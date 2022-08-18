Wootton: There’s ‘fury, outrage and disgust’ within the monarchy at the Sussexes

I knew that Salt Island media would work themselves into a lather about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex making some charity stops in the UK and Germany, but I’m not sure I was expecting everyone to collectively hit their “Barking Lunatic” mode within a few days. As I wrote in yesterday’s post about the Queen’s promise to snub the Sussexes:
Harry & Meghan: We’re coming to the UK for some charity visits.
The Windsors: WE REFUSE TO SEE YOU, WE ARE SNUBBING YOU, WE HATE YOU.
I will add something to that. The Windsors are also saying “HOW DARE YOU EVEN THINK THAT YOU COULD VISIT ANY MEMBER OF THE ROYAL FAMILY!” Again, the Sussexes have merely confirmed their appearances in Manchester, Dusseldorf and London across four days. That’s it. Dan Wootton devoted his column to the visit and he almost gave himself a stroke. His column is “Why the hell should Prince Charles and William pander to Harry on his upcoming vanity tour of Britain with Meghan? There is zero chance of reconciliation while his ‘intimate’ autobiography hangs over the Queen.” Again, literally no one said Harry and Meghan are visiting the UK to spend time with the Windsors. But please allow Wootton to shriek into the void:
Hint, there are no apologists asking for this: The Harry and Meghan apologists are at it again, demanding the Royal Family roll out the red carpet for the exiled Sussexes on their vanity tour of Britain next month. I can assure them that isn’t going to happen. The fury, outrage and disgust at the highest levels of the monarchy over Prince Harry’s decision to press ahead with the publication of his upcoming autobiography, even as the 96-year-old Queen’s health suffers, is only growing.
A veritable bonanza of lies indeed: Indeed, the ‘intimate and heartfelt’ £14.7million Penguin Random House book is seen as the likely final straw in relations between Harry and his brother Prince William, who has still not forgiven the Sussexes for their bonanza of lies otherwise known as the Oprah Winfrey interview. For Prince Charles, who has tried to remain magnanimous in the face of stinging public criticism from his youngest son during that discredited TV special, the book has been responsible for months of torment, as he tried to grieve the passing of his father Prince Philip.
Wow they’re still mad about Camilla somehow?? Despite her best efforts to cultivate a positive relationship, there are fears Harry could publicly criticise his stepmother Camilla in the tome. Those concerns grew significantly when there was radio silence from Montecito when the Queen made the historic announcement that it is her wish for the Duchess of Cornwall to become Queen Consort upon her death.
The Windsors are so mad, you guys: Meanwhile, many lower ranked royals are now in open revolt about the couple – and prepared to make their feelings clear behind palace walls. Marking that shift of tone, even Harry’s former allies Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall are said to have been highly critical of the couple’s stand-offish, haughty and arrogant attitude during their last visit for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. Outside of disgraced Prince Andrew, Fergie and his two daughters Eugenie and Beatrice, who have made an extra effort to stay close to Harry and Meghan, and the Queen herself, the couple’s allies in the family are now non-existent.
Aghast at Harry’s lawsuits: Senior courtiers are aghast at the Sussexes ongoing battles with the Home Office over their demands for government-provided Met security, something they knew full well would disappear if they left their formal royal roles to make their fortune in California.
Keen to visit are they??? So perhaps the biggest question is, given the acrimony, why are Harry and Meghan so keen to return to the UK not long after their last disastrous visit? The answer, courtiers suspect, is likely to be, at least in part, commercially driven. Much to their horror, the Sussexes are discovering that the US interest in them is decreasing, as their proximity to the Royal Family and Britain grows ever more distant.
I’m sorry, what is this sentence?? It’s easy to understand why some courtiers believe Harry and Meghan no longer care about the destruction they’re causing to the monarchy, with their criticism likely to grow louder if the Queen were to pass away in the coming years, a prospect royal aides are now having to countenance.
