Donald Trump backs down slightly in his petty beef with the ghost of John McCain

I’ll admit it: I didn’t predict that Donald Trump’s public snubbing of John McCain would become such a big deal. People are really outraged about Trump’s juvenile pettiness and lack of respect for an American hero. To those people I say: you realize that Trump is still keeping children in cages, right? You know he’s alienated all of our oldest allies and embarrassed America on the world stage about a million times already, right? You realize he’s a traitor who is doing a foreign leader’s bidding, right? But sure, the flag flying at half-mast is the straw that broke the camel’s back.
As we discussed yesterday, Trump shot down the official White House statement honoring McCain in the days after McCain’s passing. The White House flag flew at half-mast for less than 48 hours, then it was raised to full-mast yesterday morning. People were outraged at the disrespect shown to a war hero like McCain, especially veterans groups. Various veterans groups appealed to White House aides to lower the flag at half mast once again, and hours later on Monday, the flag was lowered again. The White House also issued a statement on McCain where they acknowledged his heroism:
First of all, there is literally no way that Trump wrote this or even glanced at it before it was released (he can’t read). Second of all, I still think that on the scale of Trump Pettiness, this one barely even registers. I actually think the fact that Trump hasn’t hate-tweeted about McCain in death shows that Trump is trying to be *slightly* respectful. I also think Trump is just following what McCain and his family wanted, with regards to Trump’s lack of involvement in the funeral/memorial services. And all of that is hilarious to me – I could easily make the argument that this is Trump’s version of “being respectful to a dead man,” and it’s amazing that THIS is what has outraged everyone. All those good ol’ boys and American Legion dudes are SO MAD at Trump, when this is arguably his most respectful behavior (a low bar, but still).
Symbols are very important. They hit people at a deeper level than just words. That’s why his symbolic disrespect for McCain sparked such outrage – regardless of politics, people knew it was wrong. He was violating long established protocol that was above political differences. His refusal to issue the statement and especially his refusal to keep the flags at half mast hit people much harder than policy issues would for good reason.
You see the same response to images compared to just words. They can be the turning point in bad wars.
Comparing this to other horrible things Trump has done is just not relevant. This has cut across political boundaries. That’s just a human thing.
Uh….putting kids in cages is very human. Being respectful of long standing relationships for allies we fought alongside with in wars that tore families apart is a human thing. It’s just not a white thing I guess?
Let’s move this discussion to, if this was Rep. John Lewis, who is arguably a war hero too. He fought for civil rights and equality. He was beaten to near death. Would all of those same people who were publicly outraged over the disrespect shown Sen. McCain be just as outraged? Probably not. Because trump bowed to his base and not the country.
Your point is well taken. The only reason drump backed down was that the American Legion–some of drump’s base–strongly objected. US citizens’ made no headway with him. Also, the comments on Fox were appalling and vile against McCain, so drump felt secure in his pettiness.
To your question re: would people protest such disrespect towards John Lewis? Many will, but the American Legion won’t.
Tania – 100 percent they wouldn’t blink of Trump did this to Rep. Lewis.
I think this artcile about why Fox and MAGA-morans ignored Cohen’s guilty plea summed it up brilliantly:
“Once you grasp that for Trump and many of his supporters, corruption means less the violation of law than the violation of established hierarchies, their behavior makes more sense.”
https://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/2018/08/what-trumps-supporters-think-of-corruption/568147/
It’s not the behaviour they don’t like. It’s that it’s directed at an old, white, Republican man.
The media was very important in initiating the outrage of Trump’s military base. Almost all national reporters LOVED McCain. His straight talk bus campaign was the beginning of that relationship and has stood the test of time.
They have huge respect for his suffering. And yes Trump watches CNN Alison Camerira (sp) read a former politician and for filth about not taking Trump to task. It went viral. He probably couldn’t escape it. And it was reported today that Trump was bitter about McCain being so celebrated.
The National media also holds Rep. John Lewis as a national treasure. The are equally respectful of his own suffering in giving human rights to POC’s. The GOP at least give some lip service about respect for Dr. King and I think would want Trump to at least send out an official letter of condolence. But no it would not be at the same volume level that is correct.
Good points, Tania.
We’ve seen this hypothetical play out before, twice. When he insulted Sgt La David Johnson’s family, and he insulted the gold star Khan family. Veterans groups were shamefully silent, because these families were POC.
Great point that I hadn’t really considered. Could that also be why so many people have jumped on the outrage train about the national anthem at football games? I know it’s not exactly a parallel example because the element of people not understanding or refusing to understand why the players are protesting adds a political slant to the whole messy situation.
Why are we only allowed to be outraged by one thing at a time. I am on a constant boil over the kids in cages and the 100 other nasty petty things Trump does every day. This isn’t about being the straw that broke the camel’s back it is about the utter failure to even be able to fake decency for 5 minutes to honor a fallen war hero. That flag Trump obsesses so much over was a weapon he used against NFL players but he couldn’t properly use it to honor a fallen Senator? Why can’t I be angry about this? I am angry about so much of this petty infantile jerk’s presidency I am allowed to add this to the list as well. Symbols matter, if they didn’t Trump wouldn’t be able to use them so effectively to rile up his idiot followers.
I agree Liz, so well stated. It’s everything. I went to DC to protest the children and babies being put in cages, and really, IMO, they are being tortured. I am beside myself about it constantly. McCain was not the straw that broke the camel’s back at all. It’s just the constant horror, and then to see him be unable to pretend to be decent for even five minutes, and his monster face twisted up into rage when he is being asked questions about McCain yesterday during that news conference…
I feel as if I am going crazy but at the same time if any of this, one single depraved moment of this, ever becomes “normal” in my mind, then he wins. Then he got to me. Then he broke me down.
@LizVersion700 Great point about his obsession with the flag for the NFL vs what just happened.
The EASIEST part of being President is saying kind words when people are in mourning. It isn’t hard. You don’t even have to be inventive, you can rehash previously used sympathies. Trump can’t even do the bare minimum. He is so incompetent, it is mind blowing.
The Sh1thead-in-Chief can’t even color that flag properly. Blue stripes. GMAFB.
And this from a CNN article:
“Inhofe, a senior member of Senate Armed Services Committee, was highly complimentary of McCain but when asked about the flag flap he attributed it to the late senator’s public spat with President Donald Trump in recent years. He described both men as “strong willed people.”
“Well, you know, frankly, I think that John McCain is partially to blame for that because he is very outspoken. He disagreed with the President in certain areas and wasn’t too courteous about it,” Inhofe said.”
Because we can’t put aside that McCain wasn’t “coureous” to Trump and as always pettiness rules Trump’s live
Comments like Inhofe’s make absolutely no sense. Unless he’s in a coma, he knows how vile drump has been to every one who he perceive s a threat. McCain was not terrible to him. That McCain called drump’s Helsinki Putin behaviour the most disgraceful presidential behaviour described what we all felt.b
It’s unbelievable to me how terrified these no talent, bigoted Republicans are of drump. The culture of the Congress has now become a cesspool of lazy, greedy not very bright idiots following a carnival barker. Please let the upcoming elections correct some of that.
Indiana Joanna, Yes to everything you said. The culture of Congress is almost unrecognizable from the one I grew up with (idealized, I’m sure, to a certain degree but still).
I blame the Tea Party for ushering in this era. And the fact that they’re willing to fall in line with Trump shows how disingenuous their “concern” about our country has always been.
You’re presumably from Indiana. The death of McCain got me thinking about Richard Lugar. I remember being terrified that the Tea Party had gotten so much traction and thinking his defeat was the beginning of the end of bipartisanship and that any kind of compromise would never again be possible.
@Indiana Joanna – I totally agree. It just irked me that partial blame was put on McCain for the flag not flying at half mast. Does everyone in the Republican Party talk out of both sides of their mouths, complimenting then degrading the person they are taking about? It just boggles my mind probably because I was not raised that way.
Hi, EsMom. Thanks for the comment. Yes, I was born in Indianapolis and live here now but lived in Chicago for 25 years. I lived through some of the Daley Sr years as well as Jane Byrne, Harold Washington and Richie Daley Jr. I left Chicago just before the rise of Obama.
