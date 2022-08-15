Lady Antonia Fraser on Duchess Meghan: ‘I just wish vainly she’d shut up’

Lady Antonia Fraser is a British writer and she will turn 90 years old on August 27th. She’s Harold Pinter’s widow and a prolific author of historical novels and biographies. She’s well-respected and even considered to be academic. She’s seen a lot, especially with the British monarchy. Well, to celebrate her 90th birthday, she’s throwing herself a large party, and she also sat down for a profile/interview with the Telegraph. She was asked about feminism, women’s education and… the royals. She had some thoughts.
On feminism: ‘I believe strongly – yes, passionately – that men are equal with women.’
On Queen Elizabeth II: ‘The Queen is the greatest of our time. Of exactly this time, she is the perfect monarch.’
The Duchess of Cornwall will make a fine Queen Consort: ‘I was a tremendous fan of Princess Diana but that was then and I think Camilla’s done very well and worked hard. Her causes – particularly women’s literacy – are very good.’
She was originally optimistic about the Duchess of Sussex. ‘When Meghan first came to this country, I was very much in favour of her as an independent force – in order to remain the same, you must change. I wrote her a letter – I said, “Do not reply”; I was just talking about independent women in history I’ve written about. I sent it to Frogmore [where the Sussexes then lived]. It came back, saying, “Not known at this address.”
She has changed her mind on the Sussexes now: ‘Now I’m afraid [appearing on] Oprah Winfrey was worse than a crime; it was a mistake. I just wish vainly she’d shut up. And Prince Harry. And Prince Andrew. I’d like to see another photograph by the Duchess of Cambridge rather than read another thing about Prince Harry.’
I’m trying to think of the last time the Duchess of Sussex made any kind of public statement whatsoever? Yes, there was the Oprah interview… in March 2021. Meghan released that hilarious “Daily Fail” statement when she won her lawsuit against the Mail last December. And… that’s about it? Why do people feel the need to tell Meghan (and almost always ONLY Meghan) to “shut up” when she barely says anything at all? Let me guess the answer: racism? Imagine thinking that the Oprah interview was “worse than a crime, it was a mistake” – that’s why they’re all still so mad too. Because Meghan has a voice. Because she uses her voice to criticize their parochial, backwards, asinine world.
Who wants to bet that the contents of that letter she sent to Meghan could best be summarized as “don’t get uppity”?
Oh yeah. then she got snubbed and she’s been Piers Morgan ever since.
That’s a great way of phrasing it.
The return of the letter explained her attitude, she remained unseen. Meghan did not acknowledged her unsolicited advice, hence the retort.
It helps when the antisocial behaviour is clarified. This is about Lady Fraser.
It’s more than that, I think: Fraser is a royalist—hierarchy is her bread and butter. Her intellectual and literary preoccupations are with people at the top. Meghan has threatened that hierarchy.
That letter sending BS cracked me up. Not sure I’ve ever been prompted to listen to Elvis ‘Return to Sender’ this early in the morning. 😁 🎼 🎶
Imagine saying you believe in feminism and equality , then in the same breath tell a woman who only speaks to say something substantial to shut up. And essentially praise the one who says nothing of substance ever…
Couldn’t be me
So well said, Love! What happened in her life that she does not see the vast disconnect in her words?
THIS.
Ugh. Yet another “feminism for me, but not for thee” racist and sexist..
Well, this is damn disappointing (she’s been one of my favorite authors), but I suspect you ‘re right.
It pains me to see Dame Dench with that lot.
Other than that, I hope this racist, crotchety woman stops talking herself.
Yeah, I saw that and thought, “Don’t lump Dame Dench into this mess.” Would rather they had cropped her out of that photo.
Me too
Dame Judi – it’s like a Knight is Sir John – you don’t use the title with the last name. Damehood and Knighthood are the same.
‘I JUST WISH VAINLY SHE’D SHUT UP’
Right back at you babe.
@Lizzie I totally agree! The sooner the better.
Seriously! I echo your sentiments @Lizzie. What I’ve noticed is that all this wishing that a person who rarely speaks publicly would “shut up” is more about their irritation that she exists than how often she speaks.
Also its bit odd to hear a self proclaimed feminist tell another woman she needs to “shut up” just because she spoke about her lived experience or has advocated for others who need help. With feminists like that its not surprising that women with older brothers still can’t inherit their family estates or titles in that country.
