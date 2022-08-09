Kim Kardashian is ‘livid & incredibly upset’ at Kanye West for his ‘Skete’ post

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson announced their breakup last Friday. The weekend was full of not a lot of drama – we heard that the age difference was a factor, and something about how Kim wasn’t ready to jump into a serious relationship. We also heard that Kanye West was a factor, even though he stopped publicly harassing Kim and Pete a few months ago. “Sources” made it sound like Kanye still had a lot of sh-t to say privately to Kim about her boyfriend. Then on Monday, Kanye posted this to his Instagram:
Kanye called Pete “Skete” and Kanye tried and failed to spread rumors about Pete being a drug addict and all kinds of sh-t. Anyway, Page Six has some updates on all this, including the fact that Kim apparently called Kanye and asked him to take down the Skete stuff. Some highlights:
Kim is sad about the breakup: The reality star is “very sad” about her split from Pete Davidson last week, a source tells Page Six exclusively. Our insider says it’s “been hard” for Kardashian, 41, who dated Davidson, 28, for nine months.
Love & respect: We’re told “distance and schedules” contributed to the pair’s decision to call it quits, but they still “love and respect” each other. The “Kardashians” star will always care for the “Saturday Night Live” alum and “have his back,” our source shares.
Pete knew it wouldn’t work: “Pete knew it wasn’t going to work,” the second source said. “He’d been saying it for a while — and Kim knew it, too.”
How Kim felt about Kanye’s Skete post: “Kim is livid and incredibly upset … Kanye is back to his old ways and Kim will not tolerate his bullying behavior toward the people she loves and cares about. Kim and Kanye have been in such a positive co-parenting space and with communication lately. Kim even was happy to support Kanye and do the Yeezy shoot and post for him … This is just a reminder to her that he will never change and why there will never be a chance of reconciliation.”
Kim won’t let Kanye attack Pete: A second source close to the “Kardashians” star told us tell us she will “always protect Pete,” no matter their relationship status, and won’t stand for West’s behavior. “She’ll never get back together with Kanye,” the source explained, noting she asked the rapper to delete the photo several times “to no avail.”
[From Page Six]
Who even said anything about Kim and Kanye getting back together? Kanye was saying that kind of stuff months ago, but no one was like “oh, now that Kim and Pete are done, she can go back to Kanye.” No one wants that. Well, no one but Kanye. Besides, I don’t even think Kanye actually wants to get back with Kim, I think he just likes the idea of having a wife and he liked that Kim “took care of him.” As for Pete… he’ll end up with some cougar jumpoff and it will last nine months and nature will heal.
If anything, Kanye gave them something to bond over and probably added 3-4 months to the relationship. I can’t imagine how awful he is to deal with privately if he’s like this publicly. Everyone except Kanye is fine, and Kim when she has to deal with him. I still think he’s dangerous to get and the kids and I wish they could do something legally about it.
Agree with all of this.
I think Pete and Kim will be fine, separately. I never saw this as something serious for either of them. If anything, Pete seemed more restrained/less love bomb-y than other relationships.
LESS love-bomby? He branded himself with fire and got 3 or 4 more lame tattoos for her. That’s pretty creepy after 3-6 months (or ever, what do I know?)
It is unlikely that Kim wants Kanye back. Kris Jenner will see that Kim won’t even dream of taking him back.
If anything this was a big come up for Pete. He’s a household name now.
It actually sounds to me like Pete wanted to break up with her.
Kim needs to focus on her 4 small children and stop chasing 28 year olds. Being single or even being with her kids father isn’t a bad idea.
She had 4 kids with a man she couldn’t stand which will never make sense.
I will never like Kim for a whole host of reasons including her exploitation of black people and her hypocrisy but Kayne is abusive and the way he continues to not only abuse her and even her ex partners in dangerous and disturbing. I hope she is able to keep him far away from herself and her babies.
