Royal biographers are trying to poison the well ahead of Prince Harry’s memoir

The Telegraph ran an interesting and bitter column from Celia Walden this week. Her column was all about Prince Harry’s memoir, which has become the British royal commentators’ favorite late-summer worrystone. Because those commentators don’t want to do a deeper dive on the Cambridges’ marriage and separate living situation, we’re getting this: endless made-up drama about what Harry’s memoir might cover. This isn’t just British people telling on themselves ahead of the memoir, they’re also trying to poison the well. They did the same thing in advance of the Oprah interview, only that smear campaign was thrown together in a matter of days and weeks (although they had prepared the oppo dump ahead of time). These people are trying to toxify everything about and around Harry to the point where the audience will be too exhausted to buy or read Harry’s book. They’re being incredibly obvious about it. Walden’s Telegraph column is sh-tty across the board, but she did drop in some news about how royal commentators are trying to publish some books ahead of Harry’s.
The release of Harry’s memoir: Which means Penguin is going for a “shock drop” game plan that, like a firework finale against a clear night sky, will involve a tantalising radio silence… followed by a bombardment of Hazza revelations so breathtaking that consumers will be dazzled into spending £16.99 on Yet Another Royal Opus (how’s that for a title?).
The other royal books: There’s a problem with this strategy, highlighted by a report in this paper at the weekend about the string of “insider accounts” being rushed out between now and the publication of Harry: Fear And Loathing In Kensington Palace. The tone has been set by Tom Bower, the author of last month’s headline-grabbing Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors, and in a fortnight’s time bestselling writer Catherine Mayer will publish an updated version of her Prince Charles biography – Charles: The Heart of a King – promising readers “previously unpublished details” around “Harry and Meghan’s exit”.
Valentine Low is doing a book too: In September, another esteemed journalist will provide new insight into the Duke’s last period of royal life. Valentine Low broke the story about the Duchess of Sussex being accused of bullying staff while at Kensington Palace in 2018 (Meghan’s team have always vigorously denied the accusations) and his sources in Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown are likely to be impeccable.
Katie Nicholl & Angela Levin are doing books too: In November, comes a double whammy from two well-known royal experts. Katie Nicholl will publish a forensic examination of the firm in The New Royals, while Angela Levin will publish a biography of the Duchess of Cornwall. Again, both are expected to include versions of Megxit and, given Levin’s criticism of the Sussexes and rumours that Harry’s autobiography (My Journey to Me-Ville) will contain criticism of his stepmother, hers is unlikely to be favourable in their regard.
Harry Fatigue is what they’re aiming for: It’s enough to make me feel a stab of pity for the prince. Imagine having “your truth” drowned out by a load of other people, all telling different versions of that truth, all collectively prompting Harry Fatigue? And what if the other versions are – whisper it – more compelling? It wouldn’t be fair. Your own story should always be the most colourful and entrancing one out there, surely. But it’s also not beyond the realms of possibility. After all, the prince does now behave as though someone has suctioned every last vestige of charisma out of him with one of those nasal aspirators for babies. And the problem with worthiness is that it’s terribly boring to read about.
[From The Telegraph]
I honestly didn’t know that Katie Nicholl, Valentine Low and Catherine Meyer will all have books out this fall. The Meyer book is likely a sanctioned biography of Charles, endlessly preparing the nation for his kingship and trying to avoid the blame for Sussexit and everything else. Nicholl’s book will be heavy, HEAVY on the Middleton propaganda, because that’s Nicholl’s bread and butter. Nicholl has always had sources deep within Camp Middleton. Valentine Low’s book will be fascinating and probably quite horrible for the Sussexes, likely a high-level coordinated campaign against them. Low has sources deep within the Tory network, aka the men who are managing Prince William as their convenient idiot. As for Walden’s column… imagine believing that Tom Bower’s idiotic book did anything.
Also: Walden and the royal book writers have made a fundamental miscalculation. Yes, those books will get a lot of play… in the UK. Within the British media. Their mistake is that they believe Harry’s audience is the same as Valentine Low’s audience. That’s not the case. Same with the Oprah interview – the audience was America and the world. These people can’t shake their parochial, nativist worldview.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images and Instar.
