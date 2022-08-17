‘Sources close to Brad Pitt’ ran to TMZ to gaslight Angelina Jolie yet again

In April this year, Politico published an interesting item about a Jane Doe filing for a Freedom of Information Act suit against the FBI. Politico even said that the case sounded a lot like Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, and the FOIA request was for the FBI’s investigative records on the Jolie-Pitt plane incident in 2016. At some point over the past year, Angelina hired a high-powered attorney named Amanda Kramer to represent her as she sought more information about the FBI’s investigation. Kramer made a statement to Politico at the time, saying that all victims and survivors should have the right to access law enforcement’s records into the crimes committed against them. Initially, Jolie won the right to sue/seek the FOIA anonymously, but the judge didn’t put the file under seal, saying that the anonymous nature of the request was protection enough.

We didn’t hear about the FOIA for months. Then on Monday, Puck News reported that Angelina is the plaintiff in the FBI suit and that the details of the lawsuit were publicly accessible for the first time, although it appears that the suit is now under seal. Jolie apparently learned that when the FBI completed their investigation into the plane incident, the FBI prepared a statement of probable cause and “presented it to the chief of the Criminal Division of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles.” The US Attorney then decided not to pursue criminal charges against Pitt. The FBI file also notes that Angelina gave a statement to the agency about how Pitt physically assaulted her on the plane. He shook her, he screamed at her, he poured beer on her, and in a second assault, he injured her. Jolie provided the FBI with photographic evidence of her injuries. All of which means that Brad Pitt is an abusive piece of sh-t. Well, it gets worse. Brad was apparently worried about how many outlets picked up the Puck News report (not that many, actually). So he ran to TMZ and they shat out this mess:

Angelina Jolie may be trying to run Brad Pitt’s name through the mud all over again, because the information she’s trying to obtain through the FBI and a FOIA request is allegedly info to which she was already privy … sources close to Brad tell TMZ. Puck published a story Tuesday, claiming to have seen the details of Angie’s FOIA lawsuit against the FBI. In its report, Puck says it’s viewed the suit — which has since been sealed — which claims Brad put hands on Angelina and poured beer on her while in flight. The lawsuit was filed anonymously back in April, but there were signs the person who filed was Angelina. We’ve now confirmed she was indeed the one who filed the lawsuit. Our Brad sources say AJ’s had the info for years, and believe she’s only filed the FOIA lawsuit to get the press talking about the allegations against Brad again. The lawsuit reportedly claims Brad grabbed Angelina by the shoulders and shook her violently while yelling, “You’re f***ing up this family.” Of course, this was the same flight where Brad allegedly put his hands on the couple’s oldest son, Maddox, in 2016. Angelina has claimed Brad struck Maddox, something he has denied. We’ve obtained documents from the FBI investigation which clearly state that FBI agents met with reps from the U.S. Attorney’s Office and state, “It was agreed by all parties that criminal charges in this case would not be pursued due to several factors.” Our Brad sources say he was cleared because there was not a shred of evidence to support the claims made by Angelina. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles had no comment.

[From TMZ]

This is so curious to me: “the information she’s trying to obtain through the FBI and a FOIA request is allegedly info to which she was already privy … sources close to Brad tell TMZ.” Meaning what? Of course Angelina had knowledge of WHAT SHE TOLD THE FBI. That’s not the argument, Brad. Angelina requested the FOIA information because she wanted to understand what happened during the investigation and why the US Attorney didn’t file charges against Pitt. It also sounds like there was “a shred of evidence” to support the claims made by Angelina – she had proof of her injuries. And considering the war she’s been waging to protect her children, my guess is that Angelina has at least six corroborating witnesses to the fact that Brad physically assaulted her. And he likely assaulted at least one of the children. I can’t believe Brad ran to TMZ to gaslight Angelina about how he abused her AGAIN.