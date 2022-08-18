Rolling Stone has even more details about the 2016 Jolie-Pitt plane assault

It finally feels like something has shifted with the Brad Pitt-Angelina Jolie situation. If Angelina’s FOIA suit against the FBI was some kind of next-level play to get the information about the 2016 plane incident out in the public sphere, well done to her. I don’t think that’s what she intended though. She filed the FOIA suit as a Jane Doe, and her goal was seemingly to get the FBI’s investigative records into what was likely the most traumatizing event of her life. She wants the records so that she can study them and use them to advocate for herself. Of course, now that the FBI briefly released a heavily redacted record of their report, media outlets are seeking out the information. Which has led to some fascinating reporting and some notable damage-control from Team Pitt. Page Six’s piece about the FBI investigation published more details than Puck News about the series of assaults Brad Pitt committed against Jolie during the international flight. The whole family was in that enclosed space for hours as he terrorized his wife and children. Following Page Six’s reporting, Rolling Stone also got their hands on the FBI records, and they have even more:
The records include an interview summary in which Jolie purportedly told FBI officials that Pitt yelled at her, “grabbed her by her head,” shook her, “pushed her into the bathroom wall” and repeatedly punched the ceiling of the plane during an initial outburst about 90 minutes into the private jet flight that departed France and made a pitstop in Minnesota before eventually landing in Los Angeles on Sept. 14, 2016.
Jolie said Pitt’s actions frightened the couple’s six children, who ranged in age from 8 to 15 at the time. When one of the kids allegedly called Pitt a “prick,” he bolted at the minor “like he was going to attack,” the paperwork states. At that point, Jolie “jumped up” and grabbed Pitt round his neck with her arms, “like in a choke hold,” according to the report summarizing Jolie’s version of events. Pitt purportedly threw himself back, pushing Jolie into the seats behind them, causing injury to her back and elbow, she told investigators.
According to the highly redacted paperwork, Pitt allegedly consumed multiple alcoholic beverages during the flight and at one point “poured beer on (Jolie) and the blanket she was under.” When the plane landed, it also had $25,000 worth of damage from spilled red wine, Jolie claimed.
Jolie said Pitt’s alleged behavior “didn’t feel real” and left her feeling “scared” and “like a hostage.” She claimed Pitt pushed her again when she suggested taking the couple’s children to a hotel to get some much-needed sleep after landing. “You’re not taking my f–king kids,” Pitt allegedly yelled in response.
Jolie detailed her injuries to FBI investigators, including a “rug-burn type wound on her right hand.” When asked about a “scratch” on Pitt, she replied that it could have been from her, the paperwork states.
The fact that both parties had apparent injuries likely complicated the charging decision for investigators. The files obtained by Rolling Stone also said that Jolie “was personally conflicted on whether or not to be supportive of charges.” At least, that’s what her lawyer expressed in a call with investigators in December 2016, weeks after prosecutors made their initial decision to decline charges.
“After reviewing the document, representative(s) of the United States Attorney’s Office discussed the merits of this investigation with the case agent. It was agreed by all parties that criminal charges in this case would not be pursued due to several factors,” the FBI case agent wrote in a report memorializing a Nov. 22, 2016, meeting.
“The fact that both parties had apparent injuries likely complicated the charging decision for investigators” – completely f–king pathetic. Pitt was, as I said before, terrorizing her and physically assaulting her. If she was defending herself AND HER CHILDREN and she left a “scratch” on him, that is in no way equivalent to what he was doing to her. Don’t “both sides” domestic violence or make these f–ked up false equivalencies. As for the FBI file saying that Jolie was “personally conflicted” about whether to support charges, I have no idea if that was the FBI editorializing Jolie’s actual words and feelings or if a traumatized Jolie felt, at the time, that the focus should be on healing and not punishment. It’s also notable that as soon as Jolie filed for divorce and lawyered up in 2016, Brad was hiring crisis managers and trying to negotiate some kind of “deal” where he would seek treatment for his alcoholism, etc.
