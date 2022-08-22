The Sussexes’ UK visit blasted as ‘chutzpah’ because it resembles ‘royal work’

When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their brief September visit to the UK and Germany, I knew that things would go batty in the royal media, with lots of performative drama about “how dare they VISIT and do charity work!?!” What I didn’t expect is for the Daily Beast’s Royalist column to launch one of the hands-down craziest interpretations of the situation. Tom Sykes – the “Royalist” – wrote an entire column about how Harry and Meghan are violating the terms of their exit agreement with the Crown and they are in danger of being “punished” by the Windsors. The violation of their exit agreement is apparently… coming back to the UK and making some charity appearances. To the Crown, this charity work looks suspiciously like “royal work” and the Sussexes know full well that they were banned from doing royal work! Think of how insane this argument is. Some highlights from this Royalist column.
People are aghast that the Sussexes are visiting charities: Insiders are grumbling that Harry and Meghan are apparently positioning themselves as quasi-royals by undertaking charitable engagements in the style of the institution. Behind palace walls, the mood is one of weary resignation. While any irritation is being carefully tempered by an unwillingness to pour fuel on the fire, one source, a former Buckingham Palace staffer, told The Daily Beast: “The chutzpah of those two is unreal. Their proposal for being hybrid working royals was comprehensively rejected [at the Sandringham Summit], but it looks like they are just going ahead and doing it anyway.”
Buckingham Palace is tamping down drama? Queen Elizabeth’s office dismissed the suggestion that there was any irritation at the palace over Harry and Meghan’s visit. Sources at the palace have previously told The Daily Beast they were notified in advance of Harry and Meghan’s plans, but declined to specify how much notice they were given.
Duncan Larcombe complains: “To the casual observer, especially overseas and even more especially in America, this will look like Harry and Meghan are back doing royal jobs, especially given that one of the gigs Harry is doing is the WellChild awards for sick children, which he always used to do when he actually was a working royal. It will be incredibly high-profile. They will be all over the media, and you won’t be able to put a cigarette paper between what Harry and Meghan are doing and what Will and Kate are doing. It’s a calculated provocation on their part. They are seriously pushing their luck and risking the wrath of the queen.”
Christopher Andersen’s take on the Sussexes’ visit: “It makes perfect sense for Harry and Meghan to travel to the U.K. and Germany—these are three charities that are near and dear to their hearts. It makes just as much sense for the queen and the rest of the royals to want to steer clear of the Sussexes. The queen is unwilling to be seen as accepting any half-in, half-out role for Harry and Meghan. She said fish or cut bait—you’re either all in or all out—and she meant it.”
Service is universal: For Harry and Meghan, this visit seems to be very much about blurring the line between their royal and non-royal lives. Their argument—that they are simply helping worthy causes—echoes their rebuff to the queen, “We can all live a life of service. Service is universal.”
Breach of contract: This is where the palace has real grounds to call out Harry and Meghan for breach of contract. Whatever position one takes on their moral right to expose the royals’ alleged vile behavior towards Meghan or Harry’s decision to publish a memoir, it is hard to make the case that the public airing of grievances is a way to “uphold the values” of the queen. There is a compelling case to be made that Harry and Meghan have violated the exit agreement. If, for the sake of argument, one accepts this, the question becomes what sanctions the palace is now capable of imposing on them.
Sanctions! Breach of contract! Violation of an exit agreement, like it was a formal document which could be upheld in a court of law! Such foot-stamping! “You promised you wouldn’t come back and take all of the attention away from the dull royals!” And the idea of punishing Harry and Meghan for daring to… do charity work. How dare Harry visit sick children, doesn’t he know that’s what Kate does once every three years! How dare Harry and Meghan speak to youths, don’t they know that William will be incandescent with jealousy? This just goes along with the idea that the Windsors believe that they alone have the franchise on “service.” The Windsors fundamentally do not believe that “service is universal,” nor do they accept that Harry and Meghan could be charitable people or humanitarians without their work being considered “royal.”
Sanctions? 😂😂😂😂
Such Drama Queens!!!!
Yes, sanctions.
The RF is going to
– stop providing funds to the Sussexes
– stop providing typical royal security
– force them to move out of the country
– take away their royal patronages
– take away all of Harry’s military appointments
– forbid Harry from wearing his military uniform at events
– refuse to place wreaths for the Sussexes at services
– forbid them from using certain royal name stylings
– stop providing any pushback to false or intrusive press stories
– stop instructing the RR to treat them with respect, and stop making press outlets take down attack articles
– stop issuing statements of support or statements denouncing bigotry, misogyny and the misogynoir, threats aimed at the Sussexes and their children
– take away the children’s royal titles
Oh, wait, never mind.
That all already happened.
Carry on!
Ha, ha: thanks for this list!
NORTH OF BOSTON 💯 agree!!!
“Breach of contract”🤣🤣🤣 Drag them to the ICC!
Hahahaha. Spot on!
In that case W&K should not come to America to hawk and fundraise for their charities if these Royalists are so keen for everyone to stay in their lane.
What is there left to sanction? There’s really nothing they can do.
