The Cambridges’ nanny Maria Borrallo will no longer live-in at Adelaide Cottage

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have employed nanny Maria Borrallo since Prince George was a baby. As far as the childcare we know about, Nanny Maria is seemingly their only full-time nanny. I’ve wondered at times if there are part-time nannies who come and go, especially after Kate gave birth to Louis. Maria has always been live-in, and when Kate and William travel, it’s believed that Maria takes the kids to Bucklebury and she stays with the kids even at Carole and Michael Middleton’s home. Well, weird news? Nanny Maria is no longer going to be a live-in nanny. Because Kate is being moved to Adelaide Cottage with the kids, there is no “space” to have a live-in nanny? Hm.
Most couples with young children dream of upsizing to give their growing brood more space to spread their wings. But in the coming two or three weeks, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will do the opposite, swapping their grand Kensington Palace home for a relatively modest four-bedroomed cottage on the Windsor estate, a move that will see them navigate life without a live-in nanny for their first time in their children’s lives.
For Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven and Prince Louis, four – used to having Maria Borrallo, their Spanish Norland nanny, on hand 24/7 – the move to Adelaide Cottage will represent a significant change. Although Ms Borrallo will be kept on full time, she will live elsewhere, as will the handful of other support staff that have long “lived-in” with the family at Kensington Palace, thought to include a housekeeper and a chef.
The Duke and Duchess hired Ms Borrallo in 2014 when Prince George was eight months old and she has been a regular fixture at the family’s side ever since, often pictured at official events in the traditional brown Norland uniform. Ms Borrallo sometimes travels with them on holiday and has her own apartment at the family’s Anmer Hall property on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk.
But while she will remain a key figure in the children’s lives, the relocation to Windsor will usher in a new era for the Cambridge clan. At Adelaide Cottage, a pretty Grade II-listed property built in 1831 for Queen Adelaide, the wife of William IV, they will be nestled in the heart of the Crown Estate’s Home Park, with much more scope for horse riding, walking the family dog and playing away from prying eyes. The adjoining Adelaide Lodge is unoccupied and no longer inhabitable as it is built into a hill and was never structurally underpinned.
The couple hope the move will allow them to give their children the best and most “normal” childhood possible. It will also ensure stability if they relocate next door to Windsor Castle at any point in the future.
All this does is bring up something which has bugged me all along about the “move to Adelaide Cottage” – it’s never made any sense if you believe the cover story about how the whole family is moving to this relatively “modest” family home. It only makes sense if you consider Adelaide to be Kate’s separation home, where she can play-act some version of a divorced mom who has her kids during the week and every other weekend. The fact that they wouldn’t give her a royal property which has enough space for staff quarters is really telling. And frankly, if the Windsors believed that William would be living full-time at Adelaide Cottage with Kate and the kids, the Cambridges would have gotten a bigger royal home with plenty of space for live-in staff.
Also: everyone is being so weird about how the Cambridges are “moving out” of Kensington Palace. They’re not. They will still retain KP, and that’s where the Cambridges’ whole office situation is, in addition to the fancy mansion-within-a-palace. William is going to live at KP. That much is clear. AND they’re keeping Anmer Hall.
KING'S LYNN, ENGLAND – JULY 05: Prince George of Cambridge plays with the wheels of Princess Charlotte's pram as Queen Elizabeth II and Prince George's nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo (in her Norland Nanny Uniform) looks on as they leave the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham Estate for the Christening of Princess Charlotte of Cambridge on July 5, 2015 in King's Lynn, England.
KING'S LYNN, ENGLAND – JULY 05: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge and Prince George of Cambridge, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince George's nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo leave the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham Estate for the Christening of Princess Charlotte of Cambridge on July 5, 2015 in King's Lynn, England.
Prince George's Nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo with the The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George attend the Plunkett's Parent's Group at Government House in Wellington. Wellington, New Zealand – Wednesday April 9, 2014.
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge at Trooping the Colour Parade in celebration of Britain's Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, in London
Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the fly past after Trooping The Colour – The Queen's Birthday Parade, London, UK – 02 Jun 2022
Britain's Catherine (C), Duchess of Cambridge, speaks to her children Britain's Prince George and Britain's Princess Charlotte during a visit to Cardiff Castle in Wales on June 4, 2022 as part of the royal family's tour for Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee celebrations.
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince Louis at the Platinum Pageant from the Royal Box on the final day of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in London.
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visiting Little Village Brent, to hear how the baby bank is supporting local families by ensuring that they have access to essential items for their young children.
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend Royal Ascot 2022 at Ascot Racecourse in Berkshire, UK.
Jul 10, 2022; London, England, United Kingdom; Prince William biting his nails while sitting between his parents William and Kate in the Royal Box watching Nick Kyrgios (AUS) return a shot during his men's singles final against Novak Djokovic (SRB) on Centre court at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.
BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND – AUGUST 02: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge attend the Sandwell Aquatics Centre during the 2022 Commonwealth Games on August 02, 2022 in Birmingham, England.
BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND – AUGUST 02: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge attend the Sandwell Aquatics Centre during the 2022 Commonwealth Games on August 02, 2022 in Birmingham, England.
Pretty sure Adelaide Cottage has a guest house on the grounds. The nanny will probably stay there.
Yes there is a guest cottage on the property, maybe Maria and the children will be living in it.
All this production about no room for a Nanny, like the Lamebridges really take care of their children.
Jan I’m here just to say this! I saw a photo of the house on the NY Post and there is literally a “lodge” right next to the “cottage”. That’s were all the servants will live! There’s no way they won’t have help available around the clock…she just won’t live in the same house. Nanny will be there but William won’t.
I think the real sh!t is about to go down and the nanny shouldn’t be a witness to all of that. The one thing I also noticed is how they added “ if they relocate next door to Windsor Castle at any point in the future” which seem never to have been in the narrative. And that hideous uniform for the nanny, I mean how traditional do you have to be or how low self-esteemed do you have to be to allow your nanny to be dressed like that. Kate wants to make sure the nanny doesnt look good and would not be a williewillpegger in a thousand years
Or, you know, they are close to Windsor Castle, as we keep being told. That has plenty of staff quarters so Nanny Maria can easily commute 10 minutes.
Could it be that the children will live in the main house (Windsor) with the nanny, butlers, dressers, cooks, tutors, etc?
And Kate will be allowed to schedule time to visit them, or they be taken to see her?
Oh gawd. Was nabbing a Prince worth it?
That has been my thought, but the article says that the adjoining lodge is not inhabitable due to structural issues. I am sure there are places elsewhere on the grounds where staff lives though.
I wonder if that’s going to be their excuse for eventually renovating the place (if they’re not secretly doing so already). I know one of the first articles on AC claimed that ‘no renovations needed’ was one of the main reasons they supposedly picked it, but I’m sure Kate will find something to complain about and ‘fix’.
That’s going to get upgraded asap because it probably needed to. Besides nanny Maria will probably be there 5 am to 10pm every day anyway. This accommodation change inconveniences her more than anyone. But let’s pretend it’s Kate being humble or something.
@Beach Dreams I bet you’re right. this is either laying the groundwork for extensive renovations OR potentially a different house entirely.
That’s what I’m thinking, that building will get rehabbed. I don’t think they’ll want a big empty, unsafe house next to where their kids live. Nobody wants that.
Plus, remember when they were telling us they were going to be living there with no staff? Yeah, right.
Exactly. There are staff quarters beside the cottage, according to previous media reports. There is no way Kate and William are going to be living without domestic staff in close proximity no matter how much they try to convince us otherwise.
@ Cerys, Burger King will not be living without live all of the finest luxuries that are available to the him as FFK!! But CopyKeen will be living at AC.
After reading everyone’s comments, I fully agree that AC is the consolation prize for the separation home for CopyKeen. She will live at AC, sans the children. Though she be afforded full time cook, housekeeping as well as someone to kick around and abuse.
Yes, Burger King will live at the big house residence with the children as well as all of their nannies. Once Burger King has found his FFQC, CopyKeen will stay at AC, divorced and living like an after thought.
I feel sorry that Nanny Maria has to wear that awful get up in public, they cant let her wear some normal clothes, they are already Royal for petes sake do they need the whole elitist uniform!?
I bet she only has to wear it on occasions like the christening where Kate wants it to be clear that this person is the help and not a guest.
Nanny’s garb is truly tragic.
My guess is the nanny is one of those people who gets a kick out of formality and tradition, and the pomp and circumstance that comes with being Mary Poppins to the future king. I doubt she’d have applied for the job if she wasn’t into it the uniform and image.
It’s the formal outfit from the school so she doesn’t wear it often.
The bigger issue is that the Norland school finds this outfit to be appropriate for grown women providing child care for the rich elite. It’s condescending but the aristos want their staff to know their place.
@Noki – “Normal clothes” – right?!? I saw that pic and immediately thought “Cosplay! She has to cosplay Mary Poppins 2000!” – right down to the shoes.
OTOH, I think it’s kind of a cool outfit and in my (much) younger days I might’ve tried to pull that off.
Everyday, she doesn’t wear it. It is only at big events where Keen is being photographed lording it over the nanny that the nanny is required to wear the uniform. Rest of the time we’ve seen her wearing navy chinos and a white button down. But the pap stroll christening for Diana’s Number One Granddaughter? Pipster’s wedding? Nanny required to wear the uniform, otherwise people might mistake her for the children’s mother given how they run to her when they’re upset instead of running to Kate.
She didn’t wear that when she was handling the Cambridge kids (minus Louis because the other secret nanny was doing that) at Harry and Meghan’s wedding. She was incognito with something less conspicuous so that people didn’t notice Kate and William don’t really deal with their kids except for photos.
