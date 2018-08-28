So why did Angelina Jolie go outside of the LA legal pool for her new lawyer?

As we discussed yesterday, Angelina Jolie “broke up” with her divorce lawyer Laura Wasser. Wasser was her divorce lawyer from the beginning of this mess in 2016. Wasser has also been sitting by as Brad Pitt and his team smeared the crap out of her client for two years, a smear campaign which seems to be heating up rather than simmering down. I felt like I understood why Jolie switched attorneys – my thought was that she simply wanted a lawyer who had more experience with long, drawn-out custody battles and Wasser wasn’t getting the job done. Lainey also had an interesting take, which amounts to “Angelina was having trust issues with Wasser,” especially given Wasser’s historically close relationship with TMZ, the same outlet which has been trashing Jolie for two years. So maybe this is an interesting “take” on the situation:
Angelina Jolie was forced to go out of town for a divorce attorney because none of the top custody lawyers in Los Angeles wanted to work with her. Sources close to the case tell The Blast that when it became clear Jolie would part ways with her attorney, Laura Wasser, her team began looking for a new high-end firm that handles celebrity divorce cases. We’re told none of them wanted it.
Part of the reason goes back to why Angelina Jolie and Wasser went their separate ways in the first place. Our sources say Jolie is intent on fighting Brad Pitt publicly over custody and support and Wasser is known for guiding her celebrity clients to sharing custody and working out the issues privately. Wasser even launched her own divorce website, itsovereasy.com so people can make it easy to get divorced quickly and quietly.
Another problem, we’re told, is that lawyers view the case as a big, fat LOSER. Brad Pitt is very likely to get 50/50 custody of the children even though Angelina is trying to fight it … and no lawyer likes to lose so publicly in court.
Jolie’s new S.F. attorney, Samantha Dejean, has not officially taken over the case — the change of attorney paperwork has not been filed yet. We’re told the docs will be filed this week, swapping Dejean in for Wasser, and adding Joe Mannis, an L.A. attorney who will be brought on only to handle the financial aspects of the divorce. As The Blast first reported, Jolie is considering filing a palimony lawsuit against Pitt in order to go after the money he earned during their entire relationship.
The Blast is another outlet, along with TMZ and Page Six, that has been getting near-constant leaks from Team Pitt. This article is blatantly Team Pitt’s assertion, that they’re WINNERS and Angelina is such a big LOSER and she’s the least popular girl in high school and she’s grody and weird and goth and no one likes her. How juvenile. As if LA lawyers are ALL such high-minded, un-greedy legal scholars and absolutely NONE of them would be interested in… representing an A-list movie star in a divorce which will likely bring in seven figures worth of billing. No, I think Lainey was right about one thing: Angelina is having trust issues. She went outside of LA for a lawyer because she doesn’t want a lawyer with TMZ on speed-dial. And I’m still really bothered by the fact that Brad and his team are making such a BFD about the fact that Angelina simply got new representation.
Photos courtesy of WENN and Backgrid.
Right….because lawyers have such high standards when it comes to who they represent. (No shade – obviously everyone is entitled to legal representation).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wasser repped Johnny Depp during his divorce. I think shade is required for this example.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
1st- kaiser, you gotta check out new amazing paps shots of Jolie. She looks so damn happy & sexy.
2nd- I agree with your take. Bley has no “hollyweird” air & i’m happy she’s finally fighting back for all these years. Have you seen the blast’s new article? Lol. This guy is really laughable. Its not the custody now that they are trying to portray but, she is trying to destroy him at all cost. What. Shame bratt pitty. I wonder how his AD ASTRA promotions will go…will he take another pitty piece…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think this take is spot on, actually. Brad is going to get 50/50 custody, because he is going to comply with whatever plan the court asks for and once that’s completed, a judge would have a hard time signing off otherwise. Kids need a relationship with both parents and barring an ongoing issue, judges recognize this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Brad can lose custody if the children refuses to see him. It’s pretty obvious that those 6 children don’t feel comfortable and/or are scared of their father.
The supervised visits for almost 2 years and 6 therapists tells the true picture.
