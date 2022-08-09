Chris Pratt is very proud that his Navy SEAL project ‘defied woke critics’

Chris Pratt’s most recent release was The Terminal List on Amazon Prime. It came out in late June. The Terminal List was not well-received critically, with most critics calling it a boring slog. The Rotten Tomatoes score was pretty low too.
During the promotion for the film, Pratt talked a lot about how much he cared about the project, which is about Navy SEALs and veterans, and how he wanted to do right by the military community. As with most of Pratt’s interviews, he was dog-whistling the Git ‘Er Done MAGA crowd, and they all supported him by watching The Terminal List. Pratt decided to brag about how many people watched the show:
Chris Pratt ripped into trolls on reviewer site Rotten Tomatoes regarding his newest Amazon Prime show, “The Terminal List.” The Marvel actor’s series was certified as “rotten” on the website, with a 94% audience score and 40% critics score. The streaming show follows Pratt as Navy SEAL James Reece, who comes home after his crew is ambushed while on a secret mission.
Pratt, 43, took to his Instagram Stories to blast the naysayers, touting how the show has been widely watched despite the rating. In one post, he posted an article with the headline, “Chris Pratt’s new Navy thriller ‘The Terminal List’ defies woke critics’ scathing reviews to shoot up ratings chart with 1.6 BILLION minutes of streams.”
In another post, the “Everwood” star plastered a photo of Dr. Evil from the “Austin Powers” franchise and noted the number of times viewers watched his show.
“One point six BILLLLLLLLLION minutes,” he scribed on the meme. Nielsen reported that at least 1.6 billion 60-second moments were actually watched.
People were yelling at Pratt for posting the Daily Mail headline about “defies woke critics.” I mean… he definitely could have chosen to post a different headline, one which didn’t make it about woke versus anti-woke. It constantly amazes me to see how eager Pratt is to pretend to be marginalized in some way. He’s truly a rich white man who gets every script and every job, and his MAGA/evangelical dog-whistles actually work and all of those people watch his sh-t. He’s play-acting oppression and it’s super-successful for him.
THE WORST CHRIS. Ugh. This man is insufferable!!!!!!
With the thinnest skin.
That’s what really bugs me – dude has hit the lottery – he’s a rich white male movie star, married into a famous family, should be so happy in his new marriage and with his children. Why is he constantly whining??? Such a f’ing victim all the time.
He could have just posted “wow, big viewership numbers, thanks everyone who has watched and enjoyed X show!” but instead has to pull this crap.
@ lucy2, not only that but had he combined the only 2 brain cells and put them together, he would have realized that those numbers reflect the viewership of the trailer NOT the f’ing movie……
My gawd, can he be any more useless and stupid?
Lucy2— the guy is what Japanese mythology would call an “empty ghost.” No amount of success or family can ever fill that void inside him, no matter how much he brags. Or, as the excellent Pam Grier in Bones would put it, “Some holes can’t be filled. Some hungers can’t be satisfied.” Until he addresses his real issues, he’s always going to be miserable.
the very worst chris!! and it sucks because his character from parks & rec made me love him so much! but he aint no andy dwyer, that’s for sure….
Same. The Worst Chris is the biggest disappointment.
He is a repulsive man.. he keeps reinforcing that with every comment he makes.
He’s insufferable. I feel bad for his doe-eyed wife, she seems terrified.
A woman whose sole purpose is to fulfill his every need and desire. There doesn’t seem to be any terror in her, based her life to subjectively his needs.
Pratt has officially declared himself, hands down, the WORST Chris in all of human kind.
I don’t feel sorry for his wife at all. She and her mother pursued him with the intention of marrying her off to someone with established fame and money.
The problem is he IS the worse Chris and is still a very insecure fat boy in his own head and in his own way in spite of the weight he lost. Maybe he was always an ahole but it really didn’t seem that way until the weight loss. Oh and messing with J-Law when he was married. Can’t stand hkm!
I used to like him until I found out via Celebitchy of course that he is a Trump loving Republican.
Even while he was with Farris stories came out about how much he loved trophy hunting and coyote hunting from a helicopter.
BTW most hunters know when you hunt coyotes it increases the population. The male let’s out a howl before they pass that sends the females immediately into heat. To say it’s population control is massively deceitful.
Hi, can you cite your sources for that info? I googled as I was fascinated by that, but cannot find evidence to support it. I’m curious to read about that! (And bored at work lol).
@ Gutterflower, this will give you a jumping off point.
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/why-killing-coyotes-doesn-rsquo-t-make-livestock-safer/
https://www.npr.org/2019/06/14/730056855/killing-coyotes-is-not-as-effective-as-once-thought-researchers-say
I hope you can use these resources as a starting point.
