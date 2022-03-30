Zoe Kravitz said words about the Oscars slap & Black Twitter had receipts

Zoe Kravitz has a love-hate relationship with Instagram. Over the past year, she’s done a lot of IG-culling, at times pulling all of her photos and sometimes getting into fights in the comments. She’s also stopped posting for months at a time, talking what amounts to a mental-health break from social media. She probably should have gone dark on Instagram for a week or two after the Oscars. She attended both the Oscar ceremony (as a presenter) and the Oscar parties. She posted photos of her two dresses on Instagram, and used similar captions for both posts: “here’s a picture of my dress at the award show where we are apparently assaulting people on stage now” and “and here is a picture of my dress at the party after the award show -where we are apparently screaming profanities and assaulting people on stage now.”
Personally, I find Zoe’s comments kind of mild and you notice she didn’t even bother to name-check the principals. But Zoe’s comments were enough to have Black Twitter pulling out ALL of their receipts on Zoe. They had everything saved!!! They had screencaps of Zoe hitting on a then-14-year-old Jaden Smith, they had Zoe not saying sh-t about Alexander Wang, they had her refusal to appear on Black magazines. The receipts.
zoe kravitz is funny. will never forgetting working at essence and us trying to book her for interviews/covers/events/etc and her team declining bcuz we "aren't her audience" 🥴
I guess Zoe Kravitz prefers when people get assaulted backstage, like her friend Alexander Wang does it.
zoe kravitz also a predator btw pic.twitter.com/LlZeqvTP5j
zoe kravitz supports known abuser alexander wang, made predatory comments about 14 year old jaden and dated ezra miller when they were 17-18 and she was 20+ but wants to speak about will and draw the line at a slap pic.twitter.com/M6u7KDz1BU
zoe kravitz lost all her twitter hype in just 30 minutes pic.twitter.com/vKJl3HhBiH
She also used to tell her white classmates she is as white as them.
They are also absolutely destroying Jodie Turner Smith. It’s brutal.
What did Jodie do !!??
She’s being dragged for a tweet she wrote.
All I could find was her (I think it was her) saying she had second-hand embarrassment for everyone involved. Was that a terrible thing, was there something more?
That’s all she wrote Eurydice. Apparently that was enough for her to get dragged.
What? Why?
I don’t have twitter so I’m kind of lost using her name as a hashtag, I can’t find anything about JTS, what happened ?? nooo
They brought up jodie husband cheating on her and her asking to marry him twice! Lord they all turned off their comments it’s like the hell opened up on them lol black twitter plays no games. She had that video removed of her talking about jaden but everything lives forever on twitter.
@Rozh… Jodi’s tweet was really mild compared to what has been written & said by others the past three days. I can’t. It’s all I’m going to say… dragging Jodie for this…
@Rozv WAIT. Joshua Jackson cheated on her??? Nooooo. That breaks my image of them so much.
I guess I’m not surprised that Zoey used to say that to classmates as she told an interviewer once that she didn’t identify as Black or biracial when she was younger. She said she had to “find” her way into it. Apparently, it didn’t take, or she reverted.
Zoe also did the #alllivesmatter. So there’s that.
I remember her saying in an interview that she didn’t want to be black because she thought it meant she had to like rap music. She’s always been one of those undeserving nepotism hires, along with the Smith kids and Cindy Crawford’s kids. Everything I’ve seen her in, she’s just there, with her one facial expression, taking up space.
Jodie deserves all the smoke.
How? I’m biracial, white father, black mother. To me Jodie is a damn Queen. I support Will Smith. But was I cringing when this all went down? Yeah. Isn’t that human nature? I started cringing as soon as Rock started his shit to be clear. Am I embarrassed as a black woman? Nope! But did I feel that cringey second hand embarrassment watching all of this? Yep! It was awkward as all hell. This is why I don’t even like award shows, I always feel second hand embarrassment. It’s all awkward as hell and this definitely was.
