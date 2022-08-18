‘Sources close to Brad Pitt’ insist that Angelina is trying to ‘inflict pain’ on Brad

I’d like to point out that the news articles covering the FOIA story about Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are merely repeating the FBI’s documentation of Angelina Jolie’s statements in 2016. I don’t know if the FBI documents revealed in the FOIA suit were only partial records of the investigation, or if significant parts of the records were heavily redacted. There’s another option too – what if the FBI didn’t fully investigate the assault and these ARE the only records? Because what I find curious is that in the record release we have seen, there are no statements from Brad Pitt in 2016. There are no witness statements from the kids or the pilot of the plane or anyone else who might have been on the plane, like private security guards. We don’t even know if Brad, Angelina and the children were the only people on the plane besides the pilot. Just from what I’ve seen and covered, it looks like Jolie gave thorough and detailed statements plus evidence of her injuries to the FBI and that’s all that happened, that’s as far as it went.
I bring this up because Brad Pitt and his team are completely panicked this week, given all of the coverage of the FBI documents released in the FOIA suit. I’ve seen Team Pitt’s comments peppered in articles in TMZ, Page Six, NBC News and now People Magazine. Pitt’s team went to People for their most intensive smear on Jolie this week. I’m shocked that People ran this story with these quotes. Maybe People Mag was like “hey, it makes him look like a pig, so why not.” I hope that was the rationale. From this disgusting People article:
Brad Pitt thinks ex Angelina Jolie is setting out to hurt him by making details public from the 2016 altercation that led to their divorce, a source close to Pitt tells PEOPLE.
A source close to Pitt claims that both he and Jolie have had the documents in question for six years, and Jolie likely meant to “revive an issue that was painful for everybody and was resolved six years ago. They investigated it. They prepared materials, reviewed it together and decided not to charge him,” says the source.
“What are the motivations of a person to take up court time and public resources in filing an anonymous FOIA request for material they have had for years? There’s only one: to inflict the most amount of pain on her ex. There is no benefit to this. It is harmful to the children and the entire family for this to be made public.”
Jolie had alleged to the FBI that Pitt grabbed, pushed and shouted at her on the plane, scaring her and their kids with his behavior. Both parties reported injuries, and she claimed there was $25,000 of damage done to the private jet.
Says the Pitt source, “This is not a factual document. This is what she claimed happened. It was investigated and there were no charges brought. It’s standard for these types of things to not be released.”
Pitt and Jolie were declared legally single by a judge back in 2019. They are parents to Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. Their custody battle is ongoing.
The source adds that Pitt is “generally in a good headspace considering the frustrations around these circumstances. It’s wave after wave of attempts to hurt him,” says the source. “He has remained virtually completely silent other than to acknowledge things he could do better. He has remained silent on this issue because he knows that’s the best thing for his kids, what’s best for everybody. He has maintained that stance despite a never-ending barrage of attacks and attempts made to use the courts against him.”
Jolie likely meant to “revive an issue that was painful for everybody and was resolved six years ago…” Painful for… Brad Pitt? It was painful for him to terrorize his wife and children in an enclosed space for hours? It was painful for him to spend the next six years smearing her and taking her to court and “punishing” her for leaving him? “What are the motivations of a person to take up court time and public resources in filing an anonymous FOIA request for material they have had for years?” Again, Angelina clearly did NOT have this FBI file. I’m not even sure the FOIA request gave her the full FBI file, considering how much is missing from the investigative information we’ve seen. Angelina wouldn’t have been able to hire a high-powered and very serious human rights attorney in DC to represent her in this situation if this was just some kind of stunt to “make Brad look bad.”
Why does Brad keep insisting that Jolie’s raison d’être is “hurting Brad”? She’s spent the past six years trying to protect her kids and help them heal, while also trying to untangle herself legally and financially from Brad. Don’t tell me, I know why Brad keeps going on and on about how she’s out to get him. A classic DARVO tactic, quelle surprise.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Classic abuser stuff, this is what they do.
But the fact that People magazine got in on the classic abusing MO is horrifying.
That People would describe a woman’s description of being physically assaulted as “inflicting harm” on her assaulter is….beyond shameful.
This is classic People magazine. The way they raked Denise Richards over the coals when she left Charlie “Tiger Blood” Sheen was horrific. You’d think they would have learned a lesson from what they did then but clearly not.
TMI- I had just gone through a horrifically similar situation when this was first reported. My husband’s drinking spiraled over the last years and the morning of our oldest child’s birthday, he was completely blitzed and I was also trying to placate while protecting our kids. My oldest realized what was happening, burst into tears and confronted him in an attempt to protect me. I took my children to my parents house and After going through our same dance where he blamed me for “overreacting” and I fell into all the codependent behaviors. Eventually my children came home and my oldest confronted him again when he was sober.
