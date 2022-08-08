Anne Heche is in the ICU after a car crash in a Los Angeles residential area

Embed from Getty Images

Actress Anne Heche is in stable condition after a serious car crash in a Los Angeles neighborhood. Anne was speeding down a residential street on Friday in her Mini Cooper (there’s footage from different sources) when she ran into a home and was engulfed in flames. Unfortunately Anne couldn’t be rescued until the fire was extinguished. She suffered severe burns and is in intensive care now. Anne’s representative has issued a statement.

Actress Anne Heche is in stable condition after she was involved in a fiery car crash on Friday that damaged a Los Angeles home, her representative has confirmed to ABC News. The Los Angeles Police Department also confirmed Saturday that Heche, 53, was the driver in the solo-vehicle crash. LAPD sources told ABC News they suspect that Heche was allegedly driving at an excessive speed when the crash happened. Police are investigating whether drugs or alcohol could have been involved, which is standard in such a crash, sources said. The LAPD has been unable to speak with Heche in the hospital due to her condition, sources said. “Anne is currently in stable condition,” her representative said in a statement to ABC News on Saturday. “Her family and friends ask for your thoughts and prayers and to respect her privacy during this difficult time.” According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, a driver struck a two-story home in the Mar Vista neighborhood around noon Friday, “causing structural compromise and erupting in heavy fire.” They rescued a woman found in the car, who was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, the LAFD said. Nearly 60 firefighters responded to extinguish the “stubborn flames within the heavily damaged structure,” the department said. There were no passengers in the car and no other injuries were reported, the LAFD said. The department would not confirm if Heche was the driver, citing medical privacy laws. DMV records and police sources confirmed that the vehicle involved in the crash and fire was registered to Heche. The LAPD’s West Traffic Division is investigating. Authorities are also investigating an alleged misdemeanor hit-and-run incident before the fiery crash.

People has more on the after effects of the wreck, including the fact that the woman whose one story rental home Anne ran into, Lynne Mishele, is fine and was able to escape with her dogs and her tortoise, but that her possessions were destroyed. She was looked after in the immediate aftermath by her neighbors, who gave her clothing, food and a place to stay. There’s a GoFundMe to help her rebuild as well.

According to TMZ, this was the second car accident Anne was in that day. They report that she crashed “into a garage at an apartment complex [and] reversed and sped off from the first crash.” That must be the hit and run that ABC News is referring to, and it doesn’t sound like anyone was hurt in that incident thankfully.

CNN has the detail that an episode of Anne’s podcast, which has since been removed from Apple podcasts, was released on Friday before this accident. Anne and her co-host talk about drinking, I’m assuming that day, although it was possibly recorded earlier.

Heche remained in hospital as of Saturday evening and the significant nature of her injuries have prevented officers from interviewing her, the law enforcement source added. Hours before Heche’s crash on Friday, a new episode of her podcast “Better Together,” was released but it has since been removed from their Apple Podcast landing page. During a portion of the podcast, Heche and her co-host, Heather Duffy, discuss drinking vodka and wine and Heche talks about having a “bad day.” It’s unclear when the podcast was recorded. CNN has reached out to Heche’s representatives for comment. “Today’s been a very unique day,” Heche says in the podcast. “I don’t know what happened, sometimes days just suck and I don’t know if you ever have them, but some days Mama says are … some days are those no good very bad days. And I don’t know why some days just end up like this, and things don’t really rock me like that.”

I hope that Anne is OK and that she is able to recover. Anne’s ex boyfriend, Thomas Jane, has said that she is expected to pull through. It sounds like she has a long road ahead of her.