Yes, Lugar is very decent but I never took much interest because I am diehard Democrat. Also, Indiana politics can’t hold a candle to Chicago politics. So bland here with mediocre men constantly getting elected. No one really talks politics here, at least never with the same fervor as Chicagoans. In Chicago you can run into elected officials every day, meet archbishops, and there is the occasional Kennedy sighting. Election Day is a is practically a holiday, so exciting.
Barack Obama stopped in Indianapolis for a rally at one of our large downtown parks during the last leg of his 2008 campaign. It was packed with people and had Stevie Wonder music playing. Very joyous. But the crowd seemed listless and indifferent. I was disappointed by their inertia especially because Obama was giving his all although he was hoarse and most likely exhausted from the grueling campaign.
Oh how I wish we had a Beto O’Rourke or Kamala Harris to represent us here in Indiana.
I’m still confused about this. He flat out belittled an actively grieving gold star family during his campaign and didn’t receive the levels of push-back that he received over McCain. Probably because they were “brown” people whose last name is Khan.
I’m disgusted that we’re all so fickle. Its either wrong or it isn’t.
Well what about that idiot in Arizona that is running for Flake’s seat? She sent a text saying how dare McCain announce he was discontinuing his treatment and he did it on purpose to take away from her campaign? Were these idiots raised by animals because I just can’t!
Thank you for putting Trump’s actions in perspective. As a child of the ’60s I revered those young men who fought for our country, even knowing that the war was a travesty. Even though I did not agree with his politics, I will miss John McCane’s voice in the Senate. Trump has been horrible to veterans and those lost in the war so many times, this is just another opportunity to show his bone spurs. How any military family can bow to this man is beyond me.
Ms lib kudos to you for understanding back then the way those men sacrificed. Vietnam vets saw and experienced soo much horror most of them involuntarily and those that survived came home and were treated worse than dirt. They were spit on (literally), beaten, and thrown away. To this day you soo many of those old homeless vets on the street are the ones that were disregarded after the war. It truly hurts my heart.
I’m so glad I’m not the only one that remembers them being spit on and disrespected upon their return home. Don’t forget the ones who committed suicide after their return. We all hated that war but the draftees had to go since Trump used more than his share of bone spurs.
I feel really similar to you about McCain and can’t imagine what it was like to see men I know (boys really) drafted to fight in Vietnam. It must have been heartbreaking.
@CB – Two of my brothers went through the lottery for Vietnam (by time the third one was of age the lottery was no longer used). It was heart wrenching to watch as the birthdates were put up in order as to who would be drafted. Luckily my brothers were low enough on the list not to be drafted. Had a cousin and a teacher friend who fought in Vietnam. Neither of them came back the same. My cousin was a radio man who watched countless buddies die.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Watching Ken Burns’ Vietnam was very difficult to watch. The guys who fought are still struggling in many ways.
Somewhere along the line society adopted a more compassionate view of Vietnam Vets. But it was a long time coming.
And anyone that has even an iota of knowledge about what these boys endured while “guests” at HANOI would NEVER call into question whether they are heros.smdh this entire situation is just soo sad
Rumor is that Kelly was screaming at him about this and Kelly, not Trump, reviewed that statement. Also, the request for transport came through the Senate, a joint request from McConnell & Schumer, not the family directly.
I couldn’t figure out why either Kelly or Mattis didn’t just override the insolent toddler yesterday morning and issue the order. They are older, career military men who shouldn’t care if baby orange fires them.
The WH belongs to the people, and the current occupant does not seem to understand that concept.
When I spoke to the Comments line operator yesterday, I said that Trump was not King and he doesn’t get to decide what to do with the flag when a sitting US Senator dies.
Thank you for saying that to them, Lightpurple. It makes me feel a tiny bit better to know that is on record.
Trump thinks the White House belongs to him and not the American people, just like he believes the WH lawyer represents him personally and not, you know, the WHITE HOUSE.
I’m sure it took Kelly hours to explain that Trump should never use the WH flag as a way to punish people he believes to be personally disloyal to him. That flag belongs to The People. I’m not a huge McCain fan but that man served his country. The very least the WH should do is honor him per flag tradition.