That exact thing – wanting women not like you to shut up- is exactly what lurks beneath the thin, shiny, goopy veneer of white lady feminism.
Right. She doesn’t even seem to bother trying to Both Sides the issue either- notice who she isn’t telling to shut up. She goes after someone non-violently speaking out against the abusive behavior instead of using that energy to target those perpetuating it. There are religious ladies out there too who demand to not be confused for their “boys will be boys” MAGA counterparts, but always have energy to make a game out of what’s happening to those targeted.
I used to enjoy her frivolous books, but now I’m disgusted, as with so many British people.
I love her non-fiction books! They are not frivolous, apparently she is. What a racist! I bet she thinks Andrew did nothing wrong.
She would rather see a photo of Kate instead🤢is that all Kate, a 40 year old royal has to offer??? I mean, was that suppose to be a compliment.
It was a photo BY Kate she’d rather see, which is a nice bit of shade, I think. The rest of her words just need to be ignored. Way to damage your decades-long career at the end of it.
Does she know she can stop reading about them?
Right?
and does she know that its not their fault the British tabloids are obsessed with them?
If she’s sick of reading about Meghan/H&M, she should put in a word to her friend Rupert Murdoch and tell him his media empire needs to stop writing/talking about them.
Are you kidding? I suspect that reading about H & M (especially Meghan) is her oxygen!
Well, the last time she spoke was with Gloria Steniem about the overturning of roe v wade and the importance of reproductive rights. Sooooo, I’m gonna disagree and say please keep talking, Princess Meghan.
Please, this lady doesn’t even know the last time Meghan said anything. If asked, she’d just repeat something from the DM that was said ABOUT her and attribute it to Meghan.
It’s 100% this. There’s so much said/written about Meghan, that yeah, people get sick of it, but veeeeery little of it comes from the Sussexes themselves. Leaks, statements, interviews, nothing!
(And honestly, I wouldn’t mind hearing MORE from her. I want that podcast we were promised!)
Imagine is it was Meghan who not only did the Oprah interview but also appeared with James Corden, took part in a mental health documentary, did Invictus, spoke at the UN and has a memoir coming out. She hardly makes a sound and they lose it, at this stage if i were Meghan i would be the ‘attention seeker’ that they claim she is. I would get the most fabulous custom made African gown and attend the Black Panther premiere.
Here,here! Princess Meghan should show them what she’s working with. Her platform is so monumental they fill in her silence to have something to b*tch about. Power to you,Queen!
Yeah, in their demented minds, every story probably rubs them the wrong way, so they attribute it to M “never shutting up.”
I mean, if these assholes can’t stand her, every single article about her likely irritates them even if Meghan never even uttered ONE WORD. They probably consider every move she makes as calculated to draw press attention to herself, which we know is not true.
Just off the top of my head, there was her birthday video with Melissa McCarthy, her (and Harry’s) statement about voting, her words about vaccine equity on stage in NY (jointly with Harry), her trip to Uvalde, written statements on Ukraine (again with Harry) and the one about her lawsuit, the op-ed in the NYTimes about her miscarriage, the discussion with Gloria Steinem, the NYT panel discussion, being named one of TIME’s most influential people, her appearance on Ellen, various charity visits in NJ, etc. etc. etc. (I’m probably forgetting a lot, and this isn’t counting times where we saw her, in NY, for example, but she never uttered a word, AFAIK.)
But one has to seek out a lot of those things; much of it was never covered by mainstream and/or respectable media outlets. So if someone has this irrational hatred for her, sure, it might *seem* like she’s all over the place all the time, but that’s because they’re clearly reading every word published and and watching every moment of coverage of her!
I can’t stand Kim K so I totally ignore her altogether and couldn’t tell you a single thing about what she’s been up to except for dating Pete, because that was inescapable, it was everywhere.
But if we’re looking purely at what Meghan has actually spoken publicly, there’s not much there at all— we can probably count on our hands the number of times she’s actually made public statements.
It’s Meghan’s entire EXISTENCE that they can’t handle, so every time they so much as see her, even if she’s silently accompanying Harry on the Intrepid or to the UN— like any normal spouse would, to show support—they’re going to bitch and moan and feel like she’s being shoved in their faces at all times.