Scorpion – that’s exactly what I was going to type, right down to the laughing emojis. I feel like every single photo for this post should have just been various pictures of the Sussexes laughing, like Meghan in the blue dress laughing at the mosquito song.
Poor poor fulltime working royals. So scared. So insecure. So inferior. So bland. So workshy. If a 48 hour visit can have them pooping their pants like this, there really is no hope for them. You love to see it. 🤣
When should we remind them that they have absolutely no power to sanction. They are powerless and that scares them, they can do nothing but hollow threats.
Unbelievably funny and just shows how afraid the Palace must be of the Sussex star power.
Once again, the BRF courtiers/PR flacks showing that they nothing about PR. All these breathless, heaving threats about “contracts! sanctions! wrath! punishment!” are emptier than Kate’s head.
Do they really think that will play with the larger world? “We’re punishing Harry & Meghan for … doing charitable works … because they promised they wouldn’t!!” You can almost hear the foot stamping.
Well, they need to be enraged about SOMETHING.
They thought that by now the Sussexes would be the Kardashians 2.0, and they’re big mad that Harry and Meghan have succeeded and outclassed the Windsors in every way 🥰
They really just do not get it. How f***ing petty do you look throwing such a fit about two people with immeasurable star power using that power to highlight a charity that helps sick children.
Eeesh. They are really reaching. And still, anything that sticks remains out of reach. Stay incandescent, Royalist! It’s a great look!
Of course the royals don’t want them doing this. It shows that it’s possible to do charity work and visits while also being entirely self-funded and without living in lavish tax payer-provided castles. It completely undermines the argument for the RF’s current business model, so they should be very very nervous about this 🙂
Also LOL I would love to see them try to enforce the ‘exit agreement’ in court
The way they are trying to colonize charity work and service for themselves is ridiculous but honestly just follows their usual pattern.
Colonizing the idea of service is 100% on brand fro these dummies. Sigh.
Things would go a lot better for them if they got their mouthpieces to remain silent. By crying to the press so much, they are bringing greater attention to their failing institutional model which results in even more questions.. You know the old saying, “Better to be silent and thought a fool than speak and confirm it”
That’s exactly right, and the way this Duncan Larcombe thinks he can speak for Americans or anticipate what Americans will think is very presumptuous. DL also says that the media will be all over this, which I think is the source of his anxiety. He doesn’t realize that the BM can just refuse to report on H & M. I didn’t realize he had sense of humor though. He said that people won’t be able to put a piece of paper between what H & M are doing and what W & K are doing. Hm, I suspect people that people can tell the difference between charitable work and a vacation, at least in most countries.
This is exactly what I’m thinking. We can laugh as the hysterics but it genuinely IS dangerous to the BRF. H&M proving very visibly that you can continue to do all this good work with charities while not leeching from the taxpayers is their worst case scenario. Now, not giving them a ton of press and drawing everyone’t attention to what’s going on would obviously be the smart way to deal with this but if we’ve seen one thing time and again it’s that none of them are smart.
Hand me the popcorn please, I’m enjoying this.
#abolishthemonarchy
I literally laughed out loud at “breach of contract”
The UK press could ignore the Sussexes and this visit, but they won’t. They’re too dependent on them for their income and circulation. Also, based on the amount of international coverage of this announcement, international press will cover it, and the UK press don’t want to be out scooped. Of course, I hope none of the usual Rota suspects are given any
direct access to these events and are left to fume out in the cold .
This article just reinforces my view 1000%. The British reporters and media are doing the absolute MOST to tarnish the monarchy’s image.
Tom Sykes is completely serious and sharing his little outraged feelings. What he doesn’t seem to get is just how petty, insecure and dangerously vulnerable he’s making his revered British Royal Family look. Oh well.
And they are also saying that the only reason the royal family does any charitable works is because it’s their “royal duty” and that there’s no way they’d be doing it if they didn’t have to.
“Oh, visiting hospitals and charities! Woe is me! It’s such a burden we royals bear!”
“Um, hey, we left the royal family and we’re still doing charity work because we like doing it and feel it’s valuable work to be done.”
“OH THE BURDEN WE BEAR! — Shut up, Sussexes! — WE COULD BE SKIING OR ON THE BEACH BUT WE HAVE TO TOIL AT ANOTHER CHARITY BALL!”
Point is, if Harry and Meghan can do charity work while making their own money and without living off the taxpayer, it shines a light on the pointless grift of the Royal Family as a whole and might wake up the masses to the scheme. Cannot have that, no, no, no!
this is exactly the issue. H&M are showing that the royal family is not necessary bc you don’t need to live on public money to do one charity event every two months. (not saying that’s all H&M do, that’s all W&K do.)
Outside of the sailing event Kate did, they haven’t done anything but watch sports in the fancy VIP seats for several months.
Seriously, this all boils down to them basically saying, “WAH! You are so much better at this than the royals in England. Stop it right now!”
It’s hard to imagine that this should be a surprise to anyone. There are millions and millions of people on the planet who are self-supporting and do charity work. The RF is an aberration, not the norm.