She went to a special elite nanny training institute where all the Nannie’s wear that uniform and are expected to wear while working. Supposedly they are proud to wear it, it needs updating.
That uniform doesn’t need updating, it needs napalm.
It was updated, actually, right around the time the above picture was taken. Better, but still a touch nurse-like. Male student uniforms have suit jackets and ties and although still formal at least look more mainstream.
The women did have navy separates for non-formal wear, assume that’s still true.
THAT’S the “updated” version? Yikes. Poor Maria.
@Lindsay, lmao
Did they steal Dobby’s pillowcase for the Nanny to wear?
And William will live at Windsor Castle when TQ passes (K will pretend but will stay at AC).
There is housing on the grounds for staff
Exactly, there’s some serious semantic legwork going on here to differentiate having servants quarters in the same building and being what, 10 mins away?
From what I’ve seen it looks to be a 10 minutes walk from door to door IF you always stay on the paths AND walk a bit slowly to brace yourself for dealing with the workday.
I’m sure there are staff quarters on the estate where she will live, so not being an official “live in” nanny at this point seems more like semantics than anything. also I’m sure there is at least one other nanny who is part time or perhaps even full time. there have been enough events where Nanny Maria is in attendance and one of the kids is not that tells us there is another nanny with the not-present child, and I doubt its someone they hire for a one-off occasion.
And yeah, I’ve said it before but I completely agree with your take on adelaide Kaiser. It only makes sense as Kate’s separation home. No way would William and Kate and the three children move full time into a house that “only” has four bedrooms and no space for live-in staff.
They’ve been caught with three nannies on holiday, like the secret skiing times. They’ve always lied about the number and amount of their staff, including around the children. They lied about the first nanny, lied about the night nanny. As you point out, they wouldn’t be hiring a babysitter to watch the other children while Maria is publicly with Child X. She’s the head of a team of nannies.
She may be the head nanny, but I still think her job is dreary. As much as I love children, I’d despise taking orders from the likes of W&K. Her entire existence seems to be subsumed into the Cambridges’ lives. Ugh. No thanks.
And I couldn’t wear that uniform — which screams capitulation to the upper classes — a single day.
Nannying for a client who is an early years expert must bring an extra level of stress. You certainly don’t want to mess up in front of her.
The most recent example was Harry and Meghan’s wedding where Charlotte and Geroge were in attendance with nanny Maria in the background and Louis was not. And with Carole also in attendance it was clear they had another nanny at that time.
I also agree with those who mentioned above that Adelaide cottage will get upgrades because the separate building for staff needs to be updated. Of course there won’t be the fits as when frogmore cottage was brought up to code just to be livable, but that is the invisible contract.
If you check out the tweet for this story from LBC, the comments are scathing and it’s clear they aren’t from Sussex squad.
Also at the regatta – was that in 2019? The one where Charlotte stuck out her tongue at the press? Carole and Michael Middleton were both there as was Nanny Maria with Charlotte and George. So someone was home with Louis.
For Kate to do ALLLLLLLLLL of the BS she did to Meghan…and to end up in a four bedroom….cottage…
Is….just…AMAZING!
Ironically, it’s also the place that was talked about as Meghan and Harry’s new home, in 2018.
https://www.harpersbazaar.com/celebrity/latest/a22515464/prince-harry-meghan-markle-house-adelaide-cottage/
And built in the early 19th century? No way it has more than 2 bathrooms. Mayyybe 3. Even if it’s been updated, there are only so many places in a home that size, of that era, where you could add one.
^^ LOL 😂 Ha ha ha, only 2 or 3 bathrooms vs the gazillion bathrooms always grudgingly referenced at M&H’s Montecito haven! LOL for days. 🤣🤣😂😆
Yup! I mean, it’s still an extravagant property by most people’s standards. But for what Kate’s been accustomed to in the past decade, it’s a major downgrade.
IDK, school starts in two weeks and they still haven’t moved. My guess, the cottage won’t be ready in time so they will “temporarily” move into the big house.
They don’t need to technically move. I am sure Kate has a decorator ordering new furniture, putting in new closets, stocking the kitchen with everything new (possibly an AGA?) The staff pack up the kids clothes and toys and gaming stuff and CarolE is there directing where everything goes. Kate keeps in touch via FaceTime from Mustique or Anmer and will settle in when it’s ready.
No Royal Rota – they are NOT “down-sizing”. They are UP-sizing again because they are adding Adelaide Cottage to Anmer Hall and Kensington Palace.
The fact that the RRs keep deliberately trying to go out of their way to obfuscate this fact shows that they know it’s an issue and, from the comments I’ve seen on stories, most of the public are not buying.
Adding another house on taxpayer funds when many Britons won’t be able to afford to pay their heat this year is pretty tone deaf.
The fact all of this is happening because Egg & Keen can’t stand to be in the same house as each other. Why should the British taxpayer have to pay for their marital troubles?