PS…I have seen the NBC News story, and that post is coming up shortly.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
PS…I have seen the NBC News story, and that post is coming up shortly.
____________________
Kaiser, look at ET story too, even more details. https://www.etonline.com/brad-pitt-and-angelina-jolies-2016-jet-incident-all-the-revelations-from-the-fbi-report-189286
Damn…it’s even worse than I thought it was. And I already thought it was pretty bad.
I lived in a very abusive marriage for over three decades until I was able to escape, it is always much worse than people think.. those that live through abuse are made to feel ashamed and as if it was their fault even from friends, family and law enforcement isn’t there to protect victims. I imagine she didn’t pursue charges because you never win with an abuser and escaping with her children was her main focus. I can’t stand BP, and have huge respect for AJ.
MY. GOD. the details in the ET story…
that poor woman, and those poor children. he’s a F*CKING MONSTER.
reading comments on other sites is so disheartening. people believe Pitt’s narrative that she’s a shrew who turned his kids against him. I DO NOT know how anyone can read these details and still think that, but there are plenty of people who don’t believe a negative word about 45 even though there is SO MUCH evidence of his crimes.
I hate this world.
misogyny x star power is a toxic sludge
Wow, that is awful, worse than most of us imagined. Those poor kids.
It’s so sad to me that an incident that bad wasn’t enough to make him pause and see what a mess he’d made. He could have been using the past few years to get better and make amends, instead he just keeps fighting her, because heaven forbid someone tell Brad Pitt no more.
seriously…you’d think that your kids not wanting to see you or really have anything to do with you would make you do some self-reflecting.
but clearly, his ego and being dumped were more important to address than his relationship with his kids. he may love them, but only in the way that he and his image benefited from their existence. accessories, if you will. just awful.
She instinctively defended her child and that’s probably what set everything off. What a prick indeed.
Pitt was emotionally abusive and violent with his wife and children. THAT’S what “set everything off”
Right, what I was saying is that her defending her children set off the attack on her and the increased physicality of it.
@Mindy – I got what you meant
When the children asked her, if she was alright because pitt was screaming at her, pitt said the kid dressed like a Columbine kid, then the kid called him a prick, and he rushed the kid.
Imagine saying this about your own child. That part really stood out to me. That and the pouring beer over her while she slept. He is such a vile man.
I can’t imagine a parent saying this, but I could imagine a step-parent saying this, like “Look at *your* kid.” That’s part of the trauma here — at a fundamental level he probably didn’t consider his non-bio kids his own. I don’t know how any of those kids would ever get over that, let alone Angelina.
Angelina seems like the parent that lets kids express and find themselves through their appearances and clothes, etc. Doesn’t make you a school shooter risk to dress a certain way. Manifestos and troublesome screeds and verbalized disturbing thoughts do that. He probably wanted to present as the perfect Norman Rockwell family, but she’s like, hey, I went through a Goth phase myself, it’s no big deal. And he was trying to impose his appearance standards on everyone, while his devil lurked beneath.
Brat Pittiful, if your kids weren’t mad and filled with rage before then, they sure were after. That’s why they needed counseling and to be far away from you. YOU ruined your family, you prick!
ET had the most detailed summary that I’ve seen. Including him saying that one of the kids “looks like a columbine kid.” Their article presents everything that happened in order too.
It also says that photos of her injuries were included in the 53 page report.
What the…what does that even mean?! Teens dressing in black? Wtf
The Columbine incident set off a rehashing of the 80s satanic panic, with all the suspicion thrown at socially different kids, the kind wearing black with the loud music, you know. Except traditionally, the freaky kids in the trenchcoats and d & d obsessions are the least likely to be involved in bullying or violence towards their peers. Two effed up, horrible kids at Columbine don’t change that. But Brad is like the preppy football jock popular boy. He can’t even relate to one of his own kids who’s a little socially different so he throws ugly stereotypes at him. UGH!
Not only that, but also talking about his own son as – “_____ is going to kill someone, this is what you want?!”
And she kept quiet because she knew he was Brad Pitt and nobody would believe her.