I am certain the whole of the Upper East Side fainted in unison.
@Christine 😂
I was about to ask did they sign an actual ‘exit agreement’ lol the reactions are ludicrous. The Royals dont have a Monopoly on being royal and doing charity work. I will forever love this Service is Universal burn.
There is no contract and I hope H&M’s lawyers debunk this myth quickly.
Because these palace and RotaRats’ M-O is to quickly utter a falsehood abt H&M and then have their minions in media and online repeat it ad nauseum and spread it and, next thing you know, its “the truth.”
I highly doubt there’s a contract, the only thing they agreed to do was not use their HRH publicly although they still have them (and can be used privately).
I used the enjoy reading The Royalist. What has happened to Tom Sykes? He sounds unhinged
Probably felt he needed to get in line with the other racist “royalis” to have access. He’s on the wrong side of this one.
I have questioned the same. How is this the same man that talked about an earl’s daughter discussing William’s affairs and revealing how the media in England couldn’t discuss it? He used to at least plant some inklings of having a clue about the Cambridges in his columns. Now he does nothing more than refutiate the tabloids’ angles to an American audience.
@BLUJFLY
I used to read Tom Sykes and in the beginning he would criticize all of them.
I don’t read him anymore because he has basically become a Cambridge mouthpiece.
Every single thing in that article comes from William or the ourtiers feom all the palaces.
It just reinforces my belief that the security issue and the inability to resolve it is really an attempt by the BRF to discourage Harry and Meghan from returning to the Uk unless they want them there and/or control their movements when they do return.
Once again their shortsightedness is clear to see. They were so hateful and disgusting after Meghan and Harry left, they were so hard nosed with all of the sanctions that they put in place. There is nothing left to do but run to Tom….lol
Sykes, like all classists in the classist society that is britain, see their centuries of privilege threatened with the very high profile example of actual royals, H&M, being global philanthropists and humanitarians, without using taxpayers money, thereby pulling the veil from the sheep’s eyes abt how the royals continue to con them.
This is it. Sykes isn’t a big fan of William and Kate, but he’s a big fan of the class system in Britain and he will defend it, which means propping up W&K and writing insane rants about “sanctions” bc he thinks H&M went against the class system.
perhaps he still has wet brain
https://www.theguardian.com/books/2006/dec/17/biography.features
H&M are basically showing that the BM is not necessary. If the monarchy gets abolished he’d have to find a new job; dude’s just looking out for his meal ticket lmao (as are the other royal “experts”).
Sides his own racism and classicism, he never got any access to the Sussex even when they permanently crossed the pond so this is prob just a massive temper tantrum Piers Morgan style
Contract? What contract? There was never a formal contract in place. Just a few oral agreements. Like no longer using HRH and divesting themselves from official royal patronages. The Firm literally took everything away they could have possibly taken from them already. Are they got to begrudge other charities for still associating with them?
Also
“They are seriously pushing their luck and risking the wrath of the queen.”
I’m 100% certain Lizzie don’t give a fuck. This is the Cambridges whining.
The wrath they’re facing is the wrath of Willy the Pegasus. And as he’s always wrathful, it’s really not worth worrying about.
I am starting to believe as the UK just like Maga over here are further descending into insanity….. it seems H&M broke something among royalists! are they sane?
Whatever is broken broke a long long time ago. The Royalists and TRF/Firm is just not bothering to hide it anymore. Just like the fascists, white nationalists and other bigots, and Xtian Taliban in the US.
That’s it, they’re not bothering to hide it anymore.
I think Harry and Meghan are like the little boy in “The Emperor’s New Clothes” who dared to speak out. They, like Diana showed that the beautiful image the public had of the BRF was patently false, and they were subsequently punished and hated for revealing the tainted underbelly of all that glamour and “refinement”. With the aid of the media, the British public were sold a lie and many don’t want to believe they were duped. They’re holding on to that glorious image for all they’re worth.
@Jasper, exactly. They picked up where Diana left off, and this is the royals’ worst nightmare
These people are really seriously terrified of the Sussexes star power and I love it for them. May they continue to live in fear of Harry and Meghan!
They may be terrified of the Sussexes, but I also think they use them as a distraction from their dirty deeds and to try to keep the masses riled up, stir up support for whatever. The same way that Fox News in the US uses manufactured outrage over nonsense and lies “Obama’s gonna take your guns!” “Hillary eats children!” to gin up viewers, clicks and votes.
What are they going to do? Kick them out of the firm? Pull their security……let them throw their tantrum.
so does that mean that famous and rich people in the UK don’t do charitable work, because that sort of stuff is reserved for the royal family? obviously that’s absurd. these people. I can’t
“To the casual observer, especially overseas and even more especially in America, this will look like Harry and Meghan are back doing royal jobs, especially given that one of the gigs Harry is doing is the WellChild awards for sick children, which he always used to do when he actually was a working royal.
Really? They think Americans were keeping track of Harry’s pre-Meghan pet causes? They think Americans give a rat’s ass about the distinction between work done by a royal vs “royal work” REALLY?
