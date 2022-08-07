Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson welcomed their son via surrogacy

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson broke up last December, soon after Khloe learned that Tristan had fathered a son with Maralee Nichols, a woman he was sleeping with in January-March 2021. Which was when Tristan and Khloe were “together.” As it turns out, Khloe and Tristan had already implanted some embryos into a surrogate last November, and so the surrogate was already pregnant when Khloe learned that Tristan had cheated on yet again, with another woman. Still, Khloe seemed to have her heart set on reconciling with Tristan yet again, and she had some kind of unhealthy delusion that they were going to raise this second child together. Then Tristan made it clear that they’re staying broken up and he’s going to do whatever he wants. The last we heard, sources close to Khloe claimed that she would love to get back with him. Well, now the baby is here.

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s newest little one has arrived, PEOPLE confirms. A rep for the Good American co-founder, 38, tells PEOPLE that Kardashian and the NBA player, 31, –– who split in January –– welcomed their second baby together via surrogate. The newest addition is a baby boy. Kardashian has not yet decided on a name for her son, a source tells PEOPLE. Last month, it was revealed that Kardashian and Thompson were having a second child together. The exes are already parents to 4-year-old daughter True Thompson. “We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” a representative previously told PEOPLE. “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.” Thompson is also dad to son Prince, 5, with ex Jordan Craig and son Theo, 8 months, with Maralee Nichols.

[From People]

I hope she releases the name soon! I’m curious what she’ll name this boy. Obviously, Prince and Theo are already taken. “True” was such an odd name for a kid, especially given the sh-t that went down during Khloe’s pregnancy, and it felt like she named True based on what she did NOT have (the truth). Maybe she’ll name this boy Fidelity Thompson. Faithful Thompson? Respect Thompson. Anyway congrats to Khloe. And Tristan. I imagine he celebrated the birth of his third son by hitting up some Instagram models and arranging for a hotel room.

Oh, and Khloe wants us to know that she and that “private equity” guy broke up. We never learned his name and they seemed very casual.