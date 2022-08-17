John Fetterman raised over $500K after Mehmet Oz’s viral crudité video

Clearly, there is a hunger for more stories about crudité and Pennsylvania’s Democratic candidate for Senate, John Fetterman. On Monday, New Jersey resident and Pennsylvania senate candidate Mehmet Oz made a video complaining about the price of crudité. He claimed he was at a “Wegners” grocery store, which does not exist. He then picked up a sh-t ton of carrots, broccoli, asparagus, guacamole and salsa, all to emphasize inflation or something. Fetterman mocked Oz, as did everyone else. Fetterman’s campaign is so deft, they were able to turn the “crudité” issue into a campaign fundraising mechanism, and they even created “Let Them Eat Crudité” stickers. The Fetterman campaign raised over $500K in 24 hours.
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) raised more than half a million dollars in the past day for his Senate campaign after an ad from his Republican opponent, Mehmet Oz, went viral on social media.
“… Fetterman’s campaign for U.S. Senate on Tuesday announced that it had raised over $500,000 since yesterday, when a viral video of Dr. Oz mispronouncing the name of a grocery store, struggling to grocery shop, and saying that the cost of ‘crudite’ had skyrocketed went viral,” Fetterman’s campaign said in a press release.
The release states that the campaign raised more than $65,000 from a sticker Fetterman offered in exchange for donations. The sticker says “Wegners,” with “Let Them Eat Crudité” written underneath.
I’m including some of Fetterman’s sh-t posts below, he’s amazing. That man was posing with veggie trays and manufacturing stickers within hours. Fetterman is leading Oz by double-digits in every poll this month. The spread was 12 points even before the crudité debacle. Even better, WaPo reports that salsa prices have dipped. Get it? DIPPED!
Wow – Over 5,000 Crudité stickers sold in the last 24 hours.
Giggle. 🤭
Limited quantities so get yours here now.
— John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) August 17, 2022
In PA, we call this a Veggie Tray.
If this looks like anything other than a Veggie Tray to you, then I am probably NOT your candidate lol
Get in on the joke with me – Will you make a campaign contribution of ANY amount before the end of the night? https://t.co/wMyObj0ZNA pic.twitter.com/LHhNx0DNwv
— John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) August 17, 2022
What’s so funny is that this was actually filmed in April and no one noticed, but some of the Crooked guys were talking about it because most hadn’t seen it, one of them retweeted it, and then it blew up all over twitter.
I grew up in PA and we take being from the state seriously, especially in the western part where Fetterman is from. Republicans screwed themselves by choosing this clown and it’s delightful to watch.
Agreed, I grew up in Pennsyltucky and the (western) PA pride is STRONG. PA will be lucky to have Fetterman as Gov – he believes in community and people and it showed during his tenure as Mayor of Braddock.
Yep, my parents are from Western PA. John Fetterman is the real deal.and I love hearing about him. He’s an exciting figure in leftist politics. He’s the next Bernie Sanders.
Just an absolute real f’n dude. He lives in his community, it’s small formerly broken down steel town, he stayed and worked to bring it back into prominence. He cut violence to record lows. When one murder did happened during his mayoral administration he got the victim’s name tattooed on him to remember them because he believed their loss was a “failure” to do his job to keep his community safe. His wife runs a bunch of local outreaches in their community even now including free stores. When a bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh earlier this year (I think) instead of waiting and getting prepped he actually immediately went straight to the scene in gym shorts and a hoodie to help coordinate the state response with the capital.
Get familiar with him America, you’re going to hear a lot from him in the future on the national stage. This guy is President material.
I thought I saw something earlier on about him picking out vegetables and talking about inflation! I didn’t think he was stupid enough to do it twice, but you never know nowadays…
Crudité is a no no for me because I become a gas machine within minutes of eating raw veggies ugh. Oz’s attempt to blame Biden for inflation backfired beautifullly ha ha ha ha.
I’m keeping tracking of Democrats BEST TROLL moves on Twitter against the GOP. It’s a strong race with Fetterman leading, eclipsing Ocasio-Cortez (never count her out as her quick wit has taken down actual trolls like Taylor Greene), but we are also seeing a STRONG push for the lead from Swalwell. However, let’s not forget Beto O’ Rourke’s m*otherf*cker response caught on video and going viral as a possible spoiler in this race. Other possible spoilers, Obama because he’s Obama, and Hillary, notorious for riling up the GOP with her e-mails, because everything she said that would happen with Blob Orange as president has happened. #VoteBlue2022
Another class A Twitter queen is that whip smart darling Olivia Juliana (19 yrs old) who’s been raising gobs of money (100 mil in 72 hrs) for abortion funds by kicking Matt Gaetz’ ass. He started it by targeting one of her posts and quickly got turned into roadkill by her on Twitter. Yes, Eric Swalwell is a master.
Thank you for the heads-up. Definitely adding her to my list of people to follow on social media. I’m all for reproductive rights and kicking Matt Gaetz’s ass.
