Angelina Jolie told the FBI that Brad Pitt pushed her as she tried to de-plane

It’s interesting to see which outlets covered the Puck News story about Angelina Jolie’s not-so-anonymous FOIA suit against the FBI. By the end of business on Tuesday, many outlets did some reporting on it, including Yahoo News, The Wrap, the Daily Mail, Marca and more. Nothing at People Magazine as of Tuesday evening. TMZ didn’t cover the story until they got “sources close to Brad Pitt” to give his side of it. I expected the same from Page Six, given that outlet’s history as one of Pitt’s go-to dumping sites for all kinds of anti-Jolie propaganda. While Page Six did speak to “sources close to Pitt,” Page Six also got their hands on Jolie’s filing and the FBI report. Page Six included even more details about the multiple assaults on Angelina and the kids on that private plane in 2016. Really shocking stuff here.
The report, seen by Page Six, has now been released, and shows that the Assistant United States Attorney and the Assistant United States Chief of the Criminal Division discussed the case in November 2017 before a decision was reached not to proceed with charges against Pitt.
In the initial FBI report, Jolie told officials that she believed Pitt was “mad” from the time they boarded the private jet from Nice, France, to the US, with their six kids: Maddox, now 21; Pax, 18; Zahara, 17; Shiloh, 16; and twins Vivienne and Knox, 14. During the Sept. 14, 2016, flight, Jolie said that her then-husband, who had been drinking, took her to the restroom where he “grabbed her by the head, shaking her,” and also shook her by the shoulders as they argued over one of their children.
She alleged that he punched the ceiling of the plane four times after telling her “You’re f—ing up this family.”‘ When the kids asked, “Are you OK, Mommy?” Pitt allegedly replied: “No, she’s not OK, she’s ruining this family, she’s crazy.”
At this point, one of the kids — whose name was redacted from the report — yelled: “It’s not her, it’s you, you p—k!” according to the report. Pitt then allegedly ran toward the child but Jolie held him back, suffering injuries to her back and elbow in the process. She submitted photos of her alleged injuries to the FBI for the report and also journals from the kids.
At another point during the flight, according to the initial FBI report, Jolie said that Pitt poured beer on her as she tried to sleep.
At the end of the flight, Jolie claimed that Pitt held the family back from de-planing for about 20 minutes after she told him she was taking the kids to a hotel in California to rest. She said he yelled, “You’re not taking my f–king kids’ and that he pushed her.
The newly released FBI documents added: “This author provided both AUSAs copies of a probable cause statement related to this incident. After reviewing the document, representative of the United States Attorney’s Office discussed the merits of this investigation with the case agent. It was agreed by all parties that criminal charges in this case would not be pursued due to several factors.”
A source close to Pitt insisted that all parties had been sent copies of all reports pertaining to the incident, adding: “Angelina and her team have been desperately trying to find something. This is all for show. This is all information that she already had five and half years ago. There is nothing new here.”
This is completely awful, my God. Poor Angelina. Those poor children. The fact that he separated her from her children, isolated her in the bathroom and began to scream at her and physically assault her. Then he tried to assault one of the kids – sounds like Maddox – and Angelina used her body to keep Brad from touching her children. I 100% believe that Brad assaulted her again when they landed and he said “you’re not taking my f–king kids.” A total sh-thead.
Pitt’s people told TMZ a version of “This is all information that she already had five and half years ago,” which still doesn’t make any sense to me. Of course Angelina knew what happened to her and she knew what statements she made to the FBI. Her whole FOIA suit is about Jolie getting access to the investigation records and trying to understand why the US Attorney’s office declined to charge Pitt. So far, we haven’t seen that information released at all. We also haven’t seen any information about what statements Pitt made to the FBI in 2016. Did he just flatly deny everything? Why isn’t that part of the FBI’s record being released?
Powerful men protected by powerful institutions…tale as old as time!
Hijacking a bit… after The Trial That Shall Not Be Named, we need to STUMP. Pitt has the same reps as Depp, they will try the same tactics. Unsealing an information request that was meant to be anonymous stinks of their tactics. Next you know we’ve got bots flooding the internet with anti-Angelina propaganda.
And she’s well-situated. Has years and years and years of public service behind her, it’s not just about her but the kids, and the kids are clearly alienated from their dad.
I cannot help but notice that Angelina, Amber, and Even are all: 1) white, conventionally beautiful, and wealthy, or with the appearance of wealth, so are viewed as an acceptable target of misogyny. More troublingly, they are ALL 2) bisexual. There is a strong stink of “Your bisexuality is only good for our threesomes, stay in line” to these narratives.
We need to not be silenced and cowed by the inevitable wall of misogyny and spin coming down on this, on Eva’s case, on Amber’s appeal. We need to talk to all our otherwise reasonable friends and relatives who got spun by The Trial That Shall Not Be Named.
It’s not even about them anymore. THIS is the backlash to #MeToo.
There’s definitely backlash against #MeToo and we need to be very wary about what’s happening!
