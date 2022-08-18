Brad Pitt’s people: Angelina ‘has nothing else to talk about’ besides the 2016 assault

It’s shocking to see all of the news outlets pick up the Angelina Jolie-Brad Pitt story. Jolie was allowed to file a Freedom of Information/Privacy Act lawsuit as a Jane Doe in April. She sought the FBI’s investigative records on the 2016 plane assault, the same incident which led her to leave Brad Pitt immediately and file for divorce within days. For the past six years, very little information about the plane assault has leaked out. Angelina has been legally hampered from discussing what happened, but she’s left enough breadcrumbs over the years where we always knew that what happened on the plane was bad and that Brad Pitt hurt her and traumatized the children. The FOIPA led to the release of a heavily redacted FBI report, which news agencies have been slowly going through. NBC News has new details from the FBI report, plus NBC News absolutely spoke to someone especially whiny in Pitt’s camp. Some relevant pieces of information from this NBC News piece:
Angelina was stonewalled by the FBI: The details of what is being sought in the most recent filing are unclear, and an attorney for Jane Doe said in April that she couldn’t comment on the identity of her client. But the lawyer noted this client was “seeking such records for years but has been stonewalled and has had to resort to court action to receive needed records.”
Casting aspersions on Jolie for the FOIPA: Sources familiar with the ongoing legal battle between the two cast aspersions on Jolie for allegedly seeking to have this document publicized via FOIPA. “This report was given to both parties, almost six years ago. We both had it, in its entirety,” sources told NBC News. “The final paragraph (…) is very clear and concise about the fact that all parties, all law enforcement agreed on the decision to not press charges. This was not like a close call. They did their investigation as they’re supposed to. And the decision was made with all parties in agreement.”
This 2016 quote from Pitt’s people: In November 2016, the FBI and Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) closed an investigation into allegations of physical abuse involving Pitt and his children that stemmed from an incident in September 2016 aboard a private plane carrying Pitt, Jolie and their children. A source close to Pitt at the time said, “He is emphatic that it did not reach the level of physical abuse, that no one was physically harmed. He did not hit his child in the face in any way. He did not do that; he is emphatic about that. He put his hands on him, yes, because the confrontation was spiraling out of control.”
Brad’s comment about one of their children: Jolie and her six children were on the flight, and the “Tomb Raider” actor said she “could tell that (redacted) was mad,” in apparent reference to Pitt, the report stated. Jolie said when she asked him what was wrong, he allegedly replied: “That kid looks like a f—— Columbine kid.” She recalled that (redacted) went on and said things like, ‘You don’t know what you’re doing,’” in apparent reference to her parenting, the report continued.
One assault: They went to the back of the plane, in hopes of being away from the children’s ears, Jolie told the FBI. Pitt allegedly “grabbed her by the head, shaking her, followed by grabbing her at the shoulders and shaking her” before he punched “the ceiling of the plane approximately four times,” she said.
Pouring wine on her: Pitt spilled wine on to a plane chair, causing $25,000 damage before he also “poured beer on her and the blanket she was under” with her children, according to the FBI report. “AJ (Jolie) said she did not want to get a different blanket because she didn’t want to bring attention to them,” the report said.
Proof of her injuries: Jolie said she was hurt in the struggle, according to the report, which included pictures of an injured hand and elbow.
Pitt’s tantrum when the plane landed: Jolie said, according to the report, that when the plane landed, they were unable to deplane with Pitt allegedly erupting, “You’re not f— going anywhere. You’re not getting off this f— plane. F— you all. I’m f—— leaving you.”
Pitt’s team is so mad: When asked about the recent court filing, a source familiar with the case said about Jolie, “Why are you anonymously filing a FOIA request to try to have the same information again? And the only reason to do it is for media purposes, because six years later, she still has nothing else to talk about other than this. This is information that she’s had for six years. How does this benefit anyone in that family to release this now so many years later?”
“And the only reason to do it is for media purposes, because six years later, she still has nothing else to talk about other than this…” That sentence made my blood run cold. Imagine whining about how the woman you assaulted and terrorized in front of your six children six years ago is “still” talking about it. And ffs, Brad is CURRENTLY suing Angelina over Miraval. She has always been the one trying to separate herself from all things Pitt, and he keeps taking her to court and whining about how she’s being “mean” to him because she wants nothing to do with him. Besides all of that, it’s clear that Angelina never had these records – I’m sure she was given some final report or notification in 2016 that the US Attorney would not press charges, but she would have never had access to these records if she had not filed for the FOIPA.
