Sean Bean thinks intimacy coordinators ‘spoil the spontaneity’ of love scenes

Remember when Netflix fired Frank Langella back in April, and then he wrote about why he was fired and he made it so much worse? Langella was fired because his behavior was habitually inappropriate and sexist, and he refused to adhere to the blocking agreed upon with the on-set intimacy coordinator. He touched his female costar’s body against explicit instructions from the intimacy coordinator and he was fired soon after. I thought about that as I read these quotes from Sean Bean. Like Langella, Bean is from a different era of filmmaking, a more fly-by-the-seat-of-your-pants era. A “grab a bajingo during a love scene” era. Sean Bean, like Langella, doesn’t “get” intimacy coordinators because he thinks they ruin the “moment” on-screen. Note: Bean is nowhere near as crotchety or sexist as Langella, but his comments are still wrong.
Bean on intimacy coordinators: He says intimacy coordinators “spoil the spontaneity” of shooting a sex scene. “It would inhibit me more because it’s drawing attention to things… Somebody saying, ‘Do this, put your hands there, while you touch his thing… I think the natural way lovers behave would be ruined by someone bringing it right down to a technical exercise.”
He compared the experience to the 1993 adaptation of “Lady Chatterly’s Lover,” in which he starred opposite Joely Richardson. “‘Lady Chatterly’ was spontaneous. It was a joy. We had a good chemistry between us, and we knew what we were doing was unusual. Because she was married, I was married. But we were following the story. We were trying to portray the truth of what DH Lawrence wrote.”
He hates censorship, and mentions his work on the Snowpiercer series: “I think they cut a bit out actually. Often the best work you do, where you’re trying to push the boundaries, and the very nature of it is experimental, gets censored when TV companies or the advertisers say it’s so much. It’s a nice scene, quite surreal, dream-like and abstract. And mango-esque.”
Why intimacy coordinators are good: When the interviewer pointed out that intimacy coordinators can help to protect actors in the wake of #MeToo, Bean responded: “I suppose it depends on the actress. This one [referring to Lena Hall] had a musical cabaret background, so she was up for anything.”
On LOTR fan conventions: He described one as “just a cattle market” when he attended as a guest. “I didn’t like how the organizers treated the fans,” he said, explaining that when he tried to write messages in addition to signing autographs he was cut off by the staff. “They’d say, ‘No, no, just a signature. He needs to pay more for you writing a message.’ And these fans are good-natured, positive people who were getting tossed around and overcharged for things.”
His argument is that actors need to be able to “act” in love scenes, uninhibited by blocking or coordination. He’s saying, if you’re playing two lovers making love, you need to just go with the moment. But he doesn’t even step out of his narrow perspective to recognize that a lot of actresses (and some actors) have been taken advantage of and worse. That many actresses don’t want to improvise a love scene, they want things to be negotiated and discussed so they won’t feel like they’re being pawed at like a piece of meat. Over the past five years, intimacy coordinators have become standard across nearly all Hollywood productions, and I’ve read interview after interview from actresses who are completely grateful that there’s some kind of neutral third-party coordinator there, helping to facilitate the conversations and negotiations, and helping to look out for them. That’s a good thing. I hate that there are these older men grumbling about it.
His comment about the Lord of the Rings conventions was interesting too. All of that stuff is just so… yeah, cattle market, overly commercialized, and just way too much.
After his comments I can see why female actors welcome an intimacy coordinator.
Very much. This is a job, there are rules in all workplaces and they are all the more needed when you are putting people in extremely vulnerable situations. Sadly he doesn’t appear to want to look beyond his own perspective.
Funny, I don’t hear him complaining about having to block out a scene with the director. That can be said to “take away the spontaneity and intimacy” of a scene, when you’re in the “throes of passion” in character giving some fiery speech/monologue. THAT seems to be ok, to be told what to do, where to stand, what to touch or not touch on set.
I guess he doesn’t feel women deserve the same consideration as the furniture.