And yes, Pete will absolutely rebound with a B list actor/singer/instagram model and nature will heal.
100 percent. Someone from Pete’s team just dropped to People the info that due to Kanye’s harassment, Pete went to trauma therapy last spring.
Agree. Kanye is a bully and it’s probably helped him get through life and people don’t want to deal with his behavior so they just distance themselves. But it’s really messed up. I feel really bad for their kids between having Kri$, Kanye, and Kim as the adults in their life. Kim’s only job is to stay relevant and yes she will definitely pull some other dude into her orbit.
My daughter was raped by her ex 11 months ago. She sees a psychologist each week. We missed so many red flags re this guy that we are still reeling from these horrible events. And he still won’t leave her alone. She has blocked him from every place it is possible to block someone, but still he persists. Because she is battling stage 4 non-Hodgkin’s limb Fomer, among several other health problems, she is in an out of hospital. Somehow he finds out she’s there and turns up there. She has had him removed three times by security guards. My point is that he is a textbook narcissist. Last week, her psychologist said something so simple: “ It’s over when the narcissist says it’s over.” Perhaps Kim is having to deal with something like this – her ex just won’t let go.
Oh AnnaKist I’m sooooo sorry for what your daughter has been going through. This is narcissism on steroids, in fact he sounds more like a sociopath. Sending big hugs your way and hoping for all the best outcomes for you and your daughter.
Omg that’s awful. What a nightmare for all of you. We have neighbors whose daughter is in witness protection in all but name because of an ex. Changed her name, moved away, never visits her parents (they visit her quietly). We know the outline but not her name or location. And this is with the guy in jail! He would still find her and write her, etc. So she went the whole nine yards because he’ll get out in a couple years.
In the past the K Klan were notorious for slagging off any ex friends and beaus, however their approach changed with Kanye because he is an unpredictable mess ,so they tried to play nice. I think the same with Pete he is rather emotional ,I dont think they will do him dirty via TMZ.
This seems to confirm even more that it was Pete who pulled the plug, leaving Kim to try to control the narrative to the press.
Well played Pete, announcing he is in trauma therapy because of Kanye is also a clear warning to any other person Kim tries to date in the future- don’t. do. it.
I thought I was the only one that believed it was Pete that pulled the trigger on this mess of a relationship. I hope Pete is alright, and continues to thrive; the Kardashian clan are not worth losing your life over to be honest.
And OMG, I have never seen a grown ass, wealthy AF man as insecure as Kanye West, my goodness. See, even having all those billions in the bank is still not enough, Kanye West is still sad, miserable and lonely, and so insecure its not even funny.
There is not a hellova lot to ground you when you have billions of dollars at your disposal. You are living in a whole other realm. The world is your playground for the most part and you can pay people to be your friend, your cheerleader and support your way of being. Basically feed/enable the way you see the world and/or want to live your life.
To be insecure, immature, narcissistic, and..and..and… while having billions of dollars to do as you wish?… or atleast have people turn a blind eye to your actions because of your wealth is a recipe for disaster.
Did Kanye ever suggest that wealth was “enough”? Kanye has serious mental issues, and no close family. His much loved mother died in way that was preventable. For very good reasons, he’s lost his wife and it’s not difficult to imagine rocky relationships with his children as they get older.
I don’t find his insecurities surprising — or funny in any way. Most people get their security, their grounding, and even their identities from their families, from those relationships that feel permanent, with people who will have your back. I imagine that Kanye is acutely aware of this — in ways that people who haven’t experienced devastating losses and absences really might not have the capacity to understand.
Money not only doesn’t change this, it likely makes it even more difficult to create new relationships based in trust.
I’m not a fan, although I acknowledge Kanye’s many talents. I wish the children well. I also get why a “grown ass, wealthy AF” man would be insecure, sad, miserable, and lonely; how Kim and Pete created a relationship that provided what they needed, for a time; and why even having the world as your playground is nowhere near enough to make up for devastating losses — something that Kanye, Pete, and Kim may have shared.