As for the “That kid looks like a f—— Columbine kid” comment – WTF?
What does “That kid looks like a f—— Columbine kid” mean? I’ve never heard that insult before…
Online we were trying to figure it out and could only come up with: one of the kids were dressed all in black/wearing a hoodie or long jacket, so one of his kids looks like a school shooter?????? It doesn’t make sense at all.
That was my first guess – that one of the kids was dressed all in black with a long coat.
I doubt he was in a trench coat. He was probably wearing dark clothes and maybe he was being withdrawn like all teenagers are at times. Most parents understand that’s just how teenagers are.
ETA: assuming he was referring to Maddox, photos of him from that time show him in t-shirts, hoodies, and listening to music most of the time
For a while, Pax and Maddox And even Shiloh were dressing gothish (lite), but I don’t remember if it was before or after the divorce. Long black coats, black band t shirts, dog collars. They didn’t look frightening in any way. This are the words of someone trying to pick a fight by insulting the kids, where they could hear.
What a dick. Way to stigmatize kids for dressing how they want. Seriously, wtf.
I also read someplace— and I can’t remember which article — that when referring to Maddox and Pax, he said “your kids,” not “our kids.”
Apparently he only considers his biological children truly “his,” and had no problem saying that IN FRONT OF all of the children. And I can see Angelina finding that almost as awful as the physical abuse.
When they first started dating, he seemed to be all into good causes in foreign countries etc
This was probably influenced by Angelina.
Later, this seemed to have waned off and his upbringing shone through again: everything that is not a 1950s ideal version of the US is weird and suspect to him, so he got hostile.
The irony that Pitt him self has been photographed many times in all black wearing a black hoodie and shoes.
Coco, so true! And he was copying Angelina’s style at the time (as he does with every partner).
What stands out to me is using the words ‘that kid’. No one I know refers to their own child as ‘that kid’ (unless in jest perhaps). The context makes it clear Brad felt zero connection to those adopted children. And to speak that way where they could hear is so awful. Imagine heating yourself spoken about so dismissively. I would guess this was not an isolated incident.
He compares him to a school shooter, in the article from ET it gets clearer, he refers to his son as a potential k*ller:
‘You’re f***king up this family.'” And, in reference to [redacted], Pitt allegedly said “[redacted is] gonna kill someone, will you be happy then?”
The “Columbine Kid” is about the shooters. They were teenagers who wore black and listened to Marilyn Manson. At the time the media was blaming their love of heavy metal as the reason behind why they did the massacre. Maddox is a fan of heavy metal, he’s been pictured wearing Slipknot, Misfit hoodies etc. When the assault happened Brad was saying that He ( Maddox) is going to grow up and kill someone. Brad was also blaming Angelina for this and her parenting being the cause. He’s a garbage person.
How you could ever say that about your own son is disgraceful. Angelina is a great woman, she got out of there and protected her children.
easy, because he didnt consider Maddox as his son
Pitt is a disgrace…and that’s why he’s beginning to look as haggard on the outside as he is on the inside!
Yesss!
Angelina has been talking about Afghan women, Ukraine refugees, the Eternals, Z going off to school. If she wanted, she could talk about Maddox and Pax and how they’re doing at college, Shiloh’s newfound love of dancing, what the twins are up to, if she’s seen the script for Eternals 2 and whether Eternal characters are going to cross over into other Marvel films, and any and all things to do with displaced people. All this to say, the woman has plenty to talk about without ever needing to bring that abusive POS up. I wish nothing but the worst for him.
THIS 1000X over. She’s not focused on him. Brad is vindictive and resentful and hell hath no fury like a douchebag scorned. She left him. He won’t stop until she’s punished. He’s a lot worse than I could ever imagine.
I’m.going to stream Eternals tonight on my Disney plus.
Just to give a bit of support to her movie with a very diverse cast.
Oh yes, look, she’s so boring, the assault is old news, nothing to see here! She should stop talking about it, she makes Brad uncomfortable!