PPP, I agree, but I also think we need to stand up for Megan Thee Stallion. She’s been treated horribly and abused through media and legal system. The trial for crimes against her is supposed to start in September, but his team is asking for delay.
@Tiffany Thank you, I wish I could edit it in.
@PPP Well said! Yes about Meg! She was shot and fits in that same category as the other 3 except, she’s a person of color and bisexual.
There is definitely a backlash. Men think women need to be put back in their place, and it shows up in many ways — sometimes on individual levels like Jolie and Pitt, and sometimes with sweeping legislation and Supreme Court decisions. Women need to be vigilant against eroding of their rights and worth.
powerful white men
Just horrible, horrible… I can’t even imagine how Angelina and those kids felt. He is despicable.
And this was probably not the first incident of domestic abuse. He should have been charged for this.
💯
Totally agree. He most likely assaulted her before or verbally abused her where he thought the children wouldn’t notice, forgetting that children aren’t stupid and many are pretty damn empathetic. Jolie probably decided this was the final straw after he went after one of the children (I agree with Kaiser, most likely Maddox).
I just went and looked up those photos of them arguing on a balcony in Sydney during their marriage.
A few things of note.
First off, he is drinking a beer during the argument – something that seems more important now, knowing about his alcoholism and reading about this incident above.
Secondly, she is backed into a corner for much of it while he appears to rant and rave at her. Angrily pacing in front of her.
Third, she looks really sad after the fight. Devastated.
And then another photo popped up in my search, of them having a ‘blistering row’ at Legoland. He is grabbing her arm in it – something the tabloids at the time commented on.
Looking back, these all seem like red flags.
I’ve always got the feeling things went downhill fast after she married him – I remember that around the wedding there was all this PR about “doing it for the kids”, and how the kids were involved in the ceremony, and now I’m questioning it.
But I don’t think Angie would have tied the knot if he had been openly abusive towards the children back then (of course an atmosphere of constant suppressed violence, verbal abuse, and emotional ranting outbursts can be quite damaging too, but it’s harder too see)
I’ve been thinking for a while about this. I had always believed them when they said the children wanted them to get married and that’s why they did it. We already know how much Angelina loves her children and I can see how the kids at their age might have pushed for marriage because they knew something wasn’t right, and being children thought their parents getting married would “solve” whatever it was.
@Esmerelda once married he thought she was ”tied” to him forever and he could blossom, showing all his true colours! Happens all the time, sadly.
You don’t realize untill you’ve been there. 😔
@Esmerelda I agree. I think he probably started being verbally abusive after the twins were born and started chipping away at AJ confidence when she had the hysterectomy and double mastectomy. I think he was upset he couldn’t keep baby trapping her after she did that. Once they got married, he let loose and really amped up the abuse from verbal to physical. He’s garbage. Those babies must have been terrified and poor Maddox trying to protect his mom and siblings. I think AJ team is giving Brad enough rope to hang himself and he thinks he can just trash her.
Plus look at her father. She doesn’t have a positive male role model, some level of nasty abusive behavior was normalized.
Also agree with Mrs.CP – once they think they “have you” via marriage, it’s all over.
Exactly and ngl, this gave me some ptsd flashbacks from standing up for my own mother.
100%. If Michelle Branch can be charged for slapping her husband, why was Pitt not charged for this? Where are all those people screaming violence is violence and assault is assault?
It’s shocking that Brad Pitt retains his image of golden boy after behaving like this. She had no choice but to walk away.
His career was not affected in any way was it? Is Pitt still allowed to visit with the children?
Rolling Stones has access to the docs it seems and has more details.
https://www.rollingstone.com/tv-movies/tv-movie-news/fbi-records-brad-pitt-angelina-jolie-jet-assault-1397969/
This is happens in domestic violence situations. There ends up being wounds on both parties and cops either arrest everyone or no one.
Even more illuminating. Thanks for that link. Pitty Party keeps looking worse and worse, while Angelina is emerging a heroine in the truest form.
It gets worse as more details come out.
The report just makes everything that happened in the wake of what we knew then make sense – why the older kids didn’t want to see him, the supervision, everything. She and the kids got away and he is going to do his best to spend the rest of his life punishing her for it. Wishing AJ and the kids all good things and Brad to continue quietly (or not so quietly) reaping the harvest he’s sown.
I could never watch a movie with Pitt in it again. Actually haven’t in years, since this story came out in the first place. All I’d see is the asshole not the character he’s playing.
I have personally boycotted his films for years (mostly bc I have always found him facially very unattractive)- the last one I saw was Inglorious Basterds and pitt sucked balls in it. Christoph Waltz stole that show.
I actually cant watch anything with Jolie. I cant remember a single movie with her that was decent.
I agree with your overall point, but what’s really weird about this to me is in abuse situations the abuser usually manages to gaslight at least some of the kids against the mother, thereby causing even more division and chaos.
One thing that really surprised me was how AJ was able to keep her family together. Not sure what made the difference there, maybe he was never involved as a parent.
