Mayer: The Cambridges are ‘irretrievably tainted’ by the ‘wrecking ball’ of Sussexit

A few weeks ago, I covered the fact that there are so many royal books coming out in the next few months, as royal reporters and biographers try to publish their stuff before Prince Harry’s memoir drops at some point this fall. At the time, I thought the biggest concerns would be Valentine Low’s book about royal courtiers and maybe Katie Nicholl’s book, which should be heavy on Middleton propaganda. I didn’t have any expectations for Catherine Mayer’s book, mostly because Mayer isn’t a regular royal commentator. We knew she was publishing a biography of Prince Charles, and I just thought it would be Embiggening King Charles. Turns out, not so much. Mayer is actually doing a new edition of her 2015 book, Charles: The Heart of a King, with new chapters and updates for all of the sh-t that’s gone down in the past seven years. The Guardian excerpted part of the new edition in a piece called “King in waiting: Prince Charles’s tortured path to the throne.” What’s fascinating is that Mayer actually acknowledges that Charles and the institution have f–ked it all up. Some highlights:
The royals are coddled idiots: The royal family inhabits a parallel universe, reliant on aides and allies to explain us to them and them to us. The arrangement has kept most members shielded from close scrutiny, but also detached from reality and protected as much by public lack of interest as active support. Courts are accidents waiting to happen, medieval structures only partially adapted for the modern age and headed by people who have never, in the ordinary sense, held a job.
The past eight years have been a disaster for the monarchy: The past years – the Meghan-and-Harry years, the Andrew-and-Jeffrey-Epstein years, the cash-for-honours-and-access years, the fragmenting-and-fracturing-of-family years – have hit the institution like a wrecking ball.
The Cambridges’ Flop Tour: Barbados didn’t bother to wait for a new sovereign, breaking with the crown last year. Six of the remaining Caribbean realms have already signalled a desire to follow suit. The painful progress of the Cambridges, William and Kate, across the region in March prompted dismay in the royal palaces, but too little understanding to change the jarring choreography of a similar expedition by the Wessexes – Prince Edward and wife Sophie – the following month. Protesters at every stage pointed to the ways in which the royals are beneficiaries in economic and social terms of empire and inequality, enslavement and exploitation. None of the palace officials involved in planning either trip seemed to have grasped how this heritage twines with Windrush and other fresher narratives of injustice, whether of Black lives extinguished by the police supposed to protect them or of a woman of colour crushed and cold-shouldered by the institution in whose service her in-laws travelled.
Profound damage from the Sussexit: Meghan, like Diana, has not gone quietly, but the remaining royals appear not to comprehend the scale of the fallout from the Sussexes’ departure, instead still squabbling over recollections that do indeed differ. In writing a substantial new section of my biography of Charles, it seemed important to unpick the claims and counterclaims of this conflict, but not at the expense of the bigger picture. Whosesoever truth you come to believe, the damage, personal and institutional, is profound.
A fractured family: People who know Harry report that the breach with his family has floored him, and he is not the only one hurting. His brother, William, is wound tight, says one of these sources, his distress expressing itself, as it has done since the loss of his mother, as fury. Another source speaks of Charles’s “deep, deep pain”.
The Cambridges & the Sussexes: These days the Cambridges and the Sussexes are proxies in culture wars that rage across social media and in banner headlines, with William and Kate standing for a stodgy status quo and Harry and Meghan for progressive ideals. Neither characterisation is full or fully accurate. Those fighting the Cambridges’ corner assume the Sussexes must be losing the battle for hearts and minds, as UK-based polls show Harry’s popularity plummeting and Meghan’s, never high, slip further into net negative. Once again, this misses the point. A YouGov survey taken in the wake of the Sussexes’ allegations, in their interview with Oprah Winfrey, of racism by an unnamed senior royal and William’s riposte (“we are very much not a racist family”) showed that 20% of respondents believed the royal family was in fact racist. That figure rose to 43% among respondents of colour, with 40% in favour of Britain switching the monarch for an elected head of state.
Tainted Keens: William and Kate appear irretrievably tainted in the eyes of significant sections of their potential future subjects in the UK as well as the overseas realms, and that’s by no means the only legacy of the split. Who knows what wounds Harry’s memoir, expected later this year, will inflict – and his father has much to fear. Charles’s obvious affection for his boys and glowing happiness with Camilla had begun to endear him to the public. That image is under pressure just as older scandals are coming home to roost.
Money: “The royals have relatively little private money,” says a former palace insider. “That’s why they’re always trying to get money… There is also the question about where [their money] comes from since they cannot own anything they are given in their public roles.” This definition of “relatively little” is open to challenge, but the former insider cites an interesting example: “Whenever the Saudis give the Prince of Wales a horse, he views it as a bill, not a present. He can’t sell it. He has to house it and feed it for the rest of its life.”
[From The Guardian]
Before Robert Lacey was co-opted by Kensington Palace, he honestly tried to tell people this very same thing: everything that went down with the Sussexes was bad for the monarchy, and the monarchy would have a hell of a time surviving unless they found some way to bring back Harry and Meghan. Or at least, make a generous and substantial peace with the Sussexes. I appreciate that Mayer doesn’t even seem to believe that peace is an option. It’s almost as if she’s saying the fractures – and the damage – are irrevocable. I love that she points out that it’s not about some Salt Island-exclusive popularity contest between the two couples either – the Sussexit (and everything that came after) has irrevocably tainted the Cambridges. William and Kate are SEEN as regressive, conservative, parochial figures by younger generations and by people outside of Salt Island. Because they are.
Also: “William, is wound tight, says one of these sources, his distress expressing itself, as it has done since the loss of his mother, as fury…” William’s rage is well-known and freely discussed constantly by historians and biographers. Fury and rage are his default emotions and no one thinks that this too is a bomb waiting to go off in the heart of the monarchy?
I am glad someone ‘reputable’ brought up this money issue, as I have said numerous times before I do not believe the royals have that ‘much’ liquid cash.