I was never his fan but now he’s really disgusting.
Anna same. Dear Brad Pitt’s people…your client is an abusive sociopathic POS. I wish him nothing but that he is treated exactly like he treated his family. Gross excuse for a human being
+1
Liz at least it seems that any sane woman will not get near him now. Because we all know he wanted to find someone famous and respected to show the world that Angie was crazy and he’s still great. Now he only has desperate influencers to choose from.
That’s not enough but at least some consequences. I feel for Angelina so much, I read some comments on other sites and stopped. It’s basically all her fault, “look what she made him do”. People are insane and so conditioned to maintain status quo.
She IS over YOU Brad but not over the damage you did to her children. What a F*CKING monster. He needs to be taken WAY down.
So he assaulted her multiple times. And it never reached physical abuse against the children because she threw her arms around his neck and stopped him (sustaining injuries doing so.)
I am curious about the whole story about the fuel truck on the tarmac during their stop. That would be detailed in this report too if it happened, right? It never made sense to me how he could commandeer a fuel truck at an airport and not be immediately arrested. But he got away with assault, so who knows.
When they landed at a Minnesota airport, an employee on the tarmac said he could hear Brad yelling before they even got off the plane. When he finally disembarked he urinated on the ground then ran over to a fuel truck and tried to drive away in it. He ended up backing it into another vehicle and damaging it.
He is absolutely contemptible and I’m glad all this information is coming to light. There’s no way he’s going to come out clean from this no matter how much he continues to diss AJ. It’s taken 6 long years but I think this is the beginning of the end for him.
We’ll see on “the end,” because unless someone ends up in jail for a long time, their careers don’t end any more. And right now jail isn’t looking like an option.
We’ve been waiting for all the bad shit on this one to drop for years, and now here it is!
“He is emphatic that it did not reach the level of physical abuse, that no one was physically harmed. He did not hit his child in the face in any way. He did not do that; he is emphatic about that. He put his hands on him, yes, because the ”
I’m sorry… maybe it’s my English… but is this statement saying “it’s not physical abuse because he didn’t actully hit on the face and there was no harm because it didn’t leave a mark”?
Please say I understood this wrong.
No, it’s not an issue with your English- he’s actually trying to claim that as some sort of legitimate reason as to why he didn’t do anything wrong.
I have no words.
Spoken like a true abuser.
It’s really hard seeing how much women are not protected.
Hey, what are you guys whining about? It’s not like the kid had to go to the hospital or anything. No biggie. /s
He’s such a creep.
Fck Brad Pitt and anyone who still supports him.
What I think is important about this whole story is the light it sheds on domestic violence and the many forms it can take (its not just physical) and how the abuse can go on long after you leave someone, especially if you have financial entanglements etc. It’s been 6 years and Brad Pitt is STILL trying to control her and silence her.
Even in the other article about this – about how they didn’t press charges in part because she scratched him – shows how the police and justice system view domestic violence. “well yes he was hurting her and she tried to stop him and in doing so she injured him so oh well, mutual assault, nothing we can do” is not an uncommon “theme” in DV cases.
this is one of the most famous women in the world, with money and power and influence. And she was not taken seriously by the system. How can anyone else hope to be taken seriously? It’s heartbreaking.
Becks 100. This story is disturbing for many reasons but foremost it shines an ugly light on a broken system that is not protecting abuse victims.
This is what makes is so much more terrifying: if this is how they treat Angelina freaking Jolie, then random Jane Smiths out there don’t stand a chance of being taken seriously.
At my university a guy in my dorms who was stalking me, basically, beat me up IN FRONT OF A CROWD OF PEOPLE. Pinned me to a brick wall so hard my whole back was scratched and bleeding. Bruises on my neck. I of course was going wild trying to get him off as I couldn’t breathe. He had to be pulled off me.
He got in no trouble.
I had to go to anger management.
Most students in that crowd testified he was only restraining me by my neck, that I punched him after they pulled him off me, which is probably true, I was scratching and slapping an punching and I couldn’t flipping BREATHE, even after they pulled him off.
Public Safety lost the pictures they had of me.
They didn’t even move him out of the building. I had to move.