Just imagine, she is ANGELINA F-IN JOLIE, and she had to calculate every move she made from that moment on to try to be safe and protect the children.
Damn. 6 years of reading about Brad being celebrated.
Sadly, even these details don’t change anything for some people. Don’t look at the comments on the DM unless you really want to lose faith in humanity.
Yep.
It probably won’t change either, because people don’t like acknowledging that they contributed to an abused woman’s suffering. They’ll either play the crazed lying wh*re card, shame her for not keeping this private, or use her privilege to minimize it all.
You’re so right. And this is why I don’t understand all the sensible, reasonable people I know who quickly judged Amber Heard. I didn’t follow that case very closely, and I’m sure some of the accusations about her are true, but it doesn’t matter. She didn’t have a chance to be treated fairly in public opinion because she has one fraction the fame and wealth of her ex. AJ is equally as famous (I don’t know about wealth) and still is battling a vicious PR war with her golden boy of an ex. If someone as loved and respected as AJ has trouble being taken seriously, that speaks volumes about what ever other woman leaving an abusive relationship is up against.
For the longest time I wanted to know what happened on that flight. Reading this stressed me and had my heartbeat increase so I can’t imagine how it was was her and her children and she was also bearing the mental charge of being a celebrity who is going to be scrutinized etc. BP – she was not out to get him, she wanted things fair and done with the best for her children in mind. BRAD PITT WHAT A PRICK BUM A$$H0/3
I was always curious about the details too, because I seem to remember that their split was basically immediate. Like, the story seemed to go out before she and the kids had even left the airport after landing. I assumed that something awful must have happened to cause such a sudden breakup, but it’s so much worse than I imagined. So proud of Angie for protecting her kids and herself, and not giving him a chance to hurt them again.
The fact that she didnt do some breaking Vanity Fair story and tell on Pitt six years ago shows that she wasnt out for revenge. She probably just wanted him to stay the heck away from them.
The fact that he said one of the kids looked like a Columbine kid (likely Maddox) was appalling ! He also would not let them deplane and said “F—-k all of you” is probably why they stay away from him. It also said that he charged at one of them and she grabbed him and that could be where he got a scratch. The problem that I have is, she protected her child and stopped him, he got a scratch but how is that DV against him?
Because the laws are in place to protect men.
She has all of that abuse he did, & his scratch is the equivalent to it all.
The system worked exactly as intended here, Brad got off with no repercussions at all.
The laws are made by men, generally enforced by men, to protect men.
Bingo.
He also accused that kid of “destroying their family”. The psychological damage that could cause any child, but especially an adopted child, is terrible. Maddox and Pax were just 15 and 12 when this all happened.
A kid that was there long before he was.
Smdh!
Oh please he got schrath??!!.he just copy at Depp.a little injured. And whatt about the children what horible person he is
What a trip frim hell. I seriously doubt any of the kids including his own blood daughter wanted to see him for a very long time afterwards.
I believe she was conflicted, most victims of abuse are. It’s an unreal situation to be in, & your mind needs time to process everything.
But I think they misconstrued her words.
Conflicted about it because it happened fast & she was so deep in it. But that doesn’t mean she didn’t think he should be charged for assaulting her & her child. Of course she did, her actions speak volumes.
So these people used her words against her to justify making their lives easier by letting Brad off the hook of consequences.
F*ck them. No wonder she wants that report.
Yeah, I think its pretty normal for a victim in a situation like this to be “conflicted”, especially since she knew the press firestorm that would ensue if he was charged, and the children were involved, but that didn’t mean she didn’t want justice for her and the children.
So many women try to protect their abusers because they “love” them or whatever. Or they think it will traumatize their children. But she fought for those kids tooth and nail ever since. She got away, filed for divorce, and never let the kids go without counseling, therapy, and supervision when with their dad. His attempts to continue terrorizing and traumatizing her by taking her to court over and over again are probably the only reasons she might regret not putting him on blast six years ago and letting him do time. But she wanted healing in the family, but he was incapable of accepting blame in order to heal. F that prick.
Angelina said a couple of years ago that people were taking advantage of her silence. She got have told what happened them but didn’t.