@ Nic919, I was reading on Saturday that the combination of gas as well as other necessary utilizes will increase 10 fold by the end or beginning of this year. Everyone will be paying the equivalent of more than half of their take home pay for utilities and yet, Parliament is doing nothing to curb the excessive utilities nor the rate of inflation. On top of their being a pay freeze of all government servants. They are raising hell in Britain as times will become much more difficult on top of the fact that government subsidies have ceased. The British residents will not be forgiving nor be pleased that their Parliament, as well as BoZo, leaving them all to fend for themselves.
If all three children are in school she wouldn’t be needed all the time. When the children aren’t in school they will likely be elsewhere and she will travel with them. This is a complete non-story. And talking about eventually moving into the castle isn’t a slap in the face and death wish for the Queen? What vultures.
Exactly! All three are in school all day so she wouldn’t need to live in anymore. Just get them ready for school, take them, and pick them up and then provide care. Like seriously, it’s a non-story. Like I’m sure the taxpayers are ok with not paying the hourly for nannies and cooks and maids when it’s only Kkkate, who doesn’t eat. I guarantee that 🥚 is rarely if ever seen at Windsor. He’ll stay at KP.
Most parents don’t need a nanny once all the kids are in school full time. And since kate has staff to do all the housework, and she barely does engagements, there is no need for any nannies if she was as hands on as she claims. Hell she even has drivers on hand to bring the kids to activities outside of school if she has a hair appointment. Hands on means something different to her. Even her own mother did more.
Normal Bill and Cathy are so weirdly defensive about having a live-in nanny. It’s like they think if they don’t have Maria actually living in the house, but instead just a few feet away in a “servant’s quarters”, people will suddenly start welcoming them as the people’s duke and duchess with open arms. Dudes, it’s not the nanny’s fault that you are unpopular and unrelatable. They just have no idea.
Yes, I don’t know why they keep pushing this narrative: no one with a brain believes they will have no help (or servants, let’s be honest).
And there’s nothing weird with having a nanny, I’m middle class as they come and I had a nanny. Mothering is hard and having help is cool.
I think William is keeping the children and so the nanny will stay with him/them, and she won’t be at Adelaide to witness Kate’s eventual affairs.
The way it was worded “they want to have one last normal summer in norfolk”suggests their future summers will be different ie time divided between William and Kate. So I expect they’ll share custody.
Since none of the kids are babies or toddlers, it makes sense that they don’t need night coverage. They said-this whole story is bizarre. I think this is a ghoulish move that means they’re waiting for the Queen to die so they can immediately move into Windsor Castle.
Children under the age of 18 still want Mom or equivalent when they are up in the middle of the night throwing up, or stuffy and can’t breath or have period cramps and need a hot water bottle or hungry and can’t decide what to eat. So this Mom provided night coverage till they were off to college. ( but I kept my phone on my pillow). I wonder if Kate is up to handling night duties alone?
They had night nannies when they were quite young. And nanny Maria lived there 24/7 for a reason. She was the one doing those things you describe. Because why else would she be needed as a live in? Most nannies help out during the day when the parents are at work and then go home. Nanny Maria even went on holidays with them, again something most nannies don’t do.
It’s because Kate and William aren’t the regular hands on parents they want everyone to believe.
I think this will promote that Kate is down to earth spin which i do not buy into Kate is not going to do the cooking and cleaning all by herself.she will need her stylists and other staff around and household help
A lot of the social media response is snarky about this story. I don’t think anyone serious buys the hands on mom thing. Not after Louis at the jubilee.
Probably replacing Maria and making her take the fall for the unroyal behavior of the kids.
My first thought was that this is a consequence of Louis’s behavior. I mean, somebody has to be blamed for that.
@Carty I would be so angry if they pulled that. From what we’ve seen of Maria, she’s done a good job and the kids clearly adore her. It will be disgusting if they try to pin Louis’s behavior (which was the fault of his parents for dragging him there) on her. But we’re talking about the Cambridges here, so they probably will do something that underhanded and nasty.
The Royal obsession with pretending to be “normal” annoys me out of proportion. If they said “privacy from cameras” I could understand that, but none of their lives are normal, at all, nor will they ever be and their attempts to ape it annoy me.
It is utterly craven PR. They do not want to be normal when it comes to an airport security line or going to work daily or riding public transportation or having bosses or living within ones’ means and on and on. They simply want to as the 1% but without press scrutiny.
There it is. Normal in the sense of “normal” for posh Old Etonians. They really ought to quit.
Yeah people usually downsize when the children leave the house or the parents divorce. It’s obvious that the Adelaide Cottage is for Kate and the children. I think we can look at this as Kate being put in her place by the Royal Family.
So now they have 3 homes that we know of. Are all these homes staffed on a full time basis? Of course Adelaide has staff quarters. But what happens to all the staff at Kensington and Anmer? Taxpayers are picking up the bills for this, are they not? No mention in the tabloids of this added cost.
