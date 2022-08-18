Vincent Kartheiser filed for divorce from Alexis Bledel after 8 years of marriage

We don’t gossip about Vincent Kartheiser and Alexis Bledel that much, but I’ve always enjoyed them as a couple? It’s the Mad Men-stan in me, I love that they fell in love during and after Alexis’s Lady Lazarus arc on Mad Men. They married in 2014 and welcomed a secret baby in 2015, and they didn’t confirm the secret baby until 2016. They’ve been a pretty quiet couple overall. And now it’s over – Vincent has filed for divorce!
Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser are calling it quits. Kartheiser has filed for divorce after eight years of marriage, a rep for the “Mad Men” star confirmed to Page Six.
In documents obtained by Us Weekly, Kartheiser, 43, filed to divorce the “Gilmore Girls” actress, 40, on Aug. 10 in New York’s Putnam County Supreme Court.
Bledel secretly wed her soon-to-be ex in June 2014 after meeting on the set of his AMC series, though they waited until filming was over to pursue their real life romance.
[From Page Six]
I’m shocked. I thought they were solid. They kept everything so quiet. Their kid is, what? Seven years old now. The only suspicion I had overall is that Vincent might be kind of a jerk professionally, and maybe a bit of an oddball personally. He has a very “I do theater, everything else is beneath me!” vibe. He thinks most of pop culture is beneath him too. Last year, his behavior was so disruptive that he was formally warned to shape up by Warner Bros as he did a one-season arc on Titans. I wonder if that’s the timeline of when sh-t started to fall apart in his marriage too.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Celebrities attend FOX Summer All-Star Party, Arrivals, TCA Summer Press Tour at Soho House West Hollywood.,Image: 380873187, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Brian To / Wenn / Avalon
Vincent Kartheiser from the serie “Das Boot” attend the 59th Monte Carlo TV Festival : Day Five on June 18, 2019 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. USA, OZ, NZ, SOUTH AFRICA, JAPAN, AND CHINA ONLY Photograph: © CRYSTAL/PacificCoastNews. Los Angeles Office (PCN): +1 310.822.0419 UK Office (Avalon): +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 sales@pacificcoastnews.com,Image: 516927151, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: USA, OZ, NZ, SOUTH AFRICA, JAPAN, AND CHINA ONLY – Los Angeles Office (PCN): +1 310.822.0419 UK Office (Avalon): +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 sales@pacificcoastnews.com, Model Release: no, Credit line: CRYSTAL/PacificCoastNews / Avalon
89926, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – Sunday January 27, 2013. Vincent Kartheiser and Alexis Bledel walk the red carpet for the 2013 Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles. Photograph: Â© Koi Sojer, PacificCoastNews.com **FEE MUST BE AGREED PRIOR TO USAGE** **E-TABLET/IPAD & MOBILE PHONE APP PUBLISHING REQUIRES ADDITIONAL FEES** LOS ANGELES OFFICE: 1 310 822 0419 LONDON OFFICE: +44 208 090 4079,Image: 527917961, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS, DIRECT SALES ONLY UNLESS STATED OTHERWISE IN CAPTION – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: Koi Sojer, PacificCoastNews.com / Avalon
Alexis Bledel at the 70th Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. Los Angeles, California – Monday September 17, 2018. Photograph: © Joe Sutter/PacificCoastNews. Los Angeles Office (PCN): +1 310.822.0419 UK Office (Avalon): +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 sales@pacificcoastnews.com,Image: 534006770, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS – Los Angeles Office (PCN): +1 310.822.0419 UK Office (Avalon): +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 sales@pacificcoastnews.com, Model Release: no, Credit line: Joe Sutter/PacificCoastNews / Avalon
I read somewhere that he doesn’t “believe” in monogamy… maybe she got fed up with him running around, and he filed preemptively?
Yikes @andrews’s-nemisis I wonder if he “believed” in monogamy when he got married and then changed his tune once she had their kid and didn’t have all the time to placate him. You would think if that was his stance he would have been clear about that with her before they got married.
I guess shit was going down and that is why she opted out of the most recent handmaids tale season. I wonder if she stayed home to try and “save” the marriage.
Why get married if you don’t believe in monogamy? How strange of him. I also remember him saying something about not wanting children so I was surprised when she got pregnant.
