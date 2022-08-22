KP confirms: The Cambridge kids will go to Lambrook starting in September

Pretty crazy to think that Kensington Palace has been openly briefing the media about the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Berkshire house-hunting and school changes for their kids, yet we’ve only gotten a “formal announcement” about the changes right now, this week. It’s been over fourteen months since we first heard about this scheme for William and Kate to relocate their family to Windsor/Berkshire. They were looking at private homes, they were publicly lobbying the Queen and Charles for one of the fancier properties on the Royal Windsor estate, they were looking at different schools. And after all of that, it’s likely just Kate and the kids moving into a four-bedroom cottage with no staff quarters, and the kids are going to a co-ed school for rich peasants.
Prince William and Kate will move with their three children George, Charlotte and Louis to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor and send them to the prestigious £21,000-a-year Lambrook School nearby, it was confirmed today.
The couple have been planning a move to Berkshire since last year and royal aides have now revealed their children will all go to the same school, which is about seven miles away from their new home, from September. William and Kate, both 40, who have been based at Kensington Palace since 2017, are said to want to give the youngsters a country upbringing and want to be closer to the Duchess’s parents, Michael and Carole Middleton.
A source said: ‘This is very much a decision that two parents have made to give their children the ‘most normal’ start possible. KP can be a little bit of a fishbowl. They wanted to be able to give George, Charlotte and Louis a bit more freedom than they have living in central London. It’s very much a decision that’s been led by the kids.’
The couple, who will also now be closer to the Queen’s private apartments at Windsor Castle, will retain the 20-room Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace as a base in the capital – and this will also be the offices for their staff. The Cambridges also intend to also keep a third property – their current country home at Anmer Hall on the 96-year-old monarch’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk, which they are expected to still visit there for retreats.
William and Kate are understood to want to be closer to the Queen, who has suffered various health issues over the past year – and this will position them in a new era where they are taking over more important royal roles.
Adelaide Cottage will be William and Kate’s fourth property if including a holiday home in Scotland. William was given the Tam-Na-Ghar cottage on the Balmoral estate by his great-grandmother the Queen Mother in 2002. Just yesterday, Kate and her children Charlotte and Louis were spotted sitting in economy on a budget flight to Inverness Airport with their nanny and a security team as they travelled to Balmoral to holiday with the Queen.
Kensington Palace confirmed the family will be moving to Adelaide Cottage before the school term begins. A spokesman for the couple said today: ‘The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have today announced that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will attend Lambrook School in Berkshire from September 2022. Their Royal Highnesses are hugely grateful to Thomas’s Battersea where George and Charlotte have had a happy start to their education since 2017 and 2019 respectively and are pleased to have found a school for all three of their children which shares a similar ethos and values to Thomas’s.’
This is full of interesting little asides! “Kate and her children Charlotte and Louis were spotted sitting in economy…” So… William had George this weekend and they traveled to Scotland separately? Sounds like Kate has been enjoying “one last summer” at Anmer Hall before she’s shuffled off to Adelaide Cottage permanently, right? “This will position them in a new era where they are taking over more important royal roles…” Yes, that’s what hiding out in a downgraded cottage in Windsor means, it means that Kate is getting a much more important role! So much for all of her big birthday embiggening, Kate is being exiled to Berkshire where we’ll barely ever see her “work” again. As for the confirmation of the school… it sounds like a perfectly acceptable school in general. It’s just very strange to me that William and Kate have never prioritized the aristo-“pipeline” schools where William and Harry went when they were kids.
“It’s very much a decision that’s been led by the kids.”
I do not buy that at all.
LOL I was coming to call BS on that obvious lie. Nothing about this move has seemed to prioritize their children.
Those two have never once made a decision that prioritized their kids
@C, that’s probably the single most preposterous line in an article full of them.
Not giving them the HRH title would have been prioritizing the kids. As great grandchildren of the current monarch, none of them needed to be called prince and princess. It would have shown humility to wait until their grandfather was king. But that’s not how William or the Middletons roll.
@ Nic919k hey now…don’t say that!! CarolE has spent decades manipulating her daughter as well as years burping Bullyiam after each dinner, with a side of snuggling and whispering of all good things of CopyKeen and CarolE. Plus Cocaine Gary has spent millions of pounds to get CopyKeen were she is. You don’t think she would have protected her heir to the throne grandchild? Of course she is!!! George gets all of Ms Meddletons affection as she teaches Charlotte how to stalk and apprehend your betrothed with manipulation and threats, with the added attribute to muscle out any potential competition.
@ Both Sides Now, as Louis is SOL. Poor boy.
I (ashamedly) clicked on the DM article about the move.
Even the fail fans are destroying this narrative and the negative comments are raining down on the Cambridges.
Not surprising as they have no need for a FORTH home. My gawd, it’s not rocket science. And if there sole purpose was to support QEII, they would have moved once PP passed, not 2 years later.
Many Britons won’t be able to afford heating this year but these privileged kids need more privacy and another taxpayer funded home. It’s completely tone deaf. Only sycophants will buy it.
If they at least got rid of Amner or KP it wouldn’t look so greedy. But they don’t want to say the real reason for this move.
@ Nic919, I must admit since we read so much about Britain, I have been reading British news, and all I can say is that my heart breaks for every single one of you. The fact that they are not going to cap the prices to heat your homes, which by some estimates will be 4x’s your monthly average, broke my heart. Plus the measly government assistance that you were all entitled to has been cut as well. On top of not being able to heat your homes, you won’t be able to eat either.
I am incredibly sorry that all of you are suffering so badly. I hope that this doesn’t cause a calamity of homelessness as well. Though many families will be without food and many have small children as well. You can’t expect people to donate to food banks when 80% of the population is unable to heat their homes, yet alone eat.
Me too and Enjoyed the vitriol immensely 😏
It’s utterly bizarre that they didn’t decide this prior to George attending school. Suddenly they are going to change both George and Charlotte mid stream because they didn’t realize KP is in London?
If removing them from the fishbowl was the truth, they would have done this years ago. This is about letting William have KP on his own.
Exactly. Did KP suddenly change locations? William grew up there, he knows what its like.
I was in London recently and I’ll admit I was surprised at how Kensington Palace is RIGHT THERE in Hyde Park (I think its called Kensington Gardens at that point). but it seems to me that in some ways they could hide in plain sight in London. Windsor is smaller and is absolutely crawling with tourists. I feel like once they’re not on royal property in Windsor, they would be a lot more “exposed.” IDK,.
Again, they’re trying to use their children as a human shield for their own decisions and actions. Gross.
Kate looks tired…and I don’t necessarily mean in a physical way (although she totally does). She looks like someone who knows they’ve been given a pile of [dung] and are forced to make it work. I would be so tired of having to constantly lie to the media if I was her.
I do hope those kids can live happy lives instead of just being PR props for their parents. I’m hoping they have people they can go to for comfort.
If you’re referring to the big photo where she’s in a beige sweater and olive coloured jacket, that’s an older photo that has been used numerous times. Unlike most others, it’s not been retouched and photoshopped to make her look like a fresh-faced teenager.
I hope their kids can handle these big changes in their little lives.
It’s from her trip to the Netherlands which was this year. So not that old a photo and not taken in the UK, hence the lack of photoshop.
I’ve always thought Kate looks in that picture like she spent the entire night before crying.
Can’t they technically still use Anmer for the summers? Doesn’t it have a pool? Just saying, I’d want to stay at the house with the pool over the summer. Does Middleton manor have a pool? The heat is making me fixated on this for some reason.
Yes, Anmer has a pool and yes, Middleton Manor also has a pool. When Kate was pregnant with George, she supposedly spent a lot of time at her parents that summer bc it was so hot. (they did not have Anmer at that point IIRC.)
and yes, they can still technically use Anmer for the summers which is why the line of this being their last “normal summer in Norfolk” is just silly, unless something else is going on behind the scenes.
Ah ok. I get why Kate would want to avoid Anmer after being iced out by the toffs, but in my mind, a pool during a heat wave would trump icy relations with the neighbors. But if Midd manor has one, okay then, she could just use that. All of that is of course assuming that Kate is allowed to even go to Anmer anymore if there is actually a separation. Bc you’re right, Becks1, why would it be the last normal summer in Norfolk? It ain’t going anywhere.
You’re right @Becks1 – that last part really stood out to me too. Why would it be their last summer at Anmer? There’s been no reports of the Cambs giving it up in exchange for this new house. Unless, to your theory, there is something going on behind the scenes regarding the separation agreement between Keen & Egg? Maybe she’s had to forfeit her right to use Anmer in exchange for Adelaide. Either way, this story is going to keep growing arms and legs. The Cambridges have opened a door that they can’t bolt shut with this move to Windsor. It’s the kids I feel slightly sorry for when all is said and done.
How far is Middleton manor from the new school? Because I recall a weird story about Carole wanting to build an annex for Ukrainian refugees which could also be cover for another spot for Kate and the kids.
Okay I looked it up, lol. Lambrook is about 7 miles from Windsor Castle (I just used that as my starting point) about and about 25 miles from Bucklebury (that’s still where the Midds are, right?) so while its not next door, its a lot closer than when the kids were in London. And the whole thing makes more sense if we remember that this started with W&K house hunting in Berkshire (sorry, it started with “the Duchess of Cambridge and her husband Prince William” house hunting, which was also weirdly worded.) So Kate wanted to be close to her parents, that was shot down, and the best she could get was Adelaide. (which seems nice to me but I imagine she had different expectations.)
and yes, I think the annex for “refugees” is more for Kate and the kids.
I agree with all of you. Everything about this has been so bizarrely stated and mishandled from day one, and I don’t think it’s part of some strategy, I think they’re really just *this* bad at PR, because every new statement they make has people going “🤔🤔🤔” and I can’t imagine they welcome the constant speculation about the state of their marriage.
They’ve been trotting out the “We just want to be nOrMaL!” BS since George was a baby, and they use it to justify everything they do, even when those things are totally contradictory to
a) each other and b) anything remotely “normal.” There’s nothing relatable or “normal” about acquiring a fourth (!) home, so they really need to retire that tired line.
I’m sure that either Kate’s parents or Pippa has a pool, if not both (Pippa probably has an indoor one and an outdoor one, ffs) and the Cambridges are keeping Amner anyway, so to keep throwing out any remarks about a “last summer at Amner” is serving _zero_ purpose except fueling even more speculation. I think I agree with @Jais and @TheDuchess that Kate probably forfeited her use of Amner going forward, so it can be Will’s country love nest? But who knows with these two. (If they’re still pretending to be married at Christmas, wouldn’t they all stay there then?)
If I was Kate, I wouldn’t want to be surrounded by a community of people who’d basically laughed me out of society (even if I was able to stay put on my enormous estate) if had the option of going elsewhere.
Maybe she and Pippa are still close, and Kate is happy to stay at Mummy’s, but if I had to guess one way or another, I’d guess there was some serious tension between the sisters right now, given everything we’ve learned about Pippa over the past couple of months. (Sorry, I still giggle at Pippa being outed as an *actual* early years expert AND naming her daughter after Bill’s sidepiece in back-to-back news cycles 😭)
And as I’ve learned from personal experience (😬), the older your children get, the harder it is to maintain any real privacy about what goes on in your home. They talk to their teachers and friends more, and it is almost impossible that none of the Cambridge children will ever slip up. It’s also an incredibly unfair burden to put on them, imo— to expect them to cover for their marital parents’ issues at their ages? Horrible. Especially as they’re being forced to get used to a new home, a new school, *and* all new classmates at the same time.
Finally, it is beyond asinine to — in the same breath as claiming you want to be like the “normal” peasants — say that the decision to get this fourth home is “driven by the children” when your children are aged 4–9. For god’s sake.
If I thought this was some sort of convoluted strategy to throw the public off the truth, I might actually admire them, lol, but I really believe they’re genuinely this consistently inept, no matter who is heading up their communications staff.
More taxpayer money well spent by the Cambridges!
@Lorelei your comment made me think of something. Kids DO talk and do tell stories and if the cambridges are separated and not living together, that will definitely come out in the new school eventually – either from one of the Cambridge children’s own lips or bc a fellow student notices something etc. So doesn’t that make their separation MORE likely to come out?
Like, I’m thinking that in the aristocratic circle, their separation may be a well known secret, especially if William is sleeping his way through that circle and Kate is always at her mother’s or wherever. And so if one of their kids comes home and says “George says his parents don’t live together” that parent will probably shrug bc hey, they’ve known that for years and haven’t run to the press yet.
But people outside that aristo circle, new money, may feel less loyalty to the FFK and FFQC and may have loose lips – maybe they run directly to the press, maybe they just let their information slip at a dinner party or whatever, and suddenly a secret that wasn’t that well kept in the aristo circles but pretty much stayed in that circle is the hottest gossip in Berkshire in years.
Now some may keep their mouths shut in order to stay on W&K’s good sides, but some may feel differently. Basically I’m theorizing that separating them even more from the aristocratic circles may mean the separation becomes public knowledge sooner rather than later.
The amount of money some parent could make breaking any story confirming separation is a huge risk. I think they are banking on loyalty that may not exist.
@Becks1…that has been my big question ever since the separation rumors have become more and more prevalent. Those kids are too little to expect them to keep such a huge secret. And what I wouldn’t give to be the proverbial fly on the wall when those conversations took place! How in the world do you explain to them that Mummy and Daddy don’t live together any more, without absolutely shattering their little world? If they know, that explains George and Charlotte always looking miserable when they’re trotted out, and Louis acting out so badly. If I wanted to bet on which one blows the door open first, it would have to be Louis. That kid is wide open and a complete loose cannon already. George and Charlotte are just old enough that they could be convinced to keep quiet, but that four year old is gonna do what he wants, and damn the consequences.
As to the other point about the separation being an open secret in the aristo world – maybe the plan is to get Kate settled and hidden, and then if the kids out them, it’s not a big deal. Weird strategy, but I could see these two running with it. She’s hidden from the press, for all intents and purposes, the news explodes organically from one of the kids leaking it, and they wait it out. I can’t see the tabloids setting up a prolonged stalking situation in the country, where it will be harder to get to them, and eventually, they’ll head back to the city and write their news from there. Who knows, though. There’s outrage aplenty about the four homes now, but if the tabs don’t run it into the ground, it blows over, like all the Cambridge stories.
“It’s been led by the kids” keeps getting repeated. I’m starting to think it’s true. But not in the way they’re meaning it.
I don’t think the kids are the issue, but I think the kids’ school was. I suspect the Woodpegger pegged a few yummy mummies from gym class.
i can see that being the issue, but then why Windsor? They could have just found a different school in London. Maybe they thought that would be too obvious?
I do think the reason they keep going for these schools that aren’t the typical aristo-pipeline schools is because Kate is not accepted among those parents.
I imagine the London prep/pre prep/private school circle is small so gossip would travel fast. So if it was found out at one school, it would quickly be found out at another school.
Becks- definitely the aristos are being avoided. But I think it’s also maybe Kate wants to get the kids away from London gossip. And perhaps move them away from any friends whose mums might be too friendly with Willy.
It’s also probably to be closer to Carole. But I wonder also if Kate wants away from London/KP staff. We heard rumors one booked trips for Will and his mistress. Maybe she wants Windsor staff cause they won’t do that? Sure, Willy will still go to KP, but it could make a difference being at Windsor.
@Rapunzel I don’t know about the staff part. Can’t William just ask the staff ta KP to book his trips etc for him? But, maybe Kate prefers not seeing that happen right in front of her face, and with some distance she can pretend its not happening?
If the negative reaction keeps on we will see some of the RRs say it was because George didn’t like Battersea. Which still doesn’t explain why they couldn’t find another school in London.
Perhaps the kids have been exposed to too much of Will’s incandescent rage.
I suspect that may be the case. I don’t want to victimize Kate but I suspect she wants to curtail some of the examples set before the children.
@K8erade — I think the children need to get away from their father as well. While harder to limit poor George’s time in the barrel, at least curtail Charlotte’s and Louis’ exposure to William’s temper tantrums. In particular, anything having to do with verbal and emotional abuse of their mother.
Of course, only so much can be done. We know William is difficult around his own father and verbally abusive people need outlets. When they lose a target, they find another. I would hate for George to become that for him.
I think it’s ‘led by the kids’ as in the Keens are living separate lives and Windsor gives them a little more privacy in that regard and allows the kids to split time between parents a lot more quietly than they would be able to in London. And Mutton Buttons probably wants to be close to her mummy if that’s the case.
Yeah I can buy into that idea – maybe the kids struggled to make friends.
The list of staff somebody listed for Kate is mind-boggling. If this is minor, then I can’t imagine what other royals have. Yikes. Surely it also includes a nanny or two.
“… stylist, hair & makeup people for engagements, a chef & housekeeper (whenever the kids are in residence with her), and one private secretary, “
But wouldn’t going to a new school = a new group of yummy mummies? I think it’s out of the frying pan and into the fire in that regard.
Maybe they negotiated that William stay away from the “yummy mummies” at the new school. He no doubt worked his way through the other school. Also, the kids are reaching an age where gossip could get back to them.
@Snuffles, that’s really the only way it makes sense (and would work, logistically), but Bill has been pushing for years now the fact that he does occasional school runs as proof of how “normal” he is, so, idk…maybe he’ll claim he’s much busier with work (lol) in London now? But that would pretty much be admitting he only sees the kids on weekends and school breaks, and I don’t think he wants to go there? At least not yet. And you’re right that the kids will hear (and read) more now.
Good luck to them in spinning a coherent lie that will 1) keep W&K away from each other completely except when it is absolutely necessary for them to appear together, 2) allow them both to spend an equal amount of time with the children, 3) both be equally involved in the kids’ school lives, and 4) enable them to not have to share any staff.
@Rapunzel, I get that Kate was angry that their shared staff helped book getaways for Bill and…whoever he was seeing at the time, and apparently Kate had the authority to fire at least one of them.
And I can’t blame her for being upset; that must have felt like such a humiliating betrayal— especially since she needed desperately to feel like someone was “below” her, particularly back when the whole Rose debacle was unfolding and she was learning the extent to which the Norfolk set had rejected her— and at that point, her staff (and Meghan, apparently 😒) were really the only people she could lord her status over. I am a little surprised that Bill allowed her to unilaterally fire anyone, though.
But would Charles even pay for any staff for Kate alone outside of her stylist, hair & makeup people for engagements, a chef & housekeeper (whenever the kids are in residence with her), and one private secretary, considering how little she does?
