Kim Kardashian is ‘livid & incredibly upset’ at Kanye West for his ‘Skete’ post

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson announced their breakup last Friday. The weekend was full of not a lot of drama – we heard that the age difference was a factor, and something about how Kim wasn’t ready to jump into a serious relationship. We also heard that Kanye West was a factor, even though he stopped publicly harassing Kim and Pete a few months ago. “Sources” made it sound like Kanye still had a lot of sh-t to say privately to Kim about her boyfriend. Then on Monday, Kanye posted this to his Instagram:

Kanye West reacts to Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s breakup in new Instagram post. pic.twitter.com/NnVHALyxmn — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 8, 2022

Kanye called Pete “Skete” and Kanye tried and failed to spread rumors about Pete being a drug addict and all kinds of sh-t. Anyway, Page Six has some updates on all this, including the fact that Kim apparently called Kanye and asked him to take down the Skete stuff. Some highlights:

Kim is sad about the breakup: The reality star is “very sad” about her split from Pete Davidson last week, a source tells Page Six exclusively. Our insider says it’s “been hard” for Kardashian, 41, who dated Davidson, 28, for nine months. Love & respect: We’re told “distance and schedules” contributed to the pair’s decision to call it quits, but they still “love and respect” each other. The “Kardashians” star will always care for the “Saturday Night Live” alum and “have his back,” our source shares. Pete knew it wouldn’t work: “Pete knew it wasn’t going to work,” the second source said. “He’d been saying it for a while — and Kim knew it, too.” How Kim felt about Kanye’s Skete post: “Kim is livid and incredibly upset … Kanye is back to his old ways and Kim will not tolerate his bullying behavior toward the people she loves and cares about. Kim and Kanye have been in such a positive co-parenting space and with communication lately. Kim even was happy to support Kanye and do the Yeezy shoot and post for him … This is just a reminder to her that he will never change and why there will never be a chance of reconciliation.” Kim won’t let Kanye attack Pete: A second source close to the “Kardashians” star told us tell us she will “always protect Pete,” no matter their relationship status, and won’t stand for West’s behavior. “She’ll never get back together with Kanye,” the source explained, noting she asked the rapper to delete the photo several times “to no avail.”

Who even said anything about Kim and Kanye getting back together? Kanye was saying that kind of stuff months ago, but no one was like “oh, now that Kim and Pete are done, she can go back to Kanye.” No one wants that. Well, no one but Kanye. Besides, I don’t even think Kanye actually wants to get back with Kim, I think he just likes the idea of having a wife and he liked that Kim “took care of him.” As for Pete… he’ll end up with some cougar jumpoff and it will last nine months and nature will heal.