@Jan90067 Exactly. No complaints about having to hit his marks so the lighting folks can get their shots. How curious that his complaint about being bossed around as an actor is just about not being able to grope his co-stars “spontaneously.”
would he feel this way if he were acting in a love scene with a gay male actor?
@trillion. MTE. Imagine if he were cast in a Mapplethorpe biopic, or something with a Tom of Finland (don’t google this at work) dream sequence opposite gay male actors. He’d change his tune with a quickness.
It’s too technical? It’s a scripted moment. It’s make believe. It’s supposed to be technical. He’s just pissed that he can no longer get away with copping a feel and can’t get his rocks off. Sorry dude, these women are co-workers, not blow-up dolls.
“My dear boy, why don’t you just try acting?”
~Lawrence Olivier to Dustin Hoffman
Just as appropriate here.
This!!! It’s like saying “scripted lines ruin the spontaneity of acting.”
It’s rehearsal! It’s why you have script read throughs, and blocking, and marks to hit. You run the lines you see if they work-almost nothing about acting is ad libbing in the moment.
Yeah, he gets the luxury of being able to think about spontaneity. Women don’t get to think that because they have to use their senses to protect themselves.
I don’t blame him, I get what he is saying and he is probably right in an artistic way, but if it were fair, it would never come to this, if women were protected by default from the beginning of time.
Completely agree.
It’s called acting dude. You’re not actually lovers. Funny how the only people we’ve heard of having issues with intimacy coordinators are older men.
@ Lawcatb, I think it’s all men, not just the older ones. There are many younger men who take issue with these “restrictions” placed upon them.
If men lived the life of a woman for ONE day in society, they would have a slight peek into what women must put up with on the day to day experiences, in addition the mere fact that we are always must have our guard up. But I think it depends on the man as well. They would have to be open to see what we go through.
Maybe he should be asking his wife the truth about how women feel about it as well.
I think it’s a fair point from someone who, one assumes, wouldn’t try to take advantage of another actor by trying to have sex with them for real, or do something he knew the other actor wasn’t comfortable with. But he’s very much wrapped up in himself, as clearly not every actor thinks this way, and not every actor has sufficient power to advocate for themselves on set.
A side point – I would think it’s not just women who are happy about the use of intimacy coordinators, but also many men as well, for exactly the same reasons, and additional ones such as not inadvertently doing something their costar found offensive.
I follow a really great IC on Tiktok amd she had a good point: fight scenes are choreographed to protect the actors, why shouldn’t sex scenes to also protect the actors?
This!!!!
An excellent point @ Silver Charm! Everyone must be protected from the ill advised actions of someone that has no expertise.
That’s actually a perfect analogy, in a fight scene you have to stick with what is agreed on or people get harmed. It’s no different with sex scenes. There’s probably still a bit of “we don’t need an intimacy coordinator, right? We’re all friends here” happening on sets that you would think the director would have them but hopefully sets without them will be outliers soon.
Stop it Mr. Bean. I like you, so stop it right now.
I mean… his words speak for themselves. Inconsiderate and out of touch. I mean “up for anything?!” How disrespectful.
As an aside, I saw him and his wife walking on the street in Vancouver recently. They were wearing very odd clothes so they stood out. So much so that I spotted them walking along while I was standing on a packed bus moving at speed past them!
Odd in what way, if I may ask?
I read “old” instead of “odd” first, and I was gonna ask how old are we talking about here, the 70s, the 1920s, or full-blown medieval garb? I need new glasses!
Yeah, that was weird. And she was “up for it” because she has a musical cabaret background? What does he think musical cabaret is?
I really dont think there needs to be any graphic ‘love’ scenes in ordinary films. Maybe scenes in bed, waking up or implying something intimate has happened are sufficient. There are X rated movies for a reason.
I totally agree. So many actresses have talked about how uncomfortable and embarrassing it is to shoot those scenes. There were many Me Too stories that revolved around shooting a sex scene. Jennifer Lopez has talked about how her Money Train scene with Wesley Snipes affected her for many years. And it’s insane because it seems like sex scenes have gotten even more gratuitous and explicit since Me Too, almost like revenge. Since Me Too, I’ve felt like sex scenes are nothing but a way for the men involved in a film to sexually harassed these women and break them down.