Anyway, sickening details. The beer pouring on her while she slept sealed the deal for me, that’s the kind of detail a person doesn’t make up, but is exactly what an abuser does on top of much worse behavior.
I’m wondering what’s the holdup on the requested documents, FBI, why delay the release. It’s a very simple request unless they want to cover something up. Sounds like a very serious domestic abuse complaint.
Plus I think I read somewhere yesterday that one of the therapists involved in this case has been charged with something. Anyone else see that?
It’s a terrifying feeling as a kid to see your parent assaulted by your father. I remember it all too well. It’s the selfishness that gets me with these types of men. They just don’t care about anyone else. They don’t see past their own pain. Because of that they continue to abuse. Awful man. I’m glad Angelina got away from him with her life and her children. I pray for continued healing for them.
I also hope that every bit of the truth comes out. Show the world exactly who this trash human is. The reason why abuse thrives is because it’s aided by those in law enforcement. Disgusting the lot of them.
@ girl_ninja, your words hit home for me. The fact that they feel that they have ownership over their wives is haunting. Until we start prosecuting those that commit crimes against women, this will never end. The propensity for the abuse to pass from one generation to the next is also a harrowing example of the impact abuse carries from childhood into adulthood. Law enforcement must be more proactive to understand that women in abusive relationships are scared for their lives to press charges. Until attitudes change and more education isn’t brought into police officers responding to domestic abuse situations, the refusal to press charges will provide the abusers with more power over their victims. Law enforcement, and district attorneys, must prosecute the abusers without the need for the victim to stand behind the prosecution as they are all too fearful. Educating the system that by placing the victim to make the decision is in some cases, a death sentence
There also must be changes made for prosecutors to take the steps to ensure that women are provided with sources to escape their abusers as they start the process of prosecution. Until we stand up and demand that charges are placed against the abusers, it won’t change.
It’s heartbreaking that the FBI chose not to prosecute Pitt when there was an abundance of clear physical abuse that occurred. AJ has the money and the resources to break away from Pitt but many do not have the same afforded to them. The FBI refusing to prosecute Pitt is another example of law enforcement NOT taking physical abuse seriously enough.
What a disgrace of the FBI not to prosecute. Why not just hang a banner that states “we don’t consider physical abuse as an important issue-we stand with abusers to allow them freedom from facing their consequences”.
Sorry for the long rant as it hit home for me. Grew up with an abusive father which became my “normal” and married an abusive man twice!
FWIW, it’s the FBI who brings probable cause to the US attorney, and the US attorney decides whether or not to press charges. Said US attorney appears to be a weak coward.
We all supposed something like this was the cause of the split. What isn’t said is that Piity Party got his hands on Maddox in some capacity too—he just didn’t “hit him in the head in any way.” GMAFB
And he has the audacity to suggest that Angelina is the one who has alienated him from his kids—or that they should be forced to heal on a timeline that suits him, not their mental health? And I imagine there will be Pitty denfenders arguing he didn’t actually assault Angelina (there were injuries—and tell me shaking someone isn’t assault—see Jamie Spears—that can kill a baby, remember), or ask why all his prior gfs and ex wife have stood up for him. Toxic bro mentality. He and Depp’s share the same PR. And they are all getting exposed.
What is missing is just not Pitt’s statement but also who the FBI interviewed. Pilots? Flight attendants? The kids? If this was corroborated by witnesses, it’s horrible that the US Attorney would not charge, even disorderly conducts with a domestic enhancer. I hope the prosecutors are made to account for this decision.
I was wondering the same thing. There must have been others on the aircraft who witnessed these actions. If he didn’t bother to hide his rantings from the children, I’m sure that other adults on board saw and heard it too, especially if deplaning was delayed. Are these witnesses protecting Pitt, or is this the fault of the prosecutors that their accounts were not taken into consideration?
De-planing was delayed: so, are we to interpret that as in the article’s wording, “Brad held them back from de-planing” or as “Brad *prevented* them from leaving the plane.” Because the latter is unlawful confinement.
Explains why Brad was so against the kids testifying in the custody disputes…
For the sake of the kids and Angelina I really hope this is the only incident they had to deal with and she saw then and there that it was time to get out. No second chances. He will use the excuse that he had a drinking problem at the time for which he assures the public that he has recovered from and now he’s all better. Nothing will come of this and it’s super frustrating.
Maybe I’m the only person on the planet who doesn’t follow these two, so apologies if this is a stupid question – why is the FBI involved in this instead of local law enforcement?
this has been asked and answered a million times in the past six years. The assault happened on an international flight across multiple jurisdictions.
Thank you, It’s a horrible story and I’m sorry to be so late to the party. I wondered because the US has aviation jurisdiction over flights that land in the US, no matter how they’re registered or where they came from, and the feds are involved in federal aviation crimes, like hijacking and interfering with the aircraft, but federal domestic violence law is about traveling across state lines with specific intent to harm. I thought that maybe “intent” is the loophole that the FBI and Pitt are using.