This is exactly what I was thinking! And to add insult to injury they decided to announce there “humble” move the week Baldingham pulled his helping the homeless crap. It’s almost like at this point there just testing to see how much they can get away with without being called out. At the risk of sounding like a royal watcher version of QAnon maybe there is something to William being behind the recent Charles stories. I mean Charles isn’t the smartest man in the world, but surely even he would realize that getting a third taxpayer funded home in the middle of a cost of living crisis is not the best look!
I think it was the other way round.
William did the homeless stunt to counter the accusations of them having too many homes. It didn’t look good, but that’s the way the palace PR works. Anytime they’re criticised for something, have them do a pr move that says they’re the opposite.
It’s a simple minded pr technique and frequently backfires and makes them look worse.
Right??? Is it possible there is another London bolt hole or cottage in the country that we don’t know about that isn’t used too frequently?
Honest question – do the royals need to announce if they bought or are bequeathed a new place? The optics are so bad, you’d think they would try to put a lid on this gossip. (Although I think it’s good the public knows about these homes being picked up left and right.)
I think it’s safe to say this is the Cambridges trying to get ahead of the story rather than the rampant speculation about a separation that would occur once it was discovered Kitty is living at Adelaide Cottage. If they say the whole family is moving in, it must be true!
It is probably hard to hide the staff cleaning up Adelaide cottage. So they have been leaking these stories with their pathetic excuses for a while. That way some suckers will believe it’s because a change in school was needed.
Which baby is that? I want to nam nam his cheeks!!!
The only reason for this storyline is that Kate is going to “retire” completely. I think that’s part of the separation agreement. She doesn’t have to work at all. This is the public excuse why. She’ll be too busy taking care of the kids bc she doesn’t have full time staff. That’s my tinfoil tiara theory anyway.
The queen and the heir are effusively interacting with the baby at what is clearly a public event, which means it’s George.
Did I miss it somewhere, that $$$ was or will be poured into the new (4th) home for W and K?
One of the initial stories ‘announcing’ the move to AC emphasized that W&K didn’t need to do renovations (though that’s never stopped them before).
Strange that Prince George, the heir to the British throne has a foreign nanny.
They also have an Italian Head Housekeeper at KP. Wonder how they managed to keep their foreign staff when others were facing employment issues around Brexit, eh?
The excuse regarding having a Spanish nanny was that middle class Kate was uncomfortable being judged by British staff and preferred someone who was foreign.
I saw a video of Jubbly Louis on my Instagram explore page that I hadn’t really seen that much of before and he was wriggling and dancing and ignoring Kate’s commands to settle down and the point is no way is Kate managing that kid by herself at Adelaide Cottage. He is beyond her pay grade. There will be a buzzer by Kate’s bed that leads directly to wherever Nanny Maria is on the grounds so Kate can summon her when Louis is up in the middle of the night and won’t go back to sleep.
Even if Louis starts school, he will require A LOT of attention when he’s home. Kate’s being told she’ll just have to deal with the inconvenience and the space constraints because they are not adding onto to Adelaide for her nanny.
The lack of respect Louis showed Kate was VERY telling. It just proved how little Kate interacts with her kids. It’s all nanny Maria.
If that lad is above Kate’s pay grade, Maria is perfectly in her right to leave the buzzer unanswered.
Wow, so this is it, huh? I predict this will work until someone gets the inevitable picture of William out with his new squeeze, whether deliberately or accidentally and then that’s all she wrote. They are already doing the separate arrivals to events, pretty soon the separate tours and holidays and then why bother at all? Especially if someone new gets in the picture.
If it happens accidentally, it’ll have to be in a different country. I can’t see the British press exposing William anytime soon, even with some reporters being annoyed by the forced silence. Some foreign outlet would have to get the scoop.
“But while she will remain a key figure in the children’s lives, the relocation to Windsor will usher in a new era for the Cambridge clan. At Adelaide Cottage, a pretty Grade II-listed property built in 1831 for Queen Adelaide, the wife of William IV, they will be nestled in the heart of the Crown Estate’s Home Park, with much more scope for horse riding, walking the family dog and playing away from prying eyes.”
There’s so much here. I very much think “she” in this case refers to Kate, not nanny Maria. The Windsors are so into their own history that I also wonder if it’s not a coincidence that they decided to park Kate in a house built for the last King William’s wife. Hmm. Also, the “away from prying eyes” comment echoes William & Kate feeling too “overlooked” at KP. They need there to be as little scrutiny as possible about the comings & goings at the separation home.
The last king William also had a ton of mistresses and when he couldn’t have a child with Adelaide, the crown went to Victoria.
“Although Ms Borrallo will be kept on full time, she will live elsewhere, as will the handful of other support staff that have long “lived-in” with the family at Kensington Palace, thought to include a housekeeper and a chef.”
