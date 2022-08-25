Scobie: The palace is not calm, nor carrying on in the wake of Meghan’s podcast

Omid Scobie’s weekly Yahoo UK column is one of the things I look forward to reading every week now. This week’s column is about the Duchess of Sussex’s Archetypes podcast, the first episode of which debuted on Tuesday. Scobie was banging out this column last-minute, although I have a feeling he might have gotten a heads up about the premiere, and I also get the feeling that he’s possibly heard a few episodes already. Anyway, Scobie’s thesis is that Meghan is free. She is uncensored and unbothered. She is not beholden to the Windsors or the British press. And the Windsors and the British press are fully crying about it. Some highlights:
‘Archetypes’ pulls no punches: The topics raised are issues that the duchess knows all too well— overcoming stereotypes as a woman of colour, inequality in the workplace, climbing the career ladder without privilege and, sexist labels. And from what I’ve heard so far, it pulls no punches.
Meghan’s ambition: For Meghan, she says, her own ambition was weaponised against the moment she entered the royal bubble. She’s not wrong. Just last month a tawdry book on the duchess by a male journalist featured close to three dozen uses of the word, almost exclusively negatively. “Ambitious and ruthless”, “socially ambitious”, “ambitious networker”, “ambitious and hungry”, “a very ambitious… brazen hussy”. The list was long.
Undoing her dehumanization: While each episode of the show is designed to illuminate the lived experiences of other women, Meghan has also found a way to undo some of her public dehumanisation in the process.
Scobie’s got receipts too: Better yet, the outraged reaction from the British press and world of royal commentators will also quietly prove many of the points raised in the show. Because, predictably, many pounced the second the show went live. “Vapid and preposterous,” sniffed the Times’s one-star review which, like a grumpy old man at a bus stop, went on to complain about Prince Harry’s use of the word “vibes” and the repeated use of “Californian platitudes”. The Daily Mail dedicated a lengthy report on how “pathetic” and “yawn”-worthy contents of the show are, while also assigning a team of reporters to pump out 16 (and counting) articles about its first episode.
Not calm, nor carrying on: Of course, it wouldn’t be a conversation about the Sussexes without mentioning the palace’s “fears”. I’m told Buckingham Palace aides were most definitely not keeping calm, nor carrying on after the show’s premiere on Tuesday, worried about what else might be shared over the next 12 weeks.
The pushback on the nursery-fire story: Two aides have already pushed back on Meghan’s ‘precise recollection’ of events in South Africa – one told a tabloid that it was a smoking heater, not a fire (does it matter?) and another claimed it is ‘unfair’ to share such stories when the Royal Household cannot comment.
Uncensored & unbothered: But then this is the reality that the royal institution helped create. Uncensored and unbothered, Meghan, like Harry, has managed to create a healthier and happier existence since being shown the door after the couple’s half in, half out proposal was rejected. The two are now free to show their battle scars as and when they see fit.
[From Yahoo UK]
My favorite part: “Uncensored and unbothered, Meghan, like Harry, has managed to create a healthier and happier existence since being shown the door after the couple’s half in, half out proposal was rejected.” Keep saying it! Keep reminding people! Keep throwing that back in their faces! Meghan and Harry offered to stay “half in,” offered to allow the palace courtiers to still dictate part of their lives. The Sussexes’ offer was rejected. It was rejected because the Windsors believed Harry and Meghan would fail miserably and Harry alone would come crawling back to the UK, broken and divorced. That’s literally what the Windsors were rooting for, if they weren’t grotesquely suggesting that Meghan would need to die for the good of the monarchy. These people still think that even after they left Harry and Meghan so unprotected (in every way) that the Sussexes would somehow never speak again? LOL.
As for the palace already in complain-and-explain mode… let’s be clear, the palace is very concerned about Harry’s memoir, but they are flat-out terrified that Meghan will one day start naming names or tell specific stories about what happened to her in Salt Island.
-
Great! We have 12 weeks of epic meltdowns to look forward to. That takes us into November. I’m deducing that once Archetypes wraps, Harry’s memoir will drop. Just in time for Black Friday shopping and the Christmas season.