EDIT: Gah Christin..sorry I said basically the same thing even with your comment posted right above mine. Should have read yours first :/
You said it better, Kitten. I doubt that even daughter-wife could explain it to him.
I read that Sarah H. Sanders backed up Kelly and urged for the better statement and for the flags to be lowered again. Even she knew this was a bad PR move, if nothing else.
Yeah, I totally believe this was Kelly’s doing. He’s a horrible person but military men respect others who served. That’s why the WH’s initial response shocked me. I figured Kelly would handle the whole thing, no matter what the Tangerine Toddler tantrumed.
At my workplace, two former military guys (one served as a WH guard) do not waste time when a half-staff authorization is issued. Not only was I repeatedly checking the Web, but looking outside to see if the flag had been lowered.
I thought Kelly or someone would take over the decision by lunchtime yesterday. The announcement did not make the news until after many 9-5 businesses closed (Eastern time) yesterday.
Too bad the outrage won’t last.
The number of people suddenly screaming about protocol and how he technically met it is pathetic. Great, we’re giving him another cookie for doing the absolute bare minimum. If any other president, let alone Obama or Hilary had done this, impeachment proceedings would have already started.
I can’t quite get on the McCain as American Hero train, but my god – a basic amount respect would be nice towards a dead man. Nixon got more respect in death than McCain has.
Well, Trump is the only one disrespecting McCain. His Republican and Democratic colleagues and certainly people in his home state and many others on social media are showing plenty of respect. Even people like me, who believe he was wrong to drop bombs on people and who disagree with his politics.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As a veteran myself I have NEVER support this man!! As a matter of fact I made a very lengthy post on social media about not wanting people to speak for me when it comes to the NFL or any other fake outrages they manufacture. If he or they care soo much about vets write your congressman about the fact we have to wait months for medical appointments. Or those of us in therapy for our PTSD being told we can only see our therapists for medication management and on top of that ending contracts with these civilian counseling centers and telling us to simply call the suicide hotline until the near 6 months before they can get us in to VA therapy. Just like I don’t want trump and his deplorable self to speak for me you shouldn’t speak for us either. There are MANY of us that feel this man is ruining everything we fought and served for.
“As a matter of fact I made a very lengthy post on social media about not wanting people to speak for me when it comes to the NFL or any other fake outrages they manufacture.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is Manafort looking to strike a plea deal with Mueller before his second trial begins in DC?
How about that, EZ? Care to comment?
Distract much???
Manafort is looking but backed out when he didn’t want to agree to Mueller’s terms.
The truth is Mueller doesn’t need Manafort. Manafort is already facing prison time and Mueller has Weisellberg and Pecker under cooperation agreements. Plus Cohen and it’s lights out.
I saw that, Eric, and looked forward to your take. It didn’t get much play in the press, but I think it is a really important development. It shows how desperate Manafort is, but it also shows how secure Mueller is that he doesn’t need Manafort.
This morning on Twitter, He’s b*tching about Google and their “negative” search results regarding him.
The flag thing might not be much of a big deal in the grand scheme of things, but anything that gets people angry at Trump is fine with me.
So, the orange blob fish plops his fat, greasy ass on the toilet every morning and googles himself before taking to Twitter? Hahahaha! What a pathetic LOSER. And he says “this will be addressed ” re: the search results being predominantly negative stories about him. What does that even mean? Oh, right. The despot wants to shut down the free press and control all stories about himself. Scary.
It also means when go to Google Images and type in “idiot”, his picture and Donnie jr’s comes up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And DM (take the source for what it is) says he is threatening to prosecute them.
Trump deals in resentment and revenge only. He is a petty, drug-addled, transactional sociopath. And he loves flouting norms. Also, keeping headlines away from Trump-Russia is his #1 goal.
I think the reason so many people overlooked the kids in cages is because it’s other people’s kids, far away – it’s a concept that they can’t really touch. (Not me, it did and does make me sick.). For those same people, they often have family members serving in the military and to see this kind of disrespect suddenly feels very personal to them as it touches them literally in their own home. Stupid, I know, but I’m seeing it on Facebook every day and I live in Texas so I hear it everywhere I go.
I think Trump can’t have it both ways. You want to be president, you need to embody the role and that means putting aside petty differences and showing respect. I was no fan of McCain’s, but respect his service to my adopted country and feel the White House needs to as well.
