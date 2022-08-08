Tyler Perry to his friend ‘Princess Meghan’: ‘I’ve watched you endure things’

It genuinely cracks me when the anti-Sussex people are salty for days at a time. That happened this weekend, when they could NOT accept the very idea that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have powerful friends and allies in America. Tyler Perry is one of Harry and Meghan’s most significant allies. I would argue that Perry saved their lives. Perry welcomed them to his Los Angeles home and gave them security when their royal protection got pulled and the pandemic was descending. For months in 2020, Perry kept that ring of security around them and gave them the space to find their home in Montecito and make their own security arrangements. Tyler Perry said: I got you. Then, on Friday, Tyler Perry wished Meghan a happy birthday:
So it’s not just that Tyler Perry helped Meghan and Harry when the royal family literally left them to die. It’s that Tyler Perry knows their story, knows how difficult it’s been for Meghan, that he can see how she’s been attacked and smeared and vilified and racially abused. And he still calls her Princess Meghan!! Which is her title, sort of. She’s Princess Henry, but hey.
We don’t know how they know Tyler, we never hear gossip about their friendship so it’s refreshing to see that it still going strong.
It’s refreshing to know there are people still worthy of trust and who have your back. I cannot express the feelings I have when I think of how the Black community has helped put a protective shield around H&M. It’s also delicious because it must really sting the racist BaRf and the Firm. I hope it continues, it helps show humanity is not lost.
Its why theyre so grateful to the likes of candace owens the oreo, who they can depend on to give them the cloak they need to be able to say, see, we’re not racists……this-visibly-black-ally-gives-us-permission-to-hide-behind-our-racism-toward-PrincessMeghan.
Tyler Perry is known to have a huge heart, very kind and is also one of Oprah’s bests if I am not mistaken.
I’ve been really curious how it all went down. Maybe Harry’s memoir will explain. Were they already friends with Tyler? Was he, like us, observing the events with horror and decided to reach out and offer help despite not knowing them personally? Had Meghan been putting out feelers through her network and connected with him? All that matters is it worked out beautifully, and I’m sure they’re all friends for life now, but it’s an interesting story.
It was interesting, funny and in some cases, down right scary to read the reactions to Perry’s lovely bday tweet to Meghan.
Craziest were people calling for investigations into global conspiracies to take down all the royal houses of the world with Perry as one of the leads. W.T.F.?!
I don’t know how Meghan and Harry deal with all the crazies.
The hateful people were out in force. I read comments on twitter for a while before I had to stop because I was getting to angry! There was one person who stood out because they could accept Meghan being called a princess. Their argument was literally she’s not a princess because her title is Princess Henry…lol.
Just imagine them as jobless trolls who are living in their parents basements, which they probably are.
His lovely post has caused the haters so much agony. It’s shocking how bothered they are and how they don’t let go of their hatred. It’s a sickness. Meanwhile Harry andMeghan are living their best life and brilliantly succeeding with the support of really great friends and Doria. I knew some about Tyler Perry but not all of his most wonderful actions until this came up. What a solid guy, gift to many.
He seems to be a very private and very wealthy person. Just kept getting more money and more power in his areas. Hard worker!
That the Sussex have many people like Perry speaking glowingly of them. That the BRF only have unnamed sources, themselves and the RR to make claims against the Sussex says so much.
It’s still so wild to me that Tyler Perry had to step in and provide security to the grandson/son of the reigning/future British monarch. If I were Harry, that would be very hard to forgive.
Its why I wish TylerPerry does a ‘Madea Goes To London’ and biiitchslaps betty and charles with a lesson on what constitutes real family values.
I really need that to happen now.
💯 agree. His father pulled security and was fine with his family and Harry being hurt if they didn’t buckle and come home. You can’t really get more abusive than sending the crazies to attack a baby. I would never forget and never forgive that act. They would best be suited to remember this whenever they have to analyze what Harry’s “family” is capable of doing. Meanwhile this Tyler Perry stepped in and said I’ve got you. What a wonderful person. “Made a Schools the Queen” is a movie I would go see tomorrow!
