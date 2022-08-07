Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson broke up after nine months together

Thursday evening, People Magazine published a story online: “Kim Kardashian ‘Can’t Wait’ to Have Pete Davidson Home from Australia: They’re ‘Still Very Happy’.” Sources said that Kim loved visiting Pete in Australia last month and she couldn’t wait for him to come back to America in a few weeks. Sources said that “the long distance hasn’t been easy for Kim, but they are making it work. They are still very happy. They are very much a serious couple.” That was one of People’s top stories throughout the day on Friday, and still featured near the top of the page for most of Friday. Then, by Friday evening, E! News broke the news that Pete and Kim had called it quits:
It’s time to keep up with a newly single Kim Kardashian. The Kardashians star and Pete Davidson have broken up and decided to just be friends, sources close to the couple exclusively tell E! News.
The insiders share that while the pair has “a lot of love and respect for each other,” they found that the long distance dynamic and their demanding schedules “made it really difficult to maintain a relationship.” The split occurred sometime this week.
Pete has been spending part of the summer in Australia working on the movie Wizards!. As for Kim, she continues to raise four kids—North, Psalm, Chicago and Saint, with her ex Kanye West.
“The divorce is moving ahead with Kanye,” another insider shares with E! News. “They are happily co-parenting.”
[From E! News]
TMZ and People Mag followed up with their own confirmations, and it seems someone (Kim/Kris) parroted the “decided to just be friends” thing to every outlet. My question: the People Mag story was so clearly a cutesy PR hit from the Kardashian-Jenner operation, so what changed so quickly? Thursday they were just fine and then Friday evening, they weren’t. It’s not that Pete was afraid of commitment – that’s not it. My guess is that one of them cheated. Page Six’s sources said it was a different issue though:
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s age difference caused them to split earlier this week, sources exclusively tell Page Six.
“Pete is 28 and Kim is 41 — they are just in very different places at the moment,” the insider says. “Pete is totally spontaneous and impulsive and wants her to fly to New York, or wherever he is on a moment’s notice. But Kim has four kids and it isn’t that easy. She needs to focus on the kids.”
The source also tells us that Kardashian — who runs multiple businesses and stars on a reality show — was “totally exhausted by this relationship and other things going on in her life.”
The “Kardashians” star has recently had a tumultuous relationship with ex Kanye West, which caused strife while she was dating the “SNL” alum.
The insider explained, “When Kim is with someone else, Kanye can cause problems with the kids. He tries to divide and conquer. He can’t help it. Kim is a really dedicated mother, and her kids will always come first. She wants and needs harmony at home and in her life.”
[From Page Six]
I don’t doubt the Kanye stuff, and I think it’s pretty likely that Kanye is still making Kim’s life hellish behind-the-scenes, even though he seems to have taken it down a notch publicly. Kim might simply need less drama overall and she was tired of fighting with Kanye over Pete. As for the age difference stuff… I mean, yeah, I can see how that would be a problem, especially with Pete talking about how his ultimate goal is fatherhood. But this whole situation really does feel sudden, idk.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar, Instagram and Backgrid.
Washington, District of Columbia – 20220430
Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian arrive for the 2022 White House Correspondents Association Annual Dinner at the Washington Hilton Hotel on Saturday, April 30, 2022.
PICTURED: Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian
PHOTO by: Rod Lamkey/CNP/startraksphoto.com
-043022_WHCA-Arrivals-CNP_005
Washington, District of Columbia – 20220430
Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian arrive for the 2022 White House Correspondents Association Annual Dinner at the Washington Hilton Hotel on Saturday, April 30, 2022.
PICTURED: Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian
PHOTO by: Rod Lamkey/CNP/startraksphoto.com
-043022_WHCA-Arrivals-CNP_002
New York, NY – 20220502-2022 MET Gala-In America An Anthology Of Fashion
PICTURED: Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian
PHOTO by: JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com
Washington, District of Columbia – 20220430
Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian arrive for the 2022 White House Correspondents Association Annual Dinner at the Washington Hilton Hotel on Saturday, April 30, 2022.