Delusional doesn’t even begin to cover it. Harry and Meghan undramatically announced that they will do three events to support the causes they care about. There was nothing in their announcement to indicate any desire to see anyone in the Windsor clan. So instead of simply stating that “It’s appears that Harry and Meghan are completely avoiding the Windsors on this trip,” people like Wootton spin out a bonkers version where SURELY Meghan and Harry are desperate to meet with the Windsors, and of course the Windsors will snub them, for reasons!! Lord Peggington’s go-to columnist has genuinely lost the plot.
A few more points… “senior courtiers” are aghast with Harry’s lawsuits because those are senior courtiers being outed as liars in court, like Edward Young and the Ravec council of secrets. And did Wootton say flat-out that Harry and Meghan are “destroying the monarchy”? LOL, Meghan’s power! A lifestyle blogger and television actress dismantled the British monarchy from her Montecito living room. Bless her.
Wootton is certifiable, imo. It’s as if he’s a heart attack just waiting to happen. His irrational hatred of the Sussexes seems to have driven him literally insane.
You can practically envision him frothing at the mouth as he typed this. He’s out of control.
ETA: More projection going on here— IMO, *Zara* is the one with the “stand-offish, haughty and arrogant attitude,” not Harry or Meghan.
Right?? Frothing at the mouth was what I thought of as well. He sounds insane here. I get he’s playing to a certain audience, but good lord, get a grip Wootton.
You could power a fleet of nuclear subs if you got Wooten and Piers in a room together and harnessed the outrage. GAMMON POWER!
Watch him talk on video with the sound off. The physicality of it is something to behold.
Zara was publicly very friendly to both Harry & Meghan at the Jubilee. She and Peter both came right to them on the steps. It was Mike Tindall that Harry blatantly snubbed and that was due to Mike saying to the press he’d like to punch Harry in the face.
Anyways, I think Dan is making that up about Zara.
If, and that’s a bif if, the younger royals are in “open revolt about the couple” it’s because they are trying to get the old courtiers and senior royals to understand how damaging their treatement of H&M is to the family and monarchy.
As for other younger royals, and royally connected: when the norwegian princess Ingrid was asked what she liked to watch on telly, she mentioned Suits. Another woman who was the girlfriend of an heir years ago, mentioned Meghan in an interview. She had the same experience with not being prepared by the palace for the high interest and the life around royalty.
Wow-trying to distract from Prince Charles and his shady payoffs from despots, Andrew the sex offender, and whatever marital and financial shenanigans the Cambridge’s are trying to hide . . .
Exactly, WOOTTON THE SPIN DOCTOR. The man sounds insane.
WACKY WOOTTON is off his meds again.
Notice how, in D. Wooton’s spittle-flecked rant above, he readily and loudly refers to Andrew as “disgraced.” Mind you all, even during the height of Andrew’s rape story, the BM spoke so diplomatically of him but now, in order to smear H & M, they glibly call out his no-so-distant past. In fact, they gave him top billing over the queen herself who DW quietly names as one of those who, rumor has it, may possibly be still supporting the Sussexes. You know, like it’s nothing. These same people who brag about holding mud wrestling matches to see who’s the queen’s favorite. Good Lord is this man transparent.
It’s giving MAGA cult. When their dear leaders are being held accountable for the first time (the lawsuits), it feels like persecution to them.
No darlings, it’s not persecution. It’s just some people finally having the days they deserve. 💅🏻
Right? These people are so melodramatic and hysterical. It’s really uncomfortable to read what they have to say because they always sound so out of control. They also sound whiny, which I personally cannot stand. The combination of whiny and hysterically aggrieved and hostile is both laughable yet disturbing.
If only Dan Woottoon and Angela Levin were locked in the same cell, their shared ramblings and hysteria would be contained to themselves. Unless there’s a not so radical solution for these two to act professionally and as decent beings?
I’ve often thought if Meghan really has this much power…
…why hasn’t Biden weaponized her? She brought down the British monarchy, why not send her against Putin? Or China?
She’s one amazingly powerful woman if she can do that much damage from the other side of the world, let’s use her to take care of some other issues!
