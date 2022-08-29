Taylor Swift wore Oscar de la Renta to the VMAs & announced a new album

Taylor Swift made a “surprise” appearance on last night’s VMA black carpet. She posed for photos on the carpet, she stayed for the entire VMA show and she accepted a VMA from Nicki Minaj for Video of the Year for her 10-minute version of “All Too Well,” which she directed. Tay wore this bejeweled Oscar de la Renta dress which is cool but also kind of… dated in a way? It looks nice on her, but I feel like I saw versions of this dress a million times a decade ago. The big styling news was not her dress but her hair – Taylor has been doing thick, straight bangs for several years now but last night, her stylist attempted some kind of “side-swept bangs” look. Someone said her bangs looked like Daphne Bridgerton’s and now I can’t unsee it.
So, all in all, it was worth it for Taylor to show up at the VMAs simply to accept the biggest prize, Video of the Year, correct? No, Taylor had something else up her diamond-encrusted sleeve. She’s apparently recorded a completely new album called Midnights. She teased the announcement in her Video of the Year speech, then she posted the announcement on her social media… at midnight. It’s coming out on October 21. If you told me that Midnights was ready months ago and Taylor decided to push the release back to give Adele and Beyonce leeway, I would believe you (even though no one is talking about Adele’s album at this point).
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Taylor really is in her prolific era.
I was expecting a Taylor’s version of 1989, not more new music.
I can’t believe it is new music and not a Rep announcement!! The dress looks like her bathtub dress in the LWYMMD video. That may be while it feels “dated” to the author but it’s an Easter egg!
I was so sure it was a Rep re-release easter egg! I have a huge soft spot for Reputation (I know the “r” is technically lower case, but whatever), so I was really looking forward to that re-release. But I’m really pumped for Midnights! I immediately hear, “I want your midnights” when I see the title.
She looks AMAZING in that date. Nothing dated about it.
HER HAIR DRIVES ME CRAZY!!!
Love the dress.
What in the Daphne Bridgerton (Season 1) is that?? No. The makeup is amazing, but the hair is terrible from the front AND back.
Love this! I kept Folklore and Evermore on repeat for ages. Can’t wait for Midnights.
Cool album concept and aesthetic!!!!!!
Awful dress.
Horrible on her. It’s a fun, flirty dress, and she’s so serious. Her hair and makeup are awful, and her attitude bugs.
I dont listening to her music but i feel like i have heard her releasing new albums non stop since the pandemic
Yeah it’s an insane amount of work. She’s releasing new albums alongside re-releasing ALL her old albums (for copyright reasons) and seemingly dabbling in writing stuff for films.
Wow! Taylor looks absolutely gorgeous! I hadn’t seen her in a long time. Just beautiful!
Agreed, she looks amazing.
Releasing a new album in October gets it out just before the Grammys deadline and in time for Christmas sales.
The Grammy deadline is October 1st so her album will be in the 2024 push.
Dang, girl.
She looks great. Kind of reminiscent of a ice skaters costume, but I’d say she looks sexy.
It’s the legs. Beautiful toned legs.
I was shocked that she’s coming out with ANOTHER new album in such a short time frame. She’s been so prolific during the pandemic!!
Y’all. The album release is October 21. Kim kardashian’s birthday is October 21. Didn’t she release her last Taylor’s Version on Scooter Braun’s birthday? I’m so here for this pettiness.
Also she looks fantastic. Love that this dress looks like the one from that reputation album video!
Sparkle wow! These new bangs are much better than the old ones. Anything is better than her old & awful side-swept-across-the-forehead hair.
My hair dresser calls these “curtain bangs”
I forgot there was the VMAs. I saw on Twitter the news of a new album! Can’t wait to listen to it.
You know how she looks?
Happy, confident, self-assured and living for herself and her look.
Good for her.
May we all love ourselves and our bodies that much.
100% agree with you
SO excited for her new album. Folklore and Evermore were her best albums to date and I love the Midnights album concept!
How do the VMA’s still exist when the only thing MTV plays anymore are terrible YouTube videos? It’s not a music video channel anymore. I don’t see how it’s even still on air.
But anyway, I loved Taylor’s last two albums so I’m looking forward to this one.
Taylor can wear anything and make it look good.
Also 10+2+1=13, her favorite number. Definitely not an accident.
She looks great and much more mature. She’s really growing up, I think.
I hope so. She’s a 32 year old woman sitting on a music empire.
The hair and dress feel really incongruous to me. Like period piece up top, slinky party on the bottom.
I like the dress in theory but I feel like the “Diamond threads” are not distributed quite right? It feels dense up top and I think too sparse on the bottom. LOVE the shoes.
When I first saw Taylor’s dress I thought she looked so beautiful! Her new “squad” with O’Brien annoys me tho I had the biggest crush on him since teen wolf and now he just seems … greater than thou? Idk I like Joseph Quinn now 🤣🤣