Brad should be nervous. His gaslighting, abusing and slandering of those childrens’ mother for six years may make some of those children speak out and destroy him! He was probably the laugh of the table when he did those interviews and wore some of those outfits while trying to speak on those childrens’ lives that he tried to ruin six years ago. Asshat on the Brad Pitt Bitter Bus.
EDIT: I am 100% sure he abused and tried to ruin their lives a lot longer than six years.
Yes, he has six witnesses who have the ability to speak the truth about their father. He’s playing a very stupid game. He needs to handle his PR people because the flippant attitude makes him look terrible.
Pax already spoke out on his private instagram. Some fans followed him before he made it private. He said the younger 4 tremble with fear when in pitts presence and that brad is a horrible human being.
Angry drunks are really scary, been there. They are so unpredictable and little kids would be terrified. This was not the first incident I am sure, he’s a known drunk.
My dad was violent when he drank. My mom also tried to protect us, but she is just over 5 feet tall and 100 pounds. It didn’t happen very often, but it happened enough to make me never forget. The thing is, everybody thought he was the greatest guy, and he was, to everybody but his own family. My siblings and I would talk about how nobody would believe some of the stories we had about him. That is why I believe every word of this
Same situation in my family. Except he was sometimes explosively violent when he wasn’t drinking. And he was a locally well known and celebrated person … we all (mom, siblings, me) knew there was no way anyone would believe what he did if we talked about it, and even if some believed- because they’d seen the rage-monster in action at some point, they’d still take his side.
He’d sometimes use “performative” rage and violence in public situations. So people figured that was just him being passionate “look how much he cares”. That gave them an out to dismiss any hints of abuse towards his family.
The casual, purposeful cruelty and terrorizing of women and children, the cold-hearted selfishness and the manipulative, performative image-tending- -with bonus Flying Monkey Minions! – is something I’ve seen up close from childhood. And it was absolutely clear from the get go with the plane incident that Pitt is trash. (And for a sense of how his behavior could damage his kids? When I read the description of his assault here yesterday, there’s a little piece of me that thought “that wasn’t THAT bad” because being repeatedly exposed to emotional abuse and domestic violence involving a parent can wire kids to think that’s “normal” or “NBD that’s just a typical Saturday”. Of course my grown up brain immediately switched to being horrified and heartsick for AJ and her kids, that Pitt, his team and LE have all treated them so awfully. )
“Always disappointing, never surprising” the way cruel violent men abuse and think they’re entitled to, and the way those in power circle the wagons, lie, ignore truths to protect them.
@ North of Boston thanks for being so honest, and I agree totally! Living in such an atmosphere for years ”normalizes” things and that is part of the problem.
It takes SO much strength to leave so people often stay untill something really, really bad happens! This gives them the push needed to break free!
@FHMom so sorry for you, and I really understand the part about people not believing how such a ”great guy” wasn’t so great to his own family! That’s why you don’t tell anybody and just keep trying to keep him happy, to no avail. Sadly. 😔
Same. I will say, my mom tried to protect me until she didn’t. She eventually got tired and resentful of ME—for reminding her that something was wrong with my dad, for looking to her to fix it when she couldn’t.
Kudos to Angie for leaving and protecting her kids. Not all women can do it. It’s a hard road.
This is exactly what happened between my husband and myself, and my now grown children have nothing to do with their father. It still boggles my mind that people still pile on my children that they should give him another chance, what they witnessed is still almost 20 years on is seared into thier memory.
Same. My father was a prominent physician in a small town who liked to play the role of the “good country doctor” and “gentleman farmer” when he was anything but behind closed doors. I finally called the state police on him when I was 14. I was so relieved when his hepato-renal failure ended his life 20 years ago.
I am so grateful for my kind, loving and supportive spouse- not that we haven’t had our difficulties, we have- but 27 years on, I can’t imagine life without him.
I notice his sources didn’t deny what was in the report, just that she already knew this information.
Yep. No denial. So why no charges? Did he promise to “make it right”? GTFOH
Yup. There’s definitely no denial there.
Of course the question is not whether or not he assaulted her, but why after seeing this statement and the condition of the plane, law enforcement didn’t arrest Pitt. But I think we know that one.
The fact one of the children (Maddox, most likely) spoke up and called him a prick and said that he was ruining the family is so telling. No child is saying that if this is the first incident of abusive behavior. That is a kid exploding in anger after seeing multiple incidents of Brad being an a-hole. This may have been the first physical assault, but Brad’s behavior must have been emotionally abusive prior to this.
It’s also incredibly telling that Jolie was able to jump up quick enough to try and stop Brad from attacking her child. She must have been expecting such a reaction and was already prepared to defend.
I didn’t see your comment before posting something pretty similar in reply to another poster. I completely agree with you.
Yeah, being put in a position to be calling your dad a prick shows a long gone erosion of trust and respect. Those poor kids, and all the more credit to them and Jolie for all their achievements in the years since.