I’m expecting at least one royal to publicly snap BIG TIME.
And during that time or right after we are getting the next season of The Crown!!
So after 12 weeks of listening to Meghan discuss things that won’t make them look good, we then get Harry’s book and or a season of the Crown where no one is going to look good. And everyone is going to be reminded how terribly Charles treated Diana and the palaces terrible response when she died.
I’ve got the popcorn, whose got the wine?
Right! Totally forgot about The Crown. It will be the monarchy getting a non-stop pummeling from the truth being revealed left and right.
oh man LOL. The RRs and the BRF better buckle their seatbelts, they’re in for a bumpy ride, LOL.
Omg, it really will be “death by a 1,000 cuts.”
@Keria I am not so sure the Crown will go there again.
Jemima Khan left as an advisor as she felt Diana was being horribly represented. I think Chuck got to them and they’ve decided to ‘balance’ the narrative by throwing Diana under the bus – which is shocking given (1) she can’t speak for herself (2) Bill is desperate to silence her and paint her as insane (3) Some of the Spencers have gone along with the RF’s official version of events due to their ties with the RF.
I think this season will be equally messy for Diana.
@flower
I thought Jemima Khan was removed from the project. Wasn’t she dating the show creator who had broke up with Gillian Anderson to be with her. Then later got back with Gillian?
I think Jemima is just trying to save face.
It’ll be Will who snaps. After his “very much not a racist family” snap, he’s proven that he just can’t help himself from trying to demean his brother and SIL at every opportunity, which backfires every time as it should. The Firm is either going to have to either get him a muzzle or chain him to his bedpost for the rest of the year and frankly, I can’t wait to see the royals and the RRs lose their shit on a weekly basis for the next 11 weeks!
“can’t wait to see the royals and RRs lose their shit on a weekly basis”
It’s time and past time the RF/RR amuses me.
If TOB doesn’t get the fawning statesman coverage he expects from his visit to New York, I think he will snap to the point that his rage tantrum becomes public. It’s been hinted about constantly in service of the ROTA trying to justify it as kinglike and justified but I think it becomes overt.
Considering that chasing out Harry and Meghan was William’s first big power play as a full-time royal, he knows he is responsible for letting them loose. He had the press call Megan a bully, a liar, and too ambitious but despite that, here she is, sitting at the number one spot on Spotify.
I don’t know what else he can throw at Meghan to attempt to stop her momentum. I think we can officially conclude that William as a Strategist and Statesman has failed and a breakdown on his end over the next 11 weeks of her podcasting wouldn’t be surprising.
Yessss I love this timeline @Snuffles !!
Ooh, it is going to be a lovely Fall season. 🙂
Yes. Also, just in time for Duke and Duchess of Keen’s Boston Tea Party events
Tom Swarbrick on LBC said that he wished the large number of royal experts and commentators giving their views would actually listen to the podcast before making comments.
Saw a picture of Scammy giving her rant to Wooton, I must say she really looks like she is going downhill physically, the bitterness and jealousy is clearly eating away at her.
He had some idiot on there saying that Meghan was using Twitter words like Trope. These people are not only obsessive but stupid and desperate. Complaining about Harry and Meghan supposedly “whining” but was doing the same thing on his show. Its the way Harry and Meghan flipped the script for me. They’re geniuses. And everyone knows Dan Wooton and Samantha are haters and losers. That’s why she can’t get interviewed anywhere else. That GB network just lost a huge investor. That man is desperate.
“trope” is a twitter word? what on earth? He’s really lost it.
Lmao. “Trope” is a an analytical category from literary theory.
I just can’t help but see Dan Wooton as a tout…bulldozing into issues that people find curious. Pontificating like a neanderthal. Who finds it appropriate to relate ever so often with the dregs like Samantha Markle and the ‘Thomases’ in this day and age ? I think the guy’s career is shaking.
