John Fetterman raised over $500K after Mehmet Oz’s viral crudité video

Clearly, there is a hunger for more stories about crudité and Pennsylvania’s Democratic candidate for Senate, John Fetterman. On Monday, New Jersey resident and Pennsylvania senate candidate Mehmet Oz made a video complaining about the price of crudité. He claimed he was at a “Wegners” grocery store, which does not exist. He then picked up a sh-t ton of carrots, broccoli, asparagus, guacamole and salsa, all to emphasize inflation or something. Fetterman mocked Oz, as did everyone else. Fetterman’s campaign is so deft, they were able to turn the “crudité” issue into a campaign fundraising mechanism, and they even created “Let Them Eat Crudité” stickers. The Fetterman campaign raised over $500K in 24 hours.

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) raised more than half a million dollars in the past day for his Senate campaign after an ad from his Republican opponent, Mehmet Oz, went viral on social media. “… Fetterman’s campaign for U.S. Senate on Tuesday announced that it had raised over $500,000 since yesterday, when a viral video of Dr. Oz mispronouncing the name of a grocery store, struggling to grocery shop, and saying that the cost of ‘crudite’ had skyrocketed went viral,” Fetterman’s campaign said in a press release. The release states that the campaign raised more than $65,000 from a sticker Fetterman offered in exchange for donations. The sticker says “Wegners,” with “Let Them Eat Crudité” written underneath.

[From The Hill]

I’m including some of Fetterman’s sh-t posts below, he’s amazing. That man was posing with veggie trays and manufacturing stickers within hours. Fetterman is leading Oz by double-digits in every poll this month. The spread was 12 points even before the crudité debacle. Even better, WaPo reports that salsa prices have dipped. Get it? DIPPED!

Wow – Over 5,000 Crudité stickers sold in the last 24 hours. Giggle. 🤭 Limited quantities so get yours here now.https://t.co/UO6wjtwRxv — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) August 17, 2022

In PA, we call this a Veggie Tray. If this looks like anything other than a Veggie Tray to you, then I am probably NOT your candidate lol Get in on the joke with me – Will you make a campaign contribution of ANY amount before the end of the night? https://t.co/wMyObj0ZNA pic.twitter.com/LHhNx0DNwv — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) August 17, 2022