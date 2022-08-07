Duchess Camilla: Prince Philip ‘was always a very good ear, he was a role model to me’

The Duchess of Cornwall covers Australian Women’s Weekly, only this cover shot is just the same photo taken by the Duchess of Cambridge for Country Life magazine (which Camilla guest-edited). It seems Country Life made some kind of arrangement with AWW, where AWW got to use the same photos of Camilla, and then AWW got an exclusive interview with Camilla. From my limited knowledge of Australian publications, I always thought AWW was kind of a tabloid? Maybe I’m thinking of another magazine. Anyway, Camilla’s 75th birthday/image-rehabilitation continues unabated. She even name-drops Prince Philip in this interview:
Prince Charles’ wife, who turns 75 this month, sat down with Juliet Rieden of The Australian Women’s Weekly last month (on the busy day of Trooping the Colour!) to chat about everything from her childhood in the country to her future as Queen Consort. During the interview, Camilla also reflected on her relationship with Prince Philip, who died in April 2021 at the age of 99.
“The Duke of Edinburgh was always a very good ear,” Camilla said. “He was a role model to me and a very good person to take advice from because he always told me what he thought.”
As a consort to his wife Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip no doubt provided Camilla with an idea of her role when Prince Charles becomes monarch one day.
Camilla also revealed that there’s a part of royal life that still makes her nervous.
“I get petrified making speeches,” she shared.
In a joint arrangement with Country Life magazine, the image of Camilla that appears on the cover of The Australian Women’s Weekly was taken by Kate Middleton. They also shared an exclusive photo of Camilla, also shot by Kate, where the Duchess of Cornwall smiles as she leans against a fence in the garden of her home Raymill in Wiltshire. (Camilla sported her go-to accessory — her FitBit! — for the occasion.)
I didn’t even pick up on the fact that Camilla is wearing her FitBit in the photo. That’s interesting, I guess. As for Camilla being petrified of making speeches… I’ve watched her speeches over the years, and while she’s not the second coming of Winston Churchill, she’s totally fine. She seems more comfortable talking to smaller groups, but who knows. I think it’s really funny and obvious that Camilla is using Prince Philip’s memory to embiggen herself. I mean, she will be the consort, just like Philip. They would have stuff to talk about, and it’s not like Philip hated Camilla or anything, he just never could understand why Charles was so enamored with Camilla and not Diana. I seriously doubt Philip and Camilla had some kind of secret friendship though.
I think you’re thinking of Woman’s Day, it’s a gutter rag – AWW is more a lifestyle magazine with tasteful celeb interviews
Yet the royals don’t think they’re celebrities. Ha. They’re the OG celebrities.
The royals are the OG reality tv celebrities. Celebs with absolutely no talent no skills. But some of them do learn, find purpose, and help the world using their notoriety.
What to learn from Phil: How to make racist remarks and have them described as mere “gaffes” or amusing? How to plow people down with your car and get away with it? How to bury extra-marital activities? How to “joke” with the blind? At least Cam realizes she will be consort and not the actual monarch, unlike Kate.
Camilla understands the game. She understands Charles. She plays it and him very well.
This puffing her up campaign will all be blown to bits with all the Diana stuff coming out. She was a grown woman with children and a husband that she picked over Charles. And she used her time to bully this teenager as she slept with her husband.
I was going to say they both have long time cheating in common so I guess they could share stories about that. And I bet Kate must hate her guts since Camilla was basically the “Rose” of her generation and look how she ended up. I can’t believe that she was happy to photograph Camilla while she regards Meghan like a piece of gum on her shoe. I’ll never understand these people but then racism…..
I do not think Kate had a choice but all her next queen spin will be backfire when Camilla starts making Kate curtsey to her and show her who is in charge
People like Kate only value power, and Cam stole it and won. Kate never thinks about how, I guess none of them can afford to have a conscience given how they all got the power they have by exploiting people and rewriting history.
Righty, Msiam. For Kate, Camilla would be a reminder that wives can be divorced and replaced. Diana was the first wife too, but that doesn’t matter to these people.
