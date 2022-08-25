Brad Pitt’s ‘sources’: Angelina Jolie is mad because ‘the public adores Brad’

After last week’s catastrophic coverage on Brad Pitt’s assaults on Angelina Jolie, Team Pitt has shifted their strategy. Last week it was all DARVO: Team Brad was hellbent on gaslighting Angelina, misrepresenting her experiences and her intentions, deflecting from the plane story completely and acting as if Brad was the real victim. Now the PR strategy has shifted to: Brad is sad, he loves his children, he wishes he could see his kids more, he still cares about Angelina, he’s always wanted the best for Angelina and the kids, he’s taking the high road unlike Angelina, who is a vindictive bitch! I f–king see you, Brad. From Us Weekly:
Taking the high road. Brad Pitt still wants ex-wife Angelina Jolie to be “happy” amid their winery drama, a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly.
“He’s not rooting against her, not personally, not professionally, not romantically,” the insider says. “If she’s happy, he’s happy. Brad loved Angelina and he still cares about her.”
The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star, 58, is “consistent” in the fact that he wants the Maleficent actress, 47, to be “happy and healthy and the best mother she can be for their children,” the source adds. In fact, when Jolie was going through her “medical issues and surgeries, she routinely praised Brad for being supportive,” the insider points out, adding, “He was there with her through everything.”
Amid all of the drama with the Wanted actress, Pitt has chosen “to keep his children’s lives as private as he can,” per the source. The Oklahoma native’s efforts to stay in contact with the kids, however, haven’t eased his tension with the Unbroken director.
“Angelina is angry that the public adores Brad so much when she feels he was very unkind to her,” the insider explains, pointing out that Pitt, meanwhile, has been “open and honest about his journey.”
[From Us Weekly]
I’m sorry what? “Angelina is angry that the public adores Brad so much when she feels he was very unkind to her… [while Pitt has been] open and honest about his journey.” Angelina didn’t tell the FBI that Brad was “unkind” to her. She detailed how he assaulted her multiple times and charged towards one of her children. She described how he poured beer all over her while she was trying to protect her children. She spoke to the FBI about how he terrorized his wife and six minor children for hours on an international flight. This was not “Brad was unkind to Angelina.” This was “Brad Pitt should have been charged with multiple felonies and Angelina had every right to leave him and prioritize the kids’ wellbeing.”
Also: if Angelina really wanted to turn the public against him or intentionally damage his stature, she would have. She would have done that during his Oscar campaign. In fact, I’m mad at Angelina for NOT going after him and telling Hollywood what a f–king abusive loser he is. She’s taken the high road for six years, all while he stewed in his own toxicity, blaming her for leaving him.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
-
-
118297, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt arrive at the premiere of ‘Maleficent’ at Kensington Palace in London. London, United Kingdom – Thursday, May 08, 2014. UK, FRANCE, AUS, NZ, CHINA, HONG KONG, TAIWAN, SPAIN & ITALY OUT Photograph: Â© Max Nash / i-Images, PacificCoastNews. Los Angeles Office: +1 310.822.0419 London Office: +44 208.090.4079 sales@pacificcoastnews.com FEE MUST BE AGREED PRIOR TO USAGE,Image: 530750401, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS, DIRECT SALES ONLY UNLESS STATED OTHERWISE IN CAPTION – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: i-Images, PacificCoastNews / Avalon
-
-
Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt
05/28/2014 “Maleficent” Premiere held at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, CA,Image: 552786632, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Photoshot – sales@photoshot.com London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Florida: +1 239 689 1883 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: Kazuki Hirata / Avalon
-
-
WESTWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – AUGUST 01: American actor Brad Pitt arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Sony Pictures’ ‘Bullet Train’ held at the Regency Village Theatre on August 1, 2022 in Westwood, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 711495403, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Brad Pitt, Credit line: Xavier Collin / Image Press Agency / Avalon
-
-
LOS ANGELES, CA – AUGUST 01: Brad Pitt attends the Los Angeles premiere of Sony Pictures’ “Bullet Train” at Regency Village Theatre on August 01, 2022 in Los Angeles, California,Image: 711520553, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Brad Pitt, Credit line: Jeffrey Mayer / Avalon
-
-
LOS ANGELES, CA – AUGUST 01: Brad Pitt attends the Los Angeles premiere of Sony Pictures’ “Bullet Train” at Regency Village Theatre on August 01, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.,Image: 711520788, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Brad Pitt, Credit line: Jeffrey Mayer / Avalon
