“Rep. Liz Cheney lost her primary to a Donald Trump fanatic” links

Liz Cheney lost her primary to a Donald Trump fanatic. Cheney will be fine and I admire her integrity in not backing down off Trump. [Jezebel]

What’s your radical position which doesn’t exist on a right/left spectrum? There should only be one Dakota. Home Ec & civics should be taught in every middle school & high school. Give 16-year-olds the right to vote. [Pajiba]

Dorit Kemsley says she didn’t bang Kyle Richards’ husband. [Dlisted]

Lainey’s take on the Angelina Jolie-Brad Pitt situation. [LaineyGossip]

Some disgusting vintage recipes, lord this is what our parents ate. [OMG Blog]

Carrie Fisher really married Paul Simon, it’s crazy. [Go Fug Yourself]

Eva Amurri is still, somehow, a famous lifestyle/mommy blogger. [Gawker]

Kid Cudi on Kanye West: “I don’t need that in my life.” [Just Jared]

Monkeypox is mostly being transmitted by sex. [Buzzfeed]

Photos from the House of Dragons premiere in London. [RCFA]

Jonathan Van Ness blasts the government’s response to monkeypox. [Towleroad]

This vintage clip of Vince McMahon is going viral. [Egotastic]