@Becks that was my reaction exactly. Does anyone in the British press employ fact-checkers? FFS
Right? Like we had a whole study on tropes and archetypes in my English class when I was in high school TWENTY-TWO fucking years ago 😂
Shouldn’t Scammy be somewhere in Mexico wiping Toxic Dad’s fevered brow? Or is that only reserved for Meghan?
Yes, thank goodness for Omid’s writings. Making some sense in a sea of sewage. It’s shocking to me even now how hateful the royals are towards Harry, Meghan and their two small children.
I hope that the decent people of the UK are thinking, “Yeah, I see why they left.” I don’t think anyone in the media or in the royal family is thinking about the goal of all of their hate. Do they need to keep screeching to the same hateful people–the old, embittered,racist derangers? Have they given no thought as to how this might look to the rest of the world? Does the royal family want to be inextricably linked to racism and hate? Apparently, they don’t mind.
I’ve always said that media especially that tabloid media is going to be the royal family’s downfall. Getting in bed with them was a mistake because it’s a cycle of toxicity. Going after Meghan had a major impact. They not only lost their biggest stars but did they not think the commonwealth countries weren’t paying attention to the viciousness towards her? I’m not saying Meghan was responsible for Caribbean countries leaving as they were feeling that way for years but I think Meghan’s entry and leaving had an impact.
For most people outside the British royalist bubble, the tabloid press (and the picture they paint of the BRF) looks absolutely deranged! They are collectively loosing their mind over this one woman who just want to make the world a better place.
I can’t help but think about the sewage that’s being spilled all along the coasts of the UK. It’s a terrible, terrible thing for the people, but it’s such an apt metaphor for the British media–the sewage they release comes back to hurt themselves, and they are left to wallow in it. Furthermore the derangers seem to revel in the sewage, which makes them look even more insane. Too bad that sewage taints everyone, and can’t be directed soley at the racists who spew it
Hahahahaha…they should be worried about what she says over the next 12 weeks. All it takes is a little anecdote here or there in one podcast to make them all look like trash. They were so busy worrying about Harry’s memoir but here she is on a weekly basis. Underestimating her as usual.
Little anecdotes is right. She doesn’t even need to drop bombs to get her point across.
In her story to Serena about having to get back to work after the room fire, Serena said, “I would have said [no],” and Meghan’s “well…” response was all she needed to say to convey how much the RF cared about her.
“Oh what a tangled web we weave when we first start to deceive…” I can’t help but think the remainders are dumb as a rock given the people sent out to represent them.
The Royal Household cannot comment? They comment all the time. There is nothing keeping them from commenting in person even. I thought Will, especially , was going to complain and explain. He certainly could comment about not being racist. The problem is that they have no defense for most things so they have to keep quiet. The intelligent thing would have been to put out a statement about how horrified TQ and PC were to hear about Archie, beloved grandson and nephew, being in danger. It would actually make them look like human, “normal” people. And doesn’t W want to be like “normal” people?
The palace always tries to be the victim. They always say they can’t comment when that’s ALL they do. They have a “royal source” go to a tabloid and then gaslight whatever Harry and Meghan have to say. And I get so sick of the place “shaking their heads at the Sussex’s” or “bracing for whatever Harry and Meghan have to do/ say” they never act this way for Charles or Andrews scandals.
The whole fallout from Sussexit has really exposed just how inhumane and abusive the BRF is as a family and as an institution. The Windsors are a group of emotionally stunted people but the people who manage them and run the institution on the larger level are just as bad. It just proves that the British monarchy is deeply entrenched in toxic structure on a systemic level.
The institution react like an abuser lashing out when their victim escapes and begins to talk.
Like, they literally explained, pardon me, EXCLAIMED, “IT WASN’T A FIRE, YOU GUYS! JUST KILLER SMOKE!!”
If there is any truth to Harry postponing his book, I think it might have to do with his uncovering some new information about his mother’s car accident. If anyone can get to the bottom of it and dig until he gets the truth, it’s him.
So, in their efforts to try to discredit Meghan, they claim that it wasn’t a fire (which could burn you), it was smoke (which is the thing that kills most victims as it gets in the lungs — smoke inhalation). Do these people even think about their words?