Honest question though, what do they actually need money for? The minor royals, yes, they’ve got to support themselves (although some of them still live on royal/taxpayer funded properties and as we’ve seen with Anne’s kids they use their royal status to earn their money!).
But what do Chuck and the Prince of Pegging need cash for? Other than divorce settlements, which may be coming soon for W, their entire lives are funded by taxpayers or rich friends who give them plane rides and island vacations for free. I’d even think with the example of the horse, if it’s a gift given “officially” then it would be housed and fed by public money.
And, the issue isn’t really liquid cash, it’s maintaining a certain lifestyle on the cash. Because W inherited 20m(?) from Diana (and I’m sure C floor the same from his grandmother) and that’s certainly enough to life on for a lifetime.
@sussexwatcher
I feel like I’ve read somewhere that the royals are often jealous that they can’t ball like their rich friends and often have to live off of their generosity when they go hang with them. They NEVER want to spend their own money or maybe they know they can’t because 1) They don’t have it 2) They have to account for every penny spent
They need the money in case they are overthrown and need to flee for their lives and pay for their own security. They have not forgotten about the fate of their cousins the Romanovs.
By the way, that gift of a horse (probably a fine Arabian thoroughbred horse) example they gave has got to be the MOST creative way I’ve seen someone try to minimize an expensive asset in my life! It’s a gift Charles! You didn’t do anything to earn it. All you did was travel to a foreign place in luxury, get fed and housed by them in a place with many bathrooms (since that’s the standard now). Don’t for God’s sake whine about having to feed the horse. (Or are they so lazy and used to being give everything that they kind of expect an additional suitcase full of money to feed and care for the horse?). That’s like complaining that the free house/castle you’re given is not really a gift because you have to get servants to clean it (cuz you know damn well they’re not going to lift a finger.) How dumb do these people think we are?
I would LOVE a deep dive into this topic.
I’m sure they are worth hundreds of millions but that family has a culture of essentially living off of the largess of the Queen and Charles to a lesser extent. And not just a few, more like a few dozen of them and they all have VERY expensive taste. Combine that with the fact that they can’t openly or obviously use their positions to enrich themselves AND being royal and aristocratic they turn their nose up at actually working for a living. It’s no wonder they turn to shady, underhanded methods to enrich themselves.
I would say they are forced to be dependent on The Crown, but 90% prefer it that way. The whole lot of them are stunted adults who never learned how to become independent.
According to the Panama papers they have over a billion offshore, it’s just that petty Betty is tight fisted and won’t disperse funds. Those manors are expensive to care for and keep up. Schooling is expensive, clothing, and these people don’t work so it’s not like they have any idea that vacations aren’t necessities and neither are private chefs.
@ KFG, that was going to be my response as well. We ALL know theaters QEII as well as Charles, have millions hidden across many nefarious accounts worldwide. They are hiding that money and refuse to expose it as they would be forced to pay for things out of their own pockets.
How did they come up with £12M for Virginia? They are not cash poor, far from it. Do you think QEII took out a loan? No.
* that, not theaters
It would not be prudent to disperse the funds which may be needed if the royal family are faced with a peril. The money is a safety net, as a time could come when they do not have government protection.
They pay staff rather poorly as they think it’s a “privilege” to work for royalty and spend time in the palaces. I wonder if they get a tuition discount for multiple children or even for the p.r. value having the 3 Cambridge kids enrolled. There are certainly rich bourgeois parents who’ll want their kids to be schoolmates with little royals & bump elbows with Kate & Willy at school functions.
The only way to preserve generational wealth is to be tight fisted and use other people’s money . I suspect that a lot of their “vacations” are on someone else’s dime. Kate’s clothes for “work” are a tax write off for Charles. Cars and other perks are given to them to use as advertisement. The royal family is now so large that the funds that are squirreled away would not go far if dispersed.
Like so many British aristos the Royal family are asset rich but (relatively speaking) cash poor. Much of the Queens wealth is tied up in stuff that she can’t sell – art and heritage pieces that belong to the Royal Collection and therefore to the nation. She could easily free up cash by flogging a couple of Renoirs but as other Royal Families have found this causes an enormous stink (the was a big kerfuffle when the Luxembourg royals try to sell some of their huge jewel collection). And the system of primogeniture means that the vast majority goes to the eldest son. Younger sons of younger sons have good names and little income, which is why Prince Michael etc are always getting caught in slightly iffy looking transactions.
But pieces that are part of the Royal Collection are not part of the Queen’s personal wealth. She has enormous personal wealth. For example, the Cullinan diamonds – one or two are part of the crown jewels, and then she owns a few personally – as Liz, not as The Queen. Sandringham is hers personally, as is Balmoral. The Queen gets a lot of money each year from the Duchy of Lancaster.
She is not cash poor. Prince Michael may be, but the Queen is not.
Becks1, I agree that they have more cash than people believe. I’ve read accounts that TQ’s personal wealth is $500 million. She personally owns jewels and art and there is a stamp collection estimated at $100 million. She’s not poor at all. She hides her wealth, because if the taxpayers knew what she owns it would cause a sh!tstorm IMO.
I read that the QM supposedly left her about $80 million. Where in the world did she get that? This is the biggest grift. Of course, they don’t want to have to pay taxes on any of it. They wouldn’t want the surfs to know anything about their personal finances.
We CBs continually point to other royal courts in Europe which seem to have a better grasp on moving forward in modern times. My question, which I think they must have but do these royal courts have courtiers in place like the British royals?
Also, rage and fury are Wills’ default emotions. Emotionally stunted. Maybe he’s seen his little brother blossom and grow and the envy is too much.
I can’t speak for every royal house but while i believe that they all have courtiers, i don’t think they have as much power as they seem to have in the UK. Where i live i have never seen a reputable news station report on what “sources” had to say. Not even morning talkshows talk much about our royal unless there is actually something interesting and concrete to report.
@ Chloe, yet the Windsors refuse to look at what is actually occurring within GB, or the world for that matter, and their courtiers are gatekeeping much too much.