You have summarized her situation, and mine, succinctly. Would that abusive men could absorb it. The law is written to create false equivalencies that favor abusers, mostly men. As the aggressor, there is no way that her scratch should have stopped prosecution. But it did.
Her only recourse was to run and never look back. The money helped immensely, but the court still allows some of the kids to be alone with him. Those kids seem willing to engage with him. It’s all revolting and sad.
My ex terrorized my kid and I the same way, but separately. The DA declined to prosecute him for trying to kill our kid due to a lack of evidence. Kid has chosen to never communicate with bio dad again.
Terrible.
It’s possible that her focus at the time was on getting away and focusing on her healing and her children. Dealing with the legal system can feel overwhelming for survivors who just want to feel safe again. Also, didn’t she replace her first lawyer who was more known for negotiating settlements with someone who would take a harder line? Wonder if she was getting advice to not escalate and try to settle privately for the kids.
Laura Wasser. She had a good reputation for a while, but it turns out she buys right into the patriarchy and misogyny, and was working against her own client in favor of spilling sh*t to TMZ. I repeat: she fed info to TMZ, the most racist and misogynistic tabloid this side of the pond, now owned by the Murdochs too, right? Since it fit right into the Fox propaganda white supremacist portfolio. Wasser can f off.
He’s got her trapped in an airplane bathroom, screaming at her, shaking her, doing God knows what else, and we’re supposed to care because there’s a scratch on him? F. Him. He poured beer over his wife and CHILDREN. He called his son horrible names. He trapped his children in an airplane and refused to let them leave. But “oooooh, there was scratch.” They can miss me with the “both parties had injuries” bullsh*t.
And the scratch (if actually inflicted by her) likely occurred when she was stopping an assault against her children.
Like–don’t they scrape under women’s nails who’ve been raped and/or murdered to see who the perpetrator was, because victims fight back? Guess fighting back is only legal when it crosses the line into that kind of territory. When the victim is deceased. Defund the police and FBI, lol.
But a man called the cops and had his wife charged for slapping him after she caught him cheating while she was still breastfeeding? Yet no charges were made because Angie supposedly left a “scratch” on Brad for charging at their child – a minor- while she sustained “injuries to her back and elbow”? I’m tired!
Good. It is finally all coming to the light. He has been skating on this lie that Angelina blind sided him with the divorce and implying that she has poisoned their children against him. It was all bullsh*t.
If he was serious about being a father, he would have apologized to his wife and children and gotten the therapy that he desperately needs. Instead he went on a PR campaign to bolster his “Golden Boy” image. Imagine caring about that at his age?!?!
In my eyes, Angelina is finally getting her name cleared.
All this makes me admire her so much more than I already did, what a brave woman. She really left him the very next day and didn’t look back. You can tell why all her kids adore her so much.
He didn’t just pour beer over her (which is vile enough) but also over his children who were asleep under the same blanket. His own children. How can anyone still defend him?
Every detail is more heartbreaking than the last and I hope that Angie and her children have been able to heal some of the trauma they have experienced.
What absolute bullsh!t to hold her defensive wounds against her. Of course she’d likely end up with scratches or bruises or whatnot since she had to physically jump in and stop him from harming one of their children.
To claim that the fact that they both “sustained injuries” and penalize her for that is absolutely insane since hers were completely attributed to self-defense.
Among many things, I hope this whole thing becomes extremely expensive and a huge hassle for the promoters of his films. I hope that at any other premieres his publicists have to work overtime to make sure he doesn’t get asked any questions. I hope his male costars have to answer uncomfortable questions (because let’s face it – they were probably somewhat aware of what was going on). I hope his future projects are thrown into question. Honestly, I want people to realize that hiring abusers is expensive and ultimately not worth it.
Bet he doesn’t get banned from the Academy for ten years.
100%. You’re absolutely right.
There goes the”She won’t let me see my kids”talking point…uhm…They don’t wana see your crazy drunken ass,you traumatized them & their mother..Clear your Name Angie!