But how did those same people overlook it when Trump was disrespecting Sgt La David Johnson’s family? Or the Khan family? They were military families that made the ultimate sacrifice, being insulted and degraded by the President, and yet there wasn’t the outrage.
That’s all fluff with regards to the transport and full military honors. Senator McCain was a war hero and Purple Heart recipient. He was going to receive full military honors for his burial with or without the orange devil. No executive order was necessary for that. I hope people with sense no better and don’t give him any info credit for being magnanimous.
There is a long weekend coming up, is it possible something big will happen on Friday regarding the Mueller investigation? Or 45 will cause some distraction to make himself look better(difficult I know) after the fallout from not really honouring John McCain?
I’m hoping Mueller brings the goods on Friday. My father and I love Fridays because it seems that’s when something else goes down in flames for Donnie.
Manafort was sniffing for a plea deal before his second trial…then his second trial was delayed by a week. Something might be going on! Also, Roger Stone says Trump Jr. is about to be indicted. He might be wrong on the timing, but it woudn’t surprise me if it happened at some point.
With the Trump Org’s CFO recently entering a plea deal and getting immunity, discussing crimes when Trump Jr. and Eric were co-controllers of Trump Org…..it seems the Trump kids are very vulnerable right now. Their crimes are getting sunlight.
Do they not recall Cadet Bonespurs saying re McCain, “He’s not a hero – he was a POW. I like people who don’t get captured.”
It was enraging seeing him tweet about Tiger Woods and giving false approval ratings, but nothing about the shootings in Jacksonville or McCain. He’s so punchable and cold as ice. Disgusting how he sat there stonefaced, hugging himself, silent, and scowling when reporters kept asking him to say something about McCain.
Tiger said he respected the office of President. He didn’t say anything about respecting drump. But drump leapt to the conclusion that Tiger supported him. He’s so desperate.
Poor Tiger. I feel pretty neutral towards him. He has golfed with Bush and Obama as well as drump. I don’t put too much stock in his statement because he looked cornered and on guard when asked about drump.
Yes, we realize there are still children in cages. I don’t even know what the straw was that broke this 🐫. but it sure didn’t happen this week. I’d think it was b4 he stole the children but that is really the top crime for me so far. What could be worse as a parent or child. 45 is a monster. These kidnappings, they drugging of immigrant children, it’s got to stop and it hasn’t yet. I’ve worked here with regular people who are still working and of course the work is not done till all families are reunited and this shit doesn’t happen again and legislators need to put some laws in place to change the government’s ability to do this shit to immigrants, or anyone. We’ve shut down the ICE bldg here in PDX twice now and our religious leaders got arrested at the holding facility twice until they finally got inside- anyhow our group and others are still working (calling the White House, writing, demonstrations; made trips to our state capitol) and we have a group trying to get some laws on the books on the state level here in OR and also federally. It’s not over or done or forgotten by any means. Not for me anyhow. We live in a very diverse spot, we love all our neighbors (ok most! We don’t know everyone lol and again, very diverse, so we’ve got folks who teach white is right we don’t socialize w at all, off topic) We have 5 houses and 3 of them have a different primary languages and we all laugh and smile and watch our kids play and feed each other’s cats and find our dogs when lost, comfort each other’s kids/provide boo boo first aids, and in the morning yell “the bus is here!” And also we jam home and tell everybody and post on Nextdoor if there is ICE at a nearby establishment or doing raids, we stick together; we are a community and I’m horrified and saddened and disturbed for all my neighbors in America, who come here, who are terrified ICE will take their children. Or have already had it happen. I’m trying my best as an American woman to help with the separations too. Like hell I voted for this shit, no way, this ain’t my President, but wtf. I’m white and I’m still learning about everything that happens to people of color in our country and quite frankly, I’m appalled. And sorry. Apologetic. bc I did not f-cking really know, even living the way and where I’ve lived, I had no idea. I thought racism was illegal. Like what the actual f-ck. My sons are white so they don’t have to be scared of police. It is crazy. It’s 2018 and I see it so much more clearly now, the many benefits of being white in our nation. How did I not know before. Of course these separations are not happening to our Norwegian immigrants, right? The separations are about skin color and sh-thole countries, I now know.
Although many also care about 45’s blatant disrespect of McCain. It’s all part and parcel of this administration’s corrupt nature and it all has got to stop. No, the deplorables likely don’t care about the disgusting and illegal maneuvers of this admin stealing and even hurting immigrant children, pregnant moms, but many of us think reminding them and the rest of the nation of 45’s disregard of a well loved Republican Senator is important to us as constituents and also matters, maybe they’ll care about us caring about them disrespecting a veteran and it will help to spark some change in Nov.
I’m still asleep dreaming probably. I’m almost without hope change can occur at this point when I’m awake.
I hear of possible indictment stuff and I’m like,” definitely I’m asleep rn.”
Keep up the good work!
Has anyone else seen clips of (I assume) WH staff yelling and physically rounding up press members who are trying to ask Two Scoops questions? It happened again yesterday as reporters repeatedly asked about McCain. Two Scoops sat stone faced while trophy wife had a half-smile plastered on her face.
I don’t recall a WH where press members were treated so badly. I wish someone would shout out, “Have you lost your hearing?”
The person yelling was none other than Sarah Huckabee Sanders. And she did this in front of the President Kenyatta of Kenya.
Yeah I saw it this morning on the news. Someone from ABC (I think) kept asking him if he thought McCain was a hero and if he had any thoughts about his death. He refused to answer and everybody was shouting at the reporters to wrap it up. I don’t know if this is typical of prior presidents (I know that the press always complained about not having enough access to Obama when he was POTUS) but it seems crazy to have all those people screaming at the reporters to get out. These people are f*cking barbaric.
That statement is full of crap. It’s apparent he’s only doing the bare minimum of civility regarding McCain because “so and so asked.” “At _____’s request.” None of it was because he himself wanted to honor McCain.
I know this is just one of many things he’s done, but the hypocrisy is appalling. Screaming about the NFL players kneeling being disrespectful to veterans, calling for their jobs… and being 1000x more disrespectful to a POW because he’s petty.
I’m glad the flags went up. But it shouldn’t take petitions and multiple people telling him to JUST DO THE RIGHT THING.
Enough about the Dotard. What is going on with Lindsay Graham and Rand Paul? Rand Paul lobbied for Brennan’s security clearance to be revoked(he was holding meetings with the Dotard and republicans) and now you have Lindsay Graham lobbying for the firing of Sessions. I have no sympathy for Sessions, he implements racists and cruel policies and uses the DOJ to go after the Dotard’s political opponents(he had Micheal H investigate Comey, Hillary, and McCabe). It seems like Lindsay Graham wants Sessions gone because he wants to be the AG.
Kelly is leaking more stories to make himself look like the hero and adult in the WH again.
What they are doing is trying to move Sessions in order to put someone in his job who is willing to fire Mr Mueller. About Rand Paul and Lyndsey, IMO they are both compromised. I also believe with SDNY is getting ready to file more charges.
I have been reading about the dotard for about 40 years, from in the ‘70 when he Used to have his building managers place a “C” on applications for apartment, meaning “color” those days we were not black American or Afro American. He was fined for discrimination in renting and fined. I also remember when he tried to take a senior citizens, a woman’s, home to turn it into a parking lot. She had to fight him in court to keep her home. Then the Central Park five he wanted to get death penalty to those young boys even though they were found innocent. 45 has been a nasty piece of work all his life. I can go on and on for a full page and nothing good.
Now about the children in cages he could care less about them, the reason people don’t talk much about them is because they have placed them in the care of state gov and the news are not allowed in to check on them, so it works out just what they wanted, out of sight out of mind. The McCain flag outraged is like just one more disrespect to someone he did not like and could not control. The people was outraged because they just had enough yesterday. Not to worry, next week he will insult him and his services.
I agree re Graham, Why? It’s very fishy that he recently hangs out & golfs with a Trump AND has done a complete 180 in his assessment of dipshit. There’s a video somewhere showing Lindsey’s opinion of Trump before and after. It’s simply amazing! It’s almost like Graham’s been promised something (memories of Chris Christie, Ghouliani, and oh…who is the guy that tried to beat President Obama second term…Romney, Mitt Romney!) They all despise him until they think they can get something out of it. And none of them are faking it for the good of the country..I’m positive about that.