Reading between the lines, it sounds like William got Nanny Maria (and the rest of the live-in staff) in the separation.
Sounds to me like staff will be housed in staff housing on the Windsor estate. Cook, housekeeper, cleaners, multiple nannies. They’ll still be there to do all the work while Kate flits off to see Mummy. William is more likely staying at KP (completely different set of staff than Anmer) and/or moving to an apartment in Windsor Castle itself. Or staying in Norfolk close to Rose.
Since they aren’t giving up Anmer, that may mean the staff attached to Anmer (minus the nannies) stay at Anmer. New staff hired for Adelaide Cottage. They have one full set of staff at Anmer, one different full set of staff at KP. Their staff, except the nannies, don’t move from home to home with them. They have a set of housekeepers for KP which are separate from the housekeeper(s) at Anmer, etc.
Yeah for sure there will still be staff, but I think @Ash has a good point about William getting the staff in a way – does anyone think that William is going to live in a house without live-in staff? has he ever done that in his life? Maybe when they were at Nott Cott? Even in Wales they had a live in housekeeper, right? to me this line about no live-in staff is another clear sign that this is Kate’s separation house.
Of course we all know that there will be staff housed elsewhere on the estate, but I do think this is about downgrading Kate’s lifestyle.
They had four staff at the four bed ‘cottage’ in Wales. I’m not disagreeing about him having staff, just not the Anmer staff. They’ll likely stay at Anmer. Kate will get new staff for Adelaide, William will be taken care of by Windsor Castle staff (if he gets an apartment in Windsor Castle proper), or the existing staff at KP, or the existing staff at Anmer. When he was at Wood Farm, it was probably existing Sandringham staff who catered to him. I’m still wondering about the small house where Margaret Rhodes lived at Windsor. That may be empty and waiting for William.
Right, William retains all the other properties and the staff that go with them, including the main nanny.
“The Duchess” absolutely cares about status, and like Becks said, this situation is definitely a downgrade for her. It just seems like the press is getting their subtle digs in with the reminder that Kate is losing perks like live-in help.
Is William still Rose gardening? I thought Willy had a new side piece.
Yeah, I doubt Kate would get much beyond what’s considered the bare necessity (a place to stay and security) if an official separation or divorce is in store. I’d guess that Maria and staff from Windsor Castle might pop in to help regularly, but no more around-the-clock service like before.
George and Charlotte are very old to need a nanny with full time school and Louis is starting school so Nanny Maria was likely not going to be around that much longer. I do suspect she’s the one who travels with the kids when William has them.
Yeah I don’t buy for a second that W&K are going to go “nanny less” and not have her around for easy proximity. Maybe she’ll be around less especially since all the kids will be in school full time so she doesn’t need to live with them full time but she can still live on the Windsor grounds somewhere and help out during holidays or something.
IDK, I agree that it seems like this is Kate’s divorce home. Y’all know I’m certain divorce is coming.
However, I still feel like the family wouldn’t want her on royal property post marriage. Even if it’s just till the kids are grown.
I wonder, is this just to punish/torture Kate? Maybe she’s reluctant to divorce so Will is like, “okay, but if we stay married you gotta live in this tiny old cottage with the kids and without the nanny.”
Or, more likely, isn’t it possible the Cambridges never meant this move? That they simply tried to use PR tactics to push for a fancier home in Windsor and it backfired, because they pushed for Windsor and can’t not accept Adelaide? That sounds like the Cambridges.
The benefit of a place like Windsor for Kate as a separate residence (or post divorce) is that there is already royal protection in place, so it makes more sense from that perspective. If she got a home in Bucklebury, it would have to have its own security and I think that the Firm shot that idea down. I think that’s why we first heard about them wanting to buy a house in Bucklebury and then that got switched to Windsor.
But, I also think your theory about this being a punishment for Kate makes sense (she is refusing a divorce and so they are downgrading her, bc thats easier than going through an ugly/messy divorce). AND i also think its possible this move was never intended, they wanted Royal Lodge or wherever and got stuck with Adelaide.
I don’t know. There’s just something so weird about this whole thing and has been for the past year.
I can see them allowing Kate to stay on royal property simply to keep the kids on their turf full time (especially George, who we know matters most to them as the heir).
As for whether they meant to go after this property, I personally doubt it because of your final paragraph. They wanted everything from Royal Lodge, Fort Belvedere, Frogmore *House*, and even pushed for space at Windsor Castle shortly before the informal announcement of AC. That tells me that they were definitely hoping to snag a more grandiose property than what they got.
And I feel like the “this is likely a precursor to an eventual move to Windsor Castle” claim being tossed around in these articles (and by their fans) is BS because I don’t recall that goal being a factor in the stories leading up to them ‘choosing’ AC.
CarolE would want a suitably grand home for Kate as her parting gift, but is learning that the firm holds all the cards. CarolE pushed as hard as she could for something bigger, eventually took the downgrade to Adelaide but is paying the Firm back with her little leaks to Deux Moi to prove she is still a force to be reckoned with.
