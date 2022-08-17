People: The Cambridges still haven’t moved into Adelaide Cottage

It’s really interesting to watch Kensington Palace try to score PR points over the Cambridges’ move to Adelaide Cottage. According to KP, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are so normal and middle-class for downsizing to a humble little four-bedroom cottage in Windsor. There aren’t even staff quarters and their longtime nanny Maria Borrallo won’t even live-in! They’re just like us! Except that it’s not even a secret that the Cambridges are keeping Anmer Hall AND Kensington Palace. Just like it’s no secret that their household staff and nannies will live in staff housing in Windsor, just not IN Adelaide Cottage. Finally, it’s barely a secret that Adelaide Cottage is mostly just for Kate and the kids. Separate lives, separate homes. Well, People Magazine had some updates on this whole situation.
Maria Borrallo is absolutely being kept on staff. The royal couple is keeping Borrallo on as the children’s caretaker, but she is expected to live at another property — as will other staff, such as a housekeeper. It will be a major change for the children, who have had Barallo living alongside them for eight years.
Why they’re moving to Windsor: One of the main reasons William and Kate are moving out of London is so they can be closer to the children’s new school in Berkshire, which starts in September. “The move is mostly down to schooling,” a family friend tells PEOPLE.
Privacy: William and Kate are trying to encourage as normal a life as possible for George, Charlotte and Louis amid their privileged childhood. The couple likes to be around for school drop-off and home for breakfast, dinners and bathtime as much as possible. Their new home will be a ten-minute walk from Queen Elizabeth, 96, and a short drive from Kate’s parents, Michael and Carole Middleton, in Bucklebury, Berkshire. Windsor, with its vast parklands, will enable the children to have friends over for playdates and to be able to walk their dog or have company over in complete privacy.
The Cambridges still haven’t “moved in”: A source confirms that they will move into Adelaide Cottage before the school term begins.
Meeting the Sussexes? The timing of their move also means that the family will be in close proximity when Meghan Markle and Prince Harry — whose U.K. home of Frogmore Cottage is also on the Windsor estate — visit the U.K. during the first week of September. However, there are no “current plans” for the two families to meet up, a source tells PEOPLE.
[From People]
It’s so weird to me that the move to Adelaide Cottage has been put off to the last minute before the kids start school! That’s a lot of change all at once for the kids – brand new schools, brand new commute, brand new house. I kind of wonder if the move has been put off for so long because Adelaide Cottage might have needed some renovations and updates? We were given twenty million stories about the renovation of the dilapidated shack of Frogmore Cottage, weird how there’s no appetite to discuss potential renovations for AC. I also wonder if Kate is putting off the move because she knows this is a massive downgrade for her. Her parents have the spacious Middleton Manor. Pippa has a huge Berkshire country estate. And *sad clown noise* Kate now has a four-bedroom cottage with no live-in staff. Again, that alone tells me that AC is just for Kate and not William.
Photos courtesy of Instar, Cover Images.
-
-
Not Available For Publication In The UK – London, UK -20220605-
The Platinum Jubilee Celebrations Final Day
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis
-PHOTO by: John Rainford/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
-51634964.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
North America Rights Only, Cambridge, England – 20220623- Prince William And Catherine Duchess Of Cambridge Visit To Cambridgeshire
-PICTURED: Prince William and Catherine Duchess Of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-67559226
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only, Cambridge, England – 20220623- Prince William And Catherine Duchess Of Cambridge Visit To Cambridgeshire
-PICTURED: Prince William and Catherine Duchess Of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-67559224
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE UK – London, UK -20220602-Royal Family On Balcony During Platinum Jubilee Trooping The Colour Parade
-PICTURED: Queen Elizabeth, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William
-PHOTO by: John Rainford/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
-INSTAR_i9jXvKMe8.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20220622-
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge during her visit with with Prince William to ELEVATE at Brixton House in London to meet with younger generations of the British-Caribbean community, and other diasporas, who represent the next generation of British creative talent, to mark Windrush Day.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20220616-
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood host a roundtable at the Royal Institution in London, attended by representatives from the early years sector alongside the Health Secretary Sajid Javid, Minister for Families Will Quince and officials from the Department of Health and Social Care and the Department for Education.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: PA Images/Chris Jackson/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20220616-
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood host a roundtable at the Royal Institution in London, attended by representatives from the early years sector alongside the Health Secretary Sajid Javid, Minister for Families Will Quince and officials from the Department of Health and Social Care and the Department for Education.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: PA Images/Chris Jackson/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
10 July 2022, Great Britain, London: Tennis: Grand Slam/ATP Tour – Wimbledon, Singles, Men, Final. Djokovic (Serbia) – Kyrgios (Australia). Kate (l-r), Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince George sit in the royal box at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Photo: Frank Molter/dpa
Where: London, Great Britain
When: 10 Jul 2022
Credit: Frank Molter/DPA/Cover Images
**ONLY AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE UK AND USA**
-
-
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge with their daughter Princess Charlotte of Cambridge at Sandwell Aquatics Centre on day five of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
Featuring: Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte
Where: Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
When: 02 Aug 2022
Credit: Chris Jackson/PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
No doubt that Kate demanded some renovations.
Of course, she wants renovations and redecoration, too.
I’m guessing she had a whole new kitchen put in. And changed paint colors once or twice. Just to keep the trend going (from the other two homes: KP/Amner).
I’m more convinced the cottage won’t be ready in time and they will “temporarily” move into the castle where they can spy on Andrew’s visits where he tries to get HM to rewrite her will.
I’d be shocked if Andrew hasn’t already worked Mummy over to secure a very generous inheritance for himself and his daughters.
I could see William trying to do the same. If not for himself but to arrange for a generous divorce settlement for Kate so he can put her out to pasture and ensure her lifelong silence and cooperation.
