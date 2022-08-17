Angelina Jolie told the FBI that Brad Pitt pushed her as she tried to de-plane

It’s interesting to see which outlets covered the Puck News story about Angelina Jolie’s not-so-anonymous FOIA suit against the FBI. By the end of business on Tuesday, many outlets did some reporting on it, including Yahoo News, The Wrap, the Daily Mail, Marca and more. Nothing at People Magazine as of Tuesday evening. TMZ didn’t cover the story until they got “sources close to Brad Pitt” to give his side of it. I expected the same from Page Six, given that outlet’s history as one of Pitt’s go-to dumping sites for all kinds of anti-Jolie propaganda. While Page Six did speak to “sources close to Pitt,” Page Six also got their hands on Jolie’s filing and the FBI report. Page Six included even more details about the multiple assaults on Angelina and the kids on that private plane in 2016. Really shocking stuff here.

The report, seen by Page Six, has now been released, and shows that the Assistant United States Attorney and the Assistant United States Chief of the Criminal Division discussed the case in November 2017 before a decision was reached not to proceed with charges against Pitt. In the initial FBI report, Jolie told officials that she believed Pitt was “mad” from the time they boarded the private jet from Nice, France, to the US, with their six kids: Maddox, now 21; Pax, 18; Zahara, 17; Shiloh, 16; and twins Vivienne and Knox, 14. During the Sept. 14, 2016, flight, Jolie said that her then-husband, who had been drinking, took her to the restroom where he “grabbed her by the head, shaking her,” and also shook her by the shoulders as they argued over one of their children. She alleged that he punched the ceiling of the plane four times after telling her “You’re f—ing up this family.”‘ When the kids asked, “Are you OK, Mommy?” Pitt allegedly replied: “No, she’s not OK, she’s ruining this family, she’s crazy.” At this point, one of the kids — whose name was redacted from the report — yelled: “It’s not her, it’s you, you p—k!” according to the report. Pitt then allegedly ran toward the child but Jolie held him back, suffering injuries to her back and elbow in the process. She submitted photos of her alleged injuries to the FBI for the report and also journals from the kids. At another point during the flight, according to the initial FBI report, Jolie said that Pitt poured beer on her as she tried to sleep. At the end of the flight, Jolie claimed that Pitt held the family back from de-planing for about 20 minutes after she told him she was taking the kids to a hotel in California to rest. She said he yelled, “You’re not taking my f–king kids’ and that he pushed her. The newly released FBI documents added: “This author provided both AUSAs copies of a probable cause statement related to this incident. After reviewing the document, representative of the United States Attorney’s Office discussed the merits of this investigation with the case agent. It was agreed by all parties that criminal charges in this case would not be pursued due to several factors.” A source close to Pitt insisted that all parties had been sent copies of all reports pertaining to the incident, adding: “Angelina and her team have been desperately trying to find something. This is all for show. This is all information that she already had five and half years ago. There is nothing new here.”

This is completely awful, my God. Poor Angelina. Those poor children. The fact that he separated her from her children, isolated her in the bathroom and began to scream at her and physically assault her. Then he tried to assault one of the kids – sounds like Maddox – and Angelina used her body to keep Brad from touching her children. I 100% believe that Brad assaulted her again when they landed and he said “you’re not taking my f–king kids.” A total sh-thead.

Pitt’s people told TMZ a version of “This is all information that she already had five and half years ago,” which still doesn’t make any sense to me. Of course Angelina knew what happened to her and she knew what statements she made to the FBI. Her whole FOIA suit is about Jolie getting access to the investigation records and trying to understand why the US Attorney’s office declined to charge Pitt. So far, we haven’t seen that information released at all. We also haven’t seen any information about what statements Pitt made to the FBI in 2016. Did he just flatly deny everything? Why isn’t that part of the FBI’s record being released?