@Miranda, they’re so far up their own asses that they don’t have a clue what the public thinks, least of all the American public. But it’s funny to watch them stomp their feet and throw their little tantrums
I was a Meghan fan BEFORE Harry. As for royal patronage BS, I wasn’t aware charities that go through the vetting process to get royal patronage had to give up on having any other type of patron. Therefore, all WellChild needs to do to promote an appearance by patron PH is stop calling him HRH. Which they have done by calling him Duke of Sussex. So what if it’s not reported on http://www.royal.uk – does that mean it didn’t happen?
The racist Brits are such a simple minded lot. Meghan and Harry have committed themselves to doing good works. This was how they’ve lived their lives before coming together AND since coming together. Meghan has been living this way LONGER than Harry. The notion of service is not just a royal one. I suspect it gives the excuse to non royals that charity work is this great sacrifice. These people are so sad and embarrassing.
girl_ninja….excuse me, please rephrase “racist Brits” with racist Royals, or racist British media. There are huge numbers of British Sussex Squads who love Harry and Meghan. It’s like saying ALL Americans are MAGAs……which I’d never say.
If you aren’t a racist then it doesn’t apply to you. I am an American woman but I also know that the United States of America is a RACIST country. Facts are facts. Stop trying to scold folks for calling sh*t out.
There are racist Brits, racist Americans, racist Canadians, racists in every country sadly. Racists in every country *are* a “simple-minded lot” just as girl_ninja wrote. They weren’t saying all Brits are racists, they’re writing about the Brits who *are* racists.
girl_ninja, you weren’t being scolded, you were being asked to pause and think about how you write. I wouldn’t call America a racist country, but I would say there are swathes of racism in your lovely country. And I have met wonderful, kind people in the US who are appalled by the racist institutions and individuals that the press expose.
So all racist Brits except for Emme who is totally absolutely not a racist Brit but just known as a Brit – who is not racist
No Tan, but thanks for trying to twist my words. The point I’m making is do not mistake the many, many thousands of we Sussex Squads who adore Harry and Meghan and vehemently defend them online, in social media, etc against very nasty and offensive trolls who believe the Brit Media (who I’m the first to admit are mainly racist.)
“Whatever position one takes on their moral right to expose the royals’ alleged vile behavior towards Meghan”
So they’re not even trying to deny the royals are racist anymore?
Yeah, this is a tortured sentence. Are there really two “positions” on whether it’s right to expose vile behavior?
Agreed. It’s like they are putting out feelers, to see if anyone cares, even a little bit, about Meghan.
We all know the answer.
Well if the lames can come to the usa. The Sussexes can come to the uk. Imho.
Thank you.
Doesn’t Bill currently have TWO trips to the US planned in the next few months? The US is Sussex territory now, so Sykes can take several seats.
One of the other things Harry “always used to do when he actually was a working royal” was the Invictus Games. Like the week last April. That was also “incredibly high profile”, but I guess it didn’t count, because it wasn’t in the UK. Also, IIRC TQ made a statement some time ago that H&M would be retaining their private – that is, non-royal appointed patronages – which include WellChild and One Young World. The whole point of this piece of dreck article is to stir up people that won’t look any deeper, just rebroadcast it across SM and keep the hate campaign going. It really is pathetic so many of these media people are willing to sell their reputations down the river – and for what?
I was going to say the same thing. Meghan was involved in One Young World before she even met Harry. So the absolute gall of Tom Sykes and the rest of the Unroyals to think she has to give this up? Its ridiculous and I’m going to say hypocritical. Fergie has been doing “charitable” work since her divorce and she does it as the Duchess of York. Same as when she was hawking pots and pans on QVC. And Diana showed every intention of continuing to do charitable work before she died, although they complained about her too. But this idea that Harry and Meghan are mavericks out here wrecking the royal long con is ridiculous.
Not only did Diana intend to continue with her charitable work but she did continue. I read that, while in the royal family, she had over 100 charities but that was cut down to 6 after the divorce. Diana continued working for Aids, homelessness, children, leprosy and with the English National Ballet. So, what Harry and Meg are doing is what they’ve been doing long before they married one another, what they’ve been doing since leaving England, and what other royals have done in the past even after divorces. Yet, somehow the thought of H & M continuing with their charitable work frightens the royal family and the British media that covers for them. These people should really seek help because it’s not a good look.
Also the One Young World event was supposed to be in Japan this year but was relocated to Manchester because of Japan’s Covid travel restrictions. They want to use the Sussexes being or not being in the UK as a stick to beat them with and only at the whim of the Royal family. It’s always about control and them coming for their own events has them fuming.
@Msiam. William and Kate and Charles are afraid of Harry and Meghan because of their global clout and appeal. The coverage of their UK visit will be front and center worldwide. It will overshadow whatever W&K are thinking of doing in the hope to obscure and drown out the Sussex visit. They will fail and they know it. The fawning rota clowns know this too. That’s why all the attacks are coming out to undermine the visit. These people are obviously racist and they’re not hiding it at all anymore (as one commenter said upthread).