When you put it like that. . . yeah, it’s a really strange scenario, probably not on anyone’s bingo card, but also really heartwarming.
I know, who would have ever thought that a Hollywood A lister would intervene to help a prince of the UK, the next monarch’s son no less, and his family who were all in jeopardy. It’s just so surreal. And, Liz, that’s a great title for TP’s next movie and a good plot, I’d definitely see it!
I guess it was more important for the British royal family to make it hard for H & M out in the real world. This is proof that they thought H & M would fail and, let’s face it, people that ruthless are not above putting their own fingers on the scale to ensure that Harry didn’t make it and came running back at any cost — and I do mean any cost — given what happened to Harry’s mother, and all the crazies we have out there now.
A masterclass in triggering in under 280 characters.
Seriously though, God bless Tyler Perry for providing that safety net. I know we will never learn who Lili’s godparents are, but I hope he’s one of them.
Especially the “Princess Meghan” part. Heads exploded. I saw it! They cannot and will not accept that she is a princess too, which Americans are more familiar with and romanticize more than the term duchess.
@Snuffles agree 100 with your comment and wish to add the following: the larger message from Tyler Perry is he is watching how Meghan is being vilified and I am pretty sure he is speaking for many of his ilk in the US and was the chosen ambassador to deliver the message.
Tyler Perry is a class act who practices kindness on the regular. I’m happy he was there for the Sussexes and don’t need to know how it all came to be. It’s a question I don’t need an answer to. Just love that it happened. A beautiful mystery. Love his birthday message to Princess Meghan. Impactful.
Did he ‘ save their lives’ !? He certainly made it easier during a shocking time.
It’s quite possible that he did. The BRF pulled the Sussexes’ security when they were staying in Canada and also exposed the Sussexes’ exact location to the press at the same time. Because of this, the BRF left the Sussexes open, vulnerable, and unsecured. Tyler Perry told them to stay in his place in LA because he had a security team already in place.
Exactly! Charles and the British media created conditions that was ripe for something terrible to happen to them. Harry and Meghan already had multiple targets on their backs. Charles and company practically put up a neon sign in Canada screaming “Come and get ‘em!!”
No one in the Royal Family thought Harry and Meghan would make it on their own. They took away everything in an attempt to force them (well, Harry) back into the Royal fold, probably with tighter restrictions as punishment for daring to leave.
Literally left them to die is a bit of a stretch isn’t it?
Of course whatever he did, we will never know because none of us is God. But Tyler was kind to the Sussexes and for that everyone can opine as to what they think it was: “saved their lives”, “make things easier during a pandemic” or just “was there for them”, whatever it is, they are all valid opinions. Tyler Perry is one of a kind, a big man with a big heart, God bless him.
Indisputably and in practical terms he:
* flew them in his private jet from Canada to LA
* lent them his spacious home in LA where they stayed for 3 months while they bought their own place
* provided armed security at his place
For that, the bond between H&M and TylerPerry, whatever they were before April 2020, is now one of the strongest of all their allies around the globe.
He didn’t say that, Kaiser did. And considering that Charles told the press where they were immediately after pulling their security I would agree. It’s one of the reasons why they went to LA. Perry literally gave them his LA home to live in with security during the height of the pandemic.
Charles and the rest made their move to make life what they thought would be unlivable for Harry, but he’s not weak like them.
And with the money his mother left him and the connections he and his wife both made from being kind hearted people they found a better life.
I think Harry will only make 2 more trips back to the UK at this point. For his grandmother’s funeral and his father’s funeral. Unless his security review works out.
He did save their lives. When they were staying in Saanich, just north of Victoria on Vancouver Island (about 1/2 hour from where I live) they only had a modest bit of security offered by the consortium of private homes where they were temporarily living. Charles pulled their security and *someone* (coughCharlescough) leaked their location, so the place was inundated with photogs and paps. Neighbours had to chase them away. It’s not beyond the realm of possibility that some nutter or terrorist could have shown up and taken them out. That’s when they had to hire RCMP security, for which they reimbursed the Canadian gov’t.