He tried for a minute to distance himself with that Men’s Health article but he just can’t help himself. He’s gotta play oppressed.
How is it defying “woke” critics?
The show wasn’t criticised for being anti-woke, correct? Just for being boring.
So the audience score is defying all critics, woke and unwoke alike.
I watched it for a minute while bored and looking for something. It was very boring and Pratt seems to always need to play a hero that persevered.
Ben Affleck is embarrassingly self glorifying onscreen too. Always having to play the hero these guys
Nielsen ratings are based on made up formulas and are truly meaningless. For example, Nielsen claims 42% of Democrats get their news from Fox.
Obsessing over ratings like a common Trump.😒 And anyway, “streams” are not ratings, Chris. It likely racked up a ton of views because a lot of people enjoy dumb, jingoistic entertainment. This is not the audience you really want to use to pull rank on your detractors.
I don’t think this guy is ready to publicly admit he’s patterning himself after Arnold Schwarzenegger, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see him run for public office after lead roles in movies go to another white guy instead of him.
To be fair, as he is working in the entertainment business, ratings/streams are important. If he can prove his project is popular with the audience, he is signalling he can earn studios money. Most studios don’t care how the money is made, even if through hate watching or to prove some imaginary point, as long as it is made.
What ratings/stream numbers don’t really show, is artistic merit. But I doubt Pratt cares about that.
If this is all true he doesn’t need to talk about it. The numbers do all the talking to execs. Pratt needs this personal validation. This talking might actually hurt him.
That is definitively true, too, but he’s also shouting the numbers out loud to everyone, producers included, who wouldn’t look them up themselves. He’s doing the “me, hire me, I’ll bring the audience even if I’m an a**hole” routine. If it’s a good strategy is indeed another matter. It is to some point, because a certain demographic is lapping it up.
Not seeing Guardians 3 and I’m a big Marvel fan.
He is one of those celebrities who every time he chooses to say something, I like him less. The increase in dislike is tracking on an exponential curve at this point. He’s moving straight out of Worst Chris territory and cruising on to the Worst WMA (white male actor) zone, joining Depp, Pitt, Cruise. I can barely stomach watching anything he’s in, because all I can think about when I see him is his demeaning posts about his wife, his flip flopping performative religious stances, and his now perpetual whiny rich-white-cishet-male victimhood.
And for the past 1-2 years, plus the whole courtship and marriage into the Kennedy AS clan, it just seems very performative. It leads me to two clear take-aways-
1) I am not decidedly NOT the target audience for whatever he’s trying to sell
2) He’s going to run for political office sooner rather than later, and on a GOP MAGA white gun-bro dude ‘platform’ … with a hefty side of Yondu-like dog whistles to the white nationalist, evangelical xtian theocracy seeking crowd.
There are AntiChris jokes to be made here….
I’ve never been a fan. This sounds like a terrible show —made even more terrible by Pratt’s insistence on politicizing it’s failings.
Oh my God, I didn’t even scroll down until now and I just saw your post about Worst Chris running for office. Two great minds with but a single thought.
Agree! I also had begun to wonder if his marvel contract was due to end and they weren’t interested in renewing the way they have other actors as he’s really had a long slide from being the beloved and progressive-seeming StarLord to always talking about his more conservative views on things and supporting the idea that “woke” is some sort of dirty pejorative.
All that whining from the Men’s Health article and here he is. He can’t help himself because he’s arrogant, ignorant and hateful.
Maybe I am wrong…calling all weave/toupee experts. It looks like to me (and has for the last movie I saw of him when his hair did not move) that he is wearing a top/front hairpiece/toupee. Anyone else think so?
Is he going to apologize for the show being awful? We made it through about 15 mins of one episode and that was pushing it. His lines are so cheesy.
I started watching this. My Navy husband is the one who got bored and couldn’t make it through the first episode. It was so bad.
I got the Impression he wants military association without putting in the work.
The whole series should’ve been edited down to one 2 hour movie. How many times do we need to see Chris scowl to show everyone by his marvelous acting skills that his character has a headache? The show was a mess.
Haha I have a friend whose husband is retired from the navy. She says he ruins every movie because he can’t stop pointing out how stupid, inaccurate and unrealistic action, military, etc. scenes are. They can only watch films on topics about which he knows nothing.
LOL. That’s my husband too. But we’d have nothing to watch if we cut out every movie he thought was unrealistic.
FHMom, Sealit—🤣🤣🤣. Heck, I’d rather hear their stories.