I agree the delay is probably due to things like minor renovations but whether they move in or not that “cottage” is already doing its job. Kate dresses like Meghan (or Diana) because she knows attaching herself to Meghan is the only way people will talk about her. Now the Cambs have a house in Windsor. Whether they live there or not the Cambs will now be added to the obsessive British coverage whenever the Sussexes go to Frogmore.
They haven’t moved in yet because they’re hoping for a last minute miracle free-up of a better house.
AC seems like it would’ve been a perfect house for Eugenie. But I guess her throwing the deuces up opened up the opportunity for kate.
I don’t get why people keeps running these Cambridge stories. Such boring stories, even.
I don’t understand the problem Kate has with Adelaide Cottage. Hasn’t it traditionally been the house for high-ranked women who have been set aside, so to speak?
*snort*
Yeah, it is. She probably should have chosen English history, as her focus.
At least People admits that the staff will be living elsewhere on the property, so that’s something.
the line about how the move is necessary bc of their schools is such BS. One of the things we were told about Thomas’s was that it was so great bc the kids could all go there together for years. There’s no real logical reason to switch schools at this point (esp if George isn’t boarding). But it’s obvious that the school switch is because of the move, not the other way around.
This is 100% about Kate being downgraded.
All of this. What is so stable and normal about uprooting the kids from their familiar surroundings for no reason at all?
And here is my opinion. This kind of arrangement may work for the time being but eventually William is going to resent his lack of freedom or the kids will let something slip. It doesn’t seem sustainable long-term to me.
Oh, I’m sure he will flit in and out (after bedtime); and he seemed to be elsewhere during covid. Kids are used to it. They already know Grandpa and Cowmilla don’t live together most of the time, and they knew Granny and “Pa” lived in different homes in different places for years. Mummy and Peg not living together isn’t anything that out of their norm, if you think about it.
No, but this is William we’re talking about. If he couldn’t commit to the stable appearance of marriage why would he want to do this long-term? Things have been rocky for William and Kate with drama and cheating and multiple breakups since they started dating and that was decades ago. You’d think he’d have been happy to keep his bachelor pad at Norfolk and negotiate Kate at KP but then this happened, which shows neither of them are happy with these arrangements.
The difference between Elizabeth and Philip is that they had affection and some kind of respect for each other and were fine with a consistent system eventually. Charles is also crazy about Camilla. The Cambridges don’t have the bond or consistency of either of those couples.
The other thing about those couples is that being together wasn’t their only selling point as it were. That image is all the Cambridges have, especially for their stans who hate Harry and Meghan. As they get older, the kids having to adapt to that would be rough.
A leak from another parent at the kids’ new school might do it, too.
That too!
@C – William is not going to resent his lack of freedom. He won’t live at AC. Just Kate and the children. One could argue that leaving the children with Kate gives him more freedom. I imagine tending to them can interfere with his other activities.
“negotiate Kate at KP but then this happened”
Diana stayed at KP, while Charles resided in Highgrove. I don’t see why this arrangement can’t be applied unofficially to Cambridges. Unless…William has a replacement in the wings and she is going to KP.
William has never been satisfied long term with any of their arrangements. Remember he had relative freedom at Anmer (those reports of special dinners with Rose and other leaks that confirmed it was basically a bachelor pad) and still this is happening. I see no reason why this would be different.
He had freedom at Anmer to carry on his Norfolk affairs. And still we’re seeing another renegotiation of their arrangement. He doesn’t want to be in this marriage period.
It truly makes no sense to make the kids switch schools, especially since they’re in the middle of their primary educations and they’re at that point where they’ve established friends and have some familiarity with their school community and routines. It’s just very off-putting to see them use their children to justify this move + new home (“they’ll get a great education at their new school! They also need yard space to run and play at home!”) when it’s becoming quite clear that their children aren’t a key factor in the first place.
An early years expert would know that interrupting the education and friend circle of the children at this time really should be avoided unless there are extenuating circumstances.
It’s cruel to do this to little children. I would understand if Will & Kate had proper jobs and had to move, but they don’t. They’re the laziest people to exist. The fact they are uprooting their kids entire routines and lives, all for the sake of trying to paper over the cracks of their dead marriage will always be shocking to me. Let the kids be innocent for once and stop using them as public shields all because you can’t stand to be in the same vicinity as each other. It’s just wrong! No wonder the kids look miserable all the time.
Also the comment about the children having ‘vast parklands’ to play ‘in complete privacy’ is wrong. Windsor Park is open to the public during daylight hours. They’d actually have more private countryside to play in at Sandringham, next door to Anmer.
Exactly. The move is happening because they initiated the unnecessary change in schools. Battersea would have handled all three kids until secondary school and right now they are interrupting George and Charlotte midway through their schooling for vague reasons but really because there is a separation happening and kate wants to be near her mother. In the 11 years prior to this kate never thought it was important to have a home in the berkshires even when she had babies that would normally required more hands on care which is when grandmothers tend to help if they are able. No they do this move closer to her parents once all her kids are in full time school, which is usually when parents, especially mothers, are able to get more time to themselves. Well for parents who don’t have live in nanny Maria and the other staff and nannies they keep hidden.
A move to another school also means a whole new set of parents, who won’t notice — and then comment on — any changes to your routine.
Whatever Pegs & Dregs do from the start at the new school will be accepted as normal by the other parents.
Stinks for the kids, though.
Kate’s head is exploding at the idea that she wasted her entire youth strategizing to pull this loser of a man so she could one day be Queen, and it’s now all in jeopardy, her rep is in tatters, Mr. Peggily Willgily has moved on, and her digs pale in comparison to everyone else’s she’s been lording her status over for two decades. It’s a shock to her system. All she can do to combat her feelings is get skinnier. Sad to see. But…
Kate should just change strategies and bag a rich man like Pippa. She will always be the mother of the future King. I’m sure there are endless perks just being that. I doubt she’s looking forward to the extra work of being the Princess of Wales then the Queen Consort.