How can the Monarchy survive by not knowing what is being written in the press? It would do them all good to spend an hour each morning reading what the current events are as well as what is being written about the BRF. Though, I am excluding CopyKeen in this scenario as she is certainly pouring over every bit of news printed about herself all while updating her SWF of Meghan.
Am starting to feel that all the comments in the media about Cain and his anger issues are a form of gaslighting – am no fan of his but there is something quite sinister about the constant reporting of it. The press painted Diana as unstable and they are doing the same to Cain (in this case I think there is truth to it – he needs serious therapy). And its mostly from Middleton mouth pieces as well.
To me it reeks of deflection – I have no doubt he is a rage monster but I don’t think he’s the only one.
If this is what is bubbling up to the surface – what is below it?
Maybe there is literally nothing else to him? No drive, no passion, no joie de vivre, just rage. It’s always there, always will be. I think he enjoys the power of having a temper everyone is afraid of, but he also knows he is lacking in all other aspects of his life, which makes him angry all over again.
@ Lady D, that’s an excellent assumption as well as probably true as well. Do you think anyone would want to be in his orbit with anger issues and raging on endlessly unless he was the FFK? Nope. Nada. Not happening.
LadyD, I think that hits it 100%. Most bullies have a lot of issues with confidence. With William, what does he honestly have? What has he honestly accomplished? His brother being more likable and more accomplished would really sting, especially as he is no longer in control of said brother and no longer has access to ride off of his coattails.
@DU — scratch a narcissist and underneath you’ll find crippling insecurity and lack of self-esteem. That’s when their innate defense mechanism goes into action to cover it up with a grandiose sense of self-importance, inhabit a fantasy world that supports their delusions of grandeur, require constant praise and admiration, have a huge sense of entitlement, exploit others without guilt or shame and frequently demean, intimidate, bully, and belittle others to get their way. Jealousy is something that factors large in a narcissist’s world, and it’s clear that William is positively green with envy at his brother and SIL, and couldn’t tolerate working closely with them as a result. Hence the leaking, lying, smearing, racist, misogynistic BS he inflicted on them to the point where Meghan wanted to commit suicide and they had to cut and run to save themselves from the pack of wolves baying for their heads. Classic narcissist behaviour — they lack any sense of remorse and empathy for all the damage they inflict.
LadyD I think you are correct. Further, I think that Harry was the only one of the entire lot not afraid of W’s rage/temper. The biggest threat to Charles’ reign won’t be his roomful of scandals. It will be his fear of his eldest son, and the choices that fear will force him to make.
Rage is not strength nor wisdom. Virtues needed by kings. Williams and his admirers never seem to get that.
I believe the multiple stories coming out about Charles financial shenanigans are carefully orchestrated as a way to clear his path to his kingship. By the time he’s king his whole PR would be about lessons learned. As for the Cambriges damaging them further would risk bringing them down so I don’t believe the press will ever find interest in that even when they’ll fuck up their ass will be covered.
Lol no amount of pr could salvage Charles’ reputation. And i doubt “clearing the path” would be of any help. Personally i think that charles wanted all those cash for honours stories to be safely locked away so no one could find them. Especially after 20+ years of carefully constructed PR
Clearing the path as in not having any scandals in the closet by the time he’s king.
Hi path to kingship was established the minute he popped out of Elizabeth’s womb.
One line of the excerpt that stood out for me:
“The danger for him – and the monarchy; these things are indivisible – is that his history is studded with unexploded ordnance.”
As we’ve seen, the ordnance has been detonating on a weekly basis. I’m very tempted to buy Mayer’s book after reading the Guardian piece. This part, at least, seems to be a clear-eyed view of the Windsors.
Oh yes, I will be looking out for this book, which looks as though it will provide a balanced account of the current situation, something which other so called biographers fail to do for fear of upsetting their ‘sources’.
My hope for the Sussexes especially Harry is he recognizes his family is/has been treating him as if he is disposable. There is nothing left for him within his family. I do not know how many ways they have to show him that the Institution means more than he does. Once his grandmother passes, my hope for him and his family is they can continue to move forward with their lives unencumbered by the past while creating their own legacy for their children. The children should be made aware of their father’s family history as well as the danger and bubble this family lives in. I continue to wish the Sussexes well.
Maxine Branch, I think it must be really hard for Harry to believe that he’s as disposable as a tissue. I’m not saying that it’s not true–I think it is. He probably knows that at this point, but I can’t imagine how much pain is involved with believing it heart and soul.
I wish the author would have framed it as The Other Brother and Keen (and Chuck) are damaged by their own behavior – and that behavior is what caused the Sussexes to leave – not just in the fact that they left.
It seems to me that framing it as W&K being damaged by their departure puts some of the blame on the Sussexes, as if they did something harmful to W&K (which, yes, I know that’s how the Cambs and the racists see it but this author seems to be trying to show the reality of the firm). But the blame needs to rest fully on the behavior of the “family” (including exposing their racism and their lying to the tabloids to ruin Meghan’s reputation) that nearly caused Meghan’s death and led to them leaving.
@Sussex watcher agree with you. This is why my initial comment did not address this woman’s article. The framing of this article sticks to the framing coming from that Institution. The Sussexes left because of the relentless assaults on Meghan. To protect her life Harry left. The damage from theses assaults and racism Meghan encountered falls squarely on the Cambridges and the house of Windsor. I have not seen one of these author’s accurately address the cause and the effect of this vilification accurately. Meghan as she stated in the Oprah interview was assured she would be protected and she was not. The whole of the Windsor clan bear responsibility for the Sussexes leaving
@sussexwatcher – I wonder too if she will directly point fingers at the people responsible for Sussexit. But, from the preview in the Guardian, it doesn’t appear to be the focal point. She seems to be more focused on the effects of those decisions have on all involved (I do think Will is in pain (100% self-inflicted in my opinion) and so is Charles) and highlighting the unarguable fact that the Sussexes’ exit has damaged the image of the BM at a precarious time. But, I don’t think she trying to shy away from pointing fingers.