PICTURED: Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian
PHOTO by: Rod Lamkey/CNP/startraksphoto.com
-043022_WHCA-Arrivals-CNP_010
Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City
New York, NY – 20220502-2022 MET Gala-In America An Anthology Of Fashion
PICTURED: Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian
PHOTO by: JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com
London, UNITED KINGDOM – Kim Kardashian and comedian boyfriend Pete Davidson look smitten as they cozy up together for a day out in London.
Pictured: Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson
BACKGRID USA 29 MAY 2022
BYLINE MUST READ: Click News and Media / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Washington, District of Columbia – 20220430
Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian arrive for the 2022 White House Correspondents Association Annual Dinner at the Washington Hilton Hotel on Saturday, April 30, 2022.
PICTURED: Kim Kardashian
PHOTO by: Rod Lamkey/CNP/startraksphoto.com
-043022_WHCA-Arrivals-CNP_023
Florence Pugh on the red carpet for the EE British Academy Awards 2022 at Royal Albert Hall in Kensington, London, United Kingdom.,Image: 669436413, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: World Rights, Model Release: no, Credit line: Cat Morley / Avalon
Kim has only ever dated people she thought could take her status to the next level. Literally, her every date, her every marriage has been about money and status. You can judge her all you want for it, but it’s worked for her. So now she’ll be onto someone even bigger and more “important” culturally and fiscally. That’s her MO. It’s reality, so let’s look at it with clear eyes.
These are biased eyes. Call it what it is.
I agree with you 100%. But I think that she has already reached her peak. She is very rich and famous worldwide. At this point in her life I doubt she can get someone who can bring her life another notch up. If she could, it would have to be someone like a king or a sultan worth billions of dollars.
Rupert Murdoch is single…
Chokes on her coffee. You should come with a warning.
Exactly! I don’t believe they were in a relationship. I think he was the “rebound” guy to make Kim seem still a “hot commodity.” I doubt they had sex or anything close to it. She’s not a sexual person, she just uses a sexual presentation to get what she wants
Agreed.She just had him to escort her to event’s and it was a pretend relationship on both parts.
I never thought this was anything but a PR stunt. Look at the girl’s Pete has been involved with. They are all very slight girls, Cazzie David, Ariana Grande, Kaia Gerber, Carly Aquilino, Margaret Qualley, Phoebe Dynevor to name a few. He definitely has a type. He also dates women with no children for the most part. which is a good thing since I think he has a child’s mentality. I do wonder if he will keep the ‘my girl is a lawyer’ tat since she isn’t ‘his girl’ and she isn’t ever going to be a ‘lawyer’
Kravis is no longer making headlines so she doesn’t need her copy cat boyfriend to keep up.
I could see her dating or hanging out with Tessa Thompson, Cynthia Erivo, Cara Delivigne to get talked about. She’d love to get photographed with Angelina Jolie too. She seems like she lives for publicity.
It’s time for a new storyline is all. Kim as smart lawyer, wearing classy suits she can fit into with her new 18.8% body-fat figure.
I do agree that Kim looks to elevate and change her status/narrative with each relationship. Pete does not fit into or help her “classier” storyline at all. She will begin to date a very rich businessman/mogul type next. Elon Musk is available…
And so is Rupert Murdoch…
Maybe Prince William soon, if recent threads are correct
Are we making a pool?
I’m thinking she might try to go with somebody titled for a change, surely there’s still a few eligible counts lying around Europe who could use the attention to publicize their family vineyards or whatnot? Or maybe she’s looking for the male equivalent of Amal Clooney, a jet-setting lawyer type? Who knows.
I doubt either cheated. I believe the distance + Kanye + being on different pages with travel/priorities, etc. story. I also think Kim had her fun fling and is probably not ready to settle into something super serious again, which…. Good for her.
This announcement feels sudden because she didnt want to make headlines for a week about this, she knew Khloe was gonna announce her baby right after so chose this moment.
Is this just fake then to make Kanye think Pete isn’t a threat anymore?