@Msiam, it *infuriates* me when they bitch about things Meghan was already affiliated with before she ever even MET Harry. (Same when they’d include clothes/jewelry/etc. in the tally of her clothing budget for the year when she was c l e a r l y wearing pieces she’d worn prior to 2016, bought and paid for with money she earned herself, easily verified in photographs, with not one thin dime contributed by Charles.) 😒
Why Environmentalist Peggy and money bags are not speaking out about the poop being pump into the lakes and sea in England.
Too busy watching Harry in Africa.
Maybe Willie Boy can ask Bloomberg what to do about that. From what I’ve read, the UK has had some serious heat, drought, & now sewage issues. Is Captain Earthsh*t working on that? Maybe Mr. Moneybags?
Jealousy really is ugly and make people do and say foolish things
The royals and royalists are mad because Harry and Meghan will be highlighting how little “royal work” Willnot and Kannot actually do, and that they aren’t even that good at it when they deign to attempt it.
If charity work cannot be done unless royals do it, then I’m afraid there are a crapload of charities that will get no succor, aid, or attention at all. Is that the position that royalists ought to be taking?
If this doesn’t light a fire under Jegging n’ Pegging, then nothing will. Again, if the courtiers actually were smart, they would WELCOME the Sussexes! Put out a statement like, “The Queen is so happy to see her grandson and granddaughter in law retain their commitment to service!” Put out a statement like that and the Cambridges will spend the next month visiting every charity in the UK.
Any royal courtiers reading Celebitchy, hey, this is an opportunity to get more work out of the Cambridges by appealing to Will-di Amin’s jealousy! Diana did it when the kids were toddlers, and apparently, Cain is still the childish brat he was when he was actually a child.
+1000
“Jegging n’ Pegging.” BWAH! May I steal this?
I’m sure I stole it from another creative Celebitch!
The Sussexes also have the audacity to do it in August, when everyone knows the royals take the entire month (and more) off. So it’s even worse— they can’t enjoy their vacations with Harry and Meghan out there making them look so lazy 😂
This will be fun to watch!
The royals believe wrongly that they have a monopoly over service and charity work.
@Noor I would add the royalist are fine with others doing charity work in the UK as long as it is not the Sussexes.
Exactly. And if anything, the royals are the ones who copied/co-opted what philanthropists do rather than the other way around.
I would also add that ribbon-cutting and watching tennis are neither charity, nor “service.” William (and the odd smile) knows that. So does Kate for that matter. What the royals do is “perform” so they can get good press in England.
Lordy Sykes is unhinged. Violation of a contract?? SANCTIONS??? LMAO.
Lots of people travel internationally for charity work. Hell Meghan was doing it before she married Harry. the royals do not have a lock on charity work, even in the UK, and how arrogant to think that they do.
They royalists simply do not understand that the royal family has nothing to hold over the heads of the Sussexes. They have taken away all that can be taken away–the only other thing that can be taken away are the titles themselves, but I doubt the royalists will call for that–the British parliament has more pressing matters to attend to, and there’s no way to spin the Sussexes losing theit titles while Pedo Andy and Grifter ex-wife hold on to theirs, not to mention the Rent-a-Kents, who are still HRHs.
The royalists’ brains have collectively exploded over Sussexit. It does not compute for them. At all. They are so inured to the fallacy of Royal Superiority that they can’t comprehend anyone choosing to exist outside the bubble. Ten years from now, they will still be squawking about the Sussexes. And honestly, it’s a good thing that the Sussexes aren’t upholding the values of the royal family. From practice, the values of the royal family include racism, adultery, bribe-taking, sexual assault, money-laundering, inertia, dowdy clothes, entitlement, and abject stupidity. Lord save us all from the values of the royal family.
This was a hell of a hissy fit by Sykes. Pretending there is any kind of legal contract here or sanctions when the entire point of that family is to keep things fuzzy so they aren’t held to account is hilarious.
But this is likely also on 11 to distract from the extra house for the Cambridges being discussed and questioned. And the odd reason to up and move the kids from a perfectly decent school.
Completely unhinged. Sykes was never a Sussex fan but he used to (albeit begrudgingly) admit they were right and show *some* sanity on occasion. This article on the other hand? You could have told me Wootton wrote it and I would have believed you.
This is hilarious. They are behaving like philanthropists. They happen to be high-profile famous philanthropists. That’s all. Every time a philanthropist hosts an awards show or fundraiser and makes a visit to their institution of choice is now “royal work?” Was it “royal work” when we were force fed how Pippa Middleton is patron of some charity for the blind and how pre marriage Kate allegedly had a relationship with a children’s hospice? Is the old Met Ball royal work? Is it “royal work” when Rose Hanbury and hundreds of other aristocrats are patrons for local organizations? No, as someone pointed out already, the only thing this is about is sneering jealousy of the attentions the Sussexes effortlessly receive.
What a nutter. Sykes blaring that the palace is upset while including a quote from the palace saying they are not upset but then continuing to write a thousand more words about how upset they are and what they are going to do about it.
LOL!
Chutzpah is almost always a good thing… so weird.
Yes, when I first read it I wondered if this fool knew what ‘chutzpah’ actually means. Never knew it was a dirty word in “royal land.”
