Kim Kardashian didn’t want to get serious with Pete, she ‘wants to be single & date’

I sort of enjoy the after-action gossip following a celebrity breakup. I really want to know what unnamed sources think about the celebrity split and who those sources are blaming! So far, the Kim Kardashian-Pete Davidson split hasn’t given us a ton of high-level drama. My take is still that Pete did the dumping, but I actually think that Kim might have been a little bit tired of this relationship overall? She doesn’t seem broken up about it, and there’s no big “she’s hates him” or “he was exhausted by her bullsh-t” narrative. From Entertainment Tonight:

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson broke up after nine months of dating because “the spark between” them “faded.” A source tells ET that, yes, the former Saturday Night Live star is “so sweet, but she didn’t feel ready for something serious with him.” The source added, “They had tons of chemistry, and still do, but she kind of wants to be single and date. Kim still adores Pete and will always be friends with him. She still thinks he’s the nicest and sweetest guy in the world and there’s no drama or anything weird between them now.” “She felt like Pete was the extreme opposite of Kanye and it was good for her then,” the source continued. “She initially thought it would be a fun fling, but then it got more serious when they were spending so much time together. Kim wasn’t feeling like she was willing to settle down with him just yet.”

[From ET]

Okay, that actually makes some sense to me? The whole “I thought this would be a fun fling but then I developed feelings” is something that feels real. Kim had just been through the wringer with Kanye (and their divorce still isn’t completed) and she wanted something light and easy, someone who would just be fun. And Pete is out there, talking about how he wants to be a father and he wants to settle down… Kim was like “nope, I’m not in that place.” Anyway, I am curious to see who the next guy will be. Before Pete, I thought she would end up dating some lawyer in LA. I still say that’s on the table.

Meanwhile, Kanye returned to Instagram to post this mess. This is his version of a victory lap.

Kanye West is back on IG ‼️😳 pic.twitter.com/5GZK1Cg3tt — RapTV (@Rap) August 8, 2022