal … everyone’s got different situations they’re dealing with. We all have really unique challenges to our life. I’m 45 years old, man. There’s a lot of s–t going on.” Reps for both Brady and Bündchen, 42 — who share children Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 9, plus Jack, the athlete’s 15-year-old son with ex Bridget Moynahan — declined to comment. A second source says, “There’s been trouble in the marriage over his decision to un-retire. Gisele has always been the one with the kids. They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind.” Adds an insider: “They have a fiery relationship. Gisele is a bit hot-headed — she has that Brazilian heat!” As Brady did a quick about-face on his retirement, after promising to spend more time with Bündchen and the kids, she has also been working again and is currently starring in a new Burberry campaign. “It’s almost like Gisele was like, ‘Well, if you’re going to keep playing, so will I,’” said the second source. “She’s resentful that Tom is still the football superstar.”

Um, y’all know I’m not a Gisele Defender usually, but it’s sexist as hell to suggest that Gisele is resentful of Tom’s career – she was the highest-paid model in the world for more than a decade. She can still book jobs whenever she wants. She chooses to do fewer modeling jobs so she can focus on their family. She thought Tom would finally prioritize their family too, and possibly be around more so that she could work more. Instead, he plowed back into professional football. He’s 45 years old and Gisele has even said that he has had “concussions pretty much every year” (which means that the NFL has covered it up). Could it be that Gisele isn’t actually “resentful” but very worried that her husband is doing permanent damage to his aging body and mind? Honestly, Team Gisele. I hope she has a nice vacation in Costa Rica.

I can’t recall this kind of Tom Brady at the podium. pic.twitter.com/SsPDoI8ClV — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) August 28, 2022