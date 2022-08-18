ET has a more detailed timeline on Brad Pitt’s multiple assaults on Angelina Jolie

I appreciate the fact that NBC News and Rolling Stone both did comprehensive reporting on the 2016 newly released FBI report on Angelina Jolie’s plane assault. It feels like it’s taken some time for journalists to go through the partially redacted report, and it also seems like the report is mostly just Angelina Jolie’s statements to the FBI. I will keep saying this – where are Brad Pitt’s statements in 2016? Did the FBI just… not speak to him? Anyway, Entertainment Tonight pieced together a more thorough timeline of the events which occurred on the hours-long international flight. With each successive detailed report, it gets worse and worse. I’m not going to repeat every detail yet again, I’m just highlighting the new information from ET:
Pitt was trying to pick a fight with one child before they even got on the plane: The report begins with Jolie telling the FBI that she and her six kids were returning to California from a two-week trip. She told the FBI that, because Pitt had a business meeting prior to departure, she took the children with her and they all met at the airport. “Once at the airport, the family split up into two cars to get from the terminal, across the tarmac, and to the plane,” Jolie said during the FBI interview in October 2016. Jolie went on to say that she could tell there was already an “issue” between [redacted] and [redacted], a minor. It’s presumed that the “issue” was between Pitt and their then-minor son, Maddox, though neither are ever mentioned in the heavily redacted report. Furthermore, Jolie said she could see that [redacted] was holding [redacted]’s arm and pointing. Jolie said she could sense tension between them [redacted] looked “sad.”
The ‘Columbine kid’ comment: At one point, Jolie said she knelt at Pitt’s feet and asked what was wrong. According to the report, Pitt allegedly said things like, “That kid looks like a f**king Columbine kid. You don’t know what you’re doing.” Jolie said she then proceeded to take her seat and had a glass of wine.
30 minutes into the flight: Pitt approached her and aggressively told her to “come here” and directed her toward the back of the plane. Jolie claimed she didn’t think Pitt was drunk. They went to the restroom, and he allegedly began yelling at her, where the kids could not see them, according to the report. As Pitt allegedly yelled at her, Jolie claimed Pitt “grabbed her by her head, shaking her, followed by grabbing her at the shoulders and shaking her,” and as Pitt was allegedly “shaking” her, she claimed Pitt “pushed her into the bathroom wall and was yelling things like, ‘You’re f***king up this family.'” And, in reference to [redacted], Pitt allegedly said “[redacted is] gonna kill someone, will you be happy then?”
The kids overheard him assaulting her, then witnessed another assault: As she opened the door to the restroom, Jolie claims in the report that two of the other kids were crying and asked, “Are you ok mommy?” Jolie claims she knelt to hug her kids and Pitt allegedly pushed her. She claims he yelled, “No, mommy’s not ok. She’s ruining this family. She’s crazy.”
She was under a blanket with the kids: Jolie claims that Pitt came by her as she laid with her kids and that he poured beer on her and the blanket she was under.
Pitt, the functioning alcoholic: Jolie claims Pitt was getting drunk but he was still very aware, functional, was not rambling. For good measure, Jolie claims that she’s seen Pitt drink a whole bottle of vodka and still function.
Horrific detail: She also claims that Pitt sat in the back of the plane “watching the family in the reflection of a mirror on the wall.” She claims Pitt “would start up a new rant every 30 minutes and pace throughout the plane yelling at everyone.
She wasn’t able to get out while the plane refueled: Jolie said she inquired about separate transportation for her and the kids once the plane landed. She was told that “there was really nothing available where they were going.” Jolie then said she explained it had been a long flight and that they needed to get out of this environment, the kids hadn’t slept and they should get a hotel and continue to California the next day. To this, Jolie claimed in the report that Pitt “erupted,” prompting him to allegedly say, “You’re not f**king going anywhere. You’re not getting off this f**king plane. F**k you all. I’m f**king leaving you.”
She felt like a hostage: As the second leg of the trip began, Jolie claims in the report that it hadn’t been more than 20 minutes before Pitt began ranting again. She claims Pitt yelled things like, “You broke up your family. Wake up [redacted], you broke up your family, congratulations.” At this point, Jolie claims Pitt told her to get to the back of the plane, which she did, and Pitt allegedly began yelling at her there. Jolie said she started to feel like a “hostage.”