I think he broke up with her and good for him. She’s been running to the news about how much she misses him so whatever changed seems to be on his end. He’s in another country, filming a movie and probably got some perspective. Like is he really ready to be stepdaddy and deal with Kanye? The kardash shananigans catches up to everyone sooner or later.
This is where I am too. I think the Kardashian’s put out that initial fluffy piece and Pete was uh uh. I said nope. This isn’t for me. I think he ended it.
THIS. He dumped her.
Yup, that’s my vote too. Things probably cooled off so team K released the “serious relationship” pr bit and he said “nope” set the record straight.
I hope so. I silently cheered at the news yesterday. I adore Pete and worry for his mental health. I’ve never thought this was a good match for him.
Agree that this is good news for Pete. You date that whole toxic bunch when you’re involved with one of them. I do think they had a nice, fun, fling that just naturally ran its course. But I’m sorry he marred his skin for her. I’m Team Pete and want a good life for him.
I agree, some time away maybe gave him a fresh perspective. Or he met someone else. Or both.
Team Pete. I don’t think there’s any way Pete can be on location 3+ months and not banging someone, he’s not one for long distance monogamy. There were rumors during the last 9 months that he was hooking up now and again with NYU coeds and locals while Kim was on the west coast. I agree w other posters that Kim’s not that sexual, she’s got a lot of other things on her plate. But hey, he lasted a hell of a lot longer than her 2nd (3rd?) marriage and she lasted longer than Ariana Grande, Phoebe Dynevor, Kate Beckinsale, and Margaret Qualley.
Don’t forget about Kaia Gerber lol
She must have found a bigger fish.
She needs to find a bigger fish than herself if she is to climb the ladder of fame and fortune. Remember historically she uses her boyfriends as stepping stones to further her fame and fortune. She has already reached considerable fame and fortune by now, so my point is she needs to catch a really big fish to continue moving on up.
Bigger fish may mean someone who can turn her reality TV celebrity reputation into something more respectable celebrity. Pete helped there a little. She may be looking at someone with more clout.
though of course if she wanted that, not appearing on reality tv would help.
Re Cruise, Pitt or Momoa, whether you like them or not I can’t see them jeopardizing legitimacy in their field to associate themselves with a ridiculous, overexposed, tabloid figure. What’s in it for them? The idea of them hooking up with Kim is ludicrous.
Meant this in response to post below me.
Say fame and fortune again.
It’s strange. Next move for her would definitely seem to be international billionaire, but I can’t see it happening. There would just be too much drama and these guys like to either lay low or be the center of attention.
Agree @kyle none of these A listers would touch her with a ten foot pole. Aside from their reputations Tom would want someone who would go Scientology, Brad wants some hot young thing to make him feel cool and Jason likes chill girls.
She needs a Richard Branson type but he’s taken so, uh…Rupert Murdoch?
Rupert is too old but I could see her going for James Packer, troubled billionaire who doesn’t seem averse to dating celebrities (Mariah, Miranda Kerr).
Legit celebrities with talent would probably pass being with her. She’s so rich now, she doesnt need to couple up for money, but for sure famewhorers will use her to up their game so she needs to be careful. Unfortunately, although she is pretty, rich and works hard, she still doesnt seem highly sexual, interesting, or an intellectual challenge. That is why she absolutely needs to be a lawyer to get that intelec side going for her imo
My guess is Sergey Brin…
Agree. She needs to land a man who can “cleanse” her reputation. Let’s not forget that she catapulted to stardom by releasing a sex video. She released for years pictures of herself dressed in vulgar revealing outfits for shock value. How can someone with clout be willing to get involved with her?
I don’t think a lot of these folks have anything approaching a grasp on what “serious relationship” even means.
This isn’t 1950 calm down.
This isn’t the 1950s but even though she’s a successful businesswoman I can’t tell if people take her seriously or not. I assume some do, but there is an undercurrent of mocking always brimming underneath the surface a bit.
So what I’m hearing is Pete is single in my town rn
LOL! If you hit that, we need to hear about it!