OMG too funny. Yes, send Meghan to take down Putin! She’s taking down BM between nap times and zoom calls, think what she could do if she had 40 hours a week. LoL. Harry and Meghan are hammered no matter what they do…
Your life must be hella sad if you get mad that people you claim to have no need for make you angry by just existing.
Exactly this!
You know those cartoons where you see a thought bubble over a character’s head to see what they are really thinking? Whenever I see a Royal Rota speak, I see rabid raccoons, frothing at the mouth, fighting each other.
“Rabid” is exactly how he comes across here
They are all rabid. From Levin, Piss and Rotten they can’t possibly accept the fact that H&M have escaped Salty Island of Petty and Jealous on their own terms. Not only has their hopes and dreams for the Sussex’s to come back begging to come back into the fold, but they have surpassed their former royal lives into worldwide supper stars.
The charities that were forced to end their relationships with H&M have further driven home how unwelcome as well as respected TOB & CopyKeen are with regards to their refusal to support their patronages.
Rotten is exposing the reality that he is acting as the mouthpiece for TOB. TOB is still raging in anger as to how well respected H&M are within the worldwide audience. As his position of FFK, he can’t simply accept defeat, which is why Rotten has further delusional. Rotten needs serious mental health support. May I suggest Better Up??
Any idea why H’s honorary title of Captain General of the Royal Marines has not been allocated to another “working” royal as yet?
If there is any truth to the Balmoral Test from the Crown: they’re so childish. Like a particularly dumb high school clique.
Far from me to like Thatcher, but if she did a “reason you suck” speech like she did at the end of that episode, then she did one good thing in her life.
I 100% believe the BT is real and every bit as stupid and high school as we imagine. To quote John Oliver “ They’re an emotionally stunted group of fundamentally flawed people”
I loved when John Oliver referred to their “pseudo-silly jobs”! 🤣
Bonkers.
Oh dear. However will the Palace handle the likes of Zara, who sold her baby picture and wedding pictures to Hello and Peter, shilling milk in China, breaking lockdown rules to see another man’s wife, and shilling his wedding pictures of the queen and Kate and Chelsy to hello, every survive? As we have been told for many years, they “aren’t royal” and the only other low level royals in that generation are…. The clearly deeply sheltered Louise and her brother who is a minor.
Do keep having Mike Tindall carry the family’s water, though. Always nice to remind the British public of what a lout Zara married in the same breath one uses to convince them these people are their betters.
This. Mike Tindall is crass and obnoxious.
This just confirms to me that the whole focus on Camilla in regards to Harry (and his memoir) is coming from KP.
Wootten is Prince Pegsalot’s mouthpiece. I wonder why they think the Camilla thing will work?
It’s deflection. See, Prince of Pegging isn’t worried about the book because of course his behavior has been unimpeachable at all times. No, it’s Camilla who has acted questionably and Camilla alone. So he gets a two in one shot against Harry AND Camilla.
Cosign on that @TigerMcQueen. Wootton has not written favorably about Charles & Camilla over the years. When Camilla’s Queen Consorting thing was announced he tweeted (maybe wrote an article too?) his unfavorable position on it. Then was dramatic about accepting it if it was the Queen’s wish. To date, Wootton has never written, that I remember, anything negative about William regarding his helicoptering or anything at all.
As far as I know, William hasn’t made a public statement in support of Camilla’s QC. Only “royal sources” saying he was supportive.
It is fascinating and disturbing how bent out of shape the BM/RR’s are about the Sussexes doing things with charities/groups that they’ve been attached to for a long time.
The Harry and Meghan apologists are at it again, demanding the Royal Family roll out the red carpet for the exiled Sussexes on their vanity tour of Britain next month.
The “apologist” would LOVE for the Sussexes to never set their feet back in the UKKK. Dan is so excited that Harry and Megs are on coming to old salt island he can barely contain himself. Loser.
“BARELY” contain himself? I admire your restraint, Girl_ninja.