-
-
USA Rights Only, The Hague, Netherlands – 20220417-
Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry attend the athletics section of the fifth edition of the Invictus Games, an international sporting event for military and veterans who have been psychologically or physically injured during their military service.
-PICTURED: Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: DDP/INSTARimages.com
-ddpimages_17048204
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE – The Hague, The Netherlands -20220422-King Willem-Alexander and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex watch the finals of wheelchair basketball during the Invictus Games
-PICTURED: Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
-51441058.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE – The Hague, The Netherlands -20220422-King Willem-Alexander and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex watch the finals of wheelchair basketball during the Invictus Games
-PICTURED: Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
-51441060.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave after a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service.,Image: 696653379, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Matt Dunham / Avalon
-
-
Hofbad, NETHERLANDS – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex visits swimming matches at the 5th the Invictus Games at Hofbad in The Hague.
Pictured: Prince Harry
BACKGRID USA 19 APRIL 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
The Hague, NETHERLANDS – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex visits Wheelchair Rugby during the 5th the Invictus Games at Zuiderpark in The Hague.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
BACKGRID USA 20 APRIL 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE – London, UK -20220603-
Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen, marking the monarch’s 70 year Platinum Jubilee, at St Paul`s Cathedral
-PICTURED: Prince Harry Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle Duchess of Sussex
-PHOTO by: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
-51631272.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
Featuring: Prince Harry Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle Duchess of Sussex
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 03 Jun 2022
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
-
-
NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE – London, UK -20220603-
Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen, marking the monarch’s 70 year Platinum Jubilee, at St Paul`s Cathedral
-PICTURED: Prince Harry Duke of Sussex
-PHOTO by: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
-51631543.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
Featuring: Prince Harry Duke of Sussex
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 03 Jun 2022
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
That’s cute. They can try all they want, but none of their books have Harry in his own words. Try they might, but everybody is going to buy and read Harry’s book. They will not and cannot stop it from happening.
Yep. And it doesn’t matter that Harry’s book might just be a confirmation of all our long-held suspicions about the BRF. Diana’s now-infamous Bashir interview consisted of mostly that sort of thing, and they can’t bury that, either.
Exactly! Diana was the most photographed woman of her time with countless articles written about her daily around the world and a book in her own words still smashed records. The idea that barely known “authors” could poison the well and ruin the appetite for Harry’ biography is laughable.
More importantly the smear campaign is kept going by bots and trolls who don’t spend money and is targeted at people who don’t buy books. That’s why Brown, Bower etc haven’t done as well as Omid. The global audience that is interested in the Sussexes and will spend money want positive factual Sussex content.
So far most of the UK biographies have been clearly orchestrated by and deeply sourced within the various palaces. They are written by people unknown outside of royal PR circles and aimed at an aging audience who won’t spend money. As a result these books ultimately wind up being a masturbatory exercise on the part of the firm.
That salty Walden woman is Piers Morron’s wife. Both are on the same bandwagon to bash Harry and Meghan.
Truth be told, they AAAALLLL have been trying for years, to create Harry, Meghan and even Sussex fatigue…and they AAAALLLL have failed miserably. The more they whinge, the MORE people want to know about the Sussexes. Like Kaiser said, they are all delusional thinking that Harry’s book is aimed at the England audience, very delusional. But, even if Harry was aiming for the UK only, his book would still sell out and do much better that any of these miserable fools churning out books about Harry and Meghan on a regular basis. They all thought that the Sussexes being in the UK for the jubbly would result in crowds booing and jeering them, LOL, but that didn’t happen. In fact, we saw people on camera waiting exitedly for the Sussexes at the cathedral. The cheering crowd for the Sussexes was so unexpectedly big that the one fool that tried to boo ended up lowering their head hiding their face in shame. I mean, even in their own country UK, they still have failed miserably to create Sussex or Harry or Meghan fatigue, everywhere the Sussexes go, people are still very interested in them no matter what. If the rats can’t succeed in their own country, what makes them think they will succeed in the rest of the world? Keep winning Sussexes…..all you been doing is win win win no matter what.
This is why Tyler Perry’s birthday wish to PRINCESS MEGHAN rattled cages! Tyler Perry is a global celebrity. His validation overwhelmingly reaches a bigger audience than any of the usual royal “reporters” could dream of. Since he posted his birthday wish to Princess Meghan, the terms Princess Meghan, Princess Henry and Duchess of Sussex have trended for DAYS, along with his own name – Tyler Perry. Harry’s book will be a block busting best seller whether or not Little Britain has Harry fatigue or not.