He tried to rape one of the girls who spoke in support of him later. She came to me, I helped her. Walked her to the Dean’s office. She came out in tears and said they explained how they couldn’t do anything. Nothing I said could convince her to take it further.
He ended up getting kicked out for drugs.
PPP I am so enraged that you experienced this. It is breathtakingly horrible that you and countless other women were subjected to this man when he beat you up in front of actual witnesses. If that wasn’t enough what on earth would be enough to get Justice
And she realized it, too, which is why she spoke in front of congress to have the Violence Against Women Act renewed.
“Standing here at the center of our nation’s power, I can think only of everyone who has been made to feel powerless by their abusers by a system that failed to protect them,” Jolie said.
“Aspersions”, “why is she bringing this up.” Could this be any more straight from the gas lighting, abuser playbook? Omg, she’s so whiny y’all. I didn’t hit her in or about the face.
Also, the added detail of the kids were under the blanket with her that he poured beer on, and they stayed under it soaking in beer because they couldn’t risk setting him off more. Heart breaking.
Which also indicates that this is far from the first time something like this has happened.
Also…hey other Lucy!
I’ve seen AJ in person. Woman is TINY. For her to take on Brad to stop him from going after one of her kids says it all to me what she would risk for her family.
And F8CK Brad and his team….SIX YEARS and “she has nothing to talk about…” She’s been fighting for years to get access to the full report. Seems to me the decision to NOT press charges against Brad did not include Angie. She’s been trying to get access to this report for years, filing for access as Jane Doe.
The FBI is stonewalling her, Brad’s gaslighting her, and the media is demonizing her. Wash, rinse, and repeat all over again.
There was evidence of his assault on that report. There were witnesses other than the family (who made the call to DCS? It was NOT Angie). And WTF, the FBI statement on that report on the incident between “Brad and HIS kids” says it all that MEDIOCORE WHITE MALE gets another pass.
Hoping she takes all the way to get the justice she and HER kids deserve. Brad can go f8ck himself.
A bit like Woody Allen. Wealthy, influential man. Everyone in Law Enforcement, Social Work, the Judiciary giving him the benefit of the doubt. We really haven’t progressed at all.
The fact that Angelina testified in Congress about domestic violence told me that she was a survivor. And that she’s being demonized for trying to protect herself and her children is disgraceful and unfair.
wow.
“Pitt allegedly said things like, “That kid looks like a f**king Columbine kid. You don’t know what you’re doing.” Jolie said she then proceeded to take her seat and had a glass of wine.”
“she claimed Pitt “pushed her into the bathroom wall and was yelling things like, ‘You’re f***king up this family.'” And, in reference to [redacted], Pitt allegedly said “[redacted is] gonna kill someone, will you be happy then?”
But this is the worst part for me:
“”She claims Pitt yelled things like, “You broke up your family. Wake up [redacted], you broke up your family, congratulations.””
redacted which means he didn’t say this to angelina but to maddox. To a 15 year old. because of the way he was dressing. WTF.
You’re right, I did not even catch that. If he was talking to Angelina (which I assumed) it would say AJ, Jolie, etc.
ETA: Unless the redaction was a mistake, I guess it’s possible it says Angie or something and they mistakenly redacted it.
I read in one of the articles that she was referred to as AJ in the documents and everyone else was redacted. That’s how they figured out it’s angelina despite it being jane doe
yeah. the worst part for me is that he doesnt regret it. If he did, his responses to this would be like: “yeah maybe i did those things but it was because i was drunk”, or something. He basically didnt deny any of it nor act like he regrets it, or its something he apologized for. He really stands by it. Thats what i mean, it was not just some altercation, the guy really thinks he was the right one. i cant with some people defending him, honestly its too much
Active dislike of him has become contempt and disgust.
He went after children. For the rest of his life he and everyone else will know he attacked his children.
He had nothing to do but take her to court for six years over a winery. Imagine doing that as an alcoholic. She’s supposed to get over being abused, per him, F that. She wasn’t talking about him because she filed with getting it as Jane Doe. The more I read and hear from him, the more I dislike him! She has the right to understand why they didn’t press charges against you and never told her why you arse! One good thing is that he finally settled with those folks with MIR but not before someone lost their life because of mold.