RUSSIA
Paul made a recent trip. Graham has secrets that could be used against him.
Some Americans just seem to get a real hard on for flag controversies. With people that have supported 45 through all of his campaign, I’m always surprised by what is bridge too far for them.
Look, I’m a veteran, and I’m upset about this, IN ADDITION to all the other horrors he’s brought upon us. I know many of my military friends feel the same (please don’t lump all military in with conservatives/Trump supporters!).
I’ll try to explain why I think this is such an issue for us: the military is a group of people who almost universally know a close friend or family member who was killed in the war; most have also been on multiple deployments and struggled with the daily threat of both themselves and their friends being injured or killed, and many may be asked by Trump to deploy again in the future. Death is a very constant reality in the military, and one way that is dealt with is by appropriately recognizing a fellow military member when they pass. Trump is the head of the military, so it was his job to do so. I understand that it’s easy to shrug and say “Well, we all know he’s a petty, bitchy, idiot, what else did you expect?” But I cannot express enough how problematic the disrespect of a dead servicemember is to military members, especially by THE HEAD OF THE MILITARY.
Again, we absolutely care and are outraged about all of the other things he’s done/is doing, but we care about this too.
ladyem, , no explanation needed. Most of us knew, ( whether they voted for a Mccain or not) 45 was was wrong. Mr McCain served his country with honors, was a POW for 5.5 years and was a United States Senator for 30+ years. He deserved the the honor of having the flag flown at half staff. end of story. Thank you for your service.
I get that, Ladyem.
Honestly, I can’t imagine having to deal with the constant deaths, and threat to your own safety as well as friends and family. It’s honestly something I’ll never be able to grasp. I’ve had grandparents and great grandparents in both World Wars, and they dealt with things the best they could. But there are certain issues – like anyone else – that hit closer to home and bring up a huge flood of emotion. It’s just human – and when you’re in a field that has such a high chance of injury and death there’s a lot of extreme emotions at play there.
I’m sure there are some people out there who genuinely don’t care THAT much about things that don’t affect themselves – but there’s a hell of a lot out there that care about SO much. I can’t imagine anyone who’s joined the military – with the intention of serving their country, fighting for what they believe in, and protecting those who can’t protect themselves NOT caring about the other issues as well. I’m Canadian, so while the things in the US do affect me, it’s not as much as it affects someone who is a US citizen. But either way – thank you for your service. <3
Thank you sister in service… from my experience there are plenty of us that feel this guy is more of a disgrace to what we fought and our comrades lost their lives for than the fake crap he purports to be soo outraged about
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The only reason he backed down is that this angered (some of) his supporters. These people had no problem with him kicking Kaeppernick when he was down, and calling him a traitor, etc. But now that Drump’s insulting a Veteran with a capitol V, that’s something they can’t take or understand. The outrage is just that both Dems and Repubs are backlashing, where as children in cages and being a puppet traitor were mostly Democrats protesting. (Also, I don’t think all veterans/military support Trump (quite the opposite in many cases), but I do think many who support them are, if that makes sense?)
Adding: I don’t think he’s being respectful on purposes. I think somewhere inside, he knows anything he says will just magnify his insignificance against McCain, who truly made a difference, regardless of what we think of his politics. I admired the way he stood up to Trump in his final years, as opposed to Paul Ryan and Marco Rubio, etc. He fired back and I appreciated it. I think Trump knows that everyone will be asking about his military “service” when he’s disrespecting a war hero, and he’s pouting just enough to fly under his supporters’ radar now.
Children separated from parents and in cages is horrific, this is petty times infinity and incredibly disrespectful, and I’m offended by ALL of it. I’m offended by Trump’s very existence.
I am interested to see what happens after Senator McCain’s funeral. Supposedly his last wishes were to have his wife appointed to finish his term. The governor has the power to do that. I have no idea what she would do in office, but I suspect the McConnell is worried she would vote against Kavanaugh. She’s allegedly pro choice. So the coming contretemps are going to be interesting.
Impeachment, please.