Plus if Angelina proves that Brad is behind the smearing campaign, it can backfire spectacularly on Brad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe the oldest. But most of them will be ordered to do more family therapy, if anything. He’s entitled to 50/50 custody as long as he is following the court-ordered plan.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@MAYA: I think that the wording in the last court order makes it clear that if the kids refuse to see Pitt, it’s Jolie who may lose primary custody. It was right there in black and white for everyone to read. The only one who has a choice in the matter is Maddox, due to his age.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It document said if she refused to comply with the agreed settings, then she might lose custody.
The court also requested not only Angelina but also the therapists to assure it is safe with their father. It seems that the judge is ignoring what those children are feeling.
If parental alienation was done, those children won’t still be with Angelina.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“It’s pretty obvious that those 6 children don’t feel comfortable and/or are scared of their father.”
WTF are you talking like you know them??
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Bey: in those same documents the judge requests Angelina & the therapists to reassure that they are “safe” with their father.
It’s all right there – the children don’t feel safe with their father and the judge knows it. That is why he also wrote that the children needed to speak therapists before, during and after each visit with their father.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Maya He wouldn’t lose custody if the kids refuse to see him, because Maddox is the only one the court has deemed old enough to make the decision on whether he sees him or not. Angie would be brought back to court for not following the court-approved custody agreement, and it would likely not be favorable to her because the courts don’t typically like when parents don’t follow the agreement. I’m not sure about CA law, but in my state the kids aren’t able to have any input on custody or living arrangements until they’re 12, and even then the kids get input but aren’t the final decision makers. So that’s why the judge said that Angelina would lose primary custody if she was a barrier to the kids establishing a better relationship with Brad. It’s not a benefit to her if she allows the kids to refuse to see him, unfortunately.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@MAYA: the doc said that “if the children remained shut down to their father and depending on the circumstances”, she could lose primary custody.
Not whether it not she agreed to the schedule (I guess this is what you mean by settings?). I’m pretty sure that minor children refusing to see their father would fall under “remaining shut down” and if they didn’t show up to their scheduled times, she would be held directly responsible because she’s the adult and is supposed to be acting as one and not letting the kids run the show.
I’m simply going to pass on responding to the rest of your comment. Time will tell whether the hearing was delayed for a few weeks or not. We’ll find out soon enough.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And if she was a in the way. If Angelina followed the judge’s ordered completely and no evidence of parental alienation, then surely children gets to decide right?
What if Angelina managed to prove that she didn’t do any alienation but that they children just don’t feel safe with their father? Those therapists were also requested to reassure so it’s obvious that these children don’t feel safe with Brad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Maya – That’s not how it works. That’s not how any of this legal/custody stuff works. Especially not in California.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Maya …No. The kids don’t get to decide. If the kids don’t feel safe but there’s no evidence that he’s being abusive or anything, then likely the supervised visits and therapy will continue, as will him having joint custody.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kids don’t need a relationship if one of them is an abusive, manipulative alcoholic. Rather than dragging the abuse out through a media battle to destroy his ex-wife’s reputation, I’d rather him to go to goddamn rehab so he can be a decent father again.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He wasn’t found to be abusive and he said himself he had a problem with alcohol, which he sought treatment for (and Angelina has admitted substance abuse in the past as well). I don’t understand why people would root for children to be cut out of a father’s life when he clearly loves his kids and is fighting for them. We don’t know the whole situation, but the judge does, and the judge seems to think he is a fit parent who should have 50/50 custody.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My take is that he’s been an alcoholic and pothead for most of their formative years. He admitted as much in the magazine interview he gave. Even if he’s cleaned up his act in the past year or two, the kids might not have a lot of memories of him as a stable parent and may not be super inclined to spend 50/50 of their time with him.
Brad wants forgiveness from the kids right away, but it might take literal decades for them to come to terms with how he spent a lot of their childhood behaving. Somehow, Brad has twisted this to be Angelina’s fault — and to be fair, I’m not sure she’s out there like “rah rah, give daddy a chance” — but really, Brad only has himself to blame.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@CurlyWurly: Angie has admitted she did drugs when she was young, BEFORE she adopted Maddox, so you’re comparing a Mother who openly talks about her past drug use almost 20 years ago, and a father who is still an alcoholic and drug addict.
Please tell us, when did Brad go to rehab????