Long story long, that was his turning point. He still cannot admit to himself or me the amount of pain he inflicted upon our family. I’ve been in therapy and Al-Anon and this is not uncommon. Some people leave their family and start over again with a new one. My armchair expert thinks that this is where Brad is, except he is still in the throws of addiction. His behavior does not jive with his image of himself therefore it cannot be true, even though he cannot deny the specifics in the statement. It’s just a blanket untrue statement in his mind and bringing it up causes him pain and it’s all Jolie’s fault.
Side note- I am glossing over all the work he did to break the cycle of addiction and how much better of a father and husband he is now. Goes to show it is possible to come back from such a low point if you put in the effort and are committed to changing your behavior. I appreciate those who feel strongly that people must admit their wrong out-loud and make amends. All I can speak to is our experience and that he has found what works for him and is six years strong.
when he took her head, shook her, hit the plane, threw himself on a kid and bashed her from behind to hit her – he was not trying to hurt her, no. But she is trying to. Ok Brad, sit down & shut up. Funny how he only has been promoting films but I cant remember him recently being the spokesperson for anything – he probably knew his cancelling moment would come so didnt take over anything.
Gaslighting 101. You are using my abuse of you to make sad!!! How dare you!
Yep, 100%.
The thing is, as a PR/damage control tactic, it doesn’t work.
Team Pitt should be chanting “alcohol induced mental breakdown, very stressed over relationship breakdown, he’s sorry, he’s changed, he went to rehab, tons of counseling, he’s very sorry and asking for a chance to repair things” even if that’s not true. Mitigation, repentance, bury the issue – that would be the sane response.
That Team Pitt chose gaslighting as the PR strategy says a lot about him. He’s really out for revenge.
I do think it will backfire on him, as it should.
Well. Nowhere in that statement from a “source close to Pitt” do they deny her statement. Just keep saying it’s not a factual report it’s her side. If he has a different “side” why wouldn’t he/“source close to him” say so.
Oh, maybe he doesn’t want to be sued for defamation.
Remember this name: Matt Hiltzik. The fixer of Harvey Weinstein, Depp and Pitt. Of course Brad Pitt need to him.
Yup. I was just thinking this sounds like the Amber Heard approach, but that’s not gonna work against the mega star, international human rights advocate, and mother of six that is Angelina Jolie. The good vibes surrounding AJ are a force field that negative BS can’t crack. And we’re not here for it.
YES. A good time to remind everyone that Brad Pitt is using the same PR manager! Matthew Hiltzik also trained Trump aides Hope Hicks and Josh Raffel. He’s a PR powerhouse who definitely knows how to whitewash horrible things and has no trouble sleeping at night.
The most just ending here would be that Pitt drives his own reputation and career into the ground by running to the press like this. I obvi don’t believe that will happen but boy, I also do not understand how any rational person can look at what he’s saying and think, ‘yeah, Jolie’s the problem here.’
I think we are hitting the “Fuck around and find out” moment for Pittstain here. I can almost here the battle call and it’s coming.
“He has reminded silent”…….um, what now? “Sources’ have been bitching to whoever will listen for years.
Lol right like he hasn’t been crying to the media for the last 6 years about what a victim he is.
Prince Pittethic is adopting the royal mantra of never explain, never complain while leaking like a faucet to “sources.” While denigrating those willing to state the abuse aloud. Neat trick.
OK is it just me or is Pitt’s PR team really bad at this? Like REALLY bad. The panic here is unreal. Seriously, total silence would be less damaging than this s**tshow.
No it’s not just you Mia. He needs to fire his handlers they are only making thing worse for him
The chicken has finally come home to roost. Brad Pitt underestimated Angelina freaking Jolie. Slowly and gradually people are beginning to speak up for Angie and against Brad. Twitter is for Jolie and the are thrashing page six, tmz and people magazine. If only he settled things on Angie’s terms and sought true forgiveness this wouldn’t be our. Okay e have said it countless times on this site that one day the truth of what actually happened will eventually become public and here we are now.
In my own opinion this is the right time for Angie to strike back she needs to release a length statement about this
Page six, tmz and people magazine are flooded with bots brought by Pitts PR team .
You should check them out on Twitter she’s getting all the love she deserves
Wtf is he gonna do if the kids start talking and corroborate the experience? Attack them too?
Well, you can’t trust those goth kids. They look like columbine kids so yeah he probably will. Through sources. (Sarcasm here)
I wouldn’t put it past him to attack the kids via his pr and media goons. This abusive man is a steaming pile of hot excrement. Gold plated dross.
