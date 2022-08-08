Kim Kardashian didn’t want to get serious with Pete, she ‘wants to be single & date’

I sort of enjoy the after-action gossip following a celebrity breakup. I really want to know what unnamed sources think about the celebrity split and who those sources are blaming! So far, the Kim Kardashian-Pete Davidson split hasn’t given us a ton of high-level drama. My take is still that Pete did the dumping, but I actually think that Kim might have been a little bit tired of this relationship overall? She doesn’t seem broken up about it, and there’s no big “she’s hates him” or “he was exhausted by her bullsh-t” narrative. From Entertainment Tonight:
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson broke up after nine months of dating because “the spark between” them “faded.”
A source tells ET that, yes, the former Saturday Night Live star is “so sweet, but she didn’t feel ready for something serious with him.” The source added, “They had tons of chemistry, and still do, but she kind of wants to be single and date. Kim still adores Pete and will always be friends with him. She still thinks he’s the nicest and sweetest guy in the world and there’s no drama or anything weird between them now.”
“She felt like Pete was the extreme opposite of Kanye and it was good for her then,” the source continued. “She initially thought it would be a fun fling, but then it got more serious when they were spending so much time together. Kim wasn’t feeling like she was willing to settle down with him just yet.”
Okay, that actually makes some sense to me? The whole “I thought this would be a fun fling but then I developed feelings” is something that feels real. Kim had just been through the wringer with Kanye (and their divorce still isn’t completed) and she wanted something light and easy, someone who would just be fun. And Pete is out there, talking about how he wants to be a father and he wants to settle down… Kim was like “nope, I’m not in that place.” Anyway, I am curious to see who the next guy will be. Before Pete, I thought she would end up dating some lawyer in LA. I still say that’s on the table.
Meanwhile, Kanye returned to Instagram to post this mess. This is his version of a victory lap.
Photos courtesy of Instar, Kim’s IG.
I agree that this was a fling that went on longer than she intended. Also, I think Kanye did his part to extend the relationship. There’s nothing like being united against an attacker to make people stick together and not notice their incompatibilities.
I wonder if Kim realized how petty Kanye is before she started dating Pete.
I’m sure she got an idea when Kanye was constantly proclaiming his disgust of Amber Rose who he was dating while cheating with Kim.
I think Pete ended and I’m glad he’s free of that horror show and her duck faces.
Me, too. Pete can do better. I can’t believe they lasted as long as they did.
Do you think something happened while she was down here in Australia? She and Pete apparently stayed at a five star hotel or resort in the Daintree Forest. It was supposed to be a week-long romantic holiday, and I don’t know why, but I keep thinking she didn’t stay for the entire week. All was quiet for a couple of weeks, and then came the split announcement. Maybe he has found a nice Aussie girl…?
A lawyer would be so perfect for her. I think that about a lot of celebrity women that dating a successful non celeb man is a better choice. But Kim would do well to take herself completely out of the competition with her sisters over coolest boyfriend.
A lawyer really would be perfect. God knows, we love to talk, and as someone who appears to at least have an interest in law, Kim would probably be a better audience than some celebrity women.
Kim can never take herself out of competition with her sisters. It’s not how Kris raised her and she’ll never take over as PMK without it.
Exactly. Kourtney seemed the most likely to remove herself from the Kardashian orbit. (Most life without fame, priorities, kids, personality etc.) She appeared to be on her way out before the whole Travis Barker marriage sucked her right back into the spotlight.
I think the Kardashians are like orca whales raised in captivity. They don’t have the life skills to survive out in the wild, even if they wanted to be free. They have no choice but to stay put at Sea World for the rest of their lives.
Appreciate this take. The comments yesterday were pretty mind boggling in that they basically infantilized Pete, a grown ass man who decided to brand himself after 6 mos, but somehow Kim was the villain for dragging him into her life, when Pete waves marinara flags from space.
I have no love for the K Klan but I can definitely see her realizing she rebounded a bit too hard. Best of luck for both of them.
Kanye is vile and childish and his mental illness doesn’t excuse his behavior.
Kim wanting to be single & date = she found a bigger fish. Sticking to my guns here.
100%. Kim doesn’t like to date. She likes to be in a relationship.
Agreed, she loves to consumed by a relationship; she loves to be idolized. I do believe Pete just finally snapped out of it down in Australia.
