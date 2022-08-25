Brad Pitt’s ‘sources’: Angelina Jolie is mad because ‘the public adores Brad’

After last week’s catastrophic coverage on Brad Pitt’s assaults on Angelina Jolie, Team Pitt has shifted their strategy. Last week it was all DARVO: Team Brad was hellbent on gaslighting Angelina, misrepresenting her experiences and her intentions, deflecting from the plane story completely and acting as if Brad was the real victim. Now the PR strategy has shifted to: Brad is sad, he loves his children, he wishes he could see his kids more, he still cares about Angelina, he’s always wanted the best for Angelina and the kids, he’s taking the high road unlike Angelina, who is a vindictive bitch! I f–king see you, Brad. From Us Weekly:

Taking the high road. Brad Pitt still wants ex-wife Angelina Jolie to be “happy” amid their winery drama, a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly.

“He’s not rooting against her, not personally, not professionally, not romantically,” the insider says. “If she’s happy, he’s happy. Brad loved Angelina and he still cares about her.”

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star, 58, is “consistent” in the fact that he wants the Maleficent actress, 47, to be “happy and healthy and the best mother she can be for their children,” the source adds. In fact, when Jolie was going through her “medical issues and surgeries, she routinely praised Brad for being supportive,” the insider points out, adding, “He was there with her through everything.”

Amid all of the drama with the Wanted actress, Pitt has chosen “to keep his children’s lives as private as he can,” per the source. The Oklahoma native’s efforts to stay in contact with the kids, however, haven’t eased his tension with the Unbroken director.

“Angelina is angry that the public adores Brad so much when she feels he was very unkind to her,” the insider explains, pointing out that Pitt, meanwhile, has been “open and honest about his journey.”

[From Us Weekly]

I’m sorry what? “Angelina is angry that the public adores Brad so much when she feels he was very unkind to her… [while Pitt has been] open and honest about his journey.” Angelina didn’t tell the FBI that Brad was “unkind” to her. She detailed how he assaulted her multiple times and charged towards one of her children. She described how he poured beer all over her while she was trying to protect her children. She spoke to the FBI about how he terrorized his wife and six minor children for hours on an international flight. This was not “Brad was unkind to Angelina.” This was “Brad Pitt should have been charged with multiple felonies and Angelina had every right to leave him and prioritize the kids’ wellbeing.”

Also: if Angelina really wanted to turn the public against him or intentionally damage his stature, she would have. She would have done that during his Oscar campaign. In fact, I’m mad at Angelina for NOT going after him and telling Hollywood what a f–king abusive loser he is. She’s taken the high road for six years, all while he stewed in his own toxicity, blaming her for leaving him.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

74 Responses to “Brad Pitt’s ‘sources’: Angelina Jolie is mad because ‘the public adores Brad’”

  1. CrazyCatLady says:
    August 25, 2022 at 8:26 am

    I am part of the public and I definitely do not adore Brad Pitt. I don’t adore Angelina either but I do admire her. She has true strength!

    Reply
    • Persephone says:
      August 25, 2022 at 9:27 am

      + 1. I don’t adore Angelina, but I agree that she has true strength.
      Brad Pitt is despicable.

      Reply
    • PPP says:
      August 25, 2022 at 2:10 pm

      I think team Pitt and many Americans underestimate her global popularity. When I lived in Cambodia everyone talked her up. Tons of restaurants I went to had pictures of her hanging with the staff. My best friend’s mom was a maid and said she’d leave thousand dollar tips on a daily basis. She is loved in a Princess Diana-adjacent way and frankly, she’s earned it.

      Reply
  2. Amy Bee says:
    August 25, 2022 at 8:26 am

    Whatever, Brad.

    Reply
  3. Flowerlake says:
    August 25, 2022 at 8:28 am

    Maybe some shady magazines do.
    The public adores Angie (see the many many people spoken up for her in support on Twitter)

    Reply
  4. Chanteloup says:
    August 25, 2022 at 8:28 am

    Every day he tops himself by being more and more toxic and pathetic.
    Gag.