It’s just plain stupid and idiotic to say “the royal family can’t comment” when they just commented that “from their recollection, there was no fire but just smoke”, like what are these fools smoking?
They’re master gaslighters, and for a long time, many people fell for it. But more and more are seeing right through their hypocritical crap by the day. They can’t get away with it anymore.
Where there’s smoke there’s fire.
So much for “recollections may vary.”
What?! The royal household cannot comment? Tell that to Kate’s wiglet!
I just wanted to say that I listened to the first episode yesterday while I was working, and I adored it. Listening to Duchess Meg and Serena made my day so much better, and I look forward to the next episode.
And Scobie is doing a fantastic job calling out Salt Island and all their antics!
I agree about Scobie — he’s a must-read now.
And I apologize, SusieQ for my previous user name, SuzieQ — so close to yours. I hereby rename myself QuiteContrary (which fits me better, as it’s less sunny).
Please don’t tell me someone else comments under that name LOL.
LOL, its hard when you can repeat usernames. (Its why I’m “becks1,” which sounds stupid, but there’s a Bex and a Becks who comment occasionally so I try to keep it straight by using the 1, even though I comment more than they do.) I think we may have a MaryQuiteContrary but I think you’re fine with QuiteContrary!
I adore Omid Scobie for giving the count of how many times the word “ambitious” was weaponized against Meghan in a recent book. I also love that he is keeping a tally of how many articles have been written in the Fail about Meghan since the podcast dropped, he’s not letting any of them off the hook anymore. It’s about time.
Yes, love Scobie is done with the royal rota and ready to really do some actual royal reporting. It’s fabulous.
Unfair to share these stories because the palace cannot comment? Aren’t they commenting right now??
Literally lol.
They are such a clown show. After that whole ‘never complain,never explain’ has proven to be the biggest farce. They have the rota rats on speed dial.
They’re going to really start telling on themselves. As they try to get ahead of stories before Meghan says anything. Lolol they’re going to validate and confirm everything before she says a word. Like how is it unfair to tell a story about your child’s life being in danger bc the RR and BRF can’t spin it. Like wtf?! Sad…
Yep. They let Harry and Meghan go while trying to control them by leaks and threats through the press and that is played out.
Harry and Meghan choosing differently and living their lives and thriving has really sent their detractors, secret fans and the British Press into a tizzy, lol. It’s a case of Buyers Remorse, regret, anger, hubris and the thirst for control over a couple that has sent people over the edge. It’s becoming bizarre. I really do feel someone over in that press and online nutjob will have a total breakdown. They can’t get to the Sussexes especially Meghan and it’s making them obsessed.
I peeked at a UK subreddit yesterday, with a post asking the question, what British person should just go away. Predictably, someone said Meghan and Harry, and gave the usual tabloid talking points (blah blah privacy blah blah promoting themselves). I don’t think it has completely registered to people that they HAVE gone away.
I think the British media has elected to pretend that the Sussexes have indeed established an “unauthorized” court as the royal family west. It’s utterly ridiculous of them to expect that Harry and Meghan would still be held to the standards of the royal family when they have left the institution. Even if they stopped calling themselves the Duke and Duchess of Sussex (which they may consider a personal gift from Harry’s grandmother), I don’t think the perspective would change. The British media are bound and determined to consider Harry and Meghan royal for the rest of their lives–as justification to keep writing about them and to keep the clicks coming. I’m glad that people like Omid are pushing back. here’s hoping that more reputable journalists do the same.
I love these articles from Omid. He’s really just telling it like it is. I love that he brought receipts for Meghan being “ambitious” as a bad thing, just from Tom Bower’s book alone.
The Firm is definitely terrified that Meghan is going to keep sharing stories like this one, which is hilarious to me (to imagine their panic). It’s her life, her experiences, of course she can talk about them. I think the Firm is worried bc they know Meghan has gone very easy on the royals in the past, and they’re worried that the next podcast, next interview, whatever, might be the time she decides not to go so easy. Because we all know that she’s barely scratched the surface in terms of what she has said.