I wonder if Kate took the photo as a way to ingratiate herself with Camilla (and by extension Charles).
I’m skeptical Kate even took the photo. Freehanding in odd stances with no lighting equipment in the bright sun? And who took the pic of Kate taking the photo? They always have professionals nearby as documented in pics by some twitter eagle eyed people. And they always allow Kate to be credited as part of the deals.
I hate to defend the old racist, but the man was also a workhorse nearly until the end of his life. He has also created a lot of scholarships.
A lot of member of the RF talk about him how he was so inspirational, but no one is doing even the half of his work…
“Working” more than other royals isn’t being a workhorse.
Camilla crashed her car into another car years ago in the countryside, so that’s already checked off her How To Be Like Philip to-do list. I think that spurred Charles to start giving Cams royal drivers.
It’s a load of “trying to make fetch happen”, old lady in her garden said she enjoyed chats with her deceased father in law – you couldn’t be more boring if you tried.
Camilla’s wild youth is still paying dividends in making her still somewhat scandalous – she’s just a grandmother now, the Consort position doesn’t mean anything beyond wearing some bling and unveiling plaques far into her old age. Not a job I’d take, honestly.
Yes!! Who, exactly, are they trying to appeal to here? Everyone in her age bracket probably already doesn’t mind her, and…news flash, they aren’t getting younger fans to the RF by trotting out Camilla. She’s never going to be “the world’s grandmother” the way the Queen has sort of become – mostly just because she’s been “old” for most of the lives of most people now.
I know some in her age range and they have no use for Camilla and are Diana fans
My mum is in that age group and haaaates her for the Diana torture.
I’ve noticed that Camilla has been using Philip to embiggen herself recently. I think it’s more interesting that she never talks about her relationship with her stepsons. I wonder why that is?
Harry probably noticed Camilla smirking during his wedding to Meghan and her mocking Meghan holding baby bump I doubt Camilla would say she is close to harry and i think William needs to promote the Diana card when it suits him
I think Meghan was the latest in a string of incidents that put Harry off of Camilla. He was a team player and never spoke ill of her in public but I think CH’s reaction to the news about Harry’s book proved that Camilla and Harry never got on. I have no doubt that she was snide to him.
The bit that makes me wonder if this isn’t a cut and paste article – “…Phillip no doubt provided Camilla with an idea of her role…” Why “no doubt”? If this was a chatty and wide ranging interview, then why would the writer have to guess what advice Phillip gave Camilla?
When this piece came out the journalist tweeted that she had exclusive interview with Camilla.
How exclusive could it have been when Camilla had just done an “in-depth” interview with British Vogue?
She’s the only journalist from Australia to get an interview with the future Queen.
@Amy Bee – an interesting way to define exclusive, but whatever. My question still stands. If she was speaking directly to Camilla, and chatting about everything from childhood to Prince Phillip, etc., etc., then why make a guess about Phillip’s advice – why put words in Camilla’s mouth? It’s not a big deal – it just popped out to me as something fake.
Philip believed deeply in the monarchy so there is “no doubt” in anyone’s mind that he tried to prepare Camilla for the job. It’s being stated as a fact not a question.
I think it was really Mark Bolland who did most of the work. Charles hired him to work with Camilla (beginning 1997 before Diana’s death). He even took her on tours to see how she would be received and she had a makeover and speech lessons.
PP was a different sort of consort. Elizabeth wasn’t very well equipped for the role and he kept everything together. You could see it all unravel as his health declined and he took steps back.
Camilla could never and would never be that powerful or insightful for Charles. He’s a small man.