Also, there really isn’t any Harry or Meghan (Sussex) fatigue in the wider world because most other countries are not spitting out garbage about them n on-stop. I mean most of the people in the US don’t even know much about those Marklebillies. They have never been featured on any major news platform here.
@ L84Tea, as well as the glorious results of their ill gotten deed to try and circumvent the truth. Their books will follow the same path which Bowers book traveled. Into the bargain basement of nothingness and forgotten within a month of their “glorious” drop. Including publishers that will be asking themselves why did they sign on these two bit authors…..
The audiences for these books (Harry vs. all the others) are a Venn diagram and sure there is overlap but not nearly as much as they like to think.
Totally agree with you L84Tea. For one thing, no one knows who Katie Nichol or Catherine Meyer are outside of England, and I’m still not sure what a “Valentine Low” is. All I know is, I don’t want to touch it. Anyway, if given the choice of reading from Prince Harry’s book or a book by these other no-names, I’d choose Harry’s, even before the advent of Meghan.
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Walden is Piss’s wife btw.
She’s obsessed with the Sussexes like her husband.
Didn’t know that. I guess, because he mentions her FAR less frequently than he mentions Meghan.
@ Scorpion, my, my….I guess the constant and unhinged obsession with Meghan is a family affair…..
Leave it to Piss and his wife wanting to bank off of the never ending popularity and love that the Sussex’s garner on an international stage.
The Morgan’s can go suck it!
lol @ equality, right. Wonder how many times P*ss called/referred to Celia as Meghan in private. Didn’t Celia have a strange obsession with Harry?
That’s interesting. I’ve long thought that it must be very disconcerting to be married to someone who is personally, professionally, and very publicly obsessed with another woman. And now I learn that it’s the family business. That’s seriously odd, and sadly, lucrative.
Walden’s as fixated on Harry as Morgan is on Meghan. To the point that I suspect that they have wigs and costumes for sexual role-play.
These people don’t get it at all. Hearing from Harry directly is a selling point none of them can offer. No one cares about any of these no names and a memoir by Harry will be an instant best seller. They are all unknown outside of the UK anyway and even within the UK most people have no idea who they are.
They are jealous and bitter and for once the subject of their malicious words will have a chance to speak for himself.
☝🏽 This. It’s straight from the horses mouth. Nothing can top that. EVER. Harry has 37 years inside the royal machine and the family proper. None of the “it is thought” and anonymous “sources”.
These royal biographer are mad and terrified that their future prospects for Harry biographies will be eternally eclipsed by Harry’s personal account. They will be relegated to just the UK eventually and won’t be able to get that sweet sweet US (and international) money.
I mean deep down they prob get it. But they have to act all outraged in order to sell copies of their book. Agree 100% with “they are jealous and bitter and for once the subject the subject of their malicious words will have a chance to speak for himself.” It’s next level that they are shilling their books about Harry while literally denigrating him for writing his own book about his own damn life. As if he doesn’t have the right to do that and yet somehow they do???? The ability to walk that tightrope with no shame is something else. After his book, they and all their impeccable sources will just be twisting into pretzels to deny what Harry has said and explain how they and their sources didn’t actually get it all wrong.
Agreed. This is why all of the rota have to get their books out before Harry’s. No one is going to want to read them after having Harry’s book and hearing directly from him.
@ Nic919, THIS!!!! ☝🏻☝🏻☝🏻☝🏻☝🏻 You are absolutely right as well as spot on!!! NO one outside of the Island of Petty & Salty Tears has a clue as to WHO these people are. Their books will follow the same course that Bowers book took.
Everyone will be clamoring for Harry’s book outside of the UK. Harry has a world wide audience, and reputation, which none of these fools understand. They can be typing away maniacally as they do, but no one is interested. Their books will also be a mitigated mess by the time that their books hit the shelves.