…”couple’s stand-offish, haughty and arrogant attitude”…
They went to a celebration for an old lady that wasn’t even at the celebration, and had a little kid’s birthday party that they invited all of the royal children to join. The horror.
All I see is that:
They are terrified of Harry’s book.
They (William and Kate) are still upset about the Oprah interview
They are so sorry that they were not able to break Harry and Meghan and prevent them from starting this aspect of their journey
They were holding onto the hope that they could prevent them from returning to the UK. This trip is showing that they can’t.
They are therefore upset that they can’t control them in or outside of the UK.
They.have.no.control.whatsoever. none.nada
This is it exactly. The press has not access and the family/institution has zero control. That is driving them mad!
Exactly.
This piece is not only delusional it’s unhinged. Wootton can’t keep his story straight. I thought the Windsors snubbed Harry and Meghan and didn’t want to have anything to do with them at the Jubilee. So how could the Tindalls be upset about Harry and Meghan being standoffish?
I thought their kids went to Lili’s party? Would you leave your kids at a birthday party with people you want to distance yourself from because they are so rude?
“Hoes mad” as they say!
“Much to their horror, the Sussexes are discovering that the US interest in them is decreasing, as their proximity to the Royal Family and Britain grows ever more distant.” No amount of repeating this lie and flinging your filth around like an enraged zoo animal is going to make it true. I’m sorry they’re angry that the Sussexes are still taken seriously by figures like Gloria Steinem and are invited to the UN and Dior is happily dressing them and they are doing things that none of the other royals are wanted for, but them’s the breaks.
I’m laughing so hard that he flat out admitted the Queen is one of their allies. So who cares about the rest??
They keep repeating the lie as though it’ll come true if they say it enough.
The Other Brother and the courtiers at KP really did think H&M would fail, didn’t they?
They are not only taken seriously, they also have good contacts who contributes to their charities. Tinfoil tiara theory: TOB (or more correctly, his minions) has been trying to get more funding for eartsh!t from US citizens, and has been politely declined by most. He’s realised most US citizens don’t read the british gossip rags, and they only see him as Harry’s rasist, cheating p.o.s brother. They aren’t informed that HE is the big guy who should have ALL the money donations. Therefore his trip to the US in september to show them. It’s always “up side down land” with them. When they claim H&M do something, it’s usually the other way around. Much to HIS horror, the interest in HIM has decreased drastically in the US.
Your last sentence is exactly it!
I find all of this simultaneously horrifying, and hilarious. I can imagine this is how monarchs of old intimidated people, people who had no possible recourse, and probably lay in an unmarked grave somewhere.
Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan are global stars, as they should be.
These tabloid reporters really do write their own reality. How are H&M irrelevant but yet they can destroy a thousand years institution? And now the Oprah interview is discredited? Lol. The press & palace’s actions before and after it alone prove its veracity. I know the palace & British media are extra pissed Oprah was on a US network & so harder to try get banned like Diana’s panorama interview.
Dan Wootton writes like he’s positively seething which is hilarious. I thought Harry & Meghan were snubbed at the jubilee so now he claims were being haughty etc? Aka H&M didn’t fall for the media traps & go to things like the guildhall lunch or party at the palace where the press were hoping to get certain stories, use their body language experts etc. soo funny. Also I very much doubt Harry & Meghan are keeping up with Fergie & Prince Andrew as allies but nice try Dan! 🙄
I’m sure people in the palace like Edward young are pissed that things they did to punish Harry re security is coming out through his lawsuit. Doesn’t sound like they followed due process & Andrew still having taxpayer security shows that stepping back from royal duties isn’t the reason why Harry lost his. Also I’m pretty sure at the time of the sandringham summit it was reported that Charles would help with security costs etc because I remember Piers Morgan etc whipping people into a frenzy to ensure Brit taxpayers didn’t pay for it. so I suspect some type of arrangement was agreed that was subsequently pulled & that is why Harry was shocked that Charles pulled funding & the security went in march 2020. I suspect Charles went back on where was agreed & that’s why he stopped taking Harry’s calls.