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It is difficult to force a child to have a good relationship with a parent he doesn’t want to see in the first place. It is not enough for the custodial parent to reassure a child that he is safe with th noncustodial parent, if the child feels really uncomfortable with the noncustodial parent.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Maya, children do not get to decide who they live with if they are not old enough regardless what they want and if Angelina has been compliant. What matters if Brad had been compliant, if he has he is entitled to 50/50 custody of the younger children. And if they children have very negative feelings about him despite the fact they have barely interacted with him so long can be used by Brad as evidence that Angelina has used parental alienation tactics on them. He could say that they are so negative comes form what she has told then about him.
It might not be right that children don’t decide who they live with. But if there is no signs of abuse form either party and both parents follow court orders 50/50 is how custodies are favored these days to go by judges. And sometimes perental alienation really happens so the childrens accounts are often unreliable so that is why young children generally can’t choose who they live with.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It could be argued that Brad is attempting parental alienation himself with all these smear stories appearing everywhere. His kids have access to the net, he knows, and he doesn’t care. His constant ugly attacks on their mother can be seen as hostile in a court.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Lady D He can very clearly make the argument that he has no control over what his friends or family say to the media. He’s not issuing statements with his name on it or giving interviews, so the smear stories can be construed as similar to all the other millions of fake tabloid headlines that have appeared during his and Jolie’s relationship.
(Not saying that I necessarily think he’s not aware or benefiting from the attacks, just that it wouldn’t be considered parental alienation in the same way as monitoring phone calls and limiting access to the kids.)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t help but wonder what the heck would be happening if they hadn’t been actually married. I’d guess the whole custody thing would be even trickier, but maybe not. Seems like marriage was, strangely, the beginning of the end for them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So true! All the breathless coverage of the wedding at the French chateau and the veil embroidered with the kids’ drawings … that does seem to be the last happy coverage of them as then they did that dreary movie together …
Report this comment as spam or abuse
On their honeymoon, no less.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was thinking that too. Custody and child support would still be a major issue, but it might have been a cleaner break for the two of them rather than this prolonged divorce.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve been thinking the kids must feel awfully guilty about the ‘we’re doing this for the children’ reason they gave for getting married in the first place, especially if, as we think, their relationship started to go downhill shortly thereafter. That could be another reason they don’t want to see him; they might could feel particularly betrayed because they were the ‘reason’ they got married in the first place, apparently…..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it’s really unfortunate that they put the “we got married for the kids” because that’s exactly what could happen. No kid should feel responsible for major decisions their parents make, for good or for bad. If they couldn’t find any other reason to get married than the kids wanted them to, they should have realized they were very likely making a mistake. So messy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
These new lawyers have represented other Hollywood people like Kim Basinger. They are also the ones who showed the world the true face of Alec Baldwin.
They don’t allowed them to get bullied, gets things done and are brilliant at their job.
One single strike from the new lawyers about bifurcation and child support and poor Brad & team are running around like headless chickens. They cannot bully Angelina’s lawyer anymore and they are running scared.
Laura is cosy with TMZ and it’s pretty obvious she didn’t have the confidence of Angelina’s. Laura let herself and Angelina get bullied by Brad & Team and she also let them get away with almost 2 years of smearing campaign.
They are also representing the children and that was a brilliant strike by Angelina. Now, Brad & team can not accuse Angelina of parental alienation.
Plus I also firmly believe that Angelina has the goods and Brad is petrified that it will come out. I am all for Angelina going full in with the big guns because the her and her children’s lives and reputation are at stake.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Maya not commenting on most of what you wrote here but this bit jumped out: ‘They are also representing the children and that was a brilliant strike by Angelina.’ Key correction: Angelina’s new lawyers represent only –her– in her divorce and custody case. They don’t represent the kids, neither parent can just go out and hire lawyers to represent them.
If determined they require legal representation the judge will make that decision and appoint Guardians ad litem for the children, which are independent counsel unassociated and uninfluenced by either parent.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“If determined they require legal representation the judge will make that decision and appoint Guardians ad litem for the children, which are independent counsel unassociated and uninfluenced by either parent.”
Angie asked for that in the very beginning but Brad refused, it’s all in those leaked e-mails from December 2016. He didn’t allow that the kids get their own counsels but he is now screaming alienation. Pathetic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The thing is – Brad has really (really!) shown his nasty side, but his fans (particularly women) will continue to do all forms of mental gymnastics to justify and defend him. It’s almost frightening, the lengths women will go to, to defend a man’s actions – I know I shouldn’t be surprised…but I am.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I find it vile how these women continue to excuse his alcoholism, verbal abuse and admitted physical altercation with his sons.
