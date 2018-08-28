“Eddie Murphy confirms that he’s expecting his tenth child” links
  • August 28, 2018

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Celebrities at the Los Angeles Lakers game.

Eddie Murphy confirms that he is expecting his tenth child overall. [JustJared]
Kelly Clarkson called Dr. Luke “sleazy” and “demeaning” in the deposition she gave in Kesha & Dr. Luke’s legal drama. [Wonderwall]
It feels like a Teen Mom 2 star is arrested every week. [Starcasm]
There’s a little tiny sneak-peek at the final Game of Thrones episodes here. [Looper]
I love the look Janet Jackson attempted at the Black Girls Rock event. [GoFugYourself]
Here are more photos of Noah Centineo. [LaineyGossip]
Oh God I can’t believe it’s been 20 years since The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. That is one of the most important albums of all time. [Pajiba]
Naomi Watts heralds the arrival of the Venice Film Festival! [Tom & Lorenzo]
Aaron Carter gives an update on his health. [Seriously OMG WTF]

20th Annual Hollywood Film Awards - Arrivals

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

19 Responses to ““Eddie Murphy confirms that he’s expecting his tenth child” links”

  1. Lucy says:
    August 28, 2018 at 12:42 pm

    I am so here for GoT, Noah Centineo and Ms. Lauryn Hill. Bring them to me!!!

    Reply
  2. Astrid says:
    August 28, 2018 at 12:50 pm

    Wow, Eddie needs to wrap it up!

    Reply
  3. Ms says:
    August 28, 2018 at 12:53 pm

    God, can you even imagine the comments if a woman celeb had ten kids….

    Reply
  4. Natalia says:
    August 28, 2018 at 1:01 pm

    Ugh. I’ll bet Eddie Murphy doesn’t pay attention to more than 25% of his progeny, if even that. Just because you can afford it doesn’t mean you should do it. 😝

    Reply
  5. JRenee says:
    August 28, 2018 at 1:34 pm

    Eddie Murphy…wow, just wow

    Reply
  6. Beth says:
    August 28, 2018 at 1:49 pm

    Jeez, Eddie! Enough is enough. Someone get this man a rain coat

    Reply
  7. Savvy B says:
    August 28, 2018 at 2:17 pm

    God bless him! At least he takes care of all his kids. I know peopel only got 2 kids and don’t take care of either one! Eddie is a great Dad!

    Reply
  8. Electric Tuba says:
    August 28, 2018 at 3:14 pm

    I’m not about to hate on Eddie Murphy. RIP Charlie Murphy. ❤️

    Reply
  9. lallyvee says:
    August 28, 2018 at 5:30 pm

    V A S E C T O M Y

    Reply
  10. SJhere says:
    August 28, 2018 at 6:47 pm

    Eddie Murphy and his girlfriend sure make a good looking couple.
    Ten kids? Not for me, thanks.
    RIP Charlie Murphy.

    Reply
  11. Veronica S. says:
    August 28, 2018 at 6:56 pm

    He admittedly looks really great for his age, but like…hard pass.

    Reply
  12. Me says:
    August 28, 2018 at 7:09 pm

    Jeez – anything to avoid those Trans rumors.

    Reply
  13. MelG says:
    August 28, 2018 at 7:28 pm

    At least you don’t hear anything about any of his kids. They’re not falling out drunk or having multiple babies without the benefit of marriage. He’s doing something right.
    RIP Charlie Murphy

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment