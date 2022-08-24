People: ‘There have been long gaps’ where Brad Pitt ‘didn’t see the kids at all’

Last week, there was a deluge of headlines about Brad Pitt’s assaults on Angelina Jolie and their children on a private plan in 2016. As the reporting grew more detailed with each passing day, Pitt’s campaign of gaslighting and “himpathy” ramped up to a crazy degree. To the point where even major news outlets like NBC News were getting quotes from “sources close to Brad” about how Jolie has nothing to talk about other than the fact that he assaulted and terrorized her for hours in 2016. Sources close to Pitt also ran to People Magazine and TMZ to cry about how Angelina is “trying to inflict pain on Brad” and how this was all old news. Well, People Magazine is still in the “Poor Brad” business, because they’ve got another exclusive about how hard it’s been for him to not see the children he terrorized:
Brad Pitt is maintaining a “positive attitude” despite newly revealed FBI reports of ex Angelina Jolie’s account from a 2016 fight aboard their private jet in front of their six kids.
In this week’s issue of PEOPLE, a Pitt source says the 58-year-old actor is hoping to soon reach a better place with his children amid an ongoing custody battle with Jolie, 47. The exes, who were declared legally single in 2019, share Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.
“It’s been a sad situation for years,” says the source. “Since Angelina filed for divorce, Brad has been focused on having the best relationship possible with his kids. It’s been very difficult for him. Many times, there have been long gaps where he didn’t see the kids at all.”
“He misses the kids when he doesn’t see them,” the source adds. “He still has many good things going on in his life. He has a positive attitude. He believes there will be a time when he has a great relationship with his kids again.”
Jolie hasn’t commented about the sealed FBI records coming to light this week. Another insider close to Pitt claimed to PEOPLE last week that the actress intended to “revive an issue that was painful for everybody and was resolved six years ago” in order to “inflict the most amount of pain on her ex.”
One, it’s been abundantly clear for a while that he only really cares about his biological children. Two, at least there’s finally an admission that there were long stretches of time where he didn’t see the kids at all. Keep in mind – every single part of custody and visitation has been determined by the family court and by the child therapists. Brad wants to frame the issue of “Angelina’s the bitch who won’t let me see my kids.” When really, much of this hasn’t been her call at all. All she’s done is fight for her children’s rights. As for the endless BS about Angelina “reviving an issue” – she filed for the FOIA as a Jane Doe and the judge decided not to seal the records. All she wanted to do was study the case and understand why the US Attorney refused to press charges. I bet she still has a lot of questions.
Did he even get unsupervised visits allowed?
No for the last six years he has had supervised visitation no overnight stays.
I think unsupervised visits were granted by the biased oudenkirk judge but since that judge was removed from the case, it went back to supervised visits. I think?
I sincerely doubt the time he’s with his kids are still supervised. Even parolees with drug charges get their kids unsupervised after usually six months have gone by with clean drug tests. I think the problem has mainly been with getting equal time with them which he’s never had and most in California have shared custody over primary custody with visitation.
@Lens
Court documents showed that his visitation is still supervised. Jais Is right after the shady judge was removed they went back to the agreement from 2018, which is as I stated above.
If I remember correctly the kids’ psychiatrist said in the court document that the kids do not feel safe being alone with him. Pitt team tried to get that dismissed and had their Shady psychiatrist. The psychiatrist Pitt used is being investigated much like Britney Spears‘ psychiatrist.
It’s a relief to know they caught the occasional break from him. I’m sure the children have greatly appreciated those gaps in their lives.
Isn’t this old man tired yet? By no means should survivors have to keep silent, but Angie’s lack of response to his outbursts has truly allowed him to dig his own grave. As always, strength to the kids and their mom.
He’s a terrible father and person. Period. And trust me, from my personal experience those children are better off without him in their lives. Having a parent who just waltzes in and out of your life is awful. They deserve better and thankfully they have a mother who will do anything to protect, provide and care for them.
I think she wanted it to come out. I think she knew it would if she filed. I also don’t blame her. I’m sure it was not the first time he did this to his family. Since the youngest are 14 can they not choose to see him or not? Do they still need to argue over custody? If they want to see him they should and if they don’t he needs to step back and give them space until they are ready.
This has no revelavance but he always looks like an unwashed hobo.
There haven’t been any further advances in the custody case since last year when the judge was removed. Despite him trying to insist he’s still fighting for custody via his PR, he hasn’t filed any motion. They’re back to the 2018 agreement where she has primary and he has visitation, but throughout their case and in line with CA law, children over the age of 14 have a say in the arrangements so can’t be forced by the courts to attend visitation.
Yeah, here’s a curious thing. A lawyer I follow posted the day this came out that a lawyer filed a Jane doe FOIA but uploaded a PDF attached that had clients name. He never said who it was but then all of this broke same day,
I totally think she filed this to force the info to come out, and good for her. Why should she be quiet as he smears her? Why shouldn’t she have all of the info that has been hidden from her. This is a problem with “DV” cases, victims treated like dirt and kept in the dark.
I love her using her power to shine a light on it. Of course he’s whining, he looks like a dirt bag.
I don’t believe she wanted it to come out for two reasons: a) she’s had years to spill the beans but never did. B) the listing said she filed privately because she feared retaliation by him towards her and the kids. I believe that after reading everything he did to them.
But I do believe the kids are probably relieved that the truth they have been keeping secret for this long is out. Before they probably couldn’t go around telling many of their friends or people around them why they feel a certain way about their famous father. Now they can without worrying someone will use the information against them.
To add to what Sammie said, Angelina supported a recently signed law that forces courts to consider past domestic abuse before assigning custody. That’s why Brad can’t file any more motions in regard to custody. He would lose. No way forward for him on that front.
Right. But that can be read as they wanted cover for it, so he couldn’t Johnny depp her for speaking the truth or getting the truth out there.
We are in new times now where women can’t even mention what happened to them without naming names, without being sued and harassed and possibly losing their jobs.
So who knows, but it’s my opinion given her very savvy media management for the last 15 years that they attached that PDF by accident/on purpose. It’s a brilliant move, and a punch in the gut to this gross “father.”
One of these days the truth will come out, that the kids don’t want to see him and he made little to no effort. That’s he’s been lying on their mom and them. He and his PR flacks don’t care if they are hurting the kids with his bullshit. Karma’s coming and it’ll be ugggly.
Yeah, but then all the deadbeat dads out there will just claim she alienated the kids and still pity themselves via Brad
That’s what my father used to say around, that my mum had turned us against him instead of… his abuse, you know. I still have scars where he burnt me with cigarettes. I didn’t even want to see him after he died and I hope h*ll exists so he can rot there for all the eternity.
I feel like a book is going to be written by one of the kids. My money is on Zahara and/or Shiloh.
Anyway, I hope Angie had fun working with Mad and Pax on her movie, going to the concert with Shil, visiting Spelman with Z, going to the amusement park with Knox, and seeing Evan Hansen with Viv. (Meanwhile, father of the year, couldn’t even spend more than an hour with the twins on their birthday.)
Did he see them this year? I seem to have missed that.
His pr stunts are so shameless its revolting. His children must be so upset reading about it on a daily basis. I hope the media will turn on him at some point.
@SouthernFried Rumours are that during the time Angeline was filming in Italy and the kids were with her, he flew to Italy (during the Bullet Train promo) to see the twins for their birthday. Supposedly the twins (and only the twins) went to his hotel, stayed for less than an hour, and left. Great dad.
Rawiya: so actually, he met them at a mutual location and tried to talk them into going back to his hotel (the hotel staff informed the paps apparently they were setting up a dinner on the balcony likely so the paps could snap the first shot of these kids with the man in 6+ years) but they seemingly turned him down as he went back solo. Goes to show his kids are very aware of the optics and refuse to be his accessory in his lies and PR games.
Nope: Look at me giving that POS the benefit of the doubt! Can’t even be genuine with his kids on their birthday. I’m glad Viv and Knox didn’t fall for it. Poor kids.
I think it’s terrible that People Magazine is seemingly supporting a domestic abuser.
Same. I’ve stopped clicking on any of their articles about anything.
People are calling them out on it massively on twitter. Twitter is where Angie is getting most support asides a few websites like celebitchy and Laineygossip. Even Pajiba and the New York Post have written articles against him.
And calling it a “fight”, rather than the attack it actually was.
Yeah I actually clicked on this post thinking wow People has finally come around and is pointing out how little Brad sees the kids, but of course it’s sympathetically framed as if he has no power to change and improve his relationship with his family
Terrible but not surprising remember they are the ones who wrote about child molester Josh Duggar calling but he did boys being boys. Not to mention they like what articles about Tiger dating underage Kylie as a great romance and are pro, Depp.
People Magazine has been trash for some years now I don’t know what happened but they decided to sell their souls.
I know I’m beating a dead horse here, but if the roles were reversed, and Angelia was accused of getting drunk, trashing a plane, getting physical with her children, having the courts require supervised visits and admitting that she went long periods of not visiting her kids, there would be no puff pieces, no one would give her an Oscar and both her career and public reputation would be over. Meanwhile, Brad would be hailed as the Father of the Century for just taking care of his kids.
This a billion times over!
Absolutely.
Tell us something we didn’t already know. The only ones that were under the illusion that he sees the kids at all or even regularly are his fans. Even recently he admitted to only seeing the kids every now and then for dinner in LA. He had no clue about Zahara going to Spelman or Shiloh dancing .
I highly doubt that Pitt was around when both Zahara and Shiloh had surgery back in 2019/2020 when he was more concerned about campaigning for an Oscar and trash their mom/brother then the well-being of his kids.
The sad part is these things were known to her (and even his own) fans. He could’ve googled his kids just to find out about them. But he truly does not care. At all. And proceeds to tell trash tabloids how much he’s fighting to see them. Like they are old enough to see this crap. They can see the lies and how he is using them like pawns in the media. He just doesn’t care what they think about it. He must truly not love his kids.
I know what it’s like to be a kid and have family you’re relieved to not see for long spans of time. My guess is that if they are old enough to choose not to see him, he probably causes a lot of stress in their lives and they’re better for these breaks.
As for him — the whole “he’s sad when he doesn’t see the kids, but he’s got a lot of good going on in his life” tells me that he is unbothered and only acting like he misses them because that’s what he’s supposed to feel/he wants to be a thorn in Angie’s side.
If Pitt gave even half an f*** he has all the resources in the world to learn to be a better parent, to improve himself to get more visitation or even shared custody. He would park his rich ass in LA and be there for every important event and every possible chance he could to be in their lives. If he thinks Angelina is a bad parent he can certainly model his own values by duty to his family, responsibility, uplifting others, whatever positive qualities he thinks are important.
No, he’s treasure hunting in France, dating and ditching women, making crap movies and hiring a publicity team to make his ex look bad (he’s in his 50s, come on, grow up), and make him not seem like the deadbeat that he is. This is who he really is without a wife or partner to make him look interesting or well rounded.
Exactly – the plane incident should have been his rock bottom, and he should have spent the past few years working every day to fix it. The fact that he hasn’t speaks volumes.
I think that he’s only had short periods of sobriety (or rather, being dry) – and that some of those long periods of not seeing the children is because he wasn’t sober (because if the visitation has been supervised for most of the last 6 years, then he may not have upheld the conditions set on him having visitation).
This man is vile! He terrorized his kids so much so that they couldn’t use the rest room while on flight because it meant they’d have to pass through where he was sitted. The pilot had to make an emergency landing for Pitt to be contained and this man had the audacity to lie to the world that Angelina Jolie was alienating the children from him what’ manner of an evil man is he ? he needs to get what’s coming to him and it isn’t going to be pretty at all there was a report on Radaronline that he was scared that Angelina Jolie was going to release a video of him from the plane incident. Man he is scared but masking it with vile statements from his shoddy PR team. I can’t wait for the FBI to release the unredacted records. Angie’s silence must be killing him truth be told cos he doesn’t know what her plans are and how she intends to execute them.
I’m struck by how poorly Pitt has handled his relationship with his kids.
He should have been spending all this time reaching out to them, re-establishing their trust, etc. Instead he’s spent it all trying to trash their mother in the media.
I don’t think the “she’s alienated me from my kids and that’s why I can’t see them” excuse passes the smell test:
The kids aren’t toddlers (the youngest are now 14) and there are likely ample opportunities to reach out to them via social media, their own phones, their own emails, etc and other outlets. She doesn’t have them under lock and key.
I suspect alot of things have come easy to Pitt in life including relationships (romantic, familial, friendships, etc) so this rejection was new to him.
You kind of want to shake him and tell him to grow up.
He makes Ben Affleck look good in my eyes and I’ve been super critical of Affleck and his thoughtless behavior (screwing his kid’s nanny, etc)
Re: Oye….Angie divorced him. He failed her as a partner. Angie worked with the courts to GIVE HIM A CHANCE to reunite with their kids and BE A PARENT, even settling in a home close to his house in L.A. He failed his kids as a father. Angie dissolved — or is trying to dissolve — all financial connections with him. He retaliated. He failed his family, his partners, and NOLA with his shady business practices and shoddy houses. Angie wants nothing to do with him. He wants to hold onto whatever’s left of their relationship to punish her for leaving. She’s not the one running to People magazine with a “woe is me” attitude and a hit piece on her ex. That’s your Brad, overrated and overprivileged Hollywood trash.
He’s vile
Sure is
I just assumed people would read the new information and at least admit that this guy did some pretty terrible things. But no, if you go to other sites with comments, even ones that trend liberal, it is full of people somehow justifying what he did or not even mentioning him at all but just attacking Angelina Jolie. The man physically assaulted his wife and verbally abused the whole family. Where is the disconnect with people when they choose to turn it around and blame the victim? It’s mind boggling.
A lot of the websites are full of bots paid for by Pitts PR team .
Like when ever a article is written about Woody Allen molesting Dylan websites get flooded with Pro Allen commutes, trashing Anti- Dylan and calling her every name in the book . They flood to this site also, but CB dose a good job of monitoring the comment section.
That photo of the twins, Shiloh and Angelina, is adorable.
The issue “was resolved six years ago”. It doesn’t seem to have been resolved for AJ and the children.
He is a douche. He looks like a douche. And he wears like a douche. Bravo
Hope Pitt can can eventually mend his relationships with the kids. It sucks for the kids to have crap papa. But until he can, best to stay away, hurts even more to have toxic parental relationship than none at all
My goodness — he is so gross. Of course, he is conveniently out of the country right now and let the news cycle run its course. Psychopaths like him scare the day out of me.