I agree, this was clearly something that was building and finally reached a breaking point.
I’m really glad Angelina was persistent in getting the kids therapy and whatever help they needed, I’m guessing they’ve witnessed a lot of abuse of all kinds in their younger years.
He didn’t deny any of it in the response, just stated it was previously known information which means that his testimony to the fbi probably matches. He doesn’t want to deny anything because he knows his words are about to come to light.
What a horrific thing for the kids and AJ to go through, and it doesn’t sound like the first time. With so much evidence he needed to be brought up to charges on this.
The entire report is so disturbing! And then when they are desperately trying to get off the plane and he says “you aren’t taking MY children anywhere. Like he owns them and their mother is just the nanny appliance. He is really a gross human.
My guess is that Pitt’s team next defense against this will be that he was drinking and he’s stopped drinking so it’s all fine now. Maybe he was only abusive when he was drinking (maybe he was abusive at other times as well), but even if he was, that doesn’t give him any kind of pass on assaulting his wife and trying to assault (or actually assaulting) his child (likely Maddox in this situation.)
I can’t imagine how terrified they all were, trapped in this plane with their drunk abusive father.
The “only abusive when drunk” defense might work on people not familiar with abuse or not paying attention, but for those that are we can see that he continues to try to financially and legally abuse her years on. I hope a women’s rights org speak on this as an example of abusive behaviour too.
@zapp Absolutely this. I lived with an abusive alcoholic for years (they never start that way) and while the escalation was surreal and difficult to process (they are usually love-bombers in the beginning), all the marks of what was to come were there – the casual dismissals of feelings, being the “victim” when feedback was given, pouting, withholding basic affection over small things…I can see all of this happening in that situation. The alcohol might magnify it, but it doesn’t cause it. For me, the part about him pouring alcohol on her hit home – it wasn’t in the heat of a fight (at least it didn’t seem to be)…she was trying to sleep and it sounds like it was the extra dose of cruelty to let her know how “small” he felt she was…an extra “F*$k you”. I don’t care how young they are, kids remember. They have the extraordinary ability to recall those kinds of details even at 3 and 4 years old (I work at a interpersonal violence agency and we do child-friendly forensic interviews – they remember). No surprise they’re not in his life. It’s hard to ever go back.
It’s your last comment that makes my stomach churn. Trapped in the air in a confined space with a drunken, angry, abusive man lashing out both predictably and unpredictably at the only responsible adult and anyone else who stood up to him. Terrifying. The fact that the pilot(s) landed the plane at an unscheduled stop shows the level of concern throughout the flight’s crew and passengers, with the exception of Pitt. Unbelievable he wasn’t charged.
I keep thinking about them being on the plane as well. I don’t know where they landed but the flight from Paris to NYC takes eight hours. They endured an eternity of being trapped with a raging, abusive, drunk.
The gloves are finally off and people and are longer buying what Pitt is selling. People on Twitter are against him and rightfully calling out page six and TMZ for supporting an abuser.
Typical narcissistic behaviour of the worst kind.
My heart goes out to Angelina and the kids! So
happy she had the strength and means to take herself
and the children out of the relationship and never looked
back!
One of the things that Angelina learned from her mother was to protect her kids at all cost. She always talked about how gentle her mother was but that she would go to town on anyone who hurt her children. Angie learned from the best.
If Pitt is innocent in all of this, why unleash a PR fight against Angie trying to access to the full report? Hell, why doesn’t HE ask for the report himself — as it seems the FBI will respond to white men better than to, oh, anyone else — release it to the public, and show the world the liar Angie is? Unless of course, the report has other eyewitnesses on the plane, on the tarmac that does not include his family. In other words, he has no defense against his actions.
He had CRIMINAL charges pending against him, but they decided what exactly? Let him get counseling, some rehab, and then go on a apologetic PR tour talking about how all of this AFFECTED him?
So damn tired of Hollywood, the media, agencies and institutions protecting, advocating for, or elevating the voice of mediocre white men — Pitt, Federline, Jamie Spears, Ezra Miller, Donald Trump, DeSantis.
The sad thing — ALWAYS — Angie gets attacked for all of this. And in SIX years she never really spoke about what exactly happened on the plane. She’s always put her kids needs first even at the detriment of her own self. I really hope she and the kids can be FREE of this ahole.
Is there anything white powerful men won’t get away with? Those poor children, I feel for them. Imagine how long the abuse must have been going on for
The golden boy will never face real backlash or consequences from this horrible and abusive situation. White, rich, and good looking and he’s still so close to Jennifer Aniston and Sandra Bullock. Both are universally beloved. Remember those award shows with both of them and every outlet were dying to have them back together again. Almost salivating at the thought. He will do everything he can to malign her and make her look like the evil woman who wants to destroy him and he will get help from the media outlets and his famous friends.
I disagree. Women are hurt and sometimes killed in domestic violence. We don’t know how long the DV has been going on prior to the plane incident.