Jodie is one of my favs and I don’t think she deserves all that smoke but I do think she needs to think about the source of her embarrassment. Many of us, black people basically spend our lives navigating respectability politics, especially those who move in white spaces. Was the cringe due to Will doing that or doing that in front of white people? There are many reasons she could have felt that way. I mean, this whole situation is layered and nuanced.
I agree Sunny. That’s part of why I wanted to be clear I started cringing while Rock was talking. And I thought about it a lot afterwards to see where my embarrassment was coming from. I really think it’s just because I always feel embarrassment. I am even embarrassed when people talk over the “you got the hook” music. It’s totally second hand embarrassment. But I have also been discussing this with my mom. So I’m exploring that. You make good points.
@ Imara219, Jodie doesn’t deserve ANY smoke!! She is, like everyone else on the planet, talking about the slap!!
JTS has a right to her opinion. Just as you or I do!!
@BothSidesNow, I didn’t say Jodie can’t have an opinion. I said she can catch the smoke. In the past, Jodie’s comments regarding Black men seem steeped in stereotypes, therefore, her commentary is a perspective that does not need to add to the chorus of Hollywood at this time. She can have an opinion, she can pause in her thoughts on the matter, she can do all the things. When it comes to publically making statements it may be best to just serve the “mind the business that pays you”. For real, it’s best for someone in her position to just say “you know what I don’t need to really comment on this” and move on. Discussing on a forum vs being a celebrity, whose word is a matter of record as a formal statement is different.
@Trina Award shows are weird and the way Hollywood circles their wagons around the season is even weirder. For her and where she’s coming from in her perspective, it was best to sort this out without comment at all.
This is what Jodie tweeted: “and as far as *that incident* goes….. i am still processing. i have second hand embarrassment for all involved.”
The people dragging her are asshats. I felt the same as Jodie that night. Zoe is another story.
Completely agree with you and her.
Agree. Jodie said nothing that warrants abuse. It’s just assholes taking this opportunity to drag her.
Yes, I felt the same. I’ve always hated put-down jokes, roasts, pranks, slipping-on-a-banana peel humor, I hate seeing people be humiliated, and I hate seeing people going into situations which will end up being humiliating. All of that makes me cringe. I don’t follow Jodie much, except for celebrity sites like this, so I don’t know if there’s some kind of history that people want to revisit.
@ Eurydice, I agree! Rocks joke wasn’t funny in the slightest, but why are we not all outraged at Chris Rock? His “joke” was cruel and completely unacceptable and inappropriate!! I don’t condemn violence BUT there are many layers to this onion.
As for Jodie, this is disgusting on too many levels!! Why should she be dragged when everyone and their cousin is talking about it!!! I have come to loathe SM. Everyone with WiFi seems think that they have a right to drag, belittle, abuse and attack someone, as if it’s their right to be hateful!!
@BothSidesNow – that’s a really interesting question. To me, the easiest thing would be for Chris Rock to apologize publicly to Jada and then call it a day. But I wonder if the hesitation to be outraged is because it’s the comedy industry, which for over a decade now has been criticizing what it feels is a muzzling of free speech. There are even academic studies about it. And scores of comedians have come forth publicly to say that there should be no limits to comedy. At the same time, the entertainment industry has been talking about freedom of expression ever since the beginning of entertainment. But I don’t know of any industry that says it’s okay to slap a co-worker on live international TV.
I remember her interviews from the X-men first class days she always made me cringe. She also talked about how she always wanted to be a blonde white girl with big Boobs. but it always made me side eye Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet . Zoe is mixed but her views on blackness in general always came across as clueless and bigoted. I remember how she equated black culture to Tyler Perry movies and being ghetto. She leaned into blackness when she realized no matter how light and almost white passing Zoe was or thought herself to be she was still treated as other by white casting directors . she still gets far greater opportunities than actual BW actresses working in Hollywood
You have a point about Zoey’s parents not giving her a proper foundation about racial issues in this country. If true, I’ve noticed that even those who don’t enthusiastically identify as Black American run briskly toward acting roles for Black Americans like Denise Huxtable and Irene Cara from the 1980’s movie Fame. (Yes, I know IC’s ethnicity is Hispanic, point still stands after her adamant statement that she was not Black long before roles for Hispanics were more available).