Right!? She obviously doesn’t like doing any work and just loves the jewels and title. She’ll retain her title if they divorce so she should just go get a rich guy so she can have the vapid, privileged life of a wealthy housewife, that she actually wants. Like the eff?
There is a recent picture of Carole at some Red Cross event next to a prince of Greece. He’s married but it looks like Carole may be networking for alternatives.
I’ve said this for years. Kate was stupid to chase a man like William, especially with what happened to his mother. Did she seriously think she wouldn’t go through the same misery? I’m sure Kate resents Pippa deep down, which is why we don’t really see them together anymore. Pippa won this game.
Can you help me with the titles? If they were to divorce today, Kate would still be the Duchess of Cambridge, right? What would happen when W becomes PoW? Does he retain is DoC title, and therefore she does too? Does her title still ascend with him if they are divorced? If he remarries will the new wife bc PoW?
@Steph – yes to your first question, no to your second to last question, yes to your last question.
If they divorce now as Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Kate will become Catherine Duchess of Cambridge (as opposed to HRH The Duchess of Cambridge). William will obviously still be Duke and when the queen dies he becomes Duke of Cornwall. I think he does still retain the Cambridge title (which will revert to the crown when he becomes king, the way Charles’ other titles, like Duke of Edinburgh, will when he becomes king.) but he won’t use it anymore, he’ll use Duke of Cornwall. Kate’s still just Duchess of Cambridge.
Then when Charles names him Prince of Wales (if he does), he becomes PoW obviously and if he is married again, the wife will become the new PoW. The titles of William’s wife or wives all come through him, so if he and Kate divorce, she doesnt’ get elevated anymore when he does.
Kate would be known as Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (she’s often referred to that way now in print but the correct usage is HRH Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge). Upon divorce she’d lose the “the” and HRH and would keep the title until and unless she remarried. Will would always keep it. When the Queen passes William will no longer be Duke of Cambridge but Duke of Cornwall, and when Charles grants it, Prince of Wales. Kate would not have any of his titles in future, she would remain Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge. George will become Duke of Cambridge when William becomes Duke of Cornwall/Prince of Wales and his wife would be HRH The Duchess of Cambridge.
Currently neither Meghan or kate have their first names as part of their style. It is HRH the duchess of x. Even as princess of wales it would be HRH The princess of wales. The first name only shows up in an official capacity as Queen consort.
Anytime the first name is used in an official way it means the woman is divorced from the royal.
Hence Diana, Princess of Wales after the divorce. Prior to that she was HRH The Princess of Wales.
Right? She would be much happier as a trophy wife with nothing to do all day but shop, go to pilates, get her hair blown out, and scold the nanny. But as a non-posh person, she probably just saw the pomp and the jewels part of the job. It’s pretty telling that not one of the aristocratic women of his own circle ever seriously considered marrying William, even when he was sort of cute. We talk a lot about how Kate and her mother took ten years to bag a prince, but I think the reality was more like every other eligible bachelorette in his vicinity just took one giant step back, leaving Keen as the one and only applicant.
But, yeah, Kate could totally extract a settlement from the Windsors, sign a big NDA and then go marry whatever the modern day equivalent of a shipping magnate is and spend the rest of her days working on her tan. Or call Rupert Murdoch, I hear he’s single again!
The funny thing is that while I think Kate would move on pretty easily, I believe William will struggle to find anyone else that is a. willing to take on the FFQ role b. able to do the job AND c. acceptable to the British public. He’ll be out there dad dancing for a long time, I’ll bet.
To everyone commenting on Kate being happier remarried, surely she’s gonna figure that out eventually. As mother to the fffK, she’s still got great prospects in the marriage market. Even more so if she’s open to marrying older men with grown children. Either way, she’s only 40 and could have another 60 years as a very wealthy trophy wife/widow. How important is a that damn title?
@ThatsNotOkay:
“…her digs PALE IN COMPARISON…”
Can you imagine the way it must be killing her to look at Adelaide Cottage and then look at the Sussexes lush estate in Montecito?
And, as someone said above – also her sister’s £15m mansion. Lol.
KKKate doesn’t even have to look as far as Montecito. Adelaide Cottage pales in comparison to Frogmore Cottage. Frogmore (10 bedrooms) is significantly bigger than Adelaide (four bedrooms). I remember when the tabloids were saying Harry and Meghan might move into Adelaide Cottage back in 2018, salty haters were already commenting “at least the queen isn’t giving them Frogmore…” (lol) The fact Kate has to look out her window and see the much larger house Meghan and Harry CHOSE to walk away from.
@Katherine – it’s an easy mistake to make but I think, as many have before, that you are confusing Frogmore Cottage with Frogmore House. Frogmore Cottage as owned by H&M is also a four bedroomed property. Frogmore House is the huge one.
I’ve tried to do links on both properties below for reference.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Frogmore_Cottage
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Frogmore_House
People keep saying that if they separate or even divorce then she wasted twenty years. I think the opposite, she will still be taken care of for the rest of her days. She is still the Mother to the FFFK, if anything she is in a great position to leave the shit show now. I really dont see the appeal to being the Queen Consort it is not as sexy as Duchess or Princes. She has already won, if she was smart she should bag her a nice charming, handsome and fully haired man and live life in peace.
@809 Even Frogmore Cottage is better in my opinion. It’s been newly renovated to H&M’s specifications, and has a cleaner look to it as well. AC looks a bit choppy to me. I might be mistaken, but isn’t bigger than AC? In the aerial photos of FC it looks pretty big.
She wants to be queen. It’s the highest ranking female position in the uk. Social climbers want to climb as high as possible. The highest you can go is Queen regnant, second is queen consort. She wants to be above everybody else in status/rank. So she’ll never willingly divorce.
I think frogmore cottage is a bit bigger than Adelaide, but the latter is posher/more ornately decorated. Frogmore cottage was servants quarters, Adelaide was the home of a Queen consort. It’s prettier, and fancier.