@Both Sides Now, Harry’s memoir will sell much better even IN THE UK than any of these supposed experts, mark my words. The Sussex fatigue is in their heads. True there are some haters everywhere, the Sussexes are not loved by every single person in the world or in the UK but, likewise, they are NOT hated by everyone in the world nor in the UK. If there was such Sussex fatigue, the Opera interview wouldn’t have been such a ratings hit in the UK itself. If there was such fatigue as they like to tell us, they would have already stopped writing about the Sussexes. If there was such Sussex fatigue, there wouldn’t be any need for each and every article (these rats write) to include something Sussex. The rats can’t even succeed in damping enough on the Sussexes to create fatigue in the UK itself.
I actually feel a twinge of pity for all of these reporters, thinking that their “updated biography of Charles” and “yet another royal rota complaining about the Sussexes” is any competition to Harry’s OWN words about his OWN experience. It’s embarrassing. I don’t know what the sales figures have been like for Bower’s book, but I don’t think it made much of an impact outside of a very narrow slice of the UK.
Harry’s book will garner worldwide interest, not only because of who he is and who Meghan is, but also because it’s such a rarity to see anyone from the royal family say something in their own words, rather than through the time-honored tradition of leaking and having favourite courtiers give background tidbits, that the novelty of Harry’s memoir alone would be enough to give it an edge over regurgitated and unaccredited nonsense, even if he doesn’t “burn it all down” or “lob bombshells at the royal family”. Diana was the last royal to give an interview in her own words, and that was watched by millions. I would argue that that audience has only grown. And finally, let’s not underestimate the American media market, something that Piers Morgan can readily attest to, having tried and failed many times now over the years to succeed in that sphere. So maybe we shouldn’t be looking to his wife for analysis on what will work for an American audience – they obviously have no idea.
Wow, this Celia comes across like a nasty piece of work. She fits right in with her crowd. PH’s own story will be more compelling to those who are decent people. It, of course, will be thoroughly read by haters also in order to attempt to nitpick. These people are tiresome. And, in saying that books written about other royals are going to be Harry-centric, what is she conveying about the rest and the “charisma sucked out”?
I don’t know anything about England, but is the Telegraph one of newspapers people say is “respected” there? If so, then that’s not a good thing.
Sometimes I wonder what it must feel like to be someone who can write like this and put it out in the world.
Sometimes I write a bitchy email and then I feel bad and edit it before sending. The initial writing was enough to get it out of my system, and I don’t actually want to be a hurtful person.
How do these writers go through life? I guess they’re just bad people? Zero self-awareness? How sad, and I hope they get everything that they deserve, whatever that may be.
She’s married to Piss Morgan. I imagine the knowledge that your husband is so thoroughly obsessed with another woman who is NOT you would be enough to fuel the bitterness, jealousy, and bitchiness it takes to write tripe like this.
Ah well that explains her then.
His wife is not a feminist by any stretch of the imagination, she gives interviews aiding and abetting Piers trashing of Meghan.
She’s talked publicly about her crush on Harry, too.
@ ShazBot, that is quite an incredible insight as to how these people are able to operate in their day to day lives. How can you be filled with such an abundance of hatred to live your life without being filled with any sense of consciousness? Or look at the hatred filled rants that you spew without looking inward? These types of people boggle my mind. You only live once but you choose to be on the wrong side of history with your unrelenting attacks upon someone that you have probably never met.
The issue these Roya rats have is that Meghan + Harry are taking $$$ out of their pockets. There are no leaks, no “exclusives” NADA. Moving to the US, was the best move H+M have done. Americans (except the MAGA crowd) are less likely to believe the racist, xenophobic mess out of Salty Isle.
Yeah, hahaha, good luck with that, “royal experts.” Valentine Low admitted on Twitter that his publisher put pressure on him to get his book written so they could get it out ahead of Harry’s memoir. They know that once Harry’s book is out, and IF it reveals any of the BRF shenanigans, the other versions will be irrelevant. Harry’s book will be a global best seller — there is and will be no “Harry fatigue.” I mean, who cares what Levin says about Sussexit? Bring it on, 🤡🤡🤡, bring it on.
Wasn’t Valentine Low one of the reporters who knew about Meghan’s depression and suicide ideation while she was pregnant with Archie? That would be worth reading IF he writes about it.
Beyond that, the only BRF books I’m interested in reading are Harry’s book, and The Last Queen by Clive Irving (the only Daily Beast ‘royals’ author worth reading).
It’s probably way too late in the day to get an answer to this, but the Duke of Kent published a book in May. Has it stirred up much interest? Is the audience for his book thought to be very different from the audience for Harry’s?