I think this line in the Flop Tour paragraph says it – “None of the palace officials involved in planning either trip seemed to have grasped how this heritage twines with Windrush and other fresher narratives of injustice, whether of Black lives extinguished by the police supposed to protect them or of a woman of colour crushed and cold-shouldered by the institution in whose service her in-laws travelled.”
He doesn’t come right out and name Meghan, but what other woman of color has in-laws in the monarchy?
The author writes “In writing a substantial new section of my biography of Charles, it seemed important to unpick the claims and counterclaims of this conflict, but not at the expense of the bigger picture.”
So, it seems like the author is aware that an underlying reason exists, but still uses the lazy, shorthand BM way of summarizing the family conflict by saying it was only because the Sussexes left. Apparently, the author didn’t want to disrupt “the bigger picture” which is the story about Charles. That’s lazy.
I read this over the weekend. It’s a great, FAIR, summary of the situation.
“People who know Harry report that the breach with his family has floored him, and he is not the only one hurting. His brother, William, is wound tight, says one of these sources, his distress expressing itself, as it has done since the loss of his mother, as fury. Another source speaks of Charles’s “deep, deep pain”.”
I’ve often wondered how much of a shock his family’s behavior towards Meghan was a shock to Harry. I really hope he discusses this in his book. At the beginning, he seemed to really believe they would welcome her with open arms and appreciate what she brought to the table. And by many accounts, the family was nice to her at first. Then bit by bit their true colors came out when they realized this was serious and Meghan wasn’t going anywhere. Then went into hyper drive once she got pregnant and was treated like a rock star on Australia tour.
I guess you can say a lot of us were surprised as well. I genuinely thought that the Sussex’s and the Cambridges would become the “fab four”. I had no strong opinions about the Cambridges previously. They seemed nice enough if a bit dull and reluctant to become full time royals. I never once suspected they were capable of such evil. I guess Harry didn’t either.
It must have been a complete shock to him and made him re-think his entire existence. And especially made him re-think what actually happened to his mother as he saw history repeating itself.
I think it was a shock. He seemed so excited at the engagement interview, not just to marry her but to bring her into his family. I think he was floored at whatever was said behind the scenes, and was floored when the family did not protect her in the press the way they protected others, including Kate (another married-in.)
I think Will and Harry have always had a kind of iffy relationship. I think Harry’s good nature and devotion to GanGan and his duty to her is what kept them together. I’m pretty sure Harry couldn’t miss what a ball of fury Will is. He just put up with it.
I suspect the racism and active malice towards him and his wife/child shocked him, but I think it angered him more. After all he’s done to be a good family member, it has to piss him off to be treated like this. He’s put up with so much and I think he’s just fed up.
I see Harry as the dumped on youngest of the family who had enough of being dumped on.
I think it was a total shock to Harry, especially after how welcoming he was to Kkkeen! After the years of trying to entertain her when the 3 of them did engagements and she was being ignored by her own husband, I’m sure he assumed that would be reciprocated to Meghan. And the years of probably thinking he and his brother were close. I feel so bad for Harry to discover his family are evil snakes who really don’t care for his – or his family’s – well-being.
That’s one of the things that’s so shocking to me about the Cambs – they’re soooooo stupid that they cut off their nose to spite their face. They could have ridden Harry and Meghan’s coattails (work wise) and gotten most (or at least half) of the praise!
If they had any sense at all, they would have dialed down their ‘destroy Meghan at all costs’ racism, cruelty, and lies to the tabloids to keep the Sussexes in the family…which would have made THEIR OWN lives easier!! How stupid do you have to be to not be able to see that?! To not be able to see Harry was done fcuking around at a certain point and was getting ready to take his family and leave!
Then the Cambs could have just continued to coast along not working much and letting the Sussexes do the bulk of the ‘fab four’ work. But The Other Brother and Kkkeen are just too insecure and jealous and petty and racist. And stupid. And it’ll be their downfall. 🤷🏽♀️
Harry thought he and his brother were united against the press. The shock had to come when William flipped and decided to side with the press and use it against Meghan. Also, I dislike when they say both brothers are hurting as if the wounds were dished out equally by both sides. That is not a true representation. Harry is hurt by William’s bullying of Meghan; William is hurt because his bullying backfired when Harry put a stop to it by leaving.
Harper, I totally agree about hating the both sides narrative. It’s never true! Not in American politics and not in this case either. Harry and Meghan were hurt by the actions of others while the Cambs were hurt by the consequences of their own actions.
That’s it exactly @Harper!
@ Harper, excellent analysis! Harry, and more importantly Meghan, are the victims here. The manner in which The Other Brother went after Meghan in the press, not to mention the lawsuit, was unforgivable. The Windsor family has been fractured permanently and it’s all due to what the Lambridges stated as well as Charles and his own Grandmother not coming to their defense at any time.
Recollections do not vary in this scenario. We all saw it play out daily in the newspapers as well on tv. It’s all well preserved for the world to seek out this information and will be there for eternity.
William is the wrecking ball. Charles is the wrecking ball. They wrecked the whole thing (which was already on shaky ground) by not welcoming, and even worse, rejecting the unique potential of Meghan & Harry to usher in a new era for the BRF. Idiots.
I think that the Queen is privately furious with the Cambridges for making life difficult for the Sussexes but she cannot show it because for her succession is paramount.
Getting Jason Knauf to help the Mail on Sunday for a copyright lawsuit about Meghan’s letter to her father crossed a line no other royal has ever crossed. There is no other royal who has had their chief of staff so openly collaborate with a tabloid. Maybe it was done by others in secret, but Knauf was open with the help. Even the RRs couldn’t deny that this all had to be done because William agreed to it.
Going after Harry’s wife is something Harry won’t forgive or forget. Whatever reconciliation potential ended when that happened.
If Charles did things as well, he was never as open or obvious about it. I can see Harry interacting with Charles and he seems to have done so recently, but with William it won’t happen.
@PrincessK I think you’re right. Let’s not forget the queen publicly snubbing Kate in December 2020.