😂 Go for it @SHH!
Great take away! Get it 😂
Seems to me like the People piece was an attempt to stop the break up from happening.
Yeah, I agree with the status call. I suspect her next options are Jason Momoa, tom cruise or Brad Pitt
Please not Jason Momoa! But Tom Cruise or Brad Pitt would be hilarious. It’s not that I want to see her with another abusive dbag, which both are, but their PR game is so much stronger than hers. It would be fascinating.
I don’t think Kim, who has Motherhood as part of her image, is dumb enough to date Brad “I didnt hit my son in the face” Pitt.
After looking up top-earning actors, ones to add to Kim’s wishlist are Chris Evans and Leonardo DiCaprio. She’s savvy enough to stay away from Johnny Depp. She’d love to corner the Chinese market; sadly for her, Jackie Chan is married. But back in America, Morgan Freeman is single!
Elon Musk. (J/k, j/k, j/k, I think.)
That’s brilliant! Elon Musk needs to happen.
I think she’d be willing to date Brad Pitt, at least for his fame.
I mean, she married Kanye, so….
She is the complete opposite of his type though. Every woman he’s dated has some semblance of Gwyneth Paltrow’s figure.
Evans is too laid back and doesn’t like nonstop attention. There’d be no MET gala, etc. And he’s super close to his mom, Kris would have ZERO influence there. (Same with Pete)
She’s too old for Leo.
I’d love for Elon Musk to happen. Oh the drama!
Brad Pitt wants far more ‘legitimacy’ from his partners these days. He’s pulling a Clooney where he wants someone ‘on his level’ even though his level is ageing, egotistical drunkard.
Sometimes, when things don’t make sense, like KK/Pete, it’s because they aren’t true. The easiest thing for me to believe here is that this was never a serious relationship.
I never bought them as a real couple. I just hope that Pete was not kept clueless about the reality of the relationship. I worry about him (for some reason) and would hate to see him get hurt by the chew-daddy machine that is the Kardashians. But, then again, y’all who are saying that it was Pete who called it quits might be on to something. He’s a big kid at heart and it might have just been time for him to play with new toys.
They broke up? No! I can’t believe it, they were a match made in heaven! Jk. I don’t see how anyone unless you are thirsty as hell can be attracted to that circus. Good luck to that sister that just got married.
He got tired of her, plain and simple. I know there is only a dozen years’ difference in their ages, but other than her very unsexy nude photoshoots, Kim is a dull matronly fuddy-duddy and it must have quickly started to feel like dating his own mom.
I am sorry but I disagree. As of late Kim lost a lot of weight and she actually looks like a waif not a matron. She is older than him with 4 kids though and nothing can change that.
Matronly isn’t the word, but she is inherently unsexy. She can pose for pics and attempt sultry, but she really doesn’t smolder, there’s no natural sexiness to her, that’s why Prince kicked her off stage years ago. She doesn’t have “it”, it’s all pretty manufactured. And I am guessing that it was Pete who ended it because that People Mag piece was definitely from the K/J’s. And since as of Friday we now know Kanye lost his FIFTH divorce lawyer. There’s way too much baggage with the K/J family.
I didn’t mean matronly as a size, I meant it as her overall ambience. He is used to dating women half her age, people with like Ariana Grande or Phoebe Dynover, youthful, full of joie de vivre, movement, airiness. Kim is not any of those. She is ponderous in her movement, nasal drawly, with her big stuffy looking cavernous mansion and her plastic surgeries and her real housewives aesthetic. She acts OLD.
It probably stopped being fun for him. I mean, who wants to deal with Kanye and that toxic family? Pete just quit his regular job. He needs to move on and figure out what he wants to do next.
Kanye is A LOT of baggage for anyone.
Exactly she seems boring AF. She lost all that weight so she definitely wasn’t eating all that Italian food. Just dieting and exercising. It was probably trippy dating her in the beginning but that wore off imo.
Pete probably just wants a gal that eats pizza, smokes pot and has great sex. I don’t think Kim does any of that.