If someone doesn’t read British tabloids, they would never have this complaint. This woman is clearly bitter because her stupid letter somehow never made it to Meghan (which is the fault of the Royal Mail or palace mail-sorting staff, not Meghan personally ffs, what is wrong with this woman?), so now she’s apparently morphed into the female equivalent of Piers Morgan.
It’s unreal to me that people their age have zero shame and aren’t embarrassed to be trashing Meghan publicly. She’s an ocean away, minding her own business. Get a life. Good god.
ETA no idea why this showed up as a reply to you, @Noki, it’s just my personal little rant, lol
Whatever. It’s very telling when people say their going on Oprah was a mistake. The only ones who think that are the ones who are angry that the truth is out for all to hear. The Oprah interview was the equivalent to the Diana panaroma interview–it’s the only thing out there that reveals any sort of first person explanation. That’s why they’re angry about it, and about Harry’s upcoming book. It’s harder to make up disgusting lies and profit off of them when your subject speaks up for themself.
Another old crotchety, useless racist. She probably never like Meghan at all and is clearly annoyed that her letter was sent back to her unread and unopened 🤣🤣
She’s like so many white people who believe that extraordinary BIPOC need their mediocre help and guidance. It’s needing to feel superior and when ignored, they attack. She’s a dried up, irrelevant, racist, who believes feminism is being like men. It’s not surprising.
IF “Lady” Fraser was an actual feminist in her heart and mind, she would never utter the words for Meghan to shut up. In addition to the fact that she is apparently friends of Cowmilla, I am certain that her uncouth mouth is spewing lies as well as tidbits of personal information regarding Meghan as well.
I do thing that possibly “Lady” Fraser is quite disgusted that her words of advice were rejected as well!
The thing is, to people like them, Meghan’s entire existence is a statement.
Even when she’s not speaking, she’s existing. Even when they can’t see her, she’s existing.
They can’t stand that she exists.
This. Meg could never speak another word publicly and they would still be telling her to shut up.
Agreed 100%.
@Belli I’ll never learn to read all of the comments before I write my own! I just said the exact same thing.
They can’t stand her existence, so they’re always going to be angry about something or other because she’s not going anywhere. Which is a “them” problem, not a “Meghan” problem.
@ Lorelei, I am of the same manner. If read all of the comments, which I normally do, I end up having to reread the post by Celebitchy again. It’s daunting….especially when there are 50+ comments posted.
But I agree!! No matter if Meghan never spoke another word, which given the last 2+ years, we haven’t heard Meghan speak much, if at all, they are all pissed off, labeling her as ME-ghan etc…
They are bothered by the fact that Meghan exists!! She is has also shown how useless and lazy not only KHate is, but how utterly inept after 10+ years in the her entire royal life. Whereas Meghan hit the ground running as well as working during her maternity period.
@Belli: All. Of. This.
I think I will use my Uno reverse card please and right back at you “Lady” AF.
My thoughts exactly!
She’s only given two sit down interviews post royal and only one went in depth (Oprah) about it all. The other interview mentioned Eugenie and Jack and that’s it – no other royals (besides her and her husband ofc) were mentioned and even with E&J, it was more how she’s friends with them rather than anything royal life.
Yet she’s told to shut up even though she hasn’t said anything about the royals for around 1.5 years or something.
Lady Antonia Fraser’s comments remind of what Meghan said in the interview, that the palace felt that she was overexposed, even though she hadn’t done anything. She was everywhere but nowhere. And how they wanted her to be less than who she was. I’m so glad that Meghan no longer has to dim her light.
These people seem to conflate Meghan speaking with Meghan always being the target of negative articles. The don’t seem to realize that Meghan is not the one writing constantly about herself. They’re taking words (fantasies by the BM) attributed to Meghan as her keeping herself in the news.
They are so blinded by racism, resentment and hate, that they can’t seem to make a simple logical connection. No one would encourage or contribute to dozens of daily articles about themselves spanning years that are relentlessly negative and insulting.
Do they really conflate the endless stories in the BM about Meghan with Meghan herself speaking? I don’t know about that. I suspect that these people don’t mind a bit when the BM manufactures story after story about Meghan because they’re negative. I think that they mind more when Meghan speaks for herself, or merely exists, or they see evidence that Meghan is thriving. I think that’s annoying to them.