Bi-racial experience is nuanced. I grew up bi-racial in Compton, then to a hippie boarding school & treated like a Unicorn re skin tone & background- ie, special unique. Outside that bubble & into college, I DID experience racism, but had changed too much to ever want to live in old hood. Where to belong & with whom? This is a lifetime quandary & I feel Zoe was processing a lot to the media which can get spun
That quote by Zoe was WILDLY OUT OF CONTEXT. This is why I hate twitter and I wouldn’t want to be famous. Zoe talked about growing up in a predominately white environment and having certain, sort of self hating, racist ideas about Blackness until she grew up and realized that it was wrong. I’m Black, I get what she was saying, but twitter will fake stuff or put stuff out of context and everyone just….takes it as gospel.
This is social media in a nutshell. The mob/bandwagon will cut and paste your weakest or most embarrassing moments to attack you if you speak an opinion they don’t like.
She should leave and have any account she needs managed by others for her own health.
@DIV, well said!
Oh Zoe…You should have just sat there and ate your food.
We’ll see if she care what Black Twitter thinks. Not her audience.
Honestly if thats how she feels and the Essence and black people arent her audience thats her perogative. She may have been brought up around white or an alternative upbringing they are plenty of people like that eg Evan Ross,Zendaya but Zoe seems to be particulalrly snooty about it.
I’d say black peoples are her audience LOL . And no amount of her plastic surgery will change that. She was told she’s too “urban” to play a role and plays black Women/mixed women. No one is trying to cancel her just let her know she has ZERO moral high ground
Honestly since both her parents are biracial I feel like it’s fair that she doesn’t have to solely identify as black. I feel like her saying she’s as white as classmates is her meaning that she is also white. Like I get the dragging if she is completely disowning the black part of her heritage. But I haven’t read all she’s said so maybe I’m just giving too much grace
Straight facts and the whole thing has me rolling. 😂
The way I laughed and laughed! I mean Zoe is gorgeous and talented but girl is very anti-black. I am not saying she doesn’t get to identify however she wants but a lot of her actions have read anti-black to me. Plus, the Alexander Wang thing is huge and this is one of the few sites that has commented on it.
I laughed at the dragging.
Yep she sure should have. I didn’t know that shit she said about Jaden. Now her business is all out on front street. Shutting up is free, but people never learn.
“Shutting up is free” is one of my fav expressions.
@ Trina, I am loving that comment!!! I am going to borrow it, if you don’t mind!!!
When will people learn: the internet is FOREVER lol. Someone, somewhere will have screenshots with date/time stamps.
Yup!! And none of that “recollections may vary” isn’t applicable!! Zoe needs to watch where she is walking as she is creating a sh!t storm of EPIC proportion’s!!!
Black Twitter is unparalleled in their detective skills and receipt culling. I was shocked when I read her statements about Jaden Smith. That’s what get me about all of Hollywood, there are glass houses everywhere. Zoe girl…minding your business is free.
“Minding your business is free.”
This is the key takeaway these celebs need to learn. Not everything is about you. Even if you were in the room when Will slapped Chris, you don’t need to say anything or react. We don’t need your TED Talk.
Say it again. “We don’t need your TED Talk.”
Why did she even need to post that caption? So unnecessary
especially if she likes to distance herself from black people/black culture. just don’t commnet zoe.
I agree. That caption was not helpful or insightful. It was not reflective or in any way compassionate or enlightening. It was aloof. Condemn the actions outright if you feel that way, not as an afterthought upon showing off your dress.
Like I said in the other post…mind your business. And now all her dirt is out. Don’t speak on assault when A. Wang is your bff and you’ve defended Johnny Depp and called him your idol. She’s a a weird one…
Exactly. This is what kills me with these Hollywood folks. They’re all pretending to be outraged when we know lots of them have supported similar or worse things.
Apparently, Johnny Depp was a horse of a different color. Anyway, I agree with those saying that she should have kept out of it instead of posting those passive-aggressive things.
yikes, oh Zoe no . . .