Men who hurt women must be held accountable. Angelina is looking to charge Brad to help break the cycle of the justice system letting these men get off while women and children suffer.
I don’t know anything about California-specific state / federal crimes but I think the statute of limitations on DV could maybe be 5 years?
“The general federal statute of limitations for felonies stand for the proposition that the government can no longer file criminal charges for an offense once 5 years has passed. The federal statute of limitations is 18 USC 3282”.
She could go after him civilly perhaps? https://www.plaintiffmagazine.com/recent-issues/item/the-rule-of-thumb-in-domestic-violence-civil-suits
I hope they didn’t drag their feet on the FOIA response to get past the limitations. 🙁
I’m not sure who is advising Pitt here, but responding to allegations of abuse with “she already knew that this is an attempt to make me look bad!!!!” is…..naht great.
The authorities chose not to press charges due to “several factors.” That’s vague. What were those factors: His celebrity? Their celebrity? Bribes? “He was drinking so it didn’t matter.” Law enforcement acceptance of men beating women and children? Didn’t want to deal with it? An explanation is owed to her and her children.
This is awful. It is one thing to speculate or “know” what happened, it is another thing to read the actual words and events. Brad Pitt should be ashamed of himself, every day, for the rest of his life.
I’m also saddened that I’m reading this at all because I don’t think Angelina wanted it to be made public, she just wanted to see the information herself.
And again, seriously, Brad Pitt can go fuck himself. What a complete and utter piece of shit.
The plane situation is actually more horrifying than I thought it was. I really admire how AJ has gotten herself and her children away from their abuser and continued to fight for them!
In 2016, when AJ filed for divorce, she went to divorce attorney Laura Wasser. There were all sorts of leaks to TMZ…AH wound up firing LW, who also seemed to want AJ to “play nice” with the abusive Mr Pitt. Personally, I wonder if LW had anything to do with the abuse charges going nowhere.
https://www.celebitchy.com/590011/so_why_did_angelina_jolie_go_outside_of_the_la_legal_pool_for_her_new_lawyer/
I’d be curious to know if Wasser knew the full extent of what happened, Angelina and the kids have all been pretty tight lipped about it all this time. It sounds like Wasser’s MO is amicable split, so I’m not surprised she tried that, but she was clearly not the right attorney once it became clear this would not be cut and dried, and that Pitt was going to fight everything.
@Lucy, Laura Wasser of the amicable split was Johnny Depp’s lawyer when he split from Amber Heard. I completely agree that she has the reputation of promoting noncontentious divorces, and that she was not a good fit as Angelina Jolie’s lawyer. Johnny Depp certainly wasn’t nice to Amber during his divorce though. Tbh, I can’t imagine AJ not telling LW what happened on that plane. BP still doesn’t have a “normal” custody situation almost 6 years later, hasn’t been seen in public with his kids since September 2016, and I would argue that BP has not been convivial nor bent over backwards (as you said). Yet it seems like LW was potentially leaking to TMZ against her own client before LW and AJ parted ways. Given the testimony of AJ that has now leaked out, plus the kids’ journals, and the FBI write up, it’s bizarre that BP wasn’t charged: I wonder if AJ’s lawyer at the time had a hand in that.
I’m disgusted..After this scenario,his kids were rightly traumatized & he refused to follow what the children’s psychologist said..Throughout this divorce Brad has made himself the victim,how evil Angelina wasn’t letting him see the kids….uhm you traumatized the kids…This guy is a piece of work & the fact that he was applauded by Hollywood after everything(not surprising)but still leaves a Bad taste in my mouth.
This is one story I’ve always followed, and despite having issues with Angelina, I have always respected her for defending her children and just getting the hell out. That he cornered her in an airplane bathroom and lunged to attack his child (who was trying to defend his mom) is just truly horrifying. We all knew something like this happened, but to read the details of it…just horrible. And he got away with it because he’s rich and a celebrity. Disgusting.
Do any of you think this is more than powerful white men protecting other powerful white men? I knew this was an FBI case but I didn’t know it went through a different court entity. I’m wondering if there was an air of “we’re too important for the likes of DV cases” so they weren’t going to use rss on it?
Both Angie and the kids (is both the right word here?) must be pretty traumatized by this incident. They had no way to escape him. Plus it seems like it was a very prolonged event. Trapping Angelina in the bathroom then going after Mad seems like one incident. Pouring the beer on her another. Blocking them from deplaning another. Being under elevated fear and stress for that long is going to leave a serious emotional mark. I’m not surprised the kids want nothing to do with him.
Plus, from what Mad said, it seems like this was a fairly often occurance.
It’s the pouring the beer on her while she’s sleeping in front of the kids that is shocking to me not the isolated attacks. Usually NPD only show their anger 1:1 with their victims but to do something so horribly disrespectful in front of the kids to their Mom is what gets me
Right?!?! It’s like a 3 year old throwing their food. But this was a grown man pouring beer on a sleeping woman to further humiliate her after violently attacking her. And trying to charge one of his children. It is just disgusting.