Wishing H&M a successful trip & glad they are doing what they said they would do re their charity work. Hopefully more salty tears coming from Dan about Netflix cameras & Windsor snubs etc lol
American here. The British media remind me a bit of Trump world pundits and MAGA. Alternate reality.
This reads as a wish list:
1.They wish the Oprah interview was discredited as a bonanza of lies-not true for the majority of people outside the UK.
2. They wish that US interest in the Sussexes was decreasing-it’s not.
3. They wish they were exiled-they’re trying their hardest with the security thing but Harry’s taking them to court.
4. They(KP) wish the bio will go hard on Camilla-in truth they fear it will go hard on Will and Kate
5. They wish the Sussexes were trying to meet up with the windsors- all indications point to a tight schedule and this not even being close to the focus of the trip
If wishes were horses, beggars would ride.
+1 Excellent list.
Excellent summary
The Daily Fail is using Wooton to get at the Sussexes. Someone has told Piers Morgan that his obsession with Meghan was damaging his career and he has to move on.
Unfortunately for the Fail their plan to destroy the Sussexes is not working and they are furious that Harry and Meghan’s profile is higher than ever and they have the full confidence to do charity events in the UK.
KP must be wondering why their relationship with the Fail is not bringing the results they want. What a mess!
What I find most interesting in these tantrums is these gutter rags had no clue the Sussexes were coming to visit their charities. The Sussexes are living examples of truth to the causes they care for and the gutter rags make it all about themselves. The Wootens and Levine’s of the world are bitterly disappointed the Sussexes are coming back to a place where they said they would not be welcomed. This is the biggest fu*k you the Sussexes have deployed. So proud of this couple for remaining true to themselves and the causes they support. The disgusting royal family may own the gutter rags but they do not own the country.
True! Not to mention, the charities welcomes them back with open arms. They weren’t suppose to do that, they are supposed to snub thrm like TOB has told them via the rags.
You said it for me and alot of people I know feel the same. Meghan’s OneYoung World Uk appearance which was so well received by the young people and crowd but was not given media time or lauded . Same with Grenville Towers charity cook book and her help at the Hub Kitchen. Lies from Tominey about ISIS/Terrorists at the Grenville project to link Meghan to this was targetted to diminish her popularity and failed to mention it was the first Jew/Muslim kitchen set up to help all in the community. The Cambridges live in Kennsington……………..too far for them to visit initially but they turn up now for carefully staged photo opps.
So Harry and Meghan attended the Jubilee celebrations at the Queen’s behest. They somewhat made it clear that it was not about Bill’s chance at ‘idealisation to supply.’
There was no desire to deal with his rants. But at least Wootton was willing to listen, and then wrote as if he was ranting.
Perfect.
The fact that Harry and Meghan have accepted and made peace with their status as non-working royals does not sit well with Bill.
Now it is clear, in retrospect, that BTM coverage after the Jubilee was in keeping with Bill’s sense-of-self, his unique reality.
Bill has outted the Tindells who were ‘talking from both sides of their mouths’. Out of six cousins, two were constant supporting the Sussexes and monarchy, the other two younger royal ideas of the particular situation are unknown and then the Tindells and Peter Phillips.
Yet Dan Wootton once again make a generalization, it means one thing “William is the entire monarchy”, despite the famous image taken after the Cambridges disaster train tour into Scotland.
Same old, same old.
No solutions, just finger pointing.
Um, hate to break it to you Wooten, but that “if” in your sentence: “if the queen were to pass away in the coming years” is really a “when she passes away.” Sorry you didn’t know that she isn’t a robot or hologram and will definitely be shuffling off.
Right? That part stuck out to me too. The courtiers are just now starting to consider that the queen will die? A 97 year old woman was previously thought to be immortal? I don’t understand these people at all.
Dan & Bill both have rage issues it seems. No wonder Bill likes Dan. Two kindred spirits.
Wootton needs to up his meds…he’s starting to remind me of the SNL character John Belushi used to play — the deranged weatherman — where he’d start of doing the weather report and get increasingly more hysterical and fall off his chair at the end. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=znFY7PYomEA
Translation:
Pegging (Will), Jegging (Kate) and Begging (Charles) are big mad.