I am probably wrong but I always view Hollywood marriage as ‘open marriage ´.Actors go on different locations for months and reports are that sets are like camps and there are a lot of hookups going on(how many actors met on set?!!)… I like Alexis and I wish her well
That sounds a little like “marriage is between one man & one woman”.
People marry for all sorts of reasons (health care, next of kin, etc)
Not everyone has the same definition of marriage being monogamous. As long as every person understands & consents, marriage is fluid.
I have many friends who are polyamourous. In one case, the husband fell so hard for the wife, that he was monogamous for eight years or so. But then they went back to being polyamourous. Still super committed to one another. Very much in love. So, I guess my point is, I don’t think monogomy/non-monogomy is an either or thing for some people. There may be phases where you want to be monogomous and phases where you don’t.
Unfortunately, I’ve met a number of men who want very traditional wives and the benefits of marriage. These men purposefully pursue women who are committed to monogamy…all while publicly telling others they don’t believe in monogamy for men. They just don’t tell the wife their beliefs on this.
I have a monogamous bisexual friend who is a girl who during the pandemic got with a poly bi girl. She claimed she really needed someone to get her through the pandemic and poly was all she could find and or who would have her. It has caused such issues for her ever since. They moved in together after 6 months, but she was jealous when her girlfriend started sleeping with other people. Her family disapproves of her new lifestyle and her once close sisters are now at odds with one another. She is in therapy weekly over the issues. She has given up her pension and took a new job across the country (she never lived anywhere else before)because the girlfriend is restless and wanted to move closer to her own family. My friend did get another good job, but her girlfriend wants to take a break and isnt working, and my friend is now the sole provider. Her girlfriend is a few years older (late 30s) but doesnt seem to want to be tied down to a job or place, whereas my friend is just the opposite. I worry for my friend, but figure this will be a huge learning experience and life lesson for her. Both people have to be fully onboard with a poly lifestyle or in my opinion, it will never work long term.
It’s always these types of squirrelly men that want an open relationship. She is WAY better looking than him. That said, he is a phenomenal actor, super super talented and I loved his performance as pete campbell.
Just because they were quiet publicly doesn’t mean they weren’t messy privately.
I was thinking the same thing! A lot goes on behind closed doors with all kinds of people, even the quiet ones.
A divorce for the Sisters of the Traveling Pants crew.
Gilmore Girls has always been one of my comfort shows, and even though Rory kind of sucks I’ve always rooted for Alexis – sad news.
Don’t get me started on Rory. That Gilmore Girls revival absolutely ruined that character for me. They turned her into an entitled brat and adulterer.
Wasn’t she an adulterer before that?
lol she was always those things though. look at how she lost her virginity and the whole arc about her dropping out of Yale.
True. But I had hoped it was a one time youthful indiscretion and not an ingrained character trait. Honestly, I can’t watch the show beyond season 4.
I pretend the revival doesn’t exist.
I liked the revival for the stuff about Lorelai and Emily working through their grief, but the other parts of it were very frustrating to me.
I like Alexis though, and I’m sad for her that this happened. She backed out of filming the most recent season of Handmaid’s too, didn’t she? I’m wondering if it was family issues that drove that, more than the work itself. Hopefully they can split amicably for their kid.
I loved that series and watched it with my daughter – I was also a single mom and she was 16 at the time, so it was so delightful to us. Then she grew up a little and pointed out that they were both narcissists and it was ruined for me!
He was never monogamous until her -when he met her, he fell so much in love he tried to change? I think he articulated that then. IMO, he wanted to be “that man who is solid”.
But I believe this kind of men can’t change, even if they “love”.
I hope everybody recovers, sorry it didn’t work out.
Alexis is so beautiful in these pictures. She’s prettier now than she was as a teenager. I wholeheartedly wish her all the best and I hope this divorce isn’t too painful for her.
Agree—so pretty! I was just thinking: the opposite of bangs trauma. 🤣 @Kaiser
Totally! She has one of those rare faces that almost *needs* bangs. She beautiful.
Dakota Johnson is the same. As was Joni Mitchell. Maybe it’s a cheekbones thing? Bangs BFFs.
For me their Mad Men pairing and offscreen relationship will always be the Rory/Connor fanfic OTP I didn’t know I needed. The lowkey-ness of it always made me think they would last. This news makes me sad.
I kind of wonder if this is why she dropped out of the new season of The Handmaid’s Tale?