@Eurydice, it is a ‘cut and paste job’ by the writer of the People article. Not the actual person from AWW that interviewed her. I’m thinking the writer did that by design considering all of their embiggening of Kate and future Queening (and not Queen Consorting). The actual interview talks about being a back up/support to the monarch and walking behind them. Which we all pretty much know. Camilla wouldn’t have needed to hear that from Philip. She may have received advice from Philip regarding the patronage she took over from him in 2020. The Rifles (it’s discussed in the original article minimally). She said (paraphrasing) he told her about army stuff. It’s a piece of puffery with some interesting stuff. LOL a couple of times. “The bond between the two wives of Windsor is evident.” hardy har har
@MeganC, disagree. We don’t know Philip ‘believed deeply in the monarchy’. We only know he did his job. Doubt there was much time spent between her and Philip discussing the job. Camilla grew up as an aristo, was sleeping with the FK for years, has been in the environment officially for years… It’s not being stated as fact. The writer of the People of the article is operating under assumption. I would believe C & P did shots together more than any personal conversations about Queen Consorting.
The hat with the green feather … 🥴
Camilla and Philip have/had many traits in common, so I can certainly envision tipsy conversations between them over the years, but doubt they were fast friends. As Kaiser points out, Philip thought Diana was the right consort for Charles. Oh, well, she’s just one more nail in the #abolishthemonarchy coffin.
After I saw your comment, I scrolled back up to check out the green hat, and good god, what is going on there?!
Nothing good, Lorelei, nothing good.
That hat looks like she may be the patron for the kale industry, it is absolutely hilarious. I love the ridiculous hats, the more bonkers the better.
She looks like Robin Hood in that feathered green hat, except the RF steals from the poor.
Camilla is at least not talking about learning her role from her majesty but from Philip a consort I doubt she and philip were close I do not like how Camilla behaved to Diana and Meghan
@ Tessa, there are millions of people who have not forgotten had Cowmilla treated Diana, so she has permanently lost their support. IF she and PP ever spent time together, it was brief and at arms length. PP doesn’t seem to be the type to waste his time with the likes of her
Leave it to the BRF to take full advantage of a dead royal member to spew their ridiculous lies……
Woman’s day and no idea (new idea) are the tabloids. Woman’s weekly is a conservative mag, very pro royals geared to an older or just a conservative demographic. WW toes the line. It had more interesting stuff 40 years ago than now.
I very much doubt that Philip gave her the time of day, much less an ear. The Queen called her “that wicked woman” and refused to have anything to do with her. I’ll bet Philip was on board with that as well. He was encouraging Diana to keep trying to make the marriage work, which was near impossible as long as Camilla was in the picture( and Charles in her pants
Just more whitewashing of Camilla is all. Philip had mistresses, Camilla WAS a mistress, all that bedhopping , ugh. A glorified sidepiece is all she is. Behold your future queen consort. I won’t even capitalize it.
The most infamous sidepiece in recent history.
She was not the only mistress, she was the one who apparently had better manipulations skills and ambitions. She did go to Stuart Higgins of the Sun to give her side (for ten years). Stuart confirms this. Kanga Tryon was called by Charles as the only woman who understood him. And he had a long term relationship with Janet Jenkins, on and off through the eighties and nineties. And Charles named Camilla as his married mistress so he more or less became obligated to her.
Methinks Philip knew a sidepiece when he saw one and that about sums up Camilla’s tall tales
She may be petrified making speeches but at least she put the work in to become competent enough for this aspect of her job (coughDuchessofButtonscough).
Let them try and puff her up, views here is the uk are fairly fixed and I don’t think anything they do now will make much difference when the next wave of Diana material hits the airwaves.
#abolishthemonarchy
I am no fan of Camilla, but I will say she understands her duty and she does it. The press have said she has an air of just getting on with what she needs to do. Kate would do well to follow her lead.
Camilla does a bare minimum. Not like Kate. Kate reinvented the bare minimum.
Camilla has a decent staff that organizes a lot for her so she appears busy. Most of her charity work that is credited to her is rewritten to portray her and more involved. Like the soap kits for assault victims? That was already an idea. It was presented as an option to Camilla for her involvement in PR for both sides. It wasn’t her idea and she helped for a day. The papers made it sound like it was her idea and she worked for weeks on getting it right. Learning that was when I saw her differently.
Of COURSE Camilla got on well with Philip – she’s exactly the sort of uppercrust woman he seemed to like, and she wouldn’t have been intimidated by him.
