Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson welcomed their son via surrogacy

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson broke up last December, soon after Khloe learned that Tristan had fathered a son with Maralee Nichols, a woman he was sleeping with in January-March 2021. Which was when Tristan and Khloe were “together.” As it turns out, Khloe and Tristan had already implanted some embryos into a surrogate last November, and so the surrogate was already pregnant when Khloe learned that Tristan had cheated on yet again, with another woman. Still, Khloe seemed to have her heart set on reconciling with Tristan yet again, and she had some kind of unhealthy delusion that they were going to raise this second child together. Then Tristan made it clear that they’re staying broken up and he’s going to do whatever he wants. The last we heard, sources close to Khloe claimed that she would love to get back with him. Well, now the baby is here.
Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s newest little one has arrived, PEOPLE confirms. A rep for the Good American co-founder, 38, tells PEOPLE that Kardashian and the NBA player, 31, –– who split in January –– welcomed their second baby together via surrogate.
The newest addition is a baby boy. Kardashian has not yet decided on a name for her son, a source tells PEOPLE.
Last month, it was revealed that Kardashian and Thompson were having a second child together. The exes are already parents to 4-year-old daughter True Thompson.
“We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” a representative previously told PEOPLE. “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.”
Thompson is also dad to son Prince, 5, with ex Jordan Craig and son Theo, 8 months, with Maralee Nichols.
[From People]
I hope she releases the name soon! I’m curious what she’ll name this boy. Obviously, Prince and Theo are already taken. “True” was such an odd name for a kid, especially given the sh-t that went down during Khloe’s pregnancy, and it felt like she named True based on what she did NOT have (the truth). Maybe she’ll name this boy Fidelity Thompson. Faithful Thompson? Respect Thompson. Anyway congrats to Khloe. And Tristan. I imagine he celebrated the birth of his third son by hitting up some Instagram models and arranging for a hotel room.
Oh, and Khloe wants us to know that she and that “private equity” guy broke up. We never learned his name and they seemed very casual.
Name guess:
Tristan Jr. – you knowwwwww she’s just the type.
Since Kim announced her break up to steal the spotlight, Khloe should name him Peter David Thompson lol.
My guess is she’ll name him after her dad though.
I didn’t even think about that, but yeah – I bet “Robert” will be in the mix for a name.
Rumour has it Alex Roldan, PMK’s longtime hairdresser, is Khloe’s biological father. When you compare photos, the resemblance is uncanny. I doubt she’d give it away by having Alex as the baby’s first or second name. It’ll be something silly like Testament or Trust.
@Jaded I always thought Khloe’s middle name was a nod to that. She is Khloe Alexandra. She doesn’t look like Kim or Kourtney. She is as tall as Kendall and Kylie. So, there is a lot of smoke billowing about.
We all know that rumour and frankly, that’s not on Khloe. Whatever you think of Khloe, that’s on Kris. Period. Regardless of who her biological father is, Robert Sr was her DAD and always treated her as such.
@Lucy — nobody is putting anything on Khloe…we’re merely stating a well-known rumour. Of course it’s Kris’s fault if Alex really is Khloe’s bio father. BTW Kris also had an affair with a former soccer player which ended her marriage to Robert K.
Why mention it all? It always comes up on Khloe posts no matter what the post is about – that’s putting it on Khloe. I find it in poor taste, even given the people we’re talking about. There’s plenty to discuss without it.
From what I remember reading, Bruce was the one who was around for Khloe and Rob, along with his own daughters. Khloe was 7 when Bruce and Kris married and no one has ever claimed Robert was father of the year. Quite the contrary. The story goes he was always an absent father even before the divorce and the lore or his being a great dad surfaced after his death. The fairy tale written after ones death, people are always kinder, smarter, more handsome In death than in life. Even on KUWTK it was mentioned about Khloe and Bruce special closeness. Now, of course, I don’t think she is close with Caitlyn but that is understandable as Caitlyn seems like an awful person that Bruce managed to cover up. But he was also a better father to Kris’ kids than his own, according to his boys.
I like the comment someone made about naming the child False. Brilliant
One thing that’s strange to me is I always see paternity rumors about Khloe and Alex Roldan, but none about their brother Rob and Alex Roldan. To me, Khloe and Rob look very much like each other, and both look very much like Alex Roldan. It’s that distinctive nose and lower face/jaw area. It’s also body type. Those three are just bigger framed people, I’m not even talking about weight, just frame. The rest of the siblings and Kris are not built like them.
False?
False. She should name him False.
Full name: Tristan False Thompson, jr
I never understood this thing of giving kids born out of wedlock their fathers last names…is it an American thing? (Honest question)
You can name your child literally whatever you want, “wedlock” or not. I’m married and my kids have my spouse’s last name, not mine, as I chose their first names. That’s what we decided together.
I am a single mom, and I named my son for my maternal grandfather, first, middle, and last name, we’ve never had the same last name. Different strokes for different folks.
i also think it’s strange not to have their mom’s name especially when she’s the main (or only) caregiver. someone explained it to me as a symbol for the connection with the dad while the connection with mom is obvious. i think it’s super paternalistic in the vein of “giving” a man a child. tristan was noting more than a sperm donor. he doesn’t deserve it.
Sometimes is a desperate attempt to try to get deadbeats interested in their children. I’m the same way, if the father wants nothing to do with parenting, give the kid your last name. Why hold out hope a last name will solve the daddy issues (ie it never does)
This right here. I gave my son my maiden name as his first name. He’s going to carry on my name that means a lot to me.
I don’t think this is just an American thing but we don’t use terms like wedlock anymore. The issue isn’t the legal status of the parent’s relationship. There should be a variety of considerations over whose last name to use, but one should definitely be whether the father will be part of the child’s life. Which isn’t a foregone conclusion here.