She is so beautiful and I have always rooted for her out of principle but I never followed the Depp story and there’s so much I didn’t know. Now I know. Did I need to know? Nope! That’s why keeping your mouth shut and eating your food is an underrated idea.
She seems ‘confused’.
So I guess she wanted everyone to see her dress again? Ok – it was fine. Why throw shade and put yourself in the line of fire when you could just STFU? (Eyeroll)
Staying quiet is freeeee
This feels very whataboutism and denies people the opportunity to grow. This is no different than slamming Prince Harry for a Nazi costume and assuming he never got better than that. I don’t know Zoe well nor her friend history/statement history. But more than one thing can be wrong at once, and even the most moral people do and say bad things.
Tell that to Kravitz. All this started because she refused to learn that lesson. The truth is that she got a lit of attention this awards season, and this topic seemed like an easy way to extend that attention. Sadly for her, Will Smith is beloved in the Black community, and she’s made active efforts to market herself to an exclusively white audience. She’s BEEN performing “edgy” Blackness for a while (which is where you reject everything “stereotypically” Black and usually end up exclusively surrounded by white people). People noticed.
Unfortunately, it seems there’s no room for common sense or rational perspectives on Twitter.
” . . . even the most moral people do and say bad things” — see, that applies to Will too.
My feeling is that we are not defined by our worst moments. But we ARE defined by how we choose to learn and grow and apologize and seek reconciliation with those we’ve harmed.
@Emma, @T3PO, +1
Nepotism baby says what? At least both men worked their way to the top, they didn’t ride the coattails of their talented family just to be the Kirsten Stewart of WOC. Sit down.
“Nepotism baby”
“Kristin Stewart of WOC”
You woke up ready, Dee! I see zero lies here! 😂
So..enlighten me here.
Zoe is not allowed to disapprove of the slap because she’s not black enough??
I don’t understand the vendetta against her.
Yeah but the shade twice while posting pictures of her dress was a no no!
I had no idea anyone didn’t like her until now. And sort of my point above. She could have said shitty things in the past and still been allowed to see shitty things going on. And without a doubt Will Smiths slap did take over the Oscar’s. It overshadowed pretty much everything else.
She is being dragged because she is picking & choosing bad behavior. She approves of her abusive “friends” & idols, they get a pass but others she disapproves of. If you are going to speak out, speak out on everyone. Also she is a predator. Glass houses & all!
Yes she should of been quiet and stayed out of black business. Especially when she has a messy past like dating a abuser( Michael fassbander). Her dad being a nonce and her taking 15 year old Jaden as date to her movie premiere. White people are not about to destroy Will smith for defending his wife. So proud of black Twitter and Black Hollywood!
Zoe isn’t in the culture and doesn’t claim the culture. She aggressively makes it known that she’s not FUBU, so her throwing out a hypocritical opinion will be called out. She’s trying to knock down a Black man for behavior she condones with her yt colleagues and peers.
I have always liked her, but have noted to myself she’s never seen with a black person. I didn’t know about her friendship with Wang, and I certainly did not know her comments about a 14 year old Jaden Smith! And I didn’t wanna know either. This is why I always say, shutting up is free because when you start pointing fingers there’s always three more pointing back at you, each of them holding receipts!
She can disapprove. And people can show the receipts for all the times she did not or all the time she did not want to participate in discussions involving Black culture that she was not centered in.
THIS! It’s called accountability.
The JTS stuff is gross. She said something mild and took no sides. And then they took a half truth and twisted it to their narrative. As noticed at the time-Jodie and JJ were dating and in June 2019 they briefly broke up. She was tweeting stuff and was seen in her insta story with other men. He was photographed and creepily followed taking a woman to the airport and they were filmed hugging and making out. The Daily mail published these items again in Mid June 2019. In early July JTS and JJ were back on and photographed together. She got pregnant and they got married.
It was well documented in blogs etc at time. But since there are pictures of him they have twisted it. She gave birth in April 2020 and was full term pregnancy. So unless she defies science she could not have been pregnant in June.