From the report, it sounds like they stopped (to refuel?) halfway through the trip and Jolie asked the crew about getting off there but was told they were in the middle of no-where and there were no cars/hotels around. This is when Pitt yelled no-one was going anywhere and that he was leaving them. But he didn’t leave them and, instead, spent the second leg of the flight getting increasingly drunk and subjecting them to violence and furious rants every 20 minutes. That trip must have felt like an eternity.
As to the Pitt team accusing Jolie of talking about this. What bs. She filed as Jane Doe and the judge refused to seal the request because the anonymity of the filing was supposed to be enough. Then the media got a hold of it and put two and two together. She still hasn’t said a single word about it.
O no the media didn’t put two and two together Pitt PR team actually outed the fact that it was Angelina and said she was trying to destroy him.
He’s such a complete idiot and disgusting piece of shit on top of it.
Right!! They told on themselves!
And I wish she’d talked about it then, but she was trying to protect her KIDS again and deal with their emotional trauma. What Brad did would have caused PTSD in any human or animal. He was on a terror spree, yet he’s accusing one of the kids (Maddox?) of being a potential terrorist. What a hypocrite.
Just a reminder that women and children don’t matter the world over. Our Supreme Court in the US has made that abundantly clear.
anyone remembering the story about him hijacking a fuel truck and crashing it, and trying to piss on the tarmac. tmp even claimed there was a video but pitt got rid of it. airport workers were talking about it on twitter and gave radio interviews.
@ svea
Yes I do and I hope some day that video resurfaces and is plastered all over the media and social media .
I brought this up in one of my comments higher upthread. Wouldn’t that be included in the FBI’s report? They talk about what he says and does when they landed to refuel but nothing about him getting off the plane. Unless those details just haven’t been released yet.
I thought the fuel truck thing had been debunked, but I believe it more now, and that his team covered it up for him.
The plane landed at the airport in International Falls, Minnesota which is a small city near the Canadian border. News reports from 2016 say it landed from Nice France was on the ground for an hour and then left for Burbank California. The airport spokesperson and the county sheriff denied having any information about any incident occurring there (after TMZ reported Brad Pitt was acting out of control on the tarmac and tried to commandeer a fuel truck).
What we’ve seen of the report is only what AJ told the FBI. Since she didn’t get off the plane, she may not have been a witness to him and fuel truck. Honestly, he should have been arrested for that alone. I can’t believe how much he got away with.
This makes me so mad, he is a total POS
This made me cry. Angelina is so brave. I can’t begin to imagine what she had to endure during that flight. Brad is just a monster. All these years, media depicted her so badly and unfairly.Ugh, this world is nuts
Oh this asshole. The old “jeez she really needs to get over me pushing her around ” defense. Good god it’s pathetic. Angie is the definition of someone who has moved on. Look at what she has done. What has Brad done but get filler and forget people’s names?
“How does this benefit anyone in that family to release this now so many years later?” Really? How does it benefit anyone in that family BUT Brad to privately know the truth about what really happened while the victim is being smeared by misogynists for years?
Well that’s the point, Bradski! It doesn’t benefit them – that’s why she filed as Jane Doe. This is re-traumatizing if nothing else.
THIS is the part that enrages me. She is having to dredge this humiliating retraumatizing issue up FOR THE BENEFIT of her family!
An ET write up says “ Doe’s FOIA request is to “better understand the FBI’s investigation and obtain information necessary for her children to receive medical care and trauma counseling” over the alleged incident.”
He’s just mad because the truth casts a negative light on him. But no lies are being told and she wants the information to better help her children heal. This is disgusting, selfish, and nothing short of a narcissistic response. This is no longer about protecting his image that HE destroyed this is about protecting their children in the wake of his terror.😒
The “I’m f—— leaving you” comment and the whole thing about him ranting that she was “ruining” the family suggests that he already knew she was filing for divorce and that he lost the plot on the plane back to the US because of it. I think that incident was the tip of the iceberg with what Brad was subjecting them to and Angelina was discussing separating. The incident just set everything in motion quickly and really traumatised the kids. It says a lot that the older the kids have gotten they’ve opted out of having contact with Brad. And I do not believe that that’s down to Angie. Those kids seem smart and intelligent enough to make up their own minds.