Yes, I agree a lawyer would be great for her. She admired her dad so much and wants to be a lawyer. So a hot, forty-ish lawyer would be nice.
Except that lawyers can’t put their careers on hold at the drop of a hat to take long vacations with Kim. A lawyer would be a horrible match.
An older attorney Of Counsel, or (semi) retired partner in an established law firm probably could be more flexible.
There are a lot of 50-year-old guys in LA who have law degrees and now spend most of their time “investing” in things, which doesn’t necessarily restrict travel.
Too bad Michael Avenatti is in jail.
Just want to say that Kanye is a loser and he gives me O.J. Simpson vibes. Delete if you must. 🤷🏼♀️
@Jessica
I agree 100% and said so in my comment below. Such a loser; I would be utterly embarrassed if I was Kim, AND you can guarantee I would slap him with a restraining order.
He totally dumped her and part of the agreement between the two of them was that she would get to write the narrative afterwoods and he probably got compensated some way for accepting it.
I’m glad Pete’s out of that mess. He doesn’t deserve Kanye’s disrespect or Kim’s rebound vibes.
If she was only ever in the market for a fun, light dating moment with Pete, then WHY ON EARTH would she allow him to tattoo and brand her name and her kids names on to his body? I call bullsh*t on this Page Six, Kris Jenner sanctioned narrative.
I agree ! I heard (not confirmed) that Kris and Kim wanted Pete to fire his management team so Kris could manage him. I guess Pete wasn’t having it. This family is all about money/power/control.
Now THIS, I could believe! Nevertheless, I feel the writing was on the wall once he started talking about wanting to have kids I just don’t know who pulled the trigger. I thought it would be her after his comments started making things too serious but those story timings are interesting.
My issue with Kim dating a lawyer is I’m terrified so many of them are narcissists so she’d be out of the fire with Kanye and into the flame.☹️ Can’t we wish her a nice architect? engineer?
Idk if Kim and Pete were a PR relationship, but I do believe the announcement of their split was timed to take some light off of Khloe and the new baby.
I believe that too, Pete and Kim broke up a while back and Kris held the announcement to soften the blow for Khloe. That describes the Kardashian brand to a T.
Is this really Kanye’s post? I hope Instagram immediately banned him for this.
Bold of you to assume IG gives a single F about enforcing their community guidelines.
If they want lifht dating why do they lay it on so thick with their relationships. Why do a whole media roll out the second you start dating!? We have seen many very A list star date very discreetly,they should tey that out first.
She needed to Pete so that Kanye would back off and agree to the divorce. She needed to show Kanye that she had moved on from him. Hopefully it worked and Pete can go on his merry way. They weren’t meant to last and I’m sure they both knew it. I hope this means Kanye won’t start stalking Kim again.
We got “the relationship is serious”, to “it’s done”, to “Kim doesn’t want anything serious” in just days. This was/is all K team sanctioned PR and now they just don’t want Kim to look like the dumpee.
This is what, Kim’s third trip to the media with an update on the breakup? Pete hasn’t said a thing, but we are supposed to believe he’s the one who is so immature and too young for her as she acts like a petulant child.
I know she has a lot of help, but it makes total sense to me that a woman with a full working life and 4 children is not going to be able to maintain a long-distance relationship with a guy in a movie in Australia. These two are at completely different stages of life.
I wonder if Kim would ever date a woman. Not that I’m getting vibes from her, but in my life I know several women who had multiple marriages to men, each with several children, who eventually settled down with another woman for a very family focused life. By all accounts, with very happy results.
She might…but not because she’s into women, just for the pr she’d get. Imagine the headlines.
@ME – Yeah, I had thought of it in those terms too, as one must in discussing this family. It would be a great plot line and something her sisters so far haven’t done (that we know of) but even if she dated a woman for the wrong reasons, I could see it being a very successful relationship for her for the reasons I mentioned above. What if she met a woman with children she could share a quiet family life with? She could also meet a man like that (theoretically. Does a quiet family man exist in their world?)
Kim is not gay. Why would she settle down with a woman? Just cuz she has 3 failed marriages and kids? Makes no sense.
