“Rep. Liz Cheney lost her primary to a Donald Trump fanatic” links

We haven’t seen the last of her.
We have to remember not to put Cheney on a pedestal. Her voting record shows that she supported trump throughout his presidency. She voted ultra conservative all the time.
Just because she is gunning to put trump into prison, doesn’t mean that she is a good person.
Thanks Stella, THIS! She’s right about THIS ONE issue, she celebrated Roe reversal.
I totally agree, however for the last two months I am constantly hearing from Democrats I know that they would vote for her. So I have to imagine that is happening all over the country. I would like to see Beto run for President.
I agree we shouldn’t put her on a pedestal but she’s not going anywhere. She just won’t be as visible. So Donald shouldn’t be crowing.
Exactly.
My radical position: Every elected official’s child(ren) should attend public school.
Agreed. No cookies for NOT committing treason.
Are we really patting this woman on the back just for this one thing? The same woman who worked on the Bush-Cheney reelection campaign? Her father has committed some of the worst human rights violations in the history of this country, and she’s been fully in support of those actions. Yikes, the bar is really low, isn’t it? Unpopular opinion here, I know, but whether its Liz Cheney or Hillary Clinton-shouldn’t be white-washed because they stood against the buffoonery that was Trump. These people have also taken part in horrifying destruction-especially of brown and Muslim countries.
Liz Cheney has been apart of the oppressive, racist republican party for her entire political career. She does not believe in pro-choice, gay rights or in helping those in need. She will be fine and she will move on with the rest of her life.
Eva Amurri is as annoying as her awful mother.
I came to say the same thing. Liz Cheney is no ally. I also think she’s thinking the long game since 1/6. She’s going to run in 2024 and will split the vote.
Liz has evolved on gay rights but even a broken clock is right twice a day, you don’t vote for it to be president. She is very much her father’s daughter. So basically if you want to shoot a guy in the face, send a Cheney.
This is true on so many levels. The Cheneys: Busted clocks and buckshots! 🤣
The GFY item on Carrie Fisher and Paul Simon reminded me that decades ago, People Magazine had some interesting insights and gentle snark. Too bad it’s turned into a list of publicist talking points.
Thanks for the tip @Pinkosaurus. I went to the link and read it and man! why can’t People still write like this?! These days they just copy and paste PR agents’ emails and it’s so boring and saccarhine!
I’m old enough to remember when their wedding happened. Carrie had interesting tastes in men. She tended to go for brainy creative types.
Liz Cheney is a monster too. She just didn’t like that Trump said the quiet part out loud. That’s the difference between the “old” Republican party of her diabolical dad and the new one. Racism is supposed to be subtle and disguised so you could claim it’s all in the recipient’s head. It’s not supposed to be outward and make the racists feel bad. Don’t forget, she voted in lock step with the rest of her party. It’s not the core values she opposed, it was the way the message was delivered.
Bye to her.
Yes, I just can’t with the liberal people that think she’s a hero, I bet she’ll cash in and go on a tour and some dumb liberals will fall for it and give her money.
Republicans did this to themselves, starting with John McCain when he nominated Sarah Palin as his VP. It’s been a slow-growing cancer that morphed into the Trump Tumor. I could laugh at it if they weren’t taking the whole country down with them. If we’re going to have fair elections and leaders that represent the country at a national level, we’re going to need to amend our laws to add more senators and dismantle the electoral college.
I can make a case that it started with Bush Sr. picking Dan Quayle, or Newt Gingrich being Speaker. But your point is valid.
It started well before that when whites who didn’t support Brown v. Board of Education made a mad dash to the Republican Party in the 1950s.
Not to mention that when Ronald Reagan announced his candidacy for President in 1980, he made the announcement in Philadelphia, Mississippi, the location where the three civil rights workers were lynched (Chaney, Goodman, Schwerner), on the platform of that massive dog whistle: “states’ rights”. It was all about “white grievances” tied directly to the “Southern Strategy” instituted by Richard Nixon in the 1960s.
She doesn’t deserve kudos for doing the barest of minimums when she voted lock step with Trump over 90% of the time. Trump is the Republicans’ creature. Never forget that. He’s THEIR monster. They’re just shocked that he turned on them, a guy who has a 50+ year history of turning on people.
I’m not sure about 16 year olds voting. How many are likely to pay attention and vote on the issues? OTOH, they’re so severely impacted by decisions on abortion, student debt, war. I’m also not keen on the voting habits of anyone who lacks critical thinking skills, and that’s irrespective of age, and they vote en masse. So yeah maybe 16 year olds should have more say in our society.
I think if a person can drive a car at the age of 16, they should certainly be allowed to vote at that age. I mean is the brain that much immature at 16 than 18? Lots of laws impact 16 year olds so they should get a voice in it all.
Aha! and my radical idea is to raise the driving age but lower the drinking age. I think more kids would drink illegally than they would to drive illegally and give them a year or two of stupid drinking to get it out of most of their systems and I think you’d have less teen driving accidents.
