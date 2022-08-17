‘Sources close to Brad Pitt’ ran to TMZ to gaslight Angelina Jolie yet again

In April this year, Politico published an interesting item about a Jane Doe filing for a Freedom of Information Act suit against the FBI. Politico even said that the case sounded a lot like Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, and the FOIA request was for the FBI’s investigative records on the Jolie-Pitt plane incident in 2016. At some point over the past year, Angelina hired a high-powered attorney named Amanda Kramer to represent her as she sought more information about the FBI’s investigation. Kramer made a statement to Politico at the time, saying that all victims and survivors should have the right to access law enforcement’s records into the crimes committed against them. Initially, Jolie won the right to sue/seek the FOIA anonymously, but the judge didn’t put the file under seal, saying that the anonymous nature of the request was protection enough.
We didn’t hear about the FOIA for months. Then on Monday, Puck News reported that Angelina is the plaintiff in the FBI suit and that the details of the lawsuit were publicly accessible for the first time, although it appears that the suit is now under seal. Jolie apparently learned that when the FBI completed their investigation into the plane incident, the FBI prepared a statement of probable cause and “presented it to the chief of the Criminal Division of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles.” The US Attorney then decided not to pursue criminal charges against Pitt. The FBI file also notes that Angelina gave a statement to the agency about how Pitt physically assaulted her on the plane. He shook her, he screamed at her, he poured beer on her, and in a second assault, he injured her. Jolie provided the FBI with photographic evidence of her injuries. All of which means that Brad Pitt is an abusive piece of sh-t. Well, it gets worse. Brad was apparently worried about how many outlets picked up the Puck News report (not that many, actually). So he ran to TMZ and they shat out this mess:
Angelina Jolie may be trying to run Brad Pitt’s name through the mud all over again, because the information she’s trying to obtain through the FBI and a FOIA request is allegedly info to which she was already privy … sources close to Brad tell TMZ.
Puck published a story Tuesday, claiming to have seen the details of Angie’s FOIA lawsuit against the FBI. In its report, Puck says it’s viewed the suit — which has since been sealed — which claims Brad put hands on Angelina and poured beer on her while in flight.
The lawsuit was filed anonymously back in April, but there were signs the person who filed was Angelina. We’ve now confirmed she was indeed the one who filed the lawsuit. Our Brad sources say AJ’s had the info for years, and believe she’s only filed the FOIA lawsuit to get the press talking about the allegations against Brad again.
The lawsuit reportedly claims Brad grabbed Angelina by the shoulders and shook her violently while yelling, “You’re f***ing up this family.” Of course, this was the same flight where Brad allegedly put his hands on the couple’s oldest son, Maddox, in 2016. Angelina has claimed Brad struck Maddox, something he has denied.
We’ve obtained documents from the FBI investigation which clearly state that FBI agents met with reps from the U.S. Attorney’s Office and state, “It was agreed by all parties that criminal charges in this case would not be pursued due to several factors.”
Our Brad sources say he was cleared because there was not a shred of evidence to support the claims made by Angelina.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles had no comment.
[From TMZ]
This is so curious to me: “the information she’s trying to obtain through the FBI and a FOIA request is allegedly info to which she was already privy … sources close to Brad tell TMZ.” Meaning what? Of course Angelina had knowledge of WHAT SHE TOLD THE FBI. That’s not the argument, Brad. Angelina requested the FOIA information because she wanted to understand what happened during the investigation and why the US Attorney didn’t file charges against Pitt. It also sounds like there was “a shred of evidence” to support the claims made by Angelina – she had proof of her injuries. And considering the war she’s been waging to protect her children, my guess is that Angelina has at least six corroborating witnesses to the fact that Brad physically assaulted her. And he likely assaulted at least one of the children. I can’t believe Brad ran to TMZ to gaslight Angelina about how he abused her AGAIN.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
He is so butt hurt its unbelievable. Such vengeance for Angelina leaving him even though he was in the wrong. Makes the kids disgust towards him so much clearer now.
How dare people talk about the awful things he did that he thought no one would ever find out he did.
Not one shred of remorse for actually doing any of it and terrifying his family.
And he hasn’t denied it either. There is no denial from his team, they will rely on the “She’s a screaming harpy” defense and sadly it will work on some people too.
I, like Angelina, would like to know what those vague, nondescript “several factors” were. Brad Pittiful keeps hounding her, suing her, f*cking around, and now he’s finding out.
Exactly, let’s hear the “factors”
I am pretty sure The Golden boy emergency team has reached out J. Deep crisis team to to gaslight and smear Angelina.
Pitt and Depp supposedly use the same PR team…so, no surprise!
I didn’t know this.
It speaks VOLUMES.
Disgusting how these awful men are continued to be protected and promoted by these institutions.