To me, the beer incident while she’s asleep is an ‘I’m gonna humiliate the woman who protected you’ move to terrify the kids into being on his ‘side’.
Good that is actually making me sick to read ACB because it’s probably spot on
Yep and also sleep deprivation abuse.
This was just a small sample of the abuse those kids witnessed. No wonder they want nothing to do with him. I remember when we heard about the plane incident. We said it had to be terrifying to be stuck on that plane while he was raging. Is it any wonder the authorities were called when they landed? Knowing all of this information was out there, this jackass has persisted in the narrative that Angie was crazy & he didn’t do anything to Maddox. I have no doubt he abused Angie all the time, but it got really bad and uncontrolled when he was drunk.
I know, what a narcissist. Wouldn’t you be begging for forgiveness? Doing anything to fix it? But most fathers would never go after their innocent kids, maybe the Mom, which is bad enough and usually just verbally, never physically, but never their kids. People get drunk and are upset and say stupid things but this is a whole other level and I’d place a bet it wasn’t the first time, not even close.
I want to know what took a year and two months for them to decide whether or not to file charges. How much investigating did they need to do about a single incident in a contained environment with very specific witnesses. It’s not a broad investigation with several angles and a lot of ground to cover.
Maybe stonewalling tactics from his lawyers? The employees on the plane may have signed non-disclosure agreements, I’m not sure how those would come into play (if at all) during an investigation.
I wonder if Judge Ouderkirk, the compromised judge that AJ had thrown off the divorce/custody case, had any sway in the decision not to press charges? I know this incident predates the divorce, but if Judge O had worked on other Pitt cases and was a longtime LA superior court judge who specializes in family law, would his opinion have been sought since the DV case involves 2 huge stars that live in that district? Just spitballing here. I’m sure the FBI doesn’t need outside help to make their decisions, but surely there must be more to this story? AJ is right — WHY did the FBI change their mind?
None. The United States Attorney’s Office made that call. Ouderkirk is a retired Los Angeles county superior court judge that takes on private cases for hire. His career was state level, never federal.
When Jolie got a double mastectomy and removed her ovaries, she was asserting herself first as a human woman and as a mother who wants to survive for her children. This was too real for Pitt. I feel for Jolie & her children.
Wow. This dude was completely unghinged. Scary, scary, scary. He really needed help, I guess he still does, I don’t think he has sought any in all these years. Poor Angelina and poor kids.
Might explain why its been so hard for him to find a date for the past 5-6 years. Word gets around.
Supposedly he did get help and has been sober for two years but only two years?!? This happened 5.5 years ago, wouldn’t you go immediately to rehab?
This explains so much:
Why she filed for divorce so quickly, why it took so long for him to get unsupervised visits, etc
Let’s argue for a second this was a one time mistake by Brad Pitt (doubtful given Maddox’s reaction IMO but let’s go with it for a second): That doesn’t excuse his non-stop smear campaign against her afterward.
He’s been trying to dodge accountability for his own actions and he’s more than willing to hurt her to save himself and his career. It’s pathetic, gross and frankly silly (Hollywood loves him and would forgive him even if he came out and confessed to his own horrible behavior. They love a good redemption story).
I’m so disgusted with him and the media right now.
And my admiration for her has gone up.
Yes if he wasn’t sober as if he would be allowed to see them, they didn’t matter enough for him to get sober I guess.
But Michelle Branch was arrested for a slap that didn’t leave a mark. Ok.
They seem to want to prosecute women and that’s so wrong. Also other women attacking you saying it didn’t happen when they were clearly not there. We don’t support people each other and that’s not right!
The violence towards Angelina and the kids is not good. They were on a plane and could not get away from him so I can only imagine how scary that most have been for all of them. That being said Brad admitted he was drinking and smoking heavily and entered rehab after this incident. If he had truly learned and tried to make amends by being a better father and partner even if the marriage had still ended in divorce this would be an entirely different conversation.
But Brad didn’t do that. From the minute it was known the FBI had to get involved in a Jolie-Pit altercation his people ran to print media to paint Angelina as some vindictive monster who was trying to take his kids away and ruin his reputation. He has spent years dragging out this divorce, custody, and financial arrangements and has blamed Angelina every step of the way for these delays. He has been underhanded and vindictive and then projected it all on to his ex-wife.
After the incident Brad went into rehab and then did a long interview in vanity fair or one of those magazines explaining how he was out of control and regretted what took place on the plane. Despite his own confession people still thought Angelina was at fault and out to get him. He got a standing ovation at the Oscars because the whole room wanted to show there support. Brad is just another example of what rich men can get away and most importantly how supported they are and believed to be the victim even when they SAY they were the perpetrators.
This…and let us not forget all the people standing up/stinting for him like Jennifer Aniston and Gwyneth Paltrow
The reaction (or lack of reaction in some quarters to this) is really astounding. People literally DGAF. As a mother, I respect Angelina for all she’s done to protect her kids. Despite what they probably witnessed and experienced during that marriage, they seem like they are thriving and succeeding.