Matronly is not the right word. Plastic and contrived and scheming are unsexy qualities though
Maybe this is too cynical, but part of me thinks the announcement is to upstage Khloe. Kim can be vicious to her sisters and I think they all secretly loathe each other.
Interesting viewpoint……as well as potentially true. Kim must be the center of everyone’s universe, especially regarding the family matters. Plus the Momager of running everyone’s lives, looking to score potential $$$$ from your own career, is a tall order for anyone with 2 working brain cells.
My gawd, who in their right mind would happily enter her lifestyle?
Or maybe they needed to deflect from Kylie’s mess (regarding the fake lab pics and being called a climate criminal)…oh and Kim was getting backlash for lying about her breast implants. This was a great way to get people to divert their attention. Pete got used…but oh well…he knew what this family was about.
Shows what people magazine is -just a mouthpiece for PR agencies. That fluff piece was ill timed and they probably got called on it by people who knew Kim and Pete were having problems during her visit to Australia. Apparently he was over it and after that piece ran he called and officially made a split. Pete isn’t into any long term thing. He has plenty of starlets to go through before committing to a wife.
I would guess that Pete finally decided he didn’t enjoy the media circus and the constant leaking the K/J’s engage in and provide made up stories and narratives. At some point it must make you feel very manipulated.
Plus you KNOW there are women in Australia – on set or otherwise – that want to experience the rumored BDE.
“he called and officially made a split” I could not imagine having to call a nationally syndicated gossip magazine to announce I had broken up with my girlfriend. And of course said magazine will treat this information like it’s comparable to gold, until they can print it. It just seems so stupid to me today, especially next to the article about Brittney Griner. I will be glad to see the end of the destructive-in-so-many-ways Kardashians.
I’m starting to think we won’t ever be free of them. The Real Housewives franchises have proven that the American appetite for watching rich, entitled people with way too much plastic surgery yell at each other extends to women in their 60s. By then, their kids will be making the headlines and the sisters will sit around and laugh at them, probably while consuming ridiculously large salads.
Run Pete, Run. 😀
I never thought this was a true romance anyway, I still think they were all PR and directed by PMK.
None of the Kardashians have healthy long term relationships.
Btw, why are these women having surrogate babies with men they are no longer involved with?
The next generation of kids will need so much therapy, IMO.
They had a 9 month contract? This always read as fake to me. Good publicity for him as he’s leaving SNL. Good publicity for her as she’s moving on from Kanye.
She and her family are disgusting and he had enough. Maybe they pushed hard at him about their stupid show or something and he was just done. He’s young and his career is hot. Good riddance 👏
Eh, it ran its course. Nothing wrong with that.
Pete couldn’t get over the Marilyn Monroe dress. 😆
Good thing she never took it too seriously and introduced him into her children’s lives… Oh wait.
…and bragged about how Pete got branded with her name…and tattoos of her kid’s initials !!!
Really?? The kid’s initials, too?? Oh dear. They’ll forget about him, I guess, especially the two youngest. Will he forget about them, especially with their initials on his body?? I guess he can always get those tattooed over.
@ BeanieBean
Pete first got a tattoo that says “My girl is a lawyer”…then he got the name “Kim” branded on him, then he got a tatto with the initials KNSCP (Kim, North, Saint, Chicago, Psalm). I guess he could just say KNSCP means something else now, and I guess he could still date a lawyer, but he f*cking branded himself with the name Kim…that will be hard to get rid of.
There is a lot of ridicule for Kanye on this site, and even though I strongly disagree with his politics, we have to accept that his over the top behavior is a result of his diagnosed bipolar disease, and we can all agree that that his connection with the Kardashians was detrimental to him, while they got a tremendous boost up because of him.
“we have to accept that his over the top behavior is a result of his diagnosed bipolar disease,” Or his refusal to follow a medical regime to help with his bipolar? I’m sorry, but with four children, it behooves him to do his best for those innocent children, not his musical creativity. No denying the K-clan was detrimental to his mental health, but he also has four beautiful children so the years long relationship wasn’t that detrimental to him.