Some are even claiming that if Brad did strike at Maddox then Brad was right to do because teenagers always need discipline.
These women are hideous in my opinion because they agree with violence against children.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The women who advocate for Brad are the same as him to some extent at least. That’s why they cannot see Angelina as healthy… they’re not healthy themselves, much like Brad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I mean, I think there’s more to everyone than just good or evil. I think there’s probably great qualities within Brad that have been kind of smothered with substance abuse. I mean – she loved him at some point, he clearly has a good side, but he’s screwed that up pretty royally. At the same time, I doubt that Angelina has never had a vindictive bone in her body. I’m not saying she’s actively being vindictive in THIS particular setting, for the court proceedings – but I just don’t see it as humanly possible to be 100% selfless and perfectly behaved when you have so much crap being thrown your way. It’s valid for her to feel angry, hurt, and for her to want to ‘win’. I think that’s just natural. I also think it’s incredibly hard for ANYONE to completely and fully separate how a spouse has made them feel from custody battles. Once you’ve been betrayed it’s normal to feel like someone’s negative qualities are amplified even more than normal – broken trust is a powerful thing.
But for the most part – I think there’s always going to be the group of people defending a favorite celebrity no matter what. A lot of these people don’t FULLY follow the stories. They don’t keep up with every in and out of the situation – and because this one in particular has been going on for SO long, I think there are some people out there who only casually follow gossip who have forgotten some of the details, or just missed them to begin with. Look at how many people who are surprised when certain people are being called out for harassment and assault – but a lot of us on this site had heard rumors of it for years. We’re not the every day, casual follower of these kinds of things.
That said – I think it’s problematic to hold women to a higher standard when it comes to this. Yes, it’s terrible if a woman supports an abuser. It’s also terrible if a man supports an abuser. I don’t think me having a uterus would make it any worse for me to defend someone like Brad than if my husband did. And while teenagers are programmed to have a pretty self centered attitude and a tendency to act out – there’s proper ways to deal with that. And that’s the difference. Of course teenagers need discipline. The discipline, however, should never be physical, and that’s the problem.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So agree @Clare! I admire that Jolie chose her kids’ welfare over Brad, clearly a lot of other women, even ones commenting here, would have chosen the abusive a**hole instead. It’s gross.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think for AJ her children are her primary concern and her pr and image are not really a priority (Well as much as they can not be a priority for a Hollywood actor) so we get these stories that make her seem as if she is on the backfoot with the press leaks always. She is right to be cautious about trusting Wasser and her link to TMZ. In the end Pitt will “win” in the public eye, and she will remain the weird outsider in Hollywood, but when it comes to the important stuff, the kids and family Pitt’s tactics are only going to backfire.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Zapp Brannigan: I don’t think Angelina Jolie gives a rat’s patootie about what Hollyweird thinks of her. Angie is the #1 Most Admired Woman on the planet, Hollyweird is just a stain on the map compared to the entire world.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This. So many people equate popular and/or wealthy as = good human but it’s rarely true. Eg., some of the people leading USA right now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t understand how Pitt’s side can think all the crap they’re saying publicly about Angelina will really help Brad with the kids, who all have internet access, when they’re so close to their mother.
Brad is alienating himself with these attacks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s publicly alienating himself from his kids but trashing their mother. At the same time he’s trying to force himself into their lives through the courts. Can you imagine how that makes those kids feel? If I were one of those kids I would have some major issues of anger.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Toot: I always have wondered why no one talks about what Brad may be be saying to the children about their Mother.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wish each AG story here would use the photo on the headlines as I believe it captures her essence just as succinctly as does BP’s doofus waving.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Angelina got her a good tough lawyer to deal with the Scum Bag Brat Pitt.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That obvious Page Six hit piece shows that Brad and his team are running scared. If he was really that confident that he was going to get 50-50 custody, he wouldn’t be smearing her so bad in the press . He’s doing this to make it look unfair when he loses. I don’t see him as winning at all. I honestly think there’s something really dark that we don’t know which is going to keep him from getting what he wants. He’s try to get out ahead of it.
That’s my take. Brad’s not acting like a man who knows he is going to succeed in court. He’s acting like someone who knows he’s going to get a** handed to him. He’s trying to win in the court of public opinion to compensate. If things were going his way in court, he wouldn’t need to work so hard to convince everyone Jolie is evil.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bingo – Brad, like Trump, is trying to get ahead by smearing the person who can and will expose them.