Well apparently Brad is accusing Angie of being emotionally abusive. I guess this is what he’s going to do to her, continue the abuse and try to turn it around on her.
I hope one of the kids writes a tell all book in the future.
As much as I just really want all of those poor kids to heal and be happy, I would RELISH it if all of them wrote a book together, telling the world what a monster he is.
I’d buy it for sure! I hope to money goes to domestic abuse victims.
Every single detail is worst. And every new detail makes me admire her more than ever. This strong woman has been silent since she de planed the airplane. SIX f-years now. His smear campaign, the financial abuse with miraval… of course he needs Harvey Weinstein/Depp fixer: Matt Hiltzik. A lot of sh!t to cover. But NOT WORKING BRAD PR!CK
Reading the ET report it’s clear that he was agiated before the flight. Completely my guess but almost as if she asked to be separated or divorce. Pitt is a sick dude. I hate how the public perception is that she’s the problem because from the start I thought he was an issue.
It sounds like there was some conflict with the child in question prior to the flight, and he blew it all up from there.
and it wouldn’t surprise me if said “conflict” was because the child in question was upset about his father’s behavior toward his mother, and his behavior just in general.
I remember being disgusted by the snarky little joke in his SAG acceptance speech (about playing a character who “doesn’t get on with his wife”), and of course it seems beyond disgusting now. Piece of shit.
That was so gross. The Aniston PR crap was hella screwed up yet she goes right along with it, both savoring a chance to be shtty to the mother of his children so publicly.
I can’t stand neither of them (BP orJA).
Jennifer always comes off as terribly self-righteous or smug. Like that she is better than everyone else, but at the same time, she is always saying and doing super friendly things and throwing parties for her friends etc, but it does not feel genuine. Just for her image of wanting to be popular. Even in her Smartless interview, with her friends, she sounded like she was belittling the interviewers.
Brad is so unapolagetic about it, acting like he didn’t do anything wrong. So loathsome. I hope these new relevations will damage his rep/career at long last.
Absolutely nothing will come of this for him. He won’t face any consequences or backlash. People magazine will do a celebrity friendly article with his side of the story or he’ll pose with one of his celebrity friends or if he’s desperate he will play his most famous card, that he might get back together with Aniston. This incident was the last straw for Angelina. I think the moment he went after the kids that was it for her. I’m glad she got out of that toxic situation for her and the kids! Also wanted to add you can tell what kind of man he is when he openly mocks the mother of his kids at award shows for laughs and these people just laugh and cheer for him or the fact he was buddy buddy with Chelsea Handler who made fun of his children. It makes me sick.
Quite a few people are mad on Twitter, just like here.
I do think he will lose support from quite a few women, but he will still get his roles etc.
I hope Angeliba has backups from UN sorry I am just desperate and feel sorry for her and HErR children.Tears now❤️
Their kids have to just heartsick with Brad’s lies about their mom and now his bullshtting that all is well with him and his kids. Are there actually any truth that he sees the kids, went to the one daughter’s birthday this summer in Italy, that he knew anything at all about Zaharia’s college choice? He’s such trash. I also wonder if any of his famous friends like Clooney know the truth yet still support him.
So what kind of protection and justice is there for her and her children?
In my state in Australia, The minute a complaint is made regarding domestic abuse, The perpetrator is immediately arrested, removed and an interim apprehended violence order issued by police. It no longer matters who makes the complaint. It can be the victim, witness, a neighbour – it doesn’t matter. it’s a few days later that the matter is heard in court, where the perpetrator can plead his or her case, and the magistrate decides whether to dismiss the AVO or fix it in place for a period, usually of two years. A breach of the AVO means instant arrest. Another breach and it’s jail.