But yea, Vincent Kartheiser comes across as kind of a douche. I feel like she could do better.
To me Vincent comes across as being just like his character in Mad Men- smarmy and deceitful. But then I’ve never seen him in anything else. I hope they think of their son during this difficult time.
Well let’s face it men suck – enough said
Lol, exactly.
He gives me the weirdest vibes, I can’t pinpoint what it is but something makes me uneasy.
I’ve always thought he was a complete douchebag, I’m not really sure why. I was surprised to see people were sad they were separating. I always thought she could do better, but I don’t really follow either of them, that was just my impression for some reason.
Yes! But I also wondered if it’s because the Pete Campbell character was so awful that I couldn’t separate the two. But even in these red carpet pics with Alexis Bledel, he has such an arrogant look to him.
There has never been any evidence or corroboration of Milo being abusive. Every time his name comes up someone brings up the supposed anonymous sighting of him yelling at Alexis but there is nothing else. He reminds me of Meghan in that fans and everyone who works with him has nothing but positive things to say about him but he remains dogged by a random anonymous story.
Alexis had no problem working with Milo on the Gilmore revival. Hayden P has been very open about her abusive relationships but has never had a bad thing to say about Milo. Milo and Hayden follow each other on Insta.
The MV stuff with HP will forever color my view of him. Her age at the time, the fact that they were traveling for promotion of the tv show they were on (where he played her character’s uncle – I remember SM stuff about how he and Adrian Pasdar her tv dad were taking her under their wings, looking out for her on press tours because she was still a teen. The Heroes cast posted a lot of stuff of cast members hanging out at that time – IIRC Pasdar, Zachary Quinto and Kristen Bell? ) His behavior towards her was just ick. (He was 30, she was 17-18, maybe younger depending on when they started up after they began working together)
It’s been like 15 years so I don’t remember the details but it was more than just “rumors” – I just looked it up and People had articles about their relationship and breakup, with mentions that they’d both tried to keep it secret but eventually went public
I haven’t watched him in anything else since because of that.
Same, @It Really Is You, Not Me. It doesn’t help that pictures they keep using (the only pictures we have of the two of them?) are from the Mad Men era when he had that weird hairline shaved.
Milo Ventimiglia is single. Just sayin..
Lots of rumors that Milo was verbally and possibly physically abusive to her when they were together so big no on that reconciliation.
Yup @SamC, and allegedly with Hayden Panettiere…just rumors, of course, but when you have friends in the entertainment industry (and yes, those reddit rabbit holes), the rumors tend to have some creedance…
Same. He gives me the vibes of a man who enjoys hurting women sexually. I hope she can find peace away from him. Shivers.
What is going on with his hair in those pics? There’s a weird shadow around his hairline.
his character was balding on Mad Men so he would shave back his hairline when filming. those pictures are old.
He shaved part of his head in order to look balding for his character on Mad Men.
Alexis Bledel is clearly drinking from the same youth spring that Paul Rudd visits. She just gets more beautiful as time goes on.
No kidding…and makes me wish Lauren Graham had not starting tweaking her face.
Rory Gilmore is 40?!!
I had and encounter with Alexis about 20 years ago….she was the RUDEST person. Granted we all have bad days but she was so rude that I couldn’t ever watch Gilmore Girls again.
Haven’t met her myself, but I have heard she’s rather snotty. Entitled on the GG set, whereas Lauren G was kind. Of course, this was years ago…The comments seem to veer anti-Kartheiser, but who knows?
I’ve always gotten the impression Alexis is very quiet and shy, which sometimes comes off as rude/standoffish. Or maybe she’s just rude sometimes. I also heard not so great things about Lauren on that set, but honestly after #MeToo I kind of side eye any claims of women being difficult on set, as that was the go to way of discrediting women who didn’t take people’s sh!t.
M & M have you talked about that encounter here before? Someone has and I’ve always remembered that. It’s nice to know Lauren Graham is friendlier, but let’s not give Lorelei a pass. She also treated men horribly and was unnecessarily cruel to Emily.
What did she say/do that was rude?
A group of us (about 8) met at a restaurant/bar after work/school. One of the friends in the group worked at Hooter’s and joined us after her shift with co-worker of hers. They were both wearing their Hooter’s uniforms with a jacket on. My friend also knew the bartender and a couple waitresses at this restaurant/bar. Because she knew a few people, we got a few free drinks and the bartender and waitresses chatted with us for a few minutes. Alexis was also there having dinner and drinks with a man. She was sitting at a table behind us. We didn’t even know she was there or who she was because she was wearing a baseball cap and glasses. Well, she started complaining to the waitress about the service she was getting and said something along the lines of “if I advertised where I worked, I’m sure I would be getting great service and I don’t have to be a wh0re to do it”, obviously referencing my friend and her co-worker. A bunch of us heard it and that’s when we realized who she was. She said to her male companion something about my friend should be embarrassed of herself and left the restaurant. My friend that worked at Hooter’s at the time is one of the nicest people I know and I couldn’t believe she would call her a wh0re.
😦😦😦 The other story someone here told was an encounter with her on an airplane. Don’t recall the details but it was just as gross.
@M&M I am so disappointed…but that is such a Rory Gilmore thing to say. What gives her the right to be so uppity? She is not a “Gilmore” IRL…sigh.
When she was dating Milo there were lots of gossip about him being verbally abusive but he comes across as a really nice guy now (based on stories from the This is Us set. I’d like to think that they both grew up, hopefully.
This was about 20 years ago which would make her around 21. I would hope that she’s matured since then. Maybe life has humbled her? Who knows….but, after that happened, I couldn’t watch GG anymore. Just seeing her on TV would irritate me.
I’ve heard that she and Vincent are both very unpleasant people.
Nooo! Rory and Connor!! And for everyone pointing out how evil Rory is (she’s the devil incarnate, agreed) Connor is literally evil. I loved them together. And let’s not forget their MadMen characters were both married. They had an affair before her husband forced her to have a lobotomy or something really effed up and creepy.
I *love* his old house, the one he lived when he was single. I haven’t watched Mad Men or Gilmore Girls so I have no thoughts on them otherwise.
She is just the definition of pretty isn’t she?
I’m a Mad Men fan and thought Pete Campbell was a wonderfully despicable character. Honestly loved him, thought he was portrayed brilliantly, to the extent you really believe the actor IS the character.
I don’t know anything about them as individuals but thought it was sweet when they got together. I have to say though that Alexis’ acting in Mad Men left a liiiiiiiittle something to be desired. It was such an incredibly high quality show with standout actors across the board that her presence in comparison felt a little underwhelming.
He’s such a good actor it took years for me to recognize him as Connor, even though I watched both shows around the same time. But have mixed feelings about Pete’s character getting a happy ending after all the horrible things he did.
I didn’t think she was that great on Mad Men either (or on Gilmore Girls, though mostly she was a kid then and still learning to act, I’m sure). But she was astonishingly, searingly good on The Handmaid’s Tale. Really exceptional. I hope she’ll have more opportunities soon to show off her acting chops. And that the divorce goes as smoothly as possible for everyone involved, especially since they have a young child.
Just a note that when I escaped my emotionally abusive ex-husband, I spent all my money to get myself set up at my new apartment that when it came to the divorce, I was not only broke but suddenly unemployed. My ex was so out of sorts with having no control over the matter that he demanded we solidify the divorce asap, so he ended up filing because I couldn’t afford my lawyer even though I’d found her well before he found his attorney. Only to say that the filing party tends to have more cultural value as a “wronged” party, but let me tell you-that is not always the case.
I’ve been kind of expecting to hear this news since the reports of his behavior on Titans and her dropping out of Handmaid’s Tale. He seems like a douche. Alexis doesn’t seem to have the best taste in men.
We’re all assuming Vincent’s the creep here, but he’s the one who filed so who knows what’s going on. I’ve always like Alexis, but I know next to nothing about her as a person. Maybe she sucks too. Maybe neither of them do. They’ve been so low key, I’m inclined to like them both. This one is just baffling to me.
I’m sad to hear this. I had read the rumors of him being douchey on sets, but I hope that wasn’t the case at home. Maybe this is just one of those things where they drifted apart or realized they were not right together, at least as long-term partners and parents? Better that than an ugly split.
On a shallow note, she is gorgeous and I NEED that dress! The cut and color are perfect for me. I had a similar one ten years ago but my boobs outgrew it and it doesn’t look like they’ll be going back down to their old size. I covet that dress, damn.
Someone who has spent time with him told me that he is hyper, a spaz, wacky, and “all over the place”….this before the stories came out about his on-set antics a year or so ago.