I am willing to bet that Angelina & Samantha have the goods and they are doing it legally.
Brad started this smear campaign but I have a feeling it miscalculated spectacularly. The children can easily give a statement and he will be done. Everything he did to them on that plane can easily be leaked and he is done. Angelina played nice because she cares about the children and because she is not vindictive.
Well now, she has had enough and showing Brad who is the boss. Whatever Brad seems scared of being leaked will come out and Brad will lose the media war as well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But seriously, what did he do on that plane? You talk about it like you witnessed it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We know from Brad Pitt that he didn’t hit Maddox . . . in the face . . .
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I sorta rolled my eyes at the ”None of the top lawyers wanted to work with her”Part,i mean come on this is currently the most publicized hollywood divorce playing out,The theme of no one wants to work with her,shes difficult etc hint of misogny.Anyway This new lawyer seems to be on the ball,i kinda side eyed that laura also hangs out with chelsea handler(Whos obsessed with Angie)So that could possibly be part of the trust issues,who knows
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This makes me wonder why Angelina hired Laura Wasser in the 1st place. If Wasser’s so chummy with Harvey Levin and other sleazy big boys (and there are many), and on top of that she hangs out with that nutcase bitch Chelsea Handler why in the heck did AJ even hire Wasser in the first place??
Maybe Wasser initially thought she could get Brad to play nice throughout the negotiations, specifically because of the facts about the plane incident. Wasser obviously knows what happened on that plane and she has to know Brad’s reputation throughout the years, so I just don’t get it at all.
I’m just glad that AJ finally switched attorneys. To my way of thinking AJ actually has grounds for a suit involving breach of contract due to advocacy issues (and likely other issues ad well).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I believe it’s because Angelina is a humanitarian and a professional and a responsible person. She works, outside of Hollywood, with people who are similarly inclined. She expected, given kids being involved especially, that a professional female lawyer would do her job accordingly. It’s not on Angelina that Wasser didn’t work out, it’s on Wasser.
If anything, this solidified Angelina’s reputation and harmed Wasser, and rightly so. Hollywood is a horrible place for kids especially. Thanks to Angelina, no other woman will trust Wasser to act responsibly and do her job well when kids are involved.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Brad should be able to see his kids and have some custody but I don’t think he can handle half. I guess this is what Angelina knows for a fact. He wants joint custody to avoid paying child support and how it would
Make him look if he lost. This has gone on long enough and Wasser was to cozy with TMZ and Speigel.
How could she advise Angie to sign a loan from Pitt instead of insisting he pay half for them a place to live? Sorry that is wrong on Wassers end.
Two : letting them lag on and on then demand what they want at will to appease Pitt.
This is what was going on in the emails she filed. Speigel was bullying Wasser and she not spitting back at him.
The first thing Dejean wants is back time child support which is correct. Angie had primary custody and the bills for security and therapy will be prorated to deduct his portions of the bill. It won’t be 1.3 million by then. The loan will hit him in the face. Factual law. That fact Speigel spilled that info voluntarily it funny.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I also think this is what will happen. Some type of “shared” physical custody—to exonerate precious Brad in the public eye—but not 50/50. And, payment of back child support. Going forward, Brad will have to pay child support based on how often each of them has the children, maybe 70/30, something like that. Essentially, she has primary and he has visitation, but they won’t call it that because poor Brad marrying that awful woman. Cue crocodile tears and dune rolling.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Brad will WIN joint custody but on legal paper only. Angelina will be the primary parent and he will accept visitations or become a “weekend dad”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s what I predict too, Sage. I wish they’d both just agree to that to move this along, because the longer it drags on, the more tabloid dirt is thrown around, and that’s not good for the kids.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If he’s actually making substantially more than her, then even if they have 50/50 he could still be required to pay support to ensure that the children are able to live in the same lifestyle at each house. Or he could choose to not claim any of the kids on taxes in lieu of support, if they have 50/50.
Of course, this all sounds kind of ridiculous when you’re talking about multimillionaires, but oh well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She must have a good reason to change her lawyer & only her knows it, she wants the best for her children & not worrying about her reputation this time unlike nasty BP. Hope & wish her all the best during this very challenging time for her & her kids. Stay strong Angie, I admire your resilience & tolerance.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My first thought is, “Cuz she’s smart.”
