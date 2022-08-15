Lady Antonia Fraser on Duchess Meghan: ‘I just wish vainly she’d shut up’

Lady Antonia Fraser is a British writer and she will turn 90 years old on August 27th. She’s Harold Pinter’s widow and a prolific author of historical novels and biographies. She’s well-respected and even considered to be academic. She’s seen a lot, especially with the British monarchy. Well, to celebrate her 90th birthday, she’s throwing herself a large party, and she also sat down for a profile/interview with the Telegraph. She was asked about feminism, women’s education and… the royals. She had some thoughts.

On feminism: ‘I believe strongly – yes, passionately – that men are equal with women.’ On Queen Elizabeth II: ‘The Queen is the greatest of our time. Of exactly this time, she is the perfect monarch.’ The Duchess of Cornwall will make a fine Queen Consort: ‘I was a tremendous fan of Princess Diana but that was then and I think Camilla’s done very well and worked hard. Her causes – particularly women’s literacy – are very good.’ She was originally optimistic about the Duchess of Sussex. ‘When Meghan first came to this country, I was very much in favour of her as an independent force – in order to remain the same, you must change. I wrote her a letter – I said, “Do not reply”; I was just talking about independent women in history I’ve written about. I sent it to Frogmore [where the Sussexes then lived]. It came back, saying, “Not known at this address.” She has changed her mind on the Sussexes now: ‘Now I’m afraid [appearing on] Oprah Winfrey was worse than a crime; it was a mistake. I just wish vainly she’d shut up. And Prince Harry. And Prince Andrew. I’d like to see another photograph by the Duchess of Cambridge rather than read another thing about Prince Harry.’

[From The Telegraph]

I’m trying to think of the last time the Duchess of Sussex made any kind of public statement whatsoever? Yes, there was the Oprah interview… in March 2021. Meghan released that hilarious “Daily Fail” statement when she won her lawsuit against the Mail last December. And… that’s about it? Why do people feel the need to tell Meghan (and almost always ONLY Meghan) to “shut up” when she barely says anything at all? Let me guess the answer: racism? Imagine thinking that the Oprah interview was “worse than a crime, it was a mistake” – that’s why they’re all still so mad too. Because Meghan has a voice. Because she uses her voice to criticize their parochial, backwards, asinine world.