As someone else posted here the other day, all Kate really needs as far as “work” is concerned is, like, an iPad, if not just her phone. People working at their offices in KP do all of the planning, so all Kate does is wait to be told when & where she’s going and what time her chauffeur will be picking her up. They probably email her briefing papers which she likely ignores. She then chooses her outfit and gets her hair done. It’s not as if she needs an office staff in Windsor (or Berkshire; wherever she ends up actually spending the bulk of her time).
As I’ve theorized before, I think a new school means a fresh start for K&W, in which the new set of school parents won’t recognize anything weird going on between K&W, because whatever their new routine is will be new to the other parents, too.
K&W can establish as standard operating procedure — nothing to see here! — Will picking up the kids on certain Fridays, for instance, if they’re living apart, which I think they are. At the previous school, that maybe would have been seen as new and weird by other parents, but the new set of school parents will just come to accept it as the family’s routine.
Maybe that’s not an issue because William is actually being faithful* (in a weird way, since its not to his wife) to whoever the current mistress is, so there won’t be any affairs at the new school?
*I know, I LOLed at that too, but hey, stranger things have happened.
@SuzieQ that’s a good point. The new school won’t know the routines. So if its always Kate picking them up, and William is only there on Fridays, or whatever, it will just be seen as the way things are (and if the parents think beyond that, they’ll probably assume William is working in London.)
Who knows what’s happening with this, but my current guess is that William will live in London during the week and helicopter out to see the kids on the weekends, and either stay at AC or the castle itself while Kate goes home to her parents. This guess may change tomorrow, lol, but if its something close to the truth (who knows), then it means that William will have very little regular interaction with the parents at the school.
That’s a great idea SuzieQ about a fresh start. But won’t they just have to move again in another year or two? People might not pick up on their routine right away, but they will after a few months, especially because these two probably won’t think to vary their schedules.
@Becks “William will live in London during the week”
Whenever he’s in London, William will live in KP most of the time. He’s not going to see the children that much, except maybe George. Either because someone else is moving into KP or he’s tired of staying in London hotels.
Regarding the parents in the other schools “finding out,” that’s impossible. Too many people know. In fact, the parents will whisper “notice how we only see him pick up on Fridays, never during the week.”
Kate is driving the move. She wants to leave a toxic environment, like Harry and Meghan before her. Kate put up with much from William, but he’s now too abusive to her and, maybe, in front of their children as well. Altho she’s pushing the move, he chased her out. He made it even too toxic for her.
I keep reading Lambrook as Lamebrook.
I agree that everything about this move is odd and def feels like a pre-emptive move ahead of a divorce/separation announcement. The focus around the narrative of giving the kids a ‘normal’ life away from London is also very odd – when looked at with the comment about being close to the Middletons is very striking to me as its clear that its about taking the kids away from Chuck who is based either in London or Highgrove (its about 1.5 hr drive). Ma is tightening her grip on this poor kids ahead of a divorce – she doesn’t want the Windsors having any influence over them.
Given how hard Carol(e) pushed for this marriage to happen, I do wonder if something has arisen that has even given her a cause for concern. She seems to be taking control of the situation behind the scenes and it would seem heavy handedly.
Yeah it absolutely reads as Lamebrook, and that adds another layer of hilarity to it all.
It’s lame because it doesn’t have a ski chalet and the cakes taste of nothing, remember??
I keep reading it that way, too. Lamebridges send their kids to Lamebrook. It’s perfect.
Lamebrook here as well…
@DU, me too! My brain automatically fills it in and sees “Lamebrook.”
@Becks, I’m still lol at “it doesn’t even have its own ski chalet!” I mean, god forbid.
It seems like a nice school, and I think if this announcement had come even two months ago it wouldn’t have raised so many eyebrows.
But this has played out so publicly in such a weird way (as I keep saying, lol) that its clear the kids are switching schools because of the move, not the other way around. William knew what a fishbowl KP was when they moved there, he grew up there. Why is it suddenly now an issue? And no, Adelaide Cottage is not in any way a sign of their growing importance in the Firm, lol. Kate’s been downgraded. She pushed hard, publicly, for a new house, for Royal Lodge, even for Windsor Castle itself, and Adelaide is what she’s stuck with.
And Kate arriving in Scotland with only Charlotte and Louis is very telling. William is clearly traveling separately with George. Remember when they went to Birmingham a few weeks ago, Kate traveled by train while William and Charlotte went by helicopter. Maybe Kate’s helicopter usage has been curtailed?
One of the more odd stories of the summer is the one where QE is unhappy with Cambridges’ helicopter usage. To me that seemed a very suspicious front for taking separate modes of transportation (hence separation). Although William the Idiot just bungled that story by taking George (and sole heir) on his lonesome. If he had taken Charlotte or Louis while George stayed with Kate, it would have been more believable.
Er, George isn’t the sole heir, Charlotte and Louis are definitely still in the line of succession. Not to mention the other, like, hundred or so other people in line that the UK government keeps track of…
It DOES run counter to the ‘separating the heirs’ thing a little but they have split the heirs into two groups of two (William and George, Charlotte and Louis) so it’s merely a weird way of doing it and not completely ignoring the rule altogether.
something tells me from all the favourite son stories, maybe the Queen made up that heirs can’t travel together so she would never have to travel with Charlie.
So many made up stupid rules with this stupid family.
Splitting the heirs means number 2 and number 3 should not be in a helicopter together. Yes Charlotte and Louis are next after that, but it’s always the top ranked that get separated from each other.
I don’t think one parent having one child and the other having the other two kids necessarily means anything. A lot of parents do that, for various reasons. Maybe George had an activity or social engagement of some kinds, like a birthday party for a friend. Maybe there was something he wanted to do that didn’t interest the other kids, so William just took him by himself while Kate went up to Scotland with the younger ones. They have the time and resources, so why not? Families don’t have to be all together all the time.
That said, this has been happening a lot lately, and it’s just part of a pattern and a series of events and rumors and changes that all seem to point to a separation, albeit maybe an informal one. They’ll be closer to TQ in Berkshire, but I don’t think that’s what fueled the move and change of schools. I think Kate wants to be closer to her family. And if their marriage really is on the rocks, I wouldn’t blame her. I don’t have sympathy for Kate but marital strife, separation, and divorce (if that’s in the cards) are incredibly stressful for most people.
@Annel: i think the move to windsor has more to do with the privacy part, just not privacy for the kids.