I used to work in law. For me, it’s this now:
Criminal Defense
Real Estate
Probate
Get someone in your county.
But for Family Law/Domestic Relations, nope.
If you’re well known, get someone high powered OUT OF THE AREA but near enough to know/ have an attorney who can ‘associate in’ to represent you/your atty in court and follow through on your wishes/advice of main atty. BClawyers that have worked together in the past, seen each other at court back in the day, worked as jr associates at the same time, got their Bar Assn card at the same time ish,, they can have relationships, sometimes years long of lunches and cocktails and community and she may feel she’s too closely connected to Brad’s team if her atty Wasser is a member of the good ole boys club with respect to whoever is the person doing the real behind the scenes negotiations. It’s too close. Going out of county/area for representation may be a good choice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank yoh for that but Brad supporters are going to spin this as usual..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Legal background here too and agree. I could see issue with Wasser but it took time for press to catch up. Angelina has handled this attorney change quietly and professionally as long as she could until idiot Brad freaked out publicly. Gotta say, I’m impressed. She does know her stuff. Anticipating and then spotting lawyer b.s. is not easy in family law especially.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Brat Pitt has never put out a statement saying he is focus on the health and welfare of his children. WHY.
Why has Brat Pitt not told the drive by lying tabloid media to stop smearing my family?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Laura Wasser was Johnny Depp’s lawyer and his divorce from Amber was anything but private!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Everything I have read about Wasser says that she’s very good at getting negotiated co-parenting settlements in difficult divorce cases. That doesn’t mean she’s not also a shark.
Depp and Heard didn’t have children (thankfully) and given his financial anxieties it isn’t surprising it turned into such a knock-down, drag-out affair.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have a feeling something huge is about to go down. If not Brad wouldn’t be smearing Angie for nothing. He is about to get his ass handed to him…. Boo to Brad Pitt his PR is backfiring big time on him soonest.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Andrea1 I am in agreement with you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh yeah – he is obviously following Trump’s playbook.
The truth will always come out as just like Trump and his supporters, Brad will be exposed but his supporters will continue to worship him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Naah Maya I bet his supporters won’t see it coming and wouldn’t know what hit them in the face. Angie just upped her game and it’s going down I believe something dark really went down that Brad doesn’t want it to come out
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah – he and his team are so intent on bringing her down. She clearly has reason to fight for full custody and I wouldn’t be surprised if she pulled an Amber and dropped all the receipts on their marriage and his behaviour. Pitt is another messy drunk/pot head in the vein of Depp. There are reasons why the judge has only allowed supervised access between him and the kids.
Sometimes you have to fight fire with fire.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Funny enough her new lawyers immediately asked for bifurcation which Laura didn’t do. So who really wants this to be over? My take Laura is a good lawyer and Angelina used her for the billy Bob divorce but this is worse because Brad is acting like an asshole. Laura is a celebrity in her own right and probably doesn’t want to do what she has to do for fear that Brad and his friends won’t like her
Basically shows that Angelina really is an outsider despite being Hollywood royalty.hollyweordos have each other’s back no matter what and Angie is like nah. She’s not down for that mess.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
HW is very much a mans world, esp if you are white! HW will circle the wagons around him just like they did with Depp and she made a good move by going outside the HW legal circle.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s why I’m a fan of hers. Hollyweird has proven to be a hot ass mess with the whole Harvey weinstein stuff. THEY ALL KNEW he was a pervert but still worked with him.
Guess who refused to work with him. Angelina Jolie.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Angelina wants this to be done. Her new lawyers immediately asked to speed the divorce up. Laura claims she wants everything done quietly yet coul not manage to get her client out of this divorce? Bottom line Laura is good at regular divorces like Angelina’s last with Billy Bob but terrible at getting her client out of a messy divorce. She should’ve asked for bifurcation like a year ago. Just watch Angelina is going to get out of this divorce withen the next month and the custody stuff will be handled later.
Team leaky Pitt is using this to trash AJ yet again. I’m sorry but Brad is the loser.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s all very well being legally divorced but until financial affairs and custody are resolved I’d argue it makes no significant difference (beyond a psychological effect, I guess).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed, it doesn’t. I know from personal experience. In fact, my attorney told me that sometimes it can make proceedings drag out
because once you are divorced the “heat” is off.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, it usually makes things worse.