    Reply
  5. BUBS says:
    August 25, 2022 at 8:30 am

    Is Brad Pitt using the same PR people as the BRF, by any chance? This MO is just the same – Smear, Smear, Smear, regardless of how ludicrous they sound!

    Reply
    • SAS says:
      August 25, 2022 at 8:53 am

      I am 100% certain he’s texted John Depp at some point for advice.

      Reply
    • ArtHistorian says:
      August 25, 2022 at 9:03 am

      The level of gaslighting is unreal in this piece: they literally write Jolie “feels” that he was unkind to her. WTF! Not just downgrading his abuse of her to “unkindness” but also implying that it is all in her head. This is disgusting!!!!

      Reply
    • cdnKitty says:
      August 25, 2022 at 11:25 am

      When someone with narcissistic tendencies accuses you of something, you can be sure it’s admission. Hector projector is delusional, and sadly some people (flying monkeys) will believe this ridiculous narrative.

      Reply
    • Gobo says:
      August 25, 2022 at 11:59 am

      Actually it’s the same publicist as Johnny Depp. Matthew Hiltzik. He has also worked for the Trump administration.

      Reply
  6. Lady D says:
    August 25, 2022 at 8:30 am

    Still doing drugs.

    Reply
    • KFG says:
      August 25, 2022 at 9:19 am

      Facts!! He better chill with the bs. Maddox and Pax have not an eff to give and they love their mom. It won’t be Angie blowing up his spot, those two will.

      Reply
      • Nadine says:
        August 25, 2022 at 12:21 pm

        I get the feeling the older kids are counting down until twins reach adulthood and then it’s tell-all time. I suspect their stories are going to be really ugly

  7. Jais says:
    August 25, 2022 at 8:32 am

    🤢

    Reply
  8. ThatsNotOkay says:
    August 25, 2022 at 8:35 am

    That’s “unkind” piece—whew. That’s one of the worst takes they’ve ever taken. Fire whomever came up with that strategy because assault and attacking people is not “unkind,” and to minimize it as such is harming a vast majority of the world’s population {women and children). Was never—not once—a fan of Brad Pitt. Now I’m actively an anti-fan.

    Reply
  9. TeamMeg says:
    August 25, 2022 at 8:38 am

    That dancing in the bright green suit pic—OMG. Pathetically hilarious. 😂😂😂

    Reply
    • HeatherC says:
      August 25, 2022 at 12:15 pm

      It is. He’s trying to become “Cool” again. I mean, I can see Chris Pine wearing these outfits and pulling it off. Brad could never and does never.

      Reply
    • FHMom says:
      August 25, 2022 at 2:01 pm

      Right? That might be cute for a 15 year old

      Reply
      • TEALIEF says:
        August 25, 2022 at 7:06 pm

        He’s a circus act in snow cone coloured athleisure wear, jumping around like a hyperactive anime character, while tossing the flags of marital and paternal piety. The next part of the act is to shoot firecrackers of devotion out his bum. None of it is not going to change what he did. The man is an abuser.

  10. girl_ninja says:
    August 25, 2022 at 8:38 am

    Angelina was thinking about keeping her children and herself safe during that man’s abuse. That included NOT telling the world the truth about him. He is such a selfish, hateful man who only cares about his image. A classic abuser.

    Reply
  11. BlackFemmeBot says:
    August 25, 2022 at 8:40 am

    He’s literally the only one still playing this game. All Angie is doing is collecting the necessary information that was kept from her, looking after her children and helping them heal. Brad needs to STFU now!

    Reply
    • sunny says:
      August 25, 2022 at 9:31 am

      Yes to all of this. He is a pathetic abuser who is trying to make himself the victim. Seriously, every time his team does anything, I think of the “Stop it, Get some help” GIF.