OG Bella – Interesting! I actually strongly object to the 21 drinking age. My first objection is that you become a legal adult in every way at 18, with all the responsibilities and obligations that entails, so you are entitled to the privileges (yes, I know many 18 year olds are not pushed into the world with adult expectations, but the law and the draft say they’re adults, as does the IRS if they work). My second objection is that infantilizing our youth only creates unhealthy relationships with alcohol (see as evidence nearly every culture that teaches responsible drinking at younger ages). And let’s face it, whether or not you chose to drink as a teen, most of us could get access to booze if we wanted it, and if not booze probably meth.
Finally, the driver’s license issue is tricky. Our public transit infrastructure sucks in all but the most populous metro regions. I’d like to see any improvement there. And I certainly think there should always be an exception that allows teens to drive to their jobs. But I agree with your reasoning.
And all of that would be taken more seriously if 16 year olds voted. Heck, I’m in!
I live in PA and have never voted reptilian once. (LOL I love how auto correct chose reptilian over republican so im gonna leave it). I got a couple of calls to give this opponent money. The people made liz out to be the reincarnation of Vladimir Lenin. yes liz is no angel but I wonder if this yahoo is gonna be a normal awful republican or the kind that tries to overthrow the government.
my other takeaway is that if there arent enough people in that state to donate, they dont need as many senators as NY, CA, etc
I know you mean it in place of Republican but please don’t use reptilian. It’s an old antisemitic term and it actively causes harm.
That’s a stretch and you know it
Isn’t the Queen of England a Reptilian? These days it’s only a space alien slur.
My first thought was the David Icke conspiracy theory. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Reptilian_conspiracy_theory
There is a nuance to this. If you are calling people reptiles in tandem with dog whistles like “globalist” or “cabal” and discussing it within the context of the conspiracies tealily linked to, that is anti-semitic.
But the term “reptilian” itself is an adjective for a dislikable, vile person, which describes the Republican party perfectly.
All of these Republicans were happy to use Trump as a smokescreen to hide their dirty work. Now they are getting burned. Hopefully the rest of the country will wise up and see that Cheney and all of these ultra conservatives are part of the same racist, toxic Trump flavored stew. Its the policies stupid, not just the person.
Liz Cheney has my gratitude for going against the Trump personality cult, but not my respect. I suppose that when it comes to opposing a would-be dictator, it’s better to wake up late than to not wake up at all. But make no mistake, even the few Republican men and women willing to condemn Trump’s tactics still share his worldview (with the possible exception of Mitt Romney, whom I believe to be genuinely principled even if I disagree with him. He at least saw Trump for what he was long before Jan. 6. I think he only remains in the party out of a rather hopeless desire to change it from within, not realizing it’s basically a lost cause).
If we’re lucky, Liz Cheney will run against Trump in 2024 and split the vote, but I’m not convinced she can do that. The GQP is now made up of those who support Trump, and those who are trying to grab attention by one-upping his bigotry and misogyny. There’s not much room for least-worst Republicans like Cheney.
Just because in the end she wants to put Trump in prison doesn’t mean she was on the right side of history for everything else. She is a Republican. She wanted to defund Planned Parenthood. She did not believe in expanding Medicare, Social Security and other entitlement programs but was in favor of increased defense spending and decreased taxes for corporations.
Liz Cheney was never “the one.”
Now we just hope the Democratic contender can beat the crazy trump supporter.
In Wyoming? Fat chance. The crazy trump supporter will be the next congressperson, guaranteed. You couldn’t find enough Democrats in the entire state of Wyoming to fill your average-sized high school gymnasium.
You may not be able to find enough Wyoming residents *overall* to fill an average size gymnasium… and yet they have 2 Senators just like California which has 70 x more people
States require civics in high school to graduate. Then again in college at public universities. FYI.
Mad respect for her willingness to go against TFG. Also remember she supported most of his policies when he was in office. It feels like the US has hit the point of no return re: the far right. Are we headed for a civil war?
We are.
I’m sad for America that of the ten representatives that voted to impeach Trump only two remain standing. The bar here is does the candidate support an insurrection or not. I’m deeply afraid for our democracy as imperfect as it’s been.
Why?
They are still Republicans. Let’s not get it twisted that is that coup was successful they would have not kept quiet.
Because we have a two party system and there is a difference between a Republican that voted against the insurrection and one that believes Trump didn’t lose the election and spouts QAnon theories.
On the topic of schools,
In the US, I think everyone should be able to send their child to school wherever they want to and be able to use their portion of school “tax” money that would be spent at their local public school on that child to do so. That way, the kid wins by getting the best fit for them, whether in a public, charter, parochial, private or home school environment.
All those recipes looks like prison food. I couldn’t get through the list. Is this how previous generations kept slim, by only making food that was utterly disgusting?
No more territories, automatic statehood and California should get two more senators. They have the population of a country and an economy to support it.