How awful that Kanye is even controlling Kim’s dating life by so publicly traumatizing her partners that no one will date her. Despicable man.
He is despicable but there are tons of reasons to not date Kim and Kanye is just one of them.
“Well played” Pete dismisses how serious the trauma is, and this is someone who was very suicidal a few years back.
Pete may have pulled the ripcord but there are 4 kids who cannot and this is as serious as a heart attack. You can’t stow away 4 kids in an overhead bin and get them out 2 months later after your “much needed” vacation.
fake Christian, oh so on trend
What on Earth? There’s absolutely nothing “well-played” about this. Kanye is an abuser and make no mistake, his non-stop explicit and implicit threats of violence and death on Pete ARE 100% implicit threats of violence and death on KIM. THAT is the message which is both sent and surely received. Kanye literally thinks and says that he is God. Who has the right to give and take away life besides God?
There’s absolutely nothing funny, awesome, or well-played about a psychotic ex-husband being so violently threatening towards someone you date that they have to go to trauma therapy. That’s actually an extremely dangerous sign about where an abusive person’s mindset is and where it is heading. It’s like when an abusive man punches the wall next to your head instead of you or kills the family pet in front of you. It’s a message about what he is thinking about doing to YOU. If Kim and her kids weren’t rich and famous we’d ALL recognize the situation for what it is – one where severe violence towards herself and the children is a serious possibility. We’d all be urging her to escape somewhere that he could never find them.
Just because she is rich and famous doesn’t mean she isn’t in very serious danger. Not to mention the children. Supervised visitation can’t stop someone who is determined to be violently abusive.
I also want to say it was extremely disturbing how he disaparaged his kids in his recent music. I don’t listen to his music so I don’t know if this is habitual for him. But in the song that had the video about him burying Pete, he had a few lines about how he took care of his kids for a whole 5 hours and how his kids are boujee and spoiled and he makes them climb on each other’s shoulders to get out a package of ramen. The fact that he’s devaluing his kids so publicly is extremely disturbing to me given that he is a malignant narcissist. Narcissists follow a cycle: love bomb, devalue, DISCARD. If he’s heading towards the discard phase, I hope it’s just him deciding to abandon the family and go bury himself under a rock somewhere. The idea that he’s publicly publishing material about how spoiled and ruined they are combined with his violent fantasies makes me very, very alarmed about the possibilities.
Believing that Kim is always the victim is exactly what they want you to think
I have no idea who “they” are, nor do I care in the least what “they” might want. Kanye being abusively threatening in the manner of many men who harm their ex partners and children is right out there in the open for all to see.
I believe he pulled the plug too. And I suspect he did it because of he needed to protect his health.
Fame and the machine are intense. Kim is so embedded in that world it would be a huge change for anyone I think.
It also shows Kim’s matured in how she deals with her exes. This wasn’t a big blow up. Not a cheating scandal or otherwise. If it was we’d get Pete the villain stories
I bet Pete wants to have kids of his own one day. My guess is that with 4 already, Kim won’t want more.
These two are at completely different stages in their lives. I don’t find it hard to believe that a working woman with four kids and an unstable ex and a younger actor on location in an upward career trajectory aren’t going to make it serious. It’s not a bad thing or good thing.
The worst part of the Kim and Pete breakup is that Kanye will feel like he accomplished something here. I was rooting for these two, although I know it was a rebound relationship. F*ck Kanye and his feelings. He needs to step up, find a lawyer, finish his divorce, pay his bills and then just please fade away into the background.
