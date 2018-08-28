“Eddie Murphy confirms that he’s expecting his tenth child” links

Eddie Murphy confirms that he is expecting his tenth child overall. [JustJared]

Kelly Clarkson called Dr. Luke “sleazy” and “demeaning” in the deposition she gave in Kesha & Dr. Luke’s legal drama. [Wonderwall]

It feels like a Teen Mom 2 star is arrested every week. [Starcasm]

There’s a little tiny sneak-peek at the final Game of Thrones episodes here. [Looper]

I love the look Janet Jackson attempted at the Black Girls Rock event. [GoFugYourself]

Here are more photos of Noah Centineo. [LaineyGossip]

Oh God I can’t believe it’s been 20 years since The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. That is one of the most important albums of all time. [Pajiba]

Naomi Watts heralds the arrival of the Venice Film Festival! [Tom & Lorenzo]

Aaron Carter gives an update on his health. [Seriously OMG WTF]