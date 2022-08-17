Zoe Kravitz on the Oscar-slap backlash: ‘I wish I had handled that differently’

Zoe Kravitz covers the latest issue of WSJ. Magazine. It’s a reminder that we actually haven’t heard anything about her or from her since late March. She went silent for months following the Oscars and the subsequent backlash against her for criticizing Will Smith. To recap, Zoe posted her Oscar looks on Instagram and captioned the photos “here’s a picture of my dress at the award show where we are apparently assaulting people on stage now” and “and here is a picture of my dress at the party after the award show -where we are apparently screaming profanities and assaulting people on stage now.” Black Twitter came with the receipts, like her utter silence on her friend Alexander Wang assaulting people, her creepy behavior towards a then-14-year-old Jaden Smith, or her relationship (at 20) with a then 17-year-old Ezra Miller. Black Twitter also had all of Zoe’s history of not wanting to appear on Black magazines and not considering Black people to be “her audience.” All of those receipts dropped within about 24 hours. It took more than four months for Zoe to even dare to open her mouth again. Some highlights from WSJ.:
On the backlash against her online post-Oscars: “I’m torn about what to say right now, because I’m supposed to just talk about it; I have very complicated feelings around it. I wish I had handled that differently. And that’s okay.”
She’s now thinking differently about speaking out on social media. “It’s a scary time to have an opinion or to say the wrong thing or to make controversial art or statements or thoughts or anything. It’s mostly scary because art is about conversation. That should, in my opinion, always be the point. The internet is the opposite of conversation. The internet is people putting things out and not taking anything in. I was reminded that I’m an artist. Being an artist is not about everybody loving you or everyone thinking you’re hot. It’s about expressing something that will hopefully spark a conversation or inspire people or make them feel seen. I think I’m in a place right now where I don’t want to express myself through a caption or a tweet. I want to express myself through art.”
On Channing Tatum: “When you make things with people it’s a very sacred space, and when you’re compatible with somebody creatively it often opens up other channels, because you’re kind of sharing all of yourself. I’m really grateful that this movie has brought him into my life that way.”
She vibed that Tatum was a feminist: “I felt, even from afar, before I knew him, that he was a feminist and that he wasn’t afraid of exploring that darkness, because he knows he’s not that. That’s why I was drawn to him and I wanted to meet with him. And I was right.”
“I wish I had handled that differently. And that’s okay.” So eager to forgive herself! It should have been “I wish I had handled that differently. I learned that I don’t have to share every dumb thought in my head.” And no, it’s not a “scary time to have an opinion.” It’s a scary time to be a dumbass with sh-tty opinions because people will pull out the receipts on you. It’s a scary time to have an opinion and expect that you’ll never get any backlash or reaction for having sh-tty opinions.
Perhaps “backlash” is just a conversation you don’t want to have?
Your comments online weren’t about art or art being provocative, honey.
Her words about Tatum being a feminist are weird as hell. “that he wasn’t afraid of exploring that darkness, because he knows he’s not that.” ??? This isn’t Batman.
She’s talking about exploring the darkness in his role for her film Pussy Island
I went to the source and read the whole article, it’s still pretty ridiculous to me. How you can vibe that a total stranger doesn’t have any toxic masculinity seems outlandish but whatever.
@C: Perhaps she saw his work in Magic Mike.
I thought someone might mention that but there are a lot of performative men out there and actors who have been in progressive roles who haven’t been in real life. Not saying he is one of them, but her statement is still silly to me.
Addendum: I like Channing Tatum though.
It’s so ironic she could vibe he was a feminist but Will Smith defending his wife is not okay I guess, lol.
Zoe can share her opinion and other people can share their comments about her opinion. Sounds like she does not like conversations and debate.
Anyway, I love the pink dress.
She does look pretty in pink. But is she slouching? Her shoulders look rounded in the pink picture. She also looks pigeon toed coming down the stairs in the mesh dress. Unfortunate for someone who otherwise won the looks gene pool lottery.
a big THIS AINT IT on this comment, kirk – stop
She’s a very beautiful woman. The pictures appear to show her with careless posture. She’s talking about a time when her speech was careless.
Well, she not wrong about the internet not being a place for conversation, but it’s weird that she just figured that out.
Zoe needs to learn that shutting up is free.
^^ This.
LOL. “Art is about conversation” so I’m gonna retreat from places where the general public can directly converse with me and instead express myself in a medium where the little people can’t get at me.
What a hypocrite.
She does appear to have missed the point of her own comment, doesn’t she?
In my experience, it’s a class thing. There are certain POC who, because of their parents (and grandparents) wealth, think they’re insulated from the typical problems of racial minorities.
^^BOOM !!!
I also think there is a colorism issue here. She just strikes me as being incredibly ignorant and churlish in some respects.
I’m not a fan of pile-ons, but I sense that this situation humbled her a little.
“It’s a scary time to have an opinion or to say the wrong thing or to make controversial…”
Except it wasn’t an opinion, it was a snarky comment. She was being sh*tty about something that went down and she was dragged for it. Like I have said before, don’t think she’s all that interesting but I appreciate that she doesn’t rest on her laurels and that she works hard for what she has. Yes, she is the daughter of very famous people but she could have been like that Beckham kid.
I still think that the director seeing Rob and Twigs on the red carpet is the cause of her getting the Cat woman role. She did well with it though.
It’s her mother who’s interesting.
+1 I want to like Zoe but it’s really because I think her mother is a goddess and her dad is hot as hell.