Also, don’t laugh lol, but in the movie Harry and Meghan Fleeing the Palace on Lifetime( like I said don’t laugh) in the Sandringham Summit scene, the queen very clearly slaps down William for the whole fiasco. I bring this up because Robert Lacey’s daughter was the screenwriter for that movie, and we know that Lacey knows a lot more about what happened than got published in his book.
Bingo, Harper!
I’ve been royal watching since a young age, since the Wales divorce and diana’s death (I’m 35). I followed William’s relationship with Kate, the multiple break ups in between, his running after aristocratic women, etc Kate having no job for years until suddenly “working” for her parents’ business while living in Chealsea, London (at a time when remote working was nowhere near what it is today) and her uncle’s house of drugs and other paraphernalia in Spain. Their sudden engagement which felt very much like “after 10 years of being on and off, why not?” (and TQ basically not signing off on her approval on the union until the last minute!) and Kate’s early years as a member of the BRF. The Cambridges doing absolutely nothing for nearly a decade (other than having children) and their overspending on clothes, properties and holidays abroad.
I knew, 100%, Kate would never welcome Harry’s wife, would never agree on sharing the spotlight. Her treatment of Chelsy and Cressida was enough for me to form this opinion. The way she cooperated with the BM to create this narrative of the shy, moderate, responsible woman versus Harry’s girlfriends being the complete opposite.
However, I never anticipated the level of hatred and jealousy, nor William’s involvement in all of this. What sealed the deal for me? Her wearing cream and passing it off as “light yellow” to the Sussex wedding. She showed us who she is and only those like her will continue to make excuses for her.
Someone as shallow as Kate was never going to befriend Meghan. Meghan was a threat and we’ve seen how Kate has been exposed as a nothingburger. The whole Cambridge wedding and the fiction around it are exposed by the genuine love Harry and Meghan have for each other. Even on the Cambridge wedding day, it was obvious that it was a charade for both of them. A business arrangement between her and William the Rager.
That pale yellow outfit was really it, wasn’t it? I know she was post partum and all, but it’s not like she was just some gal from nowhere who didn’t have the money for another outfit. She was trying to Pippa Meghan’s wedding.
She was said to be working as a photographer for party pieces, you can’t do that remotely even today.
At the time of the engagement palace courtiers were quoted as saying history was repeating itself with William being bullied into marrying before the queens jubilee (diamond) even though he was still in love with Jecca, the way Charles was bullied into marrying Diana, even though camilla was the only woman he ever loved.
A while before that a courtier was asked if William was going to marry Kate and they said “he has to, it would be another embarrassment for the palace if he broke up with her now, after being with her for so long”.
So it wasn’t just that ten years had passed and he couldn’t put it off any longer. The palace wanted his messy mistress situation cleaned up before the Jubilee.
Recently rewatched parts of the sussex wedding. And wow in retrospect, knowing all we know now, Kate’s feelings were clear. She did not once look at the bride going down the aisle. She looked down with her Effie Trinket “pale yellow” cream saucer hat the whole time. When Harry and Meghan get into their carriage and the rest of the family hangs back on the steps, she bends down and tries to get into shots with charlotte. But she also just does not look happy. Watching them leave in their fairy tale carriage must’ve been hard. As Meghan said she was going through some things around that time.
Kate had a long history of freezing out any woman who could compete for attention so I knew that she would never be friends with Meghan. But I thought perhaps she would want an ally. That said when the blind about the shopping came out, I was doubting that she was ever going to be decent.
What shocked me wasn’t the meanness, but that kate did it in public and on video, as with the commonwealth service. She had a potential excuse with the wedding although it was rude to wear an almost white outfit, but at the commonwealth service there were no excuses or justifications for her petty and mean behaviour.
And I was also shocked that the crying story was a complete lie. The inherent meanness is making Meghan look like the aggressor when she is the one who was at fault, and being silent when the media attacked Meghan non stop for it, that was cruelty I did not anticipate.
I agree with all of you. Her claim to work and PP was especially laughable.
@Nic919 I too never imagined she would play this all out in public and her cruelty surpassed anything I could have expected from her.
Yet they don’t care. They stubbornly and maliciously continue on the same path of failure after failure. Refusing to attempt even the slightest course correction. They are an example of people that are comically out of touch with the real world and how it has evolved. Even leaving the Sussex issue aside, they’ve all proven time and time again that they think completely differently (and wrongly) compared to most people – the Queen exempting herself from certain laws, hiding money in Panama, wasting money designated for palatial repairs, the Diana fiasco, Prince Philip when he was alive, Charles’ myriad scandals, the Cambridge’s evilness and ineptitude, the Andrew problem and the Yorks in general, the Kents, the Philips’ and on and on, one thing after another.
This is the thing that’s so shocking to me (although shouldn’t be) is that – other than Harry – they don’t even have any sense of self-preservation! They are so in their own bubble – surrounded by sycophants and believing they are ordained by god – that they cannot course correct for more than a minute (e.g. Chuck walking Meghan down the aisle). They cannot see that times have changed and they need to change to survive. Although, I suppose they are somewhat stuck in that invisible contract and if they tried to get rid of the courtiers or the RRs then alllllll the dirty secrets would come out. And that really would be the end of the monarchy.
Exactly.
I think that comes down to the courtiers system and then being incurious a holes. They are simultaneously butt hurt by criticism and shake it off as irrelevant haters, deciding that the source means it’s irrelevant. Who from their social circle would recognize or call out the issues?
I want to read this book now, just because the lady at least called out that the courtiers have never had real jobs. Sounds like she can see through most of the smoke.
Agree with the points made about Will’s fury and Harry’s shock above. Also I was struck by this bit:
“None of the palace officials involved in planning either trip seemed to have grasped how this heritage twines with Windrush and other fresher narratives of injustice, whether of Black lives extinguished by the police supposed to protect them or of a woman of colour crushed and cold-shouldered by the institution in whose service her in-laws travelled.”