Oh well.
Oh, look! Over here! Meanwhile, PC gets a briefcase full of cash from the corrupt Saudis and PedoAndy trying to make it seem his wife could afford a property in Mayfair. Have the royals hired Trump’s PR team?
lOVE IT !!!
If the Sussex’s appearances in support of charity events = “vanity tour of Britain”, how does Wootton differentiate that from what the rest of the royal family does all day? Like, isn’t that the point of it all?
“They issued a statement that they’re flying here to visit a charity that helps SERIOUSLY ILL CHILDREN! Can you believe that?? HOW DARE THEY!!!”
He is absolutely unhinged. Just making stuff up out of whole cloth. And I see we are back to mentioning the queen’s poor health. They seem anxious to pin her death on Harry and Megan. I can see the headline now: Queen collapses and dies from stress brought on by Megan and Harry breathing.
They are really losing their marbles over this visit. The trolls are attacking the charities, especially WellChild, even sending them deep fake videos, which is just disgusting . The likes of Wooten are so mad that the Sussexes are still working very successfully, and are going to the UK on their own terms. These people remind me of Qanon and Alex Jones types.
Different day, same Dan Rotten. Not sure what he’s whining about this time though. Harry and William are never,ever, ever getting back together (probably). Doesn’t take a genius to figure that one out.
Dan Rotten confirms he’s Bulliam’s media stooge. I just don’t get the regurgitation of talking points. Oprah was almost a year and a half ago. I wonder if KP is reading internal polling and it shows no one is buying the dog food. To go at this for this long means the interview is sticking. It also calls into question these polls and online testimonials showing lack of popular on the Sussexes.
Yep.
If I were the royal family, I’d be pretty alarmed that trolls like Wooten, Levin, and Piers Morgan are taking up for me. Those rabid creeps aren’t exactly a ringing endoresement for the royals. They’re a bunch of foaming at the mouth, creepy fanatics who attract readers who are exactly like them. Those folks attract the MAGA/UKIP crowd and no one else.
The only currency the royals have, globally, is their aspirational image, and the desire for proximity to their person. They lose that, they lose the value of their brand. Right now, they already have an example of someone who has “lost value.” Much to their chagrin, it’s not the Sussexes–it’s Pedo Andrew. That guy is the eoyal equivalent of toxic waste. No one wants him around. No one wants him as a patron. No one wants him at their parties–at least not openly. If the aristos keep him around, they certainly aren’t going to advertise it.
If the royal PR machine actually did their job instead of–whatever it is they do–they would call off the royal reporters who consort with the crazies, and cultivate new relationships with people who could help plug the holes in the prestige of their brand. Shut up about the Sussexes already. “We Hate Meghan” is NOT a smart brand message. If the power of a 1000 year institution can be undone by the wife of the 6th in line to the throne, then they are already admitting to their irrelevance. I’ve said this before, but they are clinging to the frail ankles of the queen with all their might. When she dies, I wouldn’t be surprised if they try to keep her death a secret for as long as possible out of sheer panic.
Nailed it Lanne. You have the biggest right wing bigots on both sides of the Atlantic taking up for the monarchy right now. Who wants to have trolls like Angela Levin, Piers Morgan, Donald Trump as the monarchy’s biggest advocates & fans 🥴
With the social media trolling of WellChild especially, apparently on behalf of the monarchy, I saw on social media royalists starting to express alarm that this is hurting the monarchy’s reputation & they are right.
At the crux of it, they will never forgive Harry for choosing his black/mixed race wife over sitting at the pinnacle of white supremacy and all of them. That is what it really comes down to- sure they are pissed due to the couple’s glamour, global appeal, hard work, and charisma but at its core it is about the first point.
This is just sad, pathetic, and tragic. They have made Meghan this villain in their own minds and I doubt she gives much thought to them at all.