Jodie probably should have realized how unhinged these people were and not responded by poking the whole engagement issue. People are nutty about that. Also the two proposal story makes more sense if she asked. They briefly broke up and he asked when they got back together.
This has been your what Twitter mobs twisted PSA
I love JTS. She was on Seth Meyers in May with a great interview. Seth asked how she and Joshua Jackson met/married, etc. She said their first two years it was a series of one night stands which sounds understandable given their professions take them far afield. How nice that outsiders feel they know at what moment a relationship goes exclusive. You’re right KP, gross.
Also how much is this Scientology Twitter driven. We know how they get if you criticize or seem to criticize a member
who is a scientologst? the Smiths are not. if scientology wants to attack you, they make a web page about all of your “crimes” and point to it when criticism comes up, or they kill your dog or leave a rattlesnake in your mailbox. (ALL of which they have done in the past.) Kirstie Alley hasn’t even said anything! and she is essentially the face of Scientology on twitter.
in any case, they don’t care about protecting anything but their income and brand.
{hi mod! thanks for all you do to keep this site enjoyable!} 🙂
@KP, well said.
… how is it “receipts” to say that she didn’t want to work with Essence? what does that have to do with her making an extremely mildly shady comment about an assault? bringing up Alexander Want is receipts but some of this just seems like “I don’t like your opinion on this so I’m gonna talk about the time you did/said something I didn’t like.” people are nuanced and contain multitudes!
between this and Jodie Turner Smith, it seems like even if you’re black you can’t comment on this unless you support Will Smith assaulting someone, I guess.
So, she can shade Will but people shouldn’t shade her back?
The issue is she aligns herself with white predators/abusers and only speaks out when a black man takes action he shouldn’t have (I’m all for him defending a black woman and his wife, which is seen as so outrageous that people are still talking about it while burying sexual assaults and more, just don’t condone physical assault).
I don’t see why “your now husband and you both saw other people during a break once” is something to bring up to hurt her. Since that has nothing to do with assault or abuse. Are they tying her words to wills open marriage? Saying she must also have an open marriage due to the photos and thus should not have second embarrassment? I thought her embarrassment was for the bad and inappropriate joke by Chris and the yelling (maybe the punch too) by will, not the open marriage issues.
@Arizona
Zoe doesn’t think Black people are her audience therefore she should keep the names of true Black icons out of her mouth. Jodie thinks bcos she’s white-spacing (occupying space with a white person) that makes her impervious to racism so she felt free to run her mouth when silence is free. And make no mistake, what is happening to Will Smith is steeped in racism. Other white actors have done way worse yet no one wrote multiple op-eds and innumerable tweets about them.
Even Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is catching smoke and I’m chuckling like a Disney villain.
@Arizona, totally agree.
It’s just sad that so many people can’t admit Will was completely in the wrong to be physically violent, and they feel the need to attack people who do very mildly comment on it. It doesn’t mean Will is bad or evil or needs to be canceled or never work again or whatever. It was a slap–no one was killed or seriously injured. It doesn’t define him as a person. But a lot of people are defining themselves in a very bad light with these attacks on people for supporting nonviolence.
Whhhhaaaaattttt!
People on the internet can bring up skeletons on these celebrities if they want to. They don’t have to go easy on anyone. It doesn’t define them just like the slap doesn’t define Will Smith.
Zoe has said some real… interesting things and people are resurfacing them since she inserted herself into something that didn’t directly involve her. That’s fair game.
The complicated thing is that if people didn’t insert themselves in things that don’t involve them, there would be no Twitter. The people bringing up skeletons aren’t involved in those skeletons, yet they still have the right to do so. The receipts being collected are on celebrities- the skeleton hunters are immune from having their own everyday receipts published and scrutinized.
@Eurydice
Which circles back to people can say what they want but they aren’t immune from consequences.
Chris made a terrible joke.
Chris got slapped by Will.
Will is being raked over the coals.
Zoe made a caption about Will.
Zoe is getting dragged.
You’re trying to say that Black Twitter can’t drag these people is laughable.