@ Mireille, I wouldn’t count out Beto yet!! His has been closing in on Abbott the Abomination. Beto is behind by 7 points which isn’t as great of a lead that overcome. And we have to face the fact that it’s still 100 days out and a lot can happen before then.
I feel like there is a distinct difference between the old guard of the Dems and the next generation of the Dems. Old guard is still hearing footsteps from Reagan forty years ago. Next gen is ready to call the BS out and defend their positions.
Ted Lieu is pretty good at the snappy comeback too.
Yes he is. I’ve been a fan of his, Eric Swalwell and Adam Schiff for a long time and I’m not even from California. All 3 are my imaginary boyfriends. What is it about these California guys? So attractive with their intelligence, sense of justice and work ethic. Adam Schiff’s speech on the floor “it’s midnight in Washington” during impeachment trial never fails to give me goosebumps. To me it’s the most important speech I’ve witnessed in my lifetime.
The GOP has cancelled reserved airtime for ads in PA, along with some other states. This might be the end of his chances, and hopefully his ‘political career’. Has Dr Salsa cruditèd himself right out of politics?
Good. Not only is Oz a dangerous quack and would be a menace in Congress, we desperately need to flip that seat to Blue.
I hope the citizens of PA make this count and vote for John Fetterman. Come through PA. Come THROUGH.
Those stickers and genius trolling on multiple levels, this guy and his campaign are really showing how it’s done.
💯 Showing that it’s possible to campaign without PAC money and special interests being able to control outcomes. Washington is awash in dark money and we’re all the poorer for it.
I am friends of friends with the Fettermans – been to their house multiple times for events. I don’t agree with him 100%, but he is completely genuine. Plus he has Giselle – absolutely the most kind person I have ever met.
I loved Dan Rather’s tweet: Overheard in PA, can we get a clean up in asile 10 the produce section, someone just spilled their senate campaign.
Bahaahahaha that’s awesome.
That’s a thing of beauty!!!
Dan Rather is a delight.
It’s astounding to me that Oz will get a single vote. But because Dear Leader endorsed him, he’ll get a lot.
Although, a fun side effect of this is that Trump is probably bigly mad at how embarrassing Oz is, and that makes me happy.
He’ll get votes because he has name recognition, same reason people were supporting Trump from the beginning. We have a meteorologist who ran for senate (and won!) and I firmly believe he only won because people voted for a name they recognized and trusted, regardless of his very right-wing political views.
Fetterman has huge name recognition in PA. He’s probably more well known than the actual governor except for people randomly screaming “Wolf’s shut down” during COVID.
He will get votes because he has an (R) next to his name. Some people would rather vote for a literal pile of dog s–t than a democrat. It doesn’t matter if he is a snake oil salesman with no experience FROM THE WRONG STATE, he’s the Republican candidate. 🙁
Elsa, I started following her on Twitter. She’s hilarious, sweet and so active in her community. I do believe that she is his secret weapon in the campaign! I am a huge fan of hers.
Thanks to this whole mess I learned a new word: crudité. I thought it was a made up word by “doctor” Oz 😂
I heard the word on Bob’s Burgers once! 😆 Never knew what it was or how to spell it until now.
For the record…I DESPISE Fetterman…BUT…
I hope he wins☹😒😐😬
Why do you despise him? I’ve only become familiar with him in the last couple days (I live in CA) and am genuinely curious….
After this, I really can’t wait to see how Fetterman addresses Dr NJ telling someone on a campaign stop “Well I — legitimately, I own two houses but, one of them I’m building on. The other one I rent.”
I’m sure Dr NJ will scramble to claim he was only speaking about houses in PA and referring to “renting” his in-laws place (so he could register to vote hen file to run) and buying a nearby property in Feb that he still hasn’t moved into because he’s renovating it but considering that most of his ads were shot in his north Jersey mansion & he only makes short little tourist campaign stops in PA, we all know most of what comes from his mouth is BS
I spent 12 years in upstate New York where Wegman’s is certainly ultra-popular among all kinds of people. And Wegman’s now has numerous stores in Pennsylvania. Getting the name wrong is tantamount to saying McWendy’s about a burger chain.
There are only like 12 total Wegman’s in PA and almost all of them hug the Eastern stateline so even trying to cite that store in state was dumb. That’s not a hugely known chain. Anyone left of Berks Co. had no idea what he was even talking about. It’s just another example he has zero actual familiarity to the state. (I’ve never even live there but know this from my parents alone.) He could have said Wawa and Sheetz or Giant and Giant Eagle and everyone would have been like okay.
Team Fetterman here, but I am honestly surprised how many people didn’t know the word crudite.
I hope Oz loses by a hilarious margin.
Me too, I call them crudite but would DEFINITELY not be an Oz voter if I lived in PA. I’m a proud Beto voter in TX!!
I am surprised too, how many people did know what crudité was lol! Even better for me, was Oz picking up asparagus, guac and salsa for said crudité. LMAO
When do those ever appear on a crudité appetizer? Worked in fine dining for 25 plus years; Oz is a moron. And Fetterman is running a brilliant campaign showcasing this xo
I had never heard the term crudite until this blew up.
Always just called it a veggie platter.