She’s Piers’ wife. Nuff said.
Wondering where Mr Celia Walden will factor in.
He is, after all, the most misogynoir Meghan-hater Moron there ever was, even in his own words. Will promoting these books help his PM Unwatched show get regular ratings of ~ 10.000 viewers per day?
All these people, BRF and Middletonedeafs included, and their pent-up hate based on pure fiction and lies, are betond redemption.
Can’t Harry give his family a F**** Ultimatum, i mean he KNOWS things, tell them to stop messing with Me or else. He knows where all the bodies are burried like WTF!!!
Seems like the Oprah interview was that ultimatum. And yet they still keep fucking around so…
JMO, but … I think Harry is far more likely to unleash hell on the rota rats than on his family. I’m *guessing* (and this is only a guess) that a chapter or two in this book will be all about the lying sacks of racist sh*t press hounds and their treatment of his wife and children. And while I doubt he’ll name anyone specifically, he may allude to certain people, like “a deranged reporter who seems to think I was her boyfriend,” not “Angela Levin,” or “a former talk show host who spouts garbage lies about my wife,” not “Piss Morgan.” Although I’ll be thrilled if he does.
The royal family knows well that Harry knows where the bodies are buried, and they’re probably counting on what little family feeling Harry may have left to keep his mouth shut. Sadly, they’re probably right. But wait until the Queen is gone, and all bets are off.
I think he might —but the rest of us might never know. I could mention things like a”stressful “ Christmas dinner, or a”difficult relationship with a relative that caused me pain” — that the people involved directly would recognize immediately. So, while I think —and hope —that he’ll address issues with the press head on, I’m guessing that much of the family stuff will be very subtle —but possibly quite pointed — for those readers who might recognize themselves.
Must blow that your husband is obsessed with another woman that you are an after thought. Now the poor cow can only be obsessed with that woman too. 😂 🤡 girl, Meg don’t want your man 😂
These propagandists are shook. In breaking away from the BRF, Harry also broke away from the RR’s industry of lies. They can try to poison the well all they like, and if any fatigue happens, it’ll be to their books which will inevitably end up in bookstore bargain bins. Harry’s will be a bestseller because HE is the story, and they have no access to him.
What I find funny about these books is they’re all different. They are covering the same events yet the “facts” are different.
The Rota idiots are saturating the market with the hit pieces on the Sussexes; people are bored with them. The BRF and BM are calling in favors to get an copy of that manuscript and they’re getting zilch; hence the projections. The US is the middle of a rolling scandal that is Trump; no one is paying attention the Sussexes now. Bower’s hit job didn’t make a dent in the US. Harry’s book will gain global attention. That’s the biggest fear.
I really hope that Harry makes the rounds on all the late night talk shows and another Oprah interview to promote his book.. that is my prayer 🙏
If I had to predict, he won’t do talk shows EVER. But probably a few carefully selected interviews. A morning show and a prime time TV one. Oprah, Gayle, Anderson Cooper?
@ Snuffles, if Harry was to commit to any talk show it would be with Corden. As for other promotions for his book, he may venture into some one-on-one interviews with reputable journalists, but they will be far and few. Harry will not place himself into a situation that will subject him to any of these unhinged shenanigans.
Not Anderson Cooper. He has behaved in the past as a snobbish, elitist boor. His interview questions are dripping with sarcasm if he senses his victim is beneath him socially and economically. I was turned off watching him when he commented about a poor and disadvantaged man who won the lottery. He sneered, “I suppose he’ll run out and buy a car now”, saying that whenever people come into money they always buy a car. Well yes, people require a vehicle to go look for a job, get to and from a job, get to a grocery store to purchase higher quality food than found at a corner market, go to the dentist, access health care, all these things require a vehicle, something the wealthy Mr Cooper has never had to worry his little head about. This is just my opinion, but according to his ratings he is losing popularity, for good reason.
I could see Harry going on Colbert’s show. Colbert is a very decent guy, as is Harry.
And as for Harry no longer having charisma? LOL, Celia. You and your cretinous husband keep pretending that H&M aren’t charismatic and compelling.
These people who cover the royals over there just can’t help themselves but spew vitriolic, contradictory nonsense. They continue to endlessly prove Harry’s point. It’s enough to cause me to feel a stab of pity for them…nevermind, it actually doesn’t.