I’ve been thinking the same thing lately!! ALL those years of planning and strategizing and tolerating…… Only to possibly get dumped by Peggy and have to watch him install his mistress as Queen Consort. It was all for nothing!!! 😂😂
I’ve also thought about the possibility that the people of UK will FINALLY vote to dismantle the monarchy after a few years of Charles’ SUPER unpopular reign, largely due to one corruption allegation after another….. Which would ALSO cause Kates (and Carol’s) plans to dissolve before their very eyes…… Can’t be queen without a monarchy!
Ah yes, but Pippa actually had a personality with which to bag said rich guy. Pippa’s sister is not so fortunate.
That second pic of William looking at her says it all. I detect some scorn, guilt & tolerance…contempt even!
Right???! Where are all the body language analyses of THESE two??????
I think they’re LONG overdue…..
so, reading about these two moving and school and everybody was saying that the school they were in was much better suited …. I wonder: Did Wills have peg sessions with one of the yummy school mummies??? Still going on? Pulling kids out of school seems so drastic and keeps being mentioned. I don’t know, a theory I suppose.
It’s a good theory. Remember there was that weird story about three years ago, about how William did the school run in the morning and then went to the gym to work out with the school mummies? It was weird bc it was so random, and it seemed to be sending up some kind of bat signal. “check the gym! check the zumba classes!”
Well, there’s rumors of the lawyer in london. Maybe he met her through the yummy mummies or she even is one. There’s also the rumor of the flora and fauna woman who is Russian, I think? Don’t think she’s a lawyer though. Then there’s the more recent tweet about a banker he was with during Kate’s first pregnancy. Honestly, William has secrets and gets a lot of cover from the press but who really knows the actual specifics. But it’s the fact that he has these secrets and is known to be protected that creates so much online speculation.
@becks1-that story was weird. Did it have pics with it? I just remember pics of William doing the school run with kids and a pretty blonde teacher. He was actually smiling in that one.
When the rose thing blew up a lot of the chatter was that she wasn’t the only woman. And the banker now seems to be linked to around the time of the first pregnancy based on that recent blind claiming to be from a BBC reporter. Kaiser’s Twitter feed has that one along with the bot chaos that ensued.
Yup, I remember there were some (now deleted of course) Tweets from people who were NOT royal followers at all who mentioned hearing about other women. I think one guy mentioned being on a work trip, and a hotel employee was freely chatting about William and a random woman being there together. He said the woman she was talking about definitely wasn’t Rose.
The more that comes out about this move, and Fergie buying that new place, I’m stating to think they will be moving into the Royal Lodge eventually. After Andrew moves out and there are extensive renovations.
They obviously are pushing for it but it’s never going to happen with the Queen or Charles in power. There’s no breaking Andrew’s lease with how hard he’s going to hang onto it and how much money he’s invested in it.
Andrew isn’t moving out of Royal Lodge for a flat in Mayfair.
Pedo wants the security of being protected from press on royal property. He will not live “out in the wild” in Mayfair, where they can come up to the door.
Also, he pays practically nothing for that 99 yr lease (that can (and most likely *is*) in *his* will to go to his daughters to continue residence), IF he is offered a HUGE payout for it, to leave, he might consider it. But Chaz wouldn’t do that. He wants Pedo close, and NEEDING him (for money) to keep him under wraps. If Pedo is “let loose” from the fold, who knows who he’ll tell his secrets to.
Don’t think they’ll be moving anywhere together, Carol. Why are they moving anywhere when they already have multiple properties, unless for Kate to have her own place.
Why would Andrew give up a Royal residence for flats in Mayfair so easily, makes zero sense.
Andrew got that “loan” from the queen and Charles to pay off Virginia, at the time I thought that he was using Royal Lodge as collateral. I don’t expect the queen will collect her part of the loan, but I can see Charles using it to kick him out once she dies. I don’t know if that’s actually happening, but that’s what I would do if I was trying to get that slimy nonce out.
Nope! I do not think chuck will kick the nonce out. Andrew is too dangerous to be let out. Keeping him at the Royal Lodge keeps him under Chuck’s control and supervision. Kicking Pedrew out on his arse will leave the entire family open to him opening his mouth for a tell all and we all know Fergie would help him. Can you imagine what dirt he has on 🥚 and Cowmilla and Charles and Kathy keen. Again, chuck isn’t the smartest person, but he’s not dumb or as short-sighted as the Cambs.
I’d want to fumigate any place where Andrew resided. And maybe have it exorcised.
Weren’t they saying the move was so that they could be closer to the Queen and Kate’s parents? Now it’s for schooling? This move makes absolutely no sense and the only logical reason for downgrading their housing is that the house is only for Kate and the children.
Yep, that’s how I read this. Khate is being put firmly in her place, mother of the heir and all. There is no way HRH PoP would end up with this, even as a third home, it’s nonsense. We know exactly how the BRF view married-ins, particularly after the relationship is over. At least with her they know she’s too lazy to actively try and pull focus (beyond CarolE writing puff pieces with all her favourite rota rats).
@Amy Bee … Yes, being close to the Queen so they could ‘look in on her’ and being closer to Kate’s parents was the the first joint justification for the move.
I wonder why not having their live-in nanny will be such a major change for the children since sources are always crowing about William and Kate being such ‘hands on’ parents and all.
And wasn’t this the same kind of ‘privacy’ Harry and Meghan expressed having before leaving Salt Island?
So the idea that William is staying at AC is doubtful, as in why would the FFK down grade. But couldn’t the same be said for George then? Is it possible the kids are actually staying in Windsor castle and AC is for Kate alone? No idea if that’s the case and I’m doubtful the queen wants little kids in her space but isn’t it a big enough castle for everyone?
I said something similar yesterday, that maybe WC was for the kids and William and AC was so Kate could still be close to them. I also think for the kids something that is being considered is that they won’t be in this house for that much longer – if they plan for George to start boarding and then Charlotte, that will happen in a few years, and the kids will spend a large part of school breaks traveling, or at Anmer or Balmoral or wherever. then when William becomes Duke of Cornwall maybe he will get upgraded to a bigger house. so maybe this move IS seen as temporary for the KIDS but not temporary for KATE. That makes little sense I know lol.