      There are not enough chairs in the world for brad and his team to take the seats they need.

      Reply
  12. equality says:
    August 25, 2022 at 8:45 am

    “Look, I was nice and actually supported you sometimes so, if I abused you a few times, we can overlook that, right?”

    Reply
  13. LaUnicaAngelina says:
    August 25, 2022 at 8:46 am

    Gross mf-er. He’s terrible.

    Reply
  14. HeyKay says:
    August 25, 2022 at 8:48 am

    Wow, look at Brads PR team SPIN ASAP. lol
    What hogwash on their part.

    Reply
  15. SAS says:
    August 25, 2022 at 8:50 am

    Oh gross, him using the “he nursed her through her health struggles”. Weren’t they separated two years later?

    As someone who just had my one-year check ups after life changing surgery I’m definitely still figuring out my relationship with my altered body and coming to terms with the medical trauma. Despite all the whispers of abuse at the time (which turned out to be true), I always had the feeling the separation could have been influenced by his attitudes and behaviour towards her health journey and recovery behind closed doors.

    Zero evidence for my gut feeling here, but that line just made my blood run cold. Get in the bin Brad.

    Reply
    • Chanteloup says:
      August 25, 2022 at 9:50 am

      Just wanted to wish you all good things in your healing and much love and support <3

      Reply
    • DouchesOfCambridge says:
      August 25, 2022 at 12:25 pm

      He nursed her through her health struggles so he is not an abuser for shoving her in the plane washroom to be clear of everyone else, shaking her head and shoulders, hit the ceiling to instigate fear, hurt her while physically attempting to hurt their child and calling him a future terrorist. The PR people are absolutely trying to knit bullsht. It would be like saying “that priest was very good in the parish, he help this lady with this thing for 2 years so the pedophile case against him is kinda not that bad.”

      Reply
  16. Boxy Lady says:
    August 25, 2022 at 8:56 am

    For me, everything that Team Brad says is completely undercut by that tattoo on his arm that he modified after their separation.

    Reply
    • Jan says:
      August 25, 2022 at 9:06 am

      You mean the machine gun pointed at the A and their children on his arm.
      It looks like #brad the abuser is going to trend for the fourth day in a row.

      Reply
      • Boxy Lady says:
        August 25, 2022 at 9:11 am

        Yes Jan that’s the tattoo I’m talking about. But it wasn’t a machine gun, it was a tank, so it’s even worse than you remember.

        I hope that hashtag keeps trending.

      • Chanteloup says:
        August 25, 2022 at 10:01 am

        Yup. Unconscionable. #BradPittIsAnAbuser

  17. Mslove says:
    August 25, 2022 at 8:58 am

    I despise men who bully women & children. He is vile.

    Reply
    • Facts says:
      August 25, 2022 at 9:39 am

      I’m also gonna assume the redacted part of the FBI report which is 10 pages are the crew, pilot and kids testimony. If that ever gets released he is gonna lose it. No wonder he is saying he still cares for her and BS.
      I want him to get the help he needs and apologize to Angie and those kids esp Maddox.

      Reply
  18. Southern Fried says:
    August 25, 2022 at 8:58 am

    How much longer can those children be expected to put up with his lies and stay silent?

    Reply
    • Otaku fairy says:
      August 25, 2022 at 9:19 am

      Exactly. Too bad the people going on about her needing to stay silent for the kids can’t see that. It can be very damaging for kids those ages to have to silently sit on top of secrets like that while lies get spread and the victim gets bullied.

      Reply
  19. Otaku fairy says:
    August 25, 2022 at 9:03 am

    It’s sad and pathetic that more focus is on pitting her on trial for her possible motives than on what he did, and are acting as if she’s the one harming the children. People are falling for an abusive man’s pr games while patting themselves on the back for not falling for the victim’s. All because they dislike her. No reading of the room and recognizing the fact that we’re in the middle of a conservative anti-woman backlash. No stopping to think about the message being sent to young women or young men with. All that matters to people is putting a female public figure they don’t like (for puritanical reasons) in her place.
    Even if she is bothered by the fact that he got away with he did to her and the kids while she was subjected to misogynistic smears and her kids knew the truth, so what?