Absolutely, it’s not a stretch to say that at all. To loan them a home, with security, in a location where they could pursue projects to give them independence meant everything. We never/rarely hear of the crazies that were stopped.
I wish there were more men like him in this world.
The same ones that screech that Meghan is a “zlist” celebrity and irrelevant believe she has enough power and money to blackmail Tyler Perry into wishing her a happy birthday on social media. The saltiness of their tears will provide enough salted rims for so many margaritas…..
This is what I find so hilarious and confounding about the derangers. On the one hand, Meghan is a NOBODY YACHT GIRL GOLD-DIGGER AMBER HEARD NARCISSIST and then on the other she is freaking Wonder Woman SINGLEHANDEDLY BRINGING DOWN THE MONARCHIES OF THE WORLD AND BLACKMAILING AND MANIPULATING PUBLIC FIGURES TO SUPPORT HER. If it was not such despicable, racist, hatred it would almost be fun to watch the pretzels they turn themselves into. May the day come, and may it be soon, that it is proved beyond a reasonable doubt to the whole world that Harry’s family is behind all the smearing and abuse.
Tyler Perry is a lovely man. Getting the Sussexes to California as the pandemic closed in and then giving them somewhere to stay.
And then hearing that he paid Miss Tyson $1M so she had the money for her final years.
Just lovely.
I couldn’t agree more! 💗
Yes, Tyler Perry is an Angel amongst us! Such a lovely man and a beautiful soul as well!! 💗💗💗
Much love and admiration for TP!!
I love Tyler Perry’s post, and the derangers were having a meltdown, because he called Meghan a Princess.
She’s as much as princess as an American can be. She wasn’t given the title princess (other than as Princess Henry by way of marriage) but duchess/princess, whatever. She’s married to a prince, a prince we’ve all watched grow up and felt protective of. Princess Meghan it is.
How in the fresh hell do people have the energy to become batshit crazy over someone they don’t know personally, wishing another person (they don’t know personally), happy birthday ?
You, my dear R., sound too logical for social media.
I don’t know what triggered them more. The fact he publicly supported her or the fact he called her Princess Meghan. All I know is these people/trolls/bots are having some serious issues. They truly believed Meghan abused one of TP’s staff and he kicked them out of his home & stripped their security. They really had a meltdown because how could he wish her any happiness when he knows how horrible she is. Logic would say that story was a lie, but these lunatics couldn’t wrap their minuscule brains around that fact. Then there were the ones losing their sh&t over calling her Princess Meghan. Newsflash, he’s American. He & we can call her Princess/Queen and the world won’t end. I’ve read threads about proper titles and yadda yadda. Who cares, folks.
Meghan is loved & respected by Tyler Perry and many others. Your racism, bias, misogyny, and jealousy did not destroy her. After all y’all put her through, she has remained a kind, thoughtful, caring, intelligent black woman. Choke on it!
PREACH!!!!! I love every word you wrote. Exactly how I feel.
Louder for the trolls in the back!!!
The hate brigade was at full force insisting Meghan is a not a princess, although some conceded to Princess Henry. Squaddies and others fired back with receipts: Wikipedia account explaining how Meghan has the rank of princess and her other titles (and she still has HRH); and Archie’s birth certificate which describes Meghan’s occupation as Princess of the United Kingdom. Over the weekend Meghan was promoted to queen. #QueenMeghan trended.
I saw #QueenMaghan trending. It was glorious.
This should put to rest the nasty rumors that Meghan was somehow abusive to Tyler’s staff during her stay. There is no way he would have written such an effusive post if those rumors were true.
Tyler Perry had the royalists triggered the entire weekend. They truly believed that all that Harry and Meghan said to Oprah was a lie. That can be the only explanation for their anger towards Tyler’s acknowledgement of Meghan’s struggles the last few years and the fact that he called her Princess.