I also suspect that this “person” mentioning Meghan (who’s home minding her own business) is more proof that Meghan’s never far from these people’s thoughts but they can’t admit that. I mean, this woman said more about Meghan in the excerpt above than she said about the royals in England – including her own queen. Talk about obsession, Calvin Klein out to sue her.
Her granddaughter is Clemmie Hambro, Charles’ and Diana’s bridesmaid and wife of the Tory stooge in charge of investigation Charles for the Charity Commission. It is quite amazing to watch even these allegedly somewhat anti establishment figures constantly reveal their true colors and spread the noxious English attitude that anyone successful deemed unworthy of success must be seen castigating themselves for it daily.
Meghan and Harry leaving and thriving outside the monarchy is messing with their deeply ingrained to the cellular level smug sense of superiority.
Clemmie Hambro is Churchill’s great-grandaughter. Antonia’s son, Orlando Fraser, IS the Tory stooge chairman of the Charity Commission.
It sounds like this old bird is just making this up. Confusingly so. She claims she was in favor of Meghan when she first came to this country she viewed her as an independent force. Then says ‘in order to remain the same, you must change’. Huh? In order remain the same you usually don’t change. Like the Firm. The Sussexes didn’t move to Frogmore Cottage until the end of March 2019/beginning of April 2019-after a good 5/6 months of the highly publicized malicious smear campaign against Meghan. Is Antonia really trying to tell people she sent Meghan a supportive letter at that point? Bullticky.
1. Ugh
2. I just spent some days with American friends, and we happened upon this topic: at which point do you stop arguing with older relatives (the irredeemable ones)? You know it’ll be a drain on you, and they’ll never change their mind – just ignore them and see them as little as possible. I think 90 y.o. Lady Fraser here might qualify: yes, it’s racism, and that’s all there is to say about it. (I don’t know, does this come across as ageist?)
@Esmerelda, my [mixed-race] great-gran was never racist, but she could be outrageously rude. Our parents and grandparents ignored, but we kids always corrected her. For instance, “Granny, you can’t say the baby is ugly, it’s rude.” Granny passed at 105, so I’m going to say 105.
Yes, it’s racism and no, you are not ageist. I was at a family friends for Thanksgiving one year, when the great grandma leaned over and casually informed me that ‘all the dark ones should be sent to war to solve all our problems. We get rid of them and win the war.’ She was waiting for an answer so I volunteered to get her more tea. There was no arguing with a 90-year-old, you’re just wasting your breath.
I wonder if this is a cultural thing for white Americans and Brits, because as a Black woman, I’m NEVER disrespectful, but I pushback on this kind of thing with my elderly relatives all the time.
@VivaAviva
I do think there might be a strong cultural component in it. I’m in the south (Tx), grew up among all the southern Baptists and hellfire & brimstone evangelicals, who are primarily white, and there is a *strong* emphasis on “you must not *ever* disrespect your parents/grandparents” where ‘disrespect’ can be as little as disagreeing with them about what color shirt to wear or saying you don’t like peas. Even with my more “liberal” upbringing in the Methodist church, there was a pretty heavy emphasis on that. I was literally told off by the pastor for asking simple questions once while we were walking around the church. I was 8.
I would say I stop “arguing” or pushing back depending on how the person in question receives it and who else is around. If I am surrounded by people who just barrel right over you and keep going, there is no point. It’s just a waste of energy and breath when I could go use that energy elsewhere. If they seem receptive (like my mom was) then I’ll continue to pushback. Maybe I should do more anyway – receptive or not. I know that I have limited spoons/mana every day, and I have to pick and choose what is most important to use that energy on, and I just try and do the best I can with what I have.
@VIVAAVIVA I have no hard proof of this, but I strongly suspect that the unbearable levels of obnoxiousness I’m referring to only occur in traditionally racist white families – generations of bias so ingrained and told in such a matter-of-fact way (see Lady Fraser here), it’s horrible.
@LYNNINTX @LADY D: yes, these were the sort of situations I had in mind – solidarity, I know how draining it can get.
These racist lunatics really hear Meghan’s voice in their heads! Seek help!
How can anyone think a mistake is worse than a CRIME?!? Wtf?