Yeah, that one quote saying Kanye “can’t help it” is BS. Mental health explains his behavior but doesn’t excuse it.
I don’t mean this with any disrespect to Pete Davidson, but he has openly admitted he has borderline personality disorder. If you do not know anything about this personality disorder it is characterized as an intense fear of abandonment, extremely wide mood swings (like love bombing to then feeling desperately clingy to avoid that perceived fear of abandonment). The people with disorder have a pattern of unstable intense relationships, one minute idealizing your partner to then, believing they don’t care. They usually suffer from depression (or can be suicidal), have issues with addiction to help self-medicate these symptoms. Look at Pete’s pattern – Ariana Grande, Kia Gerber, Kate Beckinsdale. Hot intense relationships, that end within months. This relationship with Kim seemed to follow the exact same pattern.
Given Kim’s long history with Kayne’s mental illness of bipolar disorder, and his atrocious behavior since their separation/divorce with her dating Pete, I can see all of this contributing to the split.
AND in my opinion, getting about from that wretched family would be the best thing for Pete, regardless of what truly caused the split. They are vultures who use the men in their lives for a financial commodity. There is no redeeming quality about them for me.
Borderlines also go through 3 distinct phases in their romantic relationships — as well as the idealization phase (love-bombing/euphoric passion), they go through devaluing and discarding phases. Sometimes it happens within months and when the discard comes it’s instantaneous. Once they feel too settled in a relationship they start feeling like they’re in over their heads and made a mistake — sort of like buyer’s remorse — so they’ll start putting up barriers to distance themselves emotionally, then *kaboom*, the axe falls.
I agree that as the scales fell from his eyes and he got a good look at all the toxic crap going on in that vile family he had major second thoughts. He’s already trying to handle his BPD as best as he can and being dragged into the Kartrashian vortex would not be good for him. He came to his senses just in time.
@Jaded
Yes, I hope that is the case. I really have a soft spot for Pete. And honestly, I am glad to see him break away from this toxic AF family regardless if it was her, or him who decided to break it off. I literally despise this family for a whole host of reasons (that latest bullshit with Kim showing her “bone density” and saying she as 18% body fat enraged me to no end). They destroy all the men in their orbit.
Boyfriend contract ended. She needed someone edgy at the time to keep up with Kourtney and Travis. Next stop: A baller to have a surrogate child with.
She will get Elon Musk. Her mom tried to fix his tie at met gala kaching kaching
Elon’s in too much financial trouble with the Twitter buyout. They’re holding his feet to the flames to get payment. Tesla’s also doing poorly and he’s blown a gazillion dollars on SpaceEx.
So, we’re starting from $256B. Even if he lost $150B, he’d still be at least 100x richer than her, so yes, Elon would totally be on their radar. Also, he doesn’t care who he reproduces with, so she could have a surrogate baby and have her name tied to his for life.
He’s the only one who makes sense, from Kim’s patterns. I am not going to lie, I would enjoy the hell out of watching Kim “date” Elon Musk.
She had just posted that scan where she mistakenly revealed she has breast implants…then all of a sudden news of her and Pete split and no one’s talking about how big of a liar Kim is. She denied breast plants for years ! This family is ruthless. They don’t care who they hurt. They use people. They try to flip the script the minute they get any backlash. Oh let me guess, Kim is innocent and it was all Pete’s fault right? Everytime they end a relationship it’s always the man’s fault. Yeah ok.
Hilarious now that you mention it! I have done a DEXA scan a few times in the past, when I was a crossfitter and our gym had a special deal with the scan lab. In Kim’s scan what I noticed for sure was the uneven distribution of fat, as in she’s had a BBL, her hips have had more fat injected on one side than the other, for symmetry. And yes, I didn’t think twice about the breasts being more dense, its defo foreign objects.
Yeah, her hips don’t match right now. The gray pants/corset/eating ice cream photos show different hips looking from left to right.