Once again I’ll say it. This story is just WEIRD. Not the move itself – although that is weird- but all the different permutations of this story and the justifications offered etc. If there were a solid, legitimate reason for this move beyond “Kate’s separation home” they would have said so.
Actually this makes a lot of sense. If they are shuttling the kids between them then it’s a lot easier to do it between Windsor Castle and Adelaide Cottage (referenced as a 10 min walk above) than it is between KP and Anmer, which is three hours plus by car. If anyone sees the kids and/or K/W or staff going backwards or forwards with them then it’s easily explained as the kids going to see Granny or do something in the castle. Plenty of cover even in plain sight.
So just thinking if nanny Maria isn’t staying at AC, she could still be staying with the kids if they actually are living at WC. Idk, it just seems cold to not have the kids staying with their mom though. Imagine if Louis and charlotte are living at Adelaide while William and George are at WC. I feel weird just even thinking that but again these are the Windsors and I’m never not amazed at their coldness.
Betty’s worst nightmare is having Burger King and three little kids move in. The lady barely tolerates the FFK in public; there is no way she wants the commotion of Jubbly Louis running around her private apartments in Windsor, pulling her dogs’ tails, breaking the vases and yanking down the tapestries. What would motivate her to agree to that?
Adelaide is for Kate and the kids. Burger King will POP in occasionally for a photo op but live in London and Norfolk and be able to entertain whomever whenever without being overlooked by Kate and the kids. The Queen will continue to have Windsor to herself, the way she likes it.
When Charles and Diana separated, the children divided their school holidays between the two, equally. So probably it would be the same for this generation.
Diana was a much more hands on /devoted mother than Kate (can anyone see Kate doing any of the hard work of looking after children? She plays tennis and bakes with them. The nannies are the ones parenting them. ). Yet Diana wasn’t given full custody with Charles having visitation rites, it was 50/50.
The Queen was upset in the 80s when Diana insisted on moving out of balmoral for the summer and staying at craigowan lodge instead. The queen liked having William and Harry ride their sit on toys along the corridors.
Given that Windsor is usually the queens weekend home, it’s possible Williams planning to spend weekends at Windsor, with the children. They could be spending weekdays at Adelaide with Kate, and their school holidays divided equally between William and Kate.
I can’t imagine that the kids would permanently be living in WC apart from their mom. Even for the royals, that would be insane.
As I recall one of the selling points, to the public, was that Adelaide needed no “new” renovations. Now I think that’s because the renovations that Kate wanted were done before they started putting out stories to the press.
“Needing” renovations, and getting renovations, are two entirely different things. Plus, we all know how Kate loves to renovate kitchens, etc that don’t need it but does it anyway. As usual, the press is using semantics here and purposely omitting information to give the wrong impression, by truthfully saying AC doesn’t need any renovations.
The story about the move to Windsor has been percolating for at least 1 year. Every so often, the story reappears in the tabloids – each time with different properties highlighted, at times unnamed houses in Berkshire.
Yet Adelaide Cottage has been consistently mentioned though not always emphasized.
The move/separation probably already has occurred, maybe coinciding with the time Kate looked like a skeleton. During the negotiations, the Midds proposed different properties but were forced to settle for AC. All those articles were probably about that, except without mentioning the separation, it was hard to get sympathy for better options.
The delay in moving into AC is quite interesting. I agree there are likely renovations playing into that, but it feels like denial on Khate’s part, putting off the inevitable appearance of her fall from grace. Re: no live in staff — this alone, if we needed more proof, shows it’s just Khate and the kids because there is NO WAY Bulliam would ever live without round the clock servants available to take care of him.
“I also wonder if Kate is putting off the move because she knows this is a massive downgrade for her.”
I can totally see that being the case, especially with the weird “last normal summer” line that’s been pushed in a couple of stories. She’s probably clinging onto being able to stay at Anmer Hall for as long as she can. I can see that being her favorite home, even after all the drama that occurred with Rose.
This entire rollout of the move to Adelaide Cottage is just so strange and messy even for Cambridge standards. Things must really be chaotic behind the scenes.
I think Kate never wants to set foot in Anmer or Norfolk again in her life if she can help it. I’m sure she likes the house but her neighbors? Not so much. We know William feels differently.
And I don’t think the local toffs want her setting foot in Anmer or Norfolk either. They’ve circled their wealthy wagons and she’ll never be let into the aristo set again.
“I’m sure she likes the house but her neighbors? Not so much.”
Oh definitely. I’d go even further and say she probably doesn’t like the Norfolk community in general anymore, especially since many of them made their true feelings about her clear in the infamous Tatler article a couple of years ago. I could still see her willing to “suffer silently” at Anmer because she’s quite used to taking humiliation and scorn for perks.
I still just don’t understand this at all. The crown has so many properties, and they choose this one? Even if it is just for Kate? I feel like I’m missing something here. Surely if the two are separated, there are better places for her than this. And if they’re not separated, surely there are better places than this! It’s all just very weird. I want some extra delicious scoop on this! 🤣
“Have company over in complete privacy.” Interesting. Since Burger King has plenty of love nest space at deserted KP and Anmer, why would Kate need complete privacy for whoever she has visiting her? Does Kate now have the option to form her own new liaisons, albeit discretely? If so, squirreling her away in the country makes sense.
I guess it goes back to them supposedly feeling “overlooked” (too many eyes/ears on them) at KP. I always thought that Kate would be too scared to try to have her own affairs because William could easily use them against her.
I agree, I don’t think she would ever dare to do that.
I think it refers to the kids being able to have friends over privately. Which still sounds weird but ok? I guess the privacy would also prevent people noticing dad is not around much, at least during the week.