And I don’t think she’s actually going to tell damming stories about the royals (even though I’d love nothing more!), naming names…she’s shown she’s too classy for that. If she’d wanted to, she could have said A LOT more on Oprah, but she didn’t. I’m sure she’ll drop little tidbits on the podcast that people like us will dissect, but I don’t think she’s going to be constantly trashing them.
They give themselves away every time; if they hadn’t treated her the way they did, they’d have nothing to be worried about. But I agree that they’re going to be panicking before the release of each new episode, and I love that for them.
So true, @becks1!! It amuses me to death the way that their hatred has elevated Meghan and her message around the world. By any quantitative measure (number of articles written, number of media mentions, online clicks), Meghan is the most visible and culturally relevant member of the royal family, and she left the UK close to 3 years ago. The Legend of Meghan is going to hang over the royal family for decades to come, and it’s exactly what they deserve.
I love how Omid noted that the DM has 16 articles and counting about this podcast. Like, if she’s so irrelevant and unimportant, why are there 16 articles about one podcast episode??
That and the counting of the word “ambitious” is my favorite part of this one. He’s not pulling his punches.
The hilarious part is that this story doesn’t even implicate any member of the family. It’s the courtiers who were dumb and uncaring. They could easily state that they didn’t realize how upset she was instead of trying to say it was smoke and not fire.
They remain so bad at this.
‘since being shown the door’. See, this is one of the many reasons I continue to distrust Scobie. He gets things wrong, gets in his own anti-Meghan or Harry jabs sometimes. They weren’t shown the door. They chose to leave after their logical half-and-half request was rejected. The royals wanted them to stay in full-time as the scapegoats for everyone, especially W&K. They chose to leave.
I think it was clumsy wording, but I thought he was talking about the royals rejecting their half in half out proposal–you can’t be half in, so you’re out–there’s the door (a bad miscalculation on their part)
Scobie needs more clarification in his writing. Ianne, I agree with you; Scobie’s writing can be very clumsy at times.
Scobie def has his faults but this is accurate. After they proposed the half in half out (it was either half in or leaving altogether – staying wasn’t an option for H&M) they were told under no certain terms that will not be allowed, yeah they were shown the door (if you were told this at a job you were basically coerced to leave b/c they view you as expendable – there’s no other way to interpret that) and the Sussexes rather astutely walked through it. The fact they were cut off quickly from security shows that. But again it all worked out in their favour in the long haul.
Yes, the RF basically said “It’s our way or the highway”……the Sussex chose the highway. I’m not sure if Kaiser will write about Megan McCain but WTF??
Do you see how that isn’t accurate? They wanted half-in, they were told 1) full-in or 2) full-out. They chose full-out. That makes his ‘shown the door comment’ inaccurate and deliberately misleading.
It’s an expression that honestly isn’t that far off from the truth. It’s not “inaccurate and deliberately misleading” and I don’t think that most people reading the article are going to fixate on that part of it anyway.
They were shown the door when the palace rejected the half-in/out proposal. You could also say the Sussexes ran for the door when being told they were either fully in or fully out. But honestly, the family, imo, had been showing meghan the door for a while there. In too many ways to count, telling her she should keep working cuz they had no money, not publicly saying a word when Archie was compared to a chimp, not getting her help when she had suicidal ideations. Meghan got to the point where she said here let me help you and open that door you’ve been showing me a little wider, wide enough for my husband and child to fit through with me. I don’t have an issue with how omid phrased this.
Again, my opinion here. Scobie does these little digs and inaccuracies a lot. Not going to praise him for playing both sides of the field.
…Even Harry and Meghan said they were basically pushed out to the point of eventually having to “choose” to leave. It’s not an inaccurate statement. They kept asking for help and either kept getting denied or were given bare minimum assistance that didn’t truly solve the issue. They were pretty much forced out (though I’ll grant that the RF really wanted *Meghan* to leave, not Harry too).
They can stay mad, salty and dusty. That ghoulish group has done nothing but bully and torture people. If Duchess Meghan just living her life and telling the truth is going to f*ck with them, then so be it.