Fric and frac are going to be shocked when they realize that most Americans outside of MAGAs actually believe everything that was said in the Oprah interview. People outside of the UK don’t have the daily brainwashing in their media like what happens in the UK. ( and yes many British people see through it, but it is insidious and affects more people than they realize).
It was a sweet message and I knew that princess Meghan would trigger the derangers. And to reference Melissa Murray, where was this energy when People Magazine puts princess kate on the cover? They just aren’t prepared to put a biracial American woman on the same level as the white English one.
I always love how Tyler Perry is the 11th hour angel in Harry’s and Meghan’s story after the BRF abandoned and endangered them, the guy who thwarted whatever Edward Young and/or Charles and/or William had going on. (While l knew of his philanthropy, I didn’t know he could provide this extent of high protection, and I am so glad he gave them the time they needed to regroup and organize.)
Anyone who tries to write off this birthday greeting and pettily demean *him* for saying “Princess Meghan” fails to realize how much good he’s done for them and how bad this story could have been. And he can call Meghan Princess anytime.
Thank you Tyler for your kindness. And not just to Meghan and to Cicely Tyson but to the regular folks who got their groceries and layaway bills and other things paid for. Keep putting the good energy out there.
These lunatics have been tasked by the British media to attack anyone they see as a threat to their white supremacist institution. They really don’t know how crazy they sound but for them, they see this as their duty just like those Q-Anon crazies. It reminds me of the time Emily Griffin got exposed and we saw for ourselves just how mentally ill these people are. She literally had a meltdown on instagram over Archie’s name because it wasn’t “tradition” and she blamed Meghan for not upholding the tradition of giving royal children century-old ugly white names. Tyler calling Meghan ‘princess’ shattered the decade of waiting they’re going to do for Kate to even known as POW. That title is the only thing keeping Kate “above” Meghan and they’re frustrated that after 6 years of hard work, smearing, creating outlandish conspiracy theories all on behalf of the media and institution, it didn’t take Meghan 6 years to “earn” the tittle of Princess. People especially black folks still respect the fact that Meghan entered the “pinnacle” of British society, saw it wasn’t for her, and left with her marriage, family, and morals still intact.
I thought it was a very sweet greeting, among the many others. Was surprised it solicited such a strong reaction from the crazies, but guess they’re not supposed to be happy or have friends . People were getting into titles, they she’s not a princess ( princess of the United Kingdom I recall), to criticizing the picture with the little girl. Anyway, glad Meghan had a peaceful birthday.
Looking at the sweet pic with the little girl, I was struck that even Kate’s manhandling of the little girl at the guards parade was copykeened!
Awww 🥰 I LOVE this. What a gentleman. Thank you Mr Perry for being such a good, decent man and for … riling up the Derangers 🫣🤭 That was a lovely gesture. I *almost* wish I had Twitter to see the collective meltdowns 🫠
It was a bit scary to see all the rage that was expressed because Meghan was called a Princess. Diana was not called Princess Charles she was called Princess Diana and on legal documents like Archie’s birth certificate Meghan’s occupation is listed as Princess of the United Kingdom. Technically she’s Princess Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Countess of Dumbarton, and Baroness Kilkeel. Ultimately all the different titles aren’t that important because she introduces herself as Meghan and her letterhead is Duchess of Sussex. What’s important is that when she is referred to by any one of her many titles bot armies, trolls, and racist royalists are activated and they rage for days about Meghan’s existence.
There is so much hatred and rage being stoked over the word Princess on social media. Its still going on today and this is AFTER things have calmed down because the Sussexes have their own team and have been gone for over 2 years. Imagine the climate when they first stepped back. I absolutely agree that Tyler Perry saved their lives. Their location was leaked and their security was pulled without warning. He got them out of Canada, gave them a place to stay and security until they could make their own arrangements.
The last couple of days was just a small reminder of the insanity that used to surround Meghan 24/7. Fortunately it was mostly confined to social media but it made me grateful all over again that they not only resigned as tax funded royals but also left that country and will only visit sporadically.