I hope so much that he chose to end things with guidance from a therapist or psychiatrist because of his BPD as an act of self care, not investing himself in an attachment that in the long term does not make sense, especially because he KNOWS he wants to father his own children. If it was a genuine relationship and not a contractual agreement, it’s a ticking time bomb emotionally ripping that bandaid off to persue a relationship that would actually meet his long term goals. As soon as that interview quote w k hart I knew the breakup was coming.
Also, Kim dating Pete made her so much more likeable, and I’m sure she knows that. choosing to end it due to exhaustion doesn’t add up for me. Her reputation is more important to her
His speaking out about BPD really was very educational for me, personally, because I am certain my sister suffers from that, along with bipolar, but from what he has shared, he’s on medication AND has been in DPT (Dialectic Behavior Therapy) which is a sort of CBT that is the only way to really help someone with BPD. He’s someone who knows what he has and has gotten the RIGHT therapy for it, which is really the only way it can work. Can’t say the same for my sister…she still insists there is nothing wrong, so continues to live a very fucked up, addiction addled, abuse rife relationship. I am actually sure Pete Davidson dumped KK, probably the distance gave him space to breathe and not have to be at the beck and call of the K/J clan…and I recall seeing his interview where he was all “I can’t wait to have a kid of my own”…I knew that would be the end of that, pretty swiftly.
She did it to be in the news for a reason other than Kanye said this to Kim or Kanye did this to Kim.
I think Pete was genuine in his affection but for Kim the payoff was not love. She learned it from her mother. Love isn’t impt. In a relationship.
JCsays, good points in your comment.
IRL, I have a close relative diagnosed as bi-polar. She refuses to take medication, follow thru on recommended therapy, drs. appts., etc, etc.
Her life is a constant trial. She insists she is fine, nothing is ever her responsibility, etc.,
It is exhausting to deal with for years.
Help is available.
I give Pete D a lot of credit for seeking treatment and speaking about his issues.
Successful treatment is a gift to family and friends, in addition to the person.
If this was a real relationship (big if ) I definitely think the age and life points were a factor. Having four kids, even with every privilege in the world is a lot and a young dude with no kids is at a different place. So since he made it clear he wants kids and she is hopefully done that probably was a factor as well. You know none of the Kardashian women are going to have a second baby daddy if they can avoid it (except maybe kourtney I guess). I’m glad Pete is bowing out of this mess. I feel like it would be best with someone who is low-key and stable and closer to his age.
I mean.. if you look at Instagram and their public events together they started fizzling out around May/June. With all of his relationships, Pete is hot and heavy and intense for the first few months and then it begins to fade. Usual pattern. Don’t think there was anything super dramatic here.
I’m team Pete, I do wonder what went down, but I don’t think it was scandalous. Once Kanye wasn’t causing public problems, I don’t think they had a lot of juice. I hope Pete finds a girl that they can make the leap to long-term with.
Also, saw a bit by comedian Taylor Tomlinson (she’s late 20’s and hilarious). She was saying in her current relationship, her boyfriend is way too hot to be with her, it just didn’t make sense, and then she said AM I PETE DAVIDSON? 😂
I never bought the idea of them as a genuine couple. Ah well. I am sure Kris has someone else lined up.
Don’t care.
I don’t buy the long distance, she has done long distance with all of her exes. I also don’t buy the he is so young and immature narrative. She mentioned she intially was only DTF only with him, but chnaged her mind. I read that on the Daily Mail. I think he lovebombed her and then grew bored and now she is spamming us with articles saying she dumped him. Bet he regrets the tats.
I agree. Pete does come on very strong at the start of relationships and they don’t last long. That speaks to love bombing and being addicted to the high of an early relationship.
What are the chances he was sick of her publicly pretending her boobs, eyelashes, bum, and every other body part are totally natural when he knows they aren’t and is a big mental health advocate.
They’re both a lot, I can see neither one of them being to sustain their mutual ” a-lot-ness”
I think Donald Trump might be a possibility if Melania has an unfortunate accident. Just saying.
I don’t get the love this Pete guy gets. I find him extremely tacky and reeks of male privilege.