    Reply
    • HoofRat says:
      August 25, 2022 at 11:07 am

      THIS! Plus we need to acknowledge the long-term effects of this misogynistic gaslighting on the children; anyone who supports him is also telling their children that what they experienced isn’t real, and they will never be believed.

      Reply
    • Fabiola says:
      August 25, 2022 at 11:40 am

      I think the public still supports Brad because he has always been a beloved handsome actor. Angelina has been tainted from her weird past relationship with billy bob and beingthe other woman that broke up Brad and Jen’s marriage. Woman are always judged harsher than men so she is still being judged for that. It’s sad but true. That’s the society we live in so I get why she would be upset by the publics support of Brad.

      Reply
  20. Louise177 says:
    August 25, 2022 at 9:06 am

    Brad has done nothing but taken the low road. Everything he’s done has been through the media whereas Angelina went through the courts. I hate that very little has been reported on the Make It Right and winery lawsuits.

    Reply
  21. Sammie says:
    August 25, 2022 at 9:17 am

    I think so much more needs to be done to hold the media and legal systems to account in how they aid abusers. They are literally acting as the vehicle of Brad’s ongoing abuse; to publicly push the narrative that she just feels he has been unkind, implying she should be grateful for his ‘care’ during her medical journey is emotional and psychological abuse. The media are complicit and this trickles down through society reinforcing how little value we place on the safety of women. He’s an awful human being and is obviously not capable of feeling remorse.

    Reply
  22. Lucy says:
    August 25, 2022 at 9:26 am

    Whenever I see “Sources,” I assume it’s Brad in fake sunglasses with a giant mustache and a helium voice. What a loser.

    Reply
  23. Facts says:
    August 25, 2022 at 9:31 am

    I can’t say it enough, Brad Pitt is toxic. He has always been and it has grown over the years. I did hear someone say immeuafter their divorce she had wanted out for a while but they convinced her that it would be detrimental to her and the family so she stayed until he attacked her and her child. People keep forgetting he hit that boy. And also assaulted her and those kids laying with her by pouring beer on them. Anyone and I mean anyone who supports this man after hearing all that should be outed too and that goes for the media too.

    Reply
  24. shanaynay says:
    August 25, 2022 at 9:32 am

    I used to love him, that was until I found out what a douche he truly is. F U Brad!!!!!

    Reply
  25. Alycea says:
    August 25, 2022 at 10:08 am

    He’s digging his own grave with these articles and he can’t see it. I hope she stays safe because this is getting obsessive on his side. Leave them alone

    Reply
  26. Sue E Generis says:
    August 25, 2022 at 10:43 am

    I’ve always found there to be a condescending, contemptuous subtext when people speak about wanting others to be healthy and happy in this particular way. To me, it wreaks of passive aggression. A plausibly deniable way of insinuating that the subject is miserable and mentally unwell.

    Reply
    • Facts says:
      August 25, 2022 at 11:24 am

      Did anyone remember the slanderous deposition that was written that he leaked when he filed a lawsuit against Angelina Jolie. It was full of hate and spitefulness yet she is the one hurting him!

      Reply
    • Thanks says:
      August 25, 2022 at 11:45 am

      Thank you, @Sue E Generis, for acknowledging this. I cut ties with my abusive, rape-positive parents, and they like to tell everyone with so much concerny-concern-sad-faces, that they are so deeply worried for me, “poor dear, she feels so upset at things she thinks happened, we hope she finds health and happiness.” Yes, the insinuation is made in a way as to be deniable. F*ckin’ abusers.