#Archetypes is #1in Us, UK, Canada, Australia, & Ireland. Episode 1 dethroned JR’s podcast from the #1 position in the US…YAY! …11 more weeks left.
I’m about to change my Spotify subscription from free to pay as a middle- finger to the haters from now to November. Let me go listen for the umpteenth time.
WOW….The so called carrying on is going to get worst
Also #1 in New Zealand! The next 12 weeks are going to be epic!
I think the podcast was #1 in UK and Australia yesterday. Thanks for the free publicity rr.
What really gets me as many have mentioned is this idea that a smoking heater would not have had lethal consequences for an infant. However they choose to downplay the fire, it should never have occurred. At the time this was a royal infant on a royal tour, any and all precautions should have been implemented for this child’s safety. Far too many accidents in this family for this not to raise suspicion. Meghan had every right to be concerned , she was postpartum, on a tour with an infant and these folks have the nerve to minimize her distress. As far as I am concerned, the Windsor clan has no redeemable qualities. I hope Meghan reveals much more. I deeply admire both Harry and Meghan and wish them the very best. They escaped a close one with this family. I hope they never return as working members of that corrupt enterprise.
The haters are losing their minds over this podcast! Predictably they have turned on Serena and they are already prepared to turn on every single guest who would dare to take part in Archetypes.
I think the haters of Meghan have always been haters of Serena as well, and for the same reason. What Serena and Meghan have both experienced is the vitriol that comes from black people entering previously white spaces. When they excel in their endeavors, that generates more hatred, more attempts at downplaying their achievements. I agree that they will turn on all of her guests, though. This is going to be fun to watch!
Agree. The haters will turn on all Meghan’s guest. But they’d best be prepared for pushback. Mariah’s fans are devoted to her and will not tolerate any disrespect shown to her. 😂
Oh, God. PLEASE let Mariah Carey’s fans loose on these people. I didn’t even think of this, now I cannot wait for it.
Midnight, I was just thinking those clowns have another thing coming if they think they can go after Mariah. Her lambs will give them the thrashing of a lifetime.
Omid is really doing a good job getting to the heart of all of this. I really love the point that Meghan is illuminating the lived experience of other woman and reversing her own dehumanization. That is such an important point because women of colour, and especially Black women are dehumanized. Unbothered indeed!! Also that is a veeeeeery specific language choice which I love.
I am so glad the Duchess has her own platform to speak these truths and that we have a writer as thoughtful as Omid covering it.
Also,the courtiers and Royal family are clearly a deranged mess over all of this. I would genuinely find it hilarious if it wasn’t so terrifying in how they continue to harass Harry and Meghan.
@Sunny: “Unbothered indeed!! Also that is a veeeeeery specific language choice which I love.”
^^ Right. That’s SussexSquad speak. Originally coined by Tina of the SussexSquad Podcast on YouTube. Tina would say about Meg, “She’s unbothered and moisturized, booked and busy!” Also, “Meghan’s not new to this, she’s true to this!” Above all re the Cambridges: “You can’t compete where you don’t compare.” Mic drop!
You’re correct @aftershocks. Tina is the OG.
In terms of the royal trashing calendar, once the jubbly year is over, I believe Virginia Giuffre is free to speak about her experiences. The royals may look back to now as their best days while the scrutiny piles on!
I’d pay big bucks if Virginia was a guest on Meghan’s podcast next year.😂
^^ I could see Meghan speaking to abuse survivors, but not directly to Virginia Guiffre. While Meg is surely sympathetic toward Virginia, and appalled by the credible claims against Andrew, the nonce is still Harry’s uncle.
Meghan wouldn’t get directly involved, just as Virginia’s attorney shouldn’t have used the strategy of saying he might depose Meghan to gain insight into Andrew’s activities. That strategy was used as a clickbait threat for placing more pressure on Andrew. But Meghan’s name did not need to be brought into play, as she has barely had any direct, personal interactions with Andrew.