On another note, I really don’t love the idea of making fun of TOB for his potential sexual kinks. I mean, he is a racist, angry, dim witted, incompetent, jealous fool, isn’t that enough to work with for mocking without the need shame possible bed preferences?
It’s dangerous to assign TOB the humanity and decency that he certainly wouldn’t/or hasn’t demonstrated. Do you honestly think that, if a rumor came out about Harry, that he wouldn’t be shouting his disapporval and shock from the rooftops? What people are making fun of is his hypocrisy, not his kinks. If he’s willing to destroy the lives of other people for the sake of his own ego, then he should not expect courtesy in return. He’s the one engaging in shaming, and he was standing by while his SIL was shamed for touching her stomach whole pregnant, or eating avocados. He shouldn’t dish out what he can’t take in response.
Mental.
Absolutely nuts.
If anyone has ever seen Wooten mid rant it’s clear this guy is certifiable.
To be this wound up by people who don’t even know you exist is a pain to which no human being should ever subject themselves.
Just stop with the bullshit. Just stop.
Dan Wootton better be counting his days bc that cash for briefing case starting in 2023 might just be the real cause of the “destruction of the monarchy”. He acts too bold for someone who engages in criminal activities
I thought the weirdest thing today would be standing in line at the grocery behind a guy buying a single deli pickle and playing “Sweet Caroline” full blast on his phone. But this is way weirder.
Poor Charles, struggling to stay magnanimous in the face of stinging criticism from Harry…a year and a half ago. I guess he doesn’t mind the stinging criticism he’s getting from the public right now.
Does anyone know if there has been a final ruling on the financial settlement of Meghan’s law suit against the Daily Mail or was it Mail on Sunday? Has the case been concluded?
Meghan won her case, ANL appealed but lost. They made some noise about taking it to the Supreme Court but that hasn’t happened and Meghan was awarded one pound and a front-page apology from the Mail on Sunday.
Meghan won a pound for the privacy part of the case but substantial damages for the copyright section of the case. The ‘she only one a £’ line is tabloid spin.
@Emily — thanks for the clarification, I wasn’t aware of that.
Ah, they’ve let Dan Wootton out of his holding pen in the cellar again.
It’s good for him to get a bit of fresh air and a keyboard to bash at once in a while.
Thinking it’s more like when the Hound kicked over the wooden box in the Dragon Pit and the wight came screeching out. That’s DW. I’m good with him not bashing on a keyboard or speaking for that matter.
btw Dan, a ‘vanity tour’? You must be confused. obvs. A ‘vanity tour’ would be having multiple portraits of yourself done to celebrate your birthday and then send them off to different places so people can look at them after they’ve already been splashed all over the British Media and social media.
I don’t know why they’re so hysterical over Harry’s book. All they have to do is say none of it is true and their little minions will all nod in agreement.
What if the situation is worse?
What if they are totally ignored and it is an especially good read?
My mother had a Masters in Social Work and was a therapist for years. One of the books she had to read, and had on her shelf in her little study, was called “I Hate You…..Don’t Leave Me.” It was about people/patients with BPD (and also teenagers, or so she told me).
That’s what pops into my head whenever I seen one of these fever-dream screeds about the Sussexes from the likes of Wooten. “I Hate You! Don’t Leave Me!”
Also, how is a brief visit with a few stops at causes and charities a “Vanity Tour?” Parading around on a horse with a three-foot tall feathered hat to inspect inactive troops is a vanity tour. This is not.
When people try this hard to hate and defame you, it only shows the absence of power they have over You. It reflects the dynamic of freedom you have from them as well. The Royal Rota is Insane and living well is STILL the best Revenge.
I just want to say, I love this column and reader group. I can’t stomach the tabloids, and People Magazine has slipped down so far I don’t even look at it anymore
Whenever I see a headline about the royal family, I know I can come here first and get a pretty thorough explanation of what is really going on.
Team Meghan since I saw her first interview, and realized she was outshine Kate in every way.