That’s true Eurydice, but celebrities need to know when to keep their mouths shut. You don’t see Queen Zendaya trending, do you? And when even Sarah Jessica Parker knows it’s not her business, and tells an entertainment reporter right on camera basically “get f*cked” she is showing YOU as a black woman how it’s done, that’s…not good.
@Jessica, I didn’t say that – I said the opposite, that they have the right to do it.
I’m just saying that pretty much the entire Twitterverse is basically people sticking their noses into other people’s business. I’m totally on board with the concept of “Shut up unless you know what you’re talking about,” but I think the internet would get pretty quiet if that happened. As for consequences, anonymous posters are immune from consequences – they can say practically whatever they want. But the byproduct of celebrity social media is that celebrities get dragged for things that anonymous posters might very likely have done themselves. Celebrities signed up for it, they agreed to it, and fans want it – that’s what makes this complicated.
@NCWoman, +1
I have Hollywood favorites but I’m not loyal to anyone, I’m not a stan. I can drop any of these celebrities and start dragging them if I find some new information. Zoe really didn’t need to make those corny captions just like Chris didn’t need to make that outdated and terrible GI Jane joke. Both of them are dropped in my book. Moving on.
It’s the way that Twitter, the bin of humanity think that they moral authority to judge someone.
More like Twitter is laying out why some of these other people have no moral authority to judge Will Smith, but go off.
A lot of people who hate twitter also love Donald trump, so I would ask you to be more clear as to why exactly you shade twitter but not Facebook.
Twitter is known for Black Twitter, I.e., a voice for people who haven’t had one before. I personally don’t find that morally offensive.
I hate Twitter and Facebook. They are cesspools of hate. And the “grab ’em by the pussy” president was just as much of a giant assh*le as anyone paying attention knew he would be, so no love from me.
I am for empowerment. If Black twitter provides a voice, that’s valuable. But sm is a double-edged sword.
I’ve been saying for some time now that I don’t get Zoe’s appeal but was willing to support a young woman of color. I had NO clue that she was THIS messy and creepy. The Jaden Smith is the WORST part in my opinion. I don’t trust that she didn’t try something more with him. She is a shady, creepy lady.
Totally agree! I don’t find her to be all that great an actress, and definitely the beneficiary of nepotism and light-skin privilege, but I was willing to accept that, because neither are really her fault. However, what I’ve learned today is disturbing! Not really a fan before, definitely not now.
Zoe always came across as a snooty nepotism Hollywood kid she lacked charisma was granted role after role quite a few that were meant for actual Black Actors . I mean her character in Divergent was described as a dark skinned black girl but light skinned mixed race Zoe Kravitz was cast. I mean all the premier “Black” actresses today are biracial Zaza Beetz, Yara Shahidi, Jaz Sinclair, Laura harrier, Kat Grahm, Gugu Mcbthe Raw, Alex Shipp, Zendaya. It feeds into white supremacy or a black women to be deemed acceptable and worthy of a place in Hollywood she has to be half white . Supporting her is not some revolutionary act in fact its reflective of white ideals of beauty
I am waiting on the post with popcorn on James Corden’s – the world’s most punchable ‘comedian’ – having a shitty take on the slap as per usual
I am waiting too. He has so much gall about everything and I cannot wait until they take him out.
I saw screenshots of that ‘parody’ on twitter but I do not have the stomach to watch in full, so I will just believe others that it is truly awful.
I had an instant dislike to Corden since his early TV days in the UK and I seem to have been proven right.
Corden keeps making tastless ‘jokes’ as well so I was not surprised when I saw him supporting Chris Rock on twitter. He said Will Smith ‘can’t take a joke’ because of course he did, he’s just speaking for himself and all the dumb BS he said.
I saw he made a song and I made a conscious decision to skip it.
These people are saying absolutely worse than what Chris rock did btw. And all of this while judging him for a stupid joke mind you. Makes total sense.
Yep.
She’s getting dragged, but my favorite insight was from the Essence Magazine writer who came out and stated that Zoe often declined to be on their cover because “it wasn’t her audience.” I’ve never personally cared for Zoe, or rather I never had an opinion one way or the other because I’ve consistently clocked that she wanted to be known for, in, and only occupy non-Black spaces. She is happy not to be considered a Black woman or a Black actor. Therefore, she thought it was wise to say anything in this matter was distressing, and she was shown why she should stay in her lane, especially when she was trying to garner attention for her lame dress.