@Fabiola –
Do we still think in terms of gay and not gay? The women I described above who now share their lives with other women did not identify as gay or bisexual when they were married to men. But sexuality is fluid, experimenting with your identify is far more socially acceptable now than twenty years ago, and if your primary goal is finding a partner who shares your values in raising children, there tend to be more women in that category than men. Like I said, I don’t get vibes that Kim is interested in dating women, and she’s certainly very committed to attracting the male gaze, but I was just wondering given that her relationships with men don’t seem to have brought her what she’s seeking, and I personally know women who unexpectedly found that joy with other women.
Maybe she can date Khloe’s “private equity investor “ now that him and Khloe broke up (insert major eye roll) perhaps it’s George Glass …it was a summer fling for Kim and after Kanye’s controlling nature she was due some fun times. No one thought her and Pete were that serious
Omg George Glass- hilarious! I remember that episode!!
Just coming here to say Kayne is such a fucking unstable loser!! I cannot believe a grown ass man would put something like that on his IG after his ex-wife ended a relationship with her boyfriend! I would have a full-on restraining order on that asshole! I know someone else commented about it – but I def get OJ Simpson vibes from HIM!!! If I can’t her, NO ONE will!!
God help the next man in her life, whoever that may be.
BTW, I am happy Pete is out of the toxicity of the Kardashians!! He deserves better and needs to take care of his mental health issues. That family would just annihilate him, as they have with every other man that comes into their lives.
Rosario Dawson, watch your e**ing back these days. All I’m saying.
I agree with Kaiser’s take on this.
Kim was in for a good time, not a long time. “It was fun while it lasted.”
Pete was there for dating someone he had no doubt spent a lot of time looking at as a young man.
But then, Pete spent time with a family and kids and might have realized that he wanted to settle down and have that for himself. Which wasn’t going to happen with Kim. Her kitchen is closed.
Like a lot of relationships with age differences on either side, they really are just at different places in their life.
Ok so him saying he wants to be a father made her uneasy, but she had no issue with him branding himself with her name ! Not to menton he has a tattoo of her kids initials. I was looking forward to people finally dragging her for lying about her breast implants ALLLLLLLLLL these years, but then her and Pete split and everyone’s attention is on this. Boo-hoo.
she lies about everything, its just too hard to keep up!
Pete is an adult and chose to get those tattoos. He is responsible for his decisions. No one else is.
Obviously. But it’s odd that she was talking about how “cute” she thinks the tatts/branding are. Remember her interview with Ellen? That’s not what you say about a “fling” that’s not serious. You also don’t have a “fling” take your kids shopping!
Hm. So what was the whole tattooing her and her kids on himself and also her whole “waiting and introducing him to the kids and him hanging out with them” about if it was a fling?
I do think he dumped her and it was unexpected.
Kanye referred to his family as the Incredibles pre-divorce and now she’s wearing a T shirt of the Incredibles. Hhm. Wonder if she’s stoking public interest in a reconciliation for clicks.
Definitely think so ! Even while she was dating Pete, she would be wearing Yeezy’s and wearing coats that Kanye bought her. Why? Ruthless attention-seekers.
Well, that ran about five months longer than I expected it to. Plus all the brandings and tats….dude, you gotta stop marking your love on your body.
It is possible that when he started going on about having kids, that might have freaked her out, I suppose.
I think Pete dumped Kim. There’s a huge age difference, and I’m pretty sure Kim is not interested in hiring a surrogate again and having more children. She’s got 4, that’s enough. Also, I don’t think she’s that desirable to most men anymore. She’s older and so fake and she’s got all those kids and crazy Kanye to support, not to mention the rest of her nutty, superficial family. It’s a lot and a smart man would stay far far away.
There is a pattern with the K daughters, they must be the ones seen as ending a relationship, regardless if it’s true or not.
Pete helped Kim, snag headlines over Kourtney and Travis. Pete help Kim reinforce that she was done with Kanye.
Pete got tattoos and a branding about Kim/ her kids and started talking about how he wanted his own kids. This either was going to the next level or was at the end of its shelf life. He was out with a tshirt proclaiming he feels like shit.
I actually think Kim was tired of the relationship and has moved on or 8s thinking of who she wants to date next. She loves publicity for her relationships.
Kanye actually thinks this means Kim wants him again.
Great scripts for their new show…
I believe it.
But she also introduced him to her kids. Which seems like she was serious too.
If a man branded himself with my name, I’d run for the hills.