Sigh…the attempted exile failed and now all they have is “THE ROYAL FAMILY HATES THEM AND DOESN’T WANT TO SEE THEM YOU GUYS!!”. Its the typical nonsense and the more the Sussexes are seen traveling to other countries for work the more ridiculous the British Press will look for turning 2 visits into breaking notes.
Okay, I think that Harry & Meghan hasn’t even asked to see anyone in the brf. They have 4 days where they will be jumping between two countries. Does anyone think they have time to see anyone?
If they do choose to see anyone, I’m guessing it will friends and Spenser family. NOT THE WINDSORS.
Just to be clear, Harry as a UK citizen can return to the country whenever he wants without permission of anyone especially Dan Wootton. As usual Wootton’s piece is full of nonsense.
He says “H&M apologists are demanding the RF roll out the red carpet”, really? who exactly have made those demands? There is no indication that H&M intend to see any member of the RF.
Wootton calls the visit a “vanity tour”. I will tell you what a vanity tour is it is W&K tour of the Caribbean, not a four day trip involving H&M’s charity interests.
Dan, how do you know there is “fury, outrage and disgust at the highest levels of the monarchy?” Have you sat down and had intimate conversations with them?
Wootton continues with “William has still not forgiven the Sussexes for the barrage of lies from the Oprah interview”. Where is the proof they lied? They gave their story and unless you were personally there you cannot dispute their truth. How about how Harry feels about the constant barrage of tittle tattle that emanated from KP about Meghan.
As for the feelings about Camilla. Wootton hasn’t a clue. Wootton does not know if H&M commented privately about Camilla, they realized a long time ago not to comment publicly.
Who are the lower ranked royals that are in open revolt about H&M? Are they worried about their futures riding on the gravy train?
Senior courtiers can be as “aghast” as they want, but it is not their lives Harry is concerned about. Even though Harry has left the vipers nest he is still a Prince of the realm.
All Wootton has to do is to read the press release and he will understand why H&M are returning to the UK.
Finally, as for M&H “destroying the monarchy”. Is the monarchy that insecure that they feel threatened by a couple living in the USA?
MikeB, I wonder what they will say about Harry’s memoir? If H&M can state their truth on a big network channel for the world to see and hear and get called liars. What will they say about the book? Do they truly not understand how this sounds on a world stage? I’m starting to wonder if someone is working to bring down the monarchy. It’s about the only thing that makes sense.
What does Rotten think was disastrous about the Jubbly trip? Other than Louis, the Sussexes were the biggest news?
Oh,Dan. It’s not just you lot of losers who get to write books about the royals. Suck on it. Signed, me.
Major side eye to the idea that Andrew and Fergie (who isn’t even a member of the family!) are “allies” of H&M. Andrew and Fergie don’t care about anyone but themselves. Wooton is just trying to tie them all together to tar H&M with the York association.
Did he list the Queen as a Sussex ally?
He did indeed.
I hate to break it to Worst but his acknowledgement that Harry has the Queen’s support directly contradicts his assertion that “fury, outrage and disgust” are coming from “the highest levels of the monarchy.” No one’s higher in that ridiculous hierarchy than the Queen.
I’m guessing that the fury, outrage and disgust are coming from DW’s derriere.
Suzie, I wonder if Edward Young believes he’s higher than TQ. It appears he’s making the decisions.
Rather extreme reaction to say the least. More deflection from the real problems in the royal family. Wooton needs to chill out.
wooton needs to move on to something else. Time to move on.
So true… if H&M can bring down the British Monarchy by just living their best lives, with their children — then the RF are already on the rubbish heap of history.
There is a number of royal situations that we could apply Wotton words of “fury, outrage and disgust .”
1. Prince Andrew , need I say more
2. Cash for honors and access
3. Expensive Helicopter rides where cheaper and safer car and train alternatives are available.
4. Having a third home after spending millions renovating the Apartment1A at Kensington Palace 8 years ago and the driveway 3 years ago.
5, The royal blunders at the Carribbean tour and not to mention the huge expenses incurred.
etc. etc.
Wootton needs to take a long walk over a short pier.