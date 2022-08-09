Republicans are pretty sure that the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago is ‘problematic’

As soon as Donald Trump confirmed that the FBI raided his Florida compound (Mar-a-Lago), Trump’s political allies began screaming and crying about the FBI and “political witch hunts.” Nevermind the fact that the raid was apparently conducted under the auspices of gathering the classified documents Trump stole, which means that the raid was largely conducted at the behest of… the National Archives. Defund the National Archives! That’s what they’ll cry about next. Right now though, they’re ready to defund the FBI (!!!!) and they want to know who in the world appointed Christopher Wray as FBI Director. (It was Trump. Trump appointed Wray.)
Top Republicans on Monday rallied quickly behind Donald Trump’s efforts to discredit the FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago Club, embracing his claims, presented without evidence, that it was a political attack intended to impede Trump’s chances if he runs for president again.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), a top Trump ally, responded with a threat to the Justice Department, vowing to investigate the agency if the Republicans win back the House in the midterm elections. Claiming without evidence that the department has “reached an intolerable state of weaponized politicization,” McCarthy warned, “Attorney General Garland, preserve your documents and clear your calendar.”
Many of the Republicans aghast at the FBI raid had supported FBI probes of former secretary of state Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server in 2016. When then-FBI Director James B. Comey found no reason to charge Clinton after an initial investigation, and after another probe of emails on a laptop belonging to a Clinton aide shortly before the election, they asked whether the Democrat had gotten off easy.
Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.), a onetime Trump critic turned Trump defender during the 45th president’s tenure, said Monday on Twitter: “We’re 100 days away from midterm elections. President Trump is likely going to run again in 2024.” He added, “Launching such an investigation of a former President this close to an election is beyond problematic.”
Trump and the Republican National Committee quickly sought to capitalize on the search as a fundraising opportunity, sending out texts to supporters that referred to “Biden’s FBI” or “Biden’s Department of Justice.”
Trump was at Trump Tower in New York on Monday with limited staff, according to three advisers, and learned of the search only after the FBI was at the property, one adviser who spoke to him said. The advisers spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe private interactions.
If I’m being honest, I think the timing is fascinating – we’re coming off a historically amazing week for the Biden White House and Congressional Democrats. The summer polling suggests that people are completely prepared to get out the vote across the board in the midterms. And then the FBI raids Trump’s Florida compound? LMAO, the cherry on top. It’s especially notable because for months, everyone has complained about how AG Merrick Garland is moving so slowly. Turns out, DOJ and the FBI had built a good enough case for a judge to sign off on the raid of a former president.
As for Graham’s pissiness about the raid coming “100 days before the midterms,” I seem to remember Amy Coney Barrett being jammed onto the Supreme Court just weeks before the 2020 election. My theory is that the Republicans are mostly upset about the raid because they can see that it was completely above-board. The FBI got the warrant because it’s well-documented that Trump stole classified material. It’s likely the FBI got a limited-scope warrant… and that they’ll be able to use whatever they find as they’re looking for all of those stolen classified documents. That’s why Republicans are mad – nothing discovered at Mar-a-Lago will be thrown out on a technicality.
For the Fox News viewers, the Director of the FBI—who approved the raid on Trump’s home—was appointed by him five years ago this week.
— Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) August 8, 2022
Using government power to persecute political opponents is something we have seen many times from 3rd world Marxist dictatorships
But never before in America
— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) August 9, 2022
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Makes my heart happy. Every little bit of it all.
Mine as well @ Redheadwriter!!! I am enjoying the meltdown as they are all squirming in their seats!!!
As for Drumpf, he knows what is happening which is why his depends panties are all in a twist!!! As each day passes, the more documents that come to light, the more he is seeing his window for return for a 2024 is closing in. On top of the fact that his criminal actions are becoming much more open as well as the possibility of prosecution!! Bring it all down on him!!!
It’s amazing how the party of “law and order” is attacking law enforcement because they don’t want to admit their leader is a criminal.
Also, Trump isn’t running in 2022 so not sure how this is election interference.
If he doesn’t get indicted/convicted this is all for nothing. I have a bad feeling he WILL win again in 2024 and it’s Trump’s entire brand to “persecute political opponents”…really any opponents. We are in the early stages of Nazi Germany and the rest of the world may end up having to attack US to stop HIM.
This is my fear. I fear that this will rally his base and all those repugs will get their voters worked up to go out and vote. Bad timing really at least for the midterms. I guess it could go the other way but I am now very jaded.