Yep – calling out the courtiers for being utterly a) useless in advance of the disastour and b) remaining utterly useless in adapting to the unfolding situation (open top Land Rover colonial co-splay, anyone?) and c) continuing to compound the errors by sending in the Wessexes to make the SAME mistakes and, last but by no means least d) being racist and blind to that racism in their appalling treatment of Meghan.
Gold standard advisors my a*se.
Gee, if only there was a POC in the family who could have given then the POC perspective so they were maybe prepared for these delicate, race related issues. But they drove her away.
Except it should not have been on Meghan’s shoulders to try to educate all of the ignorant people on staff or the royals themselves. As a Black woman, it’s not our job to educate everyone about racism. There is more than enough information out there on how to be anti racist that it shouldn’t fall to the sole Black family member to be that voice.
It should have been the royals to hire staff (white or BIPOC…and yes, more diverse staff, please!) who were actually competent in doing their jobs and understanding the wider world beyond the palace walls. And it should have been on the staff to research and have a better understanding of the impact of Windrush or the current political climate in the countries the royals were visiting so they would know what kind of tour to plan.
Let’s, please, not connect any of this to Meghan (and I know that’s not really what you were doing). The blame falls squarely on the royals and their hiring of unqualified, sycophantic staff.
Sussexwatcher- I hear you and you’re right. I just meant that getting rid of Meghan shows they didn’t care about any diversity of thought or opinion, which could have benefited them with the Caribbean tours. Of course it’s not Meghan’s job.
@ SussexWatcher, yes!!! Louder for those in the back on Salty Island of the Inept!!!!
You’re exactly right, @Sussexwatcher, it’s wypipo’s responsibility to self-educate, not depend on POC to do it.
For anyone looking to self-educate, these books are a place to start:
• White Fragility by Robin D’Angelo
• Me and White Supremacy by Layla Saad
• How to be an Anti-Racist by Ibram X Kendi
• The Skin We’re In by Desmond Cole (about racism in Canada)
• Why I’m No Longer Talking to White People About Race by Reni Eddo-Lodge
*I have no affiliation with any authors or publishers
The insensitivity/not even understanding Windrush is confusing to me because it should’ve been simple. Someone in the government was paying enough attention to pause the deportations for like a month, so it’s not like no one thought about it. It’s like, they saw the pause and said, right, that’s sorted and squared away, carry on. I just can’t imagine calling myself a professional and being this dumb and mean, publicly.
@JerseyCow I can definitely recommend the audiobook version of How to be an Anti-Racist because it’s narrated by Ibram X Kendi himself, and he does an excellent job.
Edit: though I did–and I recommend others do, too–buy a physical copy from a Black-owned bookstore because I like to follow along on print and also put my money where my mouth is.
Sorry, I responded the same thing above before scrolling down to read your comment.
The “gold standard” advisors are living in a parallel universe, too. Everything looks like half-assed flailing, because they really have no idea what to do. The laws of their universe don’t match ours. And that’s the existential problem with the monarchy. It’s not possible to bring new blood and new thinking into the monarchy – what 21st century human being not already affiliated with the aristocracy could walk into the place and say – “Yep, this is a system I can support.” They might as well try to modernize the pharaohs of ancient Egypt.
Now, now, @The Hench, you do the Wessexes a disservice with your remark. After all, they did bring a photo of themselves to the Caribbean. See how that works? Other countries give the royals rare jewels and fancy horses while the royals themselves bring a lousy photo.
Man, William’s temper must really be something. It’s the one thing we hear about him consistently as a personality trait – his temper. Some articles try to explain it away, by making it sound like he just “cares too much” or something, but no one can fully cover up that he has a notoriously bad temper. In a family where yelling at staff seems par for the course, his temper must be on another level.
and yes, the Cambridges are tainted by Sussexit. even IF William wasn’t the one who made “the” racist comment about the baby’s skin color, we know that the Cambridges weren’t welcoming to the Sussexes, did not work with them, viewed them as a threat (especially Meghan, but Harry as well) and actively enabled (led?) the smear campaign against them. I think if those things weren’t true, H&M might not have left. If William and Kate were supporting H&M in their charity efforts (instead of viewing those efforts as an affront to their own “work”), if W&K viewed H&M as an assets and not as threats, if W&K weren’t leading the smear campaign…..then the whole situation would have played out very differently and everyone knows it.
But, they’re garbage people so here we are.
I think William’s temper has been a huge concern with the family but since he was born first and the heir his father and grandmother coddled him which only made it worse they should have reined him in and said no to him when he demanded things like the air ambulance job created for him
The temper of Lord Pegginton of Peggingville is why the family needed Harry. He’s got natural tact and good humor and was likely the one handling William’s rages for everyone else.
I’m lucky that no one in my family or experience has erupted in fury in my presence. What does it look like in real life? This is a serious question. Does this mean he screams and yells for 60 minutes straight to staff, aides, and even his children? Breaks walls with his fists? Flings his plate across the room if his food isn’t to his liking? I can picture an explosive temper, but am wondering what it literally looks and sounds like to be incandescent with ongoing rage on a regular basis.
You are lucky. My older sister was a rage monster with BPD and NPD. She made my life a misery growing up because I was her favorite punching bag. If there’s one thing narcissists do well, it’s reducing someone to a pile of smoldering ashes in minutes, if not seconds, by their words. Their words are like razors and because they have no filters they will slice you to ribbons without a second thought, and usually in front of people to magnify your humiliation and embarrassment. I totally can see William doing that to just about everyone in his orbit.
Prince Charles once ripped out a sink in rage, and grabbed a member of staff by the throat. His rages apparently are not as bad as Williams.
Once when William was fox hunting, before it was banned, he rode his horse straight at a photographer, shouting “F%@#ing pi#s off!!!!” The photographer managed to dodge out the way, but he was very shaken and shocked. He said “steady on wills”. That was when his public image was still the golden boy.
It’s not only scary — it’s exhausting, to always have to walk on eggshells when someone you love (in my case, a once-dear friend) has anger issues. And if that person denies the rage issue, it’s even worse, because the gaslighting can make you feel like you’re going crazy.
Will may rage mostly in private, but you can tell how tightly wound he is in photos.
