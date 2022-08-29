Why is Tom Brady being so squirrelly about needing ‘time off’ again?

Embed from Getty Images

In recent weeks, I’ve been including links to stories about Tom Brady in the daily links post. There’s a minor thing that’s been percolating for a month, which is that Brady missed the first eleven days of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ season, which is really just preseason training. It became a story not only because Brady missed those days, but because he was so squirrelly about what was actually going on. We heard variations of “it’s a personal matter” or “it’s a family situation,” but no one had any details. We also know that Tom is 45 years old and he already tried to retire once this year, only to un-retire weeks later. So WTF is going on? Brady was still squirrelly about it when he finally did his first presser of the season.

Tom Brady formally addressed his 11-day absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as reporters attempted to pry more info out of the NFL superstar on Saturday. After being away for nearly two weeks due to “personal” reasons, the football icon returned to the field earlier this week. While speaking to reporters on Saturday after his only preseason game, Brady, 45, somewhat explained why he took time off. “Everyone has different situations they’re dealing with, and we all have unique challenges to our lives,” he told reporters. “I’m 45 years old, man. There’s a lot of s— going on, so you just have to try and figure out life the best you can. You know, it’s a continuous process.” Earlier this month, a source close to Brady told PEOPLE that he was not injured and was just taking personal time. According to Tampa Bay head coach Todd Bowles, Brady, and the team already discussed the absence before the start of training camp in July. Meanwhile, league sources told Pro Football Talk that Brady may have been vacationing with wife Gisele Bündchen at “an exclusive resort” in the Bahamas during his absence. “His commitment to family and having a personal life was at the heart of this hiatus from football, and there was no medical emergency, as speculated, or other reasons,” according to the website.

[From People]

If he was on vacation, why not just say that? It could have been that, the last summer vacation before his kids started school, I guess. It feels like something else was going on, and his energy (or lack thereof) in the presser seemed “off” too. What’s going down at the Bundchen-Brady house? Is Gisele divorcing him? Was this a make-or-break vacation for their marriage?

I can’t recall this kind of Tom Brady at the podium. pic.twitter.com/SsPDoI8ClV — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) August 28, 2022