It’s fantastic when everything’s pretty much sorted but one person is balking at finalising things for whatever reason. When the divorce is being dragged out for the sake of it, it’s a great solution.
However when both parties are far from being done with the fight and major issues like custody are still fully on the table, it almost always makes it worse.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Given Wasser’s relationship with TMZ and Chesley Handler making public cracks at Angelina at Wasser’s little award benefit, I don’t blame AJ one bit for changing counsel. Then, to think of the advice of accepting that loan, and allowing Brad’s team to smear AJ with no action…doesn’t seem Wasser was truly looking out for her client that was paying her lots and lots of money. This is not a normal divorce from a normal loving father. This is a man that was belligerent on an airplane with his family! Damaged the plane and aggressively handled his son while smashed out of his mind. That is TRAUMATIC and I really doubt it’s the first time something like that had happened. That is not a normal family dynamic, and it’s not right to treat it as such in custody decisions.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This divorce is such a mess. Just settle already. Their behavior is embarrassing and ridiculous. They are BOTH at fault. Juvenile.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have not seen anything juvenile or embarrassing from Jolie.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I detect a slight whiff of desperation around the pap strolls – *particularly* the one to Whole Foods.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Probably a matter of perspective. I haven’t seen anything that strikes me as desperation from Jolie. She always looks relaxed and, more to the point, so do her kids. No way to manufacture that type of easy relaxation and camaraderie in pre-teens and teens.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Someone should put together a recap of all official statements and all articles quoting “sources” in order to show whose side is undeniably at fault of making this divorce very public, personal and dirty to the people who think they are BOTH equally at fault. What I find astounding is that BP doesn’t seem to care (or realize) that most of his kids CAN read what “sources” close to him say and have been saying about their mother for two years now!!!! It is unfathomable to me…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@sidewithkids So Depp’s extensive history of violence is because he drinks (but he’s actually a nice guy), but Brad Pitt is a terrible irredeemable abusive human being because he may have shoved his teenage son once? Okay. Good to know.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Angelina knows Brad is still drinking and he really doesn’t want to spend as much time with the kids as he is saying he does. Once they get divorced he’s not going to keep up with the visitation schedule and she knows it. She is also still worried he may not be safe around the kids and she wants to move to the U.K. to be near her closest friends. She is frustrated she has to keep up this charade. I think eventually this will be like a Ciara/Future situation. Brad will get the custody he wants in order to control Angelina but he’ll fail to pick the kids up and show up for visitation. She’ll have to then go back years later and get the court to change the custody schedule.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That is making a LOT of assumptions with no evidence to point to the contrary of what we’re being told.
1. Why do you assume he’s still drinking?
2. Why do you assume he doesn’t want to spend as much time with the kids as he claims?
3. How do you know he’s not going to keep up the visitation schedule?
Like, talk about a lot of wild speculation with nothing to back it up. Sheesh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Perhaps his history!
He himself admitted that he was absent. Even when they were together he said she did everything. So your point is! He does not want to lose joint custody for image sake. She is right when this is over he won’t comply with visitation. This is why Jen G don’t argue about joint custody with Ben. She knows he won’t half be there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
To Lingli and Josie, Of course. No one is saying that except Pitts team. Multiple stories about how Jolie supposedly still loves him are out there. I find that to be a complete joke since her new lawyer is trying to finish the divorce part of this mess.the custody stuff is ongoing and will continue but one thing for sure is she wants to part ways with him
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Question everyone should be asking is Why don’t we see Brat Pitt with his children in public. Why.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Never in a million years did I think these two would have such an ugly divorce.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Miss Jolie may have switched attorneys because her first one wasn’t truly listening nor believing her account of the traumatic event which spurred her to flee and regroup. Signs may have emerged a year or 2 before the abrupt cut-off of the dad, which would explain the careful renting of another residence and sudden filing for divorce.
Soon, Family Courts must start recognizing psychiatric disorders and behavioral variant frontotemporal dementia when considering custody of children. Onset of FTD is often mistaken as depression, late-onset bipolar disorder or alcoholism or reemergence of alcoholism, marital breakdown or “midlife crisis” because this horrific disorder tends to strike people in the prime of life.
I hope that a neurologist or neuropsychiatrist is also seeing Mr. Ben Affleck, Mr. Johnny Depp, Ms. Heather Locklear (maybe even Mr. Anthony Lapaglia).
