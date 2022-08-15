“Norway euthanized Freya, the popular walrus who was vacationing in Oslo” links

The Norwegian government killed Freya, the vacationing walrus who had become popular with tourists. This story is awful. [Buzzfeed]

The FBI says Alec Baldwin pulled the trigger in the Rust shooting. [Dlisted]

Margot Robbie is vacationing with Sienna Miller & Cara Delevingne? [LaineyGossip]

Rosie O’Donnell regrets making fun of Anne Heche. [OMG Blog]

This NOLA rape case is horrific. [Jezebel]

Lili Reinhart’s bold fashion in NYC. [Go Fug Yourself]

TikTokers do the most random things. [Gawker]

Emily Ratajkowski took her dog for a walk. [Just Jared]

Jordan Peele shows how we’re killing show business in Nope. [Pajiba]

I really don’t like this dress on Mindy Kaling! [RCFA]

Jennifer Lopez sends a message of support to Britney Spears. [Towleroad]

Charlie XCX is still around and making music videos. [Egotastic]

By any measure, killing Freya was absolutely the wrong decision by Norway. https://t.co/ZDsOEs1yi2 — Blue Planet Society (@Seasaver) August 14, 2022