I’m in Ontario Canada. When I filled out the birth certificate it read that children got the father’s surname unless you chose something different. It was the norm not the exception. When I was growing up a child born out of wedlock never had the dad’s name but I think that was convention not law. Or if the father wouldn’t sign the birth certificate. I suppose it was a way of shaming the child and lots of fathers denied paternity. It would have been ballsy to give a child the father’s name if he wouldn’t admit paternity
Exactly. The phrase “out of wedlock”’was meant to shame woman and children were somehow lesser because of it. In this day and age, children are born into all kinds of relationships, including straight domestic partnerships and gay marriages. There’s no one right formula for a baby’s name.
Can we all stop using phrases like “born out of wedlock”? Keeping on with them reinforces patriarchal concepts. Women should be able to have their babies with whomever the F they want in whatever relationship status they want and name them whatever.
My grandmother was born in Georgia in the 1930s. Came across her birth certificate and there was a checkbox for legitimate/illegitimate.
@concernfae The book Bastard out of Carolina goes into detail about that. The word “bastard” is stamped on her birth certificate and it’s a big deal for her to her that cleared. The red US (not Kansas) wants to drag us back to those years, where only men count as parents. Single mothers are still shamed even though they’re the ones doing the responsible thing. We’ve made a hundred steps forward and they want to take two hundred steps back.
This. Thank you!
US-ian and my parents weren’t married. When I was born, I was not automatically assigned my father’s last name even though he was on the birth certificate. My mom had my last name legally changed to his when I was 3 or 4. She was ambivalent about her own last name since her dad was not great and her mom decided to have her stepdad legally adopt her. Giving me my dad’s last name, especially since I was very much part of that family, made the most sense to her.
I was born in 1987 and my parents weren’t married so my name tag and wristband and all that stuff from the hospital has my mom’s maiden name on it. By the time they got around to getting my birth certificate for kindergarten, they were married so I had my dad’s last name, but I think I had gone by his last name the whole time.
He’s my ex-husband now but his dad and grandfather had the same first and middle name, so he insisted I pick one of their names for our son. I find it amusing that I “had” to pick from those 2 names but he had neither of the names! But it was important to him, it fits our son well, and I got to pick his middle name, which is both my grandfathers’ middle name.
American living in Canada. It is definitely an American thing same with changing your name to the man’s when you get married. All my friends in Ontario with one exception have maintained their maiden name after marriage. In Quebec, women cannot legally take the man’s name. It is a law.
It wouldn’t surprise me if she names her son after Tristan in another attempt to get him to come back to her.
True is a family name.
Yes IIRC it’s on Kris’ side, either her dad or stepdad or maybe MJ’s father?
I don’t know why I had it in my head it was Tristan’s but yeah. Turns out dumb names are a long standing Kardashian tradition
It’s certainly not a family trait
I can’t help it noticing how weird her face looks in the close up picture. It doesn’t even look like herself anymore. The Kardashian sisters have an ever morphing face. Khloe must have been using lots of Kylie’s lipstick to have lips that jacked up.
Didn’t Khloé say she wanted Tristan to be involved with the baby boy’s life “as much or as little” as he wants? How is that supposed to work if he continues to help raise True? What a devastating rejection it would be for that little boy if that were to happen. Tristan is trash, and Khloé… bless her heart. The Kris Jenner-Kardashian Machine™️ seems to have whittled her away both physically and mentally. It’s hard to watch. Her vapid side can make it hard to feel for her, but damn, she must hate herself, and that is sad.
Maybe she should name him Chance. Like there is always a chance Tristan will come back to her. Anyway, congrats on the baby.
OmG FH, that’s perfect 😂I hope she does name him Chance!
Sounds like a set up to one of those logic puzzles where there are two figures, one of them lies and you have to figure out which of the two doors they guard is the passage to safety
Is True really that weird a name? I mean, it was a pointed selection given all the shenanigans, but I can think of three Trues from different TV shows.
She broke up with her private equity boyfriend, George Glass? Say it isn’t so.
George Glass 🤣🤣
@Marycontrary George Glass for the win! 🤣🤣
I’ve got $5 on Wolf!
Love.
True+Love.
Maybe she will name him Tarzana after the location of the fertility clinic where he was probably conceived.
Did Khloe and Tristan really get back together? Since they used a surrogate I’ve always wondered if she just wanted another child and wanted the kids to have the same father.
Anyone else find it odd that Kim started dating Pete when Khloe’s surrogate got pregnant and then ended the relationship right when Khloe’s surrogate gave birth? Might just be coincidence, but with this family, who knows.
Oooooooooh, pk – well spotted! I’m getting on your train!
Welcome baby Verdad
Welcome to the world Baby!!!!
Congratulations on the new baby. Hopefully he will be fully loved.
They ask for privacy so Khloe can focus on her family… they are the ones who sold their privacy for money/fame/notoriety on the backs of their small children. I agree that moms of new babies should have privacy – unless they pimped out their privacy. I really don’t care to know anything further about this family but one can’t even read the news without having their “private” information in your face.
I’m guessing they’ll go with Tristan Robert Thompson, and they’ll call him “T-Rob”, and merch will be forthcoming.
And they’ll patent T-Rob so all the profits will go to them. Despicable family.
I also see her naming the baby Tristan, to negate/dethrone the two other sons, Prince and Theo. She’s so possessive of a man who never committed to her that she won’t meet the other baby mamas or have True have sibling relationships with her brothers. At this point, I see her continuing to have surrogate babies with him, at least another one, since she is too far gone to ever come back to reality. Sad for her children and sad for her.