Every ballsy and proactive word means “how dare they” in “royal land.”
Those gutter rags somehow thought the Sussexes would not come back to the UK unless requested by Harry’s grandmother or the death of someone close to Harry. The idea the Sussexes are coming back to support charities have them shook. They were really hoping the Sussexes would not return on their own accord. Happy the Sussexes are living up to their motto of “service is universal.”
The Sussexes have been doing charity work in the US since they returned to the shores of America. Doing charity work in the UK is an extension of what they have dedicated their lives to. The fits these folks are having is a result of their belief that only UK royals should be doing charity work in the UK and somehow the Sussexes are encroaching of the UK royals turf. All this shows me is how completely out of touch the royal model is and how fearful all of them are of the Sussexes. I continue to wish the Sussexes well.
One of the royal rat liars said the Sussexes were being paid thousands to make an appearance at Well Child and the Charity shot down that lie.
Which rota rat idiot was that? And do these morons realize the organization will call them out immediately? They don’t appreciate being used to smear the Sussexes.
@Jan, are the members of the ROTA somehow unaware that all of this sh!t is public?? Like, if they spout a ridiculous lie like that, obviously they’re going to be publicly corrected? And only end up looking stupid? These people, 🤯
The carnival of barkers, would really like to think the BRF have control over the Sussexes.
I don’t believe that they even knew about the visits until it was publicly announced.
Two years and they can’t get it through their heads that they zero impact on what the Sussexes do or say.
Breach of contract? What a load of bs. Harry & Meghan are free to go wherever they want when they want for their charities. They were forced to give up the majority of their UK charities. They kept 2-3 and the press are still bitching. STFU. Get over it. As the Sussexes said, service is universal.
These people really wanted and expected that Sussexit was an outright banishment of Harry and Meghan (and their children) from salty isle. The Firm has done everything they can to make the exile complete, primarily removing and refusing the security protections the Sussexes clearly need in order to visit the UK, and attempting to control the conditions under which Harry and Meghan can set foot on English soil. The fact that H/M have shown they can come and go without getting permission is getting all of the haters in a swivet. Repeatedly. So, Sykes, do go on and repeat or create threats all day long. The BRF and 🤡🤡🤡have done their worst for years. Bring it on.
This is actually hilarious. Such pathetic whining & it’s just so interesting to me that the press want to project that the palace has this real power to sanction H&M over the crime of doing stuff with the charities/orgs they support whereas there was never any of this ‘must punish’ energy for the queen’s favourite son. Does this actually look good to royalists?
The queen said that H&M would maintain their private patronages. Meghan was volunteering as a teen & had World vision, UN women & One Young World counsellor roles before she even met Harry so is just carrying on with what she was doing before the royal family. Plus Harry was in UK for the WellChild awards last year so what IS this meltdown about? Is it because Meghan will be with Harry this time?
You can kind of see how the whole position around security was meant to be a deterrent to Harry & Meghan doing their charity work in uk.
I think you hit the nail on the head. Meghan and Harry together are the dynamic duo and that has them shook. And what is crazier, these same idiots will turn around and write articles about how the Sussexes never come to the UK and never see the queen and boohoo about that. I think the main issue is that since the Sussexes are not working royals, none of the rota will have access. Pretty sure the Sussexes and the charities will get to dictate what press can come and that would include photographers.
I think your comment about the security is spot on — they really thought they could control the Sussexes’ movements— at least in the UK— by withholding the security, and now they’re learning that in reality, they control NOTHING.
And they absolutely cannot handle feeling so out of control (a feeling unfamiliar to them until now) — they don’t know what to do with themselves.
Add to that the fact that they now learn about H&M’s plans at the same time as the rest of the world, and this meltdown is the result.
I’ve seen the talking point from the rr that Harry ‘hates the UK’ and other nonsense when he rarely returned during lockdown. I guess they have to drop that one now.
Why would Harry have freely travelled to the UK during a pandemic lockdown? I guess they really didn’t know what “lockdown” meant either. SMH
There is zero chance that anyone in UK would mistake this for royal work because their tabloids have gone above and beyond to report on how H & M are no longer royal. They have made it so there is no ambiguity. This is just good ol’ charity work.
The Firm and the Rats are mad the smear jobs, especially the latest one from Bower, are not working. Neither is the security fight. They are afraid of a big turnout and great press for the Sussexes.
@Aquarius64. Happy you mentioned the Bower nonsense. This pile of thrash he wrote saw it’s best days in the gutter UK press. Because of the amount of vitriol the Sussexes, especially Meghan has been subjected to, his book was viewed for what it was a sanctioned hit job with gutter press talking points and the old Markel man’s lies. It has had zero impact on the Sussexes lives and has been relegated to the thrash bin. If anything, Bower should feel humiliated because of his own hubris.
What H&M are doing doesn’t resemble “royal work” at all. H&M are actually being effective.
Kate goes 8 years between visiting her charities, which isn’t exactly a ringing endorsement for royal work.