I still think this is Kate’s divorce home. On Twitter there was a post from a “BBC reporter” saying Bulliam’s wandering sceptre goes as far back as Kate being pregnant with George and that sidepiece was a banker. The Middletons probably think, if the Twitter blurb is true, they can use this as leverage for Kate to get a Diana size settlement, claiming the marriage was a sham on William’s side early on, just like Charles. P.S. the Twitter post said the pegging is true.
The “wandering” goes back to the dating years and Kate and Carole were fine with it then. Too late to cry about it now, so I don’t think they can cry “Sham!” at this point. They thought they could turn a mountain lion into a house cat but they got bit. Oops. I think William just got bored with Kate and then her family went on overdrive with the Future KWEEEEN Linchpin baloney.
This story just keeps growing more arms and legs. Something’s stinks about this whole moving situation and I just can’t seem to put my finger on it. Personally, I think Keen is causing a fuss because she’s been relegated to basic servant quarters and has been told to deal with it. Keen is obsessed with optics and can’t handle being seen as the underdog. That’s why she was ecstatic to poke the stick into Meghan at every chance she got. All those years of scheming and mean-girling and this is the separation house you’ve been given? I have to scream!
The Middleton’s are obsessed with optics and I’m sure Keen & Carole have been begging for a more grandeur estate, which is why we kept seeing articles about them buying property in Bucklebury last year, then the narrative doing a complete 180 turn with the Keens suddenly pleading for Royal Lodge. It’s bizarre. The fact Keen has been smacked down with Adelaide must cut deep, which is why we’re likely seeing further dithering with these articles about how they still haven’t moved in yet. Don’t the kids start their new Windsor schools in a few weeks? Anyway, I digress.
Lol, Meghan lives in a bigger house (that SHE owns) and her husband wants to live there with her. Irony indeed! Delicious!
I mean it does make AC perfect in bring a nice servants quarters because in some ways she is just the “help”… she birthed an heir and babysits her kids* but actually doesn’t add anything to their royal workload etc.
* I don’t think this is something mothers do who are actually raising their kids but I suspect the nannies do the bulk of the raising… and we did see Kate babysitting Louis during the jubilee…
The hands-on mothering trope was another PR soundbite that Keen stolen from Diana to shamelessly copy her. I never bought it then and I definitely don’t buy it now. Louis’ behaviour at the Jubbly proved just how useless Keen is at actually interacting and dealing with her kids. She constantly uses them as probs by shoving her hands in their faces and waits for the camera to click before completely ignoring them again. All mother’s have their moments with kids, but Keen looked absolutely lost in the royal box when Louis was having a typical toddler tantrum. It’s like she’s never dealt with that before and didn’t even know where to start.
Also her whole flop Early Years project is absolute projection. It’s her way of trying to reassure herself that she’s a great mother, despite handing them off to various Nannies and not nurturing their well-being by uprooting their entire lives to move to Windsor. Keen has never put her kids first and it’s been proven many times.
When George was a toddler, someone on royal gossip forum claimed to know a member of their staff. They said the nanny did all the parenting. Carole was the mother, Kate was the daughter, and George was a little person who happened to live with them who was looked after by Maria.
When he was a baby the newspaper said it was Maria who brought him to say goodnight to them at bedtime, then took him off to the nursery to put him to bed, and Maria who was on the other end of the baby com, and doing the night feeds.
William and Kate went on holiday without him when he was 6 months old, so they’ve always been somewhat detached.
Seriously. You’d think that after they ‘announced’ AC in June that things would settle down and be less weird after the year-long period of speculation and campaigning for other homes. But the narrative around this move just gets stranger and stranger. There’s no rhyme or reason to the different excuses they push, and it’s obvious that they’re trying to hide something big (aka a separation).
“Personally, I think Keen is causing a fuss because she’s been relegated to basic servant quarters and has been told to deal with it. Keen is obsessed with optics and can’t handle being seen as the underdog.”
Charles did that to his son…so he’d definitely humiliate William’s Ex-Wife (does it really matter to him who she is?).
If I were Kate, I would dump the kids on William and demand a villa on Riviera, along with the hefty settlement to keep quiet. But, the Middletons still want to stay close to the throne through George.
Can you image after all that mean girling and racist aggression towards Meghan all to be the queen bee and to end up down graded and seemingly cast aside?
No skills, interest or talents except copying other women’s styles, wearing unfortunate wiglets and having babies. What a sad life. She could have had Meghan as a best friend and now I don’t think she even has her sister as one. How sad, sad, sad.
Yup, and this is the weirdest story ever. No way is King William bargain hunting for 4 bedroom cottages. Seems like Kate has two options at this point: be happy as the official wife, living in her separation cottage near her family, with still a high probability of someday being QC (but always having to worry that William finds another woman that wants to be wife-not-mistress). Or bank her cache as mother to the FFFK and get herself an adoring, if slightly older, nouveau riche divorcee/widower. Honestly, option #2 seems so obviously the right choice, but is she actually reading these threads?
Pete Davidson is single again & has no problem with older women!
@Bettyrose
I completely agree with you but when has Kate ever made the right choice.
All this article proves is that they lurk this site.
As much as he was probably infuriated with the pegging story, he also learned that people don’t care about that stuff the same way. His best move is to be a 50/50 hands on dad and go date. Affair stories and sneaking around don’t do him any good. Charles never wants to leave Clarence House. My guess is William is in the big house and Kate is in the small one half the time. The other half the time she will be free to stay at her parents/her future house.
None of this would happening as quietly though if the RF didn’t have stuff on the Middletons. Carol is sloppy with her PR.
William need to proceed differently than his parents. Divorce and coparenting and being generally honest about what went wrong, taking responsibility goes very far. The BRF only needs William to succeed, not Kate. Single modern kind dad is what his pr team should put on his dream board.
Kate needs to get a makeover and date. Cut the hair and modernize her outlook. In fact maybe Kate without William is far more interesting.
What happened to meghan is inexcusable, but being in a toxic relationship can make one loose the plot real fast.
On a side note, this situation may in-fact be the most beneficial to Charlotte and Louis. No matter what, the heirs take priority and they are going to have to find an individual life for themselves.
Also someone mentioned that maybe she doesn’t have big blue anymore. I have a feeling that she was adding to the speculation from anger. They don’t need to give her a settlement for it. The public would never be ok with her holding onto that ring after a divorce.
Kate needs to go watch some Tyler Perry movies and learn her self worth.
I think Tyler Perry would be a bit of a trigger for her given his support of Meghan!
Yes, from a branding point of view, ‘Single dad whose marriage sadly didn’t work out but is now looking for new love’ plays a lot better than ‘Man who likes to pretend he is a great husband and father but is actually out sharing his community peen with multiple other women and taking it up the a*se on a regular basis’.
If I were advising William (yikes but go with me) I would absolutely be telling him to jump before the media breaks the truth and ruins his rep.
People Magazine is in my opinion not at all credible. They regurgitate stuff that’s been printed elsewhere or just plain fantasize and make up different scenarios; just my unpopular opinion. I quit reading People ages ago and only catch the blurbs here but I have no reason to think they’ve changed.
Simon Perry is still there and he’s simply printing what the Middletons want him to print. They rarely print negative stories about any celebrity.
To be fair they are also positive with Meghan and Harry too, although I doubt those stories come from Perry.
In any case we have heard little from the separate royals edition of People because focusing on the boring royals isn’t interesting for Americans. Diana was sui generis.
Wild theory! But, maybe the Queen and Charles killed this dumb idea, and team KP can’t come down from the ladder they climbed up on (which wouldn’t be the first time…cough…the bullying story…cough). As someone pointed out it makes no sense. The only time people really see them at KP is when there boarding the helicopter( which probably wouldn’t happen if they didn’t do it every weekend!). The kids were told, are happy and well adjusted at the school they attend and current living situation. The Cambridge’s mostly have events in the London area so the commute argument doesn’t work, as it would just add to it! Finally, the whole being close to the Queen argument seems sort of flimsy to me, I mean they didn’t seem to give a damn about being close to the queen at Christmas, choosing to go elsewhere instead! It’s more likely that Kate just wants to follow the trend that happen during lockdown of some of the upper class (see: Pippa) moving out the city entirely!
We have been told there would be no divorce as long as The Queen lives, so…
First, William gave in to all Kate´s demands a year ago,but made sure she would not get another child of further associate her image to Diana´s, hence she not appearing at the unvealing.
Then he started making overtures over to Royal Lodge, while leaking how ” concerned” he was about Andrew´s situation.
W even allowed himself to be Chaz scapegoat when it concerns to the re writing of Diana´s story- they obviously have an agreement going on.
Kate PR insists she is the Future Queen, despite Camila, and Adelaide Cottage is NOT a future´s queen home. William PR is forcing Kate to abide by the middle class roots she so wishes to forget, while he gets to play stateman and “save” the environment.
Once the Queen dies, we will see stories about how W cannot forgive Kate for lying about the crying story, how he gave up his own brother because of Kate and her lies and how his own dislike to Megah had to do with Kate- and not his racism.
BINGO! Single Dad William is born- and Kate is returned to her origins.
The funny thing about this is that he’d be far more likely to be better protected if he announces a separation/divorce while Elizabeth is still here. She is the only reason some of these British outlets don’t go after the whole RF the way that they could (and the way that they’ve done to Harry and Meghan). While William is the heir of the heir and the establishment clearly prefers him to Charles, that doesn’t guarantee his continued shielding from bad press after Elizabeth is gone. I think he’s probably feeling a little too comfortable (you can tell with how he and Kate are kind of letting the press flounder in trying to make AC seem like a dream home and move for them) and that’ll make the potential backlash even worse for him.
@Beach Dreams, this is such a good point, and ITA. We’ve been hearing forever that tons of things are going to happen “after the Queen passes,” but you’re so right in this case.
Chuck didn’t want to wait before it was announced that Camilla would in fact be QC— he specifically wanted it on the record that the Queen had approved it. William should proceed the same way, but he’s an idiot, so here we are.
Moderatelywealthy, I think your scenario is plausible. I would replace the crying story with forcing out H&M was spearheaded by KHate and CarolE. I’ve always thought that W could easily transition to great Dad and sought after batchelor (by someone). Is there really any reason for him to remarry?
No divorce as long as his 95 year old Grandmother is around? Does that even merit response?
What’s the point of delaying the move? The kids start school soon. It’s gonna be chaotic anyway for those kids. You’d think they’d want to get the kids settled in their new surroundings before school starts. If it’s renovations, just say that.
I wonder if the kids have been at the Middletons and that’s where they are staying until AC is ready. Or maybe they are at Windsor Castle since the Queen is in Scotland. Who knows. I know they aren’t getting Royal Lodge. No way Andrew is giving that up to William.
Honestly, if I were Kate I would be happy to get away from my cheating, petulant, perpetually pissy husband and have a lovely old four bedroom house with “live-out” help for me and my children. And if she’s going through a tough time in her marriage and life, it makes sense that she would want to be closer to her parents and sister.
Carole is a status-chaser and it’s in large part her fault Kate is in this mess, but she’s still her mother. She’s almost certainly a warmer, more nurturing figure than anyone Kate is going to find among her in-laws. And she and Pippa seem to be pretty close. Sure, she’s probably envious of Pippa now, or will be when the fog clears, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t love her and wouldn’t feel better being able to see her more often.
I do think it’s hard on the kids to make them move schools, but being closer to grandparents and other family members is a stabilizing thing most of the time, so that should help.
I’m not saying I feel sorry for Kate, just that Adelaide Cottage, “small” as it might be, might seem like a refuge at this point. A place of her own for her and her kids.
AnneL, I would agree with you except this is not what KHate signed up for. I honestly believe this was a marriage of convenience and nothing more, but I also believe she expected to have more than AC. This is where Ma’s influence has hurt rather than helped KHate.
