The Duke & Duchess of Sussex will visit the UK & Germany next month

Well, this is something to look forward to as we’re currently in the royal gossip sleepy era of August. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be in Europe next month! They’re traveling to the UK and Germany to support several charities and organizations, among them the Invictus Games. Invictus Dusseldorf will be held in September 2023, so the trip to Germany will be a hype event one year before the games.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will return to the UK next month to attend a string of charity events. The visit will mark the first time Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been back in the UK since they attended the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations in early June. A spokesperson for the couple said: “Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to visit with several charities close to their hearts in early September.” The trip will include a visit to Manchester on 5 September, where the couple will attend the One Young World summit – an event which brings together young leaders from more than 190 countries. Harry is a counsellor for the organisation, alongside Justin Trudeau, Sir Richard Branson, and Jamie Oliver. They couple will then travel to Germany to attend the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 One Year to Go event, before returning to the UK for the WellChild Awards on 8 September.

[From The Independent]

The Sussexes announced this trip publicly early Monday morning in the US, but mid-morning in the UK. As it turns out – at least according to the Daily Beast’s Royalist column – the Sussexes gave Buckingham Palace advanced notice of the trip and “the palace seems relaxed about the visit.” No one knows if Harry and Meghan will bring their kids, but this visit sounds like it’s heavy on the charity stops and travel, so I would think… probably not. I bet the kids stay in Montecito, probably with Grandma Doria.

I’m sure we’ll be gifted with at least thirty major stories about the Sussexes’ security situation, especially given that Harry is still suing the Home Office AND he’s now suing the Met Police. We’ll also get a lot of drama about whether the Sussexes “will see the poor Queen” and probably Poor Charles too. Meanwhile, I bet this trip gets William and Kate off their asses. The Cambridges take forever to “get back to work” after their summer holidays. Ten bucks says that there is a keen emergency meeting at Kensington Palace about scheduling something fancy and performative on the days the Sussexes will be seen.