As for her being nervous making speeches, as we always say with Kate: she doesn’t have to be amazing – nobody expects it, and in a way it would seem almost trying too hard if she were a good performer! Like she was trying to show up or outdo the other Windsors. And as Meghan showed us, they don’t react well to that.
No, all Camilla is required to do is show up in a silly hat and read or say a few prepared remarks, which she’s perfectly capable of. What I’m wondering here is if this isn’t a bit of shade for Katy Keen, sort of like “I got over it, what’s your excuse?”.
Camilla reads speeches primarily. Also she had years of preparation from 1997 to the wedding and learned public speaking by PR guru Mark Bolland. Kate apparently had no public speaking lessons, just has that “posh” put on accent. William is not great at speech either. It would have been good if Charles sent Bolland to William and Kate for preparation.
He needs to do that, STAT, if he actually cares about the monarchy continuing beyond him, because Willnot and Cannot are in line to single handedly sink the monarchy.
Which is fantastic news for the rest of the planet. Carry on!
#abolishthemonarchy
Didn’t PC set up PW with a course to help him in running the Duchy and PW skipped out on it? I doubt he would take any other lessons any more seriously.
Camilla will become Counsellor of State when Charles ascends to the throne; the same with Kate when it’s William’s turn. Camilla already sits on the Privy Council (Kate hasn’t been appointed). Why can’t ANYONE do a story about that, showing these women do have some sense of constitutional purpose? That these women understand THAT part of the job? Will they sit in when their husbands read over the red boxes, like Albert did when Victoria reign? Instead all you get are fluff pieces and fashion blogs.
Charles will have a short and messy reign – it’s a given. I never had the impression Camilla played the game of thrones to win power, she was just a messy woman who had to marry Charles when the idiot admitted to the affair on tv and her husband divorced her. I think she’ll leave the red boxes alone.
If Kate ever gets the crown, no one thinks she has the brains or the ear of her husband. Fashion is all she has to give.
IMHO these women will have cerimoniale roles, but very little actual influence – Camilla because she’s not that interested, Kate because she’s busy working out.
Her magazine cover photo heavily touched up and photoshopped.
I think Camilla looks nice in these photos. If you’ve ever read Woman’s Weekly, it is a massive snooze fest.
Is that a quiet burn on the front cover there by Australian Women’s Weekly (published monthly).
It says “HRH The Duchess of Cornwall with photos by The Duchess of Cambridge”.
Hmmm, no mention of Kate’s HRH there 🤔
Interesting catch @Cathy. Kate must be furious that her HRH was (deliberately?) left out. I wonder why…inquisitive minds need to know.
Uh, oh, somebody’s going to get in trouble! If they have an online version, I wonder if that’ll get a correction.
You know it will, Cannot and Willnot are the squeakiest wheels who have ever turned.
Interesting how the aussie writer gives cowmilla her full title in the article and starkly juxtaposes that with a reference to “Kate Middleton” who (supposedly) took the cvr photo.
I don’t know if anyone else noticed, but the parts of the article that Kaiser copied above doesn’t say Duchess of Cambridge. They call her Kate Middleton or Kate. Has anyone read the whole article? Do they identify her as DOC once and then lose the title for the rest of the article? If so, talk about shade!
The Kate reference was from people. I just downloaded the mag and scanned the article and they have two references to, d-i-l Catherine, one reference to the ‘rambunctious’ Cambridge trio and one reference to the Doc.
Thanks, Mis1066! Well, that must have been deliberate.
I just downloaded the mag and scanned the article. There was a bit about cams ‘finding her voice’ 🙄. But now she has a powerful voice so one or the other, I guess. Another fav bit was she called chuckles ‘a good actor’ – interesting! Her kids /gc were staying at CH during trooping also. Haven’t seen that mentioned.
But mostly a humanising puff piece, good old days growing up, gardens, family, dancing, blah.
Another attempt to de-fang the monster. No dice for me. She proved who she was years ago. I think it was Camus who said that in Hell, people wear a sign telling who and what they really are. I shudder to think what Camilla’s and Charles’ signs will read.