I don’t believe for one minute that Ma will let a divorce happen without fighting. I just hope she’s prepared for the blow back. I hope Uncle Hooker and Blow is too.
Caroles a textbook case of narcissistic personality disorder. There is no way she is a warm nurturing mother figure. Narcissistic mothers are a nightmare in private.
Hmm, tell me more – what makes you think she has npd? Do you think she’s of a covert type? Does she have any other siblings other than Gary, and if so, how did they turn out? People with NPD usually have traumatic childhoods correct? Do we know much about hers? Kate has always spoken very highly of her maternal grandmother I believe, though I’ve never heard much about Carole’s father. Children of parents with NPD often end up with personality disorders themselves which would be very interesting that she ended up with William if so. He also had parents/relatives that likely had some personality disorders and a traumatic childhood himself.
A commenter here wrote a few days ago that AC is for the children, with Wm and Kate alternating their residencies to co-parent. It made sense to me then why it’s reported that Kate has not moved in, when really it’s the children moving in with one or the other parent in rotation. Having no live in staff makes this so much more doable. Kate would live at nearby Buckleberry when Wm is in residence with the children.
If it was the children’s residence it would be grander. Look at Prince Edwards house. The queen likes giving grand estates to her children/their offspring. She’s doesn’t give grand houses to ex in-laws. Sarah got beggar all, Diana was allowed to keep her apartment at kp because Charles didn’t want it, he already had his own apartment at sjp. Diana wasn’t given a grand estate.
Well she sure missed the ball with Harry then.
I’ve been kind of obsessed with the idea of this move because I love to look at homes on Zillow, Zoopla, and even Google maps. I noticed that Sunninghill Park which was Andrew and Fergie’s old home adjacent to Windsor Great Park on the west side looks like it is in major rebuilding mode. It was sold to a Kazakh friend of Andrew’s in 2007 but demolished in 2016 due to disrepair. Now on Google maps it looks like it is being rebuilt in an even grander and larger style. I just wonder if it being redone for Kate and the kids. The privacy and location are perfect.
Their weird story about Nanny Maria kind of backfired because it made it sound like she was getting fired.
Kate’s getting AC in the separation because she’s incapable of being a *working* (coughcough) mother. She needs to be near her own mother and have tons of help nearby. I can’t imagine her getting the kids dressed for school, fixing a nutritious breakfast and packing lunches on her own, she’s utterly incapable. It’s only a few minutes from Windsor Castle and close to mummy and Pippa. She may eventually wrangle a larger home, who knows. I can’t see her being happy with a home that most of us would find more than adequate, but it’s in her best interests to STFU and to have her mother and uncle stay out of the mess as well. Once the Queen shuffles off this mortal coil she and William can part ways officially and perhaps she’ll be awarded a larger manse for her discretion.
Given this and the report from the other day about Royal Lodge, I wonder if that’s how Chuck & Liz are trying to get them to at least present a more unified front and work on their marriage, by changing their minds about Royal Lodge down the road…
Well, maybe “the Cambridges” haven’t moved in but “Kate and the children” have. Semantics.
Why can’t they keep their stories straight about why they are moving? First it was that the school run to London from Anmer was too long. Sure, that’ll happen if you choose to live more than an hour away. But then why not KP, which is more centrally located? Well, they’re too “overlooked” at KP. Right. So… they decided on a place right next to Frogmore, Royal Lodge, and Windsor Castle. What? And they are changing the children’s school anyway, so why couldn’t they just have chosen a place closer to one of their other houses? It’s all very circular reasoning.
“The Cambridge Way” seems to be throwing out all sorts of contradictory explanations for things and seeing what sticks. It’s an absolute mess. How they are still *this* inept, PR-wise, is amazing. The only reason I can think of for this sh!tshow is that Kate is trying to “refuse” AC and hold out for something better, because she knows that for HER, this is permanent.
I’m also surprised that Kate wouldn’t want to retain some sort of residence at KP. She loves to talk about what a country girl she is, but in reality she loves the shopping/salons/etc. in London, too.
IDK. It’s so shambolic at this point and impossible to figure out wtf is going on because they lie constantly anyway.
What does moving even look like when you can afford 3 of everything? Other than maybe a few pieces of certain furniture, loveys and certain toys and clothes, what needs to be moved? Staff no doubt is setting up their 3rd household and I have no doubt that Two Kitchens Kate has ordered redecorations
Right. It’s not like she’s scrubbing the old wax off the kitchen floor or moving furniture around or dusting the ceiling fan. A move for her is turnkey. Just come on in. You’re home. Tell cook what you want for tea.
Is all of this speculation? Has an official move notice been released? I’m surprised no one has said anything about renovations( not really), but if she’s moving in, I’m sure she’s having something renovated…
I’m still gob smacked (not really) about the number of mistresses William has had (and probably more of the one-night stand variety). And the pegging stuff would be excruciating embarrassing to her. If I were Kate, I’d be very angry about all of it and not want to have sex with him at all (putting aside the wan comedy dialogue of broodiness on Kate’s part and “No, Ma’am” on William’s). Not only that, I’d want to vent my anger, maybe by overspending on clothes (check– hitting the nation in the pocketbook– not his money anyway) and God knows what else. I bet she’s lashing out in other ways too, including delaying the move into the tiny cottage (by her, her mother’s and sister’s standards). She’s no doubt also boiling mad that her Mum and sister live in bigger homes than she will and she’s the FQC.
It looks Will is trying to not burst out laughing while Kate plays charades beside him. I guess it’s better than the contempt he usually shows her.
Also, I agree with others that there were absolutely renovations done to the house. These are the same people who spent about $100k to move their tennis court a FEW FEET. Kate will spend tens of thousands of dollars on paint alone. I am so disgusted with this couple and how little they help the people of Britian – you know, the ones who are responsible for funding their life of luxury.