You know this wasn’t the first time he behaved this way, either. This was the time that made her realize he would never change/things would keep getting worse/she had to get herself and the kids out of this dangerous situation. She and the kids have shown so much restraint in their discretion and lack of commentary about his behaviour, which doesn’t deserve to be protected. He has access to the best PR and THIS is the best spin they’ve come up with? Pathetic.
+1
The thing that really haunts me is that this incident was likely her breaking point. What else had she and those children endured?
Yes this! How long do was he abusing her and the kids before she was able to walk away. He really does need to go away
Yep she said for the last 5 years of their relationship, it was horribly hard for her and the family in her Guardian interview.
I wonder what her thinking was when she married him? Cuz they were only married for 2 years. I’ve always been intrigued about the decision making process in abuse victims bc it always seems so illogical from the outside but when you hear it from their own mouths it’s easy to see how they came to their conclusions.
They married and right away did By the Sea. She wrote it, perhaps as an art meets life manner of addressing his drinking and problems. Doing the movie with him playing an alcoholic as therapy.
In any case, his eyes since then have been so, so sad. It’s so disappointing to see him go further on this path of smearing her.
Way too many people think a wedding or a baby is going to fix problems or make the other person happy.
It’s a shame she did go through with the marriage, knowing what we know now, but between the kids and their property, he’d still have kept her legally fighting for years. I remember at the time thinking she didn’t look happy, and that it seemed odd they kept saying it was for the kids.
Just goes to show that even for someone with all the fame and money in the world, it’s so hard to extricate yourself from that kind of abusive relationship.
Of course she “was privy to the information”, TMZ. I would have believed her if she told everything back then.
Reading the information now, from official FBI files, everything that she reported just after the assault – it all adds credibility to Angelina’s account, it doesn’t lessen it in any way.
I would like to think it’s over for Brad – even if he puts out a smear campaign, the truth is out. The only fans he’ll keep are the die-hard bigots.
His children will never forgive him.
It might not matter to him now, but it will.
What a fool this man is, he gave up so much for his ego.
He’s going to be become the Jon Voigt of his children. Rarely see them, but constantly offer opinions about them as if he knows them. He will shrug when asked about their mother and use facial expressions to describe her state. I wonder if he’s going to go the Mel Gibson route and have another one to prove he’s a good daddy?
It’s all about image with this one and so many abusers. This all coming back at him and he deserves it and much, much more.
Imagine if this had been somewhere else with no report? He would gaslight even more.
He keeps saying no shred of evidence but the report indicates they saw injuries.
This a-hole. For real.
Right and they wrote up a probable cause statement after looking at the evidence.
Continuing to not understand what point he’s trying to make here. “She already knew I abused her” is not the defense he thinks it is.
So the “all parties” that decided are the fbi and the us attorney from LA? Am I getting that correctly?
Correct.
The FBI presented probable cause to the US Attorney’s office and the US Attorney’s office decided to not file charges.
That is not what the article says. All Parties include the FBI.
TMZ (team Pitty Party) of course tried to down play the accusations. They say he grabbed her by the shoulders and shook her. Everyone else is reporting it says that he grabbed her the head and shook her. Grabbing her by the head and shaking her is so much more dangerous.
I cannot imagine how terrifying it must have been to be stuck on a plane for who knows how long with a raging abusive POS like Pitt. Again, law enforcement & the courts have let down a woman & her kids.
Reminds me so much of Johnny Depp abusing Amber Heard on the plane. Stuck w an abuser with so many witnesses. Most people are happy drunks and yet these men can’t help but turn into monsters. They have deep-seated issues and need to stay away from all drinks/drugs.
Just curious, by “Everyone Else” do you mean their children or the flight crew? I’ve looked and I cannot locate any articles mentioning any other statements other than Jolie and Pitt.
This is so sad. Does anyone remember that interview for one of the Ocean’s films years ago, when he was still married to Jennifer Aniston, where he cried about how much he wanted kids? And all the coverage of how thrilled he was when he got together with Angelina and was able to adopt Maddox and Zahara? He had a beautiful family and he destroyed it not just in the plane but every time in the years since when he’s attacked Angelina in the press or had his proxies do it. No doubt before too long he’ll get a much younger girlfriend and start a new family and the whole cycle will start again.
His career is now Cheyne-Stoking, and I’m here for every bit of it.
Cheyne-Stoking! I’m dying (like his career)
The world used to feel sorry for Jennifer Aniston after the affair and divorce with AJ but now we’re realizing how lucky she was. I wonder what she put up with?
I never felt sorry for Anniston. Could it be that she and her friends made fun of their kids? Or was it Anniston’s friends constantly attacked AJ? Every C. Handler show was targeted at Aj to the point people got tired and it cancelled. It could be her undercover racism that has all been displayed. Whatever it was, she gets no sympathy from me. Perhaps it’s she blamed AJ for he marriage ending but not her husband?
Never have and never will be a fan of anything she does.
Pro cray cray site please. You have amenities or something? They were yapping here before the tmz article or that you don’t count.
The only thing going down is her and her ego.
dude. this comment makes no sense. amenities?