@Lanne, the ones that don’t have to shut down altogether due in part to the inaction of their “star patron”
I am convinced more than ever that Prince Harry receives counterintelligence info from the US IC regarding he and his family’s safety in the UK.
Just look at this latest example of some nasty little pr*ck in the british scumedia ginning up hate against H&M. I believe H is highly aware that this is how the announcement of this working visit to the UK would be spun in the media and the agenda it serves and he wouldnt bring his wife to that hateful place if he wasnt as sure as he can be abt the quality of their security while there, given that the matter is still going thru the court.
H has said out loud and on several occasions that his number one priority is his family’s safety; that the number one reason he agreed to sign up with netflix and spotify was to earn enough money to pay for his family’s safety; that his entire life is one devoted to service to others and that M signed up for that also.
I say all that to say: those f*ckers in little old england never knew and dont know this man and I cant wait for his memoir. Because they believe that “bombshells” from his memoir will be him saying scathing things about some members of his relatives but as far as I am concerned, the “bombshells,” such as they are, will be about HIS perspectives on and perceptions about things which the monarchy and monarchists have revered all their lives and continue to hold dear.
This is a very strange article. You’d think no one else besides the royals make appearances for charities in the UK or attend events like this. Part of the fall arts season in a lot of US cities involve events to fundraise for charities. There is a lot of resentment in this article because the Sussexes are working, making public appearances, getting international coverage and people are excited about it. Also, it’s not said but there is definitely an absence of the working royals in terms of both work and charisma, and there is resentment of that too. Part of this complaining about the Sussexes and bringing up the palace is also to get others to pay attention to the others.
This is hilariously, utterly deranged.
On brand for the royal reporters, the very idea that the Sussexes can attend public
events relating to charities and nonprofits, without their dull and underwhelming contribution is an affront.
This whingeing and kvetching will continue pass the official visits. The fact is evident that at least 95% + of the UK does not believe the output, described as “news” from the British tabloid press. In terms of interest in the monarchy, the respect for the Queen remains strong amongst the general public. The young and descendants of Windrush are disinterested and deliberately uninformed about the monarchy, that is good/ bad news for them.
Prince Charles will have a relatively window to present hisself, without interference, despite already tagged with “receiving cash” from sketchy random billionaires.
William, the golden, is unfit. He can work at an average of 5 days per month,that includes videoconferencing and phone calls.
So here we are back to Princess Diana’s replacement as ‘pork bellies’ aka commodity, Prince Harry.
Their potential cash cow has transformed himself into a human being with self worth.
Prince Harry can freely determine the conditions, in terms of if, when and how, much to the chagrin of the BTM and this piece from Tom Sykes.
The golden can no longer bully his brother.
He has implemented most of the BTM’s ‘sanctions’.
Whenever the sanctions, like declining the wreath laying does not go over well with the public, he points to the Queen.
They all do.
And in what fucking universe did literally anyone hear the word “royal” and think “charitable”????
@KRISTIN
HELLO!. just a little louder for those in the back, and those across the pond.
“They will be all over the media, and you won’t be able to put a cigarette paper between what Harry and Meghan are doing and what Will and Kate are doing.”
WTF?! Will and Kate do basically eff-all. There is literally not one bit of similarity between the admirable work Meghan and Harry are doing other than the Duke of Pegsalot tries to copy everything Harry does and fails. For example, Harry plays for a successful polo charity and Will suddenly is back playing polo for something something. Harry is keynote speaker for the Mandela celebration at the UN so Will tries to score a speaking engagement at the UN and is summarily turned down. Cigarette paper my ass…and don’t get me started on Kate’s copy-keening of Meghan.
Wow, these folks really don’t understand philanthropy, do they? Go ahead & ‘sanction’ them, let’s see how well that works!
Nothing left to say here that hasn’t already been said, but what if H & M decided to return to Britain as private citizens and do charity work? I don’t see that happening, but the RF isn’t a dictatorship. What could they possibly do to prevent private citizens from living their life?
This is the crux (is that the right word?) of why Harry is suing the HO and MP. With Young on the board, he is really pushing this agenda. By controlling his security he can control what Harry does in the UK. They don’t want him outshining what the others are doing? Make it unsafe for him to be in the UK. I think this is William preemptively blaming them for the lack of impact his NY trip is going to have.
Celebitches: any theories as to why the UK/German trip was announced in advance but not Harry’s tour of Africa?
My guess is that Harry is still in contact with the powers that be in the UK regarding security. He may not announce when he’s coming to the UK, but it gets out via whatever freedom of information agreement exists in the UK. Harry makes his own security arrangements in other places, so there’s no need to inform the royals. It’s actually protection for him NOT to let any of the royals know what he was doing, as they would immediately publicize it and compromise Sussex security. Or try to take matters into their own hands via an “unfortunate accident.” I’m not a conspiracy theorist, but also believe that “accidents” have been discussed in private meetings, even as “jokes”. Harry knows that he can never trust his brother or his father ever again, no matter what friendly overtures he may make in the future. He can’t even trust his grandmother because of the people around her.