I was shook when one of the children said, “mommy are you alright?” I have no words and he needs justice!
Thats what stood out to me too. I cant imagine the fear those kids felt, their little voices asking if she is OK after he punches above her head. It makes me feel sick to my stomach.
Terror at 35,000 feet.
Man: You’re f—ing up this family.
(punching the bathroom ceiling 4 times)
Chidren: Are you OK, Mommy?
Man: No, she’s not OK, she’s ruining this family, she’s crazy.
Child: It’s not her, it’s you, you p—k!
(Door flies open. Man charges child)
It would be good screenwriting if it wasn’t true. This is a narrow keyhole view into what was going on. This man is an abuser.
How did the kid witness this if it took place in isolation of the bathroom, where Brad allegedly took Jolie? Also, did the kid and Brad talk through the closed bathroom door or what?
Just stop
@Coco Thank you. WOW
This is simply devastating, but I think we all knew some horribly violent shit went down on that plane to justify Angelina, up and leaving with the kids immediately. But to hear all the details in this way…my heart breaks for her, and those kids!
It is really astounding to realize what a narcissistic, alcoholic abusive monster Pitt became! Was he always like that; guess we will never know, but certainly there was never any indication prior to his relationship with Jolie. I remember when he put out those callous statements insinuating Aniston was “boring” as somehow that was justification for his leaving the marriage. And Aniston did make that comment about a “sensitivity chip missing”, but JFC, this is a whole other level!!
I really wonder how things turned so horribly? We know Angelina had her mastectomy and hysterectomy and that was a difficult time. From personal experience, I know alcoholics and addicts only get worse over time with no treatment, and almost always turn emotionally abusive, and sometimes get physically violent. Just breaks my heart for her, and the kids, but she seems to have emerged from all of it stronger now.
Pitt better pray his kids don’t write some tell-all books one day, but somehow, I can see that happening. If that was my father? I wouldn’t forgive him until he truly completed the 12 steps of AA, took some personal inventory and fucking accountability for his abusive behavior, and stopped GASLIGHTING my mother.
It’s one thing to wonder what happened, it’s another to read the official report. Maddox was only 15 years old…the older kids are old enough to decide 8f they want to interact with him, they obviously do not. Who can blame them?
Did the plane have attendants? What happened with the stolen truck on the tarp? It’s slowly leaking and he looks worse with every leak.
F*cking pig, I wish I lived close enough to pelt him with tomatos and rotten eggs. Scumbag.
I just keep coming back to….this is what you said you always wanted, Brad. A family is what he said he needed to make his life complete. The family that your ex was given hell over for not giving you. If he was unhappy in his relationship with Angelina, the man had more than enough resources to get out of it. He has money, a creative life, everything he could possibly want…..why is it NEVER ENOUGH? Why blow it all to hell with drinking? I don’t get men, really I don’t. And yes, I know there are women like this, but in my experience, and especially within my own family, the women are always stronger (excluding my dear Abuelo from this).
@Ladiabla
You make a very good point. THIS IS what Pitt said he always wanted (a big family, kids), and no one can doubt that he and Jolie loved each other in the beginning years of their relationship. So yeah, what the F happened?
Jennifer Aniston took the fall out for not having his babies, and then when he seemingly got all he ever wanted….THIS happens? I am so glad Jolie and their kids got out. I can’t believe what a truly horrid and abusive person he is revealed to be. But I am glad the truth is getting out there finally.
“Jennifer Aniston took the fall out for not having his babies, and then when he seemingly got all he ever wanted….THIS happens?”
I think this shows what a shallow empty jerk he is.
As you said, he blamed Aniston for not giving him the one thing that he believed would make him happy: children
Angelina gives him what he claims would make him happy and he thoughtlessly, callously and recklessly throws it away. Moreover, instead of doing some soul searching, getting sober, doing ANYTHING to repair his relationship with those children he claims he wanted so desperately?
He spends most of the next 5 years playing the victim and letting his PR team smear his ex.
He’s empty.
No person, event, etc will make this man truly happy.
His problems are internal.
@Keaton
Yes, spending the last 5/6 years gaslighting his ex, and portraying himself as the “victim” here, may explain why he has not coupled up anyone since their split. No wonder no woman wants anything to do with him (other than some superficial fling that leads to nothing)?
And what woman wants to follow in the shadow of Angelina Jolie, just sayin’
LOL
Drunk fool and obviously very unhappy in his marriage, really bad way to behave in front of your kids but involving th FBI is over the top. Maybe he has been abusive for a long time, I have heard he has been drinking heavily for years. Why would she have 6 kids with a guy like that if so? Bad judgement on her part. But being stuck on an airplane with an angry drunk would be a nightmare.
Look at you all up in here with your fancy victim blamin’
You are right, it’s completely his fault, stupid comment on my part.
FYI
Before you talk read. The FBI got involved because they were flying over international waters and made a energy landing.
Hi Brad~