      Reply
      • Lady D says:
        August 25, 2022 at 2:09 pm

        “rape-positive parents” Words that should never be spoken nevermind, lived through. God that’s horrific. I’m truly sorry, @Thanks.

  27. salem says:
    August 25, 2022 at 11:37 am

    he put a tank in the A tattoo on his arm but cant manage to remove the massive ANGIE one in his lower belly, it irks me

    Reply
    • Kitten says:
      August 25, 2022 at 2:38 pm

      TBH, people really need to fight the urge to tattoo their partner’s name on their body, especially in Hollywood where the average relationship lasts 3 years or less.

      Reply
    • Bunny says:
      August 25, 2022 at 4:39 pm

      I’m not sure if it used to say something else but it’s actually a very cringe ‘Alpha” and beside it ‘Omega’.

      Reply
  28. lucy2 says:
    August 25, 2022 at 11:39 am

    He didn’t abandon her after surgery – give this man a medal!!!
    FFS Brad, just stop talking.

    Reply
    • Maria from Tercer mundo says:
      August 25, 2022 at 3:05 pm

      It seems that he was with her during the surgeries only because it was good for him image. His PR is getting worse every second

      Reply
  29. Coco says:
    August 25, 2022 at 11:52 am

    Dude is obsessed with her and he’s raging because she’s not responding to him.

    Reply
  30. Mina_Esq says:
    August 25, 2022 at 12:38 pm

    Jealous? She has a deal with Disney and makes that money. She has six children that adore her. Countless people around the world that are grateful for her advocacy and philanthropy. As if she GAF whether or not Brad still has fans. She has outgrown him.

    Reply
  31. turtledove says:
    August 25, 2022 at 1:09 pm

    Here’s my hot take. I don’t think Angie cares that people adore Brad. It has been made abundantly clear that ALL she cares about, is keeping her kids safe. Her kids were terrified on that plane, so they are afraid of him. And she is not taking a single chance with the safety of her kids. Nor should she.

    Everything she has done since the plane incident, has been in service to keeping her kids safe.

    So, no, I don’t think she cares if people she doesn’t even know adore Brad. She is probably thinking, “go ahead Brad, go be adored…be adored way the eff over there away from me and my kids.”

    All that said, if she DID care? Would that be so shocking or wrong? Guy terrorizes and abuses you, goes after one kid, scares the rest and he is exalted and adored in the press? If that irked her, I would find that to be incredibly normal. But make no mistake, nothing she does is about HIM or even how SHE feels. For her, it’s about the kids.

    Reply
  32. Paisley25 says:
    August 25, 2022 at 2:05 pm

    He’s suing her over the winery. That sound like more than “drama.” If he wanted to avoid that, then don’t sue her.

    And why are they referring to him as an Oklahoman? He might have technically been born there, but he was raised in Missouri.

    Reply
  33. DrFt says:
    August 25, 2022 at 3:38 pm

    The general publicprotect patriarchy almost as a reflex. Fixed it

    Reply
  34. Acclaim says:
    August 25, 2022 at 10:46 pm

    I understand why she wants receipts.

    There’s NOTHING more demoralizing & infuriating than when a person whom you love, who is, in turn, expected to love & respect you, & your family, DOES NOT, yet the world believes that this person does love and respect you & your family, because the world – or the society in which these interlopers operate, have also been fooled and gaslit into buying the narratives these people and their “team” put out there.

    Honestly?

    For some people who have been through this, there’s no justice, and the only way one can finally become whole again, is by exposing profoundly fucked up people, for who they truly are.

    I get it. I don’t claim to know this story, her story, their story. But I know my story, which is why I empathize with her in this particular matter, 100%.

    It’s maddening when you are the only one telling the truth and attempting to protect loved ones, yet the fucking patriarchy ALWAYS shows up to bullshit the masses.

    Best of luck to her and her family.

    As for him? I have nothing to say.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment