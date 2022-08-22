“What did y’all think of the ‘House of the Dragon’ premiere?” links

Haven’t watched House of the Dragon yet but it sounds like Episode 1 was a sausage party. Are people into it? Do you want me to watch it & start doing summaries like I did with Game of Thrones, or should I not bother with it? [Just Jared]

Michael Buble & Luisana Lopilato welcomed their fourth baby. [Seriously OMG]

Everyone has been obsessed with this photo of Andrew Garfield. [Dlisted]

Tevin Campbell came out, congrats to him. [LaineyGossip]

Abolish the police – one Alabama town decided to do just that. [Jezebel]

Paula Abdul, these pants are terrible. [Go Fug Yourself]

I actually wish I owned more graphic tees. [Gawker]

Review of Beast, the new Idris Elba movie. [Pajiba]

Ancient artifacts & historic pieces are being uncovered all over Europe because of their drought. So this is terrible news, actually. [Buzzfeed]

I often feel like Juno Temple is too styled, right? There’s too much. [RCFA]

Liz Cheney is making plans for the future. [Towleroad]

People still don’t know Tom Brady’s “personal reasons” for skipping some games. [Egotastic]