@ Harper, that sounds like CarolE’s M.O., doesn’t it? I believe that they should not count CarolE out for one minute. She worked diligently for over 10 years to manipulate KKHate, as well as degrade her own daughter, for her to obtain big blue! All while simultaneously manipulating Burger King as well!! Cocaine Uncle Gary paid handsomely for CarolE to execute her plans.
Diana kept her apartments in KP after the divorce because the kids were still young. It’s probably a similar scenario here.
Windsor castle is not happening until charles is gone. It’s for the monarch and Charles won’t just give it to William like that.
Charles hates BP and has always wanted to have Windsor Castle as his main space as monarch. Leaks otherwise are from William’s team, trying to pretend William isn’t making a grab for Windsor Castle apartments against his father’s wishes.
@ Rapunzel, this is certainly the writing in the wall for the upcoming divorce. Had Burger King intended to stay with KKHate, this new property wouldn’t be their preferred choice. Burger King may already have wife #2 in the wings. This buys Burger King some time before he pulls the final straw.
I know that people keep stating that the Lambdridges will not divorce but these new arrangements tell me differently. Let’s face it, KKKHate isn’t exactly up for the job as QC either. Though I am not lost on the fact that Burger King isn’t suited to be king as well. He will certainly destroy the Monarchy all on his own.
@BothSidesNow, if that is what ends up happening, it might be a blessing in disguise for Kate. If the monarchy starts disintegrating when William is married to someone else, it can’t be blamed on her. This might be Kate dodging a bullet.
(That said, idk if I think they’ll ever officially, publicly divorce, and have no idea why any sane woman would want to marry into that sh!tshow, but time will tell!)
William is his fathers son – through and through. He’s even making his fathers mistakes.
He and Khate will divorce but I don’t think it will be as messy as his parents even thou am sure Khate and Carol(e) will run to the press cosplaying Diana as much as possible.
I think Khate and Carol(e) are trying to cling on so she gets Diana’s title – not going to happen, if they are ‘separated’ in anyway Chuck won’t invest him as PoW
I think William already has a jump off in the sidelines – if the rumours about the Russian lawyer/business woman are true it would seem he has found a ‘Meghan’. Charles has already proven that you can turn negative public opinion against a mistress around – and lets face it Khate ain’t that popular with the great unwashed, she is NO Diana.
I’m starting to think that “run-in” with the paparazzi while they were all so happily biking together was a set up. Great for the photographer, great for them, and gets the story of happy family out there better than all of the fake planted stories.
I don’t buy that they are downsizing – whole thing is so tired by BM.
I think it was released for pr reasons to counter the speculation they’re separated.
Whether it was real at the time or not, I don’t know. William didn’t seem particularly angry, considering all the quotes about his big rages.
I agree. I think it was deliberately done while riding bikes because of PH’s comments with Oprah. PW thought it would go over better than it did and would make him look protective instead of just looking like a jerk.
Oh noes, Kate and William will have to manage by themselves without instant access to their nanny right away! Not sure of the point of this story apart from reminding us that Nanny Maria exists? Given that there is plenty of staff quarters at Windsor, I’m sure they’ll find a suitable place for Maria close by.
Are we absolutely certain that Adelaide Cottage is a move for Kate/William….I think perhaps it doesn’t make sense…but we’ll see!
I know the rumors are flying around they are separated and I totally could see Adelaide Cottage being Kate’s “single mom” residence but we won’t know for sure until an official announcement. If William stays at Kensington Palace or Anmer, I’m guessing he’d have a nanny on standby too? Or would Maria travel in between residences? Also it gets complicated if one kid is with Kate and another with William, I would assume there has to be a second nanny in the mix so both parents can have them on standby in separate locations.
Do you mean them moving in general doesn’t make sense or that moving to AC specifically doesn’t make sense? Because frankly, neither scenario makes any sense on the surface and their excuses for moving have been VERY weak and even contradictory. The only thing that makes this move make sense is the theory that they’re separated (officially or informally) and/or possibly even headed for divorce.
@BeachDreams I agree with you that absolutely nothing about this makes any sense. At ALL. We’ve been hearing about it for how many months now? And we know that the Cambridges lie constantly, so none of their official statements (which, as you said, have been weak and contradictory anyway) can be trusted. Usually the opposite of whatever they say is the truth, and no *way* is Kate going to move into any new home without doing some amount of renovating.
It’s incredibly bizarre how disorganized it all is. Most people who’ve been paying attention agree that they’re separated, and they could not have handled it more poorly.
Diana and Charles had this same type of arrangement for years before there was any “official” announcement. Diana was the one at KP, this time William will be there plus he gets his country home in Norfolk for the weekends. There probably won’t be any announcement unless William (or Kate) is caught out with someone else. Or if Kate gets mad and blows the whistle, lol.