Zoe Kravitz is a fan of Johnny Depp. So yes, she could have been quiet. Also her dress was ugly. Let’s talk about that.
Maybe she’s salty at Will because he told her to get the fuck away from his teenage son….
What’s the point of this? I don’t get the instinct to try to punish/silence someone who is making, at best, a pretty mild critique. I understand calling out white women who are saying crazing things like “imagine if he did this to Betty white…” because there is pretty transparently problematic. This seems different. When the NYT published that letter from the editorial board critiquing “cancel culture” as a threat to democracy, I thought it was hyperbolic. I still mostly do, but there seems something really troubling with being unable or unwilling to sit with or ignore criticism without trying to “cancel” the person.
Personally I am not cancelling Zoe and still support her career. But I am watching all of her dirt trending. No one can claim this was a wise decision on her part.
There is no such thing as cancel culture, I am sick and tired of hearing people spout such nonsense. If you don’t like the pushback, you cry cancel culture. Who has been canceled, are they homeless, voiceless. Nope, others have gone on with their lives, sure they may be embarrassed, so most people have at one time in their life. Zoe will still be in another creepy Batman movie, wishing she was white. I love how people scream freedom of speech but don’t realize that free speech comes with consequences.
How is Zoe being canceled? How are randoms on twitter = to her huge platform on which she criticized Will Smith?
Agreed, Ada. This whole thing is so tiring. Off to go read a Buzzfeed list of Rihanna’s words to live by to see if I can find some answers to life’s big questions.
The folks like Judd Apatow making ridiculous comments about this situation should get dragged. But I feel like Zoe (who I don’t feel one way or the other about but knowing she loves Depp, no thanks) should be allowed to have an opinion about an altercation that happened before her eyes at an industry event, even if she supports questionable people or has said problematic things in the past. We’re all hypocritical about things at times and are fortunate to not have strangers on the internet digging up our receipts. She said something very mild about inappropriate behavior.
Celebrities are often too whiny about cancel culture, but I DO find it absurd when twitter becomes hellbent on hating someone bc of what they did years ago or contradictory behavior, and this feels like one of those instances. That leaves no room for growth, nuance, or discussion.
I strongly agree, Case!
She has a platform, she shared her opinion, there was no government censure. That’s the extent of her “right to have an opinion”.
I kinda love it when people have their own ass handed to them.
The fallout from the slap in this post MAGA era, is that we all have to take sides and elevate this into some trope about modern society. I see some long standing personal conflicts and bad choices on the part of a couple/few people.
Zoe speaking to her people, letting them know she’s still down with the cause. I guess.
This confirms my growing suspicion that Zoe is merely a genetically and surgically blessed individual who relied on nepotism to have a career. Something about her seemed off to me. I don’t get the hate for Jodie, witnessing a cringey encounter caused second hand embarrassment… why can’t she say it?
**surgically blessed
She had the same procedure Olivia Munn said except she never used the Japanese sweet Potato diet excuse for why her face shape changed so much
I can’t believe all the malice that’s been released over a man who did have the emotional intelligence to channel his anger productively. What a waste of social capital by black twitter.
Zoe wasn’t to be judged as an individual – what’s wrong with that. Jodie said something mild and has recieved vitriol for it. The revolution will eat it’s own. I didn’t feel second hand embarrassment, I pitied Will.
This is an inflection point. Cancel culture is destroying its power for a millionaire with no judgement.
I’m no longer a fan of Will.
You complain about cancel culture as you cancel Will? Ok?
His actions were beyond the pale. His entertainment is no longer for me. I will not be directing vitriol his way as his apologists have done to Zoe and Jodie.
By the way, Zoe disabled the comments under those two instagram’s posts, lol, what a coward.
Yep. What they really meant with JTS is that as a DSBW tho has married white man your black card has been revoked henné you should shut up forever and ever about anything remotely black adjacent.