@Sinead, that was a literally insane comment! This woman is nuts.
Right! All this time in my life I’ve made mistakes but commited no crimes (feel like I have We Are The Champions playing in my head) and feel pretty good about that. Now, some 90 year old is saying mistakes are worse than crimes. Shattered.lol
My petty/snarky self loves that the Telegraph printed this. It’s an example of a subjective statement. Thinking real hard about RR’s discussing that kind of thing in recent months.
If Antonia Fraser feels that way then so be it. /s
Whenever anyone lumps in Harry and Meghan with Andrew, you know all you need to know about them.
Exactly. She’s just a bit younger than the queen so who cares was this woman with clearly internalized misogyny says. And she’s a classist hack.
This. They are in no way the same, yet the British media completely ignores that fact.
I was squinting at what she said about Meghan and Harry for the longest time. Meghan’s hardly said anything about the RF for untold ages. Too bad Harold Pinter has passed; I think that he would shut her down. Daughter of an earl, indeed.
Any woman telling another woman to shut up is just a misogynist hag. She’s not a feminist. Meghan barely speaks anyway and she can’t get over the Oprah interview? Yeah no. This is the same crap they did to Diana with the panorama interview. Somehow charles could do his dimbleby interview and it is barely remembered. It’s where he admits their marriage is a mess. Diana doesn’t speak until after this and 25 years later the media still complains about it and the BRF was thanks to William, able to officially shelve it.
At least no one outside of the Uk will ever hear from old lady bitter because she’s utterly irrelevant.
Maybe the letter never reached her hands at Frogmore. It wouldn’t be unusual for there to be a “royal mail sorting office”, where mail for certain people got returned as “not known here”, another attempt to cancel her existence?
That was my thought Julia
The same mentality that led palace staff to not want to be bothered doing any work for Meghan, I could easily see someone – whose job it is to sort letters, deliver mail – thinking to themselves “I’m not going to deliver a thing for THAT woman”. Even if the Royal Mail delivered it, there may be household staff who RTS’ed it instead of routing it to Meghan’s offices. Just because.
That old hag prolly sent the letter to Frogmore House instead of Frogmore Cottage. And of course, the gatekeepers at Frogmore House, knowing that the Sussexes lived at FC, purposely neglected to deliver the letter properly.
See @Agreatreckoning posting above where she calls BS on the letter sending based on the moving timeline contrasted with the coordinated smear campaign timeline.
@Julia, MTE
She’s a feminist and yet she’s tearing down another woman. Yay feminism I guess.
I couldn’t help but notice the way she answered the question about feminism, “I think MEN are equal to women.” Usually, it’s put “women are equal to men.” So, I got the impression she thought she was making a funny, and she isn’t feminist at all.
Same energy as those awful older women who attacked the Me Too movement and demanded that we should just put up with grabby perverts like they did in the 60s and be grateful for the attention.
so she is friends with Camila, and is clearly on team charles. Meghan has spoken once about the whole sordid situation and they keep going she needs to shut up, which goes to show how they probably only scratched the surface of what actually went on
All these racist white women start with the same lie:
“I was excited about her at first, but then, she had the gall to continue existing and went through with the wedding!”
God could call this crone home any day now, but she’s mad about Meghan instead of focusing on her family and friends.
Yup. Much like the RF itself, these women were likely hoping for a flash-in-the-pan marriage without any children (I still can’t get over the fact that the family was unpleasantly surprised at how soon Meghan became pregnant. What did they expect from newlyweds in their mid-30s who clearly said they wanted a family?) Germaine Greer made disgusting comments leading up to the wedding, saying (among other things) something like “Meghan’s children aren’t wanted (because they’ll be too “low” in the hierarchy), there’s no need for them to have children”. It says a lot about the mindset about these white women, no matter how liberal or feminist they claim to be.
Too “low in the hierarchy”? Did she say the same about the York princesses’ children because their children are even “lower,” to use the same distasteful term.
That’s in character for Germaine Greer. Authoritarian narcissist bully with zero empathy.
Sending a letter and telling her not to reply = she was already silencing Meghan back then. Not how communication works, honey.
I love her Marie Antoinette bio. Sigh.
And I loved her Mary Queen of Scots bio and read and reread it. Oh well. Out it goes.