Incredible that the head of the almighty British Empire, is unable to accept that one of its Princes can leave because of the abominable way his wife was treated? The RF and its faithful press have gone to all lengths to destroy Prince Harry and his family just for leaving to lead an independent life?Lord above, has the Monarchy descended into a cult?
Nothing will ever overshadow a book by Harry, about his own life, in his own words…absolutely nothing!
The rota books are what people have become bored with…same old H and M bashing with a dose of racism. Tina Brown has been forgotten, Tom Bowel has been forgotten (rather speedily than even I imagined)…all others will be forgotten too.
The US (and the wider world) is waiting for Harry, and once that book drops, it’s all over! These idiots know this, that’s why there’s this rush to get their trash out before Harry’s book drops. I’d be worried if I’m their publishers though…if Bower’s book could be so unremarkable and end up tanking – Bower AKA the UK’s “most respected investigative journalist…lol – if this Bower could fail, what hope do the others have? Give it a rest, people…Harry will always be the man of the moment!
My god. The level of vitriol (and yet at the same time, so pathetic?) is unbelievable. I’m going to buy Harry’s book just on principle!
@SASHA love this idea! Support the Sussexes with our 💴!
The Sussexes make their own way in the world and are doing positive things, definitely something I want to contribute towards. Whereas the RF …
Just based on other articles here today, their funding is highly questionable AT BEST.😳
It was hilarious watching Valentine Low scrambling to get in contact with Sam Kashner after his bestie Tom Bowel was exposed for the fictional writer he is. It’s not surprising though considering this is the same man who commented under a deranger’s tweet trying to validate their conspiracy theory about Meghan throwing tea at an Australian ambassador which weirdly popped up in his bestie Tom Bowel’s book. If anyone should be worried, it’s Low himself. We saw how fast Bowel’s book was forgotten. They hyped this book up as the final ammunition that was supposed to end Harry and Meghan for good, only for #princeofpegging to trend a few weeks later and all that hatred they thought everyone had for H&M was directed at William. It’s clear the only reason they’re rushing to release books before Harry’s memoir is to create fatigue (as Low admitted on twitter). But I think they’ve forgotten even after 6 years of smearing the Sussexes, constantly talking about on morning shows EVERYDAY, inviting crackpot conspiracy theorists on talk shows, the Sussexes’s Oprah interview was one of the most watched events of 2021. People are way more interested in what Harry and Meghan have to say about their own lives than what deranged fictional writers who follow the same script. I think this is why they have so much contempt and jealously towards Omid and his bestselling book that comes only 2nd to Morton’s Diana book as the most sold royal book in history.
The royal rota could also spend years picking apart Harry’s book, thereby extending their grift. Rats and cockcroaches will never depart this earth.
In response to your last sentence, rats and roaches will disappear as soon as homo sapiens do. We are their bread and butter.
Valentine Low admitted in another Telegraph piece that his editors told him to rush the book so that it would be out before Harry’s. So, yeah they’ll try much as they can to poison the well before Harry’s book comes out. But Kaiser makes a good point that those other books are not going to get a lot of play anywhere except in the UK and with the US being a bigger market, Harry’s book is going to drown out the others. At least the press has dropped the fake story about the book being delayed or scrapped. I can’t wait for it to come out.
At least, he had confirmed in a passive aggressive manner that KP wanted Meghan to have a mental breakdown and leave.
He declared that he was told that “she was breaking” during the period that she sought medical help.
This while she was pregnant, with no thought as to how their mental torture will affect the fetus.
Any book in this manner will only be a repetition, similar to Bower.
This will all go away, as soon as Harry’s case against the sun is decided in his favour.
The public will be aware as to how ‘the black pudding is made’ and refuse to eat it.
Murdoch can always declare the sun as an entertainment entity as he did with Fox news ahead of the upcoming trial between Fox news and the company responsible for the last US General Elections.
Cant wait for this trial! I hope Dan Woot Woot and his besties Christian & Jason are ready to take the stands. We haven’t forgotten about that cash for briefing case that’s going to be apart of the lawsuit.
These people are so local. I haven’t seen anything about Bowel’s book in American media. I don’t even see negative reporting about the Sussexes.