However…
My daughter split up with her partner. 12 months later they decided to try again. You guessed it. It didn’t work out. She was extremely ill with stage four non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma just diagnosed. She had surgery on her lowest spine to remove a tumour but because of her nonexistent immune system due to chemo etc., was sent home from hospital the same day, as it was safer for her to be at home to limit the possibility of Contracting Covid or infection. He arrives with flowers and wanting to take some belongings he had left. I went to have a coffee with a friend while she was resting. I came home after 40 minutes or so and all was quiet. That was September 2021. In December she was arrested. He had made a complaint that she had injured him and she was charged. It was then I discovered set on that night in September he had raped her and she had injured him fighting him off. What kind of a prick rapes a young woman on the day she’s had surgery and then complains to the police that she injured him as she tried to fight him off?! Luckily, on that night, she had reported the assault to the sexual assault unit. She was so traumatized she could not make a statement, even though she attempted twice to do so. Last month, After weekly counselling, medication and rest she finally Felt able to completed her statement.
Nobody could understand why she was charged. He had gone to the police with a friend of his and my thought from the start was that this friend was mates with the cop who charged her. Short story long, after many complaints to various agencies, the cop was booted out of the police force. We don’t even know who has taken over the case. Hopefully we will get some answers next month when it’s due to go to court.
So even though the laws are far better here than they used to be, there is still a lot of gray area and police still have too much discretion.
I have always disliked Brad Pitt. His kid was right – he is a prick. I hope Angelina gets justice for herself and her children.
@Annakist, I am so sorry for you and your daughter. What an unspeakably horrific situation. Your daughter is so brave in persisting in making her statement. I hope you both find healing and get justice.
Goodness gracious! I’m so sorry for all your daughter had to go through. I hope you guys get justice!
How awful. Best wishes to your daughter.
It’s amazing to me that for years Pitts have been fighting a straw man by claiming that he didn’t hit Maddox when she never accused of him. The FBI reports states that she said that after Brad assaulted her one of the kids(probably Maddox) called him a prick and then Brad lunged on him and Angelina jumped onto him to protect the child and was injured in the process.
They kept using the “Brad never hit Maddox” line knowing she’d never counter it because it’s not what she alleged so that they could downplay the actual abuse that he did show against her and the kids. It is so sad to read this report; i can’t imagine how traumatized Angelina and the kids are but it makes it clear why for years Brad could only have supervised visits with the kids.
Unfortunately when there is a domestic violence incident with minors present and the woman fights back they often arrest and charge both parents. In fact, even if the mom doesn’t fight back, she can be charged with failure to protect her child just because the child witnessed it, even when she is clearly the victim and had no way of preventing her abuse.
I’m not saying the abuser can’t be a woman, but speaking of what commonly happens.
$25,000 in damage to the plane is not insignificant
I can believe this happened because I grew up with a dad who acted like this, without the alcohol. (He was crazy all by himself without the booze.) I tell friends sometimes about things that happened and they think I’m exaggerating…nope, and from now on, I’ll tell them to read the FBI report on this and realize yes, this stuff goes down. I feel so terrible for those kids, the fear and anger (toward him) they must have felt. Such an awful situation.
I keep wondering if one of the kids encouraged AJ to file the FOIA suit…I’m thinking Zahara because she went with AJ to DC in support of renewing the Violence against Woman Act. Since all the kids are older now I could easily see them being more critical of the situation and asking questions about why “daddy” didn’t get in trouble and why does he get to constantly criticize AJ in public.
Is there any information about how the crew responded or can respond in such situations? I realize it was a private plane and rules and laws and expectations may be different than within commercial flights.
Were the pilots informed?
Are there laws about not impeding the crew or for the safety of the crew?
It seems that even if the FBI did not want to pursue charges for injuring AJ, there could have been other laws broken.
I was wondering about this as well. There have to be at least four other adults who were on the plane – two pilots, a flight attendant, a security guard.
This behaviour of course would never be tolerated on a commercial flight. I actually can’t believe the crew did nothing, especially when they landed in Minnesota. Like find AJ and kids anything to get out of there, a horse and buggy if needs be. God I can’t imagine having to continue on flying with that man. You would have thought the crew would think it unsafe to continue. Why land in such a remote place like Minnesota knowing what was going on, there are many other airports to land in along the way I would think.
I have a friend going through this right now. Her husband sucks, she knows he sucks, and she is still conflicted about pressing charges and leaving. This is what abuse does.