I mean if none of this ever happened like they claim it didn’t, why are they so scared? For the record, I don’t think Meghan will name names even though she has every right to.
As Omid points out, all the royal rota are doing is drawing more and more attention to Meghan’s podcast. Spotify should send them a fruit basket for all of the free publicity!
And the more the Windsors try to nitpick and gaslight Meghan, the more likely they’re going to keep the stories alive. Yes, they are mostly protected in the U.K., but remember how the Keens have this big plan to make it in America?
If they are not careful, the first, second, and last question William will be asked when he touches down in New York will all be about the Sussexes, and he’ll have nobody but his own people to blame.
Jay, thanks so much the belly laugh just picturing William being faced with a barrage of questions all to do with his brother and SIL!!! This visual will keep me chuckling all day🤣🤣
I bet they send press outlets a list of no-nos incl. “No Sussex-related questions”
After the way Khate froze at the event with Jill Biden when she was asked by a US reporter if she’d seen Lili yet… And the UK meltdown at the reporter’s impertinence… they will distro that for sure.
Hilariously, that’ll mean even less media coverage. At this point US media doesn’t care about Cambs. People/US weekly with strong royal contacts will plaster them on the cover, sure, but networks NYT etc will cover only perfunctorily if they can’t ask anything juicy.
Meanwhile,
Camb handlers will be frantic trying to ensure Boston and NY are Sussex-free zones. LOL!!!
I bet we’ll get a shot of Peggy or Khaity walking/driving down a street right in front of bookstore with Harry’s face plastered on the windows. (Fingers crossed, pleeeeeeaaaseeee)
Even if there’s a list of verboten questions, there will be no avoiding the comparisons to the Sussexes. Late night TV is going to have a field day, as will podcasts and social media. Jegs n Pegs don’t seem to understand that the US doesn’t play by the UK rules, and that no one in the US fears losing access to them as a consequence.
I wouldn’t be surprised if they cancel. They are both bullies, but they are also cowards. I think a trip to the US could be a bigger fiasco than their Caribbean tour. There’s only so much polish that these two turds can take. No matter how much icing the British media slops in the Cambridges, it’s going to get increasingly more difficult to hide the fact that a turd covered in icing is just that: a frosted turd that no one can mistake for a cake.
@Lurcker25, I bet that KP tried that after the Oprah interview but that didn’t stop a reporter from asking if the “royal family is a racist family, sir” and it certainly didn’t stop Will from biting off a reply that will haunt him for the rest of his life.
And I bet at least one reporter will find a way to slip the Sussexes into a question anyway. These ain’t the sycophantic RRs William will be dealing with (at least not exclusively if he wants an iota of coverage here).
Can’t wait for the light night shows. 🍿🍿🍿
@Lanne
OMG! “Jeggs and Pegs”. Genius, Lanne!
Jay, I can’t stop guffawing about your fruit basket comment! Spot-on!
Given how they silenced Megan, there is something deeply ironic about hearing the palace courtier complain that it’s “unfair” they cannot comment on her stories now.
Can you imagine!!!
The cheek the nerve the gall the audacity and the gumption! LMAO
@Hopey, this comment, 😂
God Save Prince Harry, Princess Meghan, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet…
from the evils and scheming of the Men in gray, the RF and the RR…
Remember Princess Diana
🙏💗🙏💗🙏
It really is FAFO, isn’t it? Meghan has no personal reason to love any of Harry’s family, except maybe Eugenie and TQ (just because Harry loves her) and the RF can’t vilify her any more than they have. Now she’s got her freedom, her multi-million dollar deal, her cadre of important and influential friends. It really is “I am woman; hear me roar.”
It really chaps their asses that they have no power over her at all. They have done their worst to her. They have defamed her, slandered her, bribed people to lie about her, turned her own father against her, attempted to turn an entire country against her. None of it is working. The more they try to do harm to her, the more people will sympathize and ultimately come to support her.
On the one hand I understand not wanting to say anything publicly about the heater because I can imagine the crazy conspiracies and vitriol towards the Sussexes’ hosts on what (hopefully?) was an accident. On the other hand, the entire royal family can pound sand. They’ve lost all credibility.