I don’t understand why Pete didn’t sue Kanye for defamation. He made some serious accusations against him. Also, people have noticed that the Kardashians are making it known (through pap pics) that they are once again wearing Yeezy’s (which they stopped doing months ago). They play with Kanye’s emotions too. He’s an a$$hole, no doubt about that, but this family loves it when he gets them in the news. It helps them change the narrative once again. Poor Kardashians. I mean yesterday everyone was going crazy over that (now deleted) video of Travis Scott punching a door backstage at his concert. He was raging and acting like he was on top of the world. Not a care in the world regarding the people that were injured and killed at his concert last year. Nope. Kylie was recording it and laughing. Pathetic. But now it’s all about Kanye again.
It’s VERY hard for a public figure to win a defamation case (the Depp case being a notable exception). Usually a public figure has to prove that 1) the statement is provably false — not just an opinion, 2) caused financial damage, and 3) was made with “actual malice” — a legal term of art that is quite challenging to prove.
I think Davidson is smart to walk away and that he should just keep right on walking.
Good points. But if he’s truly seeing a therapist because of the emotional torment Kanye did to him, surely there is some way to punish him? Ignoring him has done nothing. He’ll do the same thing to the next guy Kim dates. Kanye thinks he’s winning.
I really doubt Pete wants to go through a public trial over that. It’s not an easy 1….2…3… WIN! as you might think. Dealing with anything Kanye is just emotionally draining
Oh for sure, I agree. I just wonder when will Kanye find his match? When will someone finally stand up to him? He shouldn’t be allowed to get away with this sh*t.
‘Cougar’ is a horrible, pejorative, woman-hating word.
Yeah exactly. So what’s it called when an older man and younger woman date? Oh yeah, NORMAL.
Kim needs to call Angelina’s lawyer. These Hollywood divorce attorneys just advise their women clients to bend to abusive husbands.
Did you read Wasser’s New Yorker interview? Omg she hates women so much and has the worst feminism – glad Angelina got rid of her
Kanye sounds extremely threatening and utterly devoid of any real affection for Kim and the kids. I think Kim and Pete’s breakup destabilized him once again, which brings the question of why does Kim allow him any kind of visitation rights. Didn’t she study law and get some kind of degree?
She doesn’t decide that, the courts do. He is their legal father. The bar to strip a parent of visitation rights is incredibly high; parents who have physically and/or emotionally abused their children, who have endangered their lives, who have habitually abused alcohol and drugs, who have committed violence against the other parent or other family members, who have done other incredibly damaging and dangerous things are granted visitation rights/custody rights to their minor children every day. It’s absolutely 100% not up to Kim to “allow him” visitation rights; her hands are tied and all she can do is document his instability and amend her petitions at her attorney’s recommendation.
And NO, her experiment in “reading the law” is still ongoing, and would not result in a degree even if she is successful. It’s an alternate method to get permission to sit for the state bar. She could theoretically be licensed at some future time, but she will not have a JD.
Kanye and Alice Evans have a lot in common — the total inability to control their emotions and impulses. Both seem to be suffering from at least one or more personality disorders — borderline, narcissistic, histrionic, and I understand Kanye is bipolar to boot. The common element among these disorders is that sufferers will NEVER admit they’ve done anything wrong unless they’re undergoing regular therapy. They will deflect, distort, lie, blame and throw anyone under the bus to avoid accepting responsibility for their actions. No wonder Pete bailed. He’s been open and honest about his own struggles with BPD, but as much as he’s been in therapy and taking appropriate medication, something like Kanye threatening his life must be horribly triggering for him. I always thought no good would come of his relationship with Kim and the godawful Kartrashian klan and I’m glad he’s out of it.
Maybe Pete left because of the trauma this relationship gave him. Maybe that was the untenable thing about this situation and why it had to end.
For the very first time, the K Klan is unable to control and slander an ex, and therein lies the problem. Kanye upended their post-relationship playbook by being absolutely batshit crazy and while I wish he would refrain from the demeaning and bullying posts, I can’t say I blame him. Think about it. They nearly destroyed that basketballer who was married to Kim and Scott D didn’t escape unscathed either. These Kardashians are not the good guys and I have zero sympathy for them.