It’s possible the house is for the children and the parents rotate in and out based on who has custody that week. William will stay there with the kids when it’s his week, and stays at KP or somewhere else when it’s Kate’s week at the house with the children.
If they limit joint activities it won’t be too obvious that they’re not coming to the location together.
Makes sense
Hmm, that’s actually a really interesting possibility. The kids get to have *some* kind of stability by being based at AC full-time and having their parents switch in and out wouldn’t disrupt their schedules that much. I guess in this scenario Kate would stay at Bucklebury on her off weeks…I can’t imagine she’d be allowed to stay at KP, especially because some of these stories emphasize that it’s William and William alone who will utilize KP and return to London for ‘work’.
I think they’ve already been doing that for years with Amner and KP. Lots of quotes of only William being at Kp, with Kate away, or William wandering over to rose when Kate was away from Amner. They were already living separate lives but sharing children/houses.
Something changed, that made William no longer want to share a house with her, even living separate lives.
If they were basing this on the needs of the children then yes, I could see this working but I do NOT see HRH Willy PoP living somewhere this ‘humble’.
Realistically the needs of the children would mean not changing George and Charlotte midway into their schooling. Battersea was a good school and could provide education until George got old enough to start at Eton or some other secondary school.
This move is for Kate to be closer to her mother in Berkshire.
The nanny will continue doing all the work, while Kate will take credit.
She wants to be seen as a “good” mother and “loyal” wife despite what the real circumstances are.
One of her undaunted aspiration is to replace Meghan.
It’s clear they’re separated and just playing musical houses because they think it’ll keep the public confused and the tabloids off their backs. The stories about where the kids will go to school affecting their decision to take over AC and to have more private space for the kids, etc. etc. is just a lot of bluffing. AC is Kate’s consolation prize for the time being — once the Queen falls off her perch is when it’s going to get really interesting.
No matter who is meant to live in this house, there’s no way that staff isn’t living somewhere close by (like staff quarters at Windsor). I would imagine they probably also have another live out or part time nanny just to help with shuttling around. I have three kids around the same ages, and they always have things going on around the same time that requires more than one person to be helping getting them everywhere they need to be.
The talking points are the lames will take over the Yorks home, once Fergie moves to new location.
They will never divorce or separate at least not till they get the throne, they probably would just quietly do their own thing, open marriage, show up for royal events together and enjoy all the perks
I just noticed the nanny’s big brown hat has ‘N’ on it. LOL. They might as well just brand her ‘the help’. These people…urgh.
Since all kids will be in school full time, so they even need a 24/7 nanny? It seems like she’ll still be around and the property has staff housing.
Nanny would normally stay in the guest house, but because of the separation, Carole will be staying there. Nanny isn’t being fired, she’s still the full time nanny. She’s just not living on the grounds because there’s suddenly no room for her.
There are four bedrooms in the house, one for Kate and one for each of the three children.
Carole will need her own room, and the guesthouse is it.
I’m sure nanny, or nannies, will be there at 6am till they go to school, return after school until they are all in bed. Non school days or traveling there will be multiple nannies.
My take on the 3 homes is:
Amner – Cain’s bachelor pad
Adelaide Cottage – Khate’s bachelorette pad
KP – shared office/work place
Agreed.
But I think Kate will never step foot in KP again as Will wants to do the walk of shame in peace and quiet.
My other thought is that Will’s new mistress pushed for this arrangement so it allows her time and access to Will. Kiddos and wife are contained in the country.
Well, to give the devils (rr) their due, they didn’t say there wouldn’t be staff. The staff will need to live on the grounds elsewhere. Has this EVER been formally announced–that they are moving to AC? I keep waiting for it, but perhaps it’s already happened.
This move has been really puzzling. First they couldn’t make up their minds where they would move to, and now they get AC and the staff will need to live 10 minutes away (if they’re at Windsor Castle). It doesn’t sound like there’s much difference from what they’re doing now. This is pretty much a non story. I wonder what’s really going on?
If CarolE is the one who has been leaking, then I don’t think she has thought it through. She does realize that they could keep KHate’s driver’s license and passport to keep her contained, right? I think the security issues are important here, because if she really doesn’t do engagements in future and becomes another of the nonworking royals, will she get security when alone? I’m sure the children will continue to get security. Anyone can leak. I suggest CarolE think about that before she goes any farther. The brf are ruthless and she better not forget it.
Yup. We know for sure because Uncle Gary spilled the tea. He said fantastic Mom Kate is busy busy and unable to schedule events because she is moving to a new residence right before school starts.
Do we really think Uncle Gary talks to any of them and knows anything? I lump him into the same category as Meghan’s father, I think he has zero access and zero information.
I can’t imagine Will doing more than every other weekend with his kids…
If I were Nanny Maria I’d be cashing in on my “royal experience” (crap pay and crap people) by getting myself hired by some very wealthy folks (new money only) who want to say they hired a woman who raised a future king…and will pay incredibly well for the privilege.