Just looking at pics of Trump, Rubio and Graham is enough to make me toss my cookies. If Hillary’s or Hunter’s home would have been searched by the FBI the Republicans would be beaming with joy. The Republican party can dish it out but they can’t take it. Eric Trump was spewing lies on Fox News last night saying that his father is nearly a saint undeserving of such “raid”. It was not a raid it was a warranted searched by Trump’s actions.
I remember when I thought — back in 2016-2017 — that maybe it was possible for the Republican Party to recognize Trump’s contempt for the rule of law and repudiate it.
When they didn’t repudiate him after January 6, and then when they didn’t repudiate him after the inauguration he refused to attend (first living president not to attend his successor’s inauguration!), I knew they never would.
So the fact that Republicans refused to convict Trump in the impeachment trial was deeply unsurprising. NOTHING will ever shake his hold on the GOP. It’s a full-on, no-brakes cult, and it has been for years now. I just hope that there is enough political will in the FBI / DOJ to bring Trump’s wrongdoing to light, and that enough non-Trump-cult members vote in November to save the Republic.
I think that it’s important to point out that Drumpfs cult like hold has already started to see cracks. The fact that he is sponsoring tournaments with Saudi money on his golf course is creating cracks. On top of the fact that even Murdoch, as evil as he is, has sanctioned in the WSJ that Drumpf isn’t fit to serve as POTUS again as well. There are some cracks developing and by next year, they could turn the tide beyond any recovery.
I hope you’re right about Trump’s hold loosening, I really do. But I think that today we’re seeing Republicans doubling down on defending Trump, and calling for the abolition of the FBI. That’s not coming from folks on the margin of the party, either — it’s coming from people like Cruz, DeSantis, and McCarthy.
They’ve painted themselves into a corner. Even if Trump is indicted, even if he’s convicted, they’ll just keep saying it was all “rigged.” Just as they are still calling for the 2020 election to be “decertified” (not a thing).
That’s Murdoch pandering to keep making money off WSJ subscriptions. Murdoch isn’t opening his own safe and releasing all the compromising data he has on Drumpf.
I’m sure that McCarthy’s balls will be found in T****’s safe, along with Cruz’s and Little Marco’s. And maybe Melanoma’s renegotiated contract.
I think they should’ve done a simultaneous raid on T Towers and esp. Bedminster, considering the Saudis were there last week for that sponsored golf tourney.
@ Jan90067, don’t forget Graham….that sniveling peon that has no spine to speak of……
They didn’t expect Merrick Garland to make a boss move.
Merrick took a queen, a pair of rooks and a bunch of pawns. We’re in endgame.
Let us not forget the powerful, no hold bars Leticia James as well!! This woman isn’t playing…….
@Both sides, TRUE.
Can we get Fulton County Georgia to need 100% attention, while NY and DC are also both needing it? We need a hydra headed dragon, this guy is squirrelly and he lies like as if lying is his real job.
I love the smell of an FBI raid at Mar-a-lago in the morning!
PS. Marco Rubio is such a pathetic excuse for a public servant. He had a moment on the national scene like 15 years ago on sensible bi-partisan immigration policies and then blew it by being the sniveling coward he is and later by letting Trump humiliate him. Yet he still acts like he has political gravitas in his party. They only use him to rile up elderly Cuban exiles with his bs. He’s a nothing, does nothing for his constituents and he’s so pathetic he doesn’t even see his uselessness. What a joke.
Oh, and he has bad breath.
Right? Count on Marco to bring up Marxist dictatorships and military juntas whenever he disagrees with anyone, about anything.
Fox News was livestreaming their meltdown instead of their approach to the Jan 6 committee to ignore every last thing. Laura Ingraham, who clerked for CLARENCE THOMAS, was spitballing tactics. They’re really fighting this. Plus Tucker Carlson is quite fearful of what he’d been texting Alex Jones about. A couple of headshots landed in the last week, we have to see how it develops.
You love to see it. Now hoping something actually comes out of this.
The number of times mob boss Teflon Don has wiggled out of accountability over the past 6 years is ridiculous – election fraud, tax and insurance fraud, political corruption and abuse of power, etc. etc.
May he finally get more than a slap on the wrist for attempted insurrection.
And may his orange jumpsuit clash with his equally disgusting makeup as well!!!
The rethugs are upset bc they about to go to prison too for treason, embezzlement, taking foreign bribes, etc. Like they know the score.
Problematic for them …
If I were a billionaire, I would offer to pay every male escorts fines for breaking their NDA’s with, allegedly, Graham, Hawley, and Rubio. They deserve it.
Rubio has allegations of relations with male escorts? I had no idea.
Fellow Democrat here….although it would give total joy to see Trump imprisoned, it opens the path for a Republican nomination for Ron DeSantis which is truly frightening. He has a Trumpian level fascist authoritarianism about him but unlike Trump, he is smart and shrewd as hell. If he wins the presidency we are truly f*c*ed!