The shocking behaviors, excessive drinking, shameless flaunting of mistresses, wild spending, and complete lack of empathy for their family, combined with dead eyes, give this brain disease away.
The craving of fast food, donuts and ice cream are not at all unusual. Others may crave bananas, apples or chicken. Many crave alcohol. The signs and symptoms are vast and varied which is why it hides itself so very well.
Good for you, Celebitchy, for defending Miss Heard and now Miss Jolie.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Seriously the judge did not reprimand her and only said she cannot listen into the conversation etc.
According to most lawyers, the wording was pretty standard and just clearly stated what both side had to do.
And yes the judge knows everything and that is why the Brad couldn’t see the children without supervision for 18 months.
Also the judge clearly knows that the children don’t feel safe with their father which is why he requested Angelina & the therapists to assure they are safe with him.
Are you accusing the therapists of parental alienation as well?
Let’s see how this all plays out because I am willing to bet that you Brad supporters are going to get a serious shock. It’s not for nothing Brad started the horrendous smear campaign against Angelina and believe me, the judge is watching all this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ITA, Lady T. And if it was no biggie to switch legal representation (ie Wasser quit) then why lie about it?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Everything I read was lawyers saying that it was NOT standard to say all of that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You feel really strongly and personally about this for some reason…
(this was a response to Maya, not sure why it ended up down here)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
??? Confused.
this was a reply to kb. The site is janky today,
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She didn’t lie, really. TMZ set it up to make it look like Wasser left b/c Angie’s a bi— Lol. Spiegel saw a new attorney on the paperwork about month or so ago (the new lawyer has been there two months, just took over a month ago). Angie clearly was thinking about letting Wasser go then. Wasser prob didn’t like it and either quit or was fired (we really don’t know). We do know Wasser went to TMZ prob after telling Spiegel (who was nervous about the new lawyer) b/c her and Angie were fighting prob over the court docs being leaked and the smear campaign going on by Brad and his team. Angie is saying she was removed/fired, she didn’t just quit, she was helpful w/ getting the new attorney onboard. The writing like all the writing from Brad’s team is just constructed in the wrong way to make it look like she lied and/or she’s again a bi—.
Btw, if Angie is such a bi—, why do the kids want to stay w/ her? I don’t think she is, I think she’s just a smart woman who wont settle for less for herself and her kids. That’s a BOSS not a BI—
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Because she’s a liar who lies if the truth reflects poorly on her. Wasser, who could tolerate Depp, quit Jolie.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s cool. You can call her every name in the book, which I’m sure Brad lovers do b/c you all have no evidence to stand on. So, she’s a liar that has custody of her kids. Lol. Now ask yourself, why after two years, the judge in the case still has her w/ custody and him w/ just visitation? Plus, why would a lawyer working for Angie go and spill the beans for TMZ and Brad’s team, seems like someone I would let quit or fire too b/c she may be wasn’t helping as much as she could have been helping? Notice how the new lawyer is making moves and has Brad and Brad stans apparently nervous. A good lawyer does that when they are working for you not against you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Btw, I thought the way Depp’s divorce was handled was horrible ao that’s not a good example Lady T. Also, personal opinion but don’t think Depp is an a-hole, think he has a drinking and weed problem but he’s prob really nice to people. His biggest problem is he’s a pushover, he has allowed everyone in his life to steal $$ and/or whatever and whenever from him. He didn’t take notice and when he finally did, it was too late. Even now, I side-eye if he’s taking care of his own financial issues. I hope so tho.
Anyway, Angie isn’t a pushover, she takes care of her and her children’s business. I know you all would love for her to be and for her to go away but she is not. It’s not in her DNA. That’s why she has millions of fans. Her toughness and resilience is too-notch. She is amazing, not perfect certainly, but she won’t allow people to mess over her (JA gave up too much in the divorce, Angie won’t) and I know that messes w/ you Brad stans but Brad even admitted in the GQ article he had to do quickly to get his reputation in line vs going after his kids to see if they were alright, he messed up, his drinking was horrible and he wasn’t around enough. His words. She just left him and she did so for her and her kid’s sanity.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hi Lady Val from just Jared! Waves
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Angelina replaced Wasser with a much tougher lawyer Samantha De Jean.
Report this comment as spam or abuse