Me too, @Nick G, back in the day I devoured so many of her books, esp Mary Queen of Scots. I am so done.
She would have to look at a picture of Kate, because that’s all there is.
Nice!!! 🙂
Meghan spoke ONCE last year and moved on, the ones who can’t shut up are the idiots who use every chance they get to spew nonsense about them. If they stop obsessing about them, they will see n hear less from her
There are alot of female and male “old biddies”, out there insanely jealous of Meghan and her “intelligent honesty”, her charisma, that sparks and inspires others, as well her natural age defying beauty… They can’t STAND IT! Then she’s married to Prince Harry, TOO, who loves Meghan more than the Monarchy — maybe even more than life itself… They ARE LIVID I tell you… give that Lady Antonia Fraser a friggin’ PROZAC!!!
It’s that intelligent honesty, joie de vivre and charisma that instinctively drew those children to her in that window shot the day of the Trooping. Her beauty doesn’t hurt, either.
Right? All the ones wishing she’d be quiet and go away are the ones obsessing over her and talking about her non-stop.
God, these people keep revealing themselves. I liked a few of her books too. Sigh.
“I was so excited for her wedding, but then, I expected her to fade into the woodwork and be an expected scapegoat along with Harry and their children, particularly for all our racist bulls*t.”
I’m so glad she and her generation of horrible racists are up there in age, and they’ll be one less group of people bleating away.
Unfortunately as one generation of racist die off, there’s a new generation of racist ready to carry on.
Well if her wish is for Meghan to shut up then I guess she will completely go over the edge when the Archetypes podcast comes out. These dimwits. Keep carrying the water for the palace ma’am.
I loved her Jemima Shore books back in the 80s and some of her bios. What a disappointment.
I went “who” when I saw the headline. Her opinion matters not. Meghan is free to speak whenever she wants. What’s hilarious is what Kaiser pointed out. In the last year, Meghan has said nothing for British consumption, directing her words to either the US directly or the world wide. They just want clicks for mentioning her name. She could have kept Meghan’s name out of her mouth, but no. She needed that extra bit of attention that slagging on Meghan brings.
What a gross human being. I hope Meghan keeps talking.
People like Lady Antonia feel that Meghan was ungrateful for telling the truth. Plus it seems she’s really angry her book was returned to her. She was trying to suck up to Meghan by sending her that book. She should have known to send it to BP not her actual home address. Royals don’t receive mail at their home.
I personally don’t believe Antonia F. sent Meghan anything. It’s not like she doesn’t have decades of using creative licensing. You’re right though. Not only should she have known-she would have known-that the communications/mail go through the palace offices. Like you said. It was announced mid March 2019 that the Sussexes office would be BP.
I’m really sick of old white people telling POC to shut up. It’s 2022. NO.
Yes, Kokiri, I agree that it is a shame about Dame Densch getting involved with Camilla’s clique. There are also fairly recent pictures of the two beaming at each other over ice cream cones. I have mentally boycotted her since because I now associate Judi with the immoral, selfish teen abuser.
As for Lady Fraser, sadly I am no longer surprised at the digs against Meghan, while promoting Camilla’s “hard work” in encouraging grown women to read! (Just think of the free time and comfort UK females could enjoy if they didn’t have to pamper these corrupt Royals!)
I think Judi Densch is a great actress but has gotten to the point of being over-hyped. She was nominated for as Oscar for “Belfast” for her rather small role as the grandmother. Her performance was poignant but hardly earth-shaking. Meanwhile Caitrona B who played the mother and was terrific in a much larger and more challenging role was snubbed. Why? Because she’s “Dame Judi” now and apparently must always be nominated. I don’t like how that seems to work so I’ve kind of soured on her anyway. And I’m not that surprised she hangs out with other old powerful or power-adjacent white people.
Anyway, I’ve never heard of this woman and she’s irrelevant even if she doesn’t know it.
Ugh, go sit in a corner you racist, musty old hag.
This is really the only reply needed, lol
What’s worse than a crime is “Lady” Antonia Fraser’s eyeglasses! Reminds me of the Six Flags theme park mascot.
Maybe if you wanted to read more about your precious Duchess of Lamebridge, write HER a letter and tell her to get off her ass and actually do something instead of being so keen all the time. So sick of these British relic old biddies flapping their dentures all the time. Keep Meghan’s name out of your mouth, you old hag.