@ Dss, I agree!! This is one snake we need to keep our eyes on.
If trump is allowed to run and he wins again we are screwed anyway. DeSantis is not as smart as people are giving him credit for. He’s a bully and has room to bully because he’s in Florida. We will not allow DeSantis to bully his way into the White House and further destroy it. No WAY.
Results from the CPAC had Trump way ahead of DeSantis. DeSantis is scary as hell, but I’m not sure he’s got the sway to hold the cult the way Trump does.
I’m torn between thinking it would be really stupid of him to have kept confidential material for 2 years and thinking he’s stupid enough to not get rid of confidential material for 2 years.
I know! How dumb is he? Or is he really that dumb? But, there has to be something there….maybe not enough to send him to the big house, but something that he probably held onto out of sheer arrogance.
What I’m worried about is him not only having Top Secret documents, but sharing the contents with his buddies like Putin. He is such a braggart, and I can easily see him not only having information, but “auctioning” it . I think he was looking for ways to profit by having these documents.
Yes, this. Or using it for blackmail. He has no other use for paper other than using it to commit crimes.
It takes time to find the right buyer at the right price for stolen intelligence.
It’s not stupidity, it’s arrogance. He thought he wouldn’t get caught. He thought if he did get caught, he could weasel his way out of it and never be investigated. He thought he could use the information in those papers for his own gain and no one outside the “family” would be the wiser.
As for the Rethugs… *now* y’all are for defunding the (federal) police? Well cry me a river snowflakes.
Don’t forget Ron DeSantis screeching about Banana Republics and Hunter Biden on Twitter, although we know he is barely hiding his glee back up in Tallahassee. His wife even retweeted his performative post about this, so that must mean the fascist first couple wannabes are popping champagne over this.
Lindsey Graham? Little Lord Kompromat himself? Oh my stars and garters! His heart must be a-palpitatin’ like any true Southern gentleman’s was when that awful Sherman was marchin’ to the sea!
chef’s kiss
Remember when people were saying that Marco Rubio was going to be president? Look at him now. A sycophant, with no mind of his own who is aging like milk. He was mocked for whining on twitter about having to stay in D.C. to work on the Inflation Reduction Act. Cory Booker is 2 years older than Rubio and looks 10 years younger. Why does he look so haggard lately?
Because little Marco knows that they coming for him next.
I’ll just parrot back what the GOP said during the never ending witch hunt that was the Clinton years: In the United States Nobody is above the law.
Congresswoman Valdez ‘Val’ Venita Demings is right there, Florida.
Y’all really want another six years of Idiot Rubio.
Just sayin.
I think there’s something more to this than just kissing Trump’s ass. If Trump is found to have violated the Presidential Records Act, he’ll be barred from office. But I’ve long been of the opinion that he never intended to actually run, just pretend to run & grift as long as possible even if it screws over the RNC.
So my question is whether there will be proof that other GOP politicians might have violated the Act, meaning that they *also* would be barred from holding office in the future. The FL GOP in particular is awash in criminality, but it’s also historically been a kingmaker for Republicans. There’s a reason they’re freaking out about this.
The rethugs are upset bc they about to go to prison too for treason, embezzlement, taking foreign bribes, etc. Like they know the score.
It’s a feature of fascism that there are rules for thee but not for me. Of course this is how they’re reacting.
They’re also reacting this way because they cannot stop confessing to their crimes. Should they get back into power, they would be conducting more of the same witch hunts that they did against the Clintons. They cannot conceive of people just enforcing the law.
Almost the entire Republican Party decided to cover for trump instead of protecting America from him. They chose money and power over their country and now they are scared they will actually pay a price.
Rethuglicans enable this criminal ex-president to this day. They ALL need to resign. THEY are the PROBLEM. PERIOD.
For them, yeah.
For the normal people it’s Party in the USA 🎉
As Nancy Pelosi said, NO ONE is above the law. That’s what it means to live in a democracy and not a dictatorship or oligarchy.
Let’s them know, they are no longer tRump protected. There was nothing illegal about this raid. The tie in to Nixons resignation was genius!
You’ve never seen this in the USA before, lil’ Marco? How about when the SITTING PRESIDENT utilized the power of his office to try to overturn a free and fair election AND to sic a mob of unhinged, armed to the teeth rioters on the Congress??? With special emphasis given to harming HIS OWN VICE PRESIDENT and the Speaker of the House?? Yes, you’re right, the execution of this legally authorized search warrant is much, much worse.
FFS, I can’t with these people.
AMA1977, You nailed it right there. These people are morons, but worse than morons: elected morons.