My guess is that Germany was announced as that is part of the promotion of Invictus. Now that people know H&M are going to be there, we’re going to be paying more attention to the one year kick-off/countdown than we might have been otherwise. And I think WellChild and One Young World announced their attendance as Harry is patron of WellChild and isn’t M patron of OYW? Or just has a history of involvement with the organization (pre royal life?) But again, I think those announcements were for promotion of those events. I also think that both WellChild and OYW (and IG obviously) are protective of H&M and want people to know they are still involved.
on the current African trip, it doesn’t seem Harry is attending any major or significant events for African Parks (no fundraisers, award dinners, etc) so it makes sense that it wasn’t announced because there was no need for anything to be promoted.
That’s my take on it anyway, it sort of makes sense in my mind, lol.
I’m thinking it has to do with the charities involved, i:e WellChild and OneYoungWorld, needing to announce their event agenda in a timely manner.
H&M/Archewell are not the ones initiating these events; theyre guests – albeit VIP guests and keynote participants. So, the roughly 3-week lead time of announcing H&M participation would give the organizations involved the time they need to gin up more support from potential attendees/donaters.
Well, well, well. I wonder how this plays with the people who POP wants money from in September? If these people also plan events for charity, what are they to think about the difference between H&M’s visit to a charity in the UK and POP’s visit to the US? This is really messy. I don’t even know what to think about this.
Someone really needs to check themselves. I sincerely believe that Rupert and his billionaire friends are going to take down the monarchy. They are determined to make them laughingstocks worldwide. They are doing a fine job of it.
“The Windsors fundamentally do not believe that “service is universal,” nor do they accept that Harry and Meghan could be charitable people or humanitarians without their work being considered “royal.””
Exactly. The Palace’s statement announcing that Harry and Meghan would not be returning as working royals said as much.
It was brilliant that Harry and Meghan publicly declared “service is universal.” It clearly stated that no one and nobody has a legitimate claim on being humanitarian.
Meanwhile, this Tom Sykes IMHO is a paid mouthpiece of William the bully brother.
To be fair, if someone effortlessly showed me up as an insincere and boring fraud on my own turf, I’d be salty about it, too!
The best thing for the Windsors and their sycophant reporters would probably be to hang back, stay on vacay, and let the Sussexes have the news cycle instead of trying to compete, but I don’t think they’re smart enough to do that. I predict a flurry of keen activity!
And they give the game away by complaining: “To the casual observer, especially overseas and even more especially in America…”
Well, well! Looks like they are finally getting a clue that outside of their little island, things aren’t looking good. Suddenly, they’re very worried about making a bad impression on America! Did they finally discover who Oprah is?
Well, the damage is done; no amount of visiting now will undo what we’ve seen with our own eyes for years: the systemic oppression, the hypocrisy, and the ouster of the one member of the family that could have been a bridge. We have definitely moved in to the “finding out” stage of FAFO.
@Jay, ITA with everything you said, but since the Windsors (and in particular the Cambridges) are decidedly *not* smart enough to do what you suggested, and cannot help themselves from trying to compete (lol) with the Sussexes, some sort of pathetic mess — thrown together haphazardly at the last minute—will ensue. Likely including excruciatingly awkwardly staged photo ops with POC, mostly children, surrounding KKKate.
Well, that will certainly be funnier for us if they do, @lorelei!
What would be the most cringey thing they could do – maybe “drop in” on Manchester the day before the Sussexes visit like someone trying to angle for an invite to a party? You know, hello, just checking in for no reason, oh hey- is something special going on? But that would require work. So, my guess is Kate will get papped doing some “back to school” shopping.
The “wrath” of the Queen? What’s she gonna do–have them beheaded? Or locked up in The Tower? LOL
The RF is so weird.
Usually, people with influence try to get other people involved in helping. I know why the RF doesn’t want that from H&M — because the Sussexes are far more compassionate, effective, energetic and connected than W&K (not to mention that H&M genuinely love each other). But where service is concerned, the attitude should be the more the merrier.
Contract? What contract? Haven’t they heard of “No Deal Megxit”? 😂 Losers
😂😂
H&M are visiting as private citizens. Meghan was invited to give a speech and attend workshops at the Manchester conference. Harry is attending the WellChild awards ceremony, as he did previously without comment. Only the tabloids are referring the visit as a royal tour.
Who are the insiders “grumbling that H&M are apparently positioning themselves as quasi-royals?”
The quotes from a former Buckingham Palace staffer, Duncan Larcombe and Christopher Andersen are laughable.
Yes, Daily Beast, H&M can live a life of service on their terms and away from the control of the palaces. Telling the Palace of their intent to visit is a formality not a request for approval.
In the end it is not H&M who look bad but the pettiness of the Royal Family and the UK tabloids.
Sycophantic press from royalists like Tom Skyes , Piers Morgan, Angela Levin etc are the ones who damage the image of the monarchy.
Please refer all of the nutty RRs to Buckingham Palace’s own statement from January 2020 in which the Queen conveyed the following,
“With The Queen’s blessing, the Sussexes will continue to maintain their private patronages and associations.”
Are all these whiners ignoring the declarations of their own beloved Queen
I have no time for RR ignoramuses.