Both Antonia Fraser and Camilla are nasty old homewreckers so I’m not surprised they’re close.
I loved her biographies but crossing her off the list. I’m sorry she chooses to be a racist hag because…Meghan didn’t respond even though that’s what she told her to do? Focus on not crumbling to dust, ma’am.
“Focus on not crumbling to dust, ma’am.”
😂😂
Lady Antonia said, “Now I’m afraid [appearing on] Oprah Winfrey was worse than a crime; it was a mistake.”
Where is the logic in her statement? Really in view of her age and considering its her birthday , I shall give her a free pass.
Before I read this I was a Fraser stan but she’s just shown she’s like all the rest of these racists, so she can go to hell honestly. It’s so ironic and very very telling that she can be so nuanced about so many historical women but the biracial duchess is what gets her hackles up. And given her closeness to Camilla I think this isn’t a one off. Because of people like her Meghan came close to never having a birthday again from suicidal ideation.
But that’s just me.
Same. I’d very much enjoyed two of her books I read in the past, and she was firmly on my list of authors whom I intended to read more of. These comments are so revealing and unacceptable, though, and I thank her for that time-saving information. Too many other good books to read in this world without ever having to pick up or recommend Fraser’s again.
Now that I’ve seen her comments, I wonder if I would now pick up on some nuances and hints of racism, colonialism, and classism in her writing that I didn’t see when I read her first two books. It was a long time ago, and bet hindsight and my own growth since then might make some things clear to me, but no way I’m reading any of her stuff at this point.
My God, why don’t YOU shut up lady. Don’t you think it’s about time? In one breath you proclaim feminism by telling the Duchess to shut up? I wouldn’t be too proud of those 90-something years if you’ve been instructing women to shut up. Frack off.
No, you shut the f up the complete opposite of a lady or feminist what ever the heck your name is.
These people need to understand that Meghan doesn’t need any of their permission to talk whenever or wherever she chooses to .
What a ridiculous comment. This coming from someone who uses their voice to make their living. These types who interpret the lives and voices of others never seem to like it when those under scrutiny or who the press think they own actually use their own voice. Meghan doesn’t have to shut up about anything. She just doesn’t want her visible, but she ain’t going away.
She’s a home wrecker as well, she had a long-standing affair with Harold Pinter whilst they were both married. She and camilla are very much birds of a feather sticking together.
She and Camilla very much alike. Both had scandalous affairs, married and lived a long married life together. She’s a feminist who believes in a marriage of equals!!! Can you believe the hypocracy?
the rantings of an obviously dementia-addled mind.
As someone who is an actual academic (a historian, who is a full professor), no one considers this woman or her writing in any way, shape, or form an academic and I would think that most are able to see through her racist, colonialist agendas.
The only book of hers I read was Marie Antoinette, it was ok but but really sanitized her. I thought Queen of Fashion by Caroline Weber was a better book in that Marie Antoinette fan girl genre.
I also have worked in academic history (not a PHD sadly but several Master’s and international archive work) and while popular history is a very different animal, some of it can be quite good and I thought her biographies were of the better sort (compare to someone like Alison Weir who didn’t even use footnotes early on). Now they’re ruined for me, it’s very disappointing.
I appreciated her biographies of Mary Queen of Scots and in particular Marie Antoinette. Sad that she couldn’t bring her sympathetic eye to Meghan too.
She’s an irrelevant, nasty old bigot who wears her racism and misogynoir proudly. The sooner that old school arrogant and colonialist generation starts dying off the better.
What do you expect from someone who thinks QE is perfect? For what, pray tell? What exactly has QE ever done for anybody outside the monarchy? (And inside the monarchy only for the select few.)
That pretty much told me everything I needed to know about her. The fact that she finds the Queen “perfect.”
Oh God yes. Anyone who thinks the Placeholder Monarch is ‘perfect’ automatically has the most suspect judgement I’ve ever seen.
Fraser is. Not in any position to judge considering her.own personal life I notice she does not include Charles in her criticism considering his complaints about his parents to his biographer dimbleby harry and Meghan were both involved in the interview but of course she slams meghan
I have never not seen or not heard a famous woman as quiet and invisible as Duchess Meghan most of the time. I’m convinced she is appearing every night in their dreams, giving eloquent speeches to world leaders, saving children, and dressed to the nines. Oh poor baby, did you have a nightmare? There, there now.