I feel like every single article that comes out about him makes me dislike him even more. I don’t know how it’s possible but it is.
We also turned it off 1/2 way through the first episode. Boring af.
I seem to recall, Farris saying that CP still hunted squirrels (or whatever), but now he ate them instead of ?? Throwing them out?
I don’t know, but now all I see is Cousin Eddie.
I enjoy revenge/action/thrillers and all I could get though was the first episode. Actually, I fell asleep at the very end of episode 1 and woke up somewhere in episode 3 and wondered for a minute, “now how did he get there?” But the acting was so bad, I didn’t care enough to rewind to find out. Turned it off and never went back.
Didn’t make it through episode 1
True story: my cousin Robbie hunted and ate squirrels. Idk maybe he still does?
It’s an 8 episode show. So breaking it down for each ep and he’s only netting 330k viewers per episode. But carry on, you loser.
I couldn’t be bothered to do any maths with this so thank you! I also wondered at the way of counting streaming minutes, it could be a lot of people starting it and falling asleep/ditching halfway through the first episode/etc. Not necessarily the flex he seems to think it is. but sure Chris, you stick it to the woke lefties. Yawn.
Streaming minutes should be counted. How often it’s FF. How often people click “next episode” and on.
Streaming minutes should be counted, why have I never thought of this?
It would be hilarious, I’m imagining some scenes in Outlander, that I have personally watched an embarrassing number of times, the minute count would make my day.
He’s being “oppressed” because that’s what every evangelical pastor that he’s associated with loves to be. Honestly he sounds more like a mega pastor than a politician or actor to me. I’m a deconstructing ex evangelical and he sounds like Hillsong. Which, at this point means white Christian nationalist.
OMG this snowflake is addressing MAGA! What a motherf@cker. The show is shit. Me and my husband watched the whole thing hoping it’d get better. Very bland. Not a lot of drama, character building was over in one of those billions of seconds, and only one actor carried the show. It wasn’t Prattle.
Shout out to Anna Faris for divorcing this weirdo. Thoughts and prayers for the current wife, may she learn a lesson from her mother and cut the guy loose sooner rather than later.
I can’t believe this idiot managed to marry a Kennedy offspring. He’s damaging their brand.
On another note, we watched two episodes and couldn’t go on. It was confusing, slow and formulaic. Of course wronged veteran will avenge his family and brothers and dismantle some sort of government sanctioned plot.
She is Arnold’s daughter. Her mother was the same way with her father no matter how Maria tried to make it seem otherwise. Maria Shriver and the rest of the Shrivers did everything in their power to get Arnold elected. Maria knew about his other women and that he was a bone head about policy , she stood by her man and enjoyed the power that came with it
Here’s a headline: ‘Stranger Things 4’ Crosses 1 Billion Hours Viewed with Record-Breaking Vol. 2 Week
1 Billion Hours. HOURS.
LOL…
Stranger things is ACTUALLY a good show! This show I could NOT get through! The writing and acting, both HORRIBLE!
I hate this narrative that “woke” liberals hate the military. In my experience that is untrue. We hate the military industrial complex, which profits off of sending our service men and women to die.
You’ll recall it’s Republicans they stalled the PACT Act as well.
Yes. They are also feel their members are expendable. There was a repeat segment on 60 Minutes on Sunday that exposed how troops are dying in training accidents due to military indifference. There is a certain vehicle that turns over at an alarming rate. They know it’s a problem. They know how to fix it. Meanwhile young people are dying for no reason. It’s infuriating.
What was the point of his little press tour downplaying is conservativeness if he was only going to turn around and do this?
This subject brings to mind Adam Driver and what a class act he is compared to Chris Pratt — Adam is an actual veteran and has a charity with his wife that works with the military community to bring live theater to their bases all around the world. And he does so without spouting MAGA nonsense.
I can’t stand this guy! Jerk. And he seems proud to be a jerk.
Just wanted to say this on the record.
Chris seems to be coasting off his previous work. Soon he’s going to talk himself out of jobs. Nobody is going to hire an unlikable actor when there are better Chris’s out there.
This idiot is revolting and very dumb and stupid. The fact that he likes to hunt and kill defenseless animals reinforces my hatred for him and makes it clear how heartless and cruel he also is. Because he is a ‘wealthy white guy with connections’ he will unfortunately continue to get parts in Hollywood. I hate hearing about him and avoid every show or movie he is in.
Poor man-baby. He is predictable and exhausting at this point.
Eff him. He sure is an insufferable elitist brat with privilege up the wazoo. Never make another movie, ass—-.
So many better ctors named Chris so little time by man baby
What a doofus.