King George VI had a terrible temper – “the king’s gnashes” they were called. Lilibet and Margaret could generally jolly him out of them but they were well known. And the Spencers were known to be hot tempered – Diana was frequently on the outs with people herself. She’d fallen out with Elton John until they were reconciled at Versace’s funeral, and she wasn’t speaking to her mum when she died.
I’m not surprised the William has an explosive temper – his whole life he’s been trained into repressing what he feels, maintaining the front. It must be awful feeling you’re being watched the entire time, every facial expression and bit of body language picked over and analysed. I’m not surprised that he blows up in private. It’s not healthy but I can understand it, and how his mother’s death must have exacerbated it. Nothing of your own, not even your own grief – everything belongs to the public.
William has had the most privacy, leniency, and coddling of anyone in this lot. His mistakes were covered up, his moods catered to, anything that isn’t praise is shouted down. He exploded with his mother from a young age, and with Harry too, and reports are that he does with Charles as well now. He barely works, so his exposure to others is limited to what he wants.
Contrast Harry who was never given the attention William got (his dyslexia, for example) and everything he wanted to keep hidden was exposed and blown up in the tabloids (and sometimes by his brother) to be a scapegoat for William and others. His schedule has always been more stressful and jam-packed to make up for the poor showings of the rest of the family, and he himself stated the camera flashes trigger him. He has never had the temper problem of William.
Let’s remember that none of Diana’s moods ever matched Charles literally tearing a sink out of a wall and throwing it at one of his assistants and then choking him.
No. We are not giving William a pass for always being incandescent with rage because his great-grandfather had a temper or because Diana had a “falling out” with Elton John.
His temper is the one thing that has been consistent about any description of his personality over the past decade (if not longer). It’s not healthy, and its not normal, and it seems everyone in his life gives him a pass for it for whatever reason (FFK, whatever).
The stories about William’s temper resembles what we hear about trump. Both have been spoiled brats from day one and protected when they shouldn’t have been.
William benefits from people feeling sorry that his mother died a tragic death, but then so did Harry’s. At this point he probably can’t deal with real life and someone challenging him. Of all people Harry is the least afraid of him. He doesn’t care about getting money from William when he’s king. Harry is free from their control and it’s what scares William the most. And attacking Meghan the way William did through Knauf is a historic mistake.
The thing about W&K is everyone gassing them up is doing it to spite Harry and Meghan. The royal reporters can’t even stomach them, they are only giving them great reviews because their bosses instructed them to do it. Their “fans” don’t even believe the shit they post about them.
Since Meghan has entered the royal fold they have been gassing W&K up with fake polls, embiggening everything they do, even going as far as copying H&M, and nothing sticks.
Their own Social Media accounts are in shambles. Their kids don’t get that many clicks. They lost half their bots after Russia’s bot farms got banned.
One reason Willie and Charles are so worried about Harry’s book is that deep down inside they know they are hanging on for dear life.
Poor Chuck, having to take care of the expensive gifts he receives. How can he ever say no!
To be fair, it would be a diplomatic incident if he did say no and pedigreed horses are expensive to keep. I wouldn’t be thrilled at being forced to accept something I then have to spend millions to maintain. Even if I had the money, I might have other priorities.
I know nothing about horses but is upkeep really in the millions?! That sounds insane to me. Would he be able to recoup any of that in breeding and races?
No idea how much one horse costs to maintain, but considering the royals already have large stables at Windsor, Sandringham, I’m assuming Camilla owns horses of her own, etc, a gift like a thoroughbred could probably be absorbed into those existing stables. You still have to pay to maintain it, but its not like Charles would have to build a stable from scratch.
The horse thing was framed as a hypothetical – do we know if the Saudis gave Charles a horse? And even if they did, Charles can pay for it out the pantloads of cash they’ve given him for his “charity.”
I Love Kaiser’s take on this article and she, like always, pulls out the most relevant details. What I found interesting in this preview of Mayer’s book is that she is not trying to get into the weeds of drama and scandals. At least from the article, it appears that she is concentrating on the effect of these events on the legacy of the BM and the damage it is doing to Charles’s future reign by all involved. This book already sounds like it has set itself apart front the others books. I may actually read this one!
I didn’t think I would ever read a book about this family ever again, except Harry’s obviously. I’m going to give this one a look too.
Finally a non tabloid figure is delivering some hard truths to the Royal family and the courtiers.
Yes.
Sorry I do not think more people found Charles endearing especially since there are reminders of his bad behavior to Harry Meghan and Diana
I am relieved that the Guardian ran this, so often the royal headlines are unjustified flattery and truth flipping. They make me want to yell that the rest of the world has caught on to their personal failures, stop lying! I truly feel sorry for the inequities and financial burdens the British people face and applaud every publication that contradicts the embiggening.. I am always hoping for eyes to open to reality and changes made asap.
I do think Harry was shocked by the family’s cruelty and pettiness toward Meghan and admire Sussexes’ courage to make their own way.
It is also exercepted in the Sunday Times a part of NewsUK, Murdoch owned.
How refreshingly grounded in actual reality instead of royal fanfic!
I assume it won’t last lol
Refreshing is the right word. Amazing what a lack of sycophancy and stenography can do.
I am not too eager to give her a great deal of praise though. Her deciphered translation with regards to who hurts and why is incorrect. The PoPegging is angry that Harry left and yet he used every underhanded tool at his disposal to harm Meghan. On top POPegging using the press, he also manipulated, family members to snub Harry and Meghan.
Harry has been wounded immensely by the actions of his family, but more-so the inactions of his Father and Grandmother.
Harry has caused no harm to any one of the BRF.
I am incredibly delighted and relieved that Harry and Meghan have left them all behind.
Yeah, that’s true @bothsides. It’s sad that at this point refreshing means not bat-shit crazy like Levin and Whooton. There seems to be a few walls that aren’t being broken. Would love to see some more details about William and Jason Knauf and the fact that they worked with the DM in the lawsuit. They worked with a tabloid!!!!! Any writer that glosses over this part of the story is still playing it safe and not exactly doing a full account of the whole situation by any means. Not sure if that’s addressed in the book or not but hope so.