She seems to be confusing charisma with immature buffoonery (which is how I’d describe the presumably “charismatic” moments like naked in Vegas she must be referencing) because we’ve seen his events and there is charisma in spades.
But then, I look at boris Johnson and sadly remember much of the country truly does not know the difference between charisma and buffoonery.
I’m still grateful for Harry’s immature buffoonery.
Lol. They can try but it will seem kind of deranged and silly the day Harry’s book goes up for pre-order and hits #1.
“These people can’t shake their parochial nativist worldview”. Exactly!! ALL of that. They still think they’re the main character in the story of the world and that we all measure ourselves on their way of life as though it is the ideal. We aren’t uninterested in England, but the rest of the planet isn’t bending the knee like the rest of the RR. In fact we’re now seeking accountability from the harms caused due to this culture. Harry represents the rest of us who see this shit for what it is and we are incredibly interested in his truth. Also watching the scramble is hilarious. One minute Harry is a salacious rumor monger of his own family. The next he’s a gigantic bore talking about “worthiness” and “who wants to read about that? Amirite? Let’s read about the Keens!”
These hateful racist royal reporters are scary shit less Because the moment Harry book is release all their unhinged racist lying book will be found In the goodwill bargain bin for 1.00 . Harry book will be the one actually journalist in the American and wider will be quoting for now . These royal reporters are playing dirt and trying to not only mud the water but confused people who aren’t really into royal gossip to think Harry has told his story before so not to buy his book but to buy there’s which will be filled with lies and the Cambridge’s agenda.
Angela Levin will try to raise Camilla to sainthood and maybe try to top Penny’s Duchess book of 5 years ago. IMO. There will IMO be gaslighting of Diana, Meghan and Harry.
It will be interesting to see how she handles the Diana years and Cam’s actions.
Harry must have regretted ever being convicted to have the less than 2 hour meeting with Angela Levin, for her forgettable book. She has since spun that short time into an industry, culminating into another book.
Oh joy!!
Well Wisher, I love the typo of ‘convicted’. Spending time with Angela Levin is like a conviction. Angela Levin, at best, spent 15 minutes with Harry-nowhere near 2 hours (unless stalking time is included). That includes sitting in the back row of Harry events. The Newsweek “interview” was based on a lie. Her book and having “access” to him was a lie. She spent time with a Harry blow up doll and BM tabloid stories, along with Bryony Gordon’s & Peter Hunt’s actual interviews with Harry.
AL’s Camilla book is a nothingburger and will reference BM stories. Nothing new. Except her opinion/projections. It will be interesting to see if AL tries to sell the British Vogue & AWW acknowledged Camilla interviews/information as her own.
AL is so far out of left field (and out of the know) she shares deranger conspiracy theories. Which makes her look even more of the nutjob she is. Angela Levin is already discounting her Camilla book with the sharing of those deranger posts. AL is hurting her own book. On one hand, CH may have been putting out stories of grandpa Charles seeing his grandchildren, on the other hand, Levin is sharing deranger tweets regarding moonbumps. Guess Levin is fine looking like crazy for engagement and less like being *cough* credible. I think Levin is the lone wolf amongst “royal experts” sharing the fake pregnancy stories. ? But, yet, Levin praised Max Clifford and kept quiet about Saville. Alrighty, then.
Would love to see the royal rota members meet up with Madea.
I’ve never bought or read a royal biography before but if I could pre-order Harry’s memoir right now, I would do it. As long as it’s under $35, I’m buying it no matter what. I feel like I’m not alone in this — what Harry has to say about his life in and out of the royal family will be the most interesting things *ever* said about the Firm, bar none.
I am convinced that a course in GasLighting is a prerequisite for anyone wanting to practice what passes for journalism on SaltyIsland.
All they are doing is providing a lot of free hype and PR for Harry’s memoir. They are truly doing their best to make his book the best seller of the year if not years. All they had to do was ignore it and it would be less of a big deal. Now they are turning it into a major bestseller before its even hit the market.
This is pretty much exactly what happens every time they try to destroy something that Harry or Meghan do. The rota’s hate and PR blitz just makes H&M’s work even more successful because they keep H&M’s work in the news cycle for far longer than it probably would have been if the rota just ignored them.