Princess Megan💕 and Tyler Perry, a true king.
everyone called Diana Princess Diana and it was never her title, and People mag calls Kate Princess Kate and ppl only complain with Meghan. we know why
The BRF has no idea about the caliber of people standing with H and M. This is just a glimpse. Team Sussex is more powerful than what we even know, and I reckon that having such a powerful man speak so openly and strongly about Meghan, is going to attract even more powerful people into their circle. Harry and Meghan are more than fine. God bless Mr Perry!
Billionaire Tyler Perry and Billionaire Oprah are friends/allies of Prince Harry AND Princess Meghan, which is how I will now refer to her. They both are the epitome of the American dream, true rags to riches stories. He was actually homeless before his hard work and creativity paid off. Bc they are Black, their accomplishments are constantly ignored or diminished. And yes, he saved their lives and they would probably agree. They were definitely in danger and needed help asap. Mr. Perry has the money, the power and the resources – numerous mansions, private security and a private jet. IIRC he also lent his jet to Oprah so she could attend the Sussexes wedding.
Shame on “TQ” and the future “kings”. Mr. Perry has shown more leadership skills and Christian qualities than the so called leader and future leaders of the Church of England! Their past and present actions re the Sussexes are horrifying. Mr. Perry is pretty quiet and private but his actions speak for themselves. He’s constantly giving back to the Black community in numerous ways (often anonymously) and doesn’t hesitate to step up and provide help when needed. Which is rare and quite wonderful for a Hollywood elite. For these reasons, he will continue to have my support. I hope Princess Meghan had a wonderful birthday and the derangers can continue to have idiotic meltdowns.
They are indeed, and both stayed true to their values, which is also what makes them inspirational.
I read the most amazing comment from the Guardian’s Marina Hyde:
“We’re a country where the guys leading the media charge against Meghan are so emotionally warped that the only way they can begin to release their feelings of social, racial and sexual resentment is by using a 94-year-old woman’s feelings as a proxy.”
“So you keep hearing people saying “how could they do this to the Queen?” and “it’s the Queen I feel sorry for”. Why? She’s not your grandmother. You don’t know her socially.”
Thank you Tyler! Great man
I thought it was David Foster who sent a private plane to Canada to bring them to Ca!ifornia
No, David Foster arranged the place they rented in Canada.
Tyler Perry’s Jet brought them to California, where they stayed at his house for 2/3 months, then they purchased their home, taking out a Mortgage.
Tyler is a buddie of Oprah, who is friends with Doria.
Succinct and classy. The Princess part was icing on the cake. Stepped up to provide housing and protection. ..job well done Tyler!
When the Queen dies, I’m sure the derangers will blame Meghan.
I never believed Diana rejected Royal security; I think she refused the level of protection offered. Security controlled by Prince Charles would continuously feed Diana’s personal life choices to the media.
Tyler Perry is a saint. We’re talking about a creative genius whose yellow brick road started with him sleeping in his car. He found a platform by creating the Madea productions as live plays. He also created employment for several actors and rekindled black people’s interest in live shows. There’s an old saying, “The more you give, the more comes back to you.” I believe that’s his testimony.
I lost complete respect for Prince Charles and William. I’m not excusing the Queen; she’s never had any power. I know Karma will serve both men well, and I await its arrival with bated breath.
A simple speech by Prince Charles could bring this nonsense to a complete halt. William’s hands are so dirty no one will believe anything he says. He sent Jason Knauf to court in an attempt to defeat Meghan. The British Media and Conservative Party are the sole owners of the Royal Family.
This man is an angel, okay? He has my love forever.
How ironic that Tyler posted that he’s had a front row seat to what Meghan endured..and the pathetic morons literally prove his point by spewing their vitriol under his post…. Tyler is one of the most influential and powerful people in America… While Charles is accepting suitcases full of cash, Tyler literally gives away millions…and sheltered Charles’ son and his family. Tyler is now inextricably part of the history of the BRF….