My guess is that he will claim that Angelina turned the kids against him.
How dare AJ & his kids mess with his “good headspace.” Brad Pitt is supposed to be the hero of this sad saga, not AJ! How dare they sully Brad’s fake good guy reputation! If Brad can’t get ahead of this, they’ll stage an intervention & rehab for Brad and blame AJ for everything.
He wishes she was trying to hurt him, because that would mean she still gives a sh_t about him.
AMEN!!
That’s exactly what it is!
He’s trash- the things he and Johnny depp get away with just because people had crushes on them in 1998
What a vile person.
Where ARE the other statements from the children? The PLANE STAFF? The people working at the airport or whatever you call those places where private planes land? This was not an incident that happened in secret. There were witnesses besides the family which is why we knew so many details right after Pitt’s rage attack. My god, I did not ever think that pretty cardboard actor Brad Pitt had the influence on the FBI and AUSA to get them to not even perform a proper investigation. Not charge, of course. But to not even get statements???
I don’t know if Angelina is doing this to prepare her defense against his lawsuit or because one of her children asked her. I am glad she is standing up for her voice and her children’s voices and I hope she’s a model to other women in Hollywood married to wealthy men. I hope they see you don’t need to go down the Laura Wasser route of discrete and quick settlements designed to protect the reputation of abusive men.
People published this in the hopes that Angelina would respond through her sources. Brad is the one doing all the talking she hasn’t said anything about this.
Pitt is extra upset and clearly is taking it out on Jolie because he lost another lawsuit against Stoli/Nouvel to had over all of his documents to them.
Someone is not having a good week and I hope he never has a moments of peace.
He did?! Was this the US case or the French one?? He is so clearly in the wrong (on everything!) but his arrogance and addiction issues have him convinced that he is the victim.
I do believe both.
Whew. No wonder Pitt’s team got ahead of everything this after that incident. They knew it was bad and he was a scumbag abuser and boy was it affective. Trash.
I feel bad even putting this out into the world, but I bet the Woody Allen playbook will be in full effect, too. He could try to claim that she has “brainwashed” the children to believe something happened that didn’t. It’s harder with 6 kids, especially the kids who are older, but I believe he’d try it. That defense has worked in countless cases since it was invented for Woody because of misogyny–the crazy b**** just wants to punish me. We are already most of the way there with his public statements via “source close to Pitt.” There HAVE to have been more people on that plane, though. If the FBI did not take statements from the crew, they were extraordinarily negligent.
People Mag is shit for this. To put this out without the details of the FBI report is disgusting. They are complicit in the smear campaign.
THE RULES OF MISOGYNY
1st rule of misogyny: Women are responsible for what men do.
2nd rule of misogyny: Women saying no to men is a hate crime.
3rd rule of misogyny: Women speaking for themselves are exclusionary and selfish.
4th rule of misogyny: Women’s opinions are violence against men thus male violence against women is justified.
5th rule of misogyny: WATM! [What about the Men] Women and Feminism must be useful to men or they are worthless.
6th rule of misogyny: Women who go around being female AT men by menstruating and breast feeding babies deserve punishment.
7th rule of misogyny: Women should always be grateful to men for everything.
8th rule of misogyny: Men are whatever men say they are and women are whatever men say they are.
9th rule of misogyny: Men always know the “real reasons” for everything women do and say.
10th rule of misogyny: The worst thing about male violence is that it males men look bad.
11th rule of misogyny: Basic pattern recognition skills are cruel and evil when they hurt men’s feelings.
12th rule of misogyny: whatever women suffer from, men suffer from more.
Just in case anyone needed the list to tick off his excuses.
Pitt and anyone supporting him can get in the bin.
I am shaken! I honestly cannot see anymore, and wow so glad they escaped and are thriving!
From the report:
Jolie said in the FBI interview that she told Pitt to stop being so mean. During this alleged altercation, Jolie claims Pitt also “punched the ceiling of the plane approximately four times.” As she opened the door to the restroom, Jolie claims in the report that two of the other kids were crying and asked, “Are you ok mommy?”
“It is harmful to the children and the entire family for this to be made public.”
*sigh*
Hello sources So be it let him taste his own medicine. She is winning without paid bots while he is busy wasting his money on bots to defend him! Arrogant idiot! traumatising his own kids, 2 face a monster to his family & nice to people outside his home!
“He has remained silent on this issue because he knows that’s the best thing for his kids” LMAO, who him? The one who has publicy smeared his ex wife through the media for the past six years?
Brad go take a hike and stfu.