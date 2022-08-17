Will Queen Elizabeth make a point of snubbing the Sussexes in September?

On Monday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex surprised everyone by announcing that they would visit the UK and Germany in September. They confirmed their itinerary within the announcement: Manchester on 9/5 for the One Young World Summit, Dusseldorf on 9/6 for an Invictus Games event, then London on 9/8 for the WellChild Awards. They were perfectly clear that this trip is for those three events in the space of four days. So, obviously, Salt Island has spent all week complaining about whether the Sussexes will see Prince Charles, the Queen or the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Of course, that idle speculation has now turned into another favorite Salt Island trope: the Sussexes are “being snubbed” by the royals.
Queen Elizabeth may struggle to meet Prince Harry and Meghan Markle when they visit the U.K. next month as the aging monarch has an exceptionally busy week at the beginning of September and, sources at Buckingham Palace said, “Some things cannot be moved.”
Sources at Buckingham Palace told The Daily Beast that while there was no intention to steer expectations one way or the other around Harry and Meghan getting or not getting an audience with the queen, it is a simple fact that the week commencing September 5 is jam-packed with constitutional duties for the queen.
Harry and Meghan are expected to be in the U.K. twice in September: for the One Young World 2022 Summit in Manchester on Sept. 5, and again on Sept. 8 at the WellChild Awards. In between these dates they will be at an Invictus Games event in Düsseldorf. They are expected to stay at their Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage, but this has not been confirmed.
The most public of the queen’s duties that week is to hold an audience with Britain’s new prime minister on September 6, and invite them to form a government. While this is not in itself a particularly lengthy meeting, the queen, who is known for her assiduous work ethic, will demand extensive briefing notes to prepare for her meeting with the new PM (likely to be right-winger Liz Truss) and would be unlikely to welcome trifling domestic distractions as she prepares to anoint the woman who might, conceivably, be her last prime minister. She is likely to want to spend a considerable amount of time after the formal activity reflecting on the meeting with advisers, and recording it in her private diaries.
So the fact that this is the week chosen by Harry and Meghan for their visit might perhaps give the palace a convenient mechanism to pass on a meeting.
Harry & Meghan: We’re coming to the UK for some charity visits.
The Windsors: WE REFUSE TO SEE YOU, WE ARE SNUBBING YOU, WE HATE YOU.
That’s it in a nutshell. Anyway, I’m no calendar expert but it seems pretty likely that if the Queen travels to Windsor Castle and does the whole meeting-the-new-prime-minister thing there (which is likely) then she probably will be available to see Harry and Meghan on the 7th or 8th. I keep thinking about how the Sussexes’ visit with the Queen happened before they went to the Hague for Invictus. They arrived in Windsor, stayed overnight at Frogmore Cottage and had tea with the Queen before anyone had any idea they were there. It was during that visit that the Queen personally invited them to the Jubbly too. LOL.
Good lord, here we go again.
Exactly. They are not coming to see you Betty. And certainly not TOB-POP and DOT either. The Sussexes are going on a business trip but leave it to the attention seekers to try and make it all about them. The biggest attention seekers of course being the rota rats.
It’s exhausting 😣
“….unlikely to welcome *trifling* domestic *distractions*….”
Any damn way to get in there and try and give a shiv to H&M: “You are a *trifling* distraction, like a fly…SHOO!”
Man, I hope Liz flips them the bird and has H&M for a balls up tea party.
On the contrary, I hope H&M flip all of them the bird, merely flying in in time to conduct their business and pay them dust. All of them.
PS: And those royal f*krs should spend their energy hoping and praying that betty remains healthy enough to be up to the task of doing her “constitutional duty” i:e meet the new PM
@ Hopey, that was my thought as well. Who can tell from today if TQ will physically be able to usher in the new PM? This is quite a bit of speculation as she was unable to open Parliament as well as not attending a great deal of the Jubbly events. But no. As usual we will have these snubbing articles from now until H&M return to the US as they plan for the Halloween costumes for the precious Archie and Lili to wear….
@ Jan90067, what a horrendous statement that was. My gawd, all of the vipers are salivating at the chance of creating more delusions of “will they, or won’t they” narrative.
Give it up BM!! If TQ wants to see H&M, and IF they have the time, they will all meet.
It’s so bizarre to me that they think a family member, who will be in the country, may want a visit and they cannot make the time? I don’t care how busy the queen’s ‘work’ schedule is, she’s not working a solid eight hours & there will always be time for a meal. No time to share a meal with Harry & Meghan? Really? As for the others, eh, no need for a visit. Some family members you just skip over.
“Trifling domestic distractions”??!!
😂😂😂😂
Yup. That jumped out at me, as well. How to downgrade your family by calling them “distractions” . Wow.
I’m pretty sure that the Queen didn’t use ANY wording about this, much less the “trifling” bit. I’m fairly certain that’s the grey men again.
Sorry C-Shell! I didn’t scroll down far enough before I posted the same line! lol
“Trifling domestic distractions” sounds like someone trying not to use the N word. Like, the queen doesn’t have time for that “trifling n——” Harry married b
Will courtiers block Harry and Meghan from his grandmother? Will Edward Young act out on his nasty grudge again? There, tabloids, fixed it for you.
Ugh. I am glad Harry and Meghan can make this trip for the sake of their charities, but these courtiers and RR’s are all out of control.
My thoughts exactly. I’m sure Edward Young will be doing his damndest to prevent H&M from visiting the Queen but Harry’s wise to his scheming. If EY knows what’s good for him he’ll back off any interference. He’s in enough legal trouble for deliberately not passing on Harry’s request to pay for RPO security to the other RAVEC members, Home Office and the Met.
I doubt they’ll be staying at Frogmore cottage. I bet they stay at a B&B or hotel in Manchester and immediately leave to Germany and spend the bulk of their time in Germany before doing Well-Child and flying home. I also doubt Petty Betty will meet the new PM so Liz will meet Chuck. Also why is Betty doing tons of events when 🥚 and ☠ are young and can fill in?
I mean if they want to visit some time specifically to see her when they and she don’t have to be in and out for other obligations, they could probably arrange that. The Jubbly visit was more about decorum in attending parts of a large official event like that, but I think both parties probably knew they weren’t going to have a lot of personal time to see each other over that period of time that they were there. I also wouldn’t blame them if they didn’t want to plan a trip around just spending time with her when they don’t have official obligations.
Who needs the atomic clock, you can set all the watches by these people.
Seriously, 😂
The Queen’s not the only one with a busy schedule. H&M might not stay in the UK at all. Fly in, make a speech – fly out to Germany, stay over – fly back to the UK, make a speech – fly back home.
I was thinking that they might spend more time in Germany than the UK. Maybe Harry will be doing behind the scenes things for Invictus? Is it possible that the German authorities have agreed to give them full security so they will base themselves there for the bulk of the trip?
That sounds very reasonable and potentially an acute scenario @ Emily. They have so many irons in the fire that they will want to spend as little time as possible so that they may return to their beautiful children!!
That’s my thinking, too. As I understand it, the Netherlands gave them good security, so I can imagine the same would be true for Germany.
I would be embarrassed to be seen with the scandal-ridden Windsor clan.
Right? Who wants to be seen meeting with a guy who is known to accept bags of cash? Relative or not, you keep your distance.
It doesn’t sound like Harry and Meghan will have much time to see her anyway. They have the 3 events that we know of but I’m sure they will be doing other things while in the UK.
Tabloid newspapers in the UK for next 3 weeks are now going to be filled with rubbish from random people who have never met a royal, or possibly never even in the same room as a royal, and yet claim to know that royals innermost thoughts. But let’s not let a small manner like that get in the way of Danny Boy W, Tom Bowers, Camel Toe, Georgie aka Lady Colin Campbell, etc making some coin????
Meanwhile back at the Palace, will Edward Y be lurking in the corridors? Ready to jump out and stop “unwanted visitors” from (umm) visiting?
This is getting boring. The rota rats have to sell the BRF is top of the social food chain; and that the Sussexes are using the trip to beg for forgiveness. Harry and Meghan are giving the one digit salute to all these clowns and will go to their charities. I’m glad Meghan will speak at a charity she was involved in before she met Harry. That’s something Kate can’t say regarding William.
I don’t think it’s fair to compare what a barely adult Kate brought with her from before William to what a fully grown, established woman in her 30’s brought with her from before meeting Harry. However, the truth is, 20 yrs n and if Kate was stripped of her royal patronages she’d have nothing left. She only does what’s assigned to her and barely that. When Meghan left and was stripped of her patronages she still had her relationships with several non royal charities that she established while being a part of the firm.
Kate was 29 when she and William got married, though…there was plenty of time for her to establish herself with some charities but she just didn’t.
It continues to be eye-opening how badly the British media and many of the British public WANT the Queen to snub her mixed race great-grands and their parents. The British people seem to feed on news/speculation/lies that QE2 hates Harry and his family.
One statement from her could settle these speculations, but TQ seems to enjoy the ongoing scuttlebutt that she deliberately snubs her “favorite“ grandson (ostensibly because he married a biracial woman). Apparently those on Salt Island don’t seem to comprehend how bad that looks to the rest of the world.
Yep, the Windsors are showing the entire world their pale nasty ass, and it’s not pretty!
@Beverley, I totally agree that the Queen is aware of and condones the disparaging press about the Sussexes. I wish Harry would wise-up and realize that she is not the sweet ol’ gran he thinks she is.
They planned this trip because of WellChild, One Young World and the one year countdown to Invictus. the snark about “this week chosen by H&M” – do we think H&M called up OYW last week and told them when to hold this conference/summit?
Anyway my guess is they will meet with the Queen and the courtiers know they can’t stop it and are ticked off about it. I think Charles is going to make it known that he met with them as well, the same way he did after the Jubbly and after their April visit with the Queen.
I was going to say exactly this. Of course those salty b*tches would frame it that way, that H&M “chose” this schedule. Biggest effing eye roll.
They’re damned either way. If they don’t see TQ, they were snubbed. If they do, the vipers will say they pushed in/demanded an audience “but we stopped the Netflix cameras!”
@ Amy, of course. Their tactics are so blatantly comical, as well as consistent, we will hear the same stories on repeat. You would think that they could use their imagination to create a different angle, but no. Their relentless use of the same cat calls on repeat.
In other words, the courtiers will do everything possible to block Harry and Meghan from even seeing the queen, the Keenbridges plan to make a show of icing them out as usual, and Chuck doesn’t actually care if he sees them or not.
@Izzy
I think Charles cares! With recent HBO documentary “The Princess” and “The Crown” ready to drop in the Autumn Charles needs to show the world that he has some kind of relationship with Harry and his wife. Far too many people have seen the similarities between the treatment of Diana and Meghan for it to be easily brushed under the carpet.
Charles needs the goodwill that accompanies H&M on the global stage. If he can get it out there that he met with Harry and Meghan, it might not go down well in GB but, he knows it will look good on the world stage. Charles is no fool, he knows everyone likes a happy ending.
Also, with father and son outwardly building bridges it has the added bonus of showing William as a stubborn petulant man child. I’ve no doubts there will be stories of William “snubbing” Harry, when a far better story is that he made time to sit down and thrash things out with his brother. IMHO the more William avoids Harry the guiltier he looks. I get that he might feel angry about the Oprah interview, but, this argument started way before then. Harry has moved on but, William won’t let it go. It’s almost as if he thinks by continually repeating the same old story about “betrayal” then people will eventually believe it, when in fact the opposite is proving to be true.
@ Laura D, yes. Charles does care about his public image!! Otherwise we wouldn’t have had those stories of their chat during the Jubbly event as well as the conveniently placed, leaked, statement that Charles extended an olive branch to Harry and Meghan.
Charles can see the writing in the wall as his devious cash-for-access “donation’s” are being spilled all across the pages of GB while many residents are clamoring for assistance in paying for utilities as well as food and petrol.
The fact that Parliament, or BoZo, cut the measly £20 pounds, or what ever the exact figure, was dramatically cut from providing taxpayers a small sampling of relief has soured many across all socio economic families. The people of GB are struggling with costs of living on top of the potential utilities doubling in the next few months and into the new year.
Harry said it ; the queen only knows what she has been told ( by the men in grey). For all she knows it’s Harry who doesn’t want to see her. Divide and conquer.
I absolutely do not believe @Julia that the Queen is ignorant of the press and other royal family members’ maligning the Sussexes. In years past the queen always kept tabs on what the gossips said about her and the family. I remember a picture from decades ago with her in her office and a display of all the Royal gossip mags on what appear to be a coffee table. If you remember also the queen insisted on seeing the Oprah interview before she penned that Recollections Differ memo (her Secretary had reportedly wanted to put a statement out without her having seen the interview). She is aware that she may not get all of the information filtered down accurately from her staff. When she cares, she has the means to be well informed about the press surrounding her family. She just doesn’t care about Harry and Meghan. She never has.
“it is a simple fact that the week commencing September 5 is jam-packed with constitutional duties for the queen.”
Sorry – is this the 96 year old woman with intermittent mobility issues who was too frail to make more than two brief appearances at her own Jubbly? You know, the one we’ve been told not to expect to see and who keeps cancelling everything?
Their nonsense beggars belief.
So well said @ The Hench!!
So true, she wasn’t even capable to attend the official welcome to Balmoral where she could once again meet her nemesis, that adorable pony who likes to 💩 in front of her and eat her flowers.
Yes, that would be the Queen who wasn’t able to fulfill the major constitutional duty of opening Parliament.
Here we go again. Will they meet the Queen or not, will they meet William and Kate or not, will they meet Charles or not, will they bring the children or not. This is a drama that is played out every time they visit the UK. It is now even extended to the USA with K&W upcoming visit later this year.
MikeB, I don’t remember reading that KHate would be joining W. I have read that W will be here.
A relevant observation from Krys about Prince Harry now having the option of
IF/WHEN/HOW to have media interaction.
It must be a relief, now for the inevitable from the other side.
This is familiar- The Queen as an euphemism.
they only saw the queen in june, even if they lived full time in the UK, they wouldn’t necessarily see her any more often.
You know those journalists are patting themselves on the back for their sick burn 🙄
Given her age and the fact that she might die any day, Harry might try to stop by and see her even if for a few minutes.
We are to believe that the queen is busy reading extensive briefing notes, no staff person is reading those notes and summarizing them for her? And after her meetings she is busy recording the meeting in her private diary? What is she writing? “Met with Boris today. He’s was wearing that horrible blue tie again and most have stopped at the fish and chips shop before coming here based on the grease stains on his tie”. And that take precedent to meeting her grandson. So much for the idea that at the end the regret is not that we should have spent more hours at work but that we should have spend more time with family and friends.
And for a grandson to visit his grandmother he has to ask for an audience? Here is my suggestion, if the queen is that busy give Harry the time penciled in for Andrew. It won’t hurt Andrew to miss one sit down with mommy.
This is such a silly story to me bc, maybe last week?, they were questioning whether or not she’d even be able to make the meeting with the new PM bc she’s at her summer estate (is that Balmoral or Sandringham?) and that might be too much travel? She usually stays there till October. Seeing each other seems like a lot of work for either party and isn’t practical.
This is just pathetic. It’s the BM tying themselves in knots to try to write about Harry and Meghan – will they meet with the Cambridges? Will they see the queen?
It’s not clear whether they’ll even spend a single night on salty isle, let alone try to shoehorn visits into what is essentially a business trip. It’s understandable that the royals don’t understand the concept, but not everyone can pad out their itinerary with, say, scuba diving and send someone else the bill. They are travelling for WORK.
Another day of we don’t know so we’ll throw something out and see what sticks?
Nothing to see here folks, lol
I don’t like people thinking they know H and M’s M.O.– going to Frogmore Cottage and walking over to visit the Queen. That is dangerous for them. I hope, if they do see the Queen, they alter the way they do it.
She’s going to see him. She’s done it every time!