Landing in California: At the end of the flight, Pitt is alleged to have passed out in the back of the plane. And, as they were about to land, Jolie told the FBI that she told the kids to pack their bags and wait by the door. She claims she went to Pitt to try to explain that it had been a long flight, the kids hadn’t slept, so she was taking the kids to a hotel for 12 hours so they could rest. Jolie said she had already communicated with her people in Los Angeles to have an extra car waiting for her and the kids. Jolie claims Pitt exploded upon hearing this, allegedly saying, “You’re not taking my f**king kids.” As he continued to allegedly yell, Jolie claims Pitt jumped out of bed and pushed her. She claims they began fighting, and the altercation continued to the back door of the plane. Once at the door, Jolie claims Pitt pushed her down again and told the children that they were not getting off the plane.
He was still assaulting her on the tarmac: The actress estimated that Pitt allegedly kept them from deplaning “for about 20 minutes.” Once the family was off the plane, Jolie claims Pitt “grabbed her arm and turned her toward him. Then he grabbed her by the head and the shoulders and shook her.” Jolie claims someone interjected and said, “Don’t hurt her.” She also claims an unnamed person “saw what was happening and intervened.”
My chest hurts just reading this. I can just picture how Angelina was trying to stay calm in front of the children and trying to do anything to “instigate” Brad any further. The kids must have been so scared and I can only imagine how terrified Angelina was that he would start assaulting them too over the course of the flight. He comes across like a monster who had been escalating for a while, and then it all came to a head over the course of this flight. How many f–king times did he push her, shake her and throw her around? He assaulted her at least half a dozen times over the course of like ten hours. It also sounds like there were witnesses to the final assault on the tarmac. Jesus Christ, I wonder if the FBI spoke to the witnesses?
The details in this FBI report are sad but I'm glad they've surfaced. At the time, Pitt's team did a LOT to ensure the likes of People, US Weekly and others made him look good (and exclude anything that could help Jolie). Much of my reporting was silenced.https://t.co/rotJazOAVZ
— Omid Scobie (@scobie) August 18, 2022
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
I have never been more impressed with Angelina Jolie in all the years I’ve been a fan than after reading these articles. The courage and guts to protect her children, defuse the abuser, physically defend them when necessary and get them away from him and get them help? While being first emotionally, then physically, then publicly attacked by one of the most famous men in the country, if not the world? That woman is incredible.
Little details like her kneeling down in front of Brad to ask him what was wrong just show she was doing everything she could to maintain the peace and he did everything he could to continue escalating the situation.
So disturbing to read that.So scary she tried no more worst I can feel she was terrified snd schared as hell
I had that same thought, I’ve been in that position before with an abusive partner on a drunken rampage and no matter what you do they escalate. I have no doubt he spent years breaking her down emotionally. I’m so proud of her for standing up to him and getting the kids out.
I am so glad this is coming to light and gaining coverage. For years, so many of us have believed Angie but for those who don’t follow this story closely, Brad’s team has done a good job protecting him. I hope he gets all the smoke. It is not that I think there is no redemptive path forward for abusers but there certainly isn’t one without admitting what you have done, getting help, and making amends to those who survived your violence.
Angie saved her family and protected her children by taking them away from a harmful and dangerous situation.
This sad sack shit is more concerned about his image then he is in actually getting help and making amends and trying to fixing his relationship with his kid.
My heart breaks for…Maddox?…Pax?…surely one of those two. No wonder they don’t want to see him when he tells his child he’ll end up murdering someone and is responsible for the breakup of his family.
And poor Angelina. He terrorized her for 10 hours, assaulted her numerous times, and wouldn’t let anyone leave to let things cool down.
I think both Maddox and Pax.
I can’t who, but someone on here posted a link to Pax instagram, where he called Pitt and piece of shit a piece of shit father and would never know the damage he has done to his four youngest kids.
This is why the kids don’t feel safe alone with him and why Angelina moved 5 minutes from him so that she can be at his house In no time in case something goes down during one of his supervise visits and I’m sure it gives the kids A sense of security.
I’m still baffled about what he is upset about. I still say she told him she was leaving, or wanted to separated something. There had to be a trigger, there isn’t anything else to say. You have to piece things together
I believe there was a trigger as well. Either they had a fight about one of the kids before boarding, or she told him she wanted to leave and he lashed out at the kids and escalated his behavior towards her.
Having lived through this myself, I can say – there doesn’t have to be a “trigger.” Abusers will trigger themselves, whether it’s getting drunk, reacting to something else in their life, or just control. Saying there had to be a trigger is blaming the victim.
I don’t know if there was a trigger, but this kind of abuse had definitely been going on for a while and maybe this was the first time there were credible witnesses. Given how this seemed to be quickly hushed up by Pitt’s pr, it certainly seems to be the case.
As someone who lived through having a mother with NPD, I’m with @GamerGrrl. As they said, abusers trigger themselves.
That being said, triggering themselves can happen for a variety of reasons: they didn’t get enough sleep, breakfast was disappointing, they suffered a career setback, a family pet got in their way, the sun is too bright, the sun isn’t bright enough, someone else said something that made them angry and they’re looking for someone they can take that anger out.
It sounds like Maddox or Pax (likely, Maddox) was that someone. Who knows what he did in Brad’s mind to be the focus, but it could have been anything. A stray comment about something that was not about my mother AT ALL could have her raging at me for hours (still could, if I bothered to talk to her).
When the same happened with my little brother, I would purposely piss her off to take her focus off of him, which sounds like what Angelina did to save her child. I am both impressed, as that’s exactly what children deserve – someone to protect them whenever necessary – and saddened that it was necessary in the first place.
I hope this helps turn the tide PR-wise, but I’m not going to hold my breath. The flip side of abuse of this form is that the abusers are often quite charismatic and charming when they wish to be. Plus. in the grocery store last night there was a gossip mag – OK, maybe? Not Star, that was Charlize Theron – on our aisle display, that said ‘Brad’s Hot New Romance.’ He’s starting the big PR push for Bullet Train, so his team’s got a lot to lose if this story gets too big. He’s going to go HARD against her for this, mark my words.
Sometimes the trigger is, the abuser is just mad at the world, and they’re childish, controlling a-holes who don’t know how to deal with their emotions. It absolutely does not take an external trigger to get them raging, let alone a big one. This is what makes abuse so insidious. It can happen anytime, no matter what you do to try to de-escalate and defuse the abuser. They can go from praising you and making a big show out of adoring you one hour to hating you and showing it intensely the next.
The “you don’t know what you are doing” line makes me wonder if it was actually Shiloh. There was so much of unnecessary speculation back in the day if she identifies as a boy or a girl because alledgedly she wanted to be called John, had short hair and wore baggy clothes. I can see Angelina supporting Shiloh to express however she wants. Brad on the other hand is more conservative and could have had a problem with it – no matter what he said in interviews.
That the child he was talking to, looked sad makes me also think it wasn’t Maddox or Pax. I think either of them would have acted differently.
She wanted to be called John once when she was 2-3 years old, and in love with the movie Peter Pan and the character of John. My son switched from mommy to mother when he was 2 years old because he heard/saw it on 101 Dalmations.
I’ve always said it was something about Shiloh. I remember an interview where he talked about being excited to be a dad to a little girl – I can see him having strict gender role ideas.
I brought this up in the past, and also said basically that I thought he had a bias toward his bio kids over his adopted kids, and was met with pearl- clutching criticism. Now we all see what a fkn abusive POS he has always been.
JA was right in implying something is very psychologically wrong with him- he has always morphed his persona to match his famous girlfriends- look at how he changed style-wise for each: Juliette Lewis, Goop, JA, then AJ. A brand new brad was presented to us for each of them A person with no sense of self, a social chameleon who is controlling and abusive, someone who applies whatever means to justify his ends… that is a SOCIOPATH.
I think not being allowed off the plane during that midway pit stop would have been the most upsetting. By then, she & the kids knew what the rest of the flight would be. That must have been terrifying.
And re: what ‘triggered’ him. I grew up with an explosive monster for a father & like Gamergrrl noted above, these men don’t need a trigger. It could be something, but is very often nothing. That’s what keeps you in a high state of anxiety ALL THE TIME.
I really respect how she protected her children these years since this incident. I am even more impressed by how she protected them on that day. Not every mother does this – some are just too scared. It really does make me sad to see how he tortured his family, abandons them and refused to take any responsibility for the wreckage he left.
In tangentially related news, this just happened:
“Brad Pitt’s Make It Right Foundation and homeowners of the houses built by the program, in an area of New Orleans among the hardest hit by Hurricane Katrina, have reached a $20.5 million settlement.”
Hands them $20+ million while buying a $30 million mansion. What’s wrong with this picture?
I hope that’s enough to make those people whole. They have suffered enough.
i guess he…finally made it right?!
I feel like this is one of those reputation management things to drive the bad stuff off the first page of the search engine.
I wonder how many times she had a plan to leave or wanted to leave and didn’t?
Victims of domestic violence are more likely to have multiple attempts to leave before they successfully do so, and it’s not always about financial means,
Domestic violence includes not only physical abuse but emotional abuse and manipulation. The cycle includes love bombing, giving the appearance they’ve changed or are trying, and being caught up in being love bombed can be intoxicating for anyone.
I’m glad she and her children finally escaped the violence and manipulation. And him laying hands on one of the kids might have been the breaking point and final push.
“I wonder how many times she had a plan to leave or wanted to leave and didn’t?”
oh man…didn’t even think about that. the kids were already clearly scared of him and/or estranged from him before this flight.
I think her leaving him was planned for awhile. There was an article posted here a few years before all of this happened about attorney Laura Wasser (Angelina’s first attorney) saying there was going to be a divorce between a power couple and Brangelina was the speculation.
She was probably worried he would get 50-50 custody and she wouldn’t be able to protect her babies. Once he tried to assault one of them, she didn’t hesitate for their safety.
That’s a really good point, Myra. What an impossible situation they were in.
My goodness. I started shaking reading this, I cannot imagine what those children went through. AJ did her best to protect them. I hope they all get justice. Pitt is disgusting.
The thing I keep thinking about, and one of the things that I find most upsetting is that in her description of events when he attacked her in the bathroom, it sounds like she didn’t fight back – maybe because she was too scared, and more than understandably so! But then he made a move toward one of her children, and that scared her enough to put him in a chokehold. This man who has terrorized her, who is several inches taller and who knows how much heavier – and she put him in a chokehold to protect her kid. She must have been so absolutely terrified at that moment.
And those poor children. This story is hitting me particularly hard because when I was about 12 or so, I saw my dad choke my step mum during an argument – experiencing stuff like that leaves such serious scars, and you feel so helpless to do anything. I’m so glad that they have got a mum who has clearly gone to such lengths to protect them, both during and after the incident. My heart breaks for them though. Imagine going through that and then most of the world treating that man like the untouchable golden boy?
Can you imaginaire how big bathroom on the plane he was busy to abused her there. Why was he not charged about that Angelina dooner you get the justice. Once a coward always a coward.
I really hope Hollywood stops giving him a free pass for this. It seemed clear at the time that the situation on the plane was bad but this is worse than I imagined.
Who will be Hollywood’s new Golden Boy — any guesses? Cause Pitt is going down.
The “columbine kid” comments are so nonsensical that I think Pitt must have left reality behind a few years before this occurred – not that this absolves him of his responsibility for the abuse and the assaults.
I’m sorry they endured this very traumatic experience – I’m glad Jolie jumped into action and got them out ASAP, no regrets: living with him must have been a very toxic experience.
But I’m side eyeing the pilots and the staff: did no one have the guts to intervene and help her, even when she asked? To stand up to him? They left a 100 pounds woman and her teenage son alone to shield little children from a ranting drunk abuser?
@Esmerelda +1 on the side eye, especially when reading the part about him punching the ceiling of the cabin four times. In light of that detail, there is no feasible way that the pilots or crew could claim ignorance as to what was unfolding in the back.
Four loud bangs that were possibly also felt as vibrations through the airframe would have been investigated, and when the cause was found to be a drunken, enraged passenger intentionally damaging the aircraft then the flight should have been diverted for an emergency landing.
The only scenario in which I can imagine two pilots both agreeing to shrug their shoulders and ignore a drunken a-hole intentionally smashing up their aircraft would be one in which they were already familiar with his outbursts and knew that while he may yell, terrorize his wife, scar his children for life, and do some cosmetic damage to the plane, he wasn’t going to fully snap and try to smash out a window or open a door. It’s awful and sad, but celebrities and the rich frequently get away with mind-boggling offenses when they charter an aircraft. Most employers will choose firing a pilot over losing an important client, no matter how big of an a-hole the client is, and every pilot knows it.
What the hell does a “Columbine kid” look like, anyway? Dressed like a normal teenager in baggy jeans, probably.
I keep thinking the “trigger” might have been over this. My guess is it was Pax or Maddox with a hoodie and baggie pants trying to “grey rock” him. Especially with his saying something about them harming other people because of her faulty parenting. I could also see it being Shiloh dressed like that and him being upset she was dressed so masculine.
Every move of his makes me convinced he’s a narcissist. His behavior is textbook. Love bombing, taking on the persona, interests, good qualities, spinning out of control when the kids arrive, spiraling out of control when he suddenly loses his main supply and using others in smear campaigns to punish and monitor them (flying monkeys, gaslighting), being older and having a hard time moving on….it’s all there.😔
I was verbally assaulted and physically threatened by my now ex-husband twice, in airports: once in the security check line with multiple TSA agents watching (i even told him loudly to take his hands off me) and once on the sidewalk outside the terminal while he was arguing with airport security over parking illegally. This was post-911 and no one did a damn thing. No one even inquired about whether I was ok. In an airport, with law enforcement present. Did I mention I had two toddlers with me?
Yep this is disgusting and i totally believe her account. This happens.
They’ve reached a settlement with that Make It Right foundation and the Katrina victims in New Orleans for $20.5 Million. When it rains it pours.
Shitty husband
Shitty father
Shitty businessman
Shitty philanthropist
Shitty human.
Don’t forget he just lost his lawsuit against Stoli/Nouvel and has to had over all of his documents.
Yes. Let’s add that to list for this losery, shitter of a human.
GOOD!!
Brad Pitt probably saw how things unfolded with the Depp situation and told himself he had nothing to worry about! Glad this is all coming to light and I hope Angie and the kids get justice!
I know most of us believed her and suspected something like this happened… but to finally have confirmation of it breaks me heart for her and her children. Imagine being stuck in a flying piece of metal with a raging, violent drunk? It’s terrifying.
I am also enraged at the fact he assaulted her, multiple times, and he got off scott free to further assault her through legal channels and print media. He is a POS. What is the point of the legal system when even the FBI will be like “nah, he’s ok”? I keep thinking of Michelle Branch and how fast she was arrested for a slap no one saw. We will always lose against men, and they know it.
Finally, the greatest piece of evidence I always believed in was the fact none of his children want to see him. 6 kids and they all want to be as far away from him as possible. That, to me, is proof enough of the abuse they witnessed.
I thought the same thing about Michele yesterday but didn’t say anything because I didn’t want to be attacked for condoning violence. It’s still wrong but if she could get arrested for assaulting the father of her 6 month old and toddler for cheating on her with a SLAP then how has he walked off scott free when she had the FBI?
That was a perfect situation for an abuser with his victims unable to get away from him. And a horrifying and frightening situation for Angelina and the children. Imagine being on a plane and not being able to get away or get your children to safety. No wonder he only gets supervised visits with his children and some don’t see him at all!
I remember reading that Maddox likes punk rock and hard rock type music. It’s funny to me that Pitt sells himself as some sort of artist that has musician friends but judges a teenager because of the type of music he listens to and what type of clothes he wears. So hard being a teen anyway then to have the parent judge then like that must have been hard for Maddox.
The last photo taken of Pitt with Angie’s kids – it was Maddox dressed like Pitt with the newsboy cap and Vivian trailing behind looking scared. So Maddox was trying to be like him at least some times and he was a complete AA-hole to that boy.
I was googling some of the old history about this and he talked about his alcohol problems in 2017, before he realized he could just pretend Angelina was Satan and people would believe him-
“The Oceans Eleven star has said that their marriage ended because he was “boozing too much.”
He told GQ Style magazine that the split was “self-inflicted” and when asked if the last few months had felt like he was grieving a death, he simply replied: “Yeah.”
The Fight Club star has quit alcohol since the incident, admitting it had become a “problem” during his life with Angelina, adding: “Truthfully I could drink a Russian under the table with his own vodka. I was a professional. I was good.”
It’s funny how all these pics we’ve seen before suddenly give a whole different vibe. I’m seeing so much now I never noticed earlier. So happy she finally broke free!
It kind of gives a different spin to her getting the double-mastectomy because she was high-risk for breast cancer (to me, anyway), like his situation maybe wasn’t as bad then but she realized that he wasn’t really fit to be the sole parent and she needed to make sure she stayed around. I hadn’t really factored in just how off he might have been even then.
Check out the wedding photos again. They’ve always made me uncomfortable. She looks miserable in every photo that doesn’t have her kids. I didn’t notice til now that Pax and Maddox look less than thrilled too. And those are the ones they published, the best they could get.
Yeah, I am having the same experience.
Her body also looks much healthier than the last years they were together. Gives another perspective.
There’s a blind item on lipstick alley that I think is about Pitt. His team has covered up a lot of abuse for him- not just his ex family/kids.
The way they’re working overtime with this smear campaign, I can certainly believe they’ve covered up his behavior before. One doesn’t instantly become an abuser either, it’s been going on for some time.
So tired of the legal system letting violent men stay out of jail. I know of one such man living in my small community. Repeated violent assaulted on his domestic partner and he is a free man with sole custody of his child.
My heart aches reading this and visualizing it in my head. I believe every word and I’m glad she’s holding the FBI accountable for their misdeeds. Pitt should be in jail.
Insane to think he won the Oscar after all of this happened.
I want to know why the pilot didn’t intervene. You know that plane had to be shaking w specially when he was hitting the ceiling.
I’m wondering about this myself. Surely someone on the crew knew what was happening, I’m curious why they didn’t land earlier. Unless the Minnesota (or wherever it was) stop was just that, and maybe trying to land somewhere they wouldn’t be as noticed.
The pilot made an emergency landing in Minessota & apparently wanted Pitt to get out!
Some here have discussed manipulation, and it makes me wonder if he was working those kids to pressure Angie into getting married. Remember at the time she really didn’t want to but said she did because of the kids, the kids wanted her to so she did it. All to just devolve quite quickly.
I kinda wonder if things really intensified after the marriage because he felt he owned her then when she had cancer she needed tending and couldn’t be at his beck and call. He could have resented all the attention she was getting…
For the past 2 days we read about what happening on that plane. And he still proved that Angelina Hurt his feelings. But the whole world know what he is now. He s in Korea now so ridicoulous he wants to be musical what een idiot escape what was happ
end abou him. And later no more picture SMH
My ex would have rants like this and nothing I did would trigger him – just that he was having a bad day + alcohol. He wanted to take it out on the weakest person available (me).
This would explain why there was supervised custody because the original story made it sound like he was drunk but the level of violence here was not what I expected. It also explains why the kids don’t want anything to do with him. It’s shocking to read the account much less living through it.
It takes strength to do what she did and leave knowing that Hollywood would side with him. But she and the kids seem to be in a much better place now.
Jolie’s resilience, strength & determination to fight him is unbelievable, what a strong woman even if the the world is against her she fought for her rights & her kids. And she is cool, calm & collected NO PR machines to speak on her behalf & won all the court battles while Pitt so busy influencing the public to take his side. What matters is Outcome from law courts not public opinion or public court!
@AD and she’s been doing this quietly for years knowing that people don’t have the truth. Yet she hasn’t been bad mouthing him. Admirable.
Does this mean Pitt paid off two pilots, at least one flight attendant, at least one security guard, and maybe a nanny? Or would NDAs these people had prior to the flight still apply because no criminal charges were filed?
Sounds like they had a moody teen. Brad perceived his normal teen moodiness as some sort of nefarious indicator and blamed Angelina for…like, allowing the boy to be a teen? Angelina was the only adult on that plane. She did everything right to diffuse the situation and keep the kids safe. I’m sure she didn’t want to go to the back of the plane for the second time, given that he had already assaulted her the first time. But her refusal would have made him even more unhinged. She put herself at risk to protect the kids. Zero chance this was the first time.
Being pushed to the ground is humiliating. It is an act of dominance on his part and an attempt to diminish her and make her feel small. It was the same thing with pouring beer over her. This was a deliberate attempt to humiliate her in front of their children. This is real cruelty and there is no chance it was an isolated incident.
There were multiple assaults, sustained violence, over a short period of time. I find it impossible to believe this was the first time he did this. I also suspect this wasn’t the first time she had to flee with the kids. The way he pitched a fit and wouldn’t let them deplane made me think she has left him before. It is not uncommon for victims of domestic violence to make multiple attempts before they are finally able to leave their abuser for good.
The fact that he received a standing ovation at the golden globes the next year. I can’t even imagine what Angie and the kids were feeling seeing get celebrate like this after what happened
Now I wish I hadn’t read this, it brought up so many childhood memories, none if them good. Nothing more to say.
Brad is a pos, a mountain of garbage, the lowest of the lowest..and to think that he kept smearing her to the press for 6 whole years when she hadn’t even told anything about what a piece of trash he is???
My heart hurts for Angie, Maddox and all the kids who had to witness (who knows how many times) that.