I keep reading PoPegging as Po-pegging, which makes me laugh!
It’s a start but doesn’t go nearly far enough. There’s still shade being thrown on the Sussexes, meghan and Harry are still a problem, as well as bringing up their supposed unpopularity in their manipulated polls. And meghan didn’t go quietly (still blaming the woman and poc) when Harry has done most of the talking. These reporters can’t help themselves. Also totally ignoring the abuse and lies thrown at meghan. Geeez
On closer reading of the excerpts, I agree with you . The tabloids will simply highlight that the problems lies with the Sussexes.
Catherine Mayer said the “damage” from their decision to turn their backs on royal life was “profound”. Come on. Prince Harry is 6th in line . His decision to step back should not damage the monarchy. It was the abuse that Meghan faced as a person of color, the daily bashings in the press , the relentless staff leakage to the press on Meghan, the Jason Knauf release of confidential emails etc, , that damage the integrity of the monarchy.
I think the tide is turning because some writers are tired as being seen as Crown stooges and want some level of credibility. I’m glad the Cambridges are paying a price for their treachery. Their US visit should be interesting.
Meghan has shown Harry how to make money legally by using his work ethic to promote his life of public service. She has shown him he doesn’t need the RF bubble to succeed privately and publicly. They are thriving. Jealousy is at the root of William’s anger and Kate triggers him with her hate of Meghan. It is quite likely that at this point, Harry has more private wealth than Wm.
@ Julia K, it’s always been jealousy. It’s in the DNA of Charles and Willie. After watching the HBO documentary, it was an opportunity for us to revisit that time so long ago as how utterly Charles was with Diana’s popularity. It was all over his face.
And here I thought the Cambridge’s were forever tainted by the mistress Rose affair.
…and the flop Caribbean tour.
Then the Cambridges shouldn’t have been talking sh!t, to the point NO ONE doubts their involvement in making Harry and Meghan’s place as working royals untenable.
Okay, now I really want the Sultan of Brunei or some other obscenely wealthy dignitary to personally gift Willam and Charles like 40 horses.
I hope the Cambridges are hold accountable for the initial need of the Sussexes to explore the need to work on a part time basis in order to pay for their staff, just to be rid of the horrendous behaviours of the Royal Rota.
Their insistence that Meghan accept their bullying via lower staff and BTM
That Harry allowed them(the collective) the opportunity to emasculate him by allowing the bullying.
The collective’s attempt to smear/slander the Sussexes into compliance.
The Cambridges unabashed display of envy, their enormous appetite for attention.
William’s uncontrollable need for conflict and continuing struggle to control his verbal actions.
His spiteful and malicious response to the Sussexes need to protect their mental health.
All his decisionmaking concerning the Sussexes as a result of an undeserved premature promotionnon.
Kate’s ability to give her husband any excuse to go of on Meghan particularly and making that public so that the BTM sued him to go after the BBC on at least two occasions. The last one to silence his mother because she was critical of the press.
His leaking and nonacceptance of plan to work part time.
Being a part of the amoral decision to withdraw the much deserved security.
His reactions to Lili Diana’s birth and baptismal.
William’s open discussion to disinherit his brother and strip him of his titles.
The Frogmore Cottage discussion as a debacle. etc.
His refusal to accept responsibility for not being a critical thinker is especially troubling for members of the Royal Family who would be a part of his reign.
The good news is that his odious character is in the open, his brother has had the opportunity to create the means of a continued decent standard of living while relatively free of the rants, drama etc.
The hard part of this obvious betrayal is how does one deal with the betrayal, disloyalty etc.?
The key is to sort out one’s emotions and not just react. Be proactive for the best results especially after a traumatic experience.
It helps one decide what is the best way forward.
I think the piece hit the right notes. The problem is that the Royal Family and staff believe that they are the victims and that they did nothing wrong. According to the press, the Royal Family bent over backwards to help Meghan but it ‘s clear they didn’t know the first thing about what Meghan needed. It always struck me as odd that there was no attempt to make the staff more diverse before she officially joined the family.
Eh? “People who know Harry report that the breach with his family has floored him…” People who watched Harry’s interview with Hoda Kotb know who, exactly, Harry thinks “his family” is. Was Harry floored by his birth family in early 2020 and subsequent months? Sure. But now in Summer 2022, not so much. Hope all these authors make bank before QEII returns to dust because a lot of interest in BRF will die along with her. I’ll bet more people in Britain today know about Leon Edwards’ win than what the royals are cooking up.
Catherine Mayer was born in the US and didn’t grow up entirely in the UK which I think explains her ability to pick through the biases we see in most British media. She’s American herself (British naturalized) and doesn’t automatically think the BRF is a normal thing.
I have not seen any British born author because to approach this family without starting from the premise that the BRF is a normal thing to have heading up a country.
A book I read recently really made me rethink the freeloading BRF; it’s an eyeopener and made me change my position on the place the royals hold in Canada:
And What Do You Do? What The Royal Family Don’t Want You To Know
“The royals are coddled idiots: The royal family inhabits a parallel universe, reliant on aides and allies to explain us to them and them to us. The arrangement has kept most members shielded from close scrutiny, but also detached from reality and protected as much by public lack of interest as active support. Courts are accidents waiting to happen, medieval structures only partially adapted for the modern age and headed by people who have never, in the ordinary sense, held a job.”
Spot on, 100%! Harry was spot on, too, when he said members of his family are trapped. The royals have to remain living in their own little world and living according to the rules they have made for themselves, and believing the things about themselves that they are trained from birth to believe, because if for one moment they actually sat back and thought it through objectively and rationally, the truth would destroy them. But they are such an incurious lot I don’t think there is any danger of that happening. The married-ins are a different but equally disturbing kettle of fish because they know and they have to drink the Kool Aid and adapt, or pretend, so it’s not surprising some of them seem a bit odd, or break out.
This is a book I want to read.