He should be thanking his lucky stars that those kids have not publicly commented on what happened because his PR campaign would truly go up in smoke then. But if he keeps going after Angie the older kids will start pushing back. I’d even say the reason that they haven’t done that so far is Angie is holding them back trying to protect them.
Oh, he and his team will just blanket the media with negative stories about Angelina brainwashing the kids. I wouldn’t be surprised if they are trying to find stuff out that they can use agains the kids at some point, just in case they do start talking. He’s a piece of sh*t.
I think she must have had a plan in place because she left with a swiftness.
Brad Pitt cares about Brad Pitt & no one else but Brad Pitt!!When this ordeal is revealed he suddenly cares about the children, forgetting about them when he spread false allegations about them & the multiple frivolous lawsuits against their mother…He’s a piece of work!
EXACTLY! Acting all offended that she’s inquiring into this because of him. He WISHES! They are so over him!
An ET article states “ Doe’s FOIA request is to “better understand the FBI’s investigation and obtain information necessary for her children to receive medical care and trauma counseling” over the alleged incident.”. He’s mad she left. He’s mad she’s not groveling. He’s mad his perfect facade is smeared. He’s mad the power couple, perfect family image is shattered. He is mad at his loss of control. He is unable to recognize, acknowledge, or take responsibility for his part in all this. He is trying to burn it all down and ruin everything and send it all up in flames. It’s a familiar story and tactic. This is Trump all over again. 😣 It is all confirming for me that he is a NARCISSIST.
Brad Pitt is 6′ at least, in good physical shape and at the time this happened, drunk and violent.
His wife and children were trapped in an enclosed airplane in mid flight when he became violent towards, first his wife, who tried to protect their children and then violent towards Maddox, 15 at the time.
The pilot landed the plane due to this situation.
Pitt and his PR team, if they had any clue of how to read the room, would STFU.
IRL, we see you Brad. We now know what happened. You are a wife beater. Violent towards your wife and your children. Nothing else will change how decent people see you.
Your public career as The Golden Boy of Hollywood is over.
I’ve seen him and he’s actually very slight. Not tall and not big at all, but he is muscular. Regardless of his size, a drunk, angry person has adrenaline running through their veins and can be very hard to fight off.
I had to rethink this. He is angry because we all know what he did to his family, and everyone is reading it from the report. WOW! He has some issues, and no wonder Maddox testified against him. This entire ordeal is worse than I ever imagined. I hope that AJ and her family continue to thrive without him! On a positive note, the tides have turned because Twitter is not having it and dragging the f out of him, except for the folks that still think he looks like BP of the nineties.
He’s an abuser. Full stop. Did he chip his front tooth in another assault on someone?
Brad is actually quite small in stature.. maybe 5’8”. He filmed Astra AD at my building a few years ago and I was shocked at how tiny he was.
Yes! I walked by him in New York a long time ago and was shocked at not only how short he was but how small in general. He also had lots of acne scars at the time. I didn’t find him attractive at all.
I didn’t realize that, but makes sense. Compared to 6 children and Angeline, who was looking pretty frail in those days, though, he clearly had a physical advantage. Plus rage and alcohol.
He is disgusting! I’m glad all this is coming to light so he can stop trying to gaslight her. She is so brave and he is garbage.
Oh em gee! That Angelina such a complainer… Why couldn’t she take domestic violence (lite) with a smile and be submissive? Gross feminist furthering the cause of refugees and women impacted by the violence of war… Obviously she’s got nothing else going on what with all those kids to raise. How dare she tarnish the image of the Golden boy by challenging his noble and totes good identity…. I mean what a woke af bish. She needs Jesus and to be quiet… Gawd!
Weren’t there any witnesses? The pilot or flight attendant?
Anyway, now we know why he hasn’t been pictured with his kids in 6 years.
Angelina is not talking it’s Pitt’s sources are talking. Sh.t up!
welp Lainey Gossip is saying he’s getting sympathy and she is being dragged.
It depends where you go on twitter and other outlets are dragged Pitt. On paid Pitt out let’s like TMZ, Page Six and People are team Brad not surprising because those sites are racist sexist sites.
Not to mention Pitt has Paid bots flooding those site.
@coco thank you for letting me know. I didn’t know that I hate TMZ and Page 6
Toxic white old man, alcoholic abusive trash, I will never watch anything Pitt is in again.