THIS ! She hasn’t shown any true talent or interesting personality that I’ve seen. Yes, she’s quite beautiful … but is she really that talented? Not like her mother or father. It’s crazy how we can sometimes just look at some of our favourite celebrity offspring and just apply what we love about their parents to them. Happens all the time. I’m almost 50 now, though so I think I can see it differently LOL
Zoe’s had enough surgery to look like her mother. I mean look at her old face. She had had so much work done
I also think her using the WSJ as a vehicle for her opinions is interesting. She should have said I messed up and said some dumb things. I guess we should be thankful that she didn’t say she was cancelled.
Oh yeah. One step from Fox – same people, with more money.
“It’s a scary time to be a dumbass with sh-tty opinions because people will pull out the receipts on you.”
Exactly. Maybe take a look at your circle next time you wanna be passive aggressive about violence (see: Alexander Wang for one who has multiple sexual assault allegations and only just now recently trying to make a comeback).
Oh f*** off Zoe. It’s not a scary time – people RIGHTLY called you out for your hypocrisy. And your dumbass opinions are not you ‘sharing your art’ or anything about you being an ‘artist’. Good grief some of these actors really do think INCREDIBLY highly of themselves don’t they. They can’t wait to give themselves the benefit of the doubt and see any criticism as hate.
You mean to say that Zoe’s remark, now let’s see, “Look at me in my pretty, pretty Oscar dress people. Oh, won’t you pleease look at me in my even prettier after-Oscar dress. I’m not like that terrible man, I’m one of the ‘good’ ones” is not high art? You surely do her an injustice.
Now we’re all supposed to quietly go along on the primrose path she’s set for us by pretending that this was about being an artist. And whoever mentioned her choice of venue above is absolutely correct, half-dressed on the Wall Street Journal, is a statement in itself. It still has an element of “Look at me” though. That’s our Zoe.
Right?
Unless her whole identity is performative art I don’t see the whole “I’m artist”-schtick she’s trying to deflect with.
So her instagram wasn’t genuine or her? It was an act?
Her whole life is just pretend? I don’t get it
Wait- I am confused…why did she get dragged so hard for saying that ‘apparently we are assaulting people now’ Is it because it was so flippant? I know very little about her other than she sounds like a complete ass for referring to feminism as darkness!
It is bc it was so flippant it didn’t allow Will any grace and bc she has her own bad behavior to contend with before she starts throwing stones.
She commented like a day or two AFTER the white people (and Wanda Sykes, Kareem Abdul-Jabar) pile on against Will Smith. As an actress who has spoken about the racism that has held her career back, she should not have added to the ridiculous over-reaction to what was clearly a low scale interpersonal issue between two cishet men.
She was performing white virtue signaling.
low-scale? Is that what we call a physical altercation on one of the most televised events in the world?
There was nothing wrong with calling Will Smith out. What he did was wrong and assault Irregardless of gender is wrong and needs to be addressed. So what if Zoe is flawed she should still use her voice to speak out against violence. Will Smith is an adult he knew what he was doing so for him to what he did is unacceptable. He is role model for many people and he just showed the whole world if you have a problem with someone violence is the answer. He deserves no sympathy for that. We already have enough violence in this world, no need to spread the fire.
This wasn’t so about sparking conversation it was her about delighting in a moment she thought she could hop on her soap box and high horse herself around town. Except it didn’t work and now she’s crying in dark corner into her cups.
If she wants to say she should have thought how a bunch of asshats on Twitter would twist stuff to suit their gross women hating agenda then she should just say it. Black Twitter showed its ass that day and just attacked any women who did not immediately embrace Will Smith. They used out of context quotes to vilify her knowing most would not look up the truth. And worse to Jodie Turner Smith who was mild is saying she was embarrassed for all involved. They lied about her relationship knowing that people would not bother to check facts and even had random people making up worse shit about her. Black Twitter proved to be as bad as the rest of Twitter. Women better not say when a guy acts like an ass or else. Will smith did a stupid thing. Blue check Twitter went insane and acted like he killed puppies but honestly what happened to those women was gross. Save the wrath for asses like Judd Apatow and the rest.
They could have simply said Zoe needs to get a grip and eye roll at her dramatic statement. Too many people on Twitter treat it like a slam book and it shows.
Oddly, she was fine “critiquing” Will Smith for his actions but not fine when people started critiquing her for hers. She wasn’t trying to have a conversation, she was just adding to the pile-on. This is why black Twitter came for her.
What was artistic about her Instagram post with her boring dress and stupid caption? At least if she’d wanted to comment, she could have pulled out a pic of her and Will or her and Chris and come right out and commented. Instead it was “Oh, look at my dress and by the way, “those” people are ghetto aren’t they?” That’s how it came across. With her artistic ***. Ugh. She’s insufferable. I wonder if part of Hollywood dislikes her because everyone in her circle caught strays that night. It was glorious, really!
Gosh, she’s insufferable. Just another mediocre nepo kid looking down on us Plebs who ‘just don’t get it’ and congratulating herself on how awesome she is. Don’t forget y’all! She’s an aaahhhh-tist.
And let’s not forget how much surgery she had to look more like her mom. Her new superhuman beauty lets her get away with a lot.
This comment in the end about Channing: “That’s why I was drawn to him and I wanted to meet with him. And I was right”.
It makes me feel like their team set them up.
Not that there is anything wrong with it, but I’ve always thought TC payed for the other team.
; – )
Being held accountable made her scared of writing her opinions online, but she’s not even mature enough to admit that, so she’s “in a place right now where she doesn’t want to express herself in text”.
And she’s critical about the internet not having conversations, yet expected people to not have conversations about something she said publicly…..?
But oh wait… She’s an A R T I S T!
*a million eye rolls*
Channing you stupid fool
Zoe is another self important nepotism actress that gets chance after chance after chance despite lacking talent and charisma.
Didn’t know they were dating. He’s definitely bi and has professed he’s attracted to and would sleep with George Clooney and also Jude Law I think.
He’s a cheater, that’s hardly feminism in my book