Kate will move into adelaide cottage while william will probably stay at the big house. And because there’s more privacy nobody will minitor their comings and goings
Yeah, I don’t see Kate taking the two younger kids to Balmoral by herself via economy because George had an “activity.” If that was the case they just would have pushed the entire trip back by a day.
Wondering if it’s because WIlliam and George are the heirs and it’s too “dangerous” to let them fly on a budget plane but the spares and Mom aren’t as “critical” and can do duty as “look how normal we are”?
Could be a burn from Kate for the environmentalist PW traveling by helicopter while she is doing commercial travel. Or are they teaching the “spares” to not expect to be treated equally to the heir?
@nutella
“it’s because WIlliam and George are the heirs and it’s too “dangerous” to let them fly on a budget plane but the spares and Mom aren’t as “critical””
There’s no reason for Kate not to travel first class. Either they thought she’d be less noticed in economy or Kate’s choice.
Lately? Remind me of a time when they acted like a family, that does not involve an official royal duty, or a free vacation. I can’t remember a time when Willnot and Cannot looked carefree, like parents enjoying their young children having fun.
Yes, it makes sense that the kids are being passed between parents for daily activities, like birthday parties, but when has this family ever been spotted having fun, that does not involve a photo op?
I think it’s interesting the formal announcement came out on the William letterhead, not the entwined W and C letterhead. But maybe I’m reading too much into that?
I think her flying economy with the other 2 kids is baldy and Chuck punishing her for the skip chuck bs. Charles has cut her budget and will not be funding her travel anymore. Baldy is focused on George as the heir and I do think he will probably bring Charlotte in occasionally, but not Louis. Louis is too much work and Billy didn’t even want to have him. She’s on her way out the door.
I think the William letterhead has previously been used for things like the statement on Philip’s passing, which makes sense in that case. Using it for this announcement IS kinda interesting because you’d think the W&C letterhead would be more appropriate for an announcement on their children’s education. But maybe it’s actually nothing much because KP does tend to be rather sloppy/careless about a number of things. Who knows? This whole situation gets weirder and weirder.
@BeachDreams – that’s the thing, right? it’s hard sometimes to tell what’s deliberate or what’s KP being careless and lazy lol.
@Shazbot, good catch!!
But as @Beach Dreams said, they’re so consistently sloppy and inept that it *might* not mean anything? I do still think it’s interesting, though. Something to keep an eye out for in upcoming press releases from them. (It’s definitely petty enough for me to believe William could have done it purposely!)
@K8terade (I love your name, btw!), I could be wrong with the timing, but wasn’t the Queen’s slapdown re: Will’s excessive helicopter use because the numbers reported to the public showed how much he was using it during the pandemic, when he was clearly “working” via Zoom? So it was obvious he was just using it constantly to jaunt off to see, uh, whoever. I could swear I read that explanation at the time.
Having the heirs not travel together does make sense, but George is nine and they never worried about it before, so to pretend NOW that it’s the reason W&K go anywhere separately— especially when George is the one with William, ffs!— is so, so stupid. If they’d started that policy as soon as he’d been born, it probably wouldn’t have been questioned. But now, they’re clearly just trying to use it as cover for traveling separately, and, as usual, they’re too dim to realize how transparent this is.
I mean, look how much info the public was able to glean from that split-second moment of footage when Charlotte ran excitedly to Kate, duffel bag in hand. And all we could even see was her feet! (BTW, do we know who took that video? A photographer or just a random a member of the public who happened to be a bystander?)
In any case, there’s no way they’re going to be able to keep a lid on a separation much longer. I have no doubt that they’ll try by spouting lies as long as they possibly can, though.
@Becks1:Thank you because i feel like not enough people are pointing out the fact that kate and charlotte and louos arrived to Scotland separately and were forced to fly economy.
Definitely separate lives.
It sure has the “cast off” first wife feel to it, doesn’t it? I wonder if Kate insisted on Charlotte being with her.
@Anance, she probably insisted Charlotte come with her to babysit Louis!!!
Yeah – pushing to far and getting slapped down is a Mid trait, they don’t know when to stop.
They are getting dragged on UK twitter – Khate esp, as people have noticed this move is all about her being closer to Mummy polished as ‘downsizing’ for the sake of the kids.
Maybe part of their separation agreement is Wills only takes one child at a time because he can’t handle all three or even two kids at the same time.
I wonder if we’ll ever see evidence he takes Louis on his own. Currently, we’ve got evidence for the other two.
Or want all three at the same time. Agree he will ignore Louis.
The video of them walking away shows Kate, Charlotte, Louis and nanny Maria with an RPO holding bags after them. You can hear on the video the pilot saying “and now boarding can resume”. I, surprised they mail is mentioning this video because I suspect the person who posted it will be contacted soon.
It’s very interesting that neither William or George are on the plane with them and even pretending that either of them have activities preventing a full family trip is a joke. George will likely get a helicopter ride to balmoral with William since Charlotte got one for the commonwealth games.
@Nic, do you happen to have a link to the video? Was it actually published somewhere, or did somebody on Twitter have it?
IMO, it only makes Charles look AWFUL (well, even more awful then he already does on a regular day!) if we are to believe that he’s “putting Kate in her place” by mandating things like forcing her to fly economy with George’s siblings. I mean, she IS still William’s wife and George’s mother, and although Charlotte and Louis aren’t heirs, neither was the Queen when she was their age.
Personally I think the entire family should be forced to fly commercial all the time. But since that’s not how the Windsors roll, it’s gross, imo, to show such blatant favoritism and make it crystal freaking clear that ultimately, Charles and William only really care about George’s welfare and comfort. It’s so sad to seeing them already setting up this sick dynamic among the three children.
Lorelei I wonder if it was less cut and dry than that. Like if William took the helicopter (I have zero knowledge of the range of a helicopter like the ones they use, can you take one from London to Balmoral? Balmoral is pretty far north) and took George with him and the reason William went early was for some sort of private family meeting (divorce related? Sussex related?) and someone said “nope, helicopter isn’t going back to pick up Kate to bring her to the same place.” (or a private plane, more likely?)
I am fairly certain that Royal protection officers either confiscated or erased any pictures of CopyKeen as well as the children. It would be impossible for her to keep her maniac smile for that long of a flight while dealing with 2 children. She still has to keep her perfect parent persona up, don’t you know!!!
Well it finally got confirmed at least. Unless those kids were having issues in the school, I don’t see the need to move them but whatever. Not my kids, not my family. *shrugs*.
And I want to think W&K avoided the aristo schools because they wanted to be away from them but also didn’t want a hothouse environment that a lot of them have, the simple fact is that those kids will always be surrounded by upper class/rich people. The structure they’re in will always prioritise their older brother over them. And that’s not something W&K will change for their kids because they used that to drive their brother(-in-law) and sister-in-law out therefore fully benefiting from it – so why change it? (From their perspective)
Can they turn out better than their parents? God I hope so. But it’s something that we’ll just have to wait and see if it happens.
Maybe part of their separation agreement is Wills only takes one child at a time because he can’t handle all three or even two kids at the same time.
@Pumpkin (Sofia), I’m with you, I hope the Cambridge children somehow turn out okay DESPITE having these two as parents.
I have no idea if this is accurate or not, but I feel like Harry only turned out the way he did because he at least had Diana for those few precious, formative years. And then as he got older, he was able to learn even more about her since her legacy was so well-preserved. But the Cambridge kids have an uphill road ahead of them, imo, with W&K as parents and a healthy dose of time with CarolE 🤪.
Godspeed to them.
“KP can be a little bit of a fishbowl”
If I used to keep receipts I would have the millions of articles written when Harry and Meghan were moving to Windsor.
The ones which stated that KP was absolutely private and there was no reason for them to move.
@IslandGirl, yes, aren’t the residential areas of KP COMPLETELY out of the public’s sight? So if the kids wanted to play outside of their 20-room-mansion-within-a-palace, my understanding was that there was plenty of outdoor space inaccessible to and out of view of the public? Certainly enough room for them to ride bikes or scooters or whatever (especially after Bill had those giant hedges installed).
I need to try and stop making sense of W&K’s words and actions, because they never make sense, and I only end up with a headache.
Yes, I caught that, too — William had his weekend (or more) with George. So, the FFK and the FFFK will travel together to Balmoral, once again demonstrating that the BS about separate travel to protect the line of succession is hollow spin.
What really intrigues me is how thorough the Fail is in detailing all of the residential properties the Cambridges can boast. I’d love to see the bathroom count. Whilst the Sussexes are content with Montecito and the Frogmore White Elephant, that they have shared in the past.
First, they made Kate travel by train; now, they’re making her fly commercial with “her 2 spares” (guess George must always have better)! After all her scheming, this is what they’ve reduced Carole’s first born to! Wow!
It’s really astonishing how the RF just can’t learn (cross reference with other thread on inbreeding). Even if the parents separate, that happens. They’ll see that with plenty of their peers. Fine. But if the separation results in the younger kids basically being raised as Middletons while George is given all the privileges of the FFFK, it’s just gonna be another dynamic where the heir is an entitled bully and the spares are scandalous (either through bad behavior or through leaving the RF and winning at life). Maybe this family needs to spend more time watching the Crown and actually learn something.
I think someone had it right when the new school was dissected a while back – Kate is picking the schools, and it’s a little bit she doesn’t want her kids around aristo jerks with parents who are jerks to her, and a little bit she can be the queen bee mother in a nouveau rich school.
It’s ridiculous Amner is mentioned as a retreat only, they lived there full time during the pandemic. I am glad they correctly counted the number of houses these two have.
The flying economy with no George and William is the most interesting bit of this, by far. It’s also not positioned as some amazing, thrifty move of a woman of the people, so it didn’t come from Middleton sources. Tides are changing.
A passenger in the plane took video of them leaving the tarmac from his seat inside the plane. You then hear the pilot say that everyone else can start deboarding now. This wasn’t a planned video because you can see nanny Maria and the RPO, but very obviously no William or George.
“Just yesterday, Kate and her children Charlotte and Louis were spotted sitting in economy on a budget flight to Inverness Airport with their nanny and a security team as they travelled to Balmoral to holiday with the Queen.”
We’ll look who’s been officially demoted. No more helicopter rides for Kate I guess. I guess the “spares” have been demoted too. It’s clear that William will put most of his parental energy towards George. I kind of feel bad for Charlotte and Louis, but this might help them in the long run. If they get the sense they will not be fully supported by the institution, then maybe they will buy a clue and find their own way as adults.
@Snuffles, I hope that somehow— against all odds— George ends up with the temperament of his uncle Harry and not his father. And that he doesn’t treat his siblings as underlings and/or scapegoats.
It’s also interesting to me that they didn’t just exclude Kate from the Balmoral trip altogether? Especially since we know from the plane video that Nanny Maria is there with the kids.
Snuffles, do we believe they were sitting in economy and not first class? Wouldn’t it be more difficult to protect them in economy–especially with one RPO? Also, did anyone else pick up on the fact that Kate wasn’t referred to as a Duchess? Interesting.
The flight was to Inverness from London, likely Heathrow so within the UK. It is unlikely a plane for that type of flight has a separate first class since the flight is under 3 hours.
Rebecca English tweeting the news this morning about the move and new school and saying it is part of a bigger story they will report on tomorrow. Hmmmmm…..
Probably the official confirmation of Adelaide and/or what will happen to Anmer/KP. And maybe they’ll be getting some new patronages/military titles to show they’ve been “upgraded”.
Don’t tease us, Becky!
A bigger story, hmmmm? would confirmation of Adelaide be that bigger story? Doesn’t this basically confirm Adelaide?
unless the rumors that Andrew is moving out of Royal Lodge are true and that’s where the Cambridges are going? There goes their cover though of a “smaller house without live-in staff.”
Probably just gonna be schmaltzy commentary on how Adelaide Cottage is the perfect new home, how excited the family is, and whatever other nonsense they can scrounge up to pretend this move makes any sense. I remember Rebecca hyping up her story on William turning 40 in a similar manner.
Yes I place my bets on a story confirming Adelaide Cottage. They can’t hide it with the kids changing schools in a different county.
Now if she actually confirmed a separation that would be real news. But she won’t.
Lmao, Becky (and all of her colleagues) are so desperate for readers, they’ve resorted to teasing this type of bs
Will never get over the way the Cambridges didn’t become full time royals and finally moved to KP full time in 2017. Just as Meghan was arriving on the scene. She had them shook from the start.
She sure did. Remember that M&H were going on walkabouts and to charities (M helped the ladies in the Hubb Kitchen). Both got a tremendously positive response. Of course the Lamebridges were shook.
And then remember how Kate announced her pregnancy with Louis that week??? It was early september 2017, it was hilarious. Like they moved to KP and were finally going to be full time royals and then that week or the week after they were like “haha fooled you! She’s pregnant again!”
The announcement was basically a week after they excluded Meghan from the announcement about the statue for Diana.
@Jais, I think W&K are as dim as they come, but I think that even *they* could see that no matter what they did, no matter how hard they worked (lmao), they were ALWAYS going to be in the shadow of the Sussexes.
It was obvious from the start that Meghan’s charisma and work ethic paired with Harry’s total adoration of her (and all he’d already accomplished on his own!) put H&M so far out of their league, they immediately looked dowdy and lame in comparison to the Sussexes. So boring and ineffectual.
No way were they going to settle for being Annes— workhorses doing hundreds of engagements a year with nowhere near the amount of recognition or attention H&M were going to get because Meghan is inherently so much more glamorous and interesting than Kate could ever hope to be. So in their jealous little minds, making Meghan’s life so hellish that she would flee the UK must have seemed like their only option.
You’re right, they were shook from the start. But I don’t necessarily think that becoming *actual* full-time royals, with the workload that entails, would have solved what they saw as the problem.
No, them being full time royals definitely wouldn’t make a difference overall but just the fact that it appears like Meghan’s arrival was the impetus for them to all the sudden be full time at KP is just funny to me. Maybe there were other factors but it sure seems that they realized oh shit we have competition, time to move to KP and befriend the DM and Telegraph and the Sun and the Times. And technically they did work really hard on the smear campaign.
Kate can rule over new money peasants and so can her momma Carole Jenner. They got downgraded treatment this jubilee which was noted in Aristocrat circles and that circle has not accepted them as equal till date. They will treat the kids right while laughing at Kate and looking down on her especially now that she is separated from William as his rose garden activity pegs on, hence the school.
Which is sad bc Meghan could have been a powerful ally.
Exactly – racism and jealousy made them stupid. They played themselves.
As a lifelong midwest, suburban, American, living in the middle of London does indeed sound pretty stifling. I also know KP is big and protected, but when Elizabeth Holmes showed the half frosted KP windows so tourists wouldn’t be able to see into the backyard of the Cambridges, I couldn’t imagine living like that.
With that said, the next five years will be VERY interesting. Everyone is in such a holding pattern waiting for the queen to die, that I can’t decide if Charles will let them separate or not. His monarch side will say ‘absolutely not’, but his personal experience will weigh heavily too.
Genuinely curious, is there no outdoor space at KP where the kids can play and not be seen by the public?
Yes there is. They have walled garden space. It’s a huge complex and not all of it is public.
But Kate and William knew the set up for KP years ago. Why pretend that suddenly when George is 9 and Charlotte is 7 that more private green space is needed? Especially when they will be at school full time?
Based on the maps online, no, not really.
The space outside 1A is right next to the State Rooms with the frosted windows where the public tours. It looks at least 3-4 stories high, so even with the glass, they’re definitely right there.
The back of the property has greenspace, but it’s the Orangery, a restaurant now and wedding site of Nicky Hilton-Rothschild. The right is the sunken gardens, also public. So I guess no, no easy outdoor private space.
Which begs the question of why the Cambridges made the commitment to live there in the first place. KP was built in 1605, and its layout is not a secret. Maybe they were super pressured into it in 2017. Maybe they thought they could make it work and couldn’t. Who knows. Will and Kate can tear each other a part, but I really wish well for the kids. History is showing what crappy childhoods does to adults.
@molly no, there is more space than that. It’s not just the sunken garden and the orangery. It may not be a ton more, but its enough for small children. And even so, then you have Hyde Park, which is a public park but is HUGE and there are lots of empty spaces that aren’t filled with people if G&C wanted to go kick a soccer ball around.
Can anyone confirm if Kensington Palace Gardens is public? Or just open to people who live there? I’m not talking about the gardens that used to be part of Hyde Park, but the gardens that are in between KP and the embassies/ Billionaire’s row.
Anyway, KP was offered to them in 2013, not 2017 (before they had Anmer) and William grew up in KP until his mother died. He knew what it was like.
Yeah, I’ve just been confused by the whole lack of privacy thing, at least when it’s applied to the kids having more space to play. Is there so little space compared to Windsor? I feel like there must be some private space outside for them at KP. Maybe Windsor just has more? It’s like we want to give them a regular childhood sooooo….we’re moving them from one palace to another. Truly don’t see how moving from KP to Windsor gives them a more regular childhood, whatever the hell that is anyways.
They’re switching out of an aristo-pipeline school so Kate doesn’t have to do mommy get-togethers or school functions with Will’s current and/or ex-girlfriends. Kate would also be revered at a ‘new money’ school, whereas aristocrat mommies would look down on her. And know all her private business. I almost feel sorry for her. Almost.
I’ve been thinking and wondering why William is allowing Kate to choose this school. I think it seems fairly obvious why she’s chosen it. She was iced out of the aristo group. Now that a separation is here and a divorce may be in the horizon, she doesn’t want to be around the women William may be sleeping with and also she doesn’t want to be around people who look down on her. This is a totally reasonable thing to want. At the new school, she can be on top of the pyramid. This is the added perk. But I also realized that the kids are at ages where they are probably hearing rumors and their friends, whose parents probably know what’s been happening with William and the other women. They may repeat these rumors to the kids (or the kids overhear it). Taking the Royal kids out of that environment entirely may be beneficial for William in that he can still keep some sort of image in front of his children. This may be why he agreed to it. He can still have his cake while also preserving his image with his children. I do think he loves his kids. This is my guess.
If William is seeing someone London-based, it’s a fair bet that if he didn’t meet him through the school moms, they possibly travel in the same circles, or circles-adjacent, as his mystery person. Imagine Kate having to move away from Anmer and London both to get away from his side pieces . No idea if that’s the actual case and no love for Kate after the way she treated Meghan, but dang that William is a problem. If I was Kate, I’d legit abhor him.
*typo-meant meet them, not him, as in whatever person he is seeing.
I can’t imagine that these children have a ghost of a chance maturing into better adults than their parents are. It’s obvious by Louie’s behavior that she can’t control them and isn’t doing a great job of parenting. And throwing Carole into the mix just spells disaster. Look how her children turned out. There aren’t any kudos for her parenting either.
I do wonder if them travelling separately is a security issue. Like, if somebody hijacked the plane and the 2nd, 3rd, 4th, and 5th in line of succession died (with the 6th being Harry – I don’t think he was ever removed from the line of succession, was he?), that would be a BFD.
Note that I didn’t say they aren’t separated – I’d bet good money they are – but that might explain why Kate didn’t have all 3 kiddos.
The problem is they’ve had no issues traveling together even earlier this year. Even after “the Queen” was reported several times over the past couple of years to be concerned about the excessive helicopter use and safety risks, they’ve continued to do so without a care. They’re definitely not traveling separately because of safety & succession concerns.
Exactly – when was it, June or July? – when they were all recorded boarding a helicopter together for vacation. Even the dog was comfortable jumping up into the helicopter.
William flying separate from his kids would be the protocol then. As it stands the next two after Charles are going to fly over together.
Will is traveling with George, so apparently they aren’t traveling separately to keep both heirs 2 and 3 safe. There are plenty of reasons to travel separately but frankly none of this move makes sense unless it’s a separation.
Lambrook seems to be too far for Pippa to send her children there. But perhaps this is the closest Kate could get to Berkshire on royal property.
Kate is about to do so much less work, and disappear into the “countryside” (aka Westchester County NY or Greenwich and Darien CT) for a decade.
The “renting Adelaide Cottage” story from last week made me wonder if Kate might’ve been actually hoping for a private home (the initial stories last spring claimed she and William were looking at numerous private properties) rather than a royal property.
Kate wouldn’t have been happy until she got a property right next to mummy’s mansion in Bucklebury. She had to settle for Adelaide instead, which is why the ‘renting’ story was thrown out there as a false flag. Kate doesn’t want Adelaide to be permanent for her because that means the separation is official. She’s frankly been downgraded, so in order to save face she uses her kids as pin cushions instead. This is textbook Cambridge behaviour.
Maybe they realized the real money is with these people and not the aristos so this move is to expand donations to the royal foundation.
Not to change the subject, but with the forecast of record energy cost coming to the uk, I believe the lamebridges move from london has a lot to do with possible family danger should there be unrest. Has anyone thought about that?.
You may want to find out where Louis XVI and Marie Antoinette were arrested by the mob. It wasn’t in Paris.
When I commented to a friend that I envied her childhood education of going to an aristo-pipeline girls boarding school in southern England she told me the sleeping quarters were always cold and they were given very little food meanwhile faculty had the nice grand house to live in and plenty of food. She said they were constantly sneaking in like criminals to steal food and then hiding it. Also they were not allowed to seal their correspondence so they couldn’t rat out the school. She said it was a “suck it up buttercup” attitude that was supposed to give you character. She decided not to send her daughter to boarding school (they live in the Hamptons now) and they are all happy with that decision although she made lifelong friends at her school (which eventually closed because fewer and fewer girls were being sent there due to their reputation of the spartan conditions). The Royals of Denmark yanked their crown Prince out of his prestigious school because of sex scandals so maybe W&K want their children to avoid these problematic institutions and have their children to have a more progressive education? Still doesn’t justify moving from Kensington which does have privacy no matter what they say.
I just checked the comments on the df and they are 90% infuriated with the Cambridge excessive homes/lifestyle. More than one reference to ‘middleton social climber’.
Are no bots available for kp to buy today?
Russian sanctions have hit the Cambs the hardest. They can’t buy the Russian bots that they’ve grown accustomed to anymore.
I find the language interesting “Prince William and Kate will move their children..to Adelaide Cottage. Not moving with their children. Which supports my theory that this home is for the kids and Will and Kate will stay with them on alternate week. Instead of the children shuffling from Parent to Parent, it’s the parents who are going to be doing the shuffling.
Personally I think they’re doing the FFFK and his siblings a disservice raising them outside of their Aristo circle. They’re creating a situation where these children as they get older are not going to fit in. Sophie Wessex is a commoner who managed to raise her children in an Aristo environment, it’s not impossible.
I think the fact that Sophie having experience in business before she married gave her a leg on reading people and learning to fit in. She had to meet and schmooze with clients and things. Or maybe she was able to hide her naked ambition better than Kate.
Regarding the picture of Kate with the white turtleneck and dark jacket: does she currently have that many injectables in her face or was this a one-off horrible photograph taken from a terrible angle that makes her look like she hasn’t slept in a year?
That is an unphotoshopped picture. Occasionally, but not often, you will see both photoshopped and unphotoshopped photos from the same engagement and the differences are amazing!
I don’t see the hullabaloo of having the move or new school, and announcing it on KP letterhead. Unless something huge is going to drop. I doubt it’s a baby; AC is too small for another baby. I wonder if the queen ordered the Cambridges to separate like she did with the Waleses and the Yorks. George and Charlotte are old enough to get on the internet and read about the gossip about their parents; and they won’t be immune to bullying to the new school. Not every well heeled parent may be fans of the Cambridges.
“I doubt it’s a baby; AC is too small for another baby.”. I am still not convinced that they will be moving into Adelaide Cottage. Some of the Daily Mail columnists have been dropping weird hints over the last couple of weeks. First we hear that Pippa is moving, and then one week later we hear that Barton Court has been sold out from under the family by the trustees for the same figure that Pippa bought a home for in exactly the same area. Then it is reported that Simon Rhodes is still living at Adelaide Cottage. He is the son of the Queen’s recently deceased friend/cousin Margaret Rhodes. I also just cannot see Kate downsizing to Adelaide Cottage without a huge fight. What I could see is TMW, Pippa and Kate all at Barton Court with the kiddies swanning it up and wearing their sister-wives dresses!
@Mary Thanks very much for the Barton Court rabbit hole…reading all about Sir Terence Conran and his plans for the property are interesting in light of Pippa’s supposed strategy for a Soho Middleton Farmhouse, Berkshire Location. She has never given up on wanting to be a lifestyle maven, so if she fancies herself the next Conran it’s no surprise. Whether or not there will be a “Kate and the kids” wing at Barton Court is another matter lol
Maybe Kate has to have at least one child with her in order to have security also?