There’s one big problem for the rota rats’ books: you want US & others to pay attention to their books? Here are some pro tips: 1) you better not use data that can be easily fact checked as false (see Bower); 2) do not use sources with a long standing vendetta against your subjects, therefore bringing their credibility to question (see Markles); and 3) unless it’s a national security and not a job security issue, NAME YOUR PALACE AND OTHER INFORMANTS and make sure they won’t go on social media and call you a liar.
“(D)o not use sources with a long standing vendetta against your subjects.”. That is the problem with Valentine Lowe’s “impeccable” sources. Yes he has sources, like Angela Kelly and Edward Young, that are close to the Queen, however, they have agendas and axes to grind against Meghan so in no way can they be deemed accurate sources.
I will never understand what Prince Harry and Meghan have done that’s so offensive that they should be abused on the daily by so many people including their own family members.
Just spitballing here @Dulcinea but I can think of two main reasons. First, the Sussexes did not want to work with the Royal Rota. That was the crux of the whole half-in half-out ssue. They did not want to work with the Royal rota but were told that they had to because they were receiving public funding. That is what caused them to turn around and say okay we won’t take public funding we will be part in part out. I think their refusal to work with the Rota went against the “invisible contract” and in the Royal Family’s mind it sets a bad precedent for other royals because they need to keep that relationship with the Rota going to assure that they get good press.
Second, I think Harry and Megan’s leaving set a bad precedent, in the minds of the establishment, for other working royals in two ways. It shows that the public need not fund royals for them to be able to thrive and be of service to their communities and it also shows lesser royals how they can get out from under the thumb of the queen and control by the men in gray. The queen has long been able to control working royals by providing them with housing and amenities and making it financially difficult for them to just leave. This shows that they can leave.
I think the establishment believes that if they make Meghan and Harry’s lives hell no other working Royal would dare leave the fold.
@mary Wow that makes a lot of sense! I never thought of it this way. They are all so shady and what a waste of a life.
The 1/2 in and 1/2 out would not work because the people, companies, issues, etc involved with 1/2 in could cause conflicts of interests with institution of the BRF.
That’s funny @Fabrica because they certainly allowed other working royals to be half in and half out for a long time. The Royal Rota and the Royal Family would like people to believe that the Sussexes just up and left because they wanted to make their own money. Nope. This all started because they didn’t want to work with the Rota. Imagine, if they had been allowed to work with their own press office and not with the Rota Sussexit could have possibly been avoided. But no, Ol’ Brenda needs her control over everything and everyone. I think the Sussexes are the new, modern, cautionary tale used by the royals to show what happens to a royal that falls out of line and doesn’t follow the ever-changing “rules.” The old cautionary tale was that of the Duke and Duchess of Windsor.
Racism and entitlement are helluva drugs.
No one needs to poison anything. They’ve done it themselves. More and more people are seeing them for what they’re worth…nothing.
Mel, if that’s the party line why so many rota stories to convince folks . Surely the message two years ago was heard. Why all the energy to shove this “HM are irrelevant” down the public’s throat. Methinks if you have to wash and rinse this much on repeat perhaps the lie isn’t palatable.
Seeing who “for what they’re worth”? Seeing supporting the RF by the taxpayers as not worth it? Now that would make sense. Seeing H&M as worth “nothing”? They are supporting themselves and not being paid for by taxes in any way and yet are being paid by several companies for representation. How is that being worth…nothing?
Supporting themselves? First Harry complains about being cut off financially by his father…he’s almost 40! Then they sign with Spotify, take a hefty sum, and produce a single podcast? Netflix deal? Not much has happened with that. The animated show that Megan was working on gets dropped. They say budget, I say little interest. Netflix spends a lot of money on shows and movies. This obviously wasn’t worth it. Celebrity friends aren’t exactly clamouring around them. Megan appears to use people for what they can give her, then loses them. A very standard narcissistic trait. I was in a relationship with one. You don’t always see it at first. She shows many of the signs. If you haven’t lived it, you won’t understand the subtleties.
I am going to order Harry’s book because I want to hear how he feels and what he thinks about different issues growing up in the royal family-genetic pain is a curse and he will tell how to break it-I don’t care about shitgibbons writing using unnamed sources and third and fourth party mouth pieces who have an agenda and trying to make money-let’s hear it directly from the horse’s mouth-Harry will write his own narrative with his own thoughts and feelings.