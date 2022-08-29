‘Gossip with Celebitchy’ podcast #132: Whether to get a kitten or a puppy first

Introduction: Minutes 0 to 6
Chandra mentions Heather Morris’s story about J.Lo rejecting back up dancers who were Virgos. I looked at puppies but they seemed hard to train. Chandra thinks I should get a kitten for a year before I get a dog. You can listen below!
Royals: Minutes 6:00 to 24:00
As we’ve heard Will and Kate, but really just Kate and the kids, are moving to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor. They are keeping all their other properties, making this their fourth, although they supposedly aren’t using taxpayer money for it. Kensington Palace confirmed this week that the children would be attending school in Lambrook. It seems like they left the move until the last minute before their kids start school. They are issuing carefully worded statements about not having live-in staff and renting the property.
Even the royal reporters that usually run their keen puff pieces are criticizing them for this, like Richard Kay, who called it “clumsily insensitive.” Chandra wrote that this is a calculated risk by the Cambridges that William will inherit the Duchy of Cornwall soon.
Meanwhile Harry was in Africa, in Mozambique and Rwanda, as part of his duties as President of African parks. He visited the president of Rwanda and led a delegation of congressman and philanthropists. We heard a couple weeks ago that William would probably speak at the UN, but he’s not doing that, he’s just holding the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit on Sept. 21 in association with Bloomberg P hilanthropies. William should have his own causes instead of just copying his brother.
We got our first episode of Archetypes, Duchess Meghan’s podcast. Meghan spoke to her good friend Serena Williams about ambition. Mariah Carey is next week’s guest and there are rumors that Beyonce will be on. Meghan and Serena discussed Serena’s career and the double standards applied to her. Both Serena and Meghan told never-before-heard stories about scary situations with their kids. Serena’s daughter Olympia broke her wrist in a highchair fall during the French Open and baby Archie was almost caught in a fire in his nursery when Meghan and Harry were in Africa. Archie was supposed to be in the nursery but at the last minute the nanny decided to put him on her back to get a snack so he was fine. Then Meghan and Harry had to go to another event and act like everything was fine! In response to this there were sourced quotes in the British press that the heater was smoking, it was unplugged and the crisis was averted, no big deal basically and there was no fire.
I play a promotional clip for Archetypes. Here’s a link to the screenshot I put on Twitter. Meghan seems like she’s doing great in California. We liked the podcast but thought it was a little long. We’re careful not to criticize her too much because of the unhinged way the British commentators go after her. Omid Scobie addresses this in his latest column and he said that they’re basically proving her point. He also mentioned that the Sussexes offered to be half in and were rejected by the palace. I play a clip from Zoom where we talked about this. As Lisa mentioned in the Zoom, this was a restrained conversation.
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie: Minutes 24 to 30:30
We got the redacted report of what happened on the plane in 2016 that caused Angelina Jolie to file for divorce from Brad Pitt. We got this because Angelina anonymously filed for a Freedom of Information Act request. The details were worse than we expected. Brad’s response was to smear and gaslight Angelina in the press including saying that Angelina is doing this for “media purposes” and that she’s already known this for six years and is doing it to “inflict pain” on him. Pitt’s team seems certain that the FBI case won’t be reopened. They’ve also claimed that Angelina is just jealous of him. If Angelina wanted to ruin Brad she would have released this information during his Oscar campaign. I play a segment from Zoom where we talked about this.
Chandra doesn’t think Brad will sue Angelina for defamation for this because she has her legal ducks in a row. He may pull a different legal move though.
Comments of the week: Minutes 30:30 to end
Here is the puppy I rejected! He will get a nice home.
If you haven’t had a puppy before, I’d definitely start with a kitten. One of our puppies came to our home during the pandemic because she was adopted by a family who got a kitten and was so pleased with how easy he was that they thought they’d give a puppy a try. Within two weeks, the mom was looking for someone to “come get her. Now!”
On the baby challenge scale, it goes kittens, puppies, humans.
Yeah, I guess that kittens are easier than puppies as far as going potty, but kittens are rough in the night/very early morning, whereas pups (at least the ones I have had) will sleep until an okay hour. Now, our house sort of sucks, and we have no place where we could put the kitten in at night (like, so people shut them in the kitchen or a bathroom, I think?) and so for a good six months she would just run around and play and be curious starting at like 330 am. I thought I would go delirious from lack of sleep. My husband actually slept separately from us because she tended to only bother me (she <3's me!). Thankfully, she has moved past that and most nights will let us sleep until its time for us to get up.
Kitties also have pretty much an equal chance of messing up stuff in your house, just in a different way from dogs (scratches vs chewing). With cats you really have to think about shelving and stuff on shelves that is fragile, which I never thought about with dogs, but I've always had smaller dogs.
So TL:DR, I think they are equally taxing but in different ways. Equally lovable, too, though!!
Or just adopt older dogs and cats who are less likely to get a home and still need all the love xox
Yes! I second this wholeheartedly. If you haven’t had a dog before, starting with an older adopt (as long as suitable for a first timer) is a much better thing for you and the dog. There are so many oldies who desperately need a loving home, they’re quieter, already house trained and therefore much easier to bring into your life. Puppies are intense work for the first six-eight months and it’s very easy to screw up the training if you don’t know what you’re doing. Most of all you will be saving an old dog from spending his or her last years in a pound 🙂
Get two kittens, not just one. Two kittens are much easier to take care of than one. They will entertain each other and wear each other out. And when kittens get bored they get mischievous. I’ve taken care of 4 kittens at once, even that was easier than taking care of just one.
Signed,
Crazy Cat Lady
Came here to say this, kittens definitely do better in pairs, they get all the crazy energy out on each other.
Another option would be an older cat who is OK with dogs.
We have a cat (she’s 12 years old) and she was easy bringing in into a house of 2 dogs but very difficult for her to accept and bond with our other 2 dogs adopted after her. It took her 3 months to get over the adoption of our youngest. They now play and get along but she’s still a bit offended LOL