Meghan knocked Joe Rogan off his #1 podcast perch with a single episode. In all major markets.
How much did Netflix pay Rogan? $300M?
Suddenly, it looks like the Sussexes were underpaid with $20-$30M (reports vary), doesn’t it?
I bet Netflix regrets cancelling Pearl. Those dummies. It’s not called the Markle sparkle for nothing.
Looks like Monteceito Manor will be paid off by the end of the year.
I’m sure they will re-negotiate for a season 2 or another podcast idea.
@Snuffles, I’m with you. JR got $100M to move his podcast to Spotify. Meghan has a global audience, I’m not sure if JR’s reach is global. Spotify got a huge deal when the Sussexes signed for 18M. I’m sure Spotify will pay up for their next project, the Sussexes have proven they are bankable.
LOL We literally hv no idea how much the Sussex’s spotify deal is. Nor their netflix deal. PERIOD.
What we have is a whole lotta speculation from both the usual suspects as well as everyone else.
There is NO WAY that Meghan’s lawyers didn’t work out back-end profits based on popularity and that means she will be racking it the F INNNN due to how undeniably popular it is and will be. It’s just glorious to see. I love it so much for her. They need a fton of money to pay for security for the rest of their lives and for their kids, so GOOD FOR HER. The royals must be SHRIEKING because they want to make money so badly and can only do it in sainsbry’s grocery bags under the table.
The high numbers in the US, UK, Australia, Canada and other English speaking countries show the smear campaign didn’t work with the worldwide public. The BM is upset they are not being seen as credible to a wider audience. I can’t wait for the Mariah podcast. I found what Meghan and Mariah have in common: estranged relatives who are suing them for defamation.
That and being multi-racial. And Meghan has also been called a Diva.
ETA: I hope they open the episode playing Mariah’s “Obsessed”
I think they’re going to talk about being called divas, difficult, high-maintenance, etc. And I think its going to be REALLY interesting.
I don’t think Meghan is going to say a lot about an ongoing legal case.
Yeah, you don’t book Mariah Carey and not use the word “diva”. I.CANNOT.WAIT.
Yeah @Becks1 they can’t comment on an ongoing legal matter, right? Unlike other members of the RF, they’re smart enough to listen to their legal team.
Also, thanks for your reassurance about my new name!
I’m happy to hear that the Palace is in panic mode about this podcast. It’s what they deserve.
“…another claimed it is ‘unfair’ to share such stories when the Royal Household cannot comment.” The Royal Household is commenting by sanctioning this crap. You lot chased them out of the country and they owe you NOTHING. Stay salty you morons, it just makes you look worse and worse. Never forget, revenge is a dish best served cold.
– Recollections may vary
– It was only smoke
^^ Repeatedly that family show that this is the hill they want to die on. So much gas-lighting I hope Harry buries them in his book.
My bet is PW comes out with a podcast and we hear all the unhinged reporting about why his is so much better.
I don’t understand why anyone would have to “push back” or comment on the story about the nursery. Something happened, no on in the “Royal Household” or entourage was accused of anything, It didn’t even happen in the country. Just smile, nod and keep going. What is wrong with these people……
Dddddaaammmnn — 12 weeks worth of Meghan sharing personal anecdotes and asides about how she was treated by the BRF? Amazing! This is so beautifully priceless, I cannot wait to hear it all. Plus Harry’s book (!), Scammy’s lawsuit (!), Harry’s lawsuit (!), The Crown (!!). Whatever is barely holding together their collective wits is going to completely unravel. Meghan is about to break the wheel.
Wish I could remember the exact wording of the comment someone made a year or so ago, joking about the possible title of Harry’s book.
It was something like, “You were so worried about her, you forgot about me: A memoir”.
Well, given the reporting the last few weeks, we now also have, “You were so worried about him, you forgot about me: A podcast”.
The supreme irony of the royal establishment saying that where there was smoke there was no fire. If this was fiction critics would point out how heavy handed it is. Then complaining about the word trope?!