Yes! This. How amazing it would be.
What a hateful mean old Bitch. So glad beautiful brilliant Meghan and her Harry are away from all these monsters.
This woman’s racist ravings infuriate me. Fraser is no feminist.
Gloria Steinem, who’s an actual feminist icon, seems to adore Meghan (not that Meghan needs any white woman to vouch for her). I actually think it’s a shame that Meghan doesn’t have more opportunities to speak in public — she’s an inspiration, and not because she married into the RF, but because she seems determined to make the world better, especially for women and children. I’d much rather hear more of Meghan’s voice than that of a socialite and serial cheater who happened to write some books.
So in making the comment that she wishes Duchess Meghan would shut up, and in not specifically saying about what in particular, then I take it as a blanket statement against the Duchess and everything she has said. Duchess Meghan has only spoken her truth, including being driven to think of suicide while pregnant, and this woman is telling the Duchess to shut up. Why is there not a forum to rail against this woman and her like? I mean in Britain where she could read how some of us perceive her.
I really don’t want to hear some old White lady tell a Black woman to shut up.
Wish in vain then.
Fraser must have approved of Camilla’s smirking at the Harry and Meghan wedding.
Another one that says she “was for the Duchess” when she joined the family. That is so cliche, I noticed the negative comments on social media from the Get Go. Fraser IMO never “approved.” Shame on her for the gratuitous bashing of Meghan.
Lady Antonia Fraser is a product of the British upper class attitude towards women “they should be seen and not heard”. To her Kate is perfect because she never says anything of substance and does not advocate for change.
Two statements stand out, the first “Meghan’s Oprah interview was worse than a crime”. How the would she rate the Duchess of York’s interview with Oprah, Charles interview when he admitted to having an affair, and Andrews interview, by comparison. Second “I wish vainly she’d shut up”, Meghan has always said that women have a voice, and she will use that voice advocating for those things she believes in.
Why doesn’t she say Harry and Meghan’s Oprah interview?
She leaves Harry out. Harry and Meghan were both interviewed by Oprah.
She is a feminist the same way that MAGA’s are pro-law enforcement and pro-freedom of speech. Only for it when somebody says and does what she endorses.
“I said, “Do not reply”; I was just talking about independent women in history I’ve written about. I sent it to Frogmore [where the Sussexes then lived]. It came back, saying, “Not known at this address.” ”
Honestly, it just sounds like the heffa is angry because Meghan didn’t respond. Saying you put “do not reply” in the letter isn’t going to give her much cover on how she got her feelings butthurt lmao.
What is most likely is that she expected, no, demanded, that Meghan pay her “respects” to her, and when that didn’t happen, Miss Antonia Fraser got upset and huffy and now doesn’t like her anymore. Okay then.
I’ve never read her historical work. I’m sure she’s a fine historian. But what I’ve found out about pretty much everyone in Britain who inhabits this sort of upper-crust world, even at its outskirts, or buys into the class system there and is in a position to actually benefit from it, is that they’re all shared in their opinion that they don’t like Meghan. Period. And they won’t budge on this. And the reason they don’t like her is purely because they feel butthurt that an American lady took one look at their lives and their sentimentalities, and decided that they weren’t for her. And her very much embedded in the aristocracy/levers of power husband agreed and went with her.
They continue to be upset with Meghan, not only because she actually pointed out the ways in which their societies and outlooks are messed up, but also bc she decided that the position she was getting in this society was not worth having to buy into their messed up outlooks. And there is a large swathe of the upper middle-class, aristo-adjacent, landed-gentry posh crowd, for whom rank and status is worth far more than they’d ever like to admit, who take this as a personal affront to their lives, their choices, and British society as a whole. They still haven’t gotten over it.
LOL A mistake is worse than a crime. Pinter was awful, too.
This toxic vile home-wrecking old HAG should stfu first. Never heard of this b!tch hence my initial reaction was “who tf is this deranged senile B”! You can’t call yourself a feminist when you attempt to silence another woman’s truth. No wonder she’s BFFs with Hoemilla, birds of a feather. She should f–k off to hell for all we care.