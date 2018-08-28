“Eddie Murphy confirms that he’s expecting his tenth child” links

Eddie Murphy confirms that he is expecting his tenth child overall. [JustJared]
Kelly Clarkson called Dr. Luke “sleazy” and “demeaning” in the deposition she gave in Kesha & Dr. Luke’s legal drama. [Wonderwall]
It feels like a Teen Mom 2 star is arrested every week. [Starcasm]
There’s a little tiny sneak-peek at the final Game of Thrones episodes here. [Looper]
I love the look Janet Jackson attempted at the Black Girls Rock event. [GoFugYourself]
Here are more photos of Noah Centineo. [LaineyGossip]
Oh God I can’t believe it’s been 20 years since The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. That is one of the most important albums of all time. [Pajiba]
Naomi Watts heralds the arrival of the Venice Film Festival! [Tom & Lorenzo]
Aaron Carter gives an update on his health. [Seriously OMG WTF]
I am so here for GoT, Noah Centineo and Ms. Lauryn Hill. Bring them to me!!!
The Miseducation of Laurn Hill is still THE best album I’ve ever listened to beginning to end. Not one bad song on it. Also, Noah, my God, he is about to become super famous. Good for him.
Wow, Eddie needs to wrap it up!
God, can you even imagine the comments if a woman celeb had ten kids….
Ugh. I’ll bet Eddie Murphy doesn’t pay attention to more than 25% of his progeny, if even that. Just because you can afford it doesn’t mean you should do it. 😝
I see him with all of his kids except for Angel (Mel B’s daughter) and his oldest son all the time.The kids are always posting pics on their SM.
I recently saw pic show of him and the kids even Angel with Mel C. He seems to be present in their lives.
Well I’m glad for that.
I agree. Even if he sees them regularly, you cant be a full time dad to 10 kids. Or even part time.
Eddie Murphy…wow, just wow
Jeez, Eddie! Enough is enough. Someone get this man a rain coat
God bless him! At least he takes care of all his kids. I know peopel only got 2 kids and don’t take care of either one! Eddie is a great Dad!
He notoriously walked out on Mel B and did nothing for their child back in the 2000s. Showing up occasionally to be a Kodak Dad is in no way doing anything remotely comparable to full time parenting.
I’m not about to hate on Eddie Murphy. RIP Charlie Murphy. ❤️
V A S E C T O M Y
Eddie Murphy and his girlfriend sure make a good looking couple.
Ten kids? Not for me, thanks.
RIP Charlie Murphy.
He admittedly looks really great for his age, but like…hard pass.
Jeez – anything to avoid those Trans rumors.
At least you don’t hear anything about any of his kids. They’re not falling out drunk or having multiple babies without the benefit of marriage. He’s doing something right.
RIP Charlie Murphy