It really is to put women ‘in their place’ , by reducing them down to just a sex thing or ‘whore’. I truly dont see a need for graphic scenes at all. And i never heard that about JLO, but i remember watching it even as a youngster and it made me feel uncomfortable.
A movie set isn’t an opportunity for you to get off, dude.
^^^ exactly
Or use the opportunity to behave in an inappropriate manner.
The only comment that this neanderthal made was of the fans of LOTR.
Disgusting man
You can improvise and make changes as you work through in advance what you will do and what everyone is comfortable with. You just can’t improvise in the moment of filming. There are a lot of times that you can’t improvise as you shoot a scene (e.g., complicated action scenes). This is no different, and he’s being a jerk.
So does he not think stunts and fight scenes should be choreographed either? Just wing it, bc spontaneity? Yeah, ok.
Why should there be “spontaneity” in those type of scenes? All the other stuff in a film is pre-determined, the lines, the blocking, the action, etc. This makes it sound like his idea of “spontaneity” is he gets to fool around with women who aren’t his spouse, which is NOT how it should be. Those women are professional actors, and deserve the protections an IC provides.
Why can’t people think before they speak? This is beneficial for ALL involved, the actors, production and the director. Just because you think it’s easier doesn’t make it better.
So….fight scenes shouldn’t be blocked then. Fists should go a-flying regardless of the outcome, right? you know, to “keep it in the moment” and all that jazz
And I think every time this guy opens his mouth it spoils his hotness. I used to find him very attractive.
If every actor and actress were respectful and talked about the scene beforehand, if they all got along and were nice people, you might not need intimacy coordinators. Or you might still need them because directors can be assh*les about these scenes as well.
And I would think it helps get the scenes you need. I keep thinking of Bridgerton S2, there weren’t many sex scenes and they had a lot of cuts. That was a stylistic choice but you need to get exactly what you want to make this work. I would think there’s no room for improvising.
It’s a workplace. Don’t just grab your co-worker, especially not during a sex scene.
Gross! From the dude who has it in his contract that his character can’t be killed anymore. So many amazing and memorable love scenes using intimacy coordinators like on Bridgerton, make the whole “It just doesn’t feel the same, baby” argument from old men moot.
Uh, l wouldn’t want anything spontaneous happening during a coordinated sex scene that’s classified as work. Don’t put your hands or anything else where they’re not supposed to be in the interest of going with the moment. Save the spontaneity for the bedroom with your partner.
I remember seeing Sean Bean in the old Sharpe series. He was so hot and really great in his swashbuckling role seducing all the ladies. Maybe he misses the old days when they had lusty sex scenes without an intimacy coordinator.
Love him as an actor, always found him handsome, but this dude has been married at least 4 or 5 times for a reason…
The fact that he thinks Lena Hall is “up for anything” because she has a background in musical cabaret is very concerning. Just saying that out loud to others puts her in a potentially dangerous situation.
I wonder what Lena Hall thinks about that comment?
You can read what she thinks on another post that went up today, but dropped down in popularity to page 2, I think due to lack of reader comments? Personally, I was more interested in Lena’s response than in pontificating on Sean. #ListenToWomen
Does he feel the same way about fight scenes? Why is blocking acceptable there? Or how about words? Just ad lib everything so there’s spontaneity in the dialogue, no need for scripts.
+1 Remy – Just had the same comment below, haha.
Ridiculous that these actors can’t see that there is no difference in the safety needed for a fight scene as a sex scene.
These actors complaining about planned direction during a love scene would NEVER bat an eyelash at the blocking & direction needed to produce a fight scene…
Both situations require the actors to be protected from harming each other during the process of shooting… these older male actors just don’t see unwelcome sexual advances as harmful to the women they work with.
I bet he doesn’t say that about stunt scenes or chase scenes. Where actors might have to be careful where they touch the other actor.
I don’t suppose he’s thought that many female actors might be more comfortable working with monkey without their trainer than an sex scene without an IC these days.