*hence
Do You want her to accept vitriole for your entertainment?
@zoe Digital blackface alert !!
Selina I was thinking it…you said it. I’ll second you here.
I don’t get the intense dragging she’s getting for this. It’s ok to not like what Smith did. My main objection to all of this is how people are acting like the whole Western world has tilted on its axis because Smith smacked Chris Rock. Alec Baldwin who actually killed someone on set thinks he has an opinion worth noting. I’m sick of people saying Jada should just take a joke or nonsense about Black rage. Roxane Gay wrote a really good op-Ed in the NY Times on this. None of it should have happened. Rock should never have told that “ joke” because he went off script and came from a place of malice, and Smith should have stayed his ass in his seat. Zoe Kravitz, Amy Schumer, Jim Carrey etc. can all go back to doing whatever it is they had planned and quit wallowing and trying to get traction from this, because the dragging is embarrassing. So tired of this.
So on my Facebook feed, everyone has been saying Will shouldn’t have defended Jada since she’s cheated on him. Saying they wouldn’t defend a woman who has been with other men besides them. To me, that’s messed up. They’re together so he should defend his woman. It was a slap, sheesh! Not a brawl.
There are so many threads that I’m not sure which one I wanted to post on. But what I wanted to say was, people should be allowed to criticize an assault that they witnessed, even if they are not perfect themselves. You don’t need a “perfect” witness or perfect victim for a crime to have occurred. This is part of why rape victims have such a difficult time. A crime is a crime, even if the victim (or the witness) is a terrible person, or is no angel, or we don’t like them for whatever reason. A jerk can still be a victim of assault. A prostitute can be a victim of rape. And people can speak out against a crime they witnessed even if THEY are not perfect.
Also, to people who say the incident didn’t “involve” anyone else, that is incorrect. I witnessed a violent event at my workplace, and I can say it absolutely affected and shook up everyone in the office.
Perfectly said!
I feel like yt folks wildly overreacted to Will for the most part, even if Will was in the wrong. Black twitter is being fucking brutal though towards Black women for what…the mildest of comments? I’m Black and I feel the same exact way as Jodie…I thought it was mildly embarrassing for both Chris and Will. Does that somehow make me anti-Black and a self hater?
The comments towards Jodie are especially heinous and gross. So she and her now husband split briefly and saw other people before they got back together. Somehow that’s fair game for her saying she thought the whole situation was mildly embarrassing?
And Zoe has said problematic things, no doubt. Some of the sh*t is taken wildly out of context, though, for example, like the comment about how she used to think liking Neil Young meant she didn’t identify with Black culture. In the SAME article she says she realized that sort of viewpoint was wrong. It’s scary that twitter will throw out quotes from 10 years ago, sometimes out of context, and people take it as gospel.
Great comment. And IMO, Twitter shouldn’t be throwing around quotes from ten years ago for most people. Zoe is only 33. Do we not go through a massive amount of growth in our 20s? Are we not allowed to mature or change our minds? Our entire culture was very different 10 years ago and to judge her or anyone else from old quotes based on today’s mindset isn’t fair. No one is the same person they were in their early 20s. It’s just an absurd concept to me that is commonplace online.
+1
Apparently you cannot grow and evolve and must be perfect and say all the right things even before your pre-cortal fronted is fully grown.
Apparently you cannot have an opinion about a bad behaviour because you were wrong inthe past or someone else is more universally beloved.
Even good people do bad things and even bad people do good things, and that’s true here.
Life is not black and white, it’s all tones of grey.
*pre-frontal cortex (sorry for the typo)
Twitter can drag whoever they want and Zoe is allowed to post her opinion. What Zoe can’t do is slap everyone on twitter that makes a joke about her and drags her. Will smith better grow the hell up cuz he can’t go around slapping everyone that drags him or his wife.
+1
He doesn’t slap everyone, only those shorter than him.
@Debbie. I always wondered why Irene Cara was always so adamant that she was not black. To me she always looked a lot like Ja Rule, i.e., Ja Rule’s prettier sister
“Black Twitter”?
Her hands.