-
-
WESTWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – AUGUST 01: American actor Brad Pitt wearing a custom Haans Nicholas Mott look with adidas x Gucci Gazelle shoes arrives at the Premiere Of Sony Pictures’ ‘Bullet Train’ held at the Regency Village Theatre on August 1, 2022 in Westwood, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 711691429, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Brad Pitt, Credit line: Image Press Agency / Image Press Agency / Avalon
-
-
Hollywood, CA – **FILE PHOTOS** Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt going to trial in custody case. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are taking their fight for custody of their children to court. A trial is set to begin on December 4, 2018 according to court documents obtained by CNN. Jolie and Pitt separated in September 2016 after two years of marriage and filed for divorce shortly after. The pair have six children together, ranging from ages 10 to 17. HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CA, USA – MAY 28: Actors Angelina Jolie (wearing Atelier Versace) and Brad Pitt (wearing Gucci) arrive at the World Premiere of Disney’s ‘Maleficent’ held at the El Capitan Theatre on May 28, 2014 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency)
Pictured: Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt
BACKGRID USA 6 NOVEMBER 2018
BYLINE MUST READ: Image Press / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND ** Cannes, FRANCE – *FILE PHOTOS* Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are legally separated after a lengthy period of uncertainty. *Shot on 05/21/2007*
Pictured: Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt
BACKGRID USA 14 APRIL 2019
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
I am part of the public and I definitely do not adore Brad Pitt. I don’t adore Angelina either but I do admire her. She has true strength!
+ 1. I don’t adore Angelina, but I agree that she has true strength.
Brad Pitt is despicable.
I think team Pitt and many Americans underestimate her global popularity. When I lived in Cambodia everyone talked her up. Tons of restaurants I went to had pictures of her hanging with the staff. My best friend’s mom was a maid and said she’d leave thousand dollar tips on a daily basis. She is loved in a Princess Diana-adjacent way and frankly, she’s earned it.
Whatever, Brad.
Brad is such an abusive loser.
Maybe some shady magazines do.
The public adores Angie (see the many many people spoken up for her in support on Twitter)
She has been getting an overwhelming support on Twitter Twitter is all for Angelina Jolie also #BradPittisanabuser has been trending for days now.
I don’t know if I’m allowed to post this here but this is a link that shows how he has been grabbing her by the arm when they were still together
https://mobile.twitter.com/lyntwig_/status/1562411572319887360?s=21&t=ug_tf8PdMoEsYmRUFSbtRg
Good to know not everyone is falling for it.
That Twitter video is sickening. Bad Zitt is for sure an abuser.
Thank you for sharing that link… it’s very disturbing man, the body language and how he’s constantly grabbing at her is a tell tale sign of abuse. Ugh I’m so grossed out.
She’s getting loads of support on reddit too. Thankfully they see his attempts at making a heard/depp part 2 as pathetic and desperate
Every day he tops himself by being more and more toxic and pathetic.
Gag.
So true. He is the one who should be attacked on a daily basis not his victim.
Is Brad Pitt using the same PR people as the BRF, by any chance? This MO is just the same – Smear, Smear, Smear, regardless of how ludicrous they sound!
I am 100% certain he’s texted John Depp at some point for advice.
The level of gaslighting is unreal in this piece: they literally write Jolie “feels” that he was unkind to her. WTF! Not just downgrading his abuse of her to “unkindness” but also implying that it is all in her head. This is disgusting!!!!
When someone with narcissistic tendencies accuses you of something, you can be sure it’s admission. Hector projector is delusional, and sadly some people (flying monkeys) will believe this ridiculous narrative.
Actually it’s the same publicist as Johnny Depp. Matthew Hiltzik. He has also worked for the Trump administration.
Totally makes sense!
Still doing drugs.
Facts!! He better chill with the bs. Maddox and Pax have not an eff to give and they love their mom. It won’t be Angie blowing up his spot, those two will.
I get the feeling the older kids are counting down until twins reach adulthood and then it’s tell-all time. I suspect their stories are going to be really ugly
🤢
That’s “unkind” piece—whew. That’s one of the worst takes they’ve ever taken. Fire whomever came up with that strategy because assault and attacking people is not “unkind,” and to minimize it as such is harming a vast majority of the world’s population {women and children). Was never—not once—a fan of Brad Pitt. Now I’m actively an anti-fan.
That dancing in the bright green suit pic—OMG. Pathetically hilarious. 😂😂😂
It is. He’s trying to become “Cool” again. I mean, I can see Chris Pine wearing these outfits and pulling it off. Brad could never and does never.
Right? That might be cute for a 15 year old
He’s a circus act in snow cone coloured athleisure wear, jumping around like a hyperactive anime character, while tossing the flags of marital and paternal piety. The next part of the act is to shoot firecrackers of devotion out his bum. None of it is not going to change what he did. The man is an abuser.
Angelina was thinking about keeping her children and herself safe during that man’s abuse. That included NOT telling the world the truth about him. He is such a selfish, hateful man who only cares about his image. A classic abuser.
He’s literally the only one still playing this game. All Angie is doing is collecting the necessary information that was kept from her, looking after her children and helping them heal. Brad needs to STFU now!
Yes to all of this. He is a pathetic abuser who is trying to make himself the victim. Seriously, every time his team does anything, I think of the “Stop it, Get some help” GIF.
There are not enough chairs in the world for brad and his team to take the seats they need.
“Look, I was nice and actually supported you sometimes so, if I abused you a few times, we can overlook that, right?”
Gross mf-er. He’s terrible.
Wow, look at Brads PR team SPIN ASAP. lol
What hogwash on their part.
Oh gross, him using the “he nursed her through her health struggles”. Weren’t they separated two years later?
As someone who just had my one-year check ups after life changing surgery I’m definitely still figuring out my relationship with my altered body and coming to terms with the medical trauma. Despite all the whispers of abuse at the time (which turned out to be true), I always had the feeling the separation could have been influenced by his attitudes and behaviour towards her health journey and recovery behind closed doors.
Zero evidence for my gut feeling here, but that line just made my blood run cold. Get in the bin Brad.
Just wanted to wish you all good things in your healing and much love and support <3
He nursed her through her health struggles so he is not an abuser for shoving her in the plane washroom to be clear of everyone else, shaking her head and shoulders, hit the ceiling to instigate fear, hurt her while physically attempting to hurt their child and calling him a future terrorist. The PR people are absolutely trying to knit bullsht. It would be like saying “that priest was very good in the parish, he help this lady with this thing for 2 years so the pedophile case against him is kinda not that bad.”
For me, everything that Team Brad says is completely undercut by that tattoo on his arm that he modified after their separation.
You mean the machine gun pointed at the A and their children on his arm.
It looks like #brad the abuser is going to trend for the fourth day in a row.
Yes Jan that’s the tattoo I’m talking about. But it wasn’t a machine gun, it was a tank, so it’s even worse than you remember.
I hope that hashtag keeps trending.
Yup. Unconscionable. #BradPittIsAnAbuser
I despise men who bully women & children. He is vile.
I’m also gonna assume the redacted part of the FBI report which is 10 pages are the crew, pilot and kids testimony. If that ever gets released he is gonna lose it. No wonder he is saying he still cares for her and BS.
I want him to get the help he needs and apologize to Angie and those kids esp Maddox.
How much longer can those children be expected to put up with his lies and stay silent?
Exactly. Too bad the people going on about her needing to stay silent for the kids can’t see that. It can be very damaging for kids those ages to have to silently sit on top of secrets like that while lies get spread and the victim gets bullied.
It’s sad and pathetic that more focus is on pitting her on trial for her possible motives than on what he did, and are acting as if she’s the one harming the children. People are falling for an abusive man’s pr games while patting themselves on the back for not falling for the victim’s. All because they dislike her. No reading of the room and recognizing the fact that we’re in the middle of a conservative anti-woman backlash. No stopping to think about the message being sent to young women or young men with. All that matters to people is putting a female public figure they don’t like (for puritanical reasons) in her place.
Even if she is bothered by the fact that he got away with he did to her and the kids while she was subjected to misogynistic smears and her kids knew the truth, so what?
THIS! Plus we need to acknowledge the long-term effects of this misogynistic gaslighting on the children; anyone who supports him is also telling their children that what they experienced isn’t real, and they will never be believed.
I think the public still supports Brad because he has always been a beloved handsome actor. Angelina has been tainted from her weird past relationship with billy bob and beingthe other woman that broke up Brad and Jen’s marriage. Woman are always judged harsher than men so she is still being judged for that. It’s sad but true. That’s the society we live in so I get why she would be upset by the publics support of Brad.
Brad has done nothing but taken the low road. Everything he’s done has been through the media whereas Angelina went through the courts. I hate that very little has been reported on the Make It Right and winery lawsuits.
I think so much more needs to be done to hold the media and legal systems to account in how they aid abusers. They are literally acting as the vehicle of Brad’s ongoing abuse; to publicly push the narrative that she just feels he has been unkind, implying she should be grateful for his ‘care’ during her medical journey is emotional and psychological abuse. The media are complicit and this trickles down through society reinforcing how little value we place on the safety of women. He’s an awful human being and is obviously not capable of feeling remorse.
100% agree
Totally agree with you!!!
Whenever I see “Sources,” I assume it’s Brad in fake sunglasses with a giant mustache and a helium voice. What a loser.
And a trench coat
And probably some stupid green pants.
I can’t say it enough, Brad Pitt is toxic. He has always been and it has grown over the years. I did hear someone say immeuafter their divorce she had wanted out for a while but they convinced her that it would be detrimental to her and the family so she stayed until he attacked her and her child. People keep forgetting he hit that boy. And also assaulted her and those kids laying with her by pouring beer on them. Anyone and I mean anyone who supports this man after hearing all that should be outed too and that goes for the media too.
I used to love him, that was until I found out what a douche he truly is. F U Brad!!!!!
He’s digging his own grave with these articles and he can’t see it. I hope she stays safe because this is getting obsessive on his side. Leave them alone
I’ve always found there to be a condescending, contemptuous subtext when people speak about wanting others to be healthy and happy in this particular way. To me, it wreaks of passive aggression. A plausibly deniable way of insinuating that the subject is miserable and mentally unwell.
Did anyone remember the slanderous deposition that was written that he leaked when he filed a lawsuit against Angelina Jolie. It was full of hate and spitefulness yet she is the one hurting him!
Thank you, @Sue E Generis, for acknowledging this. I cut ties with my abusive, rape-positive parents, and they like to tell everyone with so much concerny-concern-sad-faces, that they are so deeply worried for me, “poor dear, she feels so upset at things she thinks happened, we hope she finds health and happiness.” Yes, the insinuation is made in a way as to be deniable. F*ckin’ abusers.
“rape-positive parents” Words that should never be spoken nevermind, lived through. God that’s horrific. I’m truly sorry, @Thanks.
he put a tank in the A tattoo on his arm but cant manage to remove the massive ANGIE one in his lower belly, it irks me
TBH, people really need to fight the urge to tattoo their partner’s name on their body, especially in Hollywood where the average relationship lasts 3 years or less.
I’m not sure if it used to say something else but it’s actually a very cringe ‘Alpha” and beside it ‘Omega’.
He didn’t abandon her after surgery – give this man a medal!!!
FFS Brad, just stop talking.
It seems that he was with her during the surgeries only because it was good for him image. His PR is getting worse every second
Dude is obsessed with her and he’s raging because she’s not responding to him.
Jealous? She has a deal with Disney and makes that money. She has six children that adore her. Countless people around the world that are grateful for her advocacy and philanthropy. As if she GAF whether or not Brad still has fans. She has outgrown him.
Here’s my hot take. I don’t think Angie cares that people adore Brad. It has been made abundantly clear that ALL she cares about, is keeping her kids safe. Her kids were terrified on that plane, so they are afraid of him. And she is not taking a single chance with the safety of her kids. Nor should she.
Everything she has done since the plane incident, has been in service to keeping her kids safe.
So, no, I don’t think she cares if people she doesn’t even know adore Brad. She is probably thinking, “go ahead Brad, go be adored…be adored way the eff over there away from me and my kids.”
All that said, if she DID care? Would that be so shocking or wrong? Guy terrorizes and abuses you, goes after one kid, scares the rest and he is exalted and adored in the press? If that irked her, I would find that to be incredibly normal. But make no mistake, nothing she does is about HIM or even how SHE feels. For her, it’s about the kids.
He’s suing her over the winery. That sound like more than “drama.” If he wanted to avoid that, then don’t sue her.
And why are they referring to him as an Oklahoman? He might have technically been born there, but he was raised in Missouri.
The general publicprotect patriarchy almost as a reflex. Fixed it
I understand why she wants receipts.
There’s NOTHING more demoralizing & infuriating than when a person whom you love, who is, in turn, expected to love & respect you, & your family, DOES NOT, yet the world believes that this person does love and respect you & your family, because the world – or the society in which these interlopers operate, have also been fooled and gaslit into buying the narratives these people and their “team” put out there.
Honestly?
For some people who have been through this, there’s no justice, and the only way one can finally become whole again, is by exposing profoundly fucked up people, for who they truly are.
I get it. I don’t claim to know this story, her story, their story. But I know my story, which is why I empathize with her in this particular matter, 100%.
It’s maddening when you are the only one telling the truth and attempting to protect loved ones, yet the fucking patriarchy ALWAYS